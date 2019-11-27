Tripp lifts Pacific over SIU-Edwardsville 78-50
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 13 points as Pacific defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-50 on Tuesday night.
Broc Finstuen had 12 points for Pacific (6-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points and Pierre Crockrell II had seven assists for the Tigers.
Tyresse Williford had 11 points and five steals for the Cougars (2-5).
Pacific shot 63% in the first half and led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% overall in the period. They finished 2 for 21 from beyond the arc.
The Tigers dominated inside with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.
Pacific faces Longwood at home on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays UC Riverside on the road on Friday.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|43.8
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|20.0
|D'Quan Applewhite missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
|22.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific
|31.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Moore
|31.0
|Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel
|1:00
|Kenyon Duling missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Kenyon Duling made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins
|1:00
|+ 1
|Shaquillo Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Shaquillo Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|78
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|2-21 (9.5%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|33
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|15
|23
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|T. Williford G
|9.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|4.7 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
0
|J. Tripp G
|12.5 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Williford G
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|J. Tripp G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|9.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Moore
|9
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Adewunmi
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|A. Uzuegbunem
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Duling
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. James
|2
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williford
|11
|4
|4
|4/11
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|23
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|B. Jackson
|4
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Wright
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Wright
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Benton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Applewhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|E. Eze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lindenmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|20
|9
|20/53
|2/21
|8/10
|15
|200
|8
|4
|18
|5
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tripp
|13
|3
|2
|5/11
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|24
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|B. Finstuen
|12
|4
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Price-Noel
|10
|3
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. McCray
|9
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|15
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Moore
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hampshire
|9
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|S. Fritz
|7
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|13
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|G. Chivichyan
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Jenkins
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Crockrell II
|4
|1
|7
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Vereen
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Bailey
|2
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|33
|18
|31/55
|5/15
|11/17
|13
|200
|10
|5
|15
|10
|23
