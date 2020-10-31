Drive Chart
TEXAS
OKLAST

Key Players
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
169 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -9 RuYds
S. Sanders 3 QB
400 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:29
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
02:19
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:29
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
02:19
pos
0
6
Point After TD 10:23
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:34
26-K.Ingram runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
00:39
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:31
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:41
3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:07
pos
7
13
Point After TD 1:36
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
01:02
pos
13
14
Point After TD 13:20
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 10:59
17-C.Dicker 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:09
pos
17
14
Touchdown 8:22
3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:41
pos
17
20
Point After TD 8:15
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Field Goal 1:54
19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
64
yds
04:40
pos
17
24
Field Goal 0:07
17-C.Dicker 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
-3
yds
00:17
pos
20
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:14
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:11
pos
20
30
Point After TD 8:09
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Touchdown 8:09
39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Jamison runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
26
31
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:57
17-C.Dicker extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
26
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 4:34
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
44
yds
04:10
pos
32
31
Two Point Conversion 4:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Field Goal 0:10
19-A.Hale 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
63
yds
01:03
pos
34
34
Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
10
yds
00:00
pos
40
34
Point After TD 0:00
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 32
Rushing 5 8
Passing 7 19
Penalty 5 5
3rd Down Conv 2-15 3-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 287 530
Total Plays 75 91
Avg Gain 3.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 118 130
Rush Attempts 40 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.5
Yards Passing 169 400
Comp. - Att. 18-35 27-40
Yards Per Pass 3.6 8.4
Penalties - Yards 13-142 8-70
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-47.1 5-42.0
Return Yards 42 20
Punts - Returns 1-1 3-20
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-41 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Texas 4-2 71368741
6 Oklahoma State 4-1 141073034
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 169 PASS YDS 400
118 RUSH YDS 130
287 TOTAL YDS 530
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 169 3 0 123.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 1481 17 5 153.8
S. Ehlinger 18/34 169 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Robinson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 122 0
B. Robinson 13 59 0 24
R. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 143 2
R. Johnson 9 49 0 29
K. Money 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Money 1 9 0 9
J. Smith 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Smith 1 7 0 7
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 245 0
K. Ingram 2 5 1 4
D. Kerstetter 68 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Kerstetter 1 -2 0 -2
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 293 7
S. Ehlinger 13 -9 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Smith 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 1
J. Smith 9 7 70 1 19
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 188 3
B. Eagles 3 3 55 1 41
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 1
C. Brewer 6 4 16 0 10
J. Moore 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 328 6
J. Moore 7 1 15 1 15
B. Robinson 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
B. Robinson 3 2 8 0 8
J. Wiley 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 147 0
J. Wiley 1 1 5 0 5
T. Black 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 188 1
T. Black 2 0 0 0 0
A. Woodard 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Woodard 1 0 0 0 0
R. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
R. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 3.0
J. Ossai 12-0 3.0 0
J. Mitchell 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 7-1 0.0 0
C. Adimora 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Adimora 7-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Sterns 7-1 0.0 0
D. Overshown 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
T. Graham 3-2 1.0 0
A. Collins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Collins 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Jones 2-1 1.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Green 2-0 0.0 1
T. Sweat 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Sweat 2-1 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tschauner 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tschauner 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Ojomo 1-2 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bush 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
6/8 27/27
C. Dicker 2/2 40 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 47.1 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
R. Bujcevski 9 47.1 5 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 44.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
D. Jamison 3 44.0 100 0
R. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
R. Johnson 2 16.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 3.0 21 0
D. Jamison 1 1.0 1 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 400 4 1 184.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.0% 258 1 2 138.6
S. Sanders 27/39 400 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 478 5
C. Hubbard 25 72 0 9
L. Brown 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 229 1
L. Brown 8 33 0 12
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
B. Johnson 1 19 0 19
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 80 1
S. Sanders 16 11 0 35
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 11 187 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 401 2
T. Wallace 14 11 187 2 28
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 0
D. Stoner 6 4 53 0 28
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 1
B. Johnson 6 3 52 0 41
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
L. Wolf 4 3 37 1 25
L. Brown 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
L. Brown 2 2 37 0 32
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Hubbard 4 4 34 1 12
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 1
J. Woods 1 0 0 0 0
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
L. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Anderson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Sterling 9-0 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 8-2 1.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 6-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 6-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bernard-Converse 4-0 0.0 0
T. Harper 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Harper 4-0 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Lacy 3-0 1.0 0
S. Asi 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Asi 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harper 2-1 1.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
B. Martin 2-2 1.5 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Harvell-Peel 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-1 0.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
C. Bundage 0-2 0.5 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Hale 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/11 12/12
A. Hale 2/2 34 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
T. Hutton 5 42.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 11.5 69 0
D. Stoner 3 6.7 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 2:10 5 25 Punt
10:23 TEXAS 29 0:52 4 6 Punt
9:10 OKLAST 15 0:39 3 15 TD
5:55 TEXAS 8 2:02 6 17 Punt
1:36 TEXAS 25 1:02 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 OKLAST 8 1:09 3 5 FG
8:15 TEXAS 18 1:27 3 7 Punt
1:49 TEXAS 22 0:40 3 4 Punt
0:24 OKLAST 20 0:17 2 -3 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 TEXAS 24 1:47 7 2 Punt
8:09 OKLAST 2 0:00 1 -15 TD
6:11 TEXAS 19 2:25 9 25 Punt
2:17 TEXAS 19 1:13 4 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 TEXAS 41 3:30 7 0 Punt
8:37 OKLAST 44 4:10 10 44 TD
3:44 TEXAS 32 2:22 6 4 Punt
0:05 0:00 0 0
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:00 5 25 TD
15:00 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 OKLAST 14 2:19 7 71 TD
9:23 OKLAST 16 0:09 2 -1 Fumble
8:31 OKLAST 25 2:25 7 19 Punt
3:43 OKLAST 38 2:07 5 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 OKLAST 25 1:02 3 67 INT
10:56 OKLAST 25 2:41 8 75 TD
6:34 OKLAST 17 4:40 14 69 FG
1:00 OKLAST 25 0:23 4 55 Fumble
0:03 OKLAST 25 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 1:38 3 9 Punt
11:20 OKLAST 28 3:11 10 72 TD
7:57 OKLAST 25 1:39 3 6 Punt
3:38 OKLAST 12 1:13 5 28 Punt
0:56 OKLAST 11 0:31 3 11
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:27 OKLAST 25 0:37 3 5 Punt
1:13 OKLAST 20 1:03 6 63 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 15:00 7 0 End of Quarter
15:00 0:00 0 0

