Drive Chart
|
|
|TEXAS
|OKLAST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
S. Ehlinger
11 QB
169 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -9 RuYds
|
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
400 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
Touchdown 10:29
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
02:19
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:29
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
02:19
pos
0
6
Touchdown 1:41
3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:07
pos
7
13
Touchdown 13:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
01:02
pos
13
14
Touchdown 8:22
3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:41
pos
17
20
Touchdown 8:14
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:11
pos
20
30
Touchdown 8:09
39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Jamison runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
26
31
Touchdown 4:34
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
44
yds
04:10
pos
32
31
Two Point Conversion 4:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Touchdown 0:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
10
yds
00:00
pos
40
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|32
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|7
|19
|Penalty
|5
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|287
|530
|Total Plays
|75
|91
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|130
|Rush Attempts
|40
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|169
|400
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|13-142
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-47.1
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|42
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-41
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|400
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|18/34
|169
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|13
|59
|0
|24
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|9
|49
|0
|29
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|5
|1
|4
|
D. Kerstetter 68 OL
|D. Kerstetter
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|13
|-9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|9
|7
|70
|1
|19
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|3
|3
|55
|1
|41
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|6
|4
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|7
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Woodard 9 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|12-0
|3.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tschauner 26 DB
|C. Tschauner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 52 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|40
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|9
|47.1
|5
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3
|44.0
|100
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|27/39
|400
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|25
|72
|0
|9
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|33
|0
|12
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|16
|11
|0
|35
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|14
|11
|187
|2
|28
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|6
|4
|53
|0
|28
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|6
|3
|52
|0
|41
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|4
|3
|37
|1
|25
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|2
|37
|0
|32
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|4
|4
|34
|1
|12
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|42.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|6.7
|10
|0
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 21 for -4 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 21(14:30 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 45 for 24 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(14:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(14:10 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 47 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 47(13:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 50 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 50(12:50 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 36 yards from TEX 50 to OKS 14 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(12:42 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 16(12:12 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 44 for 28 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(11:52 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44(11:44 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 50 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 50(11:26 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to TEX 45 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(11:02 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 36-J.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEX 45. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(11:02 - 1st) 8-B.Johnson to TEX 11 for 19 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(10:29 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 55 yards from OKS 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 19 yards (14-N.Session).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 24(10:17 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Robinson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 24(10:12 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 35 for 11 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 35(9:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 35(9:31 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards from TEX 35 to OKS 16 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(9:10 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 5 for 10 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5(8:50 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to OKS 1 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1(8:34 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(8:31 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell36-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(8:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 27(7:57 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 27. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(7:49 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 43 for 15 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(7:34 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 44 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai93-T.Sweat).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 44(7:17 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 49 for -5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - OKLAST 49(6:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 44 for -7 yards (36-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - OKLAST 44(6:06 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 49 yards from OKS 44. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 8 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(5:55 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 10 for 2 yards (2-T.McCalister7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 10(5:36 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 13 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 13(5:19 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on OKS 97-A.Fofana Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 13. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(5:14 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 27 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 27(4:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 27(4:40 - 1st) 68-D.Kerstetter to TEX 25 FUMBLES. 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 25 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 25(3:53 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards from TEX 25. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 38 for 10 yards (0-D.Overshown).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(3:43 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 41 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 41(3:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 38 for -3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 38(3:02 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to TEX 30 for 32 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(2:22 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at TEX 5 for 25 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 32 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams). Penalty on TEX 18-J.Wiley Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 22 - TEXAS 13(1:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 24 for 11 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 24(0:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 43 for 19 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(0:34 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 49 for 6 yards (3-T.Sterling20-M.Rodriguez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 49(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 45 for 6 yards (99-S.Asi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(14:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS 42 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 42(14:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 41 for 1 yard (99-S.Asi40-B.Martin).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 41(13:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, 67 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 37 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(12:54 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 1 yard (52-J.Bush).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 38(12:18 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Green at OKS 49. 3-J.Green to OKS 8 for 41 yards.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8(12:08 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 4 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 4(11:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 4(11:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS 3 for 1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 3(10:59 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:56 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai98-M.Ojomo).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(10:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 14 yards (15-C.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(9:54 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 37(9:33 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 49 for 12 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 49(9:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TEX 47 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(8:55 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TEX 40 for 7 yards (3-J.Green).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 40(8:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at TEX 5 for 35 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5(8:22 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 18 for 16 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(8:09 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 20 for 2 yards (99-S.Asi95-I.Antwine).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 20(7:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TEX 25 for 5 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 25(6:58 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 25(6:48 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 58 yards from TEX 25 to the OKS 17 downed by 21-T.Omeire.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(6:34 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 89-J.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 17. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 12(6:34 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 40 for 28 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(6:11 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 6 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 46(5:48 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:27 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 49 for -1 yard (49-T.Graham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 49(4:35 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 47(4:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TEX 9-J.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(4:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 28 for 9 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 28(3:18 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 27 for 1 yard (95-A.Collins98-M.Ojomo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at TEX 19 for 8 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 19(2:28 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 16 for 3 yards (25-B.Foster).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(2:13 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 17 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 17(2:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 14 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 14(2:02 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 14(1:54 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 59 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 22 for 16 yards (12-K.Williams18-S.Flanagan).