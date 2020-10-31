Drive Chart
PURDUE
ILL

Key Players
A. O'Connell 16 QB
376 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -26 RuYds
C. Taylor 7 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 35 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:30
40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:21
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:26
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:08
16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:28
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:01
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:52
26-M.Epstein runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
41
yds
02:32
pos
14
6
Point After TD 4:46
11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 1:16
85-J.Dellinger 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
03:30
pos
17
7
Field Goal 0:26
11-C.Griffin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
69
yds
00:47
pos
17
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:54
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:47
pos
23
10
Point After TD 8:47
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 1:00
7-C.Taylor to ILL 3 FUMBLES (4-M.Grant). 6-J.Graham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:33
pos
30
10
Point After TD 0:54
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:55
7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
00:20
pos
31
16
Point After TD 11:44
11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 6:40
7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
02:44
pos
31
23
Point After TD 6:36
11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 27
Rushing 6 9
Passing 19 12
Penalty 1 6
3rd Down Conv 5-11 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 453 475
Total Plays 66 77
Avg Gain 6.9 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 77 180
Rush Attempts 31 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 4.1
Yards Passing 376 295
Comp. - Att. 29-35 20-33
Yards Per Pass 9.3 8.1
Penalties - Yards 11-103 7-75
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-32.7 2-41.5
Return Yards 20 16
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-20 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Purdue 2-0 71014031
Illinois 0-2 01001424
Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL
 376 PASS YDS 295
77 RUSH YDS 180
453 TOTAL YDS 475
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.9% 376 2 0 192.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.0% 282 3 2 121.2
A. O'Connell 29/35 376 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 129 0
Z. Horvath 22 100 1 35
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Anderson Jr. 1 8 0 8
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -19 0
A. O'Connell 5 -26 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 122 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 121 3
D. Bell 11 9 122 1 30
M. Wright 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
M. Wright 7 6 100 1 45
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
Z. Horvath 6 6 55 0 14
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
P. Durham 4 4 52 0 21
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Sparks 3 2 32 0 20
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Anthrop 1 1 10 0 10
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Sheffield 1 1 10 0 10
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Anderson Jr. 3 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mitchell 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
D. Mitchell 7-4 1.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 6-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
D. Barnes 6-1 0.0 1
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Alexander 4-1 0.0 0
C. Allen 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Allen 4-1 0.0 1
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Smiley 4-0 0.0 0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Fakasiieiki 3-0 0.0 0
M. Grant 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Grant 3-0 0.0 0
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Trice 3-1 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Deen 2-2 0.0 0
J. Sullivan 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sullivan 2-0 0.0 0
L. Neal 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
K. Douglas 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Douglas 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hermanns 78 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hermanns 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Graham 1-1 0.0 0
G. Howard 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sullivan 81 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 1-0 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Karlaftis 1-0 1.0 0
S. Kpaka 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Kpaka 0-1 0.0 0
P. Piferi 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Piferi 0-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 0-1 0.0 0
R. McWilliams III 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. McWilliams III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Dellinger 1/1 36 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
B. Cormier 3 32.7 0 51
Z. Collins 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 19.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 19.0 0
Z. Collins 1 19.0 0 19
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
T. Sheffield 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Taylor 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 273 2 2 146.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 273 2 2 146.7
C. Taylor 17/29 273 2 2
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 22 0 0 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 22 0 0 121.2
M. Robinson 3/4 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Brown 11 73 0 30
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
M. Epstein 13 63 1 14
C. Taylor 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
C. Taylor 17 35 0 33
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Cumby 1 9 0 9
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Robinson 2 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Hightower 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Hightower 8 4 97 1 44
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Barker 6 5 74 0 21
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
D. Imatorbhebhe 3 2 43 1 28
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Imatorbhebhe 7 4 43 0 17
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. Cumby 1 1 17 0 17
K. Thompson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Thompson 1 1 8 0 8
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Epstein 2 1 7 0 7
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Navarro 1 1 5 0 5
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Brown 1 1 5 0 5
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
J. Hansen 12-2 0.0 0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Witherspoon 8-1 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Adams 6-3 0.0 0
R. Perry II 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Perry II 4-0 1.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Brown 4-3 0.0 0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 3.0
O. Carney Jr. 4-2 3.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Eifler 3-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 3-2 0.0 0
K. Tolson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Tolson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Newton 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Newton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Gay 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Griffin 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Griffin 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
B. Hayes 2 41.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Thompson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.7 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
K. Thompson 3 24.7 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Navarro 1 16.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 PURDUE 20 1:21 5 80 TD
5:05 PURDUE 3 3:05 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 PURDUE 9 3:28 8 91 TD
9:07 PURDUE 22 1:42 5 27 Fumble
4:46 PURDUE 30 3:30 7 51 FG
0:23 PURDUE 25 0:15 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 35 3:17 9 64 Fumble
10:34 ILL 23 1:47 4 23 TD
5:13 PURDUE 21 3:35 9 77 Downs
0:54 0:00 0 0 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 PURDUE 25 2:16 5 11 Punt
6:36 PURDUE 24 3:29 6 16 Punt
1:50 PURDUE 8 1:25 6 15 Game
1:50 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 18 4:01 9 29 Punt
9:26 ILL 25 4:13 11 72 Punt
1:46 ILL 34 1:18 3 3 Punt
0:19 PURDUE 48 0:00 1 30
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 ILL 36 1:47 6 42 Fumble
7:18 PURDUE 49 2:32 8 49 TD
1:13 ILL 21 0:47 5 69 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 ILL 1 0:54 3 61 INT
8:47 ILL 25 3:28 8 54 Downs
1:33 ILL 2 0:33 2 1 TD
0:54 ILL 25 0:20 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 ILL 45 2:44 10 40 TD
2:55 ILL 48 1:00 7 44 Downs
2:55 0:00 0 0

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 18 for 18 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 18
(14:55 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 22 for 4 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
Sack
2 & 6 - ILL 22
(14:33 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 21 for -1 yard (5-G.Karlaftis).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 21
(14:03 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 33 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33
(13:38 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 35 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes36-J.Alexander).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 35
(13:02 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 36 for 1 yard (78-G.Hermanns).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 36
(12:39 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 45 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice89-P.Piferi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(12:24 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 45
(12:21 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 46 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki8-A.Watts).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 46
(11:46 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 47 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 47
(10:59 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 53 yards from ILL 47 to PUR End Zone. touchback.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(10:47 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 41 for 21 yards (6-T.Adams).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41
(10:17 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 40 for 19 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40
(9:56 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to ILL 30 for 10 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30
(9:48 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 1 for 29 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown). Penalty on ILL 91-J.Woods Offside declined.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1
(9:30 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:26 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:26 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(9:26 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Smiley).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 27
(9:00 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 5 yards (29-S.Smiley).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 32
(8:48 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 35 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 32
(8:24 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 34 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 34
(8:21 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 36 for 2 yards (18-C.Allen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(7:52 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 40 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 40
(7:24 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+33 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 40
(7:21 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 27 for 33 yards (13-G.Howard38-B.Thieneman).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27
(6:43 - 1st) 20-K.Cumby to PUR 18 for 9 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki23-C.Trice).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 18
(6:18 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 18 for no gain (99-J.Sullivan).
Penalty
3 & 1 - ILL 18
(5:48 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PUR 18 for no gain (43-K.Douglas). Penalty on ILL 8-C.Washington Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 18. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - ILL 33
(5:17 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete.
Punt
4 & 16 - ILL 33
(5:13 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 30 yards from PUR 33 Downed at the PUR 3.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 3
(5:05 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 6 for 3 yards (96-R.Perry).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 6
(4:34 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 17 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17
(4:04 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 16 for -1 yard (96-R.Perry99-O.Carney).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 16
(3:29 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 21 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson35-J.Hansen).
Sack
3 & 6 - PURDUE 21
(2:44 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 15 for -6 yards FUMBLES (99-O.Carney). 69-G.Long to PUR 15 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 12 - PURDUE 15
(2:00 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 51 yards from PUR 15 Downed at the ILL 34.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(1:46 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 36 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes15-D.Mitchell).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 36
(1:14 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 37 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes58-B.Deen).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 37
(0:37 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 37
(0:28 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 37 Downed at the PUR 19. Penalty on PUR 20-A.Armour Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 37. No Play.

