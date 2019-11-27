KANSAS
No. 4 Kansas beats BYU 71-56 for spot in Maui title game

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) David McCormack scored 16 points, Ochai Agbaji added 14 and No. 4 Kansas turned a huge second half into a trip to the Maui Invitational title game with a 71-56 victory over Brigham Young on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks (5-1) dominated inside against the smaller Cougars and did a good job of rotating out to their shooters to earn a shot at their third Maui Invitational championship.

Kansas opened the second half with a big run to build a double-digit lead and outscored BYU 42-18 in the paint.

The Jayhawks will face Dayton in Wednesday's title game.

BYU (4-3) was bothered Kansas' length on defense, finishing 9 for 33 from behind the 3-point line. TJ Haws had 16 points, but Cougars leading scorer Jake Toolson was held to seven on 3-of-9 shooting.

Kansas overwhelmed Division II Chaminade 93-63 in its Maui opener by utilizing its massive size advantage.

The also-undersized Cougars used ball movement and perimeter shooting to blow past UCLA 78-63 in their opener.

Neither team was particularly efficient offensively early in the semifinals, trading turnovers and clanks on the soft Lahaina Civic Center rims.

The Jayhawks found a small semblance of rhythm late in the first half and locked on the Cougars defensively, holding them scoreless for 7 1/2 minutes.

BYU finally hit a few shots late and was within 29-27 at halftime.

Kansas got on a roll to start the second period by getting the ball inside, opening with a 13-2 run to go up 42-31.

The Jayhawks piled on after that with a 19-4 spurt and hit 17 of 32 shots in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

BYU pulled off one upset by knocking off UCLA in its opener, but had a hard time matching Kansas' size in the semifinals.

The Jayhawks shook off some early ugliness on offense with a dominant second half to earn a shot at adding to the 1996 and 2015 titles in their trophy case.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays Dayton in Wednesday's title game.

BYU faces Virginia Tech in the third-place game.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Garrett
0 G
J. Toolson
5 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
47.6 Field Goal % 41.3
27.3 Three Point % 41.4
56.3 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 3 Evan Troy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blaze Nield 14.0
  Personal foul on Michael Jankovich 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Maughan 31.0
  Tristan Enaruna missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Tristan Enaruna made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Taylor Maughan 31.0
  Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan, stolen by Tristan Enaruna 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevin Knell 44.0
  Isaiah Moss missed driving layup 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa 1:02
  Connor Harding missed hook shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 71 56
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 9-33 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 25 26
Team 1 1
Assists 18 14
Steals 9 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 10 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
D. McCormack F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
30
T. Haws G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Kansas 5-1 294271
home team logo Brigham Young 4-3 272956
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Kansas 5-1 84.0 PPG 40.4 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 4-3 71.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
33
D. McCormack F 7.8 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.4 APG 58.6 FG%
30
T. Haws G 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.6 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
33
D. McCormack F 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
30
T. Haws G 16 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
47.5 FG% 40.7
22.2 3PT FG% 27.3
60.0 FT% 75.0
Kansas
Starters
D. McCormack
O. Agbaji
D. Dotson
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. McCormack 16 5 1 7/9 0/0 2/2 0 20 0 0 1 1 4
O. Agbaji 14 5 3 6/9 2/4 0/0 0 31 1 0 2 1 4
D. Dotson 13 2 8 5/16 0/3 3/3 1 37 2 0 2 1 1
U. Azubuike 11 10 1 5/6 0/0 1/5 1 26 1 0 2 3 7
M. Garrett 7 6 3 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 25 2 0 2 0 6
Bench
I. Moss
T. Enaruna
C. Braun
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
M. Jankovich
M. Lightfoot
J. Wilson
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Moss 5 3 1 2/8 1/5 0/1 2 30 2 0 1 1 2
T. Enaruna 3 1 1 0/3 0/1 3/4 0 16 1 1 1 1 0
C. Braun 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
C. Teahan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. De Sousa 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
E. Elliott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Jankovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 18 29/61 4/18 9/15 10 200 9 1 12 9 25
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
K. Lee
J. Toolson
D. Nixon
A. Barcello
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haws 16 3 5 6/14 3/9 1/1 1 34 1 0 4 1 2
K. Lee 13 3 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 4 27 0 0 2 2 1
J. Toolson 7 7 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 33 0 0 2 0 7
D. Nixon 5 4 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 3 26 3 0 5 1 3
A. Barcello 5 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
C. Harding
E. Troy
Z. Seljaas
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
T. Knell
B. Nield
Y. Childs
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harding 5 7 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 3 1 6
E. Troy 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Seljaas 2 1 2 0/4 0/4 2/3 0 22 0 0 0 0 1
T. Maughan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 2
C. Pearson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Knell 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 1 0 0 1
B. Nield 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 31 14 22/54 9/33 3/4 17 200 5 1 18 5 26
