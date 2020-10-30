Drive Chart
|
|
|ECU
|TULSA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
330 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
|
|
T. Wilkerson
21 RB
89 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 11:13
12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:31
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:51
12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:18
pos
13
3
Touchdown 13:30
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:37
pos
17
9
Touchdown 9:28
12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
68
yds
03:55
pos
23
10
Touchdown 9:21
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:20
pos
23
26
Touchdown 4:28
12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
04:50
pos
29
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|25
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|456
|428
|Total Plays
|78
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|175
|Rush Attempts
|28
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|330
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|38-50
|19-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|13-105
|10-109
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|22
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-22
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|330
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|38/50
|330
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|21
|118
|0
|20
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 40 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|17
|16
|108
|1
|16
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|8
|7
|76
|0
|34
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|7
|6
|69
|0
|20
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|2
|41
|1
|25
|
C. Burnette 83 WR
|C. Burnette
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Byrd 84 TE
|Z. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|7-2
|1.5
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Kennedy 19 DB
|R. Kennedy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. McKinnie 96 DL
|D. McKinnie
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 24 DB
|T. Wilk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|3/4
|46
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|39.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|4
|17.3
|22
|0
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|19/37
|253
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|18
|89
|2
|18
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|10
|47
|0
|10
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|6
|8
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|7
|6
|90
|1
|25
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|7
|4
|88
|1
|39
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|13
|6
|57
|0
|15
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodgers 84 WR
|M. Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mullins 13 S
|L. Mullins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thompson 88 DL
|R. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|3
|39.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
A. Watkins 23 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 20 for 13 yards (25-J.Oliver0-T.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(14:52 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 19 for -1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 19(14:25 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 24 for 5 yards (12-A.Green97-T.Stevenson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ECU 24(13:54 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 24. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - ECU 19(13:36 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 18 for -1 yard (12-A.Green).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ECU 18(13:00 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 41 yards from ECU 18 Downed at the TSA 41.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(12:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-W.Saba at ECU 41. 17-W.Saba to TSA 42 for 17 yards (47-E.Hall).
ECU
Pirates
- TD (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(12:39 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 22 for 20 yards (3-C.Williams26-A.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(12:17 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 19 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins25-J.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 19(11:52 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TSA 16 for 3 yards (25-J.Oliver30-J.Wright).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 16(11:13 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 61 yards from ECU 35. 23-A.Watkins to TSA 22 for 18 yards (8-D.Dotter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(11:01 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 22 for no gain (35-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 22(10:31 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 22(10:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 30 for 8 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 30(9:52 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 45 yards from TSA 30 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Evans21-B.Powers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 34(9:18 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 42 for 8 yards (13-L.Mullins26-A.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(8:54 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 46 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 21-B.Powers to ECU 46 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(8:43 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 49 for -3 yards (33-D.Faison96-D.McKinnie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 49(8:15 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 40 for 9 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 40(7:53 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 40(7:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(7:36 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 45 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 45(7:05 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 46 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 46(6:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to ECU 43 for 11 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:20 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 35 for 8 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 35(5:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to ECU 28 for 7 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(5:55 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 19-R.Kennedy Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ECU 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(5:37 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 11 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith17-W.Saba).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 11(5:00 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 9 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens96-D.McKinnie).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 9(4:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 18 for -9 yards (35-J.Wilson12-X.Smith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TULSA 18(3:38 - 1st) 90-Z.Long 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 22 for 12 yards (4-R.Revels8-B.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(3:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 31 for 9 yards (3-C.Williams). Penalty on ECU 40-D.Pinnix Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 22. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ECU 12(3:20 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 19 for 7 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - ECU 19(2:42 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 21 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ECU 21(2:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ECU 21(2:00 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 38 yards from ECU 21. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 41 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 50 for 9 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 50(1:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 48 for 2 yards (33-D.Faison96-D.McKinnie).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 50 for -2 yards. Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation declined. (99-C.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 50(0:46 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to ECU 44 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian24-T.Wilk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 44(0:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 44(0:04 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 34 yards from ECU 44 to ECU 10 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 10(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 65-T.Holler False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 10. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 5(15:00 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 8 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins94-A.Goodlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ECU 8(14:29 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - ECU 8(14:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 13 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(13:57 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 40 for 19 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(13:31 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 40 for no gain (19-G.Sawyer90-J.Player). Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 40.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(13:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 39 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 39(12:42 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 32 for 7 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(12:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 25 for 7 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ECU 25(11:34 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to TSA 25 for no gain (21-B.Powers).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 25(10:51 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:42 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 13 yards (34-M.Berry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(10:27 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on ECU 21-J.McMillian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(10:21 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 46(9:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to ECU 44 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 44(9:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 49 for -5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULSA 49(8:37 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 38 yards from ECU 49 to ECU 11 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (16 plays, 60 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(8:29 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 15 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ECU 15(8:04 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 15 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow). Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ECU 15. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 13 - ECU 8(7:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 28 for 20 yards (0-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 28(7:13 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 28. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 23(6:52 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 30 for 7 yards (25-J.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 30(6:22 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 36 for 6 yards (0-T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 36(5:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 40 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(5:20 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 42 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ECU 42(4:47 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(4:39 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 39 for 4 yards (25-J.Oliver). Penalty on ECU 73-N.Strother Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - ECU 47(4:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 45 for 8 yards (1-K.Ray30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - ECU 45(3:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on TSA 25-J.Oliver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 45. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 30(3:36 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to TSA 26 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ECU 26(3:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on ECU False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 26. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 31(2:44 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 32 for -1 yard (97-T.Stevenson94-A.Goodlow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - ECU 32(2:11 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 29 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ECU 29(2:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (9 plays, 15 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:58 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:50 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 13 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(1:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 41 for 3 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 41(1:06 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to ECU 43 for 16 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(0:57 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to ECU 30 for 13 yards (33-D.Faison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(0:44 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 30(0:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 35(0:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Int
