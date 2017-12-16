Drive Chart
WKY
GAST

No Text

Manning leads Georgia State over WKU 27-17 in Cure Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) From 0-12 to Cure Bowl champions in four years.

Georgia State's fledgling football program took a bow Saturday, celebrating a 27-17 victory over Western Kentucky - the first postseason win in school history.

Conner Manning threw for 276 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (7-5), who had a winning record for the second time in the program's eight-year history and set a school record for victories in a season.

''I told them before we stepped on the field that the team that wanted this game the most was going to win,'' first-year coach Shawn Elliott said.

''There was no doubt in my mind that we were the team that wanted it and we were going to win it,'' Elliott added. ''We're a bunch of misfit coaches and misfit players that learned how to work hard and fight every day.''

The Panthers (7-5) started their program from scratch in 2010, going 6-5 as an FCS independent. They began the transition to FBS with a 1-10 record in 2012, then sank to a program-worst 0-12 the following year - Georgia State's first in the Sun Belt Conference.

Saturday's appearance in the Cure Bowl was the team's second in three years. The Panthers lost to San Jose State 27-16 here in 2015, finishing 6-7.

''Coming into the year a lot of us believed we could have a special year,'' Manning said. ''The new coaches brought a lot of energy, and we started this during the winter. We got to work early with the goal of being in this position.''

Manning threw a 42-yard TD pass to Roger Carter, Demarcus Kirk scored on a 26-yard run, and Kyler Neal finished a 16-play drive consuming nine minutes of the fourth quarter with a 1-yard TD run that put Georgia State up 27-10.

Mike White tossed TD passes of 54 and 4 yards to Deon Yelder, finishing with 351 yards - the senior's eighth consecutive 300-yard game passing - for Western Kentucky (6-7). Yelder had five receptions for 112 yards for the Hilltoppers.

Georgia State star Penny Hart, the Sun Belt Conference leading receiver, did not start and played sparingly because of an ankle injury. His lone reception - for 27 yards midway through the third quarter - came on the play before Manning threw his TD pass to Carter.

Western Kentucky finished with a losing record in their first season under coach Mike Sanford. The Hilltoppers also were denied in their bid to set a school record with four consecutive bowl wins.

''Today's game, honestly, it's been what's ailed us all year,'' Sanford said.

''We needed to identify opportunities to run the football, I thought we had some early opportunities but not enough,'' Sanford added. ''That made us one dimensional and more difficult to throw the football. To win championships we have to run the ball effectively, and we didn't do that.''

FAREWELL

White finished 26 of 39 passing and threw an interception on the final play of his career. He also lost a fumble late in the second quarter.

It wasn't the way the Hilltoppers envisioned him finishing up.

''Mike is up there with some of the best (quarterbacks) that I've ever been around,'' Sanford said. ''It's disappointing for Mike to not go out the way he deserves to go out.''

SETTING THE TONE

Georgia State DE Mackendy Cheridor had two sacks in the opening half, sending a message to White that the Western Kentucky quarterback could be in for a long day. Chase Middleton, Hardrick Willis, Terry Thomas and Dontae Wilson also had sacks for the Panthers.

TARGETING

Western Kentucky defensive end Julien Lewis was penalized for roughing the passer early in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play and determined the 6-foot-3, 300 -pound redshirt junior should be ejected for targeting.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers won the Bahamas, Miami Beach and Boca Raton bowls the past three seasons, joining Clemson, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Stanford, Utah, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin as the only team with bowl wins each of the past three years. The chances for a fourth straight win were hindered by three turnovers - one of them on a trick play early in the fourth quarter - and six sacks.

Georgia State: Playing in the Cure Bowl for the second time in three seasons is a nice accomplishment for an eight-year-old program. The Panthers finished fourth in the Sun Belt under first-year coach Shawn Elliott, but placed nine players on the league's all-conference team.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky: The game was the last for 19 seniors, including White, who began his career at nearby South Florida. The class won 37 games - second-most by the Hilltoppers as a FBS program. In addition to a new starting quarterback, there will be opportunities to shine at wide receiver, where departing seniors Nacarius Fant, Cameron Echols-Luper and Kylen Towner combined to catch 134 passes for 1,423 yards and 10 TDs this season.

