Drive Chart
LSU
AUBURN

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
M. Johnson 14 QB
172 PaYds, PaTD, 5 RuYds
B. Nix 10 QB
300 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 81 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:55
11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:20
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:32
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:13
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:38
11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 5:27
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:45
10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
02:56
pos
0
20
Point After TD 0:40
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Field Goal 0:03
36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
32
yds
00:37
pos
3
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:42
10-B.Nix runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:18
pos
3
27
Point After TD 11:35
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 9:03
4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
02:34
pos
3
34
Point After TD 8:55
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 1:37
4-T.Bigsby runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
05:21
pos
3
41
Point After TD 1:33
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:48
10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
91
yds
00:11
pos
3
48
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
54
Touchdown 8:52
14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
01:16
pos
9
48
Two Point Conversion 8:43
14-M.Johnson to AUB End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
48
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 2 12
Passing 17 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-17 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 347 506
Total Plays 75 70
Avg Gain 4.6 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 32 206
Rush Attempts 27 44
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 4.7
Yards Passing 315 300
Comp. - Att. 28-48 18-26
Yards Per Pass 5.9 11.5
Penalties - Yards 2-25 3-13
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-48.9 5-41.6
Return Yards 0 77
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-48
Safeties 0 0
1234T
LSU 2-3 030811
Auburn 4-2 02121648
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 315 PASS YDS 300
32 RUSH YDS 206
347 TOTAL YDS 506
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 172 1 0 136.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 172 1 0 136.5
M. Johnson 15/24 172 1 0
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 143 0 2 87.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.0% 265 2 1 208.9
T. Finley 13/24 143 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 225 2
J. Emery Jr. 9 21 0 6
C. Curry 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
C. Curry 3 8 0 8
M. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Johnson 7 5 0 6
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 245 2
T. Davis-Price 3 0 0 4
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
T. Finley 5 -2 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Gilbert 2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
A. Gilbert 7 6 55 0 17
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
R. McMath 6 5 51 0 22
K. Boutte 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
K. Boutte 8 2 48 1 43
J. Jenkins 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 204 0
J. Jenkins 4 2 30 0 18
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 512 9
T. Marshall Jr. 8 4 28 0 13
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 2
J. Kirklin 3 2 27 0 16
K. Moore 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
K. Moore 3 3 24 0 12
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Palmer 1 1 24 0 24
C. Curry 18 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Curry 3 1 10 0 10
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Davis-Price 1 1 9 0 9
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Carter 1 1 9 0 9
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 9-1 0.0 0
J. Stevens 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Stevens 5-2 0.0 0
D. Clark 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 5-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
A. Gaye 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Gaye 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cox 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cox 3-0 0.0 0
J. White 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. White 2-0 0.0 0
J. Toles 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Toles 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ojulari 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Ojulari 2-1 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-2 0.0 0
E. Ricks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Ricks 1-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Roy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Roy 1-1 0.0 0
A. Anthony 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anthony 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cherry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cherry 1-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/8 21/21
C. York 1/2 50 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 7 48.9 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 93 1
T. Palmer 3 28.3 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 300 3 0 221.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1107 6 4 119.6
B. Nix 18/24 300 3 0
G. Loy 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. Loy 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 193 2
B. Nix 11 81 1 21
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 71 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 432 3
T. Bigsby 15 71 2 26
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
E. Stove 3 21 0 12
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 89 1
S. Shivers 5 18 0 6
M. Richards 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
M. Richards 5 16 0 7
G. Loy 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
G. Loy 2 2 0 4
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
A. Schwartz 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 299 1
A. Schwartz 5 4 123 1 91
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 440 3
S. Williams 6 4 71 0 28
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 137 2
E. Stove 5 5 64 1 38
J. Pegues 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Pegues 3 3 29 0 16
Z. Capers 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
Z. Capers 4 1 9 1 9
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Shivers 1 1 4 0 4
T. Fromm 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Fromm 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. McClain 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
Z. McClain 6-3 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Pappoe 5-1 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. McCreary 4-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
D. Hall 3-1 2.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 3-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Peters 3-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Monday 3-1 0.0 0
C. Riley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Riley 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wooden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wooden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Simpson 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Simpson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Moultry 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Moultry 2-0 1.0 0
N. Pritchett 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Pritchett 2-0 0.0 1
D. Tisdol 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tisdol 2-0 0.0 0
L. Tennison 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Tennison 2-0 0.0 0
M. Domio 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Domio 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Puckett 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Puckett 1-1 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-1 0.0 0
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thompson Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
W. Steiner 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Steiner 1-0 0.0 0
M. Burks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Burks 1-0 1.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
D. Newkirk 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
8/9 10/10
A. Carlson 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Marshall 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
A. Marshall 3 43.3 1 46
O. Chapman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
O. Chapman 2 39.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Puckett 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Z. Puckett 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
E. Stove 1 11.0 11 0
M. Richards 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
M. Richards 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 0:30 3 3 Punt
11:03 LSU 1 3:40 9 44 Punt
3:07 LSU 20 2:51 7 44 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 LSU 20 0:57 3 76 INT
12:13 LSU 25 3:17 8 32 Punt
6:45 LSU 25 1:07 3 73 TD
5:27 LSU 34 1:39 6 11 Punt
0:40 LSU 35 0:37 4 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 LSU 25 0:00 1 54 INT
8:55 LSU 25 1:46 3 4 Punt
1:33 LSU 27 1:11 6 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 LSU 25 2:19 6 11 Punt
9:59 LSU 29 1:16 4 71 TD
7:39 LSU 20 4:34 14 10 Downs
7:39 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 AUBURN 25 3:02 7 30 Punt
7:13 AUBURN 20 3:55 9 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 AUBURN 36 0:43 3 64
12:45 LSU 4 0:32 2 4 TD
8:45 AUBURN 20 1:50 5 15 Punt
5:27 0:00 0 0 TD
3:36 AUBURN 1 2:56 8 99 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 3:25 8 75 TD
11:29 LSU 21 2:34 5 21 TD
6:54 AUBURN 31 5:21 12 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 AUBURN 9 0:11 1 91 TD
12:05 AUBURN 31 1:57 3 2 Punt
8:43 LSU 44 0:55 3 4 Punt
2:59 AUBURN 30 2:33 5 8 Game
2:59 0:00 0 0

LSU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 28
(14:40 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 28
(14:35 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 28
(14:30 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 28 Downed at the AUB 25.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(14:16 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28
(13:54 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 6 yards (4-T.Harris).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 34
(13:26 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(12:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 46 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46
(12:29 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 49
(12:01 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 49
(11:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to LSU 45 for 6 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
Punt
4 & 1 - AUBURN 45
(11:14 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 44 yards from LSU 45 Downed at the LSU 1.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 1
(11:03 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 3 for 2 yards (6-C.Tutt9-Z.McClain).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 3
(10:31 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to LSU 12 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12
(9:55 - 1st) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 17 for 5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 17
(9:37 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 21 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 21
(9:16 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(8:48 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 38 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38
(8:22 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain29-D.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 40
(7:57 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 45 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 45
(7:31 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
Punt
4 & 3 - LSU 45
(7:23 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 55 yards from LSU 45 to AUB End Zone. touchback.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(7:13 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to AUB 29 for 9 yards (4-T.Harris).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 29
(6:48 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for -3 yards (11-A.Gaye92-N.Farrell).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 26
(6:17 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 34 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(5:52 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 39 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
No Gain
2 & 5 - AUBURN 39
(5:20 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39
(5:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 10 yards (14-M.Hampton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(4:41 - 1st) 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 for 1 yard (1-E.Ricks).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 50
(4:05 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 46 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
No Gain
3 & 5 - AUBURN 46
(3:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 46
(3:18 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 46 yards from LSU 46 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers  - Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(3:07 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 44 for 24 yards (15-J.Peters21-S.Monday).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(2:42 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 4 yards (35-C.Riley).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LSU 48
(2:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 48
(2:12 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to AUB 42 for 10 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(1:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley sacked at AUB 46 for -4 yards (29-D.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - LSU 46
(0:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to AUB 43 for 3 yards (3-Z.Walker).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - LSU 43
(0:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 36 for 7 yards (21-S.Monday15-J.Peters).

AUBURN Tigers

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - AUBURN 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 36-C.York 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.

AUBURN Tigers

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36
(14:54 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at LSU 26 for 38 yards (14-M.Hampton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26
(14:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 19 for 7 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+18 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19
(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at LSU 1 for 18 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19
(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 1 FUMBLES (24-D.Stingley). out of bounds at the LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers  - Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(13:52 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 42 for 22 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(13:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden).
+55 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 43
(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
Int
2 & 9 - LSU 43
(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett pushed ob at LSU 4 for 48 yards (11-T.Finley).

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4
(12:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 1 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark14-M.Hampton). Team penalty on AUB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 4. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9
(12:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:10 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry pushed ob at LSU 33 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 33
(11:51 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell9-Z.McClain).
Penalty
4 & 1 - LSU 34
(11:28 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside 6 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(11:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to AUB 48 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(11:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 44 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 44
(10:20 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to AUB 45 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 45
(9:36 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to AUB 43 for 2 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 43
(8:56 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 43 yards from AUB 43 to AUB End Zone. touchback.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(8:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 24
(8:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 7 yards (21-J.Toles).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(8:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 40 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
-5 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40
(7:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for -5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 35
(7:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 35
(6:55 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the LSU 25.

LSU Tigers  - TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(6:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for no gain (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25
(6:14 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters).
Sack
3 & 6 - LSU 29
(5:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:27 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 34 for 33 yards (16-M.Johnson48-O.Brothers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34
(5:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 40
(4:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 43 for 3 yards (36-J.Simpson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 43
(4:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(4:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 45
(4:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 45
(3:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 45
(3:48 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 54 yards from LSU 45 Downed at the AUB 1.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 1
(3:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 27 for 26 yards (14-M.Hampton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27
(3:09 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for no gain (19-J.Cox).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 27
(2:34 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 38 for 11 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38
(2:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 34 for 28 yards (14-M.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(1:53 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to LSU 30 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 30
(1:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Stove to LSU 18 for 12 yards (24-D.Stingley7-J.Stevens).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18
(0:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 9 for 9 yards (4-T.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 9
(0:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:40 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Halftime (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 35 for 33 yards (26-A.Carlson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(0:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35
(0:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to AUB 47 for 18 yards (23-R.McCreary31-Z.Puckett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 47
(0:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 47
(0:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to AUB 33 for 14 yards (6-C.Tutt).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - LSU 33
(0:03 - 2nd) 36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 41 for 16 yards (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41
(14:30 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 45 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan4-T.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 45
(13:53 - 3rd) 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for no gain (8-B.Ojulari).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 45
(13:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 43 for 12 yards (4-T.Harris25-C.Flott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43
(12:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43
(12:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 43 for no gain (11-A.Gaye). Penalty on LSU 11-A.Gaye Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LSU 43.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28
(12:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to LSU 5 for 23 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - AUBURN 5
(11:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:35 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Interception (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:35 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(11:35 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Bryant at LSU 21. 1-B.Bryant to LSU 21 for no gain.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21
(11:29 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to LSU 13 for 8 yards (11-A.Gaye).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 13
(10:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 6 for 7 yards (99-J.Roy).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6
(10:15 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 3 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 3
(9:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 2 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 2
(9:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:55 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:55 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 88-E.Francioni.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(8:55 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 34 for 9 yards (5-C.Thompson23-R.McCreary).
-5 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34
(8:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 29 for -5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 29
(7:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 29 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 29
(7:09 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 29. 12-E.Stove to AUB 31 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris).

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(6:54 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville8-B.Ojulari).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 33
(6:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
+21 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 33
(6:25 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 46 for 21 yards (5-J.Ward).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46
(5:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at LSU 47 for -1 yard (7-J.Stevens).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 47
(5:25 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 35 for 12 yards (19-J.Cox).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(4:59 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 34 for 1 yard (3-A.Anthony).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 34
(4:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at LSU 24 for 10 yards (18-D.Clark).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24
(3:59 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 18 for 6 yards (23-M.Baskerville4-T.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 18
(3:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 12 for 6 yards (18-D.Clark).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12
(2:51 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 7 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 7
(2:12 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to LSU 3 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 3
(1:37 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:33 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:33 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 57 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer pushed ob at LSU 27 for 19 yards (35-C.Riley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(1:26 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 27
(1:20 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 27
(1:16 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 44 for 17 yards (31-Z.Puckett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(0:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 44
(0:46 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 47 for 9 yards (6-C.Tutt).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 47
(0:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to AUB 50 for -3 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
Punt
4 & 4 - LSU 50
(15:00 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from AUB 50 out of bounds at the AUB 9.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (1 plays, 91 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+91 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9
(14:48 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(14:37 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is no good.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:37 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(14:37 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson pushed ob at LSU 30 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(14:14 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 38 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 38
(13:54 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-E.Ricks. 1-E.Ricks pushed ob at LSU 44 for 6 yards (23-R.McCreary). Penalty on LSU 4-J.Emery Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - LSU 28
(13:32 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - LSU 28
(13:25 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson pushed ob at LSU 31 for 3 yards (15-J.Peters).
+5 YD
3 & 17 - LSU 31
(12:53 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 36 for 5 yards (29-D.Hall).
Punt
4 & 12 - LSU 36
(12:18 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 36. 28-M.Richards to AUB 31 for 18 yards (3-A.Anthony).

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(12:05 - 4th) 14-G.Loy to AUB 29 for -2 yards (11-A.Gaye).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - AUBURN 29
(11:21 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 34 for 5 yards (21-J.Toles).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34
(10:44 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 33 for -1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 33
(10:08 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 38 yards from AUB 33 to LSU 29 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.

LSU Tigers  - TD (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29
(9:59 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at LSU 32 for 3 yards (32-W.Steiner).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 32
(9:33 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 41 for 9 yards (35-C.Riley17-M.Domio).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(9:12 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin pushed ob at AUB 43 for 16 yards (36-J.Simpson).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(8:52 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:43 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin. Penalty on AUB 99-T.Moultry Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at AUB 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(8:43 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to AUB End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:43 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 9 yards from LSU 35. 31-Z.Puckett to LSU 44 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44
(8:43 - 4th) 14-G.Loy to LSU 40 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark23-M.Baskerville).
No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 40
(8:00 - 4th) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 40
(7:56 - 4th) 14-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Fromm.
Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 40
(7:48 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from LSU 40 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers  - Downs (14 plays, 10 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(7:39 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 26 for 6 yards (30-D.Tisdol).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 26
(7:13 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 37 for 11 yards (17-M.Domio).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(6:49 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson runs ob at LSU 43 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LSU 43
(6:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 43
(6:24 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 48 for 5 yards (30-D.Tisdol).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(5:47 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 48
(5:40 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to AUB 43 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison5-C.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LSU 43
(5:11 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 43
(5:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 40 for 3 yards (13-L.Tennison).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(4:47 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to AUB 28 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28
(4:28 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 28
(4:19 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at AUB 35 for -7 yards (99-T.Moultry).
+10 YD
3 & 17 - LSU 35
(3:39 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 18-C.Curry. 18-C.Curry to AUB 25 for 10 yards (35-C.Riley).
Sack
4 & 7 - LSU 25
(3:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at AUB 30 for -5 yards (92-M.Burks).

AUBURN Tigers  - End of Game (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30
(2:59 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 37 for 7 yards (10-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 37
(2:10 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 39 for 2 yards (55-J.Cherry31-C.Lewis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 39
(1:28 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 42 for 3 yards (10-J.White99-J.Roy).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42
(0:48 - 4th) kneels at AUB 40 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - AUBURN 40
(0:26 - 4th) kneels at AUB 38 for -2 yards.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores