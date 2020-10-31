Drive Chart
NEVADA
UNLV

Key Players
R. Doubs 7 WR
211 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
M. Gilliam 6 QB
207 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 20 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:52
43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
04:08
pos
3
0
Field Goal 7:43
32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
03:04
pos
3
3
Touchdown 4:39
2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
03:04
pos
9
3
Point After TD 4:33
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:11
32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
66
yds
03:49
pos
10
6
Touchdown 14:06
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
16
6
Point After TD 13:55
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 2:24
6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
04:19
pos
17
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:20
6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
plays
yds
pos
17
12
Touchdown 0:18
12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:05
pos
23
12
Point After TD 0:15
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
12
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:41
43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
03:01
pos
27
12
Touchdown 2:11
6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
86
yds
06:30
pos
27
18
Point After TD 2:06
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
19
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:42
35-T.Taua runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:32
pos
33
19
Point After TD 13:37
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
19
Field Goal 2:33
43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
05:00
pos
37
19
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 22
Rushing 9 9
Passing 12 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-10 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 5-6
Total Net Yards 497 348
Total Plays 54 73
Avg Gain 9.2 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 147 126
Rush Attempts 27 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 3.9
Yards Passing 350 222
Comp. - Att. 21-27 28-41
Yards Per Pass 10.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 6-55 10-77
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-26.0 3-47.3
Return Yards 13 0
Punts - Returns 3-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 2-0 101431037
UNLV 0-2 397019
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 350 PASS YDS 222
147 RUSH YDS 126
497 TOTAL YDS 348
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 350 2 0 211.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 770 6 0 182.9
C. Strong 21/27 350 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 1
T. Taua 12 86 1 33
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 110 1
D. Lee 4 45 1 35
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 52 1
A. Morrow 3 29 0 29
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Lockhart 1 9 0 9
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Bell 1 -4 0 -4
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -44 0
C. Strong 5 -18 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 211 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 328 2
R. Doubs 7 6 211 1 65
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 2
C. Turner 4 4 72 0 27
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 1
J. Lockhart 7 6 36 1 17
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Lee 1 1 12 0 12
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Ross 1 1 10 0 10
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Toomer 1 1 8 0 8
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
M. Stovall 4 1 3 0 3
T. Horton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Horton 1 0 0 0 0
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Taua 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 7-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 6-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 5-1 0.0 0
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Toomer 4-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Henley 4-0 0.0 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 4-0 0.0 0
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. King 4-1 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Touray 3-1 1.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
D. Peterson 3-2 1.0 0
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 2-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Hammond 1-0 1.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Robbins 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Robbins 1-0 0.0 0
K. Clark 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 1-3 0.0 0
C. Love 73 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Love 1-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Price 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/8
B. Talton 3/3 34 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
J. Diaz 1 26.0 1 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
J. Bell 3 28.3 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
R. Doubs 2 2.0 3 0
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
C. Ross 1 9.0 9 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 207 2 0 127.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 312 3 0 124.8
M. Gilliam 27/40 207 2 0
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 15 0 0 226.0
K. Williams 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 99 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 179 0
C. Williams 19 99 0 20
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 8 0
M. Gilliam 10 20 0 9
D. Downing 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
D. Downing 1 3 0 3
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
T. Collins 1 2 0 2
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Reese 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 1
T. Collins 7 5 74 1 26
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 0
N. Bean 9 7 66 0 15
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 2
S. Jenkins 5 3 30 1 14
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
C. Williams 6 5 22 0 9
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
K. Williams 7 4 16 0 8
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Reese 2 2 7 0 4
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Gasser 5 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 6-1 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 6-1 0.0 0
E. Ehimare 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
E. Ehimare 6-0 2.0 0
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Plant, Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Caine 4-2 0.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Salu 3-1 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Windmon 2-1 1.0 0
D. Brown 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
K. Beaudry 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 1-2 0.0 0
N. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
S. Everett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Everett 1-1 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tuitasi 1-0 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Uasike 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/2
D. Gutierrez 2/2 36 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Brown 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
T. Brown 3 47.3 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
T. Collins 4 23.0 30 0
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
C. Reese 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 4:08 9 60 FG
7:37 UNLV 45 3:04 6 45 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 NEVADA 35 0:11 1 65 TD
12:39 NEVADA 25 5:53 13 30 Punt
2:20 NEVADA 25 2:05 7 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 NEVADA 36 3:01 8 55 FG
2:06 NEVADA 30 1:32 7 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 NEVADA 19 5:00 8 64 FG
0:22 NEVADA 44 0:00 1 0 Game
0:22 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 UNLV 35 3:04 8 46 FG
4:33 UNLV 25 3:49 10 61 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 UNLV 29 1:05 3 -2 Punt
6:39 UNLV 19 4:19 13 81 TD
0:15 UNLV 25 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 22 3:09 6 6 Punt
8:36 UNLV 14 6:30 15 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 UNLV 35 5:58 17 46 Downs
2:27 UNLV 12 1:47 3 -1 Punt
2:27 0:00 0 0

