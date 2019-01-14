College basketball rankings: Top 10 in AP Poll remains unchanged, but four new teams vault into Top 25

It was a noisy week in college hoops -- but only outside of the Associated Press' top 10 teams in its weekly poll. Nos. 1-10 remain the same this week, with Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia all still sitting at 1-4 in the rankings and all still receiving first-place votes.

Beyond the top 10, there's a lot of movement. Kentucky bumps up from No. 18 to No. 12. Marquette moves up from 21st to 15th. Houston slips from 17th to 21st. Mississippi State takes a big step back from No. 14 to No. 24.

The Big Ten and ACC remain potent in the rankings, though. Ten of the 25 teams ranked this week come from those two leagues, with the four teams just outside the rankings also being ACC or Big Ten affiliates.

A few big games await this week between ranked teams: No. 9 Virginia Tech plays at No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday night; No. 14 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky and Virginia plays at No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.