Drive Chart
ECU
TULSA

Key Players
H. Ahlers 12 QB
330 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
89 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:13
12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:31
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:08
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 3:38
90-Z.Long 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
24
yds
03:58
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:51
12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:18
pos
13
3
Point After TD 10:42
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Field Goal 2:03
9-J.Verity 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
57
yds
06:26
pos
17
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:30
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:37
pos
17
9
Point After TD 13:23
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 9:28
12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
68
yds
03:55
pos
23
10
Field Goal 9:18
9-J.Verity 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
04:05
pos
20
10
Touchdown 6:24
21-T.Wilkerson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
02:51
pos
20
16
Point After TD 6:19
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Field Goal 4:17
90-Z.Long 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:45
pos
20
20
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:37
9-J.Verity 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
19
yds
02:07
pos
23
20
Touchdown 9:21
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:20
pos
23
26
Point After TD 9:14
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
27
Touchdown 4:28
12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
04:50
pos
29
27
Point After TD 4:24
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
27
Touchdown 0:31
21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
03:53
pos
30
33
Point After TD 0:29
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 25
Rushing 7 11
Passing 14 11
Penalty 6 3
3rd Down Conv 6-15 3-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 456 428
Total Plays 78 74
Avg Gain 5.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 126 175
Rush Attempts 28 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.7
Yards Passing 330 253
Comp. - Att. 38-50 19-37
Yards Per Pass 6.6 5.7
Penalties - Yards 13-105 10-109
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 2-39.5 3-39.0
Return Yards 22 3
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-22 1-3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 1-4 71031030
Tulsa 3-1 30171434
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
 330 PASS YDS 253
126 RUSH YDS 175
456 TOTAL YDS 428
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 330 3 1 147.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 673 6 4 122.2
H. Ahlers 38/50 330 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Harris 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 118 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 330 3
R. Harris 21 118 0 20
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 77 0
H. Ahlers 2 5 0 6
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 127 0
K. Mitchell 2 4 0 2
D. Pinnix Jr. 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 60 1
D. Pinnix Jr. 2 1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 16 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 1
T. Snead 17 16 108 1 16
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 0
A. Omotosho 8 7 76 0 34
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 144 0
B. Proehl 7 6 69 0 20
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 166 3
C. Johnson 7 2 41 1 25
C. Burnette 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Burnette 1 1 15 0 15
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
K. Mitchell 2 2 9 0 7
R. Harris 47 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
R. Harris 2 2 8 1 4
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Hatfield 3 2 4 0 4
S. Calhoun 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
S. Calhoun 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Byrd 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Byrd 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wilson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
J. Wilson 7-2 1.5 0
S. Dourseau 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
S. Dourseau 6-0 0.0 1
C. Willis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Willis 5-0 1.0 0
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McMillian 4-0 0.0 0
D. Faison 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Faison 4-1 0.0 0
X. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
X. Smith 4-1 0.5 0
R. Kennedy 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Kennedy 3-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Fleming 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Fleming 2-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Morris 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Morris 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bivens 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 2-1 0.0 0
M. Berry 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Berry 1-0 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Saba 1-1 0.0 1
D. McKinnie 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
D. McKinnie 0-4 0.0 0
T. Wilk 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wilk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 13/14
J. Verity 3/4 46 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Larsen 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
L. Larsen 2 39.5 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 22 0
J. Hatfield 4 17.3 22 0
K. Mitchell 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Mitchell 1 36.0 36 0
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
T. Snead 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 253 2 2 115.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 671 5 3 145.5
Z. Smith 19/37 253 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 108 1
T. Wilkerson 18 89 2 18
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 232 2
D. Prince 10 47 0 10
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Stokes 3 31 0 13
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -21 0
Z. Smith 6 8 0 16
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 216 1
K. Stokes 7 6 90 1 25
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 1
J. Santana 7 4 88 1 39
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 155 2
J. Johnson 13 6 57 0 15
J. Stewart 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Stewart 4 2 16 0 13
E. Hall 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Hall 1 1 2 0 2
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Prince 2 0 0 0 0
M. Rodgers 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Rodgers 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Ray 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
K. Ray 9-0 0.0 0
L. Mullins 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Mullins 6-1 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green IV 6-0 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Z. Collins 5-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 5-1 0.0 0
T. Reeves 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Reeves 4-0 0.0 0
J. Oliver 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Oliver 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wright 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
J. Wright 2-5 0.0 1
G. Sawyer 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Sawyer 2-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
A. Goodlow 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Goodlow 1-3 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Powers 1-1 0.0 0
R. Nixon 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Nixon 1-1 0.0 0
A. Evans 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Evans 1-2 0.0 0
J. Player 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Player 1-1 0.0 0
J. Anderson 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thompson 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/9
Z. Long 2/2 35 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilson 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
L. Wilson 3 39.0 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lovick 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Lovick 2 17.5 18 0
A. Watkins 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
A. Watkins 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 4.2 25 0
K. Stokes 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 20 2:00 4 -2 Punt
12:39 TULSA 42 1:31 4 42 TD
9:44 ECU 25 0:50 3 21 Fumble
7:46 ECU 40 0:00 1 16 Fumble
3:35 ECU 22 1:35 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 10 4:18 11 90 TD
8:29 ECU 11 6:26 16 60 FG
0:29 ECU 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 ECU 27 4:05 10 68 FG
6:19 ECU 4 1:10 3 92 INT
4:15 ECU 29 4:07 12 67 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 TULSA 35 2:07 7 14 FG
9:14 ECU 15 4:50 11 85 TD
0:29 TULSA 44 0:25 4 15 Game
0:29 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 TULSA 41 0:00 1 17 INT
11:08 TULSA 22 1:16 3 8 Punt
8:43 ECU 46 0:53 4 6 Downs
7:36 TULSA 44 3:58 9 38 FG
1:50 TULSA 41 1:46 5 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 TULSA 25 2:05 5 26 Punt
1:58 TULSA 25 1:23 9 15 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 22 1:37 5 78 TD
9:15 TULSA 26 2:51 12 74 TD
5:02 ECU 4 0:45 3 0 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TULSA 18 0:04 2 17 Fumble
12:34 TULSA 25 3:20 8 75 TD
4:24 TULSA 25 3:53 14 75 TD

ECU Pirates  - Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 20 for 13 yards (25-J.Oliver0-T.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(14:52 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 19 for -1 yard (3-C.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 19
(14:25 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 24 for 5 yards (12-A.Green97-T.Stevenson).
Penalty
3 & 6 - ECU 24
(13:54 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 24. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 19
(13:36 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 18 for -1 yard (12-A.Green).
Punt
4 & 12 - ECU 18
(13:00 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 41 yards from ECU 18 Downed at the TSA 41.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Interception (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(12:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-W.Saba at ECU 41. 17-W.Saba to TSA 42 for 17 yards (47-E.Hall).

ECU Pirates  - TD (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42
(12:39 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 22 for 20 yards (3-C.Williams26-A.Evans).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22
(12:17 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 19 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins25-J.Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 19
(11:52 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 16 for 3 yards (25-J.Oliver30-J.Wright).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 16
(11:13 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 61 yards from ECU 35. 23-A.Watkins to TSA 22 for 18 yards (8-D.Dotter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 22
(11:01 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 22 for no gain (35-J.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 22
(10:31 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 22
(10:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 30 for 8 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
Punt
4 & 2 - TULSA 30
(9:52 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 45 yards from TSA 30 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - Fumble (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(9:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Evans21-B.Powers).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 34
(9:18 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 42 for 8 yards (13-L.Mullins26-A.Evans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42
(8:54 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 46 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 21-B.Powers to ECU 46 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46
(8:43 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 49 for -3 yards (33-D.Faison96-D.McKinnie).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - TULSA 49
(8:15 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 40 for 9 yards (20-N.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 40
(7:53 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
No Gain
4 & 4 - TULSA 40
(7:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.

ECU Pirates  - Fumble (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(7:46 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 44 FUMBLES (11-T.Reeves). 12-A.Green to TSA 44 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 44
(7:36 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 45 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 45
(7:05 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 46 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 46
(6:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to ECU 43 for 11 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(6:20 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 35 for 8 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 35
(5:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to ECU 28 for 7 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 28
(5:55 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 19-R.Kennedy Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ECU 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 14
(5:37 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 11 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith17-W.Saba).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 11
(5:00 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 9 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens96-D.McKinnie).
Sack
3 & 5 - TULSA 9
(4:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 18 for -9 yards (35-J.Wilson12-X.Smith).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - TULSA 18
(3:38 - 1st) 90-Z.Long 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

ECU Pirates  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:35 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 22 for 12 yards (4-R.Revels8-B.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 22
(3:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 31 for 9 yards (3-C.Williams). Penalty on ECU 40-D.Pinnix Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 22. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - ECU 12
(3:20 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 19 for 7 yards (3-C.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - ECU 19
(2:42 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 21 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 21
(2:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
Punt
4 & 11 - ECU 21
(2:00 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 38 yards from ECU 21. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 41 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(1:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 50 for 9 yards (12-X.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 50
(1:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 48 for 2 yards (33-D.Faison96-D.McKinnie).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(1:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 50 for -2 yards. Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation declined. (99-C.Willis).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 50
(0:46 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 44 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian24-T.Wilk).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 44
(0:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 44
(0:04 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 34 yards from ECU 44 to ECU 10 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 10
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 65-T.Holler False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 10. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 8 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins94-A.Goodlow).
No Gain
2 & 12 - ECU 8
(14:29 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 8
(14:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 13 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21
(13:57 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 40 for 19 yards (1-K.Ray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(13:31 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 40 for no gain (19-G.Sawyer90-J.Player). Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(13:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 39 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 39
(12:42 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 32 for 7 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32
(12:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 25 for 7 yards (13-L.Mullins).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ECU 25
(11:34 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to TSA 25 for no gain (21-B.Powers).
+25 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 25
(10:51 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(10:42 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 13 yards (34-M.Berry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(10:27 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on ECU 21-J.McMillian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47
(10:21 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 46
(9:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to ECU 44 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 44
(9:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 49 for -5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 12 - TULSA 49
(8:37 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 38 yards from ECU 49 to ECU 11 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates  - FG (16 plays, 60 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11
(8:29 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 15 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves30-J.Wright).
Penalty
2 & 6 - ECU 15
(8:04 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 15 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow). Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ECU 15. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 13 - ECU 8
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 28 for 20 yards (0-T.Davis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 28
(7:13 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 28. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 23
(6:52 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 30 for 7 yards (25-J.Oliver).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 30
(6:22 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 36 for 6 yards (0-T.Davis).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 36
(5:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 40 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(5:20 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 42 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ECU 42
(4:47 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 42. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(4:39 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 39 for 4 yards (25-J.Oliver). Penalty on ECU 73-N.Strother Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - ECU 47
(4:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 45 for 8 yards (1-K.Ray30-J.Wright).
Penalty
2 & 12 - ECU 45
(3:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on TSA 25-J.Oliver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 45. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(3:36 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to TSA 26 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
Penalty
2 & 6 - ECU 26
(3:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on ECU False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 26. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 31
(2:44 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 32 for -1 yard (97-T.Stevenson94-A.Goodlow).
+3 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 32
(2:11 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 29 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ECU 29
(2:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Interception (9 plays, 15 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:58 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:50 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 13 yards (4-M.Fleming).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(1:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 41 for 3 yards (4-M.Fleming).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 41
(1:06 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to ECU 43 for 16 yards (20-N.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(0:57 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to ECU 30 for 13 yards (33-D.Faison).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 30
(0:44 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TULSA 30
(0:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 30. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TULSA 35
(0:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
Int
3 & 15 - TULSA 35
(0:35 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 27-S.Dourseau at ECU 7. 27-S.Dourseau to ECU 10 for 3 yards (13-J.Johnson). Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 10.

ECU Pirates  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(0:29 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers kneels at ECU 23 for -2 yards.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 60 yards from ECU 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 22 for 17 yards (7-C.Stephens).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 22
(14:56 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 13 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(14:37 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 43 for 8 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 43
(14:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to ECU 45 for 12 yards (20-N.Johnson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(13:53 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to ECU 25 for 20 yards (33-D.Faison).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(13:30 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:23 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - FG (10 plays, 68 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:23 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 27 for 22 yards (11-T.Reeves8-B.Johnson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 27
(13:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 43 for 16 yards (25-J.Oliver).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(12:56 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 46 for 11 yards (25-J.Oliver).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46
(12:33 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 33 for 13 yards (23-Z.Collins).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(12:06 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 28 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 28
(11:43 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 15 for 13 yards (1-K.Ray).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 15
(11:31 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 12 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams30-J.Wright).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 12
(10:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 4 for 8 yards (30-J.Wright).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - ECU 4
(10:23 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at TSA 5 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 5
(10:02 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 5 for no gain (90-J.Player94-A.Goodlow).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 5
(9:28 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 5
(9:28 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ECU 5
(9:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 57 yards from ECU 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 26 for 18 yards (37-J.Coleman7-C.Stephens).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26
(9:10 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 32 for 6 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+15 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 32
(8:44 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 47 for 15 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 47
(8:31 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 47
(8:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 43 for 10 yards (17-W.Saba).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(8:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 43
(8:03 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 37 for 6 yards (13-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 37
(7:39 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Rodgers.
+15 YD
4 & 4 - TULSA 37
(7:34 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 22 for 15 yards (21-J.McMillian).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 22
(7:13 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 14 for 8 yards (38-B.Bivens).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TULSA 14
(6:54 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Rodgers.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 14
(6:50 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 13 for 1 yard (13-D.Robinson96-D.McKinnie).
+13 YD
4 & 1 - TULSA 13
(6:24 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:24 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - Interception (3 plays, 92 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:19 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 61 yards from TSA 35 to the ECU 4 downed by 88-J.Hatfield.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 4
(6:18 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to ECU 8 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves30-J.Wright).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 8
(5:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 12 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves13-L.Mullins).
Int
3 & 2 - ECU 12
(5:09 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-J.Wright at ECU 7. 30-J.Wright to ECU 4 for 3 yards (66-F.Frye).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 4 - TULSA 4
(5:02 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 4
(4:59 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 4 for no gain (99-C.Willis35-J.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 4
(4:23 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TULSA 4
(4:17 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

