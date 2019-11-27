SIUE
UOP

No Text

Tripp lifts Pacific over SIU-Edwardsville 78-50

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 13 points as Pacific defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Broc Finstuen had 12 points for Pacific (6-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points and Pierre Crockrell II had seven assists for the Tigers.

Tyresse Williford had 11 points and five steals for the Cougars (2-5).

Pacific shot 63% in the first half and led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% overall in the period. They finished 2 for 21 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers dominated inside with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Pacific faces Longwood at home on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays UC Riverside on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Williams
24 G
J. Moore
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
42.9 Field Goal % 45.8
0.0 Three Point % 43.8
Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by Justin Moore 20.0
  D'Quan Applewhite missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz 22.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Moore 31.0
  Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel 1:00
  Kenyon Duling missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Kenyon Duling made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins 1:00
+ 1 Shaquillo Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Shaquillo Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
Team Stats
Points 50 78
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 2-21 (9.5%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 33
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 15 23
Team 0 0
Assists 9 18
Steals 8 10
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Williford G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SIUE 2-5 173350
home team logo Pacific 6-3 492978
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo SIUE 2-5 62.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Pacific 6-3 69.8 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
11
T. Williford G 9.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.7 APG 37.7 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 12.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.1 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Williford G 11 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
0
J. Tripp G 13 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 56.4
9.5 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 64.7
SIUE
Starters
Z. Moore
M. Adewunmi
A. Uzuegbunem
K. Duling
I. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Moore 9 2 1 3/6 0/2 3/4 1 23 0 0 3 1 1
M. Adewunmi 7 4 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 2 1 1 3
A. Uzuegbunem 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 1 0 0 0 0
K. Duling 4 2 2 1/5 1/4 1/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
I. James 2 1 1 1/6 0/5 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
Z. Moore
M. Adewunmi
A. Uzuegbunem
K. Duling
I. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Moore 9 2 1 3/6 0/2 3/4 1 23 0 0 3 1 1
M. Adewunmi 7 4 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 2 1 1 3
A. Uzuegbunem 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 1 0 0 0 0
K. Duling 4 2 2 1/5 1/4 1/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
I. James 2 1 1 1/6 0/5 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
T. Williford
B. Jackson
S. Wright
L. Wright
C. Williams
J. Benton
D. Applewhite
T. Martin
E. Eze
B. Lindenmeyer
J. Best
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Williford 11 4 4 4/11 0/4 3/3 1 23 5 0 3 2 2
B. Jackson 4 1 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 0 1
S. Wright 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 0 2
L. Wright 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
C. Williams 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. Benton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 2 2 3 0 4
E. Eze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lindenmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 20 9 20/53 2/21 8/10 15 200 8 4 18 5 15
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
B. Finstuen
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
J. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 13 3 2 5/11 0/2 3/3 1 24 2 1 0 0 3
B. Finstuen 12 4 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 22 0 0 3 1 3
J. Price-Noel 10 3 1 4/4 2/2 0/1 0 17 1 0 0 0 3
A. McCray 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 15 2 1 1 2 3
J. Moore 0 2 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
J. Tripp
B. Finstuen
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
J. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 13 3 2 5/11 0/2 3/3 1 24 2 1 0 0 3
B. Finstuen 12 4 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 22 0 0 3 1 3
J. Price-Noel 10 3 1 4/4 2/2 0/1 0 17 1 0 0 0 3
A. McCray 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 15 2 1 1 2 3
J. Moore 0 2 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Hampshire
S. Fritz
G. Chivichyan
D. Jenkins
P. Crockrell II
A. Vereen
J. Bailey
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hampshire 9 3 1 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 2 2 1
S. Fritz 7 6 0 2/2 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 2 1 3 3
G. Chivichyan 6 2 1 2/3 1/1 1/3 0 16 1 0 3 0 2
D. Jenkins 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 12 1 0 2 0 1
P. Crockrell II 4 1 7 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
A. Vereen 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 1 0 1 1
J. Bailey 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 2 12 2 0 1 0 1
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 18 31/55 5/15 11/17 13 200 10 5 15 10 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores