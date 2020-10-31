Drive Chart
UGA
UK

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
Z. White 3 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
108 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:11
13-S.Bennett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:06
pos
6
0
Point After TD 6:07
96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 2:49
96-M.Ruffolo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
82
yds
10:23
pos
7
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:44
3-Z.White runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:22
pos
13
3
Point After TD 11:38
96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 13 11
Passing 6 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 346 229
Total Plays 57 64
Avg Gain 6.1 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 215 138
Rush Attempts 43 39
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 3.5
Yards Passing 131 91
Comp. - Att. 9-14 15-25
Yards Per Pass 9.4 2.6
Penalties - Yards 2-19 6-54
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-47.5 4-42.5
Return Yards 0 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Georgia 4-1 707014
Kentucky 2-4 03003
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 131 PASS YDS 91
215 RUSH YDS 138
346 TOTAL YDS 229
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 131 0 2 123.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 958 7 3 136.0
S. Bennett 9/13 131 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 266 5
Z. White 26 136 1 22
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 83 0
J. Cook 6 39 0 10
K. Milton 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 134 0
K. Milton 8 31 0 14
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 39 1
S. Bennett 3 9 1 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
J. Cook 4 4 62 0 46
D. Washington 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Washington 1 1 33 0 33
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 323 1
K. Jackson 3 3 25 0 10
J. Burton 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 111 1
J. Burton 2 1 11 0 11
K. Milton 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Milton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. LeCounte 11-3 0.0 0
N. Dean 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
N. Dean 10-4 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 6-0 0.0 0
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Walker 4-1 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-0 0.0 0
L. Cine 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Cine 3-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Johnson 3-0 1.0 0
T. Walker 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Walker 2-0 1.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
A. Ojulari 2-1 1.5 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Webb 2-0 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0
W. Brinson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Brinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-3 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 0-2 0.0 0
N. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
A. Anderson 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Anderson 0-1 0.5 0
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Stackhouse 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Podlesny 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/10 14/14
J. Podlesny 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
J. Camarda 2 47.5 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 91 0 0 90.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 18 0 0 58.5
J. Gatewood 15/25 91 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 108 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 305 4
C. Rodriguez Jr. 20 108 0 23
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
J. Gatewood 16 23 0 9
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 235 1
A. Rose 3 7 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 290 1
J. Ali 9 5 35 0 9
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 1
A. Dailey Jr. 4 3 18 0 11
D. Harris 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
D. Harris 5 3 15 0 8
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
K. Upshaw 1 1 10 0 10
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
J. Rigg 2 2 7 0 5
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Smoke 1 1 6 0 6
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Oliver 2 0 0 0 0
M. Drennen II 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Drennen II 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Davis 11-1 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wright 7-0 0.0 0
D. Square 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Square 4-1 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. McCall 4-0 0.0 0
M. Bembry 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bembry 4-0 0.0 0
J. Weaver 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Weaver 3-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Joseph 3-1 0.0 1
D. Robinson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Y. Corker 2-2 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Ajian 2-1 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Paschal 2-2 0.0 0
J. Rogers 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-1 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Hoskins 1-0 0.0 1
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Echols 0-1 0.0 0
I. Gibson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Gibson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hayes 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/5 14/15
M. Ruffolo 1/1 34 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
M. Duffy 4 42.5 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 UGA 14 5:06 12 85 TD
2:06 UGA 8 1:47 9 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:44 UGA 25 1:18 4 0 INT
0:18 UGA 39 0:18 4 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 3:22 7 75 TD
7:50 UGA 36 2:26 6 -18 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 9 5:49 10 40 Punt
4:10 UK 42 2:22 6 19 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 3:37 6 22 Punt
6:07 UK 25 3:53 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 UK 7 10:23 19 77 FG
1:19 UK 25 0:54 3 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 UK 25 3:40 7 39 Fumble
5:17 UK 18 5:10 8 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 UK 10 4:48 12 33 Downs
1:45 UK 23 1:17 7 -13 Game
1:45 0:00 0 0

UK Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UK 27
(14:33 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 31 for 4 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - UK 31
(14:03 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 40 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40
(13:30 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 42 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UK 42
(12:50 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 45 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UK 45
(12:06 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 47 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt99-J.Davis).
Punt
4 & 3 - UK 47
(11:23 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 47 out of bounds at the UGA 14.

