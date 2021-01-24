The biggest headline from Saturday was probably Kansas losing for a third consecutive time, if only because Kansas rarely endures three-game losing streaks. Before this one, the last one came in February 2013. So, yeah, Bill Self's Jayhawks being on a three-game losing streak, and dropping to 4-4 in the Big 12, is a notable and unusual development.
But it shouldn't be that surprising.
The context matters, and here's the context: all three losses are single-digit road losses to teams in the top 40 at KenPom — specifically Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma. KU closed as a favorite in only one of those games. So while this three-game losing streak is, again, notable, unusual, and probably among the things that'll keep the Jayhawks from winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for what would be the 16th time in a 17-year span, it absolutely should not, because it absolutely does not, place KU in a group with Kentucky and Duke when it comes to any conversations about wildly disappointing blue-blood programs. Unlike Duke and Kentucky, Kansas has four Quadrant 1 wins. Kentucky only has one. Duke has zero.
"We've had a hard stretch — but we've played three road games against [likely NCAA] Tournament teams," Kansas coach Bill Self said following Saturday's 75-68 loss at Oklahoma. "I don't think we're talented enough not to have a hard stretch, if we don't play well, [when] we're playing on the road against teams that are [likely NCAA] Tournament teams."
Self is right about the talent.
The unresolved NCAA investigation has clearly hindered KU's recruiting, evidence being that only one of the Jayhawks' starters (David McCormack) was a consensus top-50 prospect coming out of high school. Two starters (Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji) were actually sub-100 recruits -- and there isn't a likely future first-round NBA Draft pick on the roster. So, all things considered, it's actually kind of impressive that Self has been able to hold things together even if the Jayhawks are going through a rough stretch now.
Kansas dropped to No. 15 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks' next chance to snap their losing streak is scheduled to come Thursday when they host TCU inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Virginia and Kansas. The Zags have recorded a national-best six Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|15-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Kansas, Texas Tech and Illinois. The Bears have won 12 of their 14 games by double-digits.
|--
|14-0
|3
Villanova
|Villanova is 2-0 with wins over Seton Hall and Providence since returning from a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UConn.
|--
|10-1
|4
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|13-1
|5
Texas
|Texas' most impressive wins are road wins at Kansas and West Virginia. Both of the Longhorns' losses are considered Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|11-2
|6
Houston
|Houston is 6-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit victories over Texas Tech and SMU. The Cougars will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Tulane.
|3
|13-1
|7
Iowa
|Iowa's five-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Indiana. The loss dropped the Hawkeyes' record in the first two quadrants to 7-3.
|--
|12-3
|8
W. Virginia
|West Virginia played for the first time in two weeks Saturday and beat Kansas State by double-digits. All four of the Mountaineers' losses have come in the first quadrant.
|--
|10-4
|9
Alabama
|Alabama's nine-game winning streak is highlighted by double-digit wins over Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky. The Crimson Tide is alone atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead in the loss column.
|1
|13-3
|10
Virginia
|Virginia's six-game winning streak features double-digit wins over Clemson and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers are alone atop the ACC standings with a one-game lead over Florida State.
|4
|10-2
|11
Ohio St.
|Ohio State's win at Wisconsin on Saturday was its fourth Quadrant 1 victory. The Buckeyes have zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|6
|12-4
|12
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume is highlighted by a road win at Texas. Three of the Red Raiders' four losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-4
|13
Missouri
|Missouri's win at Tennessee on Saturday was its fifth Quadrant 1 victory. The Tigers will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Auburn.
|10
|10-2
|14
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin's double-digit loss at home to Ohio State on Saturday dropped the Badgers to 6-3 in the Big Ten. They are 2-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
|1
|12-4
|15
Kansas
|Kansas fell to 6-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will take a three-game losing streak into Thursday's game with TCU.
|9
|10-5
|16
Saint Louis
|Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|7-1
|17
Florida St.
|Florida State is 2-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with wins over Louisville and Florida. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Miami.
|7
|9-2
|18
Illinois
|Illinois owns four Quadrant 1 victories -- among them wins over Minnesota and Purdue. Four of the Illini's five losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|10-5
|19
Creighton
|Creighton's win over UConn on Saturday snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bluejays' resume also includes victories over Xavier and Seton Hall.
|3
|11-4
|20
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 2-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Missouri. The Vols will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Mississippi State.
|5
|10-3
|21
Minnesota
|10
|11-5
|22
UCLA
|UCLA's seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Stanford. The Bruins remain atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-1 league record.
|2
|12-3
|23
Louisville
|Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a victory over Duke. The Cardinals also own wins over Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.
|NR
|10-3
|24
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma's body of work is highlighted by wins over West Virginia and Kansas. The Sooners will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Texas.
|NR
|9-4
|25
Boise St.
|Boise State has won 13 straight games since a season-opening loss to Houston. Eleven of those wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|13-1
|26
Purdue
|Purdue's body of work includes three Quadrant 1 wins - among them victories over Ohio State and Indiana. Five of the Boilermakers' six losses are inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-6