College basketball rankings: Top 10 in AP Poll remains unchanged, but four new teams vault into Top 25
Ole Miss, Maryland, Villanova and Iowa leap into the college hoops AP Top 25 this week
It was a noisy week in college hoops -- but only outside of the Associated Press' top 10 teams in its weekly poll. Nos. 1-10 remain the same this week, with Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia all still sitting at 1-4 in the rankings and all still receiving first-place votes.
Beyond the top 10, there's a lot of movement. Kentucky bumps up from No. 18 to No. 12. Marquette moves up from 21st to 15th. Houston slips from 17th to 21st. Mississippi State takes a big step back from No. 14 to No. 24.
The Big Ten and ACC remain potent in the rankings, though. Ten of the 25 teams ranked this week come from those two leagues, with the four teams just outside the rankings also being ACC or Big Ten affiliates.
A few big games await this week between ranked teams: No. 9 Virginia Tech plays at No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday night; No. 14 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky and Virginia plays at No. 1 Duke on Saturday.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (36)
|14-1
|1,558
|1
|2
|Michigan (9)
|17-0
|1,497
|2
|3
|Tennessee (13)
|14-1
|1,482
|3
|4
|Virginia (6)
|15-0
|1,473
|4
|5
|Gonzaga
|16-2
|1,315
|5
|6
|Michigan State
|15-2
|1,292
|6
|7
|Kansas
|14-2
|1,188
|7
|8
|Texas Tech
|15-1
|1,157
|8
|9
|Virginia Tech
|14-1
|1,091
|9
|10
|Nevada
|16-1
|1,015
|10
|11
|Florida State
|13-3
|918
|13
|12
|Kentucky
|12-3
|790
|18
|13
|North Carolina
|12-4
|678
|12
|14
|Auburn
|12-3
|669
|11
|15
|Marquette
|14-3
|668
|21
|16
|Buffalo
|15-1
|625
|19
|17
|North Carolina State
|14-2
|586
|15
|18
|Mississippi
|13-2
|501
|NR
|19
|Maryland
|14-3
|412
|NR
|20
|Oklahoma
|13-3
|394
|23
|21
|Houston
|16-1
|387
|17
|22
|Villanova
|13-4
|300
|NR
|23
|Iowa
|14-3
|172
|NR
|24
|Mississippi State
|12-3
|154
|14
|25
|Indiana
|12-4
|116
|22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John's 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Nebraska vs. Indiana game 10,000 t...
-
Duke vs. Syracuse odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Syracuse vs. Duke game 10,000 time...
-
USC star suspended indefinitely
Porter had already missed significant time recovering from injury, but now will sit due to...
-
Bracketology: UNC slips down bracket
The Tar Heels' loss to Louisville was ugly and costly to UNC's seeding in the projected br...
-
Texas vs. Kansas odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Vols on a roll
The Vols are immediately followed by Duke, Virginia and Michigan