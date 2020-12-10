LNGBCH
SANFRAN
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:56
|
|Chance Hunter vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Dons gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|
|Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|19:27
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (Joe Hampton steals)
|18:53
|
|+2
|Joe Hampton makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:38
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Romelle Mansel steals)
|18:24
|
|+2
|Isaiah Washington makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:16
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|18:14
|
|Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|17:47
|
|Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|17:36
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|
|Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|
|Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Michael Carter III turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|17:10
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|4-2
|16:47
|
|Romelle Mansel turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|16:35
|
|Michael Carter III personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|16:21
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|16:04
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|4-5
|15:58
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup
|15:56
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|4-8
|15:27
|
|Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul
|15:18
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|14:54
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|4-10
|14:18
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup
|14:16
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Shaden Knight shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-11
|14:03
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-12
|13:52
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|13:48
|
|Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|
|Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Damari Milstead personal foul
|13:17
|
|Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|13:15
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Joe Hampton shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|13:07
|
|Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:07
|
|+1
|Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-13
|13:07
|
|+1
|Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-13
|12:41
|
|+2
|Joe Hampton makes two point layup
|6-13
|12:16
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|12:06
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Samba Kane shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|+1
|Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-13
|12:06
|
|+1
|Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-13
|11:51
|
|Samba Kane turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)
|11:38
|
|+2
|Trever Irish makes two point jump shot
|10-13
|11:20
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|10-15
|11:07
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point layup
|11:05
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|TV timeout
|10:55
|
|Dons turnover (back court violation)
|10:42
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point layup
|10:40
|
|Joe Hampton offensive rebound
|10:34
|
|+2
|Joe Hampton makes two point tip shot
|12-15
|10:29
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Trever Irish steals)
|10:24
|
|Trever Irish turnover (bad pass)
|10:24
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)
|10:19
|
|+2
|Trever Irish makes two point hook shot
|14-15
|9:57
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|14-18
|9:21
|
|Beach turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:06
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|14-20
|8:51
|
|Michael Carter III turnover
|8:47
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Jordan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Isaiah Washington's two point layup
|8:36
|
|Beach offensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|8:29
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot
|14-23
|8:21
|
|TV timeout
|8:21
|
|TV timeout
|8:09
|
|Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)
|7:56
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|7:56
|
|+1
|Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-23
|7:56
|
|+1
|Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-23
|7:27
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|7:25
|
|Isaiah Washington defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Isaiah Washington misses two point layup
|7:20
|
|Michael Carter III offensive rebound
|7:15
|
|+2
|Michael Carter III makes two point dunk
|18-23
|7:05
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|18-25
|6:48
|
|Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|
|Jonas Visser offensive rebound
|6:09
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup
|18-27
|5:57
|
|+2
|Michael Carter III makes two point jump shot
|20-27
|5:45
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|20-30
|5:31
|
|Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot
|5:29
|
|Chance Hunter offensive rebound
|5:22
|
|Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Michael Carter III personal foul
|5:13
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot
|20-33
|4:58
|
|Joe Hampton turnover (bad pass)
|4:32
|
|Chance Hunter personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|4:25
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|20-35
|4:06
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|
|Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|+2
|Chance Hunter makes two point layup
|22-35
|3:29
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Isaiah Washington turnover (palming)
|3:21
|
|TV timeout
|3:12
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|22-37
|2:43
|
|Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|2:36
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|
|Beach defensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|2:22
|
|Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|
|Michael Carter III defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|2:03
|
|Michael Carter III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:03
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Jonas Visser misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|1:40
|
|+1
|Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-37
|1:40
|
|+1
|Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-37
|1:22
|
|Trever Irish personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|1:22
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-38
|1:22
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-39
|1:10
|
|Trever Irish misses two point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|24-41
|0:36
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|+1
|Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|0:36
|
|Joe Hampton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:36
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|0:06
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|25-44
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:29
|
|Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:16
|
|Chance Hunter misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|19:00
|
|Chance Hunter personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|18:43
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|
|Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|18:24
|
|Chance Hunter shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|18:24
|
|Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:24
|
|+1
|Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-45
|18:06
|
|Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)
|17:20
|
|Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)
|17:20
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)
|17:07
|
|+3
|Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists)
|28-45
|16:50
|
|Joe Hampton personal foul
|16:43
|
|+2
|Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|28-47
|16:28
|
|Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|16:26
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Romelle Mansel draws the foul)
|16:12
|
|+2
|Romelle Mansel makes two point dunk (Isaiah Washington assists)
|30-47
|15:56
|
|Joe Hampton personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|30-49
|15:31
|
|Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)
|15:31
|
|+1
|Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-49
|15:31
|
|Isaiah Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:31
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|15:14
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|
|Michael Carter III defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Michael Carter III misses two point layup
|15:04
|
|Trever Irish offensive rebound
|15:02
|
|+2
|Trever Irish makes two point tip shot
|33-49
|14:45
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|
|Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|14:39
|
|+2
|Julian Rishwain makes two point layup
|33-51
|14:30
|
|Isaiah Washington misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|
|Beach offensive rebound
|14:19
|
|Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Jonas Visser offensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Julian Rishwain turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter III steals)
|13:54
|
|Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|13:41
|
|Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass) (Shaden Knight steals)
|13:27
|
|Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|13:25
|
|Chance Hunter offensive rebound
|13:25
|