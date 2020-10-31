Drive Chart
WKY
BYU

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
T. Pigrome 1 QB
106 PaYds, PaTD, 19 RuYds
Z. Wilson 1 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:44
25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:22
pos
0
6
Point After TD 10:38
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 2:29
44-B.Narveson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
59
yds
08:09
pos
3
7
Touchdown 0:28
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:02
pos
3
13
Point After TD 0:22
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:50
1-Z.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
39
yds
00:06
pos
3
20
Point After TD 12:45
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 7:55
1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
02:11
pos
3
27
Point After TD 7:44
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 0:21
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
69
yds
04:20
pos
3
34
Point After TD 0:16
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 3:13
1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:04
pos
9
35
Point After TD 3:09
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Field Goal 0:06
39-J.Oldroyd 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
33
yds
03:03
pos
10
38
4th Quarter
Field Goal 1:03
39-J.Oldroyd 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
04:56
pos
10
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 10 10
Passing 6 10
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 6-13 7-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 262 410
Total Plays 65 69
Avg Gain 4.0 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 156 166
Rush Attempts 34 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 5.2
Yards Passing 106 244
Comp. - Att. 19-31 21-37
Yards Per Pass 3.1 6.6
Penalties - Yards 10-96 3-35
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-45.3 1-42.0
Return Yards 31 4
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-28 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 2-5 307010
11 BYU 7-0 14213341
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 106 PASS YDS 244
156 RUSH YDS 166
262 TOTAL YDS 410
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 106 1 0 104.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 750 8 0 121.3
T. Pigrome 19/30 106 1 0
D. Ocean 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Ocean 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 274 1
G. Walker 17 75 0 14
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 183 0
J. Moses 8 37 0 11
B. Washington 25 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
B. Washington 3 23 0 14
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 234 0
T. Pigrome 2 19 0 23
C. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 44 0
C. Jones 1 4 0 4
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 26 0
N. Whittington 1 1 0 1
D. Ocean 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Ocean 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 207 1
X. Lane 5 3 31 0 14
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 3
J. Simon 8 5 28 1 10
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 231 3
M. Tinsley 8 5 21 0 8
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
J. Moses 3 3 11 0 9
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
G. Walker 2 2 10 0 6
T. Traynor 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Traynor 2 1 5 0 5
T. Taylor 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Taylor 1 0 0 0 0
J. Fails 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fails 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Kincade 6-0 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Key 5-1 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Meadows 4-1 0.0 0
B. Bishop 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Bishop 4-1 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Brown 4-2 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 3-1 0.0 0
T. Springer 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Springer 3-0 0.0 0
K. Simpkins 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 2-1 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Barber 2-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 1-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ruffin 1-0 0.0 1
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Darvin 1-1 0.0 0
D. Cain 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Cain 1-1 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cray 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 14/14
B. Narveson 1/1 44 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
J. Haggerty 3 45.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Fails 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
J. Fails 2 12.0 12 0
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
N. Whittington 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Tinsley 1 3.0 3 0
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 224 3 1 139.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 2152 19 2 197.7
Z. Wilson 18/32 224 3 1
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 20 0 0 93.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 196 0 1 121.9
B. Romney 3/5 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 587 7
T. Allgeier 16 95 1 32
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 150 7
Z. Wilson 5 35 1 25
S. Finau 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
S. Finau 3 29 0 14
C. Jackson 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
C. Jackson 2 19 0 11
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
B. Romney 1 4 0 4
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 263 4
L. Katoa 2 2 0 2
M. Wake 13 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 2
M. Wake 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 706 6
D. Milne 9 5 67 1 23
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 515 2
G. Romney 7 5 59 0 38
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 3
L. Katoa 2 2 50 1 42
I. Rex 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 206 4
I. Rex 6 4 31 1 11
N. Pau'u 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 248 1
N. Pau'u 4 2 17 0 10
S. Finau 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
S. Finau 1 1 7 0 7
C. Jackson 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
C. Jackson 1 1 7 0 7
K. Epps 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
K. Epps 3 1 6 0 6
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 0
T. Allgeier 1 0 0 0 0
K. Hill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
K. Hill 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Kaufusi 6-2 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 5-1 0.0 0
G. Udo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Udo 4-1 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Tooley 3-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Warner 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 3-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Tonga 2-3 0.0 0
J. Wilson 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jensen 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
D. Jensen 2-4 0.5 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Mandell 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 2-0 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
B. El-Bakri 2-2 1.0 0
M. Harper 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Tanuvasa 1-0 0.0 0
C. Christensen 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Christensen 1-0 0.0 0
S. Willis 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Willis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 1-1 0.0 0
H. Livingston 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 1-0 0.0 0
M. Criddle 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Criddle 1-1 0.0 0
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Fevaleaki 1-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
U. Leiataua 0-2 0.5 0
K. Ellis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Ellis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/8 36/36
J. Oldroyd 2/2 49 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
R. Rehkow 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
H. Nyberg 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 WKY 25 8:09 15 49 FG
0:22 WKY 25 0:00 1 14 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 WKY 25 2:42 5 9 Punt
7:44 WKY 25 2:57 6 20 Punt
0:16 WKY 27 0:05 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 10:02 21 74 Downs
3:13 BYU 3 0:04 1 3 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 12 5:23 14 57 Downs
7:44 WKY 28 1:34 3 3 Punt
0:58 WKY 21 0:53 3 23 Game
0:58 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 4:22 10 75 TD
2:24 BYU 25 2:02 6 75 TD
0:12 WKY 39 0:06 2 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 BYU 16 2:11 7 84 TD
4:36 BYU 12 4:20 15 88 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:54 BYU 1 1:31 4 96 INT
3:09 BYU 25 3:03 9 38 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 BYU 31 1:32 3 2 Punt
5:59 BYU 30 4:56 11 42 FG

BYU Cougars  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 19 yards (24-R.Cray).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(14:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 47 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 47
(14:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 47 for 6 yards (2-D.Key7-T.Meadows).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 47
(13:26 - 1st) 13-M.Wake to WKY 47 for no gain (32-E.Brown28-D.Cain).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 47
(12:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs ob at WKY 44 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(12:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 44
(12:12 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 41 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
+38 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 41
(11:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 3 for 38 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(11:37 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 2 for 1 yard (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 2
(10:44 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - FG (15 plays, 49 yards, 8:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:38 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28
(9:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(9:29 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 77-M.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 31
(9:06 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 29 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
+6 YD
2 & 17 - WKY 29
(8:16 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 6 yards (95-K.Tonga).
+14 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 49 for 14 yards (1-M.Harper).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(6:52 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 67-S.Joest False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 49. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 44
(6:52 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley2-K.Ellis).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(6:13 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 47 for 4 yards (23-Z.Anderson2-K.Ellis).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 47
(5:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to BYU 40 for 7 yards (7-G.Udo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(5:06 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 39 for 1 yard (7-G.Udo).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 39
(4:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 26 for 13 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(3:57 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 22 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 22
(3:22 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
Sack
3 & 6 - WKY 22
(3:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at BYU 26 for -4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - WKY 26
(2:29 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:24 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(2:24 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 34 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34
(1:47 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 36 for 2 yards (2-D.Key53-J.Darvin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(1:33 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 45 for 9 yards (29-B.Bishop).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BYU 45
(1:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
+32 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 45
(1:07 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 23 for 32 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(0:28 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(0:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 FUMBLES. to WKY 39 for no gain.

BYU Cougars

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(0:12 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 39
(0:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 31 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
+3 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 28 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 31
(14:42 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 30 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 30
(14:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at WKY 23 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:01 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23
(13:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 15 yards (34-J.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - WKY 8
(13:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 5 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber32-E.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 5
(12:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(12:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar23-Z.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33
(12:11 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 36 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(11:31 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi58-U.Leiataua).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 39
(10:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 34 for -5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 34
(10:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Taylor.
Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 34
(10:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 34 Downed at the BYU 16.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 16
(9:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 18
(9:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs ob at BYU 30 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(8:52 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 30
(8:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 28 for -2 yards (27-O.Alexander).
Penalty
3 & 12 - BYU 28
(8:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 2-D.Key Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 29-B.Bishop Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 43. No Play.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(7:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(7:44 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 6 yards (7-G.Udo).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(7:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 33
(6:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 38 for 5 yards (16-D.Mandell7-G.Udo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:08 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:02 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe95-K.Tonga).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 40
(5:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to WKY 45 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 45
(4:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 45 Downed at the BYU 12.

BYU Cougars  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(4:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allgeier.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 12
(4:32 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 22 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(3:57 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown16-K.Simpkins).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 25
(3:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-K.Hill.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 25
(3:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 9-D.Bradshaw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 25.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:58 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 35 for 25 yards (7-T.Meadows).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(2:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to WKY 25 for 10 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(2:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to WKY 18 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 18
(2:02 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 17 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to WKY 9 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:38 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at WKY 8.
No Gain
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:31 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:21 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 27 for 18 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(0:11 - 2nd) to WKY 25 for -2 yards.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Downs (21 plays, 74 yards, 10:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 90-J.Evans Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at WKY 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 21 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 21
(14:31 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 22
(13:49 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi95-K.Tonga).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(13:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 32 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi49-P.Wilgar).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 32
(12:44 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 5 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(12:11 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 45 for 8 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 45
(11:29 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 3 yards (46-D.Jensen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(11:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to BYU 46 for 6 yards (1-M.Harper4-T.Warner).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 46
(10:11 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 38 for 8 yards (4-T.Warner46-D.Jensen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(9:36 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to BYU 37 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 37
(8:50 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to BYU 37 for no gain (53-I.Kaufusi).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 37
(8:05 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to BYU 28 for 9 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:27 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to BYU 24 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar4-T.Warner).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 24
(6:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fails.
+23 YD
4 & 6 - WKY 24
(6:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to BYU 1 for 23 yards (28-H.Livingston).
No Gain
1 & 1 - WKY 1
(5:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 1 for no gain (4-T.Warner93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 1
(5:07 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 1
(5:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
No Gain
4 & 1 - WKY 1
(4:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to BYU 1 for no gain (4-T.Warner53-I.Kaufusi).

BYU Cougars  - Interception (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 1
(4:54 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 5 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 5
(4:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 9 for 4 yards (53-J.Darvin).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 9
(3:50 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 12 for 3 yards (16-K.Simpkins).
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(3:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-D.Ruffin at BYU 31. 26-D.Ruffin to BYU 3 for 28 yards (71-B.Freeland).

WKY Hilltoppers  - TD (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 3 - WKY 3
(3:13 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:09 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:09 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 15-C.Christensen.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(3:09 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 36 for 11 yards (7-T.Meadows32-E.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(2:34 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 39 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 39
(2:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 39
(1:57 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 49 for 10 yards (16-K.Simpkins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(1:51 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 16-K.Simpkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(1:47 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 29 for 7 yards (7-T.Meadows29-B.Bishop).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 29
(1:10 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 27 for 2 yards. Penalty on BYU 69-T.Hoge Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 27.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 37
(0:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to WKY 37 for no gain (99-J.Madden).
No Gain
3 & 11 - BYU 37
(0:18 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
4 & 11 - BYU 0
(0:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on WKY Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WKY 37. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BYU 32
(0:06 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Downs (14 plays, 57 yards, 5:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 12 for 12 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 12
(14:55 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 12
(14:46 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 23 for 11 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:07 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 27 for 4 yards (46-D.Jensen17-M.Criddle).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 27
(13:27 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 37 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell46-D.Jensen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(12:49 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 37
(12:42 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley. Penalty on BYU 15-C.Christensen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 37. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(12:36 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 70-C.Spencer False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 48. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 47
(12:36 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to BYU 49 for 4 yards (29-S.Willis).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 49
(11:53 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to BYU 42 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 42
(11:12 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to BYU 36 for 6 yards (31-M.Tooley46-D.Jensen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(11:06 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to BYU 35 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 35
(10:28 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to BYU 31 for 4 yards (52-J.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 31
(9:44 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
No Gain
4 & 5 - WKY 31
(9:37 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fails.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31
(9:27 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 39 for 8 yards (6-T.Springer).
-6 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 39
(8:39 - 4th) to BYU 33 for -6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 33
(8:03 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 33
(7:55 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 42 yards from BYU 33. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 28 for 3 yards (10-M.Pyper84-A.Riggs).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:44 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 32 for 4 yards (15-C.Christensen38-J.Kaufusi).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 32
(7:02 - 4th) 13-D.Ocean incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
Sack
3 & 6 - WKY 32
(6:56 - 4th) 13-D.Ocean sacked at WKY 31 for -1 yard (46-D.Jensen58-U.Leiataua).
Punt
4 & 7 - WKY 31
(6:10 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 31. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 30 for 4 yards.

BYU Cougars  - FG (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(5:59 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 38 for 8 yards (6-T.Springer).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 38
(5:25 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 42 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(4:53 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to BYU 48 for 6 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 48
(4:15 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to WKY 38 for 14 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(3:47 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to WKY 31 for 7 yards (29-B.Bishop).
Penalty
2 & 3 - BYU 31
(3:25 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to WKY 26 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey). Penalty on BYU 69-T.Hoge Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 31. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 41
(3:03 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to WKY 30 for 11 yards (6-T.Springer).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 30
(2:30 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to WKY 23 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(1:58 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 20-S.Finau. 20-S.Finau to WKY 16 for 7 yards (28-D.Cain).
-12 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 16
(1:39 - 4th) to WKY 28 for -12 yards.
No Gain
3 & 15 - BYU 28
(1:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 86-K.Hill.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - BYU 28
(1:03 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers  - End of Game (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 21-J.Fails to WKY 21 for 12 yards.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(0:54 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 25 FUMBLES (44-S.Fevaleaki). 44-S.Fevaleaki to WKY 25 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(0:42 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Fevaleaki).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 25
(0:28 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 39 for 14 yards (17-M.Criddle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(0:05 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 44 for 5 yards (52-J.Wilson44-S.Fevaleaki).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores