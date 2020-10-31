Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEX
|SJST
Key Players
|
|
T. Tuioti
8 QB
294 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 69 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
N. Starkel
17 QB
467 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
Touchdown 0:40
17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 37 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NM 10-T.Hall Pass interference declined.
6
plays
53
yds
02:24
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:45
17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
03:16
pos
0
13
Touchdown 9:40
8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
01:03
pos
6
14
Touchdown 6:10
17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
11
plays
95
yds
03:23
pos
7
20
Touchdown 2:12
8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
04:03
pos
13
21
Point After TD 2:06
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Delay of game declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:04
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:04
pos
21
30
Point After TD 0:00
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 9:45
17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:50
pos
21
37
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|443
|579
|Total Plays
|75
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|98
|Rush Attempts
|40
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|294
|481
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|35-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|481
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|579
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Tuioti
|20/35
|294
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Tuioti
|14
|69
|1
|26
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|8
|40
|0
|19
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|5
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|8
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|7
|3
|72
|1
|46
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|6
|6
|47
|0
|21
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|3
|2
|41
|0
|21
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|3
|3
|40
|0
|15
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|2
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|2
|2
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|9
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilson 26 CB
|N. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hunt 12 CB
|A. Hunt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 NT
|E. Pauni
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bertram 17 DE
|B. Bertram
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 41 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kirkendoll 25 S
|M. Kirkendoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Shewell 52 DL
|I. Shewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|44.8
|5
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|4
|16.5
|28
|0
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|34/47
|467
|5
|0
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|9
|31
|0
|8
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|7
|24
|0
|6
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|11
|10
|208
|1
|69
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|16
|9
|107
|2
|37
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|5
|2
|50
|1
|43
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|4
|2
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Johnson 12 LB
|R. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burkes 35 LB
|L. Burkes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
N. Thomas 24 S
|N. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 31 S
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greer 21 CB
|M. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Balderas 6 CB
|J. Balderas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 20 S
|T. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|5
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
NMEX
Lobos
- Missed FG (10 plays, 43 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 28 for 28 yards (20-T.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(14:55 - 1st) 9-J.Kress to NM 33 for 5 yards (21-M.Greer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 33(14:28 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 38 for 5 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(14:20 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 38(14:16 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 49 for 13 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(13:48 - 1st) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 48 for 1 yard (28-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 48(13:15 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 48(13:08 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to SJS 34 for 14 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(12:44 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Wooden.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 34(12:37 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 39 for -5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - NMEX 39(12:02 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to SJS 29 for 10 yards (8-A.Matau42-V.Fehoko).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 29(11:22 - 1st) 35-G.Steinkamp 46 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on NM Holding declined.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(11:17 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 36 for 7 yards (11-K.Miller).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 36(10:56 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to SJS 46 for 10 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(10:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at NM 40 for 14 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(9:56 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 35 for 5 yards (12-A.Hunt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 35(9:24 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to NM 31 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 31(8:52 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Garrett.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SJST 31(8:46 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to NM 31 for no gain (95-J.Saltonstall).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(8:42 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 32 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 32(8:13 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to NM 46 for 14 yards (3-T.Webb).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:49 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 43 for -3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - NMEX 43(7:12 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 48 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 48(6:24 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to SJS 46 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NMEX 46(5:38 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 30 yards from SJS 46 out of bounds at the SJS 16.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 16(5:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at SJS 22 for 6 yards (26-N.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SJST 22(5:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 22(5:00 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 27 for 5 yards (15-L.Beaton9-J.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(4:37 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 31 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs52-I.Shewell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 31(4:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to SJS 37 for 6 yards (12-A.Hunt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(3:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 42(3:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SJST 42(3:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SJST 42(3:01 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 58 yards from SJS 42 to NM End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(2:55 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on SJS 1-I.Holiness Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on NM 46-B.Shook Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(2:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to NM 46 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 46(2:13 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 37 for 9 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(1:48 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to NM 37 for no gain (16-T.Combs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 37(1:15 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to NM 37 for no gain (55-E.Pauni26-N.Wilson).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 37(0:40 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 37 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NM 10-T.Hall Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 8 FUMBLES. 5-D.Vigilant to NM 8 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 8(0:27 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 8(0:24 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 21 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(0:02 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 24(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 29 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 29(14:35 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 1 yard (4-N.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 30(14:00 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 54 yards from NM 30 to SJS 16 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (10 plays, 84 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 16(13:52 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 11(13:52 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett pushed ob at SJS 30 for 19 yards (16-T.Combs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(13:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 30(13:21 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 37 for 7 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SJST 37(13:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on NM 95-J.Saltonstall Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(12:57 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 46 for 4 yards (92-O.Darame3-P.Peek).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 46(12:30 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs ob at NM 46 for 8 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(12:05 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 49 for -5 yards (17-B.Bertram).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - SJST 49(11:31 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett to NM 43 for 8 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 43(10:45 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (4 plays, 84 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 16 for 11 yards (33-B.Manigo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(10:32 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 19 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 19(10:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 40 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(9:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 39 for 21 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:33 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 27 for 2 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 27(9:10 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 47 for 20 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(8:50 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 39 for 14 yards (26-N.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(8:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 39(8:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 33 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 33(7:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to NM 29 for 4 yards (26-N.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(7:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 29. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 25 - SJST 44(7:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 34 for 10 yards (16-T.Combs55-E.Pauni).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - SJST 34(6:43 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro False start 5 yards enforced at NM 34. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - SJST 39(6:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 26 for 13 yards (3-P.Peek).
