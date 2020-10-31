Drive Chart
|
|
|TCU
|BAYLOR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 8:12
43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
00:54
pos
13
0
Touchdown 4:45
15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
00:58
pos
20
0
Touchdown 0:19
5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
01:09
pos
30
6
Touchdown 3:06
5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
03:36
pos
33
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|385
|278
|Total Plays
|67
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|247
|75
|Rush Attempts
|44
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|138
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|17-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.5
|7-46.0
|Return Yards
|71
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-71
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|247
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|14/23
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|16
|117
|1
|74
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|7
|81
|1
|33
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|9
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|5
|3
|64
|0
|37
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|5
|42
|1
|17
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|34
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|42.5
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|27.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|17.8
|67
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|17/37
|203
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|9
|82
|1
|32
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|8
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|12
|-14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|5
|2
|43
|0
|27
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|6
|4
|40
|2
|22
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|8
|2
|37
|0
|39
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|4
|33
|0
|30
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|2
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|6
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|6-0
|0.5
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 34 LB
|A. Logan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DT
|C. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|7
|46.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|29.8
|47
|0
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
T. Slinker 35 LB
|T. Slinker
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 30 for 30 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(14:52 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 35 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 35(14:20 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for -5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TCU 30(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TCU 25(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TCU 30 for 5 yards (93-V.Obi).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 30(12:48 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 30 to BAY 25 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:38 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 25 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 11 for -4 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 24 - BAYLOR 11(11:41 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 14 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 14(11:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 27-J.Lovett. 27-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:47 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 25. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain (42-J.McVea).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(10:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 42 for 15 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(10:07 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 41 for 17 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(9:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at BAY 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Logan).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 40(9:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs ob at BAY 3 for 37 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TCU 3(9:13 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 12 for 10 yards (18-B.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(9:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(8:55 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(8:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 14 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 14(8:12 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 35 for 35 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(7:45 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 40 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters95-T.Cooper).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 40(7:23 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 34 for -6 yards. Penalty on TCU 95-T.Cooper Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play. (95-T.Cooper).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(6:55 - 1st) to TCU 49 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 49 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 49(6:26 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TCU 40. 20-L.Van Zandt runs ob at TCU 40 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(5:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 50 for 10 yards (4-C.Morgan52-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(5:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Daniels. Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 50. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 45(5:10 - 1st) 21-D.Foster to BAY 35 for 10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:58 - 1st) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 27 for 8 yards (22-J.Woods). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BAY 27.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 13(4:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good. Team penalty on BAY Offside 0 yards enforced at BAY 3. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is no good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 18 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(4:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 31 for 5 yards (20-L.Van Zandt7-T.Moehrig).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 31(3:58 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 30 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(3:24 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(3:18 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 30. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 31 for 3 yards.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(3:08 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 32(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 43 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(2:12 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 42(1:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TCU 42(1:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 35 for -7 yards (64-R.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TCU 35(0:30 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 35 to BAY 16 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(0:21 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(0:14 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to BAY 17 for 1 yard (93-G.Ellis32-O.Mathis).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 17(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -9 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 8(14:17 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 8 Downed at the BAY 48.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(14:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(14:04 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to BAY 30 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 30(13:28 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(13:12 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(13:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow7-T.Moehrig).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(12:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(12:18 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(12:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(11:43 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 31(11:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 24(10:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(10:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 16(9:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 16(9:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TCU 16(9:12 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 17 for 17 yards (19-D.Jordan).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(9:00 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner to BAY 14 for -3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 14(8:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Ebner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 14(8:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 14(8:16 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 34 yards from BAY 14 Downed at the BAY 48.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(8:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 48 for -4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - TCU 48(7:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to BAY 49 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TCU 49(6:42 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - TCU 46(6:28 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to BAY 48 for 6 yards (96-C.Maxwell).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 48(5:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 12 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(5:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 12 for no gain (13-D.Winters).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to BAY 39 for 27 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(4:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 39. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 34(4:46 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 26 for -8 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 23 - BAYLOR 26(4:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 23 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 26 - BAYLOR 23(3:28 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 34 for 11 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 34(2:49 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 34 to TCU 25 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:40 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(2:00 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 36 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods2-T.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(1:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 35 FUMBLES. 54-B.Utley to TCU 35 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(1:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(1:18 - 2nd) to TCU 40 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 40 for no gain.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 40(0:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TCU 1 for 39 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(0:25 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 1 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(0:19 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 55 yards from BAY 35 to TCU 10 fair catch by.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10(0:13 - 2nd) to TCU 6 for -4 yards.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 60 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to TCU 48 for 47 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(14:52 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -9 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - BAYLOR 43(14:22 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 43 for no gain (93-G.Ellis95-T.Cooper).
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 43(13:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 35 for -8 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - BAYLOR 35(12:58 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 60 yards from BAY 35. 12-D.Davis pushed ob at TCU 21 for 16 yards (86-B.Sims). Team penalty on TCU Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on TCU 3-D.Collins Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at TCU 6.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 3(12:43 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 10 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+74 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 10(12:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 74 yards (12-K.Barnes3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 16(11:25 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for no gain (2-T.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 16(10:52 - 3rd) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 17 for -1 yard (12-K.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TCU 17(10:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TCU 17(10:29 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 37 yards from TCU 35. 35-T.Slinker to BAY 38 for 10 yards (12-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(10:20 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(10:14 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|-9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(10:08 - 3rd) to BAY 29 for -9 yards (44-C.Ellison).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 29(9:28 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 29. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain. Team penalty on TCU Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 27.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Downs (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(9:16 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 17(9:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 50 for 33 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(8:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to BAY 40 for 10 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(8:01 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 37 for 3 yards (54-B.Utley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 37(7:34 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells pushed ob at BAY 33 for 4 yards (54-B.Utley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 33(7:15 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 31 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TCU 31(6:41 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 31 for no gain (54-B.Utley2-T.Bernard).
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(6:35 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 36 for 5 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 36(6:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 38 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 38(5:38 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 48 for 10 yards (13-D.Winters11-K.Coleman).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(5:11 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -5 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 43(4:47 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 43(4:40 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to TCU 41 for 16 yards (2-K.Stewart98-D.Horton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(4:26 - 3rd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 38 for 3 yards (44-C.Ellison).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 38(4:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at TCU 27 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TCU 5 for 22 yards (30-G.Wallow24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(3:26 - 3rd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 3 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig93-G.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(3:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:59 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 29 for 4 yards (3-R.Texada2-T.Bernard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(2:26 - 3rd) 12-D.Davis pushed ob at TCU 34 for 5 yards (3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TCU 34(1:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 34 for no gain (4-C.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TCU 34(1:17 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 34 to BAY 29 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(1:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TCU 7-T.Moehrig Pass interference 11 yards enforced at BAY 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(0:57 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(0:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TCU 45 for no gain (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(0:27 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at TCU 43 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 43(15:00 - 4th) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 38 for 5 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson20-L.Van Zandt).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 38(14:35 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner runs ob at TCU 8 for 30 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8(13:49 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 8(13:44 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TCU 10 for -2 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(13:08 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(13:02 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 62 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 31 for 28 yards (3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:52 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 31(12:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 32(12:11 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 32(12:04 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 39 yards from TCU 32 to BAY 29 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(11:57 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TCU 50 for 21 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(11:36 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to TCU 41 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(11:14 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 32 for 9 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(10:45 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(10:32 - 4th) 20-C.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:25 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 24 for 24 yards (35-T.Slinker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(10:20 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TCU 36 for 12 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(9:51 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 33 for -3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TCU 33(9:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Evans.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TCU 33(9:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TCU 33(8:52 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 33 to BAY 18 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner. Penalty on BAY 13-Q.Jones Holding 9 yards enforced at BAY 18.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9(8:44 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 13 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 13(8:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 27 for 14 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(8:04 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 50 for 23 yards (24-A.Washington1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:15 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:09 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 42 for 8 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 42(6:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (12 plays, 42 yards, 6:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(6:24 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 48(5:43 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 35 for 13 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(5:06 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 36 for -1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 36(4:24 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 32 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea3-R.Texada).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 32(3:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 22 for 10 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(3:05 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 20 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 20(2:56 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 18 for 2 yards (34-A.Logan54-B.Utley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TCU 18(2:51 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to BAY 13 for 5 yards (34-A.Logan54-B.Utley).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - TCU 13(2:05 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to BAY 6 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TCU 6(1:28 - 4th) kneels at BAY 8 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 8(0:47 - 4th) kneels at BAY 11 for -3 yards.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 11(0:15 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan kneels at BAY 15 for -4 yards.
