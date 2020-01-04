College Basketball Rankings: Memphis, No. 6 in Top 25 And 1, set for showdown with Georgia
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now 10-0 without James Wiseman
It was supposed to be a matchup featuring two players who are both legitimate candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- namely Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Alas, that won't be the case Saturday afternoon inside FedExForum thanks to the NCAA suspending Wiseman for 12 games, which would have included this showdown, before he quit the team the week before Christmas. But, that said, Georgia vs. Memphis should still be terrific because Edwards remains an undeniable star and the Tigers have shown they're good even without Wiseman.
"It's very gratifying," Hardaway told CBS Sports earlier in the week when he was asked about being 12-1 despite playing much of the season without two projected starters.
Only three schools have won every game they've been favored to win this season and also twice as an underdog. Two of those schools are Butler and Creighton. The other is Memphis -- which has upset both North Carolina State and Tennessee with the lone loss on the schedule coming to Oregon in Portland when the Tigers were four-point underdogs. It's been impressive and the type of stuff that suggests Hardaway's Final Four hopes remain very much alive despite the fact that his highest-rated prospect (Wiseman) became the first healthy player in modern history to quit a team midseason simply to focus on the NBA Draft.
Memphis is No. 6 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Tip-off against Georgia is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on CBS.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie and Corey Kispert combined for 40 points in Thursday's 85-72 victory at Portland. The Zags used a 16-0 run to erase a second-half deficit and win their fourth straight game by double-digits.
|--
|15-1
|2
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 72-56 win at Stanford. The Jayhawks opened on an 11-0 run and were never threatened in the game.
|--
|10-2
|3
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 25 points in Tuesday's 88-49 victory over Boston College. Tre Jones played for the first time in three games and added 10 assists in 24 minutes.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora was 2-of-10 from the field in Saturday's 78-70 overtime loss at Kentucky. The All-American candidate has gone just 6-of-26 from the field in Louisville's two losses.
|1
|11-2
|5
|Oregon
|The Ducks missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 74-65 loss at Colorado. Oregon's resume features zero sub-50 KenPom losses and victories over Memphis and Michigan.
|1
|11-3
|6
|Memphis
|Lester Quinones made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 84-73 victory over Tulane. The Tigers are 10-0 without James Wiseman.
|1
|12-1
|7
|Michigan
|Jon Teske finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-60 win over UMass Lowell. The Wolverines cruised despite the absence of Isaiah Livers, the team's leading scorer who is out indefinitely with a groin injury.
|1
|10-3
|8
|Auburn
|Danjel Purifoy finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 86-59 win over Lipscomb. The Tigers are one of only two undefeated teams remaining.
|1
|12-0
|9
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 83-57 victory over Jackson State. The Bears will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's Big 12 opener against Texas.
|1
|10-1
|10
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie got 16 of his 24 points in the second half of Monday's 68-62 victory over Xavier. Villanova's only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|1
|10-2
|11
|Butler
|Christian David sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in Tuesday's 60-58 victory at St. John's. The Bulldogs needed to come from behind in the final minute despite leading by 21 points at halftime.
|1
|13-1
|12
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points in Wednesday's 61-52 victory over Fresno State. The Aztecs are 14-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|1
|14-0
|13
|W. Virginia
|Miles McBride came off the bench and got 21 points in Sunday's 67-59 win over Ohio State. Bob Huggins is now 3-0 vs. the Buckeyes since becoming West Virginia's coach.
|1
|11-1
|14
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Friday's 61-57 loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State is 2-3 in its past five games.
|10
|11-3
|15
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley made big free throws in overtime and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Louisville. UK's resume features two top-5 KenPom wins and two sub-100 KenPom losses.
|--
|9-3
|16
|Maryland
|Chol Marial made his college debut and finished with six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes in Sunday's 84-70 win over Bryant. The victory snapped Maryland's two-game losing streak.
|--
|11-2
|17
|Colorado
|McKinley Wright finished with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Thursday's 74-65 victory over Oregon. Colorado's five-game winning streak also features a win over Dayton.
|--
|12-2
|18
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 84-58 win at La Salle. The Flyers' only losses are to Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|12-2
|19
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams got 12 points and four rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 70-58 victory over Georgia Tech. Florida State has won 15 consecutive games at home.
|--
|12-2
|20
|Penn St.
|Mike Watkins finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 90-59 win over Cornell. Penn State has won 13 straight games at home.
|--
|11-2
|21
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and six assists in Thursday's 76-56 victory over Illinois. The Spartans will take a six-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|--
|11-3
|22
|Iowa
|Ryan Kriener finished 9-of-9 from the field and scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday's 93-51 win over Kennesaw State. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak in Saturday's game against Penn State at the Palestra.
|--
|10-3
|23
|Virginia
|Braxton Key finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 65-56 victory over Navy. Virginia has the best adjusted defensive efficiency rating in the nation.
|--
|10-2
|24
|Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of Sunday's 73-58 win over Cal State Bakersfield. Texas Tech has won 54 straight non-league games at home.
|--
|9-3
|25
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six steals in Wednesday's 92-75 victory over Marquette. Creighton's only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State.
|--
|12-2
|26
|Wichita St.
|Eric Stevenson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 75-69 victory over East Carolina. The Shockers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia.
|--
|12-1
