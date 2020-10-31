Drive Chart
NMEX
SJST

Key Players
T. Tuioti 8 QB
294 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 69 RuYds, RuTD
N. Starkel 17 QB
467 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 0:40
17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 37 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NM 10-T.Hall Pass interference declined.
6
plays
53
yds
02:24
pos
0
6
Point After TD 0:31
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:45
17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
03:16
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:36
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:40
8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
01:03
pos
6
14
Point After TD 9:33
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:10
17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
11
plays
95
yds
03:23
pos
7
20
Point After TD 6:10
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:12
8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
04:03
pos
13
21
Point After TD 2:06
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Delay of game declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:00
8-T.Tuioti runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
03:02
pos
20
21
Point After TD 10:55
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Field Goal 8:04
39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
02:51
pos
21
24
Touchdown 0:04
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:04
pos
21
30
Point After TD 0:00
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:45
17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:50
pos
21
37
Point After TD 9:39
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 7 4
Passing 14 17
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-14 8-17
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 443 579
Total Plays 75 77
Avg Gain 5.9 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 149 98
Rush Attempts 40 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.5
Yards Passing 294 481
Comp. - Att. 20-35 35-49
Yards Per Pass 7.2 9.5
Penalties - Yards 3-25 9-65
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 5-42.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 0-1 0147021
San Jose State 2-0 71410738
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 294 PASS YDS 481
149 RUSH YDS 98
443 TOTAL YDS 579
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 294 2 1 140.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 294 2 1 140.8
T. Tuioti 20/35 294 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 1
T. Tuioti 14 69 1 26
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
B. Cole 8 40 0 19
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
D. Vigilant 5 19 0 9
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Kress 2 9 0 5
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
B. Carroll 8 8 0 8
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
E. Logan-Greene 3 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
A. Erickson 7 3 72 1 46
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 0
E. Logan-Greene 6 6 47 0 21
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
M. Williams 3 2 41 0 21
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
B. Carroll 3 3 40 0 15
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 1
C. Patterson III 2 1 39 1 39
K. Jarvis 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Jarvis 2 2 28 0 14
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
J. Kress 9 3 27 0 13
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wooden 1 0 0 0 0
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Vigilant 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 10-0 0.0 0
T. Combs 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
T. Combs 9-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 5-1 0.0 0
N. Wilson 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Wilson 5-1 0.0 0
P. Peek 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Peek 5-1 0.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Beaton 4-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Miller 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hunt 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Hunt 3-1 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Sanders 3-0 0.0 0
O. Darame 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Darame 2-0 0.0 0
E. Pauni 55 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Pauni 1-3 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bertram 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Bertram 1-0 1.0 0
D. Hunter 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Noble 1-1 0.0 0
M. Kirkendoll 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Kirkendoll 0-1 0.0 0
I. Shewell 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Shewell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Steinkamp 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
G. Steinkamp 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 5
T. Dyer 6 44.8 5 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.5 28 0
B. Carroll 4 16.5 28 0
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
C. Alexander 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 467 5 0 190.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 226 2 1 157.2
N. Starkel 34/47 467 5 0
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 0 108.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 0 108.8
N. Nash 1/2 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
I. Holiness 9 31 0 8
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Nevens 7 24 0 6
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
K. Robinson 5 15 0 9
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Garrett 2 14 0 10
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
N. Nash 2 11 0 8
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Hamilton 1 9 0 9
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
N. Starkel 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 10 208 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 0
B. Gaither 11 10 208 1 69
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 9 107 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Walker 16 9 107 2 37
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Hamilton 5 2 50 1 43
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Garrett 3 2 27 0 19
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
I. Holiness 3 3 21 0 8
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 2
D. Deese Jr. 4 2 20 0 20
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Braddock 3 3 18 0 8
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Robinson 2 2 15 0 14
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Humphreys 1 1 14 0 14
S. Olson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Olson 1 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
K. Harmon 9-4 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Shelton 7-1 0.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Parker 6-0 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
V. Fehoko 5-1 1.0 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
T. Jenkins 5-0 0.0 1
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Darden 4-0 0.0 0
A. Matau 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
A. Matau 3-1 0.5 0
R. Johnson 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Webb 2-1 0.0 0
N. Wright 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ane 2-0 0.0 0
L. Burkes 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Burkes 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
C. Hall 1-2 1.5 0
N. Thomas 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Greer 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Greer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Balderas 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Balderas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Webb 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
L. Grey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Grey 1-1 0.0 0
S. Toia 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Toia 0-1 0.0 0
T. White 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. White 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Mercurio 1/1 35 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Fischer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
E. Fischer 5 42.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
S. Garrett 2 24.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
B. Gaither 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 28 3:38 10 43 FG Miss
8:42 NMEX 31 3:04 5 23 Punt
0:31 NMEX 8 0:29 5 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 NMEX 16 1:03 4 84 TD
6:09 NMEX 25 4:03 11 75 TD
1:31 NMEX 34 0:14 3 6 Punt
0:23 NMEX 44 0:00 1 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 NMEX 29 3:02 9 71 TD
8:00 NMEX 23 2:54 5 18 Punt
2:13 NMEX 2 2:04 5 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 25 1:24 5 -1 INT
9:39 NMEX 24 2:13 5 22 Punt
2:30 NMEX 24 1:48 10 55 Downs
2:30 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 SJST 29 2:31 7 40 Downs
5:32 SJST 16 2:31 8 26 Punt
2:55 SJST 47 2:24 6 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 SJST 16 3:16 10 84 TD
9:33 SJST 25 3:23 11 75 TD
2:06 SJST 25 0:30 3 1 Punt
1:07 SJST 5 0:34 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 29 0:50 4 6 Punt
10:55 SJST 21 2:51 9 61 FG
4:59 SJST 19 2:38 7 34 Punt
0:04 SJST 31 0:04 1 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 SJST 24 3:50 8 76 TD
7:18 SJST 8 4:42 7 22 Punt
0:34 SJST 21 0:00 1 -1 Game
0:34 0:00 0 0

