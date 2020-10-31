Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|AF
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 15:00
16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:10
pos
6
0
Touchdown 0:54
16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:37
pos
27
17
Touchdown 1:03
16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
03:08
pos
35
17
Touchdown 11:24
93-B.Honaker kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:11
pos
42
24
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|28
|Rushing
|13
|22
|Passing
|10
|3
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|459
|484
|Total Plays
|49
|73
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|415
|Rush Attempts
|29
|66
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|280
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|17-20
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|14.0
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|415
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|17/20
|280
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|12
|70
|2
|17
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|5
|36
|1
|12
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|35
|0
|20
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Crowe 31 LB
|T. Crowe
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Fennegan 8 QB
|C. Fennegan
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|2
|2
|101
|2
|75
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|7
|6
|90
|0
|47
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|6
|5
|40
|0
|16
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|3
|2
|29
|1
|21
|
T. Crowe 31 LB
|T. Crowe
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Freeborn 97 NT
|K. Freeborn
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kafentzis 20 S
|R. Kafentzis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitney 53 DE
|S. Whitney
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 9 LB
|B. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 DE
|D. Washington
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 56 DE
|C. Kline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 46 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|2
|45.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|44.3
|88
|0
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Bryan 6 QB
|W. Bryan
|3/6
|38
|0
|0
|
B. Brittain 11 QB
|B. Brittain
|1/1
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|10
|112
|1
|26
|
W. Bryan 6 QB
|W. Bryan
|19
|87
|0
|16
|
J. Mergerson 31 S
|J. Mergerson
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
C. McNeal 10 RB
|C. McNeal
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|9
|23
|2
|7
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Brittain 11 QB
|B. Brittain
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Gross 48 FB
|B. Gross
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|
R. Harms 82 TE
|R. Harms
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 DT
|G. Silvanic
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McClendon 29 LB
|T. McClendon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kelly 17 CB
|Z. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 25 DB
|C. Goff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|1/2
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|3
|43.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(14:50 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 49 for 26 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(14:15 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 31 for 18 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(13:35 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to BOISE 23 for 8 yards (26-A.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AF 23(12:58 - 1st) Penalty on AF 31-E.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 23. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 28(12:38 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to BOISE 20 for 8 yards (38-D.Washington26-A.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(12:00 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 15 for 5 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 15(11:15 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 12 for 3 yards (38-D.Washington).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 12(10:44 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 8 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams44-R.Whimpey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - AF 8(10:16 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to BOISE 7 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 7(9:32 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(9:27 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 30 for 5 yards (14-E.Erickson2-E.Palm).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(9:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 31 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 31(8:24 - 1st) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 36 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:52 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 40 for 4 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 40(7:09 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren23-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 43(6:27 - 1st) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 43(6:21 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 44 yards from BOISE 43 to AF 13 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(6:13 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 17 for 4 yards (99-S.Matlock53-S.Whitney).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 17(5:43 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 29 for 12 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(5:10 - 1st) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 21 for 50 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(4:37 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 4 for 17 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - AF 4(4:01 - 1st) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (9-B.Miller38-D.Washington).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(3:26 - 1st) 32-M.Murla runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 22 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:17 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 24 for 2 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 24(2:45 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 32 for 8 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(2:11 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 34 for 2 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 34(1:40 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 50 for 16 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(1:17 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to AF 45 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 45(0:33 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 35 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 2nd) 3-R.Smith to AF 15 for 20 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(14:21 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 10 for 5 yards (40-A.Mock14-E.Erickson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 10(13:50 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 4 for 6 yards (21-C.Taylor7-D.Eure).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BOISE 4(13:18 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:14 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 32 for 7 yards (97-K.Freeborn26-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 32(12:38 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to AF 34 for 2 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(12:06 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 38 for 4 yards (7-E.Noa38-D.Washington).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(11:29 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 88-K.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at AF 38. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - AF 33(11:15 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to AF 42 for 9 yards (9-B.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 42(10:39 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 45 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 45(10:00 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 48 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey9-B.Miller).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(9:26 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 29 for 19 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(9:01 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 29.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 14(9:01 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 12 for 2 yards (94-J.Cravens55-S.Irwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AF 12(9:01 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 12 for no gain (55-S.Irwin).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 12(8:19 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 14 for -2 yards (7-E.Noa).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 14(6:58 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(6:53 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 50 for 14 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(6:48 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 41 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure17-Z.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 41(6:23 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 38 for 3 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(5:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 33 for 5 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 33(5:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 29 for 4 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 29(4:48 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to AF 20 for 9 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(4:03 - 2nd) 3-R.Smith to AF 4 for 16 yards (14-E.Erickson21-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BOISE 4(3:04 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 1 for 3 yards (14-E.Erickson40-A.Mock).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(2:30 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:27 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 29 for 4 yards (9-B.Miller55-S.Irwin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - AF 29(2:27 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 88-K.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - AF 24(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 80-D.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at AF 24. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - AF 19(1:42 - 2nd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 27 for 8 yards (53-S.Whitney44-R.Whimpey).