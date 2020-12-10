LNGBCH
SANFRAN

1st Half
LNGBCH
Beach
25
SANFRAN
Dons
44

Time Team Play Score
19:56   Chance Hunter vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Dons gains possession)  
19:42   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
19:27   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
19:25   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
19:12   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (Joe Hampton steals)  
18:53 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point layup 2-0
18:38   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Romelle Mansel steals)  
18:24 +2 Isaiah Washington makes two point layup 4-0
18:16   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
18:14   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
18:05   Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
17:47   Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
17:36   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
17:26   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
17:17   Michael Carter III turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
17:10 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 4-2
16:47   Romelle Mansel turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
16:35   Michael Carter III personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
16:21   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
16:12   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
16:04 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 4-5
15:58   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup  
15:56   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
15:42 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 4-8
15:27   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
15:25   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
15:18   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul  
15:18   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
15:18   TV timeout  
14:54   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
14:52   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:37 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 4-10
14:18   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup  
14:16   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:03   Shaden Knight shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
14:03 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-11
14:03 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-12
13:52   Josh Kunen personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
13:48   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:31   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
13:31   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
13:31   Damari Milstead personal foul  
13:17   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
13:15   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:07   Joe Hampton shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
13:07   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:07 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-13
12:41 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point layup 6-13
12:16   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
12:14   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
12:08   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
12:06   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
12:06   Samba Kane shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
12:06 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-13
12:06 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
11:51   Samba Kane turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)  
11:38 +2 Trever Irish makes two point jump shot 10-13
11:20 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 10-15
11:07   Joe Hampton misses two point layup  
11:05   Dons defensive rebound  
11:05   TV timeout  
10:55   Dons turnover (back court violation)  
10:42   Joe Hampton misses two point layup  
10:40   Joe Hampton offensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point tip shot 12-15
10:29   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Trever Irish steals)  
10:24   Trever Irish turnover (bad pass)  
10:24   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)  
10:19 +2 Trever Irish makes two point hook shot 14-15
9:57 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 14-18
9:21   Beach turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:06   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 14-20
8:51   Michael Carter III turnover  
8:47   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Jordan Roberts defensive rebound  
8:38   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Isaiah Washington's two point layup  
8:36   Beach offensive rebound  
8:31   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
8:29   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
8:25 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot 14-23
8:21   TV timeout  
8:09   Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
7:57   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)  
7:56   Josh Kunen personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
7:56 +1 Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-23
7:56 +1 Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
7:27   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
7:25   Isaiah Washington defensive rebound  
7:22   Isaiah Washington misses two point layup  
7:20   Michael Carter III offensive rebound  
7:15 +2 Michael Carter III makes two point dunk 18-23
7:05 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists) 18-25
6:48   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
6:14   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
6:12   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
6:09 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup 18-27
5:57 +2 Michael Carter III makes two point jump shot 20-27
5:45 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 20-30
5:31   Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot  
5:29   Chance Hunter offensive rebound  
5:22   Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
5:20   Michael Carter III personal foul  
5:13 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot 20-33
4:58   Joe Hampton turnover (bad pass)  
4:32   Chance Hunter personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
4:25 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 20-35
4:06   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
4:04   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
3:51   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
3:42 +2 Chance Hunter makes two point layup 22-35
3:29   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
3:21   Isaiah Washington turnover (palming)  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:12 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 22-37
2:43   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
2:41   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
2:36   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Beach defensive rebound  
2:24   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
2:22   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
2:05   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Michael Carter III defensive rebound  
2:03   Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
2:03   Michael Carter III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:03   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
1:42   Jonas Visser misses two point jump shot  
1:40   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
1:40   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
1:40 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-37
1:40 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-37
1:22   Trever Irish personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
1:22 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-38
1:22 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-39
1:10   Trever Irish misses two point jump shot  
1:08   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 24-41
0:36   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-41
0:36   Joe Hampton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:36   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
0:06 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 25-44
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LNGBCH
Beach
37
SANFRAN
Dons
63

Time Team Play Score
19:29   Dons turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:16   Chance Hunter misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
19:00   Chance Hunter personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
18:43   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
18:41   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
18:29   Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
18:24   Chance Hunter shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
18:24   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:24 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-45
18:06   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
17:42   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)  
17:20   Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  
17:20   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)  
17:07 +3 Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists) 28-45
16:50   Joe Hampton personal foul  
16:43 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 28-47
16:28   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
16:26   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
16:26   Josh Kunen personal foul (Romelle Mansel draws the foul)  
16:12 +2 Romelle Mansel makes two point dunk (Isaiah Washington assists) 30-47
15:56   Joe Hampton personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:38 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 30-49
15:31   Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
15:31 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-49
15:31   Isaiah Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:31   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
15:14   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
15:12   Michael Carter III defensive rebound  
15:06   Michael Carter III misses two point layup  
15:04   Trever Irish offensive rebound  
15:02 +2 Trever Irish makes two point tip shot 33-49
14:45   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
14:43   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
14:39 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup 33-51
14:30   Isaiah Washington misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Beach offensive rebound  
14:19   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
14:17   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
14:11   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
14:09   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
14:05   Julian Rishwain turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter III steals)  
13:54   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
13:41   Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass) (Shaden Knight steals)  
13:27   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
13:25   Chance Hunter offensive rebound  
13:25