NMEX Lobos  - Missed FG (10 plays, 43 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 28 for 28 yards (20-T.White).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(14:55 - 1st) 9-J.Kress to NM 33 for 5 yards (21-M.Greer).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 33
(14:28 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 38 for 5 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(14:20 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 38
(14:16 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 49 for 13 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(13:48 - 1st) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 48 for 1 yard (28-T.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 48
(13:15 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 48
(13:08 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to SJS 34 for 14 yards (23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(12:44 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Wooden.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 34
(12:37 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 39 for -5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - NMEX 39
(12:02 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to SJS 29 for 10 yards (8-A.Matau42-V.Fehoko).
No Good
4 & 5 - NMEX 29
(11:22 - 1st) 35-G.Steinkamp 46 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on NM Holding declined.

SJST Spartans  - Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(11:17 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 36 for 7 yards (11-K.Miller).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 36
(10:56 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to SJS 46 for 10 yards (9-J.Reed).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(10:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at NM 40 for 14 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(9:56 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 35 for 5 yards (12-A.Hunt).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 35
(9:24 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to NM 31 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 31
(8:52 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Garrett.
No Gain
4 & 1 - SJST 31
(8:46 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to NM 31 for no gain (95-J.Saltonstall).

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31
(8:42 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 32 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 32
(8:13 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to NM 46 for 14 yards (3-T.Webb).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(7:49 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 43 for -3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 43
(7:12 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 48 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 48
(6:24 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to SJS 46 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 46
(5:38 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 30 yards from SJS 46 out of bounds at the SJS 16.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(5:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at SJS 22 for 6 yards (26-N.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 22
(5:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 22
(5:00 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 27 for 5 yards (15-L.Beaton9-J.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(4:37 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 31 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs52-I.Shewell).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 31
(4:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to SJS 37 for 6 yards (12-A.Hunt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(3:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SJST 42
(3:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 42
(3:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 42
(3:01 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 58 yards from SJS 42 to NM End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.

