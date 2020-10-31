Drive Chart
|
|
|MEMP
|CINCY
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. White
3 QB
316 PaYds, PaTD, -31 RuYds
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
271 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 9:23
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
0
6
Touchdown 4:22
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
92
yds
00:15
pos
6
7
Touchdown 4:08
9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
55
yds
04:14
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:35
9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
02:45
pos
10
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|28
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|321
|513
|Total Plays
|64
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|242
|Rush Attempts
|29
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.2
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|316
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|4-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|316
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|18/35
|316
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|12
|16
|0
|5
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|9
|-31
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|11
|7
|121
|0
|44
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|7
|2
|104
|1
|92
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|3
|3
|26
|0
|23
|
K. Wilson 45 TE
|K. Wilson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Mathieu 84 WR
|K. Mathieu
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|5
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Tate Jr 87 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
|J. Broussard Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 26 LB
|C. Mashburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|6
|44.7
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|21/26
|271
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|9
|116
|2
|48
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|18
|77
|0
|19
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|10
|41
|2
|13
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|3
|3
|61
|1
|43
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|50
|0
|45
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|5
|5
|43
|1
|18
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|5
|4
|36
|0
|15
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|3
|34
|1
|21
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bacevich 33 DE
|B. Bacevich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|40.5
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:54 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 28 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(14:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 21 for -7 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CINCY 21(13:55 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 21. 4-C.Austin to MEM 33 FUMBLES. 4-C.Austin to MEM 33 for no gain. Penalty on MEM 19-J.Hastings Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 33.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(13:25 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 20 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko99-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 20(13:05 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 26 for 6 yards (12-A.Gardner). Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 20. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 25(12:40 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 24 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown93-E.Ponder).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 24(12:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 27 for 3 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 27(11:39 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 27 to CIN 25 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:33 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 31 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(11:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 36 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(10:16 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 47 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson41-S.Blake).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(9:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 22-R.Montgomery. 22-R.Montgomery to MEM 43 for 10 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(9:23 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 23 for 15 yards (20-D.Pace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(9:10 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 26 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 26(8:52 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 26 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 26(8:23 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 31(8:18 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles runs ob at MEM 35 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:53 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for -2 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 33(7:20 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 33(7:16 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MEMP 33(7:12 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 33. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 27 for 2 yards (12-G.Rogers).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(7:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 37 for 10 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(6:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to MEM 45 for 18 yards (11-S.Oliver22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(5:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to MEM 44 for 1 yard (30-R.Owens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 44(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to MEM 43 for 1 yard (32-J.Francis).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 43(4:29 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 35 yards from MEM 43 to MEM 8 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:07 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 34 for 9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 34(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 36 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:55 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth1-O.Goodson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(2:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to MEM 35 for 25 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(2:00 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 34 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 34(1:22 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 34 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 34(0:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to MEM 29 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 29(0:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 22 for 7 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(15:00 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 15 for 7 yards (13-J.Clemons40-T.Pickens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 15(14:40 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 13 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens10-M.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 13(14:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:49 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush93-E.Ponder).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 41(13:05 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 35 for -6 yards (99-M.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 37 yards from MEM 35 to CIN 28 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(12:20 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 31 for 3 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 31(11:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 39 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(11:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 42 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 42(10:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 42(10:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 47 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 47(9:38 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 47 to MEM 7 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 7(9:32 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 12 for 5 yards (8-J.White9-A.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 12(9:08 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 16 for 4 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 16(8:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 16(8:28 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 54 yards from MEM 16 Downed at the CIN 30.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(8:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(8:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 48 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 48(7:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 38 for 14 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to MEM 23 for 15 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(6:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 21 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson46-C.Mashburn).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 21(5:42 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to MEM 14 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell11-S.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 14(5:03 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 9 for 5 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(4:48 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 6 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 6(4:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 16 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen20-D.Pace).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(3:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 10 for -6 yards (93-E.Ponder21-M.Sanders).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - MEMP 10(3:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 26 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(2:53 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 27 for 1 yard (8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 27(2:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 31 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 31(1:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White to MEM 37 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:37 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:31 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-K.Mathieu. 84-K.Mathieu to MEM 47 for 10 yards (3-J.Hicks15-T.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(1:05 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 43 for -4 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 42-M.Vann Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(0:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 45-K.Wilson. 45-K.Wilson to CIN 24 for 14 yards (1-J.Wiggins27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(0:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 24(0:42 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 24(0:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 24(0:33 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the MEM 1.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 34 for -1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 34(14:36 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 49 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(14:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(14:10 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 71-E.Fields False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 49. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 44(14:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 45 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 45(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to CIN 18 for 27 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(13:12 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to CIN 15 for 3 yards (93-E.Ponder27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 15(12:43 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to CIN 15 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 15(12:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White scrambles to CIN 10 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 10(11:23 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(11:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 12 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens10-M.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 12(10:43 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 17 for 5 yards (10-M.Joseph15-Q.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 17(10:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones runs ob at CIN 28 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(9:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 31 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 31(8:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 44 for 13 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(8:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to MEM 11 for 45 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(7:49 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to MEM 7 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens8-X.Cullens).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 7(7:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 9 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 9(6:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 32 for 23 yards (2-W.Huber).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(6:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 35(5:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to CIN 42 for 23 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(5:21 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to CIN 44 for -2 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 44(4:51 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 39 for 5 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 39(4:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 39(4:14 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 45 for -6 yards (21-M.Sanders).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(4:14 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 56-D.Parham Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(4:10 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 31 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 31(3:35 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(2:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to MEM 19 for 11 yards (22-T.Lindsey40-T.Pickens).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(2:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 21 for -2 yards (13-J.Clemons8-X.Cullens).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 21(1:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:29 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at CIN 31 for 44 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:56 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to CIN 29 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 29(0:28 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 23 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 23(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to CIN 22 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko19-E.Tucky).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 22(14:28 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to CIN 22 for no gain (8-J.White).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(14:25 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 23 for 1 yard (46-C.Mashburn41-S.Blake).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 23(13:52 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 11 yards (30-R.Owens41-S.Blake).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(13:14 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 20. 32-J.Francis to MEM 20 for no gain (20-J.Thompson).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(13:07 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 20(13:03 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 20(12:57 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 20(12:49 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 20 to CIN 32 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(12:42 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 49 for 19 yards (46-C.Mashburn11-S.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(12:00 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 45 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth46-C.Mashburn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 45(11:16 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 43 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens23-J.Russell).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 43(10:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at MEM 45 for -2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 45(9:54 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 35 yards from MEM 45 to MEM 10 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (7 plays, 52 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(9:47 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 10(9:42 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Martin.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 10(9:38 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 22 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(9:16 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 46 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(8:46 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 46(8:39 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 87-J.Tate. 87-J.Tate to CIN 47 for 7 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 47(8:16 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 41 for -12 yards FUMBLES (1-J.Wiggins). 13-T.Van Fossen to MEM 38 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 2-R.Clark to MEM 27 for 19 yards (33-E.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(7:57 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 33 for 6 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 33(7:28 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Hicks at CIN 40. 3-J.Hicks to CIN 50 for 10 yards. Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(7:06 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 38 for no gain (6-B.Cook).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 38(6:45 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 37 for -1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 37(6:03 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 28 for -9 yards (2-W.Huber).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MEMP 28(5:22 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 39 yards from MEM 28 out of bounds at the CIN 33.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(5:12 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 34 for 1 yard (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 34(4:28 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 4 yards (15-Q.Johnson32-J.Francis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 38(3:46 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 43 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(3:06 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to MEM 49 for 8 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 49(2:22 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to MEM 48 for 1 yard (5-E.Cunningham40-T.Pickens).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 48(1:39 - 4th) 24-J.Ford runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 83-J.Hassell.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:30 - 4th) 27-B.Thomas to MEM 30 for 5 yards (20-D.Pace6-B.Cook).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(0:57 - 4th) 27-B.Thomas to MEM 33 for 3 yards (20-D.Pace33-B.Bacevich).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 33(0:19 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 34 for 1 yard (33-B.Bacevich).
