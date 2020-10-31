Drive Chart
|
|
|UGA
|UK
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
Z. White
3 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
108 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|346
|229
|Total Plays
|57
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|138
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|131
|91
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|91
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|229
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|9/13
|131
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|26
|136
|1
|22
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|39
|0
|10
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|8
|31
|0
|14
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|9
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|4
|4
|62
|0
|46
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DT
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|47.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|15/25
|91
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|20
|108
|0
|23
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|16
|23
|0
|9
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|3
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|9
|5
|35
|0
|9
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|4
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson 96 DE
|I. Gibson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|4
|42.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 27(14:33 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 31 for 4 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 31(14:03 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 40 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(13:30 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 42 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 42(12:50 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 45 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 45(12:06 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 47 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt99-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UK 47(11:23 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 47 out of bounds at the UGA 14.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(11:13 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 23 for 9 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 23(10:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 4 yards (27-J.Williams). Penalty on KEN 44-J.Davis Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UGA 28.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(10:23 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 46 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 46(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to KEN 44 for 10 yards (5-D.Square).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(9:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett scrambles pushed ob at KEN 42 for 2 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 42(8:46 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to KEN 28 for 14 yards (29-Y.Corker9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(8:19 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to KEN 23 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 23(7:43 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 16 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(7:17 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 12 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis13-J.Weaver).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 12(6:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 7 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 7(6:26 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 2 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UGA 2(6:11 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:07 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 28 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte17-N.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(5:31 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for 5 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 33(4:51 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 38 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(4:17 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 44 for 6 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 44(3:38 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 46 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt2-R.LeCounte).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - UK 46(2:55 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 44 for -2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 44(2:14 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 44 to UGA 8 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 8(2:06 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 13 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 13(1:32 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for 2 yards (50-M.McCall26-B.Echols).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 15(0:51 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 21 FUMBLES (44-J.Davis). 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(0:25 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 20(0:19 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 29 for 9 yards (59-K.Looney).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 29(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(14:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 32 for 2 yards (1-K.Joseph5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 32(14:06 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Milton.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 32(14:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 39 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UGA 39(13:25 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 39 Downed at the KEN 7.
UK
Wildcats
- FG (19 plays, 77 yards, 10:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 7(13:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 7(13:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to KEN 13 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 13(12:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 24 for 11 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(11:43 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte78-N.Stackhouse).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 30(10:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 36 for 6 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(10:23 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 48 for 12 yards (16-L.Cine3-T.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(9:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 46 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UK 46(9:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 46(8:55 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to UGA 43 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker16-L.Cine).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 43(8:12 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 40 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(7:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to UGA 32 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte29-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 32(7:00 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 29 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(6:24 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to UGA 24 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker). Team penalty on KEN Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UGA 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UK 34(5:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - UK 34(5:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to UGA 24 for 10 yards (32-M.Rice17-N.Dean).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 24(4:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 15 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(4:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 14 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt4-N.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UK 14(3:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at UGA 16 for -2 yards (44-T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UK 16(2:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UK 16(2:49 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(2:44 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to KEN 29 for 46 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(2:22 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to KEN 20 for 9 yards (5-D.Square1-K.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 20(1:46 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to KEN 10 for 10 yards (15-J.Wright29-Y.Corker).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(1:26 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-P.Hoskins at KEN 21. 92-P.Hoskins to KEN 25 for 4 yards (7-J.Burton).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(1:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 25 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt17-N.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(0:38 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker2-R.LeCounte).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UK 30(0:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 23 for -7 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UK 23(0:25 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 38 yards from KEN 23 to UGA 39 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Halftime (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(0:18 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at UGA 49 for 10 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(0:11 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to KEN 40 for 11 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett spikes the ball at KEN 40 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(0:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Penalty on KEN 13-J.Weaver Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 40. No Play.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 31 for 6 yards (50-M.McCall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 31(14:27 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 36 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(14:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to KEN 31 for 33 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(13:35 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to KEN 26 for 5 yards (5-D.Square44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 26(13:00 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to KEN 23 for 3 yards (5-D.Square99-J.Hayes).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 23(12:26 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to KEN 22 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - UGA 22(11:44 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(11:38 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 26 for 1 yard (10-M.Herring).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(11:07 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 23 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(10:28 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 50 for 1 yard (23-M.Webb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 50(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 45 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean29-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 45(9:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to UGA 40 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(8:42 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 40 for no gain (13-A.Ojulari3-T.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 40(7:58 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 36 FUMBLES (32-M.Rice). 2-R.LeCounte to UGA 36 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (6 plays, -18 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(7:50 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 39 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 39(7:17 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 45 for 6 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 45(6:56 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to KEN 50 for 5 yards. Penalty on UGA 14-T.Blount Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 50.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 40(6:25 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 50 for 10 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(5:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 50 for no gain (15-J.Wright).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UGA 50(5:24 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at KEN 18. 1-K.Joseph to KEN 18 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(5:17 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 26 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 26(4:35 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 2 yards (97-W.Brinson4-N.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(3:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood scrambles to KEN 32 for 4 yards (44-T.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 32(3:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 34 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 34(2:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 42 for 8 yards (17-N.Dean7-T.Stevenson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(1:38 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 44 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean2-R.LeCounte).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 44(1:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean29-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UK 46(0:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 46(0:07 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 45 yards from KEN 46 to UGA 9 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 9(15:00 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 14 for 5 yards (13-J.Weaver4-J.Paschal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 14(14:30 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 7 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(14:02 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 24 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 24(13:30 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 25 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis59-K.Looney).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 25(12:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 30 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 25(12:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 32 for 7 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(12:21 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 34 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 34(11:48 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 44 for 10 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(11:12 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 48 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis4-J.Paschal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 48(10:32 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 47 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 47(9:50 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 49 for 2 yards (15-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 49(9:11 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 41 yards from UGA 49 out of bounds at the KEN 10.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 33 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 10(9:03 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 17 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 17(8:29 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 19 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 19(7:41 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 25 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(7:16 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(7:06 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(6:32 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 35 for 3 yards (23-M.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(6:32 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 34 for 2 yards (23-M.Webb).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(6:04 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(5:43 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Drennen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 39(5:40 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 39(5:34 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 48 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte). Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 48.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - UK 38(5:00 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 43 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean7-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - UK 43(4:15 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(4:10 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to KEN 35 for 7 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 35(3:25 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 32 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(2:49 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 32 for no gain (52-J.Rogers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 32(2:02 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 28 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 28(1:53 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 25 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis96-I.Gibson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - UGA 25(1:48 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 23 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).
UK
Wildcats
- End of Game (7 plays, -13 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(1:45 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 25 for 2 yards (2-R.LeCounte17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 25(1:18 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - UK 25(1:13 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 16 for -9 yards (19-A.Anderson13-A.Ojulari).
|Penalty
|
4 & 17 - UK 16(0:59 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali. Penalty on UGA 7-T.Stevenson Pass interference 9 yards enforced at KEN 16. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(0:52 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean). Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - UK 15(0:45 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 20 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UK 20(0:28 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood scrambles to KEN 25 for 5 yards (4-N.Smith). Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 20. No Play.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
UCF
HOU
23
13
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
24
3
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
RICE
USM
23
6
3rd 15:00 ESP3
-
17IND
RUT
13
7
2nd 4:56 FS1
-
UAB
LATECH
13
10
2nd 1:42
-
4ND
GATECH
14
13
2nd 4:45 ABC
-
NWEST
IOWA
7
20
2nd 2:54 ESPN
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
14
2nd 4:03 CBS
-
TCU
BAYLOR
30
0
2nd 9:07 ESP2
-
APLST
LAMON
14
7
2nd 9:25 ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
14
14
2nd 13:20 FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
21
7
2nd 10:15 SECN
-
VATECH
LVILLE
21
0
2nd 9:28 ACCN
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
25BOISE
AF
0
049 O/U
+14
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
NMEX
SJST
0
055.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
063.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
22SMU
0
059 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
0
064 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARK
8TXAM
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
0
061 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
+15.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
0
056 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1