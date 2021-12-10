Purdue moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday for the first time in school history. We now know the Boilermakers will not remain there next Monday because they lost 70-68 at Rutgers on Thursday night.
Ron Harper Jr. buried a game-winning 3-pointer from the logo at the buzzer.
"When you go on the road, you gotta be 10 points better than somebody, because if you allow it to be close, crazy things can happen," said Purdue coach Matt Painter. "Obviously, that was a once-in-a-lifetime shot, but we allowed it to be close."
This surprising development -- Purdue closed as a 13.5-point favorite after it was announced that Rutgers standout Geo Baker, a double-digit scorer, would not play because of the flu -- obviously complicates things for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. I could simply elevate Duke back to No. 1. But does Duke really deserve to be No. 1 when the Blue Devils just lost to an Ohio State team that previously lost to a Florida team that just lost to Texas Southern? Another option for No. 1 is UCLA, but the Bruins have been pounded by two-loss Gonzaga. Yet another option for No. 1 is Villanova, but the Wildcats have lost to that UCLA team that got pounded by Gonzaga -- plus the Purdue team that just lost to short-handed Rutgers.
None of those schools are ideal options for No. 1.
So I decided to reward perfection and jump Baylor to No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Scott Drew's Bears are the reigning national champions and currently undefeated with double-digit victories over Michigan State, Stanford and Arizona State. it's not the most-impressive 8-0 start in the history of college basketball, but it is a start that's devoid of losses and will be undeniably great if Baylor improves to 9-0 Sunday with a win over Villanova. Assuming that happens, the Bears will obviously move to No. 1 in Monday's AP Top 25, and deservedly so. So consider this me getting ahead of the curve. And if Baylor instead falls to Villanova on Sunday, well, I'll just sit down Monday morning and reevaluate things like I always do.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Baylor
|LJ Cryer got 20 points off the bench in Saturday's 99-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Villanova.
|4
|8-0
|2
Duke
|Duke was outscored 14-1 in the final five minutes of Tuesday's 71-66 loss at Ohio State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina State.
|--
|7-1
|3
UCLA
|Tyger Campbell finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 73-61 win over Colorado. The Bruins' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|8-1
|4
Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-53 win over Syracuse. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Baylor.
|--
|7-2
|5
Purdue
|Purdue allowed Rutgers to shoot 52.1% from the field in Thursday's 70-68 loss to the Scarlet Knights. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against NC State.
|4
|8-1
|6
Gonzaga
|Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's 80-55 win over Merrimack. The Zags' next game is December 18 against Texas Tech.
|--
|8-2
|7
Arkansas
|JD Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 86-66 win over Charlotte. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|1
|9-0
|8
Kentucky
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-64 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame.
|1
|7-1
|9
Arizona
|Bennedict Mathurin finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 94-65 win over Wyoming. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|1
|8-0
|10
Alabama
|Jaden Shackelford finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 91-82 win over Gonzaga. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Houston.
|1
|7-1
|11
Kansas
|Ochai Agbaji finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 78-52 win over UTEP. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|1
|7-1
|12
Michigan St.
|Gabe Brown finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 75-67 win at Minnesota. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|1
|8-2
|13
Auburn
|Jabari Smith finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-64 win over Yale. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|1
|7-1
|14
USC
|Isaiah Mobley finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Long Beach State.
|1
|9-0
|15
Houston
|Tramon Mark got 18 points off the bench in Monday's 77-45 win over Alcorn State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|1
|8-1
|16
Iowa St.
|Izaiah Brockington finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 73-53 win over Iowa. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Jackson State.
|1
|9-0
|17
Texas Tech
|Terrence Shannon finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas State.
|1
|7-1
|18
Tennessee
|Tennessee shot just 26.8% from the field in Tuesday's 57-52 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Vols' next game is Saturday against UNC Greensboro.
|1
|6-2
|19
N. Carolina
|R.J. Davis finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 79-62 win at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Elon.
|1
|6-2
|20
Ohio St.
|E.J. Liddell finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 85-74 win over Towson. The Buckeyes' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|1
|7-2
|21
Seton Hall
|Jared Rhoden finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 64-60 win over Texas. The Pirates' next game is Sunday against Rutgers.
|1
|8-1
|22
Texas
|Texas missed 12 of the 13 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 64-60 loss at Seton Hall. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|15
|6-2
|23
Connecticut
|UConn was missing its second-leading scorer and third-leading scorer in Wednesday's 56-53 loss at West Virginia. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|8-2
|24
LSU
|Tari Eason finished with 20 points and five steals in Wednesday's 66-51 win over Ohio. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|8-0
|25
Wisconsin
|Johnny Davis finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 64-59 win over Indiana. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Ohio State.
|--
|8-1
|26
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 96-50 win over Ball State. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|8-1