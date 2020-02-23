TEMPLE
Gardner scores 29, East Carolina topples Temple 67-63

  • Feb 23, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner tied his season high with 29 points plus 13 rebounds as East Carolina held Temple scoreless for the last 2:41 to edge the Owls 67-63 on Sunday.

Tremont Robinson-White scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:48 remaining and Tristen Newton and J.J. Miles added 3 of 4 at the line to close it out as East Carolina halted a three-game skid. Temple missed four shots and turned the ball over three times down the stretch.

Miles scored 11 points and had six rebounds for East Carolina (11-17, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Newton added 10 points and Robinson-White scored three points with five rebounds and he stole the ball from Quinton Rose with under a minute to play.

Rose scored 15 points for the Owls (14-13, 6-8). Monty Scott added 12 points. J.P. Moorman II had nine points and eight rebounds.

East Carolina takes on South Florida on the road on Wednesday. Temple plays Wichita State on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 36
ECU Pirates 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:26   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:20 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 0-2
19:01   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
18:59   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
18:48 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 0-4
18:24   Double dribble turnover on Quinton Rose  
18:07 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 0-6
17:46   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by J.J. Miles  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
17:18   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
17:03   Jake Forrester missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
16:52   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:44   Jake Forrester missed hook shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
16:35   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:36   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
16:36 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
16:36 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:11   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:03 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by J.J. Miles 2-8
15:47 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 4-8
15:21   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
14:53   Offensive foul on Tristen Newton  
14:53   Turnover on Tristen Newton  
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:20   Personal foul on Miles James  
14:20   Quinton Rose missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:13 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 4-10
14:10   Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
13:43   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
13:30 +2 De'Vondre Perry made layup, assist by Monty Scott 6-10
13:24   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
13:20 +3 Miles James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 6-13
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
13:04   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Temple  
12:50   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
12:50   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
12:30   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
12:24 +3 Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 6-16
12:06 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot 9-16
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Monty Scott  
11:39 +2 Monty Scott made layup 11-16
11:20   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:20 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
11:00   Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti  
10:58   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
10:46   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
10:37   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
10:26   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
10:18   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Miles James, stolen by Quinton Rose  
10:02   Quinton Rose missed layup  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:56 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 13-17
9:47   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
9:37   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
9:19 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Miles James 13-19
9:02   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
8:49   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
8:39   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
8:39 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
8:39 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
8:27 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 15-21
8:27   Shooting foul on Samson Strickland  
8:27 +1 Monty Scott made free throw 16-21
8:08   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Samson Strickland  
7:58   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
7:59   Personal foul on Samson Strickland  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
7:39   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
7:28   Traveling violation turnover on Alani Moore II  
7:13   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
6:58   J.P. Moorman II missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
6:47   Josh Pierre-Louis missed layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
6:47   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
6:40 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 16-23
6:30 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 19-23
6:04   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:56 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 19-25
5:48   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:25 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 19-28
5:03   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
5:03 +2 Josh Pierre-Louis made jump shot 21-28
5:03   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
5:03 +1 Josh Pierre-Louis made free throw 22-28
4:43 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 22-30
4:24   Monty Scott missed layup  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
4:19   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
4:19 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
4:19 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
4:04   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
3:56 +2 De'Vondre Perry made jump shot 24-32
3:42   Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti  
3:42   Turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner  
3:27   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
3:24   Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Miles James  
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Miles James, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis  
3:13 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 26-32
3:13   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
3:13 +1 Quinton Rose made free throw 27-32
2:54 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 27-34
2:36   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
2:36 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
2:36 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
2:22   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
2:06   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
1:56   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
1:45 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 31-34
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
1:29 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 31-36
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
1:03   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
44.0   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
38.0 +2 Jake Forrester made layup 33-36
9.0   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
7.0   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
7.0   Tremont Robinson-White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 36-37
7.0 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
1.0 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 36-37

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 27
ECU Pirates 30

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
19:34   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
19:17   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
19:04   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
18:50 +2 J.P. Moorman II made layup 38-37
18:43   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
18:43   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
18:33 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 40-38
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Quinton Rose  
18:05   Offensive foul on J.P. Moorman II  
18:05   Turnover on J.P. Moorman II  
17:48 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 40-41
17:26   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
17:23   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
17:23   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:23   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:08   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:55 +2 Jake Forrester made hook shot 42-41
16:32   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:09   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
15:58   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:37 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 45-41
15:27   30-second timeout called  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 45-43
14:54   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
14:32   Charles Coleman missed hook shot, blocked by Quinton Rose  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
14:28   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:28   Charles Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:28   Charles Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
14:07   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
13:52   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
13:45 +2 J.J. Miles made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 45-45
13:31   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by J.J. Miles  
13:24   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
13:24 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
13:24 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
13:08   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
13:08   Monty Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:08   Monty Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
12:46   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
12:15   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
12:15   Monty Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:15 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
12:00   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
11:28 +3 De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 49-47
11:01   Miles James missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Miles James  
10:58   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
10:58 +1 Miles James made 1st of 2 free throws 49-48
10:58 +1 Miles James made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
10:32 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vondre Perry 52-49
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Quinton Rose  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by De'Vondre Perry  
9:21   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
8:50 +2 Jayden Gardner made hook shot 52-51
8:39   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
8:39 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
8:39