|
3 & 7 - SJST 0(6:17 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on NM 98-J.Noble Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 26. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 26(6:10 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NM Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to NM 25 fair catch by 6-B.Carroll.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:09 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 27 for 2 yards (24-N.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(5:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 35 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(5:30 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 38 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 38(4:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to SJS 16 for 46 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(4:35 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 8 for 8 yards (28-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEX 8(4:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to SJS 10 for -2 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 10(3:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at SJS 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NMEX 5(3:35 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 5 for no gain (4-N.Wright45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(3:00 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 4 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 4(2:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to SJS 4 for no gain (45-K.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 4(2:12 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Delay of game declined.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(2:06 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 26 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 26(1:44 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 26(1:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 26(1:36 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 40 yards from SJS 26 to NM 34 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(1:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 34(1:27 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 40 for 6 yards (12-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 40(1:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 40(1:17 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 50 yards from NM 40. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at SJS 10 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on SJS 46-C.Webb Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at SJS 10.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 5(1:07 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness pushed ob at SJS 12 for 7 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 12(0:41 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 13 for 1 yard (11-K.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 13(0:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SJST 13(0:33 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 43 yards from SJS 13 out of bounds at the NM 44.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 64 yards from NM 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 29 for 28 yards (99-D.Murphree).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(14:54 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 24(14:54 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 27 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook55-E.Pauni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SJST 27(14:23 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - SJST 27(14:19 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 35 for 8 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 35(14:10 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NM 29.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(13:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 38 for 9 yards (41-H.Darden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 38(13:45 - 3rd) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 38 for no gain (28-T.Parker78-S.Toia).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 38(13:24 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 43 for 19 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(13:08 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to SJS 38 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 38(12:34 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 40 for -2 yards (28-T.Parker). Penalty on SJS 78-S.Toia Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(12:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to SJS 8 for 20 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - NMEX 8(11:54 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 5 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon90-L.Grey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(11:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Kress pushed ob at SJS 1 for 4 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 1(11:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 3rd) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 21 for 21 yards (26-N.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(10:47 - 3rd) Penalty on NM 15-L.Beaton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 21. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(10:47 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 45 for 9 yards (3-P.Peek55-E.Pauni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 45(10:30 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 45(10:21 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to NM 41 for 14 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(9:52 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 33 for 8 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 33(9:25 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to NM 25 for 8 yards (26-N.Wilson98-J.Noble).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NM 20 for 5 yards (41-D.Hunter16-T.Combs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 20(8:36 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to NM 18 for 2 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SJST 18(8:10 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SJST 18(8:04 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 23 for 19 yards (46-C.Webb34-J.Dinwiddie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(7:55 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 25 for 2 yards (90-L.Grey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 25(7:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 35 for 10 yards (28-T.Parker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(6:58 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 44 for 9 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 44(6:23 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 40 for -4 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 40(5:41 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 41 for 1 yard (8-A.Matau).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 41(5:06 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from NM 41 to SJS 19 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(4:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 13 yards (12-A.Hunt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(4:37 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 36 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook11-K.Miller).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 36(4:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NM 43 for 21 yards (26-N.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:36 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 43(3:32 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to NM 34 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 57-T.Robbins Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - SJST 47(3:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to NM 47 for 6 yards (11-K.Miller12-A.Hunt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - SJST 47(2:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SJST 47(2:21 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 45 yards from NM 47 to the NM 2 downed by 31-C.Johnson.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 2(2:13 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 9 for 7 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 9(1:43 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 15 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker3-T.Webb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(1:30 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 19 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 19(1:01 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 20 for 1 yard (35-L.Burkes23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 20(0:16 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 20(0:09 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 49 yards from NM 20 to SJS 31 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
NMEX
Lobos
- Interception (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 50 yards from SJS 50 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 47 for 22 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(14:42 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to SJS 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker92-C.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 48(14:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 48(14:16 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to SJS 46 for 2 yards (12-R.Johnson20-T.White).
|Int
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 46(13:36 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson INTERCEPTED by 22-T.Jenkins at SJS 24. 22-T.Jenkins pushed ob at SJS 24 for no gain (87-A.Erickson).
SJST
Spartans
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(13:29 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson runs ob at SJS 25 for 1 yard.
|+55 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 25(13:06 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at NM 20 for 55 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(12:33 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to NM 19 for 1 yard (46-B.Shook).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 19(11:55 - 4th) 9-I.Hamilton to NM 10 for 9 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(11:30 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 7 for 3 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 7(10:45 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 1 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 1(10:22 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NM 1 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 1(9:45 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 53 yards from SJS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 24 for 12 yards (30-J.Burrill).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(9:34 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 36 for 12 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(9:12 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to SJS 38 for 26 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(8:52 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 38(8:47 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at SJS 48 for -10 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - NMEX 48(8:08 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 46 for -6 yards (8-A.Matau92-C.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - NMEX 46(7:26 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 46 to SJS 8 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 8(7:18 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 13 for 5 yards (92-O.Darame).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 13(6:34 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 17 for 4 yards (11-K.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 17(5:44 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 23 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs25-M.Kirkendoll).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(5:03 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 28 for 5 yards (16-T.Combs).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 28(4:19 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 27 for -1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 27(3:33 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 57-T.Robbins False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 27. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 22(3:03 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 30 for 8 yards (98-J.Noble).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SJST 30(2:36 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 46 yards from SJS 30 to NM 24 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(2:30 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 24(2:24 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles pushed ob at NM 30 for 6 yards (12-R.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 30(2:03 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 39 for 9 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:44 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 49 for 12 yards (46-C.Webb45-K.Harmon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(1:30 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 36 for 13 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(1:13 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to SJS 21 for 15 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(1:06 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 21(0:55 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 21(0:49 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 21(0:42 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
