Drive Chart
BOISE
AF

Key Players
J. Sears 16 QB
280 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 36 RuYds, RuTD
B. Lewis 13 WR
112 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:10
pos
6
0
Point After TD 14:50
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:32
13-B.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
05:23
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:27
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:26
32-M.Murla runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
87
yds
02:50
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:23
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:18
21-A.Van Buren runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
02:50
pos
13
14
Point After TD 13:14
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 6:58
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
51
yds
06:16
pos
14
17
Touchdown 2:30
21-A.Van Buren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
04:26
pos
20
17
Point After TD 2:27
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:54
16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:37
pos
27
17
Point After TD 0:47
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Point After TD 0:47
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 1:03
16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
03:08
pos
35
17
Point After TD 0:54
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:32
32-M.Murla runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
00:52
pos
36
23
Point After TD 11:24
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
24
Touchdown 11:24
93-B.Honaker kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:11
pos
42
24
Point After TD 11:13
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
43
24
Touchdown 7:27
16-J.Sears runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
02:35
pos
48
24
Point After TD 7:24
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
24
Touchdown 2:08
48-B.Gross runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
05:20
pos
49
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:04
15-B.Brittain to BOISE 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
50
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 28
Rushing 13 22
Passing 10 3
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 2-4 4-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 459 484
Total Plays 49 73
Avg Gain 9.4 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 179 415
Rush Attempts 29 66
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 6.3
Yards Passing 280 69
Comp. - Att. 17-20 4-7
Yards Per Pass 14.0 9.9
Penalties - Yards 3-40 6-43
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 3-43.0
Return Yards 1 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 Boise State 2-0 72171449
Air Force 1-2 14301330
Falcon Stadium Colorado Springs, CO
 280 PASS YDS 69
179 RUSH YDS 415
459 TOTAL YDS 484
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Sears 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85% 280 3 0 252.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 11 0 0 97.5
J. Sears 17/20 280 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 70 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
A. Van Buren 12 70 2 17
J. Sears 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Sears 5 36 1 12
R. Smith 3 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
R. Smith 3 35 0 20
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
K. Shakir 2 18 0 9
T. Crowe 31 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Crowe 2 14 0 7
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 100 1
G. Holani 2 5 0 4
C. Fennegan 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Fennegan 2 3 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Thomas 2 2 101 2 75
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 123 2
K. Shakir 7 6 90 0 47
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
J. Bates 6 5 40 0 16
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
O. Evans 3 2 29 1 21
T. Crowe 31 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Crowe 1 1 15 0 15
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Van Buren 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Freeborn 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Freeborn 8-1 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 6-0 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 5-2 0.0 0
S. Matlock 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Matlock 5-1 0.0 0
S. Irwin 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Irwin 5-3 0.0 0
R. Kafentzis 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Kafentzis 4-1 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 4-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
S. Whitney 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
S. Whitney 3-3 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 3-2 0.0 0
B. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Miller 3-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 3-2 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Washington 2-2 0.0 0
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Tyler 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kline 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kline 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cravens 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Cravens 1-2 0.0 0
B. DeRose 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. DeRose 1-1 0.0 0
A. Teubner 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Teubner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Obichere 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Obichere 1-1 0.0 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Cord 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Dalmas 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
J. Velazquez 2 45.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 44.3 88 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
A. Williams 3 44.3 88 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Thomas 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
A. Williams 1 1.0 1 0
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Bryan 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 38 0 0 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 38 0 0 103.2
W. Bryan 3/6 38 0 0
B. Brittain 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
B. Brittain 1/1 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 60 0
B. Lewis 10 112 1 26
W. Bryan 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
W. Bryan 19 87 0 16
J. Mergerson 31 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 50 0
J. Mergerson 1 50 0 50
C. McNeal 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
C. McNeal 3 27 0 11
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 1
M. Murla 9 23 2 7
B. Peterson 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Peterson 1 18 0 18
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 121 1
H. Daniels 3 13 0 8
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Stoner 2 13 0 8
J. Gidrey 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
J. Gidrey 3 12 0 7
B. Brittain 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Brittain 2 12 0 8
B. Gross 48 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
B. Gross 2 7 1 5
J. Youngblood 23 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Youngblood 2 1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Patterson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 1
K. Patterson 2 2 32 0 0
R. Harms 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
R. Harms 1 1 31 0 31
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0
J. Gidrey 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Gidrey 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Palm 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Palm 7-1 0.0 0
E. Erickson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Erickson 6-1 0.0 0
J. Youngblood 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Youngblood 4-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
G. Silvanic 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Silvanic 2-0 0.0 0
M. Purcell 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Purcell 2-0 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Noren 2-1 0.0 0
T. McClendon 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McClendon 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Kelly 1-1 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mock 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Mock 1-1 0.0 0
D. Eure 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Eure 1-1 0.0 0
C. Goff 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Goff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/5 3/3
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 1/2 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
J. Carlson 3 43.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 0:10 1 75 TD
9:27 BOISE 25 3:06 6 18 Punt
3:23 BOISE 22 2:50 6 43
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:53 BOISE 36 4:26 8 59 TD
1:31 BOISE 37 0:37 5 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 BOISE 20 0:48 3 8 Punt
4:02 BOISE 22 3:08 6 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 0:11 0 0 TD
9:59 BOISE 37 2:35 6 63 TD
2:04 BOISE 16 1:21 3 12 Game
2:04 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 AF 25 5:23 10 75 TD
6:13 AF 13 2:50 6 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 AF 25 6:16 11 46 FG
2:27 AF 25 0:45 4 2
0:47 AF 25 0:28 3 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 2:53 5 17 Punt
11:01 AF 25 6:53 13 53 FG Miss
0:54 AF 25 0:52 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 AF 25 1:05 3 -1 Punt
7:24 AF 25 5:20 12 75 TD
7:24 0:00 0 0

BOISE Broncos  - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:50 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:50 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(14:50 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 49 for 26 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(14:15 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 31 for 18 yards (8-M.Reed).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(13:35 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to BOISE 23 for 8 yards (26-A.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 2 - AF 23
(12:58 - 1st) Penalty on AF 31-E.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 23. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28
(12:38 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to BOISE 20 for 8 yards (38-D.Washington26-A.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(12:00 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 15 for 5 yards (8-M.Reed).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 15
(11:15 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 12 for 3 yards (38-D.Washington).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - AF 12
(10:44 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 8 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams44-R.Whimpey).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - AF 8
(10:16 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to BOISE 7 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - AF 7
(9:32 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:27 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:27 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(9:27 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 30 for 5 yards (14-E.Erickson2-E.Palm).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 30
(9:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 31 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 31
(8:24 - 1st) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 36 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(7:52 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 40 for 4 yards (86-M.Purcell).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 40
(7:09 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren23-J.Youngblood).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 43
(6:27 - 1st) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 43
(6:21 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 44 yards from BOISE 43 to AF 13 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons  - TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13
(6:13 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 17 for 4 yards (99-S.Matlock53-S.Whitney).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - AF 17
(5:43 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 29 for 12 yards (2-J.Walker).
+50 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(5:10 - 1st) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 21 for 50 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21
(4:37 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 4 for 17 yards (8-M.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - AF 4
(4:01 - 1st) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (9-B.Miller38-D.Washington).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AF 1
(3:26 - 1st) 32-M.Murla runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:23 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 22 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(3:17 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 24 for 2 yards (2-E.Palm).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 24
(2:45 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 32 for 8 yards (2-E.Palm).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(2:11 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 34 for 2 yards (14-E.Erickson).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 34
(1:40 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 50 for 16 yards (2-E.Palm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(1:17 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to AF 45 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 45
(0:33 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 35 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-R.Smith to AF 15 for 20 yards (14-E.Erickson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(14:21 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 10 for 5 yards (40-A.Mock14-E.Erickson).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 10
(13:50 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 4 for 6 yards (21-C.Taylor7-D.Eure).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - BOISE 4
(13:18 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(13:14 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 32 for 7 yards (97-K.Freeborn26-A.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AF 32
(12:38 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to AF 34 for 2 yards (53-S.Whitney).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34
(12:06 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 38 for 4 yards (7-E.Noa38-D.Washington).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 38
(11:29 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 88-K.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at AF 38. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - AF 33
(11:15 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to AF 42 for 9 yards (9-B.Miller).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 42
(10:39 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 45 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - AF 45
(10:00 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 48 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey9-B.Miller).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(9:26 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 29 for 19 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 29
(9:01 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 14
(9:01 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 12 for 2 yards (94-J.Cravens55-S.Irwin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 12
(9:01 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 12 for no gain (55-S.Irwin).
-2 YD
3 & 8 - AF 12
(8:19 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 14 for -2 yards (7-E.Noa).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - AF 14
(6:58 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 52 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 36 for 23 yards.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(6:53 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 50 for 14 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(6:48 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 41 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure17-Z.Kelly).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 41
(6:23 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 38 for 3 yards (2-E.Palm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(5:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 33 for 5 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 33
(5:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 29 for 4 yards (14-E.Erickson).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 29
(4:48 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to AF 20 for 9 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(4:03 - 2nd) 3-R.Smith to AF 4 for 16 yards (14-E.Erickson21-C.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - BOISE 4
(3:04 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 1 for 3 yards (14-E.Erickson40-A.Mock).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 1
(2:30 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:27 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.