ECU Pirates  - Downs (12 plays, 67 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:15 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 29 for 22 yards (27-D.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29
(4:07 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 34 for 5 yards (12-A.Green).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 34
(3:42 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 43 for 9 yards (13-L.Mullins5-R.Nixon).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(3:14 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 39 for 18 yards (12-A.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(2:46 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 39
(2:39 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 34 for 5 yards (13-L.Mullins). Penalty on TSA 13-L.Mullins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 19
(2:28 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 19 for no gain (30-J.Wright).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ECU 19
(1:55 - 3rd) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 19. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ECU 24
(1:33 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 15 - ECU 24
(1:27 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TSA 24. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11
(1:22 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 5 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 5
(0:55 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 3 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins88-R.Thompson).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 3
(0:08 - 3rd) 40-D.Pinnix to TSA 4 for -1 yard (44-J.Anderson19-G.Sawyer).

ECU Pirates

Result Play
No Good
4 & 3 - ECU 4
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 21 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 90-J.Player. to TSA 18 for no gain.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 18
(14:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 13 for -5 yards FUMBLES (51-A.Ramseur). 8-D.Prince to TSA 10 for no gain.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Fumble (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 18
(14:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 18
(14:50 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 30 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson). 34-M.Berry to TSA 35 for no gain.

ECU Pirates  - FG (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(14:44 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 38 for -3 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - ECU 38
(14:16 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Calhoun.
+18 YD
3 & 13 - ECU 38
(14:09 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 20 for 18 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(13:45 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ECU 25
(13:24 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 25
(13:16 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 21 for 4 yards (5-R.Nixon).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 21
(12:42 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Team penalty on ECU Holding declined.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - ECU 21
(12:37 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:34 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(12:34 - 4th) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 30 for 5 yards (99-C.Willis).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 30
(12:12 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 34 for 4 yards (51-A.Ramseur33-D.Faison).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 34
(11:43 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 41 for 7 yards (99-C.Willis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(11:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 8 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 49
(11:04 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 50 for 1 yard (21-J.McMillian).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 50
(10:33 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 42 for 8 yards (27-S.Dourseau51-A.Ramseur).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42
(10:00 - 4th) 8-D.Prince pushed ob at ECU 39 for 3 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
+39 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 39
(9:21 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 51 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 11 yards (37-H.Rangel). Team penalty on ECU Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 15
(9:02 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 17 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 17
(8:40 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 23
(8:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 29 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29
(7:35 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 37 for 34 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37
(7:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 35 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 35
(6:50 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 83-C.Burnette. 83-C.Burnette to TSA 20 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(6:23 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 9 for 11 yards (12-A.Green).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - ECU 9
(5:58 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 6 for 3 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ECU 6
(5:14 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 6
(5:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 4 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - ECU 4
(4:28 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:24 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(4:24 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 43 for 18 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(4:02 - 4th) Penalty on TSA 13-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 38
(3:43 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 36 for -2 yards (12-X.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 17 - TULSA 36
(3:06 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 27 for 37 yards (35-J.Wilson). Team penalty on TSA Illegal motion 4 yards enforced at TSA 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 21 - TULSA 32
(2:35 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
+11 YD
3 & 21 - TULSA 32
(2:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 43 for 11 yards.
Penalty
4 & 10 - TULSA 43
(1:58 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on ECU 17-W.Saba Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
-14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(1:52 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 37 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson). 21-J.McMillian to ECU 38 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(1:52 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 37 for 11 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 37
(1:28 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 33 for 4 yards (12-X.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 33
(1:10 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 33
(1:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to ECU 32 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
+13 YD
4 & 5 - TULSA 32
(0:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 19 for 13 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19
(0:40 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 1 for 18 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TULSA 1
(0:31 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:31 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

ECU Pirates  - End of Game (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:29 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 45 yards from TSA 35. 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 44 for 36 yards (8-B.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 44
(0:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Penalty on TSA 0-T.Davis Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TSA 44. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(0:15 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at TSA 29 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - ECU 29
(0:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 29
(0:04 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
