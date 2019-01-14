College basketball rankings: Top 10 in AP Poll remains unchanged, but four new teams vault into Top 25

Ole Miss, Maryland, Villanova and Iowa leap into the college hoops AP Top 25 this week

It was a noisy week in college hoops -- but only outside of the Associated Press' top 10 teams in its weekly poll. Nos. 1-10 remain the same this week, with Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia all still sitting at 1-4 in the rankings and all still receiving first-place votes.

Beyond the top 10, there's a lot of movement. Kentucky bumps up from No. 18 to No. 12. Marquette moves up from 21st to 15th. Houston slips from 17th to 21st. Mississippi State takes a big step back from No. 14 to No. 24.

The Big Ten and ACC remain potent in the rankings, though. Ten of the 25 teams ranked this week come from those two leagues, with the four teams just outside the rankings also being ACC or Big Ten affiliates. 

A few big games await this week between ranked teams: No. 9 Virginia Tech plays at No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday night; No. 14 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky and Virginia plays at No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Duke (36) 14-1 1,558 1
2 Michigan (9) 17-0 1,497 2
3 Tennessee (13) 14-1 1,482 3
4 Virginia (6) 15-0 1,473 4
5 Gonzaga 16-2 1,3155
6 Michigan State 15-2 1,2926
7 Kansas 14-2 1,1887
8 Texas Tech 15-1 1,1578
9 Virginia Tech 14-1 1,0919
10 Nevada 16-11,01510
11 Florida State13-3 91813
12 Kentucky 12-379018
13 North Carolina 12-467812
14 Auburn 12-3 66911
15 Marquette 14-3 66821
16 Buffalo 15-1 62519
17 North Carolina State 14-2 58615
18 Mississippi  13-2 501NR
19 Maryland 14-3 412NR
20 Oklahoma13-3 39423
21 Houston 16-1 38717
22 Villanova 13-4300NR
23 Iowa14-3172NR
24 Mississippi State12-315414
25 Indiana12-411622

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories