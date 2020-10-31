Drive Chart
TCU
BAYLOR

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Barlow 24 RB
117 RuYds, RuTD
C. Brewer 12 QB
203 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -14 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:13
24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:33
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:06
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:12
43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
00:54
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:54
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:45
15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
00:58
pos
20
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:36
39-G.Kell extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:28
6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
33
yds
00:50
pos
26
0
Point After TD 13:20
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Field Goal 9:12
39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
25
yds
03:00
pos
30
0
Touchdown 0:19
5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
01:09
pos
30
6
Point After TD 0:14
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:29
39-G.Kell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
80
yds
02:14
pos
33
7
Touchdown 3:06
5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
03:36
pos
33
13
Point After TD 2:59
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:02
95-J.Mayers 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
35
yds
00:42
pos
33
17
Touchdown 10:32
20-C.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
01:32
pos
33
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:25
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
plays
yds
pos
33
23
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 11 3
Passing 7 9
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 2-13 3-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 385 278
Total Plays 67 70
Avg Gain 5.7 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 247 75
Rush Attempts 44 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 2.3
Yards Passing 138 203
Comp. - Att. 14-23 17-37
Yards Per Pass 5.1 3.9
Penalties - Yards 7-64 7-58
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.5 7-46.0
Return Yards 71 0
Punts - Returns 4-71 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
TCU 2-3 20103033
Baylor 1-3 077923
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 138 PASS YDS 203
247 RUSH YDS 75
385 TOTAL YDS 278
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 138 1 0 125.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 902 4 1 145.2
M. Duggan 14/23 138 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 111 2
D. Barlow 16 117 1 74
Z. Evans 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
Z. Evans 7 81 1 33
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 150 3
M. Duggan 9 25 0 13
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 55 1
D. Foster 3 17 0 10
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
E. Demercado 3 12 0 7
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 34 0
D. Davis 1 5 0 5
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
T. Barber 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Johnston 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 160 1
Q. Johnston 5 3 64 0 37
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 206 1
T. Barber 5 5 42 1 17
Z. Evans 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
Z. Evans 2 1 10 0 10
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 1
P. Wells 3 2 7 0 4
M. Barkley 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
M. Barkley 1 1 6 0 6
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
D. Foster 1 1 5 0 5
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
D. Davis 1 1 4 0 4
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
E. Demercado 1 0 0 0 0
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
D. Barlow 1 0 0 0 0
B. Conwright 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 184 1
B. Conwright 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
D. Winters 8-0 1.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 6-2 0.0 0
A. Washington 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Washington 4-1 0.0 0
K. Stewart 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Stewart 3-0 1.0 0
L. Van Zandt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Van Zandt 3-1 0.0 1
N. Bradford 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Bradford 3-0 0.0 0
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Wallow 3-2 0.0 0
G. Ellis III 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Ellis III 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ellison 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ellison 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Cooper 2-2 1.0 0
K. Coleman 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Coleman 2-1 1.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Mathis 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Barquet 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Barquet 1-0 1.0 0
D. Horton 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Horton 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
4/7 11/11
G. Kell 2/2 34 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
J. Sandy 6 42.5 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
S. Williams 3 27.3 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.8 67 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.8 67 1
D. Davis 4 17.8 67 1
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 203 2 1 104.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 627 6 2 131.2
C. Brewer 17/37 203 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
C. Williams 9 82 1 32
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 55 1
T. Ebner 8 22 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 122 1
J. Lovett 1 3 0 3
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 31 0
C. Brewer 12 -14 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Y. Terry 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Y. Terry 5 2 43 0 27
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 40 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 1
B. Sims 6 4 40 2 22
R. Sneed 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 1
R. Sneed 8 2 37 0 39
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 1
T. Ebner 5 4 33 0 30
G. Holmes 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 101 1
G. Holmes 2 2 23 0 21
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 1
J. Fleeks 6 2 16 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 1
J. Lovett 1 1 11 0 11
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Atkinson 2 0 0 0 0
J. Ellis 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ellis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Woods 7-0 0.0 0
D. Doyle 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.5
D. Doyle 6-0 0.5 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. McVea 5-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 4-0 0.0 0
A. Logan 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Logan 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 4-3 0.0 0
R. Texada 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Texada 3-2 0.0 0
B. Utley 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Utley 3-2 0.0 0
C. Morgan 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
M. Milton 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Milton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
C. Maxwell 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Maxwell 1-0 0.0 0
R. Miller 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
J. Pitre 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitre 1-0 0.0 0
V. Obi 93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Obi 1-0 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/5 10/10
J. Mayers 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
I. Power 7 46.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 29.8 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 2
T. Ebner 5 29.8 47 0
T. Thornton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Thornton 1 10.0 10 0
T. Slinker 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Slinker 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 30 2:12 4 0 Punt
10:39 TCU 27 1:33 5 73 TD
7:54 0:00 0 0 TD
5:34 TCU 40 0:58 5 60 TD
3:08 TCU 31 2:38 5 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 BAYLOR 48 0:50 3 48 TD
12:12 BAYLOR 41 3:00 7 25 FG
8:04 BAYLOR 48 2:14 4 0 Punt
2:40 TCU 25 1:13 3 10 Fumble
0:14 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 TCU 3 2:14 5 80 FG
9:16 TCU 17 2:35 7 52 Downs
2:59 TCU 25 1:42 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 TCU 31 0:54 3 1 Punt
10:25 TCU 24 1:33 4 9 Punt
6:24 TCU 43 6:09 12 42 Game
6:24 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 BAYLOR 25 1:51 4 0 Punt
9:06 BAYLOR 12 0:54 3 2 TD
7:54 BAYLOR 35 2:04 5 5 INT
4:36 BAYLOR 26 1:18 3 4 Punt
0:21 BAYLOR 16 0:07 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 BAYLOR 32 1:02 4 9 Downs
9:07 BAYLOR 17 0:51 3 -3 Punt
5:43 BAYLOR 12 2:54 6 22 Punt
1:23 TCU 35 1:09 5 35 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 48 2:02 3 -17 Punt
10:24 BAYLOR 38 0:56 3 -9 Punt
6:35 BAYLOR 31 3:36 11 69 TD
1:09 BAYLOR 29 0:42 10 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 BAYLOR 29 1:32 5 71 TD
8:44 BAYLOR 9 2:14 7 49 Downs
8:44 0:00 0 0

