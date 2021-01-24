The biggest headline from Saturday was probably Kansas losing for a third consecutive time, if only because Kansas rarely endures three-game losing streaks. Before this one, the last one came in February 2013. So, yeah, Bill Self's Jayhawks being on a three-game losing streak, and dropping to 4-4 in the Big 12, is a notable and unusual development.

But it shouldn't be that surprising.

The context matters, and here's the context: all three losses are single-digit road losses to teams in the top 40 at KenPom — specifically Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma. KU closed as a favorite in only one of those games. So while this three-game losing streak is, again, notable, unusual, and probably among the things that'll keep the Jayhawks from winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for what would be the 16th time in a 17-year span, it absolutely should not, because it absolutely does not, place KU in a group with Kentucky and Duke when it comes to any conversations about wildly disappointing blue-blood programs. Unlike Duke and Kentucky, Kansas has four Quadrant 1 wins. Kentucky only has one. Duke has zero.

"We've had a hard stretch — but we've played three road games against [likely NCAA] Tournament teams," Kansas coach Bill Self said following Saturday's 75-68 loss at Oklahoma. "I don't think we're talented enough not to have a hard stretch, if we don't play well, [when] we're playing on the road against teams that are [likely NCAA] Tournament teams."

Self is right about the talent.

The unresolved NCAA investigation has clearly hindered KU's recruiting, evidence being that only one of the Jayhawks' starters (David McCormack) was a consensus top-50 prospect coming out of high school. Two starters (Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji) were actually sub-100 recruits -- and there isn't a likely future first-round NBA Draft pick on the roster. So, all things considered, it's actually kind of impressive that Self has been able to hold things together even if the Jayhawks are going through a rough stretch now.

Kansas dropped to No. 15 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks' next chance to snap their losing streak is scheduled to come Thursday when they host TCU inside Allen Fieldhouse.

