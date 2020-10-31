Drive Chart
|VATECH
|LVILLE
Key Players
|
|
H. Hooker
2 QB
183 PaYds, 68 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
350 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 47 RuYds
Touchdown 6:26
3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
03:09
pos
21
6
Touchdown 12:08
3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
82
yds
01:23
pos
31
20
Two Point Conversion 3:23
2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
28
Touchdown 1:08
3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
02:23
pos
42
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|466
|548
|Total Plays
|61
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|198
|Rush Attempts
|51
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|183
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|10-10
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|13.2
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-71
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|548
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|10/10
|183
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|21
|147
|1
|28
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|19
|68
|3
|18
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|7
|34
|0
|8
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|10
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|4
|71
|0
|34
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|53
|0
|42
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3
|46
|0
|24
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Debose 13 DL
|Z. Debose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|41
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|3
|38.7
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 48 DB
|L. Rudolph
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|23/35
|350
|3
|3
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|17
|129
|1
|90
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|47
|0
|25
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|3
|22
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|9
|5
|158
|1
|82
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|8
|8
|78
|0
|18
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|7
|5
|42
|1
|16
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|2
|37
|1
|23
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Johnson 88 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dorsey 91 DL
|D. Dorsey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 25 S
|J. Minkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|2
|43.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|20.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 12 for -13 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - LVILLE 12(14:27 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 15 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 20 - LVILLE 15(13:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 45 for 30 yards (24-D.Taylor). Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 19.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 26 - LVILLE 9(13:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - LVILLE 17(12:52 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 36 yards from LOU 17 to VT 47 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(12:45 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 25 for 28 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:15 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 22 for 3 yards (41-R.Puryear).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 22(11:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 14 FUMBLES (38-J.Fagot). 2-H.Hooker to LOU 14 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(11:06 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 6 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 6(10:46 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:41 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 35 for 10 yards (37-B.Murray).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(10:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for -3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 32(9:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 33(8:55 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 30 for -3 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LVILLE 30(8:19 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 50 yards from LOU 30. 83-T.Robinson to VT 21 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(8:09 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 26 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 26(7:38 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 33 for 7 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(7:01 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 50 for 17 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(6:22 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 43 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery99-D.Tell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 43(5:34 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to LOU 34 for 9 yards (9-C.Avery).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(5:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 36 for -2 yards (13-K.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 36(4:34 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at LOU 37 for -1 yard (38-J.Fagot).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 37(3:49 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LOU 27 for 10 yards (91-D.Dorsey). Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 27.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - VATECH 42(3:27 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 40 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns11-N.Okeke).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - VATECH 40(3:08 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from LOU 40 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(3:01 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 33 for 13 yards (17-D.Deablo). Penalty on LOU 14-E.Pfeifer Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - LVILLE 23(2:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for no gain (37-B.Murray23-R.Ashby).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(2:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Taylor at LOU 45. 24-D.Taylor to LOU 33 for 12 yards (10-J.Hawkins).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:02 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 16 for 17 yards (13-K.Clark). Penalty on VT 11-T.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 25.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 12 - VATECH 35(1:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 3 for 32 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - VATECH 3(1:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (7 plays, 43 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:53 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for no gain (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 38 for 13 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to VT 39 for 23 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(14:29 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 38 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 38(13:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to VT 30 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 30(13:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno34-A.Tisdale).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 31(12:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 32 for -1 yard (34-A.Tisdale). Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Personal Foul declined.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(12:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 34 for 34 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(11:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 6 for 28 yards (22-Y.Abdullah3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - VATECH 6(11:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 2 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 2(10:50 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 1 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 1(10:17 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 1 for no gain (9-C.Avery22-Y.Abdullah).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 1(9:33 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 63 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 23 for 21 yards (22-C.Conner). Penalty on VT 22-C.Conner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 23.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:16 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 42 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 42(9:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 40 for 18 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(8:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 39 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 50(7:40 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Johnson. Penalty on VT 27-A.Chatman Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(7:34 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to VT 35 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 35(6:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to VT 14 for 21 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(6:26 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 52 yards from LOU 35. 35-K.King to VT 35 for 22 yards (40-D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(6:11 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 43 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 43(5:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 43 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 43(5:11 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 40 for -3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 40(4:37 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 42 yards from VT 40 to LOU 18 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(4:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18(4:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 20 for 2 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 20(3:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 20 yards (37-B.Murray).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(3:08 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at LOU 40. 17-D.Deablo to LOU 36 for 4 yards (83-M.Ford).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 36 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge90-J.Goldwire).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(2:21 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 37 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns90-J.Goldwire).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 37(1:36 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LOU 19 for 18 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on VT 69-L.Tenuta Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 37. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 21 - VATECH 47(1:03 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 49 for -2 yards (3-R.Yeast13-K.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - VATECH 49(0:52 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 34 yards from LOU 49 to LOU 15 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(0:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 10 for -5 yards (58-J.Fuga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 10(0:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+90 YD
|
3 & 15 - LVILLE 10(0:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 42 yards from LOU 35. 35-K.King to VT 37 for 14 yards (36-M.Burkley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(14:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 30 for -7 yards (12-M.Character).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 30(14:21 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to LOU 46 for 24 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(13:45 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 41 for 5 yards (17-D.Etheridge2-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(13:16 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 33 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(12:30 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 29 for 4 yards (12-M.Character).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(11:53 - 3rd) 83-T.Robinson to LOU 1 for 28 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(11:20 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (12 plays, -16 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 19 for 19 yards (15-K.Artis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 24 for 5 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 24(10:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 49 for 25 yards (44-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for no gain (38-A.Barno).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 47 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 47(8:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at VT 37 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(8:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 38 for -1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 38(7:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 23 for 15 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(7:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at VT 13 for 10 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(6:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(6:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 8 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 8(5:40 - 3rd) 81-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cunningham.
|Int
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 8(5:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 2. 22-C.Conner to VT 3 for 1 yard (83-M.Ford).
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (13 plays, 84 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 3(5:25 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 11 for 8 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 11(4:52 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 16 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(4:17 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 22 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 22(3:46 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 24 for 2 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 24(3:03 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to VT 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(2:30 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 48 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(2:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 45 for 7 yards (91-D.Dorsey11-N.Okeke).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 45(1:34 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at LOU 38 for 7 yards (25-J.Minkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(1:04 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 37 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 37(0:31 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 19 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(15:00 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 18 for 1 yard (12-M.Character3-R.Yeast).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 18(14:40 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 16 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 16(13:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 13 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 13(13:23 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 82 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at LOU 18 for 18 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(13:09 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 18 for no gain (41-J.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18(12:37 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 18 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|+82 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 18(12:08 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:53 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (4 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 34 yards from LOU 35 to the VT 31 downed by 82-J.Mitchell.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(11:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LOU 27 for 42 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(11:20 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 23 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 23(10:39 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 22 for 1 yard (2-C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 22(9:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 23 for -1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 23(9:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs ob at LOU 40 for 15 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(8:46 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to VT 49 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(8:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at VT 48 for 1 yard. Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at VT 49. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 46(7:57 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 41(7:49 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 41(7:42 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 20 - LVILLE 41(7:36 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to VT 42 for 17 yards (34-A.Tisdale44-D.Strong).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 42(6:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 17 for 25 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(6:21 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 13 for 4 yards (24-D.Taylor23-R.Ashby).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 13(5:43 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(5:36 - 4th) Team penalty on VT Offside 1 yards enforced at VT 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 44 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 13 yards from LOU 35 to the LOU 48 downed by 48-L.Rudolph.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(5:34 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker runs ob at LOU 24 for 24 yards. Penalty on VT 69-L.Tenuta Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 44.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 16 - VATECH 46(5:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LOU 41 for 13 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 41(4:48 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire91-D.Dorsey). Penalty on LOU 11-N.Okeke Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at LOU 39.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(4:13 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 24 for no gain (2-C.Jones).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 24(3:31 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:23 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 24 for 23 yards (55-A.Rosa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:18 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:13 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 31 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 31(2:48 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:11 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 33 for 21 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(1:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 27 for 6 yards (13-Z.Debose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 27(1:34 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to VT 20 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(1:25 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 16 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 16(1:21 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 16(1:15 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 16(1:08 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:00 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Delay of kickoff 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 14 yards from LOU 30 to the LOU 44 downed by 83-T.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(0:59 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 40 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah91-D.Dorsey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 40(0:51 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 30 for 10 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(0:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker kneels at LOU 34 for -4 yards.
