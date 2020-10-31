Drive Chart
VATECH
LVILLE

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
H. Hooker 2 QB
183 PaYds, 68 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
M. Cunningham 3 QB
350 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 47 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:46
2-H.Hooker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
02:04
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:41
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:00
2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
01:09
pos
13
0
Point After TD 0:53
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:33
2-H.Hooker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:59
pos
20
0
Point After TD 9:28
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 6:26
3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
03:09
pos
21
6
Point After TD 6:19
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:08
10-J.Hawkins runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
00:46
pos
21
13
Point After TD 0:00
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:20
11-T.Turner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
03:45
pos
27
14
Point After TD 11:15
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:23
93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
84
yds
04:54
pos
31
14
Touchdown 12:08
3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
82
yds
01:23
pos
31
20
Point After TD 11:53
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Field Goal 9:20
93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
46
yds
02:33
pos
34
21
Touchdown 5:43
36-M.Burkley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
03:38
pos
34
27
Point After TD 5:36
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
28
Touchdown 3:31
21-K.Herbert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
48
yds
02:13
pos
40
28
Two Point Conversion 3:23
2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
28
Touchdown 1:08
3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
02:23
pos
42
34
Point After TD 1:00
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
35
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 23
Rushing 12 6
Passing 8 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-7 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 466 548
Total Plays 61 65
Avg Gain 7.6 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 283 198
Rush Attempts 51 29
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 6.8
Yards Passing 183 350
Comp. - Att. 10-10 23-36
Yards Per Pass 13.2 8.4
Penalties - Yards 7-71 7-60
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 5 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 3-38.7 2-43.0
Return Yards 19 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 4-2 14771442
Louisville 2-5 01402135
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 183 PASS YDS 350
283 RUSH YDS 198
466 TOTAL YDS 548
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 183 0 0 253.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 470 4 3 133.9
H. Hooker 10/10 183 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 147 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 656 5
K. Herbert 21 147 1 28
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 68 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 291 4
H. Hooker 19 68 3 18
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 187 2
R. Blackshear 7 34 0 8
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Robinson 1 28 0 28
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 56 0
T. Turner 2 10 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 183 0
T. Turner 4 4 71 0 34
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 2
T. Robinson 2 2 53 0 42
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 265 4
J. Mitchell 3 3 46 0 24
N. Gallo 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
N. Gallo 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
C. Conner 8-0 0.0 1
B. Murray 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Murray 7-0 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 7-2 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Deablo 6-0 0.0 1
D. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 5-0 0.0 1
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Ashby 3-2 0.0 0
J. Reed 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Reed 2-0 2.0 0
A. Chatman 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Chatman 2-0 0.0 0
A. Barno 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Barno 2-0 0.0 0
D. Strong 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Strong 1-1 0.0 0
J. Fuga 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Fuga 1-0 1.0 0
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Debose 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/13 18/18
B. Johnson 2/2 41 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
O. Bradburn 3 38.7 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
K. King 2 18.0 22 0
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Mitchell 1 0.0 0 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Robinson 1 0.0 0 0
L. Rudolph 48 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Rudolph 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 0.4 3 0
T. Robinson 1 1.0 1 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 350 3 3 160.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 1396 12 5 150.8
M. Cunningham 23/35 350 3 3
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Smith 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 693 6
J. Hawkins 17 129 1 90
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 173 3
M. Cunningham 9 47 0 25
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 58 0
M. Burkley 3 22 1 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 158 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 285 1
D. Fitzpatrick 9 5 158 1 82
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 450 5
T. Atwell 8 8 78 0 18
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
J. Hawkins 7 5 42 1 16
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 189 4
M. Ford 2 2 37 1 23
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 2
E. Pfeifer 2 1 13 0 13
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 214 0
B. Smith 1 1 11 0 11
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Marshall 1 1 11 0 11
R. Johnson 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Cunningham 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Avery 9-0 1.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. Burns 8-1 0.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fagot 6-0 1.0 0
M. Character 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Character 5-0 1.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 5-1 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Yeast 5-2 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 3-0 0.0 0
D. Dorsey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Dorsey 2-2 0.0 0
K. Clark 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Clark 2-1 0.0 0
R. Puryear 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Puryear 1-0 0.0 0
J. Minkins 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Minkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-2 0.0 0
D. Tell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tell 0-1 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Okeke 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Turner 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/8 21/21
J. Turner 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Lupo 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
L. Lupo 2 43.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 23 0
B. Smith 4 20.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 VATECH 47 2:04 5 53 TD
8:09 VATECH 21 5:01 9 39 Punt
2:02 LVILLE 33 1:09 3 42 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 VATECH 32 2:59 6 68 TD
6:19 VATECH 35 1:42 3 5 Punt
3:00 LVILLE 36 2:08 4 -13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 37 3:45 7 63 TD
5:25 VATECH 3 4:54 13 84 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 VATECH 31 2:33 4 46 FG
5:36 LVILLE 48 2:13 4 44 TD
1:00 LVILLE 44 0:56 3 10 Game
1:00 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 25 2:08 4 18 Punt
10:41 LVILLE 25 2:22 4 5 Punt
3:01 LVILLE 20 0:49 3 47 INT
0:53 LVILLE 25 0:36 7 43 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 LVILLE 38 3:09 8 62 TD
4:28 LVILLE 18 1:20 4 46 INT
0:46 LVILLE 15 0:46 3 85 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 LVILLE 19 5:40 12 -16 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 LVILLE 18 1:23 3 82 TD
9:14 LVILLE 25 3:38 10 75 TD
3:23 LVILLE 24 2:23 12 71 TD
3:23 0:00 0 0

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 12 for -13 yards (9-J.Reed).
+3 YD
2 & 23 - LVILLE 12
(14:27 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 15 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+30 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 15
(13:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 45 for 30 yards (24-D.Taylor). Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 19.
+8 YD
3 & 26 - LVILLE 9
(13:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 18 - LVILLE 17
(12:52 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 36 yards from LOU 17 to VT 47 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47
(12:45 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 25 for 28 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(12:15 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 22 for 3 yards (41-R.Puryear).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 22
(11:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 14 FUMBLES (38-J.Fagot). 2-H.Hooker to LOU 14 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 14
(11:06 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 6 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 6
(10:46 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:41 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:41 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(10:41 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 35 for 10 yards (37-B.Murray).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(10:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for -3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 32
(9:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
Sack
3 & 12 - LVILLE 33
(8:55 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 30 for -3 yards (9-J.Reed).
Punt
4 & 15 - LVILLE 30
(8:19 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 50 yards from LOU 30. 83-T.Robinson to VT 21 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21
(8:09 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 26 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 26
(7:38 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 33 for 7 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33
(7:01 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 50 for 17 yards (2-C.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 50
(6:22 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 43 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery99-D.Tell).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 43
(5:34 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to LOU 34 for 9 yards (9-C.Avery).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(5:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 36 for -2 yards (13-K.Clark).
Sack
2 & 12 - VATECH 36
(4:34 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at LOU 37 for -1 yard (38-J.Fagot).
+10 YD
3 & 13 - VATECH 37
(3:49 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LOU 27 for 10 yards (91-D.Dorsey). Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 27.
+2 YD
3 & 18 - VATECH 42
(3:27 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 40 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns11-N.Okeke).
Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 40
(3:08 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from LOU 40 to LOU End Zone. touchback.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Interception (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(3:01 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 33 for 13 yards (17-D.Deablo). Penalty on LOU 14-E.Pfeifer Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 33.
No Gain
1 & 7 - LVILLE 23
(2:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for no gain (37-B.Murray23-R.Ashby).
Int
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23
(2:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Taylor at LOU 45. 24-D.Taylor to LOU 33 for 12 yards (10-J.Hawkins).

VATECH Hokies  - TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33
(2:02 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 16 for 17 yards (13-K.Clark). Penalty on VT 11-T.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 25.
+32 YD
1 & 12 - VATECH 35
(1:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 3 for 32 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - VATECH 3
(1:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:53 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Downs (7 plays, 43 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(0:53 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for no gain (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(0:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 38 for 13 yards (27-A.Chatman).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to VT 39 for 23 yards (37-B.Murray).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39
(14:29 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 38 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 38
(13:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to VT 30 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 30
(13:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno34-A.Tisdale).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 31
(12:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 32 for -1 yard (34-A.Tisdale). Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Personal Foul declined.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32
(12:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU 34 for 34 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(11:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 6 for 28 yards (22-Y.Abdullah3-R.Yeast).
+4 YD
1 & 6 - VATECH 6
(11:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 2 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 2
(10:50 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 1 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).
No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 1
(10:17 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 1 for no gain (9-C.Avery22-Y.Abdullah).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - VATECH 1
(9:33 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:28 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:28 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 63 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 23 for 21 yards (22-C.Conner). Penalty on VT 22-C.Conner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38
(9:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38
(9:16 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 42 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 42
(9:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 40 for 18 yards (24-D.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(8:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 39 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - LVILLE 50
(7:40 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Johnson. Penalty on VT 27-A.Chatman Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 50. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(7:34 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to VT 35 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 35
(6:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to VT 14 for 21 yards (27-A.Chatman).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14
(6:26 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:19 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:19 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 52 yards from LOU 35. 35-K.King to VT 35 for 22 yards (40-D.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35
(6:11 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 43 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 2 - VATECH 43
(5:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 43 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
Sack
3 & 2 - VATECH 43
(5:11 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 40 for -3 yards (9-C.Avery).
Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 40
(4:37 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 42 yards from VT 40 to LOU 18 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Interception (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(4:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(4:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 20 for 2 yards (22-C.Conner).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 20
(3:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 20 yards (37-B.Murray).
Int
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(3:08 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at LOU 40. 17-D.Deablo to LOU 36 for 4 yards (83-M.Ford).

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(3:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 36 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge90-J.Goldwire).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 36
(2:21 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 37 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns90-J.Goldwire).
Penalty
3 & 11 - VATECH 37
(1:36 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LOU 19 for 18 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on VT 69-L.Tenuta Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 37. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 21 - VATECH 47
(1:03 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 49 for -2 yards (3-R.Yeast13-K.Clark).
Punt
4 & 23 - VATECH 49
(0:52 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 34 yards from LOU 49 to LOU 15 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Halftime (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15
(0:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 10 for -5 yards (58-J.Fuga).
No Gain
2 & 15 - LVILLE 10
(0:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+90 YD
3 & 15 - LVILLE 10
(0:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 42 yards from LOU 35. 35-K.King to VT 37 for 14 yards (36-M.Burkley).
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 37
(14:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 30 for -7 yards (12-M.Character).
+24 YD
2 & 17 - VATECH 30
(14:21 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to LOU 46 for 24 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46
(13:45 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 41 for 5 yards (17-D.Etheridge2-C.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41
(13:16 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 33 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33
(12:30 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 29 for 4 yards (12-M.Character).
+28 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 29
(11:53 - 3rd) 83-T.Robinson to LOU 1 for 28 yards (10-R.Burns).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - VATECH 1
(11:20 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:15 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Interception (12 plays, -16 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:15 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 19 for 19 yards (15-K.Artis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19
(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 24 for 5 yards (37-B.Murray).
+25 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 24
(10:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 49 for 25 yards (44-D.Strong).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(9:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for no gain (38-A.Barno).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(9:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 47 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 47
(8:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at VT 37 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37
(8:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 38 for -1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 38
(7:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 23 for 15 yards (37-B.Murray).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23
(7:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at VT 13 for 10 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(6:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(6:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 8 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LVILLE 8
(5:40 - 3rd) 81-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cunningham.
Int
4 & 5 - LVILLE 8
(5:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 2. 22-C.Conner to VT 3 for 1 yard (83-M.Ford).

VATECH Hokies  - FG (13 plays, 84 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 3
(5:25 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 11 for 8 yards (9-C.Avery).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 11
(4:52 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 16 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 16
(4:17 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 22 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 22
(3:46 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 24 for 2 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
+13 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 24
(3:03 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to VT 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37
(2:30 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 48 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(2:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 45 for 7 yards (91-D.Dorsey11-N.Okeke).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 45
(1:34 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at LOU 38 for 7 yards (25-J.Minkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38
(1:04 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 37 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 37
(0:31 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 19 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19
(15:00 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to LOU 18 for 1 yard (12-M.Character3-R.Yeast).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 18
(14:40 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 16 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 16
(13:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 13 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - VATECH 13
(13:23 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (3 plays, 82 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at LOU 18 for 18 yards (17-D.Deablo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(13:09 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 18 for no gain (41-J.Griffin).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(12:37 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 18 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
+82 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(12:08 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:53 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (4 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:53 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 34 yards from LOU 35 to the VT 31 downed by 82-J.Mitchell.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31
(11:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LOU 27 for 42 yards (2-C.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27
(11:20 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 23 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 23
(10:39 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 22 for 1 yard (2-C.Jones).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 22
(9:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LOU 23 for -1 yard (9-C.Avery).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - VATECH 23
(9:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(9:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs ob at LOU 40 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(8:46 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to VT 49 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(8:14 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at VT 48 for 1 yard. Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at VT 49. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - LVILLE 46
(7:57 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - LVILLE 41
(7:49 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 20 - LVILLE 41
(7:42 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
+17 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 41
(7:36 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to VT 42 for 17 yards (34-A.Tisdale44-D.Strong).
+25 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 42
(6:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 17 for 25 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17
(6:21 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 13 for 4 yards (24-D.Taylor23-R.Ashby).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 13
(5:43 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(5:36 - 4th) Team penalty on VT Offside 1 yards enforced at VT 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(5:36 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (4 plays, 44 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 13 yards from LOU 35 to the LOU 48 downed by 48-L.Rudolph.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(5:34 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker runs ob at LOU 24 for 24 yards. Penalty on VT 69-L.Tenuta Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 44.
+13 YD
1 & 16 - VATECH 46
(5:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LOU 41 for 13 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 41
(4:48 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire91-D.Dorsey). Penalty on LOU 11-N.Okeke Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at LOU 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 24
(4:13 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 24 for no gain (2-C.Jones).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 24
(3:31 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:23 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 81-B.Smith to LOU 24 for 23 yards (55-A.Rosa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24
(3:18 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24
(3:13 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 31 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 31
(2:48 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(2:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 46 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46
(2:11 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to VT 33 for 21 yards (22-C.Conner).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(1:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to VT 27 for 6 yards (13-Z.Debose).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 27
(1:34 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to VT 20 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(1:25 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to VT 16 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 16
(1:21 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LVILLE 16
(1:15 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
+16 YD
4 & 6 - LVILLE 16
(1:08 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:00 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(1:00 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Delay of kickoff 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.

VATECH Hokies  - End of Game (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:00 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 14 yards from LOU 30 to the LOU 44 downed by 83-T.Robinson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(0:59 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 40 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah91-D.Dorsey).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 40
(0:51 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to LOU 30 for 10 yards (38-J.Fagot).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(0:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker kneels at LOU 34 for -4 yards.
