Middle Tennessee tops Arkansas State 35-30 in Camellia Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Brent Stockstill and Middle Tennessee produced a triumphant finish to an injury-riddled season.

Stockstill passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns and the Blue Raiders came up with some key stops to hold off Arkansas State 35-30 in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.

A team that had players miss a combined 125 games with injuries earned its first bowl win since 2009.

''We never made excuses this whole year,'' said Rick Stockstill, the quarterback's coach and father. ''A lot of people wanted to give up on us but this team never gave up.''

There were some chances to fold in this one, too.

The Blue Raiders (7-6) ran out most of the final 5 minutes with a series of short passes from Stockstill after losing much of an 18-point lead over the Red Wolves (7-5).

Punter Matt Bonadies pinned Arkansas State's prolific offense 91 yards from the end zone with 1:27 left and no timeouts. Middle Tennessee defenders then sacked Justice Hansen three times, including one by Darrius Liggins on the final play.

That capped a wild game that included DJ Sanders' 54-yard fumble return for a touchdown, six turnovers and 17 penalties.

''Stockstill, as we expected, played really, really well,'' Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. ''They made plays they had to make and we made too many mistakes to win a game against a good football team. I thought all along they were better than their record and they proved that tonight.''

The Blue Raiders won four of their final five games after Brent Stockstill's return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for half the season. He was intercepted three times.

''Not very often as a quarterback can you throw three picks and (have) your defense bail you out like that'' the quarterback said.

The Red Wolves had cut a 28-10 deficit down to 35-30 on Hansen's 41-yard touchdown pass to Christian Booker with 5:03 left.

Middle Tennessee linebacker Darius Harris was MVP after collecting 12 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. He forced the fumble that allowed Sanders to scoop and score.

Hansen completed 31 of 57 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a 2-yard touchdown pass to Warren Wand after Arkansas State converted a fake punt with Cody Grace's 21-yard pass to Chris Murray on fourth-and-14. The 2-point attempt failed.

Stockstill then swiftly gave the Blue Raiders a bigger cushion with a pair of big plays. He hit CJ Windham on a 34-yard catch and then threw a 30-yard touchdown to Shane Tucker.

Arkansas State then marched down to Middle Tennessee's 1 with help from a couple of pass interference calls but the Blue Raiders held with Darryl Randolph's tackle for loss and an incompletion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas State: Is 3-4 in bowls over the last seven seasons. Outgained Middle Tennessee 462-352 and ran 33 more plays (97-64). Justin McInnis had seven catches for 107 yards.

Middle Tennessee: Finished strong after only clinching bowl eligibility with a win over Old Dominion in the regular season finale. Had 10 penalties for 87 yards. Terelle West scored on a 45-yard run.

ROLLAND-JONES: Arkansas State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones finished his career with 43.5 sacks, just shy of Terrell Suggs' record of 44. He had one sack negated by a penalty but didn't get one that counted, though he did have a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

WILD PLAYS: Sanders' fumble return wasn't even the wildest defensive sequence of the first half. Arkansas State's Justin Clifton grabbed an interception and fell on his back late in the first quarter. He got up and ran most of the way down the field before fumbling. Darreon Jackson tried to pick it up but the ball bounced to Kyle Wilson in the end zone. Officials ruled Clifton down at the Red Wolves' 1 so none of that counted.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State's Hansen and leading rusher Warren Wand both return on the offense, but tight end Blake Mack and left tackle Jaypee Philbert are seniors, and so is Holland-Jones and star defensive back Blaise Taylor.