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 39 for 36 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.Bell to UNLV 43 for -4 yards (29-T.Caine).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 43
(13:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 28 for 15 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(13:08 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare10-V.Viramontes).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 25
(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 22
(12:06 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 18 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(11:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 15 for 3 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(11:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(10:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(10:52 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels  - FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:47 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 30 yards (19-K.Clark).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(10:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(10:27 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer99-D.Peterson).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 44
(9:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 44 for 12 yards (30-L.Hall).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(9:15 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 18 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(9:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UNLV 16
(8:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEV 16. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 23 - UNLV 31
(8:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 19 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 19
(7:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UNLV 19
(7:43 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 22 yards (35-J.Windmon26-O.Egbase). Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(7:29 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 30. 3-J.Bell to UNLV 45 for 50 yards (14-T.Player).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(7:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 41 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41
(7:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson29-T.Caine).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall. Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 25 - NEVADA 43
(5:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 23 for 20 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 43. No Play.
+52 YD
1 & 35 - NEVADA 47
(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 1 for 52 yards (29-T.Caine).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:39 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:33 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(4:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(4:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 32
(3:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Clark).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(3:05 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 39 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 39
(2:34 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(2:17 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for no gain (44-D.Grzesiak).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 41
(1:49 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 35 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 35
(1:20 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
+20 YD
4 & 4 - UNLV 35
(1:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 15 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(0:44 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Grzesiak).

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
Penalty
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 14 - NEVADA 19
(14:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(14:11 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:06 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 35 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 30 fair catch by 15-J.Dedman. Penalty on UNLV 10-V.Viramontes Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(14:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 26 yards (33-J.Claiborne17-J.Lockhart).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(13:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UNLV 27
(13:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer10-L.Touray).
No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 27
(12:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 27
(12:50 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 49 yards from UNLV 27. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 1 yard (16-N.Williams27-A.Ajiake).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (13 plays, 30 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(12:39 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 20
(12:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 30 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(12:04 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 34 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(11:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(10:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(10:48 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 49
(10:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 47
(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 47
(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(8:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33
(8:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
Sack
3 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(7:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
Punt
4 & 20 - NEVADA 45
(6:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.

UNLV Rebels  - TD (13 plays, 81 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(6:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 17 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(6:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 48 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(5:50 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 48
(5:43 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 48
(5:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 34 for 14 yards (1-B.Robins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(5:08 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams. Penalty on NEV 15-J.Dedman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 34. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(5:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 20 - UNLV 29
(4:49 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to NEV 15 for 14 yards (25-A.King).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 15
(4:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 7 for 8 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - UNLV 7
(3:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 6 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall53-Z.Mahannah).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 6
(3:17 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 6
(3:11 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 1 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad30-L.Hall).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 1
(2:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 24 yards (44-K.Beaudry28-A.Lewis).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(2:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for 21 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(1:44 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 44 for 10 yards (29-T.Caine43-M.Salu).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(1:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 35 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams24-B.Jackson).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 35
(0:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 20 for 15 yards (2-D.Brown).
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(0:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 30 for -10 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+26 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 30
(0:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 4 for 26 yards (10-V.Viramontes29-T.Caine).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - NEVADA 4
(0:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall53-Z.Mahannah).

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 22 for 22 yards (13-J.Lee5-E.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 22
(14:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for 2 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 24
(14:18 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 5 yards (1-B.Robins).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 29
(13:38 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 33 for 4 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 50 FUMBLES (25-A.King). 4-E.Muhammad to NEV 47 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 33
(13:09 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
Sack
3 & 6 - UNLV 37
(12:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 28 for -9 yards (10-L.Touray).
Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 28
(11:51 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 39 yards from UNLV 28. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 36 for 3 yards (17-K.Olotoa).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(11:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(11:36 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 42 for 6 yards (7-A.Plant).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 42
(10:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 36 for 22 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 62-E.Ehimare Offside declined.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(10:39 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 3 for 33 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at UNLV 3.
No Gain
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(10:29 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 1 for no gain (55-T.Malakius94-K.Uasike).
Penalty
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(9:38 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 1. No Play.
Sack
2 & 6 - NEVADA 6
(9:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 9 for -3 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(8:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(8:41 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels  - TD (15 plays, 71 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:36 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 14 for 14 yards (15-J.Dedman44-D.Grzesiak).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(8:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 14
(8:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 17 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 17
(7:39 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 25 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(7:08 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (9-Z.Robbins).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27
(6:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for -2 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 25
(5:51 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+11 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 34
(5:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 45 for 11 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(4:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Williams complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 40 for 15 yards (30-L.Hall).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(4:27 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to NEV 29 for 11 yards (25-A.King).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(3:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 16 for 13 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(3:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 13 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 13
(3:03 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to NEV 11 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 11
(2:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 5 for 6 yards (1-B.Robins).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - UNLV 5
(2:11 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(2:06 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 1-K.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 20. 3-J.Bell to NEV 30 for 11 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(1:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 30 for no gain (10-V.Viramontes).
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(1:27 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 30 for no gain. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30. No Play. (62-E.Ehimare35-J.Windmon).
+35 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 35
(1:02 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 30 for 35 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(0:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 13 for 17 yards (10-V.Viramontes35-J.Windmon).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 4 for 9 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 4
(14:22 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 4 for no gain (43-M.Salu).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 4
(13:42 - 4th) 35-T.Taua runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:37 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Downs (17 plays, 46 yards, 5:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:37 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UNLV End Zone.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(13:37 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 9 yards (10-L.Touray25-A.King).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 44
(13:11 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 48 for 4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(12:48 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 50 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 50
(12:25 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 44 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams53-Z.Mahannah).
No Gain
3 & 2 - UNLV 44
(12:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - UNLV 44
(11:58 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 39 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(11:42 - 4th) 22-D.Downing to NEV 36 for 3 yards (4-E.Muhammad99-D.Peterson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 36
(11:13 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 33 for 3 yards (25-A.King).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 33
(10:37 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 31 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Penalty
4 & 2 - UNLV 31
(10:03 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
+8 YD
4 & 7 - UNLV 36
(9:42 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 28 for 8 yards (25-A.King).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(9:26 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 19 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins44-D.Grzesiak).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 19
(9:08 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 17 for 2 yards (73-C.Love).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 17
(8:31 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 17
(8:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
Sack
3 & 10 - UNLV 17
(8:22 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at NEV 19 for -2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
4 & 12 - UNLV 19
(7:39 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(7:33 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 46 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(7:00 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 25 for 29 yards (43-M.Salu).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 18 for 7 yards (24-B.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 18
(6:49 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 18 for no gain (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 18
(5:10 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 10 for 8 yards (29-T.Caine33-S.Everett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(4:41 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 10 for no gain (7-A.Plant).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(4:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 15 for -5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
-2 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15
(3:17 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 17 for -2 yards (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
Field Goal
4 & 17 - NEVADA 17
(2:33 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 58 yards from NEV 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 22 for 15 yards (13-J.Lee). Penalty on UNLV 34-A.Lines Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12
(2:20 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 14 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
Sack
2 & 8 - UNLV 14
(2:15 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 6 for -8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+5 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 6
(1:22 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 11 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley45-T.Price).
Punt
4 & 11 - UNLV 11
(0:40 - 4th) 38-T.Brown punts 54 yards from UNLV 11. 81-C.Ross to NEV 44 for 9 yards (44-K.Beaudry).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(0:22 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NEV 44 for no gain.
