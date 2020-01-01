MARQET
Ballock carries Creighton past Marquette 92-75

  • AP
  • Jan 01, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points, Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points and a career-high six steals and Creighton stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75 on Wednesday night.

Damien Jefferson had 17 points for the Blue Jays (12-2) in the Big East Conference for both teams. Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alexander also had eight rebounds.

Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (10-3), whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Creighton had 10 steals on Marquette's 16 turnovers while only committing nine turnovers.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
K. McEwen
25 G
M. Zegarowski
11 G
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
31.0 Field Goal % 50.0
31.3 Three Point % 37.9
93.5 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Windham 1.0
  Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence 9.0
  Jalen Windham missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Creighton 34.0
  Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence 41.0
  Jordan Scurry missed layup 43.0
+ 2 Brendan Bailey made driving layup 1:04
  Turnover on Shereef Mitchell 1:09
  Offensive foul on Shereef Mitchell 1:09
Team Stats
Points 75 92
Field Goals 29-69 (42.0%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 34
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 27 26
Team 4 1
Assists 14 16
Steals 1 10
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
S. Anim G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
M. Ballock G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Marquette 10-3 383775
home team logo Creighton 12-2 484492
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Marquette 10-3 78.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Creighton 12-2 78.9 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
1
B. Bailey F 6.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.7 APG 43.2 FG%
24
M. Ballock G 12.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.7 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Bailey F 18 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
24
M. Ballock G 24 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
42.0 FG% 50.0
34.5 3PT FG% 39.1
87.5 FT% 77.3
Marquette
Starters
S. Anim
M. Howard
B. Bailey
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Anim 18 4 1 8/17 1/5 1/1 2 34 0 0 0 2 2
M. Howard 18 2 4 6/16 2/7 4/4 4 31 0 0 4 0 2
B. Bailey 18 11 3 7/14 4/10 0/0 1 33 0 0 0 2 9
K. McEwen 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 18 0 0 4 1 1
T. John 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
E. Morrow
G. Elliott
J. Cain
J. Johnson
S. Torrence
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 8 6 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 19 1 1 1 2 4
G. Elliott 6 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 0
J. Cain 5 4 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 3
J. Johnson 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 4 0 0 1 2 0
S. Torrence 0 6 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 6
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 38 14 29/69 10/29 7/8 19 200 1 1 15 11 27
Creighton
Starters
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
M. Zegarowski
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ballock 24 4 3 9/16 5/9 1/1 0 35 1 1 0 1 3
T. Alexander 21 8 1 8/13 2/5 3/3 4 34 6 1 0 0 8
D. Jefferson 17 6 2 6/10 0/0 5/5 1 27 0 0 1 3 3
M. Zegarowski 16 8 6 5/13 2/5 4/7 2 30 1 0 2 1 7
C. Bishop 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Mahoney
J. Scurry
K. Jones
J. Canfield
S. Mitchell
J. Windham
N. Zeil
D. Mintz
J. Epperson
A. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mahoney 10 3 2 3/5 0/2 4/4 2 23 1 0 2 2 1
J. Scurry 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 2 0 0
J. Canfield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mitchell 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 0 2
J. Windham 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
N. Zeil 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 33 16 33/66 9/23 17/22 16 200 10 2 8 7 26
