No. 4 Kansas beats BYU 71-56 for spot in Maui title game
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) David McCormack scored 16 points, Ochai Agbaji added 14 and No. 4 Kansas turned a huge second half into a trip to the Maui Invitational title game with a 71-56 victory over Brigham Young on Tuesday night.
The Jayhawks (5-1) dominated inside against the smaller Cougars and did a good job of rotating out to their shooters to earn a shot at their third Maui Invitational championship.
Kansas opened the second half with a big run to build a double-digit lead and outscored BYU 42-18 in the paint.
The Jayhawks will face Dayton in Wednesday's title game.
BYU (4-3) was bothered Kansas' length on defense, finishing 9 for 33 from behind the 3-point line. TJ Haws had 16 points, but Cougars leading scorer Jake Toolson was held to seven on 3-of-9 shooting.
Kansas overwhelmed Division II Chaminade 93-63 in its Maui opener by utilizing its massive size advantage.
The also-undersized Cougars used ball movement and perimeter shooting to blow past UCLA 78-63 in their opener.
Neither team was particularly efficient offensively early in the semifinals, trading turnovers and clanks on the soft Lahaina Civic Center rims.
The Jayhawks found a small semblance of rhythm late in the first half and locked on the Cougars defensively, holding them scoreless for 7 1/2 minutes.
BYU finally hit a few shots late and was within 29-27 at halftime.
Kansas got on a roll to start the second period by getting the ball inside, opening with a 13-2 run to go up 42-31.
The Jayhawks piled on after that with a 19-4 spurt and hit 17 of 32 shots in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
BYU pulled off one upset by knocking off UCLA in its opener, but had a hard time matching Kansas' size in the semifinals.
The Jayhawks shook off some early ugliness on offense with a dominant second half to earn a shot at adding to the 1996 and 2015 titles in their trophy case.
UP NEXT
Kansas plays Dayton in Wednesday's title game.
BYU faces Virginia Tech in the third-place game.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|47.6
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|27.3
|Three Point %
|41.4
|56.3
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|+ 3
|Evan Troy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blaze Nield
|14.0
|Personal foul on Michael Jankovich
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Taylor Maughan
|31.0
|Tristan Enaruna missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Tristan Enaruna made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Taylor Maughan
|31.0
|Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan, stolen by Tristan Enaruna
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevin Knell
|44.0
|Isaiah Moss missed driving layup
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa
|1:02
|Connor Harding missed hook shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|56
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|9-33 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|18
|14
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|18
|Fouls
|10
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|4 Kansas 5-1
|84.0 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Brigham Young 4-3
|71.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|D. McCormack F
|7.8 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|58.6 FG%
|
30
|T. Haws G
|12.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McCormack F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|T. Haws G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McCormack
|16
|5
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|O. Agbaji
|14
|5
|3
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Dotson
|13
|2
|8
|5/16
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|U. Azubuike
|11
|10
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/5
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|M. Garrett
|7
|6
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Moss
|5
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Enaruna
|3
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C. Braun
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Teahan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. De Sousa
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Elliott
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Jankovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|34
|18
|29/61
|4/18
|9/15
|10
|200
|9
|1
|12
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|16
|3
|5
|6/14
|3/9
|1/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Lee
|13
|3
|1
|6/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Toolson
|7
|7
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|D. Nixon
|5
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|0
|5
|1
|3
|A. Barcello
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harding
|5
|7
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|E. Troy
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Seljaas
|2
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Maughan
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Knell
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Nield
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|31
|14
|22/54
|9/33
|3/4
|17
|200
|5
|1
|18
|5
|26
-
21COLO
CLEM69
67
2nd 22.0 ESP2
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON97
61
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU55
60
Final
-
SFA
1DUKE85
83
Final/OT
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
Final
-
NCUMN
NDAK50
115
Final
-
BUTLER
STNFRD68
67
Final
-
LONGWD
UCRIV58
71
Final
-
UCDAV
CAL66
72
Final
-
SIUE
UOP50
78
Final
-
JACKST
UNLV57
80
Final
-
NDAKST
IDAHO70
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK74
65
Final
-
4KANSAS
BYU71
56
Final