Key Players
|
|
T. Pigrome
1 QB
106 PaYds, PaTD, 19 RuYds
|
|
Z. Wilson
1 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 0:28
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:02
pos
3
13
Touchdown 7:55
1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
02:11
pos
3
27
Touchdown 0:21
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
69
yds
04:20
pos
3
34
Touchdown 3:13
1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:04
pos
9
35
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|262
|410
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|166
|Rush Attempts
|34
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|106
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-96
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|31
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|19/30
|106
|1
|0
|
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|17
|75
|0
|14
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|8
|37
|0
|11
|
B. Washington 25 LB
|B. Washington
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|2
|19
|0
|23
|
C. Jones 25 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|5
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|8
|5
|28
|1
|10
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|8
|5
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|3
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Traynor 85 WR
|T. Traynor
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Taylor 86 WR
|T. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fails 21 WR
|J. Fails
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Springer 6 DB
|T. Springer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|3
|45.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Fails 21 WR
|J. Fails
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|16
|95
|1
|32
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|5
|35
|1
|25
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|9
|5
|67
|1
|23
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|7
|5
|59
|0
|38
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|2
|50
|1
|42
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|6
|4
|31
|1
|11
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hill 86 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 LB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 0 DB
|D. Mandell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Willis 29 DB
|S. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 20 DB
|H. Livingston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 LB
|M. Criddle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
|S. Fevaleaki
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 DB
|K. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/2
|49
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 26 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
BYU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 19 yards (24-R.Cray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(14:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 47 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 47(14:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 47 for 6 yards (2-D.Key7-T.Meadows).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 47(13:26 - 1st) 13-M.Wake to WKY 47 for no gain (32-E.Brown28-D.Cain).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 47(12:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs ob at WKY 44 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(12:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 44(12:12 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 41 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 41(11:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 3 for 38 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(11:37 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 2 for 1 yard (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 2(10:44 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (15 plays, 49 yards, 8:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:38 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 28(9:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(9:29 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 77-M.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WKY 31(9:06 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 29 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - WKY 29(8:16 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 6 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 35(7:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 49 for 14 yards (1-M.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(6:52 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 67-S.Joest False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - WKY 44(6:52 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley2-K.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 49(6:13 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 47 for 4 yards (23-Z.Anderson2-K.Ellis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 47(5:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to BYU 40 for 7 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(5:06 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 39 for 1 yard (7-G.Udo).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 39(4:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 26 for 13 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(3:57 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 22 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 22(3:22 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WKY 22(3:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at BYU 26 for -4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WKY 26(2:29 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:24 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 34 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 34(1:47 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 36 for 2 yards (2-D.Key53-J.Darvin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(1:33 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 45 for 9 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BYU 45(1:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 45(1:07 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 23 for 32 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(0:28 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 FUMBLES. to WKY 39 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 28 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 31(14:42 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 30 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 30(14:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at WKY 23 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:01 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 23(13:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 15 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - WKY 8(13:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 5 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber32-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 5(12:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(12:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar23-Z.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 33(12:11 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 36 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(11:31 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi58-U.Leiataua).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 39(10:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 34 for -5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WKY 34(10:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WKY 34(10:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 34 Downed at the BYU 16.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 16(9:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 18(9:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs ob at BYU 30 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(8:52 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 30(8:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 28 for -2 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BYU 28(8:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 2-D.Key Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 29-B.Bishop Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 43. No Play.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(7:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:44 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 6 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(7:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 33(6:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 38 for 5 yards (16-D.Mandell7-G.Udo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(6:08 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 38(6:02 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe95-K.Tonga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 40(5:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to WKY 45 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 45(4:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 45 Downed at the BYU 12.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(4:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allgeier.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 12(4:32 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 22 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(3:57 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown16-K.Simpkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 25(3:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-K.Hill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BYU 25(3:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 9-D.Bradshaw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 25.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:58 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 35 for 25 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(2:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to WKY 25 for 10 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to WKY 18 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 18(2:02 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 17 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 17(1:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to WKY 9 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(0:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 9(0:38 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at WKY 8.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(0:31 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(0:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 4(0:21 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 27 for 18 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:11 - 2nd) to WKY 25 for -2 yards.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (21 plays, 74 yards, 10:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 90-J.Evans Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at WKY 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 21 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 21(14:31 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 22(13:49 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi95-K.Tonga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(13:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 32 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi49-P.Wilgar).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 32(12:44 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 5 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(12:11 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 45 for 8 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 45(11:29 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 3 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(11:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to BYU 46 for 6 yards (1-M.Harper4-T.Warner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 46(10:11 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 38 for 8 yards (4-T.Warner46-D.Jensen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(9:36 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to BYU 37 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WKY 37(8:50 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to BYU 37 for no gain (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 37(8:05 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to BYU 28 for 9 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(7:27 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 28(7:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to BYU 24 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar4-T.Warner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 24(6:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fails.
|+23 YD
|
4 & 6 - WKY 24(6:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to BYU 1 for 23 yards (28-H.Livingston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - WKY 1(5:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 1 for no gain (4-T.Warner93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 1(5:07 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 1(5:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WKY 1(4:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 1 for no gain (4-T.Warner53-I.Kaufusi).
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 1(4:54 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 5 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 5(4:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 9 for 4 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 9(3:50 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 12 for 3 yards (16-K.Simpkins).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(3:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-D.Ruffin at BYU 31. 26-D.Ruffin to BYU 3 for 28 yards (71-B.Freeland).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WKY 3(3:13 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 15-C.Christensen.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:09 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 36 for 11 yards (7-T.Meadows32-E.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(2:34 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 39 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 39(2:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 39(1:57 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 49 for 10 yards (16-K.Simpkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(1:51 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 16-K.Simpkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(1:47 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 29 for 7 yards (7-T.Meadows29-B.Bishop).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 29(1:10 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 27 for 2 yards. Penalty on BYU 69-T.Hoge Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 27.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BYU 37(0:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to WKY 37 for no gain (99-J.Madden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BYU 37(0:18 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
|
4 & 11 - BYU 0(0:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on WKY Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WKY 37. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BYU 32(0:06 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (14 plays, 57 yards, 5:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 12 for 12 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(14:55 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 12(14:46 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 23 for 11 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:07 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 27 for 4 yards (46-D.Jensen17-M.Criddle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 27(13:27 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 37 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell46-D.Jensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(12:49 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WKY 37(12:42 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley. Penalty on BYU 15-C.Christensen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(12:36 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 70-C.Spencer False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WKY 47(12:36 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to BYU 49 for 4 yards (29-S.Willis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 49(11:53 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to BYU 42 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 42(11:12 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to BYU 36 for 6 yards (31-M.Tooley46-D.Jensen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(11:06 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to BYU 35 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 35(10:28 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to BYU 31 for 4 yards (52-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 31(9:44 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - WKY 31(9:37 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fails.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(9:27 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 39 for 8 yards (6-T.Springer).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 39(8:39 - 4th) to BYU 33 for -6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BYU 33(8:03 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BYU 33(7:55 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 42 yards from BYU 33. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 28 for 3 yards (10-M.Pyper84-A.Riggs).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(7:44 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 32 for 4 yards (15-C.Christensen38-J.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 32(7:02 - 4th) 13-D.Ocean incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WKY 32(6:56 - 4th) 13-D.Ocean sacked at WKY 31 for -1 yard (46-D.Jensen58-U.Leiataua).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WKY 31(6:10 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 31. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 30 for 4 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(5:59 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 38 for 8 yards (6-T.Springer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 38(5:25 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 42 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(4:53 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to BYU 48 for 6 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 48(4:15 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to WKY 38 for 14 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(3:47 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to WKY 31 for 7 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BYU 31(3:25 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to WKY 26 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey). Penalty on BYU 69-T.Hoge Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 31. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - BYU 41(3:03 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to WKY 30 for 11 yards (6-T.Springer).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 30(2:30 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to WKY 23 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(1:58 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 20-S.Finau. 20-S.Finau to WKY 16 for 7 yards (28-D.Cain).
|-12 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 16(1:39 - 4th) to WKY 28 for -12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BYU 28(1:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 86-K.Hill.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - BYU 28(1:03 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 21 for 12 yards.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(0:54 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 25 FUMBLES (44-S.Fevaleaki). 44-S.Fevaleaki to WKY 25 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(0:42 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Fevaleaki).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 25(0:28 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 39 for 14 yards (17-M.Criddle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(0:05 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 44 for 5 yards (52-J.Wilson44-S.Fevaleaki).
