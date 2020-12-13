|
20:00
|
|
|
Amari McCray vs. Efe Abogidi (Noah Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass) (Khalid Thomas steals)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point layup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Amari McCray offensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses two point layup
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Amari McCray blocks Andrej Jakimovski's two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Amari McCray blocks Isaac Bonton's two point layup
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Amari McCray defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
James Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas personal foul
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Amari McCray personal foul
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner personal foul
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
0-2
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Eyman makes two point layup (Jaden Nielsen-Skinner assists)
|
2-2
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot (DJ Rodman assists)
|
2-5
|
17:21
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas misses two point reverse layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point reverse layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
2-7
|
17:06
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski personal foul
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ian Burke misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Ian Burke defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
John Hall blocks Efe Abogidi's two point layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Amari McCray defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
+3
|
Paris Dawson makes three point jump shot
|
5-7
|
15:25
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (lost ball) (Paris Dawson steals)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
+3
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
|
5-10
|
14:29
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
+3
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rapp assists)
|
5-13
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
7-13
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp offensive foul
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp turnover
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Kyle Greeley misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rapp assists)
|
7-16
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Paris Dawson defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Charles Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-16
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point hook shot (Noah Williams assists)
|
9-18
|
11:05
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton personal foul
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Amari McCray offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy blocks James Scott's two point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (bad pass) (Amari McCray steals)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
James Scott turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point layup (Noah Williams assists)
|
9-20
|
9:25
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
James Scott defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
James Scott makes three point jump shot
|
12-20
|
9:10
|
|
|
Noah Williams shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
DJ Rodman turnover (bad pass) (Charles Jones Jr. steals)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
John Hall personal foul
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski blocks Ian Burke's three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Elijah Hardy misses two point layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Noah Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point layup
|
12-22
|
7:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray makes two point layup (Paris Dawson assists)
|
14-22
|
6:44
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Noah Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Ian Burke defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Paris Dawson defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Paris Dawson misses two point layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Vikings defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren personal foul
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
4:59
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton blocks Charles Jones Jr.'s two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Vikings offensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Paris Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Andrej Jakimovski steals)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-24
|
4:15
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Amari McCray defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
John Hall offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
John Hall makes two point layup
|
16-24
|
3:06
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Vikings defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Charles Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|
18-24
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point alley-oop layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
18-26
|
1:53
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton shooting foul (Paris Dawson draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Paris Dawson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Paris Dawson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
20-26
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Paris Dawson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
20-26
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner turnover (lost ball) (Noah Williams steals)
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-27
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner turnover (lost ball) (Noah Williams steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point layup
|
20-29
|
0:54
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp misses two point layup
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Jaden Nielsen-Skinner misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
John Hall offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Eyman makes two point layup (Jaden Nielsen-Skinner assists)
|
22-29
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-30
|