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(1:31 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 47 for 10 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(1:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 37 for 16 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to AF 33 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(1:04 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to AF 21 for 12 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(0:54 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (3 plays, 32 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(0:47 - 2nd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 28 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 28(0:47 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 44 for 16 yards (55-S.Irwin2-J.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(0:19 - 2nd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 43 for 13 yards.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-B.Lewis to AF 31 for 6 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 31(14:25 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 36 for 5 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:58 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 36 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 36(13:24 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 41 for 5 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 41(12:42 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to AF 42 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AF 42(12:07 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 58 yards from AF 42 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:52 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears scrambles to BOISE 28 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 28(11:16 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 28(11:10 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 47 yards from BOISE 28 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Missed FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(11:01 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 29 for 4 yards (99-S.Matlock55-S.Irwin). Penalty on BOISE 95-D.Obichere Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AF 29.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(10:50 - 3rd) 13-B.Lewis to BOISE 50 for 6 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 50(10:05 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 46 for 4 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(9:36 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 39 for 7 yards (2-J.Walker94-J.Cravens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 39(8:54 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 35 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey94-J.Cravens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(8:24 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 32(7:47 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (97-K.Freeborn99-S.Matlock).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 29(7:10 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed53-S.Whitney).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - AF 27(6:26 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 18 for 9 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(5:54 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AF 18(5:48 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 15 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey20-R.Kafentzis). Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - AF 28(5:27 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan scrambles to BOISE 28 for no gain (99-S.Matlock97-K.Freeborn).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - AF 28(4:44 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to BOISE 22 for 6 yards (20-R.Kafentzis28-K.Kaniho).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - AF 22(4:08 - 3rd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(4:02 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for 10 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(3:25 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 43 for 11 yards (21-C.Taylor44-P.Noren).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(2:50 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to AF 40 for 17 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 33-T.Crowe. 33-T.Crowe to AF 25 for 15 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:37 - 3rd) 3-R.Smith to AF 26 for -1 yard (23-J.Youngblood25-C.Goff).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 26(1:03 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(0:54 - 3rd) 31-E.Robinson to AF 30 for 5 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 30(0:26 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan to AF 37 for 7 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:02 - 3rd) 6-W.Bryan scrambles to AF 39 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock95-D.Obichere).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 39(15:00 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to AF 45 for 6 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 45(14:35 - 4th) 31-E.Robinson to AF 48 for 3 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(14:06 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 41 for 11 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(13:43 - 4th) 31-E.Robinson to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 37(13:12 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to BOISE 33 for 4 yards (20-R.Kafentzis7-E.Noa).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 33(12:50 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to BOISE 32 for 1 yard (97-K.Freeborn25-B.Wickersham).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 32(12:16 - 4th) 3-J.Gidrey to BOISE 25 for 7 yards (25-B.Wickersham20-R.Kafentzis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(11:49 - 4th) 27-B.Peterson to BOISE 7 for 18 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - AF 7(11:32 - 4th) 32-M.Murla runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(11:13 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to AF 24 for -1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - AF 24(10:25 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Gidrey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - AF 24(10:17 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Gidrey.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - AF 24(10:08 - 4th) 98-J.Carlson punts 39 yards from AF 24 to BOISE 37 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(9:59 - 4th) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (17-Z.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 40(9:30 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 49 for 9 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(8:58 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan to BOISE 48 for -1 yard (86-M.Purcell).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 48(8:16 - 4th) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to AF 5 for 47 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(7:37 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(7:37 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan to AF 1 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(7:27 - 4th) 16-J.Sears runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(7:24 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to AF 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Obichere44-R.Whimpey). Penalty on AF 57-J.Medeiros Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at AF 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 23 - AF 12(7:08 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain complete to 83-J.Spiewak. 83-J.Spiewak to AF 20 for 8 yards (22-T.LeBeauf). Team penalty on BOISE Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 12. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(7:00 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to AF 30 for 8 yards (25-B.Wickersham48-B.DeRose).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 30(6:22 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to AF 35 for 5 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(5:52 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to AF 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(5:28 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to AF 48 for 2 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 48(4:52 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to BOISE 41 for 11 yards (34-A.Teubner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(4:20 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to BOISE 39 for 2 yards (56-C.Kline25-B.Wickersham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 39(3:47 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to BOISE 35 for 4 yards (5-E.Tyler28-K.Kaniho).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 35(3:09 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to BOISE 36 for -1 yard (20-R.Kafentzis).
|+31 YD
|
4 & 5 - AF 36(2:33 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain complete to 82-R.Harms. 82-R.Harms to BOISE 5 for 31 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 5(2:08 - 4th) 48-B.Gross runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:04 - 4th) 15-B.Brittain to BOISE 1 for 1 yard.
BOISE
Broncos
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) 0-A.Rodriguez kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 16 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(2:00 - 4th) 33-T.Crowe to BOISE 23 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 23(1:18 - 4th) 33-T.Crowe to BOISE 30 for 7 yards (29-T.McClendon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:43 - 4th) 16-J.Sears kneels at BOISE 28 for -2 yards.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
SDGST
UTAHST
24
7
3rd 5:33 CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
3
35
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
17
6
2nd 6:39 FS1
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
UCF
HOU
44
21
Final ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
38
10
Final ESP3
-
RICE
USM
30
6
Final ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA
21
20
Final ESPN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
33
23
Final ESP2
-
LSU
AUBURN
11
48
Final CBS
-
17IND
RUT
37
21
Final FS1
-
4ND
GATECH
31
13
Final ABC
-
UAB
LATECH
34
37
Final/2OT
-
APLST
LAMON
31
13
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
41
34
Final/OT FOX
-
VATECH
LVILLE
42
35
Final ACCN
-
MISS
VANDY
54
21
Final SECN
-
25BOISE
AF
49
30
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
38
Final FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
41
Final ESPN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
19
53
Final
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
17
41
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
38
25
Final ABC
-
NAVY
22SMU
37
51
Final ESP2
-
ARK
8TXAM
31
42
Final SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
41
44
Final ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
62
28
Final FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
44
34
Final ESPU
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1