Georgia State: Like Western Kentucky, the Panthers will try to build off this year's success with a new quarterback. Manning's successor will have some productive players to work with, beginning with Hart -a 5-foot-8, 180-pound sophomore who led the Sun Belt in receiving with 74 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight TDs.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
37-R.Nuss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 2:34
14-M.White complete to 19-D.Yelder. 19-D.Yelder runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
87
yds
03:10
pos
16
27
Point After TD 5:50
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 5:50
25-K.Neal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
19
plays
84
yds
09:01
pos
10
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 5:55
7-C.Manning complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:46
pos
10
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:11
93-B.Wright 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
70
yds
05:07
pos
10
13
Field Goal 14:23
37-R.Nuss 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:36
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:18
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 6:18
38-D.Kirk runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
01:06
pos
7
9
Point After TD 7:29
37-R.Nuss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:29
14-M.White complete to 19-D.Yelder. 19-D.Yelder runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:38
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:12
93-B.Wright 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
45
yds
04:52
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 3 10
Passing 14 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 9-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 309 405
Total Plays 61 71
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing -2 143
Rush Attempts 21 43
Avg Rush Yards -0.1 3.3
Net Yards Passing 311 262
Comp. - Att. 26-40 20-28
Yards Per Pass 7.8 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-40 2-14
Penalties - Yards 10-89 4-30
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.8 3-39.7
Return Yards 56 14
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-56 2-15
Int. - Returns 0-0 2--1
Kicking 3/3 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 6-7 730717
Georgia State 7-5 1037727
o54.5, GAST +5.0
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 311 PASS YDS 262
-2 RUSH YDS 143
309 TOTAL YDS 405
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. White 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 351 2 1 154.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 4177 26 8 140.8
M. White 26/39 351 2 1
N. Fant 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 51 1 1 252.8
N. Fant 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moses 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 268 2
J. Moses 7 19 0 5
M. Trigg 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 167 2
M. Trigg 3 13 0 7
D. Ferby 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 373 3
D. Ferby 5 11 0 6
M. White 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 -268 6
M. White 6 -45 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Yelder 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 112 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 688 7
D. Yelder 5 112 2 54
N. Fant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 704 4
N. Fant 7 70 0 21
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 336 0
X. Lane 4 70 0 24
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 393 3
Q. Jernighan 2 28 0 21
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
J. Pearson 1 24 0 24
D. Ferby 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 84 0
D. Ferby 2 22 0 15
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 600 3
L. Jackson 2 8 0 9
M. Trigg 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 59 0
M. Trigg 1 7 0 7
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 0
K. Fourtenbary 1 6 0 6
J. Moses 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 158 0
J. Moses 1 4 0 4
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 182 2
J. Sloan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Iyiegbuniwe 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
J. Iyiegbuniwe 8-3 1.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
D. Key 7-1 0.0 0
D. Farris 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
D. Farris 7-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Darvin 4-3 0.0 0
D. Overstreet 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Overstreet 4-1 1.0 0
D. Greene 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 2 0.0
D. Greene 4-3 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
A. Kincade 4-0 0.0 0
H. Wiggins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Wiggins 3-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
J. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Holt 3-3 0.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Darden 3-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Johnson 2-2 0.0 0
M. Whyte 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Whyte 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mobley 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mobley 1-0 0.0 0
J. George 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. George 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 1-1 0.0 0
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Fourtenbary 0-1 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Malone 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Nuss 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/16 39/40
R. Nuss 1/1 38 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 40.2 1
J. Collins 5 42.8 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.4 26 0
J. Sloan 3 18.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Manning 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 276 1 0 166.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 3146 14 7 137.8
C. Manning 20/28 276 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Smith 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 599 3
G. Smith 23 73 0 33
D. Kirk 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 145 2
D. Kirk 3 35 1 26
C. Manning 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 123 1
C. Manning 8 24 0 12
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 82 1
D. Gentry 2 8 0 10
K. Neal 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 184 5
K. Neal 4 3 1 2
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
T. Barnett 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 146 2
R. Carter 4 85 1 42
T. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 396 0
T. Jones 3 68 0 49
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 190 0
J. Ifedi 6 56 0 19
G. Smith 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 377 1
G. Smith 4 35 0 18
P. Hart 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 1121 8
P. Hart 1 27 0 27
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 259 3
D. Gentry 2 5 0 10
T. Boyd 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 195 0
T. Boyd 0 0 0 0
A. Werts 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 275 0
A. Werts 0 0 0 0
J. Nesmith 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Nesmith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Payne 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Payne 6-0 0.0 0
C. Middleton 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
C. Middleton 5-0 1.0 1
C. Sullivan 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Sullivan 4-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 4 0.0
B. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
M. Shaw 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
M. Shaw 3-5 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 3-1 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Heyward 3-0 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 2-0 1.0 0
J. Laurent 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Laurent 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Thomas 2-0 1.0 0
M. Ricks 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ricks 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cheridor 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
M. Cheridor 2-0 2.0 0
A. Allen 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
K. Grady 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Grady 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hood 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hood 1-0 0.0 0
D. Applin 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Applin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Smith 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
E. Curney 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Curney 0-2 0.0 0
B. Clay 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Clay 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/23 28/30
B. Wright 2/3 42 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Holdenson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 38.3 2
O. Holdenson 3 39.7 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Smith 17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 23.9 0 1
G. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 21.6 15 0
D. Gentry 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 1:48 4 7 Punt
8:07 WKY 25 0:38 2 75 TD
6:18 WKY 25 4:38 9 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:54 GAST 26 0:36 3 5 FG
9:02 WKY 22 1:22 3 0 Punt
4:27 WKY 4 3:21 10 52 Fumble
0:20 WKY 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 WKY 21 1:58 5 21 Punt
5:50 WKY 6 2:19 8 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:22 WKY 27 1:21 5 2 INT
5:44 WKY 13 3:10 11 87 TD
1:31 WKY 11 0:47 4 9 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 GAST 35 4:52 11 52 FG
7:24 GAST 15 1:06 3 85 TD
1:34 GAST 16 0:32 2 10 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 GAST 25 5:07 10 55 FG
7:34 GAST 41 2:56 6 10 Punt
0:55 WKY 36 0:27 3 -1 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:59 GAST 5 5:09 11 74 Downs
7:41 GAST 20 1:46 5 80 TD
3:19 GAST 31 1:49 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 GAST 26 9:01 19 74 TD
2:33 WKY 46 0:56 4 -8 Punt
0:38 GAST 20 0:00 1 -1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores