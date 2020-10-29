Drive Chart
|
|
|SALA
|GAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
D. Trotter
1 QB
200 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
|
|
W. Kennedy III
12 RB
91 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 3:00
1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
03:15
pos
9
10
Touchdown 1:45
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:28
pos
16
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|15
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|264
|345
|Total Plays
|60
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|250
|Rush Attempts
|33
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|200
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|7-72
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.3
|7-37.6
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|20/27
|200
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|20
|70
|0
|15
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|10
|-5
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|6
|5
|65
|0
|24
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|2
|2
|39
|1
|36
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|9
|6
|38
|1
|12
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sullivan 31 LB
|D. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|54
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|7
|39.3
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|10.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|5/9
|95
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|13
|91
|2
|23
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|14
|91
|0
|36
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|15
|74
|1
|17
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
C. Brown 48 TE
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|6
|37.7
|1
|46
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (9 plays, 40 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 29 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 29(14:25 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 32 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson94-C.Wright).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 32(13:55 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 43 for 11 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(13:24 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 44 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis44-J.Ellis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 44(12:50 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for -1 yard (21-Z.McGee).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 43(12:13 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to GSO 33 for 24 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 33(11:39 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to GSO 38 for -5 yards (13-D.Canteen36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SALA 38(10:53 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 38(10:48 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 35 for 3 yards (14-D.Baker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SALA 35(10:14 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:07 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 23 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(9:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to SAB 49 for 3 yards (5-T.Young).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 49(8:51 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 FUMBLES (33-K.Gallmon). 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - GAS 44(8:07 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAS 44(8:00 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 35 yards from GSO 44 to SAB 21 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(7:52 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 29 for 8 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 29(7:33 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 38 for 9 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(7:10 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 45-R.Byrd Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SAB 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(7:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to GSO 39 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - SALA 39(7:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Penalty on SAB 4-J.Wayne Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - SALA 46(6:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 50 for 4 yards (14-D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SALA 50(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 50 for no gain (32-C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SALA 50(5:50 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 38 yards from SAB 50 to GSO 12 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 15(4:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 11-B.Johnson. 11-B.Johnson to GSO 15 for no gain (1-D.Flenord).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 15(4:00 - 1st) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 14 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAS 14(3:26 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 46 yards from GSO 14 to SAB 40 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(3:18 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 5 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SALA 45(2:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 47 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd94-C.Wright). Penalty on SAB 47-T.Tyre Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 35(2:28 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 10 yards (94-C.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 45(1:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 47 for 2 yards (14-D.Baker).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SALA 47(1:14 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 47 to GSO 7 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (11 plays, 81 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 7(1:05 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 25 for 18 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 37 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts17-R.Melton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for 4 yards (49-C.Bell4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 41(14:21 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 3 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 44(13:47 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 39 for 17 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(13:09 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 35 for 4 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 35(12:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to SAB 13 for 22 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(11:55 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for no gain (46-N.Mobley24-S.Jennings). Penalty on GSO 51-A.Dowdell Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - GAS 23(11:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - GAS 23(11:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for 10 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAS 13(10:38 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to SAB 12 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - GAS 12(10:15 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(10:01 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(9:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 15 for -10 yards (93-A.Watkins44-J.Ellis).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SALA 15(9:15 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 37 yards from SAB 15 out of bounds at the GSO 48.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(9:05 - 2nd) 15-J.King to SAB 46 for 6 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 46(8:32 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 42 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(8:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 41 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 41(7:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown to SAB 16 for 25 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(6:42 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 13 for 3 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 13(6:11 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 60 yards from GSO 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 20 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent22-T.Pace). Team penalty on GSO Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 25.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(5:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 50 for 20 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 50(5:15 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 49 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd0-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SALA 49(5:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(4:40 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GSO 30 for 4 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 30(4:20 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 15 for 15 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(4:10 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 5 for 10 yards (12-A.Wilson44-J.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - SALA 5(3:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 4 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SALA 4(3:33 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 2 yards enforced at GSO 4. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 2(3:20 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to GSO 3 for -1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 3(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for 25 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(2:44 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 29(2:06 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at SAB 35 for 36 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(1:57 - 2nd) to SAB 45 FUMBLES. 1-S.Werts to SAB 45 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - GAS 45(1:16 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 43 for 2 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - GAS 43(0:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to SAB 37 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GAS 37(0:46 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts punts 37 yards from SAB 37 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(0:39 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 28(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 35 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(0:05 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 39 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 30 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(14:25 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for -1 yard (48-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAS 29(13:44 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(13:37 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 29. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 37 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(13:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for no gain (12-A.Wilson).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(12:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 34 for -3 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - SALA 34(12:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 35 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 35(11:39 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 34 yards from SAB 35 to GSO 31 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(11:32 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 33-K.Gallmon at GSO 42. 33-K.Gallmon to GSO 37 FUMBLES (9-D.Anderson). 9-D.Anderson to GSO 37 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(10:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 42 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 42(9:54 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 43 for 1 yard (49-C.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 43(9:12 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 2 yards (48-G.Johnson10-Q.Wilfawn).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 45(8:37 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 45 to SAB 19 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(8:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 19. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(8:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 2 yards (57-G.Adcock45-R.Byrd).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 36(7:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for -7 yards (44-J.Ellis5-B.Josue).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 29(7:12 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 37 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 37(6:30 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 37 to GSO 17 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 17(6:22 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 18 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 18(5:41 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 19 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wilfawn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 19(5:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 23 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAS 23(4:20 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 29 yards from GSO 23 to the SAB 48 downed by 27-R.Langan.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(4:07 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 49 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan). Team penalty on SAB Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 49.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 24 - SALA 34(3:42 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to GSO 30 for 36 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(3:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on GSO 21-Z.McGee Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(3:18 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 15 for 5 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 15(2:44 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 9 for 6 yards (21-Z.McGee47-R.Wade).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - SALA 9(2:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to GSO 12 for -3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 12(1:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:39 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to SAB 37 for 38 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(1:05 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to SAB 35 for 2 yards (99-W.Thomas30-C.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 35(0:23 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to SAB 31 for 4 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 31(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 20 for 11 yards (49-C.Bell10-Q.Wilfawn).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(14:22 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 13 for 7 yards (4-R.Cole).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 13(13:41 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 14 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 14(13:04 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 61 yards from GSO 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 4 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 4(12:57 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 13 for 9 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 13(12:39 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 19 for 6 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(12:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 13 for -6 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SALA 13(11:47 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - SALA 13(11:39 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 7 for -6 yards (5-B.Josue).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - SALA 7(10:54 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 7 to SAB 47 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(10:47 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 29 for 18 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(10:17 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 24 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 24(9:36 - 4th) 15-J.King to SAB 17 for 7 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 17(8:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to SAB 15 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor48-G.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 15(8:14 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the SAB 1.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(8:02 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 35 for no gain (94-C.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 35(7:31 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for -1 yard (44-J.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 34(6:51 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 36 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SALA 36(6:10 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 34 yards from SAB 36 to GSO 30 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(6:02 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 32 for 2 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 32(5:24 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 FUMBLES. 2-L.Wright to GSO 35 for no gain (27-D.Betts99-W.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 35(4:35 - 4th) 28-D.Carter to GSO 32 for -3 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAS 32(3:48 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 32 to SAB 24 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(3:41 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 33 for 9 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 33(3:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 47 for 14 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(2:54 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 36 for -11 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 21 - SALA 36(2:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GSO 48 for 16 yards.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 48(1:57 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GSO 24 for 24 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(1:42 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GSO 22 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SALA 22(1:18 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 22(1:14 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - SALA 22(1:07 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
GAS
Eagles
- End of Game (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(1:01 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 6 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 28(0:55 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 1 yard (48-G.Johnson4-R.Cole).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 29(0:48 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for -3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 6 - GAS 26(0:01 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 24 for -2 yards.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
10
24
3rd 4:33 CBSSN
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
0
061 O/U
+20
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
0
061 O/U
-17
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
0
060 O/U
-1
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
0
059.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
5UGA
UK
0
042.5 O/U
+17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXSA
FAU
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
0
059.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MICHST
13MICH
0
052 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
ILL
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
BC
1CLEM
0
061 O/U
-27
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
0
052 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
16KSTATE
WVU
0
046 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
UCF
HOU
0
082.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
0
071.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
USM
0
059.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
046.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
065 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TCU
BAYLOR
0
048 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
4ND
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+20
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UAB
LATECH
0
047.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm
-
17IND
RUT
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
LVILLE
0
067.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
APLST
LAMON
0
055 O/U
+32
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
0
058.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
25BOISE
AF
0
049 O/U
+14
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
SJST
0
055.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
063.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
0
056 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
NAVY
22SMU
0
058.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
0
064 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARK
8TXAM
0
054.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
0
056 O/U
+16.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
0
051.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1