Drive Chart
SALA
GAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Trotter 1 QB
200 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
91 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:14
36-D.Guajardo 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
04:46
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:15
99-A.Raynor 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
91
yds
00:35
pos
3
3
Touchdown 6:11
15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
03:00
pos
3
9
Point After TD 6:05
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:00
1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
03:15
pos
9
10
Point After TD 2:50
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 1:45
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:28
pos
16
10
Point After TD 1:39
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:04
12-W.Kennedy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:16
pos
17
16
Point After TD 12:57
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 8:14
12-W.Kennedy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
02:45
pos
17
23
Point After TD 8:02
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 15
Rushing 6 12
Passing 6 3
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 264 345
Total Plays 60 57
Avg Gain 4.4 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 64 250
Rush Attempts 33 48
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 5.2
Yards Passing 200 95
Comp. - Att. 20-27 5-9
Yards Per Pass 5.5 10.6
Penalties - Yards 3-40 7-72
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-39.3 7-37.6
Return Yards 7 0
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-5 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 3-2 377017
Ga. Southern 3-2 01001424
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 200 PASS YDS 95
64 RUSH YDS 250
264 TOTAL YDS 345
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 200 2 0 160.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 744 6 2 180.1
D. Trotter 20/27 200 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 443 2
C. Davis 20 70 0 15
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
K. Baker 1 1 0 1
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 58 1
T. Avery 2 -2 0 -1
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 82 1
D. Trotter 10 -5 0 24
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 443 6
K. Baker 6 5 65 0 24
B. Crum 20 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
B. Crum 2 2 39 1 36
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 486 4
J. Tolbert 9 6 38 1 12
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Sutherland 4 3 32 0 16
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 222 1
J. Wayne 3 2 17 0 9
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Tyre 3 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
K. Gallmon 8-1 0.0 1
C. Bell 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bell 6-0 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Cole 5-2 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Rockette 3-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 3-0 0.0 0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
D. Sullivan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0
W. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Q. Wilfawn 2-2 0.0 0
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Luter Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Melton 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Melton 1-1 0.0 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flenord 1-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Voisin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jennings 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coleman III 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Coleman III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/10 14/15
D. Guajardo 1/1 54 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
J. Brooks 7 39.3 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Baker 2 10.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
C. Lacy 1 2.0 2 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 95 0 1 122.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.0% 559 5 3 128.6
S. Werts 5/9 95 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 91 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 206 3
W. Kennedy III 13 91 2 23
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 333 2
S. Werts 14 91 0 36
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 490 4
J. King 15 74 1 17
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 127 1
L. Wright 3 9 0 4
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Carter Jr. 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 139 1
M. Murray 2 1 38 0 38
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
C. Brown 1 1 25 0 25
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Anderson 2 1 22 0 22
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 127 0
W. Kennedy III 2 1 10 0 10
B. Johnson 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 2
B. Johnson 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 7-0 0.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Z. McGee 5-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Byrd 5-2 0.0 0
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Ellis 5-2 0.5 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Canteen 4-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
B. Josue 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Josue 3-1 1.0 0
J. Ellis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
J. Ellis 3-3 1.5 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 3-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
R. Johnson III 2-2 1.5 0
G. Adcock 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Adcock 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Watkins 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 16/16
A. Raynor 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
A. Beck II 6 37.7 1 46
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
S. Werts 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
W. Kennedy III 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 25 4:46 9 40 FG
7:52 SALA 21 2:02 6 14 Punt
3:18 SALA 40 2:04 4 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 SALA 25 0:54 3 -10 Punt
6:05 SALA 30 3:15 10 70 TD
0:39 SALA 20 0:34 3 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 SALA 37 1:46 3 -2 Punt
8:29 SALA 19 1:59 4 18 Punt
4:07 SALA 48 2:28 7 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 SALA 4 2:03 5 3 Punt
8:02 SALA 35 1:52 3 1 Punt
3:41 SALA 24 2:34 9 54 Downs
3:41 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 GAS 25 2:07 4 19 Punt
4:18 GAS 15 0:52 2 -1 Punt
1:05 GAS 7 0:35 11 81 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:05 GAS 48 3:00 6 52 TD
2:50 GAS 26 2:04 5 37 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 1:23 3 4 Punt
11:32 GAS 31 2:55 4 14 Punt
6:22 GAS 17 2:02 3 6 Punt
1:39 GAS 25 1:16 3 44
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 SALA 47 2:45 5 47 TD
6:02 GAS 30 2:14 3 2 Punt
1:01 GAS 22 1:00 4 2 Game
1:01 0:00 0 0

SALA Jaguars  - FG (9 plays, 40 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 29 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 29
(14:25 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 32 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson94-C.Wright).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 32
(13:55 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 43 for 11 yards (14-D.Baker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(13:24 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 44 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis44-J.Ellis).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 44
(12:50 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for -1 yard (21-Z.McGee).
+24 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 43
(12:13 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to GSO 33 for 24 yards (21-Z.McGee).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33
(11:39 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to GSO 38 for -5 yards (13-D.Canteen36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 15 - SALA 38
(10:53 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
+3 YD
3 & 15 - SALA 38
(10:48 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 35 for 3 yards (14-D.Baker).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - SALA 35
(10:14 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 54 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(10:07 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 23 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(9:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to SAB 49 for 3 yards (5-T.Young).
-7 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 49
(8:51 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 FUMBLES (33-K.Gallmon). 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 14 - GAS 44
(8:07 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete.
Punt
4 & 14 - GAS 44
(8:00 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 35 yards from GSO 44 to SAB 21 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(7:52 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 29 for 8 yards (13-D.Canteen).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 29
(7:33 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 38 for 9 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 38
(7:10 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 45-R.Byrd Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SAB 38. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(7:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to GSO 39 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
Penalty
2 & 2 - SALA 39
(7:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Penalty on SAB 4-J.Wayne Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 39. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 17 - SALA 46
(6:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 50 for 4 yards (14-D.Baker).
No Gain
3 & 13 - SALA 50
(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 50 for no gain (32-C.Harris).
Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 50
(5:50 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 38 yards from SAB 50 to GSO 12 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 12
(4:55 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 15 for 3 yards (99-W.Thomas).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 15
(4:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 11-B.Johnson. 11-B.Johnson to GSO 15 for no gain (1-D.Flenord).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 15
(4:00 - 1st) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 14 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 14
(3:26 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 46 yards from GSO 14 to SAB 40 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(3:18 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 5 yards (12-A.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SALA 45
(2:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 47 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd94-C.Wright). Penalty on SAB 47-T.Tyre Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 45. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - SALA 35
(2:28 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 10 yards (94-C.Wright).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 45
(1:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 47 for 2 yards (14-D.Baker).
Punt
4 & 3 - SALA 47
(1:14 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 47 to GSO 7 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.

GAS Eagles  - FG (11 plays, 81 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 7
(1:05 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 25 for 18 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(0:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 37 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts17-R.Melton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for 4 yards (49-C.Bell4-R.Cole).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 41
(14:21 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 3 yards (49-C.Bell).
+17 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 44
(13:47 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 39 for 17 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(13:09 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 35 for 4 yards (17-R.Melton).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 35
(12:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to SAB 13 for 22 yards (6-D.Rockette).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(11:55 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for no gain (46-N.Mobley24-S.Jennings). Penalty on GSO 51-A.Dowdell Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - GAS 23
(11:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
+10 YD
2 & 20 - GAS 23
(11:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for 10 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 13
(10:38 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to SAB 12 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - GAS 12
(10:15 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(10:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 25
(10:01 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
Sack
3 & 10 - SALA 25
(9:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 15 for -10 yards (93-A.Watkins44-J.Ellis).
Punt
4 & 20 - SALA 15
(9:15 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 37 yards from SAB 15 out of bounds at the GSO 48.

GAS Eagles  - TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(9:05 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 46 for 6 yards (18-D.Luter).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 46
(8:32 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 42 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42
(8:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 41 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole).
+25 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 41
(7:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown to SAB 16 for 25 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(6:42 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for 3 yards (18-D.Luter).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 13
(6:11 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 60 yards from GSO 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 20 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent22-T.Pace). Team penalty on GSO Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 25.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(5:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 50 for 20 yards (21-Z.McGee).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50
(5:15 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 49 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd0-R.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 9 - SALA 49
(5:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 49. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GSO 30 for 4 yards (13-D.Canteen).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 30
(4:20 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 15 for 15 yards (12-A.Wilson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(4:10 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 5 for 10 yards (12-A.Wilson44-J.Ellis).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - SALA 5
(3:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 4 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
Penalty
2 & 4 - SALA 4
(3:33 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 2 yards enforced at GSO 4. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 2
(3:20 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to GSO 3 for -1 yard (94-C.Wright).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 3
(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:50 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:50 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for 25 yards (4-R.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(2:44 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+36 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 29
(2:06 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at SAB 35 for 36 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
-10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(1:57 - 2nd) to SAB 45 FUMBLES. 1-S.Werts to SAB 45 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - GAS 45
(1:16 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 43 for 2 yards (49-C.Bell).
+6 YD
3 & 18 - GAS 43
(0:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to SAB 37 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
Punt
4 & 12 - GAS 37
(0:46 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts punts 37 yards from SAB 37 to SAB End Zone. touchback.