UGA Bulldogs  - TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14
(11:13 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 23 for 9 yards (15-J.Wright).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 23
(10:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 4 yards (27-J.Williams). Penalty on KEN 44-J.Davis Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UGA 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43
(10:23 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 46 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 46
(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to KEN 44 for 10 yards (5-D.Square).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44
(9:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett scrambles pushed ob at KEN 42 for 2 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 42
(8:46 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to KEN 28 for 14 yards (29-Y.Corker9-D.Robinson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28
(8:19 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to KEN 23 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 23
(7:43 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 16 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 16
(7:17 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 12 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis13-J.Weaver).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 12
(6:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 7 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 7
(6:26 - 1st) 3-Z.White to KEN 2 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UGA 2
(6:11 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:07 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(6:07 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 28 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte17-N.Dean).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UK 28
(5:31 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for 5 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UK 33
(4:51 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 38 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38
(4:17 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 44 for 6 yards (16-L.Cine).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 44
(3:38 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 46 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt2-R.LeCounte).
Sack
3 & 2 - UK 46
(2:55 - 1st) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 44 for -2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
Punt
4 & 4 - UK 44
(2:14 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 44 to UGA 8 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 8
(2:06 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 13 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 13
(1:32 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for 2 yards (50-M.McCall26-B.Echols).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 15
(0:51 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 21 FUMBLES (44-J.Davis). 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 20 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 20
(0:25 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 20
(0:19 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 29 for 9 yards (59-K.Looney).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30
(14:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 32 for 2 yards (1-K.Joseph5-D.Square).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 32
(14:06 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Milton.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 32
(14:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 39 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright).
Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 39
(13:25 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 39 Downed at the KEN 7.

UK Wildcats  - FG (19 plays, 77 yards, 10:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 7
(13:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UK 7
(13:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to KEN 13 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - UK 13
(12:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 24 for 11 yards (11-J.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24
(11:43 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte78-N.Stackhouse).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UK 30
(10:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 36 for 6 yards (11-J.Johnson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36
(10:23 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 48 for 12 yards (16-L.Cine3-T.Campbell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48
(9:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 46 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UK 46
(9:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UK 46
(8:55 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to UGA 43 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker16-L.Cine).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - UK 43
(8:12 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 40 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40
(7:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to UGA 32 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte29-C.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UK 32
(7:00 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 29 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 29
(6:24 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to UGA 24 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker). Team penalty on KEN Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UGA 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UK 34
(5:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - UK 34
(5:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to UGA 24 for 10 yards (32-M.Rice17-N.Dean).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UK 24
(4:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 15 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(4:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 14 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt4-N.Smith).
Sack
2 & 9 - UK 14
(3:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at UGA 16 for -2 yards (44-T.Walker).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UK 16
(2:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UK 16
(2:49 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

UGA Bulldogs  - Interception (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(2:44 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to KEN 29 for 46 yards (44-J.Davis).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29
(2:22 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to KEN 20 for 9 yards (5-D.Square1-K.Joseph).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 20
(1:46 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to KEN 10 for 10 yards (15-J.Wright29-Y.Corker).
Int
1 & 10 - UGA 10
(1:26 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-P.Hoskins at KEN 21. 92-P.Hoskins to KEN 25 for 4 yards (7-J.Burton).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25
(1:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 25 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt17-N.Dean).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25
(0:38 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker2-R.LeCounte).
Sack
3 & 5 - UK 30
(0:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 23 for -7 yards (11-J.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 12 - UK 23
(0:25 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 38 yards from KEN 23 to UGA 39 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - Halftime (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39
(0:18 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at UGA 49 for 10 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49
(0:11 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to KEN 40 for 11 yards (1-K.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 40
(0:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett spikes the ball at KEN 40 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 40
(0:01 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Penalty on KEN 13-J.Weaver Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 40. No Play.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
No Good
2 & 5 - UK 35
(0:00 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 53 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. 15-J.Wright to UGA 49 for 32 yards (90-J.Camarda).

UGA Bulldogs  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 31 for 6 yards (50-M.McCall).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 31
(14:27 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 36 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36
(14:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to KEN 31 for 33 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31
(13:35 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to KEN 26 for 5 yards (5-D.Square44-J.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 26
(13:00 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to KEN 23 for 3 yards (5-D.Square99-J.Hayes).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 23
(12:26 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to KEN 22 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
+22 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 22
(11:44 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.

UK Wildcats  - Fumble (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(11:38 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 26 for 1 yard (10-M.Herring).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - UK 26
(11:07 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 23 yards (29-C.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49
(10:28 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 50 for 1 yard (23-M.Webb).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UK 50
(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 45 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean29-C.Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UK 45
(9:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to UGA 40 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 40
(8:42 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 40 for no gain (13-A.Ojulari3-T.Campbell).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 40
(7:58 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood to UGA 36 FUMBLES (32-M.Rice). 2-R.LeCounte to UGA 36 for no gain.

UGA Bulldogs  - Interception (6 plays, -18 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36
(7:50 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 39 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 39
(7:17 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 45 for 6 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 45
(6:56 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to KEN 50 for 5 yards. Penalty on UGA 14-T.Blount Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 50.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 40
(6:25 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 50 for 10 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 50
(5:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 50 for no gain (15-J.Wright).
Int
2 & 10 - UGA 50
(5:24 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at KEN 18. 1-K.Joseph to KEN 18 for no gain.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18
(5:17 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 26 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UK 26
(4:35 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 2 yards (97-W.Brinson4-N.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28
(3:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood scrambles to KEN 32 for 4 yards (44-T.Walker).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UK 32
(3:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 34 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UK 34
(2:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 42 for 8 yards (17-N.Dean7-T.Stevenson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42
(1:38 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 44 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean2-R.LeCounte).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UK 44
(1:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean29-C.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 46
(0:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
Punt
4 & 6 - UK 46
(0:07 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 45 yards from KEN 46 to UGA 9 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.

UGA Bulldogs  - Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 9
(15:00 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 14 for 5 yards (13-J.Weaver4-J.Paschal).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 14
(14:30 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 7 yards (42-M.Bembry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21
(14:02 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 24 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver23-T.Ajian).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 24
(13:30 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to UGA 25 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis59-K.Looney).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 25
(12:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 30 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 25
(12:51 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 32 for 7 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32
(12:21 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 34 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 34
(11:48 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 44 for 10 yards (42-M.Bembry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44
(11:12 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 48 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis4-J.Paschal).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 48
(10:32 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 47 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 47
(9:50 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 49 for 2 yards (15-J.Wright).
Punt
4 & 5 - UGA 49
(9:11 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 41 yards from UGA 49 out of bounds at the KEN 10.

UK Wildcats  - Downs (12 plays, 33 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 10
(9:03 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 17 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UK 17
(8:29 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 19 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - UK 19
(7:41 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 25 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25
(7:16 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25
(7:06 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UK 32
(6:32 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 35 for 3 yards (23-M.Webb).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UK 32
(6:32 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 34 for 2 yards (23-M.Webb).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - UK 34
(6:04 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 39
(5:43 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Drennen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 39
(5:40 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UK 39
(5:34 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 48 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte). Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 48.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - UK 38
(5:00 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 43 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean7-T.Stevenson).
No Gain
4 & 6 - UK 43
(4:15 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.

UGA Bulldogs  - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42
(4:10 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to KEN 35 for 7 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 35
(3:25 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 32 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 32
(2:49 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 32 for no gain (52-J.Rogers).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 32
(2:02 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 28 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 28
(1:53 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 25 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis96-I.Gibson).
+2 YD
4 & 3 - UGA 25
(1:48 - 4th) 3-Z.White to KEN 23 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).

UK Wildcats  - End of Game (7 plays, -13 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 23
(1:45 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 25 for 2 yards (2-R.LeCounte17-N.Dean).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 25
(1:18 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
Sack
3 & 8 - UK 25
(1:13 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 16 for -9 yards (19-A.Anderson13-A.Ojulari).
Penalty
4 & 17 - UK 16
(0:59 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali. Penalty on UGA 7-T.Stevenson Pass interference 9 yards enforced at KEN 16. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 25
(0:52 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean). Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UK 15
(0:45 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 20 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean).
Penalty
2 & 15 - UK 20
(0:28 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood scrambles to KEN 25 for 5 yards (4-N.Smith). Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 20. No Play.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores