Middle Tennessee tops Arkansas State 35-30 in Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Brent Stockstill and Middle Tennessee produced a triumphant finish to an injury-riddled season.
Stockstill passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns and the Blue Raiders came up with some key stops to hold off Arkansas State 35-30 in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.
A team that had players miss a combined 125 games with injuries earned its first bowl win since 2009.
''We never made excuses this whole year,'' said Rick Stockstill, the quarterback's coach and father. ''A lot of people wanted to give up on us but this team never gave up.''
There were some chances to fold in this one, too.
The Blue Raiders (7-6) ran out most of the final 5 minutes with a series of short passes from Stockstill after losing much of an 18-point lead over the Red Wolves (7-5).
Punter Matt Bonadies pinned Arkansas State's prolific offense 91 yards from the end zone with 1:27 left and no timeouts. Middle Tennessee defenders then sacked Justice Hansen three times, including one by Darrius Liggins on the final play.
That capped a wild game that included DJ Sanders' 54-yard fumble return for a touchdown, six turnovers and 17 penalties.
''Stockstill, as we expected, played really, really well,'' Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. ''They made plays they had to make and we made too many mistakes to win a game against a good football team. I thought all along they were better than their record and they proved that tonight.''
The Blue Raiders won four of their final five games after Brent Stockstill's return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for half the season. He was intercepted three times.
''Not very often as a quarterback can you throw three picks and (have) your defense bail you out like that'' the quarterback said.
The Red Wolves had cut a 28-10 deficit down to 35-30 on Hansen's 41-yard touchdown pass to Christian Booker with 5:03 left.
Middle Tennessee linebacker Darius Harris was MVP after collecting 12 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. He forced the fumble that allowed Sanders to scoop and score.
Hansen completed 31 of 57 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a 2-yard touchdown pass to Warren Wand after Arkansas State converted a fake punt with Cody Grace's 21-yard pass to Chris Murray on fourth-and-14. The 2-point attempt failed.
Stockstill then swiftly gave the Blue Raiders a bigger cushion with a pair of big plays. He hit CJ Windham on a 34-yard catch and then threw a 30-yard touchdown to Shane Tucker.
Arkansas State then marched down to Middle Tennessee's 1 with help from a couple of pass interference calls but the Blue Raiders held with Darryl Randolph's tackle for loss and an incompletion.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas State: Is 3-4 in bowls over the last seven seasons. Outgained Middle Tennessee 462-352 and ran 33 more plays (97-64). Justin McInnis had seven catches for 107 yards.
Middle Tennessee: Finished strong after only clinching bowl eligibility with a win over Old Dominion in the regular season finale. Had 10 penalties for 87 yards. Terelle West scored on a 45-yard run.
ROLLAND-JONES: Arkansas State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones finished his career with 43.5 sacks, just shy of Terrell Suggs' record of 44. He had one sack negated by a penalty but didn't get one that counted, though he did have a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
WILD PLAYS: Sanders' fumble return wasn't even the wildest defensive sequence of the first half. Arkansas State's Justin Clifton grabbed an interception and fell on his back late in the first quarter. He got up and ran most of the way down the field before fumbling. Darreon Jackson tried to pick it up but the ball bounced to Kyle Wilson in the end zone. Officials ruled Clifton down at the Red Wolves' 1 so none of that counted.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State's Hansen and leading rusher Warren Wand both return on the offense, but tight end Blake Mack and left tackle Jaypee Philbert are seniors, and so is Holland-Jones and star defensive back Blaise Taylor.
Middle Tennessee returns virtually every key player on offense, including Stockstill, and loses four seniors on defense.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|30
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|346
|418
|Total Plays
|64
|97
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|104
|Rush Attempts
|29
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|32-58
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|6-44
|Penalties - Yards
|10-87
|7-81
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.7
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|73
|156
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-64
|4-103
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|3-19
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|5/5
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|19/35
|232
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. West 35 RB
|T. West
|10
|65
|1
|45
|
T. Thomas 18 RB
|T. Thomas
|16
|49
|1
|28
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|3
|6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 1 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|63
|1
|30
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|3
|63
|0
|34
|
R. Garnett 27 WR
|R. Garnett
|4
|57
|1
|31
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|5
|39
|0
|17
|
T. West 35 RB
|T. West
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Thomas 18 RB
|T. Thomas
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Smith 37 WR
|P. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Liggins 85 DE
|D. Liggins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Salter 86 WR
|T. Salter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harris 30 LB
|D. Harris
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 16 LB
|K. Brooks
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Minter 6 CB
|M. Minter
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DT
|J. Ferguson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ward 2 CB
|C. Ward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Randolph 29 CB
|D. Randolph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 31 LB
|D. Sanders
|4-8
|1.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Liggins 85 DE
|D. Liggins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 43 DE
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Banks 10 QB
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harges 33 LB
|M. Harges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Collins 96 DL
|R. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rooker 15 K
|C. Rooker
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bonadies 99 P
|M. Bonadies
|6
|42.7
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tucker 1 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McInnis 18 WR
|J. McInnis
|7
|107
|1
|25
|
C. Murray 14 WR
|C. Murray
|7
|76
|0
|28
|
C. Booker 13 WR
|C. Booker
|4
|58
|1
|41
|
K. Edwards 5 WR
|K. Edwards
|5
|56
|0
|20
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|4
|24
|1
|12
|
D. Paschal 84 WR
|D. Paschal
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Mack 16 TE
|B. Mack
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
J. White 30 RB
|J. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 S
|D. Jackson
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
Mi. Johnson 4 DB
|Mi. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 15 LB
|K. Wilson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 S
|B. Edmonds
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
D. Liner 25 DL
|D. Liner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibson 6 S
|J. Gibson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolland-Jones 11 DE
|J. Rolland-Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 10 DB
|J. Clifton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ransom 91 DL
|D. Ransom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bingham 23 DE
|R. Bingham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Moreton 94 DL
|H. Moreton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 12 CB
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wooden 20 DB
|L. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 1 CB
|B. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Caston 54 DE
|C. Caston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wagner 2 CB
|N. Wagner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Williams 38 K
|S. Williams
|1/1
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|5
|42.8
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Murray 14 WR
|C. Murray
|4
|25.8
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Taylor 1 CB
|B. Taylor
|2
|17.0
|22
|0
-
TROY
NTEXAS
50
30
Final ESPN
-
WKY
GAST
17
27
Final CBSSN
-
25BOISE
OREG
38
28
Final ABC
-
MRSHL
COLOST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ARKST
35
30
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
FAU
0
065.5 O/U
-22.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
SMU
0
071.0 O/U
-4.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
FIU
0
056.5 O/U
+7.0
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
OHIO
0
058.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
CMICH
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
-3.0
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
SFLA
0
066.0 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
ARMY
0
046.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
APLST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
HOU
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 8:30pm ESPN
-
UTAH
WVU
0
057.0 O/U
+7.0
Tue 1:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
NILL
0
047.5 O/U
+5.0
Tue 5:15pm
-
KSTATE
UCLA
0
064.0 O/U
+2.0
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
USM
FSU
0
049.0 O/U
-16.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
IOWA
BC
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
PURDUE
0
065.0 O/U
+3.5
Wed 8:30pm FOX
-
TEXAS
MIZZOU
0
060.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
UVA
NAVY
0
055.0 O/U
-1.0
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
22VATECH
19OKLAST
0
063.0 O/U
-4.0
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
18WASHST
16MICHST
0
046.0 O/U
+2.0
Thu 9:00pm FS1
-
13STNFRD
15TCU
0
049.0 O/U
-2.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
TXAM
0
064.5 O/U
+3.0
Fri 1:00pm ESPN
-
24NCST
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Fri 3:00pm CBS
-
UK
21NWEST
0
051.0 O/U
-7.0
Fri 4:30pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
0
061.5 O/U
-4.0
Fri 5:30pm CBSSN
-
8USC
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
23MISSST
0
063.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWAST
20MEMP
0
066.0 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
11WASH
9PSU
0
055.0 O/U
-2.0
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
6WISC
10MIAMI
0
045.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
MICH
SC
0
043.0 O/U
+7.5
Mon 12:00pm ESP2
-
12UCF
7AUBURN
0
067.0 O/U
-9.5
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
14ND
17LSU
0
051.5 O/U
-3.0
Mon 1:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2OKLA
0
060.0 O/U
+2.0
Mon 5:00pm ESPN
-
4BAMA
1CLEM
0
047.0 O/U
+3.0
Mon 8:45pm ESPN