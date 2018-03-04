UCF locks sixth seed to tourney with 60-51 win over Tulane
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 19 points, Dayon Griffin scored 13 and UCF beat Tulane 60-51 on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference finale.
UCF (18-12, 9-9) enters the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face 11th-seeded East Carolina. Tulane is the No. 10 seed and will play seventh-seeded Temple. The tournament starts Thursday at Orlando, Florida.
Ray Ona Embo's 3-pointer gave Tulane a 43-42 lead with 7:20 left for its first lead since a 7-4 advantage about three minutes in. Taylor's 3-pointer with 1:25 left broke a 50-all tie and the Knights led the remainder. Griffin followed with a 3 and Terrell Allen's layup with 24 seconds to go made it 58-51. Tulane missed its last three shots and committed two turnovers in the final two minutes.
Melvin Frazier scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tulane (14-16, 5-13), Ona Embo scored 11 and Jordan Cornish added 10.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|34.9
|Three Point %
|34.5
|70.1
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin
|1.0
|Ray Ona Embo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Melvin Frazier
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin
|16.0
|Jordan Cornish missed layup
|18.0
|+ 2
|Terrell Allen made layup
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Cameron Reynolds, stolen by Terrell Allen
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Reynolds
|29.0
|Dayon Griffin missed free throw
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|60
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|19-48 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|33
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
35
|M. Frazier G
|16.0 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|55.8 FG%
|
1
|B. Taylor G
|15.2 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|39.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Frazier G
|13 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|B. Taylor G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Frazier
|36
|13
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5/9
|1/2
|2/6
|3
|7
|R. Ona Embo
|31
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/12
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|3
|J. Cornish
|33
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. Reynolds
|37
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|B. Paul
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Frazier
|36
|13
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5/9
|1/2
|2/6
|3
|7
|R. Ona Embo
|31
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/12
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|3
|J. Cornish
|33
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. Reynolds
|37
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|B. Paul
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|25
|6
|8
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|5
|C. Daniels
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Slater
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Ajang
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|37
|10
|7
|2
|15
|17
|19/54
|4/14
|9/16
|11
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|37
|19
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/3
|8/12
|0
|6
|A. Davis
|37
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|4
|C. Brown
|19
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|C. DeJesus
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Mumin
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|37
|19
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/3
|8/12
|0
|6
|A. Davis
|37
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|4
|C. Brown
|19
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|C. DeJesus
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Mumin
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|34
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/8
|3/6
|0/1
|2
|3
|R. Ulvydas
|21
|6
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|T. Allen
|25
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Douglas
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Laing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|31
|8
|8
|4
|11
|13
|19/48
|5/16
|17/24
|8
|23