Middle Tennessee returns virtually every key player on offense, including Stockstill, and loses four seniors on defense.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:03
38-S.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
30
Touchdown 5:03
15-J.Hansen complete to 13-C.Booker. 13-C.Booker runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
00:48
pos
35
29
Point After TD 12:08
15-C.Rooker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
23
Touchdown 12:08
12-B.Stockstill complete to 1-S.Tucker. 1-S.Tucker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
34
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:24
38-S.Williams extra point is good. Team penalty on MTS Offside 2 yards enforced at MTS 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
28
23
Touchdown 14:24
15-J.Hansen complete to 6-W.Wand. 6-W.Wand runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
01:53
pos
28
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:19
38-S.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 6:19
15-J.Hansen complete to 18-J.McInnis. 18-J.McInnis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
58
yds
02:50
pos
28
16
Point After TD 9:16
15-C.Rooker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 9:16
18-T.Thomas runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
04:38
pos
27
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
15-C.Rooker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 0:45
12-B.Stockstill complete to 27-R.Garnett. 27-R.Garnett runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
20
10
Point After TD 1:59
38-S.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 1:59
15-J.Hansen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
03:34
pos
14
9
Point After TD 5:41
15-C.Rooker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 5:57
15-J.Hansen sacked at MTS 46 for -23 yards FUMBLES (30-D.Harris). 31-D.Sanders runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
00:55
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:25
15-C.Rooker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 9:25
35-T.West runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
02:21
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:57
38-S.Williams 20 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MTS 29-D.Randolph Offside declined.
7
plays
37
yds
01:52
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 30
Rushing 5 9
Passing 10 17
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-21
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 346 418
Total Plays 64 97
Avg Gain 5.4 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 120 104
Rush Attempts 29 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.7
Net Yards Passing 226 314
Comp. - Att. 19-35 32-58
Yards Per Pass 6.5 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 6-44
Penalties - Yards 10-87 7-81
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.7 5-42.8
Return Yards 73 156
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-34
Kickoffs - Returns 2-64 4-103
Int. - Returns 1-9 3-19
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
M. Tenn. St. 7-6 7147735
Arkansas St. 7-5 3771330
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, AL
 226 PASS YDS 314
120 RUSH YDS 104
346 TOTAL YDS 418
M. Tenn. St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 232 2 3 111.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 1672 16 8 131.9
B. Stockstill 19/35 232 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. West 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 308 4
T. West 10 65 1 45
T. Thomas 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 507 9
T. Thomas 16 49 1 28
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 41 0
B. Stockstill 3 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Tucker 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 381 2
S. Tucker 4 63 1 30
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 351 1
C. Windham 3 63 0 34
R. Garnett 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
R. Garnett 4 57 1 31
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
79 955 5
T. Lee 5 39 0 17
T. West 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 48 0
T. West 1 5 0 5
T. Thomas 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
T. Thomas 2 5 0 5
P. Smith 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 329 2
P. Smith 0 0 0 0
D. Liggins 85 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Liggins 0 0 0 0
T. Salter 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 2
T. Salter 0 0 0 0
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 2
J. Marshall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
D. Harris 10-0 1.0 0
K. Brooks 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Brooks 7-1 1.0 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Moffatt 7-1 0.0 1
M. Minter 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. Minter 6-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
J. Ferguson 6-0 1.0 0
C. Ward 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Ward 5-0 0.0 0
D. Randolph 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Randolph 4-2 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
R. Blankenship 4-1 0.0 0
D. Sanders 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 1.0
D. Sanders 4-8 1.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
T. Render 2-2 0.5 0
D. Liggins 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Liggins 2-0 1.0 0
J. Jones 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
J. Jones 1-3 0.5 0
K. Banks 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
M. Harges 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harges 1-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-1 0.0 0
R. Collins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Collins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Philpots 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rooker 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
14/17 39/41
C. Rooker 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bonadies 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 39.6 2
M. Bonadies 6 42.7 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Tucker 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 29.6 33 0
S. Tucker 1 33.0 33 0
D. Anderson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 19.6 31 0
D. Anderson 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 337 3 1 117.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 3967 37 16 149.6
J. Hansen 31/57 337 3 1
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
C. Grace 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 722 6
W. Wand 13 46 0 13
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 423 7
J. Hansen 17 35 1 32
J. White 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 430 3
J. White 9 23 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. McInnis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 800 4
J. McInnis 7 107 1 25
C. Murray 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 721 9
C. Murray 7 76 0 28
C. Booker 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 363 6
C. Booker 4 58 1 41
K. Edwards 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 434 3
K. Edwards 5 56 0 20
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 145 1
W. Wand 4 24 1 12
D. Paschal 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 295 1
D. Paschal 2 17 0 15
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 439 6
O. Bayless 1 11 0 11
B. Mack 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 618 7
B. Mack 2 9 0 11
J. White 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 132 0
J. White 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
D. Jackson 8-3 1.0 0
Mi. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
Mi. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
K. Wilson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 1 0.0
K. Wilson 4-5 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
B. Edmonds 3-1 0.0 2
D. Liner 25 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Liner 3-2 0.0 0
J. Gibson 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Gibson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Rolland-Jones 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Rolland-Jones 3-2 0.0 0
J. Clifton 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Clifton 2-1 0.0 1
D. Ransom 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ransom 2-0 0.0 0
R. Bingham 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Bingham 2-0 0.0 0
H. Moreton 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Moreton 2-1 0.0 0
K. Martin 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wooden 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wooden 1-0 0.0 0
B. Taylor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Caston 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Caston 1-0 0.0 0
N. Wagner 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
N. Wagner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Williams 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/22 48/53
S. Williams 1/1 20 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 41.1 1
C. Grace 5 42.8 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Murray 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.8 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 25.0 37 0
C. Murray 4 25.8 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Taylor 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 13.7 22 1
B. Taylor 2 17.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 35 0:56 3 -2 INT
11:46 MTSU 35 2:21 5 65 TD
7:27 MTSU 24 4:06 9 -23 INT
0:49 MTSU 29 0:17 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 MTSU 20 2:38 5 30 Punt
9:07 MTSU 15 1:59 3 -1 Punt
1:59 MTSU 35 1:14 6 50 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 MTSU 27 4:38 12 73 TD
6:19 MTSU 25 0:10 3 39 INT
4:06 MTSU 6 1:27 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 MTSU 25 2:16 6 75 TD
8:14 MTSU 5 2:14 4 -3 Punt
5:03 MTSU 25 3:29 8 33 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 MTSU 38 1:52 7 35 FG
9:25 ARKST 25 1:49 3 7 Punt
3:09 ARKST 1 2:03 6 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 ARKST 37 0:00 3 3 Punt
11:34 ARKST 16 2:19 10 43 Punt
6:52 MTSU 38 0:55 3 38 TD
5:33 ARKST 15 3:34 13 85 TD
0:39 ARKST 35 0:38 4 -18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 ARKST 15 0:48 4 15 Punt
9:09 ARKST 42 2:50 11 58 TD
5:56 MTSU 36 1:41 8 18 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:22 ARKST 42 1:53 10 58 TD
12:08 ARKST 32 3:51 13 63 Downs
5:51 ARKST 49 0:48 4 51 TD
1:27 ARKST 9 1:18 6 34