SJST Spartans  - TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(2:55 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on SJS 1-I.Holiness Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on NM 46-B.Shook Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47
(2:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to NM 46 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 46
(2:13 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 37 for 9 yards (46-B.Shook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(1:48 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to NM 37 for no gain (16-T.Combs).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 37
(1:15 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to NM 37 for no gain (55-E.Pauni26-N.Wilson).
+37 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 37
(0:40 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 37 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NM 10-T.Hall Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(0:31 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 8 FUMBLES. 5-D.Vigilant to NM 8 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 8
(0:27 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 8
(0:24 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 21 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21
(0:02 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 29 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 29
(14:35 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 1 yard (4-N.Wright).
Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 30
(14:00 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 54 yards from NM 30 to SJS 16 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - TD (10 plays, 84 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(13:52 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 11
(13:52 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett pushed ob at SJS 30 for 19 yards (16-T.Combs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(13:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 30
(13:21 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 37 for 7 yards (19-D.Sanders).
Penalty
3 & 3 - SJST 37
(13:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on NM 95-J.Saltonstall Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 37. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(12:57 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 46 for 4 yards (92-O.Darame3-P.Peek).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 46
(12:30 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs ob at NM 46 for 8 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(12:05 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 49 for -5 yards (17-B.Bertram).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 49
(11:31 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett to NM 43 for 8 yards (46-B.Shook).
+43 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 43
(10:45 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:36 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos  - TD (4 plays, 84 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 16 for 11 yards (33-B.Manigo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(10:32 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 19 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 19
(10:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 40 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(9:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 39 for 21 yards (41-H.Darden).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(9:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:33 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.

SJST Spartans  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:33 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(9:33 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 27 for 2 yards (19-D.Sanders).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 27
(9:10 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 47 for 20 yards (3-P.Peek).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(8:50 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 39 for 14 yards (26-N.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(8:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 39
(8:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 33 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 33
(7:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to NM 29 for 4 yards (26-N.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(7:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 29. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 25 - SJST 44
(7:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 34 for 10 yards (16-T.Combs55-E.Pauni).
Penalty
2 & 15 - SJST 34
(6:43 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro False start 5 yards enforced at NM 34. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 20 - SJST 39
(6:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 26 for 13 yards (3-P.Peek).
3 & 7 - SJST 0
(6:17 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on NM 98-J.Noble Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 26. No Play.
+26 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 26
(6:10 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
PAT Good
(6:10 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SJST Spartans

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:10 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 52 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll runs ob at NM 13 for no gain. Team penalty on SJS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NM 17.

NMEX Lobos  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:09 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to NM 25 fair catch by 6-B.Carroll.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(6:09 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 27 for 2 yards (24-N.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 27
(5:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 35 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(5:30 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 38 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane).
+46 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 38
(4:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to SJS 16 for 46 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(4:35 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 8 for 8 yards (28-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - NMEX 8
(4:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 10 for -2 yards (8-A.Matau).
Penalty
3 & 4 - NMEX 10
(3:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at SJS 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 5
(3:35 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 5 for no gain (4-N.Wright45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 5
(3:00 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 4 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 4
(2:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to SJS 4 for no gain (45-K.Harmon).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - NMEX 4
(2:12 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Delay of game declined.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(2:06 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 26 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 26
(1:44 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 26
(1:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 26
(1:36 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 40 yards from SJS 26 to NM 34 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(1:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 34
(1:27 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 40 for 6 yards (12-R.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 40
(1:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 40
(1:17 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 50 yards from NM 40. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at SJS 10 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on SJS 46-C.Webb Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at SJS 10.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 5
(1:07 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at SJS 12 for 7 yards (3-P.Peek).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 12
(0:41 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 13 for 1 yard (11-K.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 13
(0:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 13
(0:33 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 43 yards from SJS 13 out of bounds at the NM 44.

NMEX Lobos  - Halftime (1 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(0:23 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 36 for -8 yards (92-C.Hall).

SJST Spartans  - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 64 yards from NM 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 29 for 28 yards (99-D.Murphree).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(14:54 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 24
(14:54 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 27 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook55-E.Pauni).
No Gain
2 & 12 - SJST 27
(14:23 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - SJST 27
(14:19 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 35 for 8 yards (46-B.Shook).
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 35
(14:10 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NM 29.

NMEX Lobos  - TD (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29
(13:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 38 for 9 yards (41-H.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEX 38
(13:45 - 3rd) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 38 for no gain (28-T.Parker78-S.Toia).
+19 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 38
(13:24 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 43 for 19 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(13:08 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 38 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 38
(12:34 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 40 for -2 yards (28-T.Parker). Penalty on SJS 78-S.Toia Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(12:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to SJS 8 for 20 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - NMEX 8
(11:54 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 5 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon90-L.Grey).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 5
(11:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Kress pushed ob at SJS 1 for 4 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 1
(11:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 3rd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.

SJST Spartans  - FG (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 21 for 21 yards (26-N.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(10:47 - 3rd) Penalty on NM 15-L.Beaton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 21. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(10:47 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 45 for 9 yards (3-P.Peek55-E.Pauni).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 45
(10:30 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+14 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 45
(10:21 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to NM 41 for 14 yards (16-T.Combs).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(9:52 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 33 for 8 yards (3-P.Peek).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 33
(9:25 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to NM 25 for 8 yards (26-N.Wilson98-J.Noble).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(9:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 20 for 5 yards (41-D.Hunter16-T.Combs).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 20
(8:36 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to NM 18 for 2 yards (19-D.Sanders).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 18
(8:10 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - SJST 18
(8:04 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 23 for 19 yards (46-C.Webb34-J.Dinwiddie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23
(7:55 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 25 for 2 yards (90-L.Grey).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 25
(7:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 35 for 10 yards (28-T.Parker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(6:58 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 44 for 9 yards (23-N.Shelton).
-4 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 44
(6:23 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 40 for -4 yards (41-H.Darden).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 40
(5:41 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 41 for 1 yard (8-A.Matau).
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 41
(5:06 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from NM 41 to SJS 19 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(4:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 13 yards (12-A.Hunt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(4:37 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 36 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook11-K.Miller).
+21 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 36
(4:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 43 for 21 yards (26-N.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(3:36 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 43
(3:32 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to NM 34 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 57-T.Robbins Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 43. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - SJST 47
(3:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to NM 47 for 6 yards (11-K.Miller12-A.Hunt).
No Gain
3 & 14 - SJST 47
(2:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Punt
4 & 14 - SJST 47
(2:21 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 45 yards from NM 47 to the NM 2 downed by 31-C.Johnson.

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 2
(2:13 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 9 for 7 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 9
(1:43 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 15 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker3-T.Webb).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15
(1:30 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 19 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 19
(1:01 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 20 for 1 yard (35-L.Burkes23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 20
(0:16 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 20
(0:09 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 49 yards from NM 20 to SJS 31 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - TD (1 plays, 69 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+69 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(0:04 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.

SJST Spartans

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on NM 12-A.Hunt Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.

NMEX Lobos  - Interception (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 50 yards from SJS 50 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 47 for 22 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 47
(14:42 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker92-C.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 48
(14:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 48
(14:16 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 46 for 2 yards (12-R.Johnson20-T.White).
Int
4 & 3 - NMEX 46
(13:36 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson INTERCEPTED by 22-T.Jenkins at SJS 24. 22-T.Jenkins pushed ob at SJS 24 for no gain (87-A.Erickson).

SJST Spartans  - TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(13:29 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson runs ob at SJS 25 for 1 yard.
+55 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 25
(13:06 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 20 for 55 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(12:33 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to NM 19 for 1 yard (46-B.Shook).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 19
(11:55 - 4th) 9-I.Hamilton to NM 10 for 9 yards (9-J.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 10
(11:30 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 7 for 3 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 7
(10:45 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 1 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 1
(10:22 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 1 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 1
(9:45 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 53 yards from SJS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 24 for 12 yards (30-J.Burrill).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(9:34 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 36 for 12 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(9:12 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to SJS 38 for 26 yards (3-T.Webb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(8:52 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Sack
2 & 10 - NMEX 38
(8:47 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at SJS 48 for -10 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
Sack
3 & 20 - NMEX 48
(8:08 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 46 for -6 yards (8-A.Matau92-C.Hall).
Punt
4 & 26 - NMEX 46
(7:26 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 46 to SJS 8 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8
(7:18 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 13 for 5 yards (92-O.Darame).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 13
(6:34 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 17 for 4 yards (11-K.Miller).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 17
(5:44 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 23 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs25-M.Kirkendoll).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 23
(5:03 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 28 for 5 yards (16-T.Combs).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 28
(4:19 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 27 for -1 yard (9-J.Reed).
Penalty
3 & 5 - SJST 27
(3:33 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 57-T.Robbins False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 27. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 22
(3:03 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 30 for 8 yards (98-J.Noble).
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 30
(2:36 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 46 yards from SJS 30 to NM 24 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX Lobos  - Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(2:30 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 24
(2:24 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 30 for 6 yards (12-R.Johnson).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 30
(2:03 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 39 for 9 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(1:44 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 49 for 12 yards (46-C.Webb45-K.Harmon).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(1:30 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 36 for 13 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(1:13 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 21 for 15 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 21
(1:06 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 21
(0:55 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 21
(0:49 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
4 & 10 - NMEX 21
(0:42 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.

SJST Spartans  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(0:34 - 4th) kneels at SJS 20 for -1 yard.
