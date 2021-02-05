It's hard not to notice some similarities between the rosters of the teams operating at the top of the sport these days. For the most part, they're all teams that A) were good last season, and B) are now mostly relying on non-freshmen who were in the program pre-pandemic.

Just look at the top five of the Top 25 And 1.

Six of the top seven scorers for No. 1 Gonzaga are non-freshmen, four of whom were in the program pre-pandemic. The top seven scorers for No. 2 Baylor are all non-freshmen who were in the program pre-pandemic. Seven of the top eight scorers for No. 3 Michigan are non-freshmen, five of whom were in the program pre-pandemic. The top seven scorers for No. 4 Ohio State are all non-freshmen who were in the program pre-pandemic. And six of the top eight scorers for No. 5 Illinois are non-freshmen who were in the program pre-pandemic.

Do you think this is a coincidence?

I don't.

We always knew COVID-19 would impact this season by causing pauses within programs and the constant postponement of games. What we now also know is that the virus is quite literally responsible, in some ways, for which teams are good and which teams are not. As I explained in another column Friday, it cannot be a coincidence that the best teams — like Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Villanova, etc. — are teams that were good last season and are now dominated by non-freshmen who were in the program pre-pandemic, and that the most disappointing teams — like Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina — are teams that are heavily reliant on freshmen who did not get the kind of offseason or preseason that they'd get in advance of a normal season, which robbed them of the necessary time to properly develop.

Are there other factors? Sure.

But the only rational explanation for why the teams that are flourishing are flourishing, and why the blue bloods that are struggling are struggling, is because the teams that are flourishing are all being led by older players who were in their respective programs pre-pandemic, and the blue bloods that are struggling are not.