AF Falcons

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(2:27 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 29 for 4 yards (9-B.Miller55-S.Irwin).
Penalty
2 & 6 - AF 29
(2:27 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 88-K.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 11 - AF 24
(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 80-D.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at AF 24. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 16 - AF 19
(1:42 - 2nd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 27 for 8 yards (53-S.Whitney44-R.Whimpey).

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 27
(1:38 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 32 for 5 yards (99-S.Matlock).
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 32
(1:31 - 2nd) 98-J.Carlson punts 32 yards from AF 32. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 37 for 1 yard (44-P.Noren).

BOISE Broncos  - TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(1:31 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 47 for 10 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47
(1:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 37 for 16 yards (2-E.Palm).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 33 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 33
(1:04 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to AF 21 for 12 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(0:54 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans runs 21 yards for a touchdown.

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:47 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - Halftime (3 plays, 32 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:47 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(0:47 - 2nd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 28 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28
(0:47 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 44 for 16 yards (55-S.Irwin2-J.Walker).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(0:19 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 43 for 13 yards.

AF Falcons  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-B.Lewis to AF 31 for 6 yards (26-A.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31
(14:25 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 36 for 5 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 36
(13:58 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 36 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - AF 36
(13:24 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 41 for 5 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - AF 41
(12:42 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to AF 42 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
Punt
4 & 4 - AF 42
(12:07 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 58 yards from AF 42 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(11:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 20
(11:52 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 28 for 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BOISE 28
(11:16 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 28
(11:10 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 47 yards from BOISE 28 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons  - Missed FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(11:01 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 29 for 4 yards (99-S.Matlock55-S.Irwin). Penalty on BOISE 95-D.Obichere Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AF 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(10:50 - 3rd) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 50 for 6 yards (53-S.Whitney).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - AF 50
(10:05 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 46 for 4 yards (55-S.Irwin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(9:36 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 39 for 7 yards (2-J.Walker94-J.Cravens).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - AF 39
(8:54 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 35 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey94-J.Cravens).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(8:24 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 32
(7:47 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn99-S.Matlock).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - AF 29
(7:10 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed53-S.Whitney).
+9 YD
4 & 2 - AF 27
(6:26 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 18 for 9 yards (2-J.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 18
(5:54 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
Penalty
2 & 10 - AF 18
(5:48 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 15 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey20-R.Kafentzis). Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 18. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - AF 28
(5:27 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan scrambles to BOISE 28 for no gain (99-S.Matlock97-K.Freeborn).
+6 YD
3 & 20 - AF 28
(4:44 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 22 for 6 yards (20-R.Kafentzis28-K.Kaniho).
No Good
4 & 14 - AF 22
(4:08 - 3rd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(4:02 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for 10 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(3:25 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 43 for 11 yards (21-C.Taylor44-P.Noren).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43
(2:50 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 40 for 17 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(2:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 33-T.Crowe. 33-T.Crowe to AF 25 for 15 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:37 - 3rd) 3-R.Smith to AF 26 for -1 yard (23-J.Youngblood25-C.Goff).
