MEMP
CINCY

Key Players
B. White 3 QB
316 PaYds, PaTD, -31 RuYds
D. Ridder 9 QB
271 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:23
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:15
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:22
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
92
yds
00:15
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:07
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:05
9-D.Ridder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:50
pos
7
13
Point After TD 13:58
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:08
9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
55
yds
04:14
pos
7
20
Point After TD 4:04
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Field Goal 0:33
36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
45
yds
03:31
pos
10
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:31
9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
04:53
pos
10
27
Point After TD 6:23
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 1:35
9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
02:45
pos
10
34
Point After TD 1:29
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:10
24-J.Ford runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
00:08
pos
10
41
Point After TD 8:02
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 1:39
24-J.Ford runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
03:42
pos
10
48
Point After TD 1:30
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
49
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 28
Rushing 2 11
Passing 10 15
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-16 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 321 513
Total Plays 64 67
Avg Gain 5.0 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 5 242
Rush Attempts 29 41
Avg Rush Yards 0.2 5.9
Yards Passing 316 271
Comp. - Att. 18-35 21-26
Yards Per Pass 6.6 9.4
Penalties - Yards 4-50 5-40
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.7 4-40.5
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 316 PASS YDS 271
5 RUSH YDS 242
321 TOTAL YDS 513
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 316 1 0 136.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1375 17 4 164.0
B. White 18/35 316 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 421 1
R. Clark 12 16 0 5
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 229 1
K. Watkins 5 11 0 6
B. Thomas 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Thomas 2 8 0 5
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Taylor 1 1 0 1
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 76 1
B. White 9 -31 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Austin III 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 121 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 424 5
C. Austin III 11 7 121 0 44
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 226 3
T. Washington 7 2 104 1 92
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 8 0
R. Clark 1 1 27 0 27
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 1
K. Watkins 3 3 26 0 23
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
K. Wilson 2 1 14 0 14
K. Mathieu 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Mathieu 1 1 10 0 10
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 281 4
S. Dykes 5 2 7 0 4
J. Tate Jr 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Tate Jr 1 1 7 0 7
A. Martin 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Martin 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ivory 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 128 2
J. Ivory 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Owens 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Owens 7-0 0.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 4-1 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 4-0 0.0 0
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Pickens 4-3 0.0 0
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
W. Ducksworth 4-0 1.0 0
C. Mashburn 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Mashburn 3-2 0.0 0
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
M. Joseph 3-2 1.0 0
S. Oliver 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Oliver 3-2 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Francis 2-1 0.0 1
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Broussard Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Goodson 2-1 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 2-2 0.0 0
E. Cunningham 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Cunningham 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dorceus 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mashburn 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mashburn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Russell 1-1 0.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/8 16/17
R. Patterson 1/1 42 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
A. Williams 6 44.7 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ivory 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
J. Ivory 2 15.5 16 0
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
T. Washington 1 23.0 23 0
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Clark 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Austin III 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 24 0
C. Austin III 1 0.0 0 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.8% 271 3 1 198.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 723 7 4 137.2
D. Ridder 21/26 271 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 116 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 111 2
J. Ford 9 116 2 48
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 250 6
G. Doaks 18 77 0 19
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 250 3
D. Ridder 10 41 2 13
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
R. Montgomery 2 5 0 4
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 55 1
B. Bryant 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
A. Pierce 3 3 61 1 43
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 153 0
J. Jackson 2 2 50 0 45
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 1
M. Young Jr. 5 5 43 1 18
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 3
J. Whyle 5 4 36 0 15
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 1
T. Tucker 3 3 34 1 21
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
L. Taylor 2 1 25 0 25
J. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Jones 2 1 11 0 11
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Montgomery 1 1 10 0 10
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 135 2
G. Doaks 1 1 1 0 1
J. Thompson 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
J. Thompson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. White 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Wiggins 5-0 1.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
M. Sanders 5-1 1.5 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 5-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
D. Pace 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Pace 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Taylor 2-0 1.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beavers 2-2 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Brown 2-1 1.0 0
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cook 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Cook 1-1 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
E. Ponder 1-3 0.5 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Gardner 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Bush 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
W. Huber 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Huber 1-0 1.0 0
B. Bacevich 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bacevich 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ward 0-1 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Tucky 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 20/21
C. Smith 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
J. Smith 4 40.5 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
T. Tucker 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 8.2 49 0
R. Montgomery 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MEMP 18 1:46 4 9 Punt
9:15 MEMP 23 2:03 7 10 Punt
4:22 MEMP 8 0:15 1 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 MEMP 25 1:33 4 10 Punt
9:32 MEMP 7 1:04 3 9 Punt
4:04 MEMP 16 3:31 12 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 35 3:37 10 55 Downs
6:23 MEMP 32 2:09 6 13 Downs
1:29 MEMP 25 1:01 5 53 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MEMP 20 0:18 3 0 Punt
9:47 MEMP 10 1:31 7 52 Fumble
8:02 MEMP 27 2:40 5 1 Punt
1:30 MEMP 25 1:11 3 9 Downs
1:30 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 25 1:05 3 -4 Fumble
11:33 CINCY 25 2:10 6 75 TD
7:03 CINCY 27 2:34 5 30 Punt
4:07 CINCY 25 3:50 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 CINCY 28 2:42 5 19 Punt
8:18 CINCY 30 4:14 9 70 TD
0:28 CINCY 22 0:06 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 CINCY 10 4:53 9 90 TD
4:14 CINCY 45 2:45 6 55 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 CINCY 22 1:11 3 -2 INT
12:42 CINCY 32 2:48 4 23 Punt
8:10 MEMP 38 0:08 1 38 TD
5:12 CINCY 33 3:42 6 67 TD
5:12 0:00 0 0

CINCY Bearcats  - Fumble (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25
(14:54 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 28 for 3 yards.
Sack
3 & 7 - CINCY 28
(14:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 21 for -7 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
Punt
4 & 14 - CINCY 21
(13:55 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 21. 4-C.Austin to MEM 33 FUMBLES. 4-C.Austin to MEM 33 for no gain. Penalty on MEM 19-J.Hastings Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 33.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18
(13:25 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 20 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko99-M.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MEMP 20
(13:05 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 26 for 6 yards (12-A.Gardner). Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 20. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 25
(12:40 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 24 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown93-E.Ponder).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 24
(12:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 27 for 3 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
Punt
4 & 1 - MEMP 27
(11:39 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 27 to CIN 25 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(11:33 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 31 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31
(11:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 36 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36
(10:16 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 47 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson41-S.Blake).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47
(9:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 22-R.Montgomery. 22-R.Montgomery to MEM 43 for 10 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(9:23 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:23 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 23 for 15 yards (20-D.Pace).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23
(9:10 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 26 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 26
(8:52 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 26 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
Penalty
3 & 7 - MEMP 26
(8:23 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 26. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 31
(8:18 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles runs ob at MEM 35 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(7:53 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for -2 yards (90-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 12 - MEMP 33
(7:20 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MEMP 33
(7:16 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
Punt
4 & 12 - MEMP 33
(7:12 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 33. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 27 for 2 yards (12-G.Rogers).

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(7:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 37 for 10 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37
(6:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to MEM 45 for 18 yards (11-S.Oliver22-T.Lindsey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 45
(5:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to MEM 44 for 1 yard (30-R.Owens).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 44
(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to MEM 43 for 1 yard (32-J.Francis).
Punt
4 & 8 - CINCY 43
(4:29 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 35 yards from MEM 43 to MEM 8 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.

MEMP Tigers  - TD (1 plays, 92 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+92 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 8
(4:22 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:07 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:07 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(4:07 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 34 for 9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 34
(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 36 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(2:55 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth1-O.Goodson).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 40
(2:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to MEM 35 for 25 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(2:00 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 34 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 34
(1:22 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 34 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 34
(0:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to MEM 29 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
+7 YD
4 & 4 - CINCY 29
(0:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 22 for 7 yards (40-T.Pickens).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 15 for 7 yards (13-J.Clemons40-T.Pickens).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 15
(14:40 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 13 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens10-M.Joseph).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 13
(14:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:58 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:58 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(13:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35
(13:49 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush93-E.Ponder).
Sack
3 & 4 - MEMP 41
(13:05 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 35 for -6 yards (99-M.Brown).
Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 35
(12:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 37 yards from MEM 35 to CIN 28 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28
(12:20 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 31 for 3 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 31
(11:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 39 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(11:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 42 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 42
(10:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 42
(10:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 47 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
Punt
4 & 2 - CINCY 47
(9:38 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 47 to MEM 7 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 7
(9:32 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 12 for 5 yards (8-J.White9-A.Bush).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 12
(9:08 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 16 for 4 yards (27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MEMP 16
(8:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
Punt
4 & 1 - MEMP 16
(8:28 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 54 yards from MEM 16 Downed at the CIN 30.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(8:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(8:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 48 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 48
(7:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 38 for 14 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to MEM 23 for 15 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(6:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 21 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson46-C.Mashburn).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 21
(5:42 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to MEM 14 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell11-S.Oliver).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 14
(5:03 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 9 for 5 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - CINCY 9
(4:48 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 6 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 6
(4:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:04 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:04 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 16 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen20-D.Pace).
Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 16
(3:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 10 for -6 yards (93-E.Ponder21-M.Sanders).
+16 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 10
(3:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 26 for 16 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26
(2:53 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 27 for 1 yard (8-J.White).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 27
(2:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 31 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 31
(1:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White to MEM 37 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(1:37 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 37
(1:31 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-K.Mathieu. 84-K.Mathieu to MEM 47 for 10 yards (3-J.Hicks15-T.Ward).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 47
(1:05 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 43 for -4 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 42-M.Vann Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38
(0:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 45-K.Wilson. 45-K.Wilson to CIN 24 for 14 yards (1-J.Wiggins27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 24
(0:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 24
(0:42 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 24
(0:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MEMP 24
(0:33 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 22 for 19 yards (41-S.Blake).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(0:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 20 for -2 yards.

MEMP Tigers  - Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the MEM 1.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 34 for -1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 34
(14:36 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 49 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(14:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MEMP 49
(14:10 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 71-E.Fields False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 49. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 44
(14:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 45 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+27 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 45
(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to CIN 18 for 27 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18
(13:12 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to CIN 15 for 3 yards (93-E.Ponder27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 15
(12:43 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to CIN 15 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 15
(12:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White scrambles to CIN 10 for 5 yards.
No Gain
4 & 2 - MEMP 10
(11:23 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 10
(11:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 12 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens10-M.Joseph).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 12
(10:43 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 17 for 5 yards (10-M.Joseph15-Q.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 17
(10:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones runs ob at CIN 28 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28
(9:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 31 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 31
(8:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 44 for 13 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44
(8:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to MEM 11 for 45 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11
(7:49 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to MEM 7 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens8-X.Cullens).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 7
(7:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 9 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CINCY 9
(6:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:23 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Downs (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:23 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 32 for 23 yards (2-W.Huber).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32
(6:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 35
(5:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to CIN 42 for 23 yards (12-A.Gardner).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42
(5:21 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to CIN 44 for -2 yards (42-M.Vann).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 44
(4:51 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 39 for 5 yards (7-C.Bryant).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MEMP 39
(4:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
Sack
4 & 7 - MEMP 39
(4:14 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 45 for -6 yards (21-M.Sanders).

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(4:14 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 56-D.Parham Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(4:10 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 31 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 31
(3:35 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(2:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to MEM 19 for 11 yards (22-T.Lindsey40-T.Pickens).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 19
(2:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 21 for -2 yards (13-J.Clemons8-X.Cullens).
+21 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 21
(1:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Downs (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(1:29 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at CIN 31 for 44 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(0:56 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to CIN 29 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 29
(0:28 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to CIN 23 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 23
(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to CIN 22 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko19-E.Tucky).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MEMP 22
(14:28 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to CIN 22 for no gain (8-J.White).

CINCY Bearcats  - Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(14:25 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 23 for 1 yard (46-C.Mashburn41-S.Blake).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 23
(13:52 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 11 yards (30-R.Owens41-S.Blake).
Int
1 & 10 - CINCY 34
(13:14 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 20. 32-J.Francis to MEM 20 for no gain (20-J.Thompson).

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(13:07 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 20
(13:03 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 20
(12:57 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 20
(12:49 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 20 to CIN 32 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(12:42 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 49 for 19 yards (46-C.Mashburn11-S.Oliver).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49
(12:00 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 45 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth46-C.Mashburn).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 45
(11:16 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 43 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens23-J.Russell).
Sack
3 & 4 - CINCY 43
(10:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at MEM 45 for -2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
Punt
4 & 6 - CINCY 45
(9:54 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 35 yards from MEM 45 to MEM 10 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.

MEMP Tigers  - Fumble (7 plays, 52 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(9:47 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Wilson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 10
(9:42 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Martin.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 10
(9:38 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 22 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(9:16 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 46 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 46
(8:46 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 46
(8:39 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 87-J.Tate. 87-J.Tate to CIN 47 for 7 yards (7-C.Bryant).
Sack
3 & 3 - MEMP 47
(8:16 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 41 for -12 yards FUMBLES (1-J.Wiggins). 13-T.Van Fossen to MEM 38 for no gain.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (1 plays, 38 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(8:10 - 4th) 24-J.Ford runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 2-R.Clark to MEM 27 for 19 yards (33-E.Wright).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(7:57 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 33 for 6 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
Penalty
2 & 4 - MEMP 33
(7:28 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Hicks at CIN 40. 3-J.Hicks to CIN 50 for 10 yards. Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 38
(7:06 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 38 for no gain (6-B.Cook).
Sack
2 & 10 - MEMP 38
(6:45 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 37 for -1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
Sack
3 & 11 - MEMP 37
(6:03 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 28 for -9 yards (2-W.Huber).
Punt
4 & 20 - MEMP 28
(5:22 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 39 yards from MEM 28 out of bounds at the CIN 33.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33
(5:12 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 34 for 1 yard (15-Q.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 34
(4:28 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 4 yards (15-Q.Johnson32-J.Francis).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 38
(3:46 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 43 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(3:06 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to MEM 49 for 8 yards (40-T.Pickens).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 49
(2:22 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to MEM 48 for 1 yard (5-E.Cunningham40-T.Pickens).
+48 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 48
(1:39 - 4th) 24-J.Ford runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:30 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Downs (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:30 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 83-J.Hassell.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(1:30 - 4th) 27-B.Thomas to MEM 30 for 5 yards (20-D.Pace6-B.Cook).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 30
(0:57 - 4th) 27-B.Thomas to MEM 33 for 3 yards (20-D.Pace33-B.Bacevich).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 33
(0:19 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 34 for 1 yard (33-B.Bacevich).