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 30 for 30 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30
(14:52 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 35 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 35
(14:20 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for -5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
Penalty
3 & 10 - TCU 30
(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - TCU 25
(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TCU 30 for 5 yards (93-V.Obi).
Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 30
(12:48 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 30 to BAY 25 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(12:38 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 25 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15
(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 11 for -4 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+3 YD
2 & 24 - BAYLOR 11
(11:41 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 14 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
+11 YD
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 14
(11:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 27-J.Lovett. 27-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
Punt
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(10:47 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 25. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain (42-J.McVea).

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27
(10:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 42 for 15 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42
(10:07 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 41 for 17 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(9:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at BAY 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Logan).
+37 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 40
(9:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs ob at BAY 3 for 37 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - TCU 3
(9:13 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 12 for 10 yards (18-B.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(9:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(8:55 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(8:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 14 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
Punt
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 14
(8:12 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears  - Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 35 for 35 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(7:45 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 40 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters95-T.Cooper).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 40
(7:23 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 34 for -6 yards. Penalty on TCU 95-T.Cooper Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play. (95-T.Cooper).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(6:55 - 1st) to TCU 49 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 49 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 49
(6:26 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46
(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
Int
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46
(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TCU 40. 20-L.Van Zandt runs ob at TCU 40 for no gain.

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(5:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 50 for 10 yards (4-C.Morgan52-M.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 50
(5:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Daniels. Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 50. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 5 - TCU 45
(5:10 - 1st) 21-D.Foster to BAY 35 for 10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(4:58 - 1st) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 27 for 8 yards (22-J.Woods). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BAY 27.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13
(4:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good. Team penalty on BAY Offside 0 yards enforced at BAY 3. No Play.
Missed PAT
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is no good.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 18 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26
(4:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 31 for 5 yards (20-L.Van Zandt7-T.Moehrig).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 31
(3:58 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 30 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 30
(3:24 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 30
(3:18 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 30. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 31 for 3 yards.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31
(3:08 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 32
(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 43 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43
(2:12 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Logan).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TCU 42
(1:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
Sack
3 & 11 - TCU 42
(1:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 35 for -7 yards (64-R.Miller).
Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 35
(0:30 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 35 to BAY 16 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16
(0:21 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 16
(0:14 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to BAY 17 for 1 yard (93-G.Ellis32-O.Mathis).
Sack
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -9 yards (2-K.Stewart).
Punt
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 8
(14:17 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 8 Downed at the BAY 48.

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 48
(14:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33
(14:04 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to BAY 30 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan).
+30 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 30
(13:28 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(13:12 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(13:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow7-T.Moehrig).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 39
(12:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 41
(12:18 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.

TCU Horned Frogs  - FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(12:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29
(11:43 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 31
(11:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17
(10:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:12 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:07 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 17 for 17 yards (19-D.Jordan).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17
(9:00 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner to BAY 14 for -3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 14
(8:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Ebner.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 14
(8:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 14
(8:16 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 34 yards from BAY 14 Downed at the BAY 48.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 48
(8:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 48 for -4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - TCU 48
(7:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to BAY 49 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
Penalty
3 & 11 - TCU 49
(6:42 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 49. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 46
(6:28 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to BAY 48 for 6 yards (96-C.Maxwell).
Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 48
(5:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 12 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(5:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 12 for no gain (13-D.Winters).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to BAY 39 for 27 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39
(4:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 39. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 34
(4:46 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 26 for -8 yards (95-T.Cooper).
-3 YD
2 & 23 - BAYLOR 26
(4:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 23 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+11 YD
3 & 26 - BAYLOR 23
(3:28 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 34 for 11 yards (2-K.Stewart).
Punt
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 34
(2:49 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 34 to TCU 25 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(2:40 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 29
(2:00 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 36 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods2-T.Bernard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36
(1:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 35 FUMBLES. 54-B.Utley to TCU 35 for no gain.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(1:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(1:18 - 2nd) to TCU 40 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 40 for no gain.
+39 YD
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 40
(0:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TCU 1 for 39 yards (28-N.Bradford).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BAYLOR 1
(0:25 - 2nd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 1 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1
(0:19 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 55 yards from BAY 35 to TCU 10 fair catch by.

TCU Horned Frogs

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10
(0:13 - 2nd) to TCU 6 for -4 yards.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 60 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to TCU 48 for 47 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(14:52 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -9 yards (13-D.Winters).
No Gain
2 & 19 - BAYLOR 43
(14:22 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 43 for no gain (93-G.Ellis95-T.Cooper).
Sack
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 43
(13:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 35 for -8 yards (97-E.Barquet).
Punt
4 & 27 - BAYLOR 35
(12:58 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 60 yards from BAY 35. 12-D.Davis pushed ob at TCU 21 for 16 yards (86-B.Sims). Team penalty on TCU Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on TCU 3-D.Collins Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at TCU 6.

TCU Horned Frogs  - FG (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 3
(12:43 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 10 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+74 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 10
(12:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 74 yards (12-K.Barnes3-R.Texada).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 16
(11:25 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for no gain (2-T.Bernard).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 16
(10:52 - 3rd) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 17 for -1 yard (12-K.Barnes).
No Gain
3 & 11 - TCU 17
(10:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - TCU 17
(10:29 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:24 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 37 yards from TCU 35. 35-T.Slinker to BAY 38 for 10 yards (12-D.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(10:20 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(10:14 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
-9 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(10:08 - 3rd) to BAY 29 for -9 yards (44-C.Ellison).
Punt
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 29
(9:28 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 29. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain. Team penalty on TCU Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 27.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Downs (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 17
(9:16 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 17
(9:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 50 for 33 yards (3-R.Texada).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50
(8:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to BAY 40 for 10 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(8:01 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 37 for 3 yards (54-B.Utley).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 37
(7:34 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells pushed ob at BAY 33 for 4 yards (54-B.Utley).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 33
(7:15 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 31 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TCU 31
(6:41 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 31 for no gain (54-B.Utley2-T.Bernard).