SALA Jaguars  - Halftime (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(0:39 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 28
(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 35 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(0:05 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 39 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 30 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(14:25 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for -1 yard (48-G.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 29
(13:44 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 29
(13:37 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 29. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 37 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(13:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for no gain (12-A.Wilson).
Sack
2 & 10 - SALA 37
(12:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 34 for -3 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - SALA 34
(12:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 35 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 35
(11:39 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 34 yards from SAB 35 to GSO 31 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GAS 31
(11:32 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 33-K.Gallmon at GSO 42. 33-K.Gallmon to GSO 37 FUMBLES (9-D.Anderson). 9-D.Anderson to GSO 37 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37
(10:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 42 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor33-K.Gallmon).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 42
(9:54 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 43 for 1 yard (49-C.Bell).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 43
(9:12 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 2 yards (48-G.Johnson10-Q.Wilfawn).
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 45
(8:37 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 45 to SAB 19 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 19
(8:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 19. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(8:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 2 yards (57-G.Adcock45-R.Byrd).
-7 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 36
(7:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for -7 yards (44-J.Ellis5-B.Josue).
+8 YD
3 & 15 - SALA 29
(7:12 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 37 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 37
(6:30 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 37 to GSO 17 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17
(6:22 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 18 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 18
(5:41 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 19 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wilfawn).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 19
(5:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 23 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
Punt
4 & 4 - GAS 23
(4:20 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 29 yards from GSO 23 to the SAB 48 downed by 27-R.Langan.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(4:07 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 49 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan). Team penalty on SAB Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 49.
+36 YD
1 & 24 - SALA 34
(3:42 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to GSO 30 for 36 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(3:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on GSO 21-Z.McGee Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 30. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(3:18 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 15 for 5 yards (13-D.Canteen).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 15
(2:44 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 9 for 6 yards (21-Z.McGee47-R.Wade).
-3 YD
1 & 9 - SALA 9
(2:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 12 for -3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 12
(1:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(1:39 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to SAB 37 for 38 yards (27-D.Betts).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37
(1:05 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 35 for 2 yards (99-W.Thomas30-C.Coleman).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 35
(0:23 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 31 for 4 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).

GAS Eagles

Result Play
+11 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 31
(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 20 for 11 yards (49-C.Bell10-Q.Wilfawn).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20
(14:22 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 13 for 7 yards (4-R.Cole).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 13
(13:41 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 14 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 14
(13:04 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:57 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:57 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 61 yards from GSO 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 4 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 4
(12:57 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 13 for 9 yards (5-B.Josue).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 13
(12:39 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 19 for 6 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 19
(12:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 13 for -6 yards (44-J.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 16 - SALA 13
(11:47 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Sack
3 & 16 - SALA 13
(11:39 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 7 for -6 yards (5-B.Josue).
Punt
4 & 22 - SALA 7
(10:54 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 7 to SAB 47 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles  - TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(10:47 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 29 for 18 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(10:17 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 24 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 24
(9:36 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 17 for 7 yards (49-C.Bell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17
(8:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 15 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor48-G.Johnson).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 15
(8:14 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the SAB 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(8:02 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 35 for no gain (94-C.Wright).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 35
(7:31 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for -1 yard (44-J.Ellis).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 34
(6:51 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 36 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 9 - SALA 36
(6:10 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 34 yards from SAB 36 to GSO 30 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(6:02 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 32 for 2 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 32
(5:24 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 FUMBLES. 2-L.Wright to GSO 35 for no gain (27-D.Betts99-W.Thomas).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 35
(4:35 - 4th) 28-D.Carter to GSO 32 for -3 yards (6-D.Rockette).
Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 32
(3:48 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 32 to SAB 24 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA Jaguars  - Downs (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24
(3:41 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 33 for 9 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 33
(3:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 47 for 14 yards (45-R.Byrd).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(2:54 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 36 for -11 yards (0-R.Johnson).
+16 YD
2 & 21 - SALA 36
(2:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GSO 48 for 16 yards.
+24 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 48
(1:57 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 24 for 24 yards (21-Z.McGee).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24
(1:42 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GSO 22 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 22
(1:18 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 22
(1:14 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
No Gain
4 & 8 - SALA 22
(1:07 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.

GAS Eagles  - End of Game (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22
(1:01 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 6 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 28
(0:55 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 1 yard (48-G.Johnson4-R.Cole).
-3 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 29
(0:48 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for -3 yards.
-2 YD
4 & 6 - GAS 26
(0:01 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 24 for -2 yards.
