Drive Chart
|
|
|LSU
|AUBURN
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
M. Johnson
14 QB
172 PaYds, PaTD, 5 RuYds
|
|
B. Nix
10 QB
300 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 81 RuYds, RuTD
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 12:55
11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:20
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:32
pos
0
6
Touchdown 5:38
11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:07
pos
0
13
Touchdown 0:45
10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
02:56
pos
0
20
Touchdown 14:48
10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
91
yds
00:11
pos
3
48
Touchdown 8:52
14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
01:16
pos
9
48
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|17
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|347
|506
|Total Plays
|75
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|206
|Rush Attempts
|27
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|315
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|28-48
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|3-13
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.9
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|0
|77
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|315
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|15/24
|172
|1
|0
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|13/24
|143
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|9
|21
|0
|6
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|7
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|5
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|7
|6
|55
|0
|17
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|6
|5
|51
|0
|22
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|8
|2
|48
|1
|43
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|8
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 10 LB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toles 21 S
|J. Toles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cherry 55 DE
|J. Cherry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|1/2
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|48.9
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|3
|28.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|11
|81
|1
|21
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|15
|71
|2
|26
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|18
|0
|6
|
M. Richards 28 RB
|M. Richards
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
G. Loy 14 QB
|G. Loy
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|5
|4
|123
|1
|91
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|6
|4
|71
|0
|28
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|5
|64
|1
|38
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|3
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|4
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 35 LB
|C. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tisdol 30 LB
|D. Tisdol
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Domio 17 DB
|M. Domio
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 31 DB
|Z. Puckett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
|C. Thompson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|3
|43.3
|1
|46
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Puckett 31 DB
|Z. Puckett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
M. Richards 28 RB
|M. Richards
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(14:40 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LSU 28(14:35 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 28(14:30 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 28 Downed at the AUB 25.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:16 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(13:54 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 6 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 34(13:26 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(12:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 46 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:29 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 49(12:01 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 49(11:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to LSU 45 for 6 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 45(11:14 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 44 yards from LSU 45 Downed at the LSU 1.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 1(11:03 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 3 for 2 yards (6-C.Tutt9-Z.McClain).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 3(10:31 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to LSU 12 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(9:55 - 1st) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 17 for 5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 17(9:37 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 21 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 21(9:16 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:48 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 38 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(8:22 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain29-D.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 40(7:57 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 45 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 45(7:31 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 45(7:23 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 55 yards from LSU 45 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(7:13 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to AUB 29 for 9 yards (4-T.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 29(6:48 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for -3 yards (11-A.Gaye92-N.Farrell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 26(6:17 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 34 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(5:52 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 39 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:20 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 10 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(4:41 - 1st) 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 for 1 yard (1-E.Ricks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 50(4:05 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 46 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 46(3:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 46(3:18 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 46 yards from LSU 46 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(3:07 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 44 for 24 yards (15-J.Peters21-S.Monday).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(2:42 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 4 yards (35-C.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 48(2:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 48(2:12 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to AUB 42 for 10 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(1:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley sacked at AUB 46 for -4 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - LSU 46(0:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to AUB 43 for 3 yards (3-Z.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - LSU 43(0:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 36 for 7 yards (21-S.Monday15-J.Peters).
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(14:54 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at LSU 26 for 38 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(14:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 19 for 7 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at LSU 1 for 18 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 1 FUMBLES (24-D.Stingley). out of bounds at the LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(13:52 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 42 for 22 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(13:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|Int
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett pushed ob at LSU 4 for 48 yards (11-T.Finley).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4(12:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 1 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark14-M.Hampton). Team penalty on AUB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 4. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(12:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:10 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry pushed ob at LSU 33 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(11:51 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LSU 34(11:28 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside 6 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(11:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to AUB 48 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(11:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 44 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 44(10:20 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to AUB 45 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 45(9:36 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to AUB 43 for 2 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LSU 43(8:56 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 43 yards from AUB 43 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(8:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 24(8:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 7 yards (21-J.Toles).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(8:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 40 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(7:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for -5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 35(7:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 35(6:55 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the LSU 25.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for no gain (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(6:14 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(5:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 34 for 33 yards (16-M.Johnson48-O.Brothers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 40(4:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 43 for 3 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 43(4:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(4:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 45(4:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 45(3:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 45(3:48 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 54 yards from LSU 45 Downed at the AUB 1.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 1(3:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 27 for 26 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(3:09 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for no gain (19-J.Cox).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 27(2:34 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 38 for 11 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(2:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 34 for 28 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(1:53 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to LSU 30 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 30(1:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Stove to LSU 18 for 12 yards (24-D.Stingley7-J.Stevens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(0:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 9 for 9 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 9(0:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 35 for 33 yards (26-A.Carlson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 35(0:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to AUB 47 for 18 yards (23-R.McCreary31-Z.Puckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(0:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 47(0:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to AUB 33 for 14 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(0:03 - 2nd) 36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 41 for 16 yards (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(14:30 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 45 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan4-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 45(13:53 - 3rd) 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for no gain (8-B.Ojulari).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 45(13:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 43 for 12 yards (4-T.Harris25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(12:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43(12:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 43 for no gain (11-A.Gaye). Penalty on LSU 11-A.Gaye Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LSU 43.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(12:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to LSU 5 for 23 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - AUBURN 5(11:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(11:29 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to LSU 13 for 8 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 13(10:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 6 for 7 yards (99-J.Roy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6(10:15 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 3 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 3(9:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 2 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 2(9:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 88-E.Francioni.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:55 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 34 for 9 yards (5-C.Thompson23-R.McCreary).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 34(8:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 29 for -5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(7:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 29 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 29(7:09 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 29. 12-E.Stove to AUB 31 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(6:54 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville8-B.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 33(6:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 33(6:25 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 46 for 21 yards (5-J.Ward).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(5:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at LSU 47 for -1 yard (7-J.Stevens).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 47(5:25 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 35 for 12 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(4:59 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 34 for 1 yard (3-A.Anthony).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 34(4:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at LSU 24 for 10 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(3:59 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 18 for 6 yards (23-M.Baskerville4-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 18(3:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 12 for 6 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(2:51 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 7 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 7(2:12 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 3 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 3(1:37 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 57 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer pushed ob at LSU 27 for 19 yards (35-C.Riley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(1:26 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(1:20 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 27(1:16 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 44 for 17 yards (31-Z.Puckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(0:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 44(0:46 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 47 for 9 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 47(0:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to AUB 50 for -3 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 50(15:00 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from AUB 50 out of bounds at the AUB 9.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:37 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson pushed ob at LSU 30 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(14:14 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 38 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(13:54 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-E.Ricks. 1-E.Ricks pushed ob at LSU 44 for 6 yards (23-R.McCreary). Penalty on LSU 4-J.Emery Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - LSU 28(13:32 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - LSU 28(13:25 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson pushed ob at LSU 31 for 3 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 31(12:53 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 36 for 5 yards (29-D.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LSU 36(12:18 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 36. 28-M.Richards to AUB 31 for 18 yards (3-A.Anthony).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(12:05 - 4th) 14-G.Loy to AUB 29 for -2 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 29(11:21 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 34 for 5 yards (21-J.Toles).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34(10:44 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 33 for -1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 33(10:08 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 38 yards from AUB 33 to LSU 29 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(9:59 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at LSU 32 for 3 yards (32-W.Steiner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 32(9:33 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 41 for 9 yards (35-C.Riley17-M.Domio).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(9:12 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin pushed ob at AUB 43 for 16 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(8:52 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(8:43 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin. Penalty on AUB 99-T.Moultry Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at AUB 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(8:43 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to AUB End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 9 yards from LSU 35. 31-Z.Puckett to LSU 44 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(8:43 - 4th) 14-G.Loy to LSU 40 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 40(8:00 - 4th) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 40(7:56 - 4th) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Fromm.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 40(7:48 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from LSU 40 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Downs (14 plays, 10 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:39 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 26 for 6 yards (30-D.Tisdol).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 26(7:13 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 37 for 11 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(6:49 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson runs ob at LSU 43 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 43(6:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 43(6:24 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 48 for 5 yards (30-D.Tisdol).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(5:47 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(5:40 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to AUB 43 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison5-C.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 43(5:11 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 43(5:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 40 for 3 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(4:47 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 28 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(4:28 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 28(4:19 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at AUB 35 for -7 yards (99-T.Moultry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 35(3:39 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 18-C.Curry. 18-C.Curry to AUB 25 for 10 yards (35-C.Riley).
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - LSU 25(3:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at AUB 30 for -5 yards (92-M.Burks).
AUBURN
Tigers
- End of Game (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(2:59 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 37 for 7 yards (10-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 37(2:10 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 39 for 2 yards (55-J.Cherry31-C.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 39(1:28 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 42 for 3 yards (10-J.White99-J.Roy).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:48 - 4th) kneels at AUB 40 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 40(0:26 - 4th) kneels at AUB 38 for -2 yards.
