|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
0-2
|
19:01
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
|
0-4
|
18:24
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made jump shot
|
0-6
|
17:46
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by J.J. Miles
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed hook shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-6
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
16:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by J.J. Miles
|
2-8
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made jump shot
|
4-8
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Tristen Newton
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miles James
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
|
4-10
|
14:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry made layup, assist by Monty Scott
|
6-10
|
13:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Miles James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
6-13
|
13:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
12:24
|
|
+3
|
Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
6-16
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-16
|
11:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Monty Scott
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made layup
|
11-16
|
11:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
11:00
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Miles James, stolen by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made layup
|
13-17
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Miles James
|
13-19
|
9:02
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-20
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-21
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot
|
15-21
|
8:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samson Strickland
|
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made free throw
|
16-21
|
8:08
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samson Strickland
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samson Strickland
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Josh Pierre-Louis missed layup
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
16-23
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott
|
19-23
|
6:04
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
19-25
|
5:48
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
19-28
|
5:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Josh Pierre-Louis made jump shot
|
21-28
|
5:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Pierre-Louis made free throw
|
22-28
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
22-30
|
4:24
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Monty Scott
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-31
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-32
|
4:04
|
|
|
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry made jump shot
|
24-32
|
3:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Miles James
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Miles James, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
26-32
|
3:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made free throw
|
27-32
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot
|
27-34
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-34
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-34
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Alani Moore II
|
31-34
|
1:11
|
|
|
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot
|
31-36
|
1:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester made layup
|
33-36
|
9.0
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
+1
|
Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-37
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott
|
36-37