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(1:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 16 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TEXAS 16(1:18 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 16(1:15 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 26 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 26(1:09 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 56 yards from TEX 26. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 25 for 7 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Fumble (4 plays, 55 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(1:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at TEX 34 for 41 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(0:49 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 40 for -6 yards (49-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - OKLAST 40(0:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - OKLAST 40(0:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (46-J.Ossai). 49-T.Graham to OKS 20 for 33 yards (30-C.Hubbard).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33(14:41 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 31 for -2 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(14:10 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34(13:22 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 34 to TEX 24 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(13:15 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 25 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 25(12:47 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 35 for 10 yards (2-T.McCalister7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(12:31 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 36(11:55 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 31(11:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 31(11:34 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - TEXAS 31(11:28 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 28-J.Thompson False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TEXAS 26(11:28 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards from TEX 26 to OKS 28 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(11:20 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 30(11:02 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 48 for 18 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(10:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Carter.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48(10:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 39 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(10:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 33 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson6-J.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 33(9:45 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 26 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(9:29 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 28 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 28(9:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TEX 10 for 18 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(8:38 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TEX 9 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai7-C.Sterns).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9(8:14 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX End Zone FUMBLES. 5-D.Jamison runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2(8:09 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 2. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(8:09 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is no good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:57 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (93-T.Sweat49-T.Graham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(7:23 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 28 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 28(6:53 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 31 for 3 yards (3-J.Green).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 31(6:18 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from OKS 31 to TEX 29 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison. Penalty on TEX 21-K.Crawford Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 29.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(6:11 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 28 for 9 yards (94-T.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 28(5:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 31 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling8-R.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(5:36 - 3rd) 83-K.Money to TEX 40 for 9 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 40(5:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 40(5:13 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 40-B.Martin Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(5:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:54 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 49 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 49(4:06 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 70-C.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 44(3:51 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 44(3:46 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 44 yards from TEX 44 to OKS 12 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(3:38 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(3:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 40 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(3:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(3:08 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for no gain (6-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 40(2:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 40(2:25 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 40 to TEX 19 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(2:17 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 48 for 29 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(1:55 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 48(1:47 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 48 for no gain (3-T.Sterling16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 48(1:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Woodard.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 48(1:04 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards from TEX 48 to OKS 11 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for no gain (7-C.Sterns).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 22(14:18 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 25(13:50 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(13:44 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 5 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 45(13:15 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 44 for 11 yards (95-A.Collins15-C.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(12:53 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 31 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(12:17 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to TEX 33 FUMBLES (0-D.Overshown). 46-J.Ossai to TEX 41 for 8 yards.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 0 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(12:15 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 38 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 38(11:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 38 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TEXAS 38(11:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(11:00 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 46 for 1 yard (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 46(10:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to OKS 26 for 20 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on TEX 80-C.Brewer Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 24 - TEXAS 39(10:05 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 47 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 47(9:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 41 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TEXAS 41(8:45 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards from TEX 41 to OKS 20 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at TEX 41. No Play.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 44 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:37 - 4th) 7-J.Smith to OKS 37 for 7 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 37(8:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 30 for 7 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(8:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKS 26 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 26(7:38 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 25 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 25(7:05 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to OKS 24 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper1-C.Bundage).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 24(6:24 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 15 for 9 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(5:47 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKS 18 for -3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 18(5:12 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to OKS 12 for 6 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 12(4:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 12(4:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:27 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:27 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 30 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(4:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(3:56 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(3:56 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(3:50 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 38 yards from OKS 30 to TEX 32 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(3:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 34 for 2 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 34(3:38 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 34(3:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 43 for 9 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(2:55 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 43 for no gain (95-I.Antwine).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(2:50 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 33 for -10 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 20 - TEXAS 33(2:05 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 36 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TEXAS 36(1:22 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards from TEX 36. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 3 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (6 plays, 63 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 27 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 27(0:57 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 47 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(0:39 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 25 for 28 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:29 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TEX 18 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 18(0:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TEX 17 for 1 yard (26-C.Tschauner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 17(0:10 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders spikes the ball at TEX 17 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 17(0:10 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 5) 5-B.Robinson to OKS 23 for 2 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 23(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 23(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore. Penalty on OKS 13-T.Harper Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 23. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKS 15 for -7 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 15(15:00 - 5) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 5) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 0 yards, 15:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 5) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 25 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:00 - 5) 0-L.Brown to TEX 14 for 11 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to TEX 5 for 9 yards. Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEX 14. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 19(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders to TEX 18 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai0-D.Overshown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 18(0:00 - 5) 30-C.Hubbard to TEX 14 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 14(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TEX 12 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 12(0:00 - 5) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TEX 25 for -13 yards (46-J.Ossai).
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
SDGST
UTAHST
24
7
3rd 4:06 CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
3
35
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
17
6
2nd 6:20 FS1
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
20CSTC