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 21 for -4 yards (89-T.Lacy).
+24 YD
2 & 14 - TEXAS 21
(14:30 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 45 for 24 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(14:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(14:10 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 47 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 47
(13:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 50 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
Punt
4 & 5 - TEXAS 50
(12:50 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 36 yards from TEX 50 to OKS 14 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(12:42 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+28 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 16
(12:12 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 44 for 28 yards (28-J.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44
(11:52 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44
(11:44 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 50 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 50
(11:26 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to TEX 45 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45
(11:02 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 36-J.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEX 45. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(11:02 - 1st) 8-B.Johnson to TEX 11 for 19 yards (15-C.Brown).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11
(10:29 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:23 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:23 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 55 yards from OKS 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 19 yards (14-N.Session).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29
(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TEXAS 24
(10:17 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Robinson.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 24
(10:12 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 35 for 11 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TEXAS 35
(9:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
Punt
4 & 4 - TEXAS 35
(9:31 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards from TEX 35 to OKS 16 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Fumble (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(9:23 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(9:14 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 15 FUMBLES. 36-J.Jones to OKS 15 for no gain.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15
(9:10 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 5 for 10 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5
(8:50 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to OKS 1 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(8:34 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:31 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:31 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(8:31 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell36-J.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27
(8:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
Penalty
3 & 8 - OKLAST 27
(7:57 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 27. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(7:49 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 43 for 15 yards (1-C.Adimora).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(7:34 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 44 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai93-T.Sweat).
Sack
2 & 11 - OKLAST 44
(7:17 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 49 for -5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
Sack
3 & 16 - OKLAST 49
(6:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 44 for -7 yards (36-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 23 - OKLAST 44
(6:06 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 49 yards from OKS 44. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 8 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8
(5:55 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 10 for 2 yards (2-T.McCalister7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 10
(5:36 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 13 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 5 - TEXAS 13
(5:19 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on OKS 97-A.Fofana Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 13. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18
(5:14 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 27 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TEXAS 27
(4:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 27
(4:40 - 1st) 68-D.Kerstetter to TEX 25 FUMBLES. 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 25 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 3 - TEXAS 25
(3:53 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards from TEX 25. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 38 for 10 yards (0-D.Overshown).

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(3:43 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 41 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 41
(3:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 38 for -3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+32 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(3:02 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to TEX 30 for 32 yards (1-C.Adimora).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(2:22 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at TEX 5 for 25 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5
(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:36 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:36 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(1:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 32 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams). Penalty on TEX 18-J.Wiley Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 22 - TEXAS 13
(1:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 24 for 11 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
+19 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 24
(0:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 43 for 19 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43
(0:34 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 49 for 6 yards (3-T.Sterling20-M.Rodriguez).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 45 for 6 yards (99-S.Asi).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(14:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS 42 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 42
(14:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 41 for 1 yard (99-S.Asi40-B.Martin).
+41 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 41
(13:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:20 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Interception (3 plays, 67 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:20 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(13:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 37 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(12:54 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 1 yard (52-J.Bush).
Int
2 & 9 - OKLAST 38
(12:18 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Green at OKS 49. 3-J.Green to OKS 8 for 41 yards.

TEXAS Longhorns  - FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8
(12:08 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 4 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 4
(11:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 4
(11:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS 3 for 1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEXAS 3
(10:59 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:56 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(10:56 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai98-M.Ojomo).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28
(10:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 14 yards (15-C.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(9:54 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - OKLAST 37
(9:33 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 49 for 12 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 49
(9:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TEX 47 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(8:55 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TEX 40 for 7 yards (3-J.Green).
+35 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 40
(8:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at TEX 5 for 35 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5
(8:22 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:15 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:15 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 18 for 16 yards (16-D.Harper).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18
(8:09 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 20 for 2 yards (99-S.Asi95-I.Antwine).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 20
(7:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TEX 25 for 5 yards (2-T.McCalister).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TEXAS 25
(6:58 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - TEXAS 25
(6:48 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 58 yards from TEX 25 to the OKS 17 downed by 21-T.Omeire.

OKLAST Cowboys  - FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17
(6:34 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 89-J.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 17. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 15 - OKLAST 12
(6:34 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 40 for 28 yards (28-J.Thompson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(6:11 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 6 yards (11-A.Cook).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 46
(5:48 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(5:27 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 49 for -1 yard (49-T.Graham).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 49
(4:35 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
3 & 9 - OKLAST 47
(4:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TEX 9-J.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 47. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(4:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 28 for 9 yards (11-A.Cook).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 28
(3:18 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 27 for 1 yard (95-A.Collins98-M.Ojomo).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27
(2:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at TEX 19 for 8 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 19
(2:28 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 16 for 3 yards (25-B.Foster).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(2:13 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 17 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 17
(2:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 14 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 14
(2:02 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLAST 14
(1:54 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:49 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 59 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 22 for 16 yards (12-K.Williams18-S.Flanagan).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22
(1:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 16 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin).
No Gain
2 & 16 - TEXAS 16
(1:18 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
+10 YD
3 & 16 - TEXAS 16
(1:15 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 26 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
Punt
4 & 6 - TEXAS 26
(1:09 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 56 yards from TEX 26. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 25 for 7 yards.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Fumble (4 plays, 55 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(1:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at TEX 34 for 41 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(0:49 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 40 for -6 yards (49-T.Graham).
No Gain
2 & 16 - OKLAST 40
(0:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
Sack
3 & 16 - OKLAST 40
(0:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (46-J.Ossai). 49-T.Graham to OKS 20 for 33 yards (30-C.Hubbard).

TEXAS Longhorns  - FG (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20
(0:24 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKS 23 for -3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TEXAS 23
(0:08 - 2nd) incomplete.
Field Goal
3 & 13 - TEXAS 23
(0:07 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Halftime (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(0:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders kneels at OKS 20 for -5 yards.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33
(14:41 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 31 for -2 yards (49-T.Graham).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31
(14:10 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(13:22 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 34 to TEX 24 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (7 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24
(13:15 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 25 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 25
(12:47 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 35 for 10 yards (2-T.McCalister7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35
(12:31 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TEXAS 36
(11:55 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - TEXAS 31
(11:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
No Gain
3 & 14 - TEXAS 31
(11:34 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
Penalty
4 & 14 - TEXAS 31
(11:28 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 28-J.Thompson False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 31. No Play.
Punt
4 & 19 - TEXAS 26
(11:28 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards from TEX 26 to OKS 28 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28
(11:20 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 30
(11:02 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 48 for 18 yards (7-C.Sterns).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(10:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Carter.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(10:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 39 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39
(10:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 33 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson6-J.Mitchell).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 33
(9:45 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 26 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(9:29 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 28 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
+18 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 28
(9:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 10 for 18 yards (1-C.Adimora).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10
(8:38 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 9 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai7-C.Sterns).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9
(8:14 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:09 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:09 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Jamison runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2
(8:09 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 2. No Play.
Missed PAT
(8:09 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is no good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (93-T.Sweat49-T.Graham).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26
(7:23 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 28 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 28
(6:53 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 31 for 3 yards (3-J.Green).
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 31
(6:18 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from OKS 31 to TEX 29 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison. Penalty on TEX 21-K.Crawford Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 29.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19
(6:11 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 28 for 9 yards (94-T.Ford).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 28
(5:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 31 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling8-R.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31
(5:36 - 3rd) 83-K.Money to TEX 40 for 9 yards (13-T.Harper).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TEXAS 40
(5:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
Penalty
3 & 1 - TEXAS 40
(5:13 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 40-B.Martin Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(5:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(4:54 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 49 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TEXAS 49
(4:06 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 70-C.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 49. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TEXAS 44
(3:51 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
Punt
4 & 11 - TEXAS 44
(3:46 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 44 yards from TEX 44 to OKS 12 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12
(3:38 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27
(3:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 40 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(3:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(3:08 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for no gain (6-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(2:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(2:25 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 40 to TEX 19 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19
(2:17 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 48 for 29 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48
(1:55 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 48
(1:47 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 48 for no gain (3-T.Sterling16-D.Harper).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 48
(1:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Woodard.
Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 48
(1:04 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards from TEX 48 to OKS 11 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11
(0:56 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 11
(0:50 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 17 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 17
(0:25 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for 5 yards.

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for no gain (7-C.Sterns).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(14:18 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat).
Penalty
3 & 7 - OKLAST 25
(13:50 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(13:44 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 5 yards (95-A.Collins).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 45
(13:15 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 44 for 11 yards (95-A.Collins15-C.Brown).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44
(12:53 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 31 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31
(12:17 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to TEX 33 FUMBLES (0-D.Overshown). 46-J.Ossai to TEX 41 for 8 yards.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (7 plays, 0 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41
(12:15 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 38 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TEXAS 38
(11:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 38 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
Penalty
3 & 13 - TEXAS 38
(11:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 38. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(11:00 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 46 for 1 yard (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TEXAS 46
(10:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to OKS 26 for 20 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on TEX 80-C.Brewer Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 46. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 24 - TEXAS 39
(10:05 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 47 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
Sack
3 & 16 - TEXAS 47
(9:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 41 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin1-C.Bundage).
Punt
4 & 22 - TEXAS 41
(8:45 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards from TEX 41 to OKS 20 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at TEX 41. No Play.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (10 plays, 44 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(8:37 - 4th) 7-J.Smith to OKS 37 for 7 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 37
(8:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 30 for 7 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30
(8:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 26 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 26
(7:38 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 25 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 25
(7:05 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 24 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper1-C.Bundage).
+9 YD
4 & 4 - TEXAS 24
(6:24 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 15 for 9 yards (2-T.McCalister).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15
(5:47 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKS 18 for -3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - TEXAS 18
(5:12 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 12 for 6 yards (13-T.Harper).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 12
(4:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
+12 YD
4 & 7 - TEXAS 12
(4:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:27 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:27 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(4:27 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 30 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30
(4:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30
(3:56 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30
(3:56 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30
(3:50 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 38 yards from OKS 30 to TEX 32 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32
(3:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 34 for 2 yards (13-T.Harper).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 34
(3:38 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 34
(3:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 43 for 9 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43
(2:55 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 43 for no gain (95-I.Antwine).
Sack
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43
(2:50 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 33 for -10 yards (16-D.Harper).
+3 YD
3 & 20 - TEXAS 33
(2:05 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 36 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
Punt
4 & 17 - TEXAS 36
(1:22 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards from TEX 36. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 3 yards.

OKLAST Cowboys  - FG (6 plays, 63 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20
(1:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 27 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+20 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 27
(0:57 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 47 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(0:39 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 25 for 28 yards (25-B.Foster).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(0:29 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 18 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 18
(0:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TEX 17 for 1 yard (26-C.Tschauner).
No Gain
3 & 2 - OKLAST 17
(0:10 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders spikes the ball at TEX 17 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLAST 17
(0:10 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEXAS Longhorns

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 4th) 19-A.Hale kicks 35 yards from OKS 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 14 yards (44-K.Farrar).

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(15:00 - 5) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 23 for 2 yards (2-T.McCalister).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 23
(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
Penalty
3 & 8 - TEXAS 23
(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore. Penalty on OKS 13-T.Harper Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 23. No Play.
Sack
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8
(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKS 15 for -7 yards (89-T.Lacy).
+15 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 15
(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 5) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - End of Quarter (7 plays, 0 yards, 15:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(15:00 - 5) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 25 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(0:00 - 5) 0-L.Brown to TEX 14 for 11 yards (1-C.Adimora).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to TEX 5 for 9 yards. Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEX 14. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - OKLAST 19
(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders to TEX 18 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai0-D.Overshown).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 18
(0:00 - 5) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 14 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TEX 12 for 2 yards.
Sack
4 & 8 - OKLAST 12
(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 25 for -13 yards (46-J.Ossai).