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31
(6:35 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 36 for 5 yards (32-O.Mathis).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 36
(6:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 38 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 38
(5:38 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 48 for 10 yards (13-D.Winters11-K.Coleman).
Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(5:11 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -5 yards (11-K.Coleman).
No Gain
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 43
(4:47 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
+16 YD
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 43
(4:40 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to TCU 41 for 16 yards (2-K.Stewart98-D.Horton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41
(4:26 - 3rd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 38 for 3 yards (44-C.Ellison).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 38
(4:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at TCU 27 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(3:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TCU 5 for 22 yards (30-G.Wallow24-A.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 5
(3:26 - 3rd) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 3 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig93-G.Ellis).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(3:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:59 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:59 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(2:59 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 29 for 4 yards (3-R.Texada2-T.Bernard).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 29
(2:26 - 3rd) 12-D.Davis pushed ob at TCU 34 for 5 yards (3-R.Texada).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TCU 34
(1:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 34 for no gain (4-C.Morgan).
Punt
4 & 1 - TCU 34
(1:17 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 34 to BAY 29 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.

BAYLOR Bears  - FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29
(1:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TCU 7-T.Moehrig Pass interference 11 yards enforced at BAY 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(1:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(0:57 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(0:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TCU 45 for no gain (24-A.Washington).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(0:27 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at TCU 43 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 43
(15:00 - 4th) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 38 for 5 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson20-L.Van Zandt).
+30 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 38
(14:35 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner runs ob at TCU 8 for 30 yards.
No Gain
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8
(13:49 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 8
(13:44 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TCU 10 for -2 yards (11-K.Coleman).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(13:08 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(13:02 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 62 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 31 for 28 yards (3-R.Texada).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 31
(12:52 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 31
(12:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 32
(12:11 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 32
(12:04 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 39 yards from TCU 32 to BAY 29 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29
(11:57 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TCU 50 for 21 yards (13-D.Winters).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(11:36 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to TCU 41 for 9 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41
(11:14 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 32 for 9 yards (24-A.Washington).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(10:45 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
+32 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(10:32 - 4th) 20-C.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:25 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:25 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 24 for 24 yards (35-T.Slinker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 24
(10:20 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TCU 36 for 12 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 36
(9:51 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 33 for -3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TCU 33
(9:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Evans.
No Gain
3 & 13 - TCU 33
(9:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
Punt
4 & 13 - TCU 33
(8:52 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 33 to BAY 18 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner. Penalty on BAY 13-Q.Jones Holding 9 yards enforced at BAY 18.

BAYLOR Bears  - Downs (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9
(8:44 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 13 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 13
(8:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 27 for 14 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(8:04 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 50 for 23 yards (24-A.Washington1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(7:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(7:15 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(7:09 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TCU 42 for 8 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
No Gain
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 42
(6:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.

TCU Horned Frogs  - End of Game (12 plays, 42 yards, 6:09 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43
(6:24 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Woods).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 48
(5:43 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 35 for 13 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(5:06 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 36 for -1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 36
(4:24 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 32 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea3-R.Texada).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 32
(3:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 22 for 10 yards (42-J.McVea).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22
(3:05 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 20 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 20
(2:56 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to BAY 18 for 2 yards (34-A.Logan54-B.Utley).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 18
(2:51 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to BAY 13 for 5 yards (34-A.Logan54-B.Utley).
+7 YD
4 & 1 - TCU 13
(2:05 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to BAY 6 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
-2 YD
1 & 6 - TCU 6
(1:28 - 4th) kneels at BAY 8 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 8
(0:47 - 4th) kneels at BAY 11 for -3 yards.
-4 YD
3 & 11 - TCU 11
(0:15 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan kneels at BAY 15 for -4 yards.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores