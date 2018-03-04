TULANE
UCF locks sixth seed to tourney with 60-51 win over Tulane

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 19 points, Dayon Griffin scored 13 and UCF beat Tulane 60-51 on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference finale.

UCF (18-12, 9-9) enters the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face 11th-seeded East Carolina. Tulane is the No. 10 seed and will play seventh-seeded Temple. The tournament starts Thursday at Orlando, Florida.

Ray Ona Embo's 3-pointer gave Tulane a 43-42 lead with 7:20 left for its first lead since a 7-4 advantage about three minutes in. Taylor's 3-pointer with 1:25 left broke a 50-all tie and the Knights led the remainder. Griffin followed with a 3 and Terrell Allen's layup with 24 seconds to go made it 58-51. Tulane missed its last three shots and committed two turnovers in the final two minutes.

Melvin Frazier scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tulane (14-16, 5-13), Ona Embo scored 11 and Jordan Cornish added 10.

  Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin 1.0
  Ray Ona Embo missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 B.J. Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 B.J. Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Melvin Frazier 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin 16.0
  Jordan Cornish missed layup 18.0
+ 2 Terrell Allen made layup 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Cameron Reynolds, stolen by Terrell Allen 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Reynolds 29.0
  Dayon Griffin missed free throw 29.0
Team Stats
Points 51 60
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 19-48 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 33
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 26 23
Team 4 2
Assists 10 8
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 14-16 73.8 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo UCF 18-12 62.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 10.9 APG
35.2 FG% 39.6
28.6 3PT FG% 31.3
56.3 FT% 70.8
Tulane
Starters
M. Frazier
R. Ona Embo
J. Cornish
C. Reynolds
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Frazier 36 13 10 1 2 1 2 3 5/9 1/2 2/6 3 7
R. Ona Embo 31 11 5 4 1 0 2 4 3/12 1/4 4/4 2 3
J. Cornish 33 10 1 3 0 0 1 0 3/8 1/2 3/4 0 1
C. Reynolds 37 4 7 0 0 0 2 1 2/11 0/2 0/0 1 6
B. Paul 13 2 4 1 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
C. Slater
B. Ajang
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 25 6 8 1 4 0 4 4 3/6 0/2 0/2 3 5
C. Daniels 13 3 1 0 0 0 2 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
C. Slater 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Ajang 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 37 10 7 2 15 17 19/54 4/14 9/16 11 26
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Davis
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
D. Mumin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 37 19 6 3 2 0 3 1 5/13 1/3 8/12 0 6
A. Davis 37 11 6 3 1 0 3 3 4/10 1/3 2/3 2 4
C. Brown 19 7 5 0 1 2 0 3 2/6 0/0 3/4 2 3
C. DeJesus 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Mumin 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Griffin
R. Ulvydas
T. Allen
M. Douglas
N. Laing
C. McSpadden
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 34 13 5 0 0 0 1 0 5/8 3/6 0/1 2 3
R. Ulvydas 21 6 4 0 1 2 3 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 2
T. Allen 25 2 3 0 3 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Douglas 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Laing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 31 8 8 4 11 13 19/48 5/16 17/24 8 23
