Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|UNLV
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
R. Doubs
7 WR
211 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
|
M. Gilliam
6 QB
207 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 20 RuYds
Touchdown 14:06
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
16
6
Touchdown 2:24
6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
04:19
pos
17
12
17
12
Touchdown 0:18
12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:05
pos
23
12
Touchdown 2:11
6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
86
yds
06:30
pos
27
18
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|5-6
|Total Net Yards
|497
|348
|Total Plays
|54
|73
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|126
|Rush Attempts
|27
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|350
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|10-77
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-26.0
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|350
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|21/27
|350
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|12
|86
|1
|33
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|4
|45
|1
|35
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|5
|-18
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|7
|6
|211
|1
|65
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|4
|4
|72
|0
|27
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|7
|6
|36
|1
|17
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Horton 82 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 DB
|D. Henley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Robbins 9 DB
|Z. Robbins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 19 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Love 73 DT
|C. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|3/3
|34
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|3
|28.3
|50
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|27/40
|207
|2
|0
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|19
|99
|0
|20
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|10
|20
|0
|9
|
D. Downing 22 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|7
|5
|74
|1
|26
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|9
|7
|66
|0
|15
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|5
|3
|30
|1
|14
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|6
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|7
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 DB
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|36
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Brown 38 P
|T. Brown
|3
|47.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|4
|23.0
|30
|0
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 39 for 36 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.Bell to UNLV 43 for -4 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 43(13:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 28 for 15 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(13:08 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare10-V.Viramontes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 25(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 22(12:06 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 18 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(11:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 15 for 3 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15(11:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 15(10:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15(10:52 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 30 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(10:27 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer99-D.Peterson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 44(9:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 44 for 12 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(9:15 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 18 for 26 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(9:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 16(8:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEV 16. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 23 - UNLV 31(8:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 19 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 19(7:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UNLV 19(7:43 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 22 yards (35-J.Windmon26-O.Egbase). Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 30. 3-J.Bell to UNLV 45 for 50 yards (14-T.Player).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(7:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 41 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41(7:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall. Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - NEVADA 43(5:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 23 for 20 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 43. No Play.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 35 - NEVADA 47(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 1 for 52 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1(4:39 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(4:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(4:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(3:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(3:05 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 39 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 39(2:34 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(2:17 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for no gain (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:49 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 35 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 35(1:20 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 35(1:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 15 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(0:44 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Grzesiak).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 14(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEVADA 19(14:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14(14:11 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 35 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 30 fair catch by 15-J.Dedman. Penalty on UNLV 10-V.Viramontes Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 26 yards (33-J.Claiborne17-J.Lockhart).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(13:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (13-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 27(13:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 27(12:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 27(12:50 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 49 yards from UNLV 27. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 1 yard (16-N.Williams27-A.Ajiake).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (13 plays, 30 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(12:39 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 20(12:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 30 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(12:04 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 34 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(11:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:48 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 49(10:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 47(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 47(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(8:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(8:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 35(7:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - NEVADA 45(6:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (13 plays, 81 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(6:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 17 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(6:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 48 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(5:50 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 48(5:43 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 48(5:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 34 for 14 yards (1-B.Robins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(5:08 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams. Penalty on NEV 15-J.Dedman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 34. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(5:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNLV 29(4:49 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to NEV 15 for 14 yards (25-A.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 15(4:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 7 for 8 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UNLV 7(3:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 6 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall53-Z.Mahannah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 6(3:17 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 6(3:11 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 1 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad30-L.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 1(2:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 24 yards (44-K.Beaudry28-A.Lewis).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(2:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for 21 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(1:44 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 44 for 10 yards (29-T.Caine43-M.Salu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(1:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 35 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams24-B.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 35(0:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 20 for 15 yards (2-D.Brown).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(0:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 30 for -10 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 30(0:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 4 for 26 yards (10-V.Viramontes29-T.Caine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEVADA 4(0:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 22 for 22 yards (13-J.Lee5-E.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(14:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for 2 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 24(14:18 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 5 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 29(13:38 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 33 for 4 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 50 FUMBLES (25-A.King). 4-E.Muhammad to NEV 47 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:09 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 37(12:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 28 for -9 yards (10-L.Touray).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 28(11:51 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 39 yards from UNLV 28. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 36 for 3 yards (17-K.Olotoa).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(11:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 36(11:36 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 42 for 6 yards (7-A.Plant).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 42(10:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 36 for 22 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 62-E.Ehimare Offside declined.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(10:39 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 3 for 33 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at UNLV 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1(10:29 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 1 for no gain (55-T.Malakius94-K.Uasike).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1(9:38 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 1. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 6(9:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 9 for -3 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 9(8:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9(8:41 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (15 plays, 71 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 14 for 14 yards (15-J.Dedman44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(8:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 14(8:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 17 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 17(7:39 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 25 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:08 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (9-Z.Robbins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(6:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for -2 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(5:51 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(5:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 45 for 11 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(4:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Williams complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 40 for 15 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(4:27 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to NEV 29 for 11 yards (25-A.King).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(3:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 16 for 13 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(3:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 13 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 13(3:03 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to NEV 11 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 11(2:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 5 for 6 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNLV 5(2:11 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(2:06 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 1-K.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 20. 3-J.Bell to NEV 30 for 11 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(1:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 30 for no gain (10-V.Viramontes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 30(1:27 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 30 for no gain. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30. No Play. (62-E.Ehimare35-J.Windmon).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 35(1:02 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 30 for 35 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(0:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 13 for 17 yards (10-V.Viramontes35-J.Windmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 4 for 9 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 4(14:22 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 4 for no gain (43-M.Salu).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 4(13:42 - 4th) 35-T.Taua runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (17 plays, 46 yards, 5:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UNLV End Zone.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(13:37 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 9 yards (10-L.Touray25-A.King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 44(13:11 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 48 for 4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(12:48 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 50 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 50(12:25 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 44 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams53-Z.Mahannah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 44(12:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 44(11:58 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 39 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(11:42 - 4th) 22-D.Downing to NEV 36 for 3 yards (4-E.Muhammad99-D.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 36(11:13 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 33 for 3 yards (25-A.King).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 33(10:37 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 31 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 31(10:03 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 36(9:42 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 28 for 8 yards (25-A.King).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(9:26 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 19 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins44-D.Grzesiak).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 19(9:08 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 17 for 2 yards (73-C.Love).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(8:31 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 17(8:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 17(8:22 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at NEV 19 for -2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 19(7:39 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(7:33 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 46 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(7:00 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 25 for 29 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 18 for 7 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 18(6:49 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 18 for no gain (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 18(5:10 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 10 for 8 yards (29-T.Caine33-S.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(4:41 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to UNLV 10 for no gain (7-A.Plant).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10(4:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 15 for -5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15(3:17 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 17 for -2 yards (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - NEVADA 17(2:33 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 58 yards from NEV 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 22 for 15 yards (13-J.Lee). Penalty on UNLV 34-A.Lines Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 22.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(2:20 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 14 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 14(2:15 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 6 for -8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 6(1:22 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 11 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNLV 11(0:40 - 4th) 38-T.Brown punts 54 yards from UNLV 11. 81-C.Ross to NEV 44 for 9 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
