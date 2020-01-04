College Basketball Rankings: Memphis, No. 6 in Top 25 And 1, set for showdown with Georgia

It was supposed to be a matchup featuring two players who are both legitimate candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- namely Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Alas, that won't be the case Saturday afternoon inside FedExForum thanks to the NCAA suspending Wiseman for 12 games, which would have included this showdown, before he quit the team the week before Christmas. But, that said, Georgia vs. Memphis should still be terrific because Edwards remains an undeniable star and the Tigers have shown they're good even without Wiseman.

"It's very gratifying," Hardaway told CBS Sports earlier in the week when he was asked about being 12-1 despite playing much of the season without two projected starters.

Only three schools have won every game they've been favored to win this season and also twice as an underdog. Two of those schools are Butler and Creighton. The other is Memphis -- which has upset both North Carolina State and Tennessee with the lone loss on the schedule coming to Oregon in Portland when the Tigers were four-point underdogs. It's been impressive and the type of stuff that suggests Hardaway's Final Four hopes remain very much alive despite the fact that his highest-rated prospect (Wiseman) became the first healthy player in modern history to quit a team midseason simply to focus on the NBA Draft.

Memphis is No. 6 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Tip-off against Georgia is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on CBS.