|
3 & 15 - TULSA 35(0:35 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 27-S.Dourseau at ECU 7. 27-S.Dourseau to ECU 10 for 3 yards (13-J.Johnson). Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 10.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 60 yards from ECU 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 22 for 17 yards (7-C.Stephens).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(14:56 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:37 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 43 for 8 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 43(14:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to ECU 45 for 12 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:53 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to ECU 25 for 20 yards (33-D.Faison).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(13:30 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (10 plays, 68 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 27 for 22 yards (11-T.Reeves8-B.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(13:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 43 for 16 yards (25-J.Oliver).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(12:56 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 46 for 11 yards (25-J.Oliver).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(12:33 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 33 for 13 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(12:06 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 28 for 5 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 28(11:43 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 15 for 13 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(11:31 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 12 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams30-J.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 12(10:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 4 for 8 yards (30-J.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ECU 4(10:23 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at TSA 5 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ECU 5(10:02 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 5 for no gain (90-J.Player94-A.Goodlow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 5(9:28 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ECU 5(9:28 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ECU 5(9:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 57 yards from ECU 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 26 for 18 yards (37-J.Coleman7-C.Stephens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(9:10 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 32 for 6 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 32(8:44 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 47 for 15 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(8:31 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 47(8:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 43 for 10 yards (17-W.Saba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(8:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(8:03 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 37 for 6 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 37(7:39 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Rodgers.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 37(7:34 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 22 for 15 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(7:13 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to ECU 14 for 8 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 14(6:54 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Rodgers.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 14(6:50 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 13 for 1 yard (13-D.Robinson96-D.McKinnie).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 13(6:24 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (3 plays, 92 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 61 yards from TSA 35 to the ECU 4 downed by 88-J.Hatfield.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 4(6:18 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to ECU 8 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves30-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 8(5:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 12 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves13-L.Mullins).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - ECU 12(5:09 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-J.Wright at ECU 7. 30-J.Wright to ECU 4 for 3 yards (66-F.Frye).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TULSA 4(5:02 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 4(4:59 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 4 for no gain (99-C.Willis35-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 4(4:23 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 4(4:17 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (12 plays, 67 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 29 for 22 yards (27-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(4:07 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 34 for 5 yards (12-A.Green).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 34(3:42 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 43 for 9 yards (13-L.Mullins5-R.Nixon).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(3:14 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 39 for 18 yards (12-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 39(2:46 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 39(2:39 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 34 for 5 yards (13-L.Mullins). Penalty on TSA 13-L.Mullins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 34.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 19(2:28 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 19 for no gain (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 19(1:55 - 3rd) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ECU 24(1:33 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - ECU 24(1:27 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TSA 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(1:22 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 5 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 5(0:55 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to TSA 3 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins88-R.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 3(0:08 - 3rd) 40-D.Pinnix to TSA 4 for -1 yard (44-J.Anderson19-G.Sawyer).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(14:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 18(14:50 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 30 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson). 34-M.Berry to TSA 35 for no gain.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(14:44 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 38 for -3 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ECU 38(14:16 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Calhoun.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - ECU 38(14:09 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 20 for 18 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(13:45 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ECU 25(13:24 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - ECU 25(13:16 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 21 for 4 yards (5-R.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ECU 21(12:42 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Team penalty on ECU Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ECU 21(12:37 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:34 - 4th) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 30 for 5 yards (99-C.Willis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(12:12 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 34 for 4 yards (51-A.Ramseur33-D.Faison).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(11:43 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 41 for 7 yards (99-C.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(11:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 8 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 49(11:04 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 50 for 1 yard (21-J.McMillian).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 50(10:33 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 42 for 8 yards (27-S.Dourseau51-A.Ramseur).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(10:00 - 4th) 8-D.Prince pushed ob at ECU 39 for 3 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 39(9:21 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 51 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 11 yards (37-H.Rangel). Team penalty on ECU Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(9:02 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 17 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 17(8:40 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 23(8:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 29 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(7:35 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to TSA 37 for 34 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(7:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 35 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 35(6:50 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 83-C.Burnette. 83-C.Burnette to TSA 20 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(6:23 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 9 for 11 yards (12-A.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ECU 9(5:58 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TSA 6 for 3 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ECU 6(5:14 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 6(5:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 4 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - ECU 4(4:28 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(4:24 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 43 for 18 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(4:02 - 4th) Penalty on TSA 13-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 38(3:43 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 36 for -2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - TULSA 36(3:06 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 27 for 37 yards (35-J.Wilson). Team penalty on TSA Illegal motion 4 yards enforced at TSA 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TULSA 32(2:35 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - TULSA 32(2:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 43 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 43(1:58 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on ECU 17-W.Saba Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TSA 43. No Play.
|-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:52 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 37 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson). 21-J.McMillian to ECU 38 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:52 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 37 for 11 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(1:28 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 33 for 4 yards (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 33(1:10 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 33(1:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to ECU 32 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 32(0:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 19 for 13 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(0:40 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 1 for 18 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TULSA 1(0:31 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- End of Game (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 45 yards from TSA 35. 25-K.Mitchell to TSA 44 for 36 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(0:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Penalty on TSA 0-T.Davis Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TSA 44. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(0:15 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at TSA 29 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ECU 29(0:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ECU 29(0:04 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