+26 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 26
(1:03 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:54 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(0:54 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 30 for 5 yards (8-M.Reed).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30
(0:26 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 37 for 7 yards (8-M.Reed).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(0:02 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan scrambles to AF 39 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock95-D.Obichere).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - AF 39
(15:00 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to AF 45 for 6 yards (26-A.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - AF 45
(14:35 - 4th) 31-E.Robinson to AF 48 for 3 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(14:06 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 41 for 11 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(13:43 - 4th) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey53-S.Whitney).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 37
(13:12 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 33 for 4 yards (20-R.Kafentzis7-E.Noa).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 33
(12:50 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 32 for 1 yard (97-K.Freeborn25-B.Wickersham).
+7 YD
4 & 1 - AF 32
(12:16 - 4th) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 25 for 7 yards (25-B.Wickersham20-R.Kafentzis).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(11:49 - 4th) 27-B.Peterson to BOISE 7 for 18 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - AF 7
(11:32 - 4th) 32-M.Murla runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:24 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:24 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:13 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:13 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(11:13 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to AF 24 for -1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
No Gain
2 & 11 - AF 24
(10:25 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Gidrey.
No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 24
(10:17 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Gidrey.
Punt
4 & 11 - AF 24
(10:08 - 4th) 98-J.Carlson punts 39 yards from AF 24 to BOISE 37 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(9:59 - 4th) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (17-Z.Kelly).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 40
(9:30 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 49 for 9 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(8:58 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan to BOISE 48 for -1 yard (86-M.Purcell).
+47 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48
(8:16 - 4th) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 5 for 47 yards (2-E.Palm).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - BOISE 5
(7:37 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - BOISE 5
(7:37 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan to AF 1 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 1
(7:27 - 4th) 16-J.Sears runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 25
(7:24 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to AF 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Obichere44-R.Whimpey). Penalty on AF 57-J.Medeiros Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at AF 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 23 - AF 12
(7:08 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain complete to 83-J.Spiewak. 83-J.Spiewak to AF 20 for 8 yards (22-T.LeBeauf). Team penalty on BOISE Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 12. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22
(7:00 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to AF 30 for 8 yards (25-B.Wickersham48-B.DeRose).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - AF 30
(6:22 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to AF 35 for 5 yards (48-B.DeRose).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(5:52 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to AF 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Tyler).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(5:28 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to AF 48 for 2 yards (95-D.Obichere).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - AF 48
(4:52 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to BOISE 41 for 11 yards (34-A.Teubner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(4:20 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to BOISE 39 for 2 yards (56-C.Kline25-B.Wickersham).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 39
(3:47 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to BOISE 35 for 4 yards (5-E.Tyler28-K.Kaniho).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - AF 35
(3:09 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to BOISE 36 for -1 yard (20-R.Kafentzis).
+31 YD
4 & 5 - AF 36
(2:33 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain complete to 82-R.Harms. 82-R.Harms to BOISE 5 for 31 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - AF 5
(2:08 - 4th) 48-B.Gross runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:04 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to BOISE 1 for 1 yard.

BOISE Broncos  - End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 4th) 0-A.Rodriguez kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 16 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(2:00 - 4th) 33-T.Crowe to BOISE 23 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 23
(1:18 - 4th) 33-T.Crowe to BOISE 30 for 7 yards (29-T.McClendon).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30
(0:43 - 4th) 16-J.Sears kneels at BOISE 28 for -2 yards.