ILL Fighting Illini

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48
(0:19 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PUR 18 for 30 yards (1-D.Mackey).

PURDUE Boilermakers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 19 for -1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
Int
2 & 11 - PURDUE 19
(14:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 55-D.Barnes at PUR 10. 55-D.Barnes to PUR 19 for 9 yards. Team penalty on PUR Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at PUR 18.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 9
(14:29 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 16 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 16
(14:02 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 19 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams35-J.Hansen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19
(13:31 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell to PUR 28 for 9 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 28
(13:00 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 30 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30
(12:30 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45
(12:19 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 46
(11:41 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 45 for 9 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45
(11:08 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:01 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Fumble (6 plays, 42 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:01 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 36 for 35 yards (4-M.Grant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(10:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 36 for no gain (36-J.Alexander15-D.Mitchell).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 36
(10:27 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 40 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes15-D.Mitchell).
Penalty
3 & 6 - ILL 40
(9:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on PUR 13-G.Howard Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 40. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 50
(9:37 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 40 for 10 yards (18-C.Allen).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(9:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to PUR 16 for 24 yards (38-B.Thieneman18-C.Allen). Team penalty on PUR 12 players declined.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16
(9:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 22 FUMBLES. 6-J.Graham to PUR 22 for no gain.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Fumble (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22
(9:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 21 for -1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 21
(8:40 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 28 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen30-S.Brown).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 28
(8:25 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to PUR 40 for 12 yards (31-D.Witherspoon6-T.Adams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40
(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 40. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - PURDUE 45
(7:25 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 49 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 31-D.Witherspoon to PUR 49 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (8 plays, 49 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49
(7:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 42 for 7 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 42
(6:49 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 33 for 9 yards (36-J.Alexander55-D.Barnes).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33
(6:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 38 FUMBLES. 26-M.Epstein to PUR 38 for no gain.
+12 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 38
(5:58 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 26 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 26
(5:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 24 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell58-B.Deen).
+9 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 24
(5:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 15 for 9 yards (15-D.Mitchell6-J.Graham).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 15
(4:54 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 6-J.Graham Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at PUR 15. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ILL 7
(4:52 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:46 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:46 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ILL Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30
(4:46 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 37 for 7 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 37
(4:12 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 48 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown31-D.Witherspoon).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48
(3:48 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 38 for 14 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38
(3:11 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 25 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(2:30 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 23 for 2 yards (96-R.Perry99-O.Carney).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23
(2:01 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 19 for 4 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 19
(1:24 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - PURDUE 19
(1:16 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - FG (5 plays, 69 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 21 for 21 yards (42-C.Washington).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(1:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 41 for 20 yards (4-M.Grant15-D.Mitchell).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41
(0:53 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to PUR 15 for 44 yards (36-J.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 15
(0:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 15
(0:33 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to PUR 10 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 10
(0:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Epstein.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 10
(0:26 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(0:23 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 12 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37
(0:08 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 22 for -15 yards (96-R.Perry).

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Fumble (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 54 yards from ILL 35 out of bounds at the PUR 11.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 44 for 21 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44
(14:34 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 39 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen92-I.Gay).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39
(14:04 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 36 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 36
(13:31 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to ILL 31 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(13:04 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to ILL 16 for 15 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16
(12:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 14 for 2 yards. Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 16. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 5 - PURDUE 11
(12:18 - 3rd) 10-A.Anderson to ILL 3 for 8 yards (6-T.Adams8-N.Hobbs).
No Gain
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(11:46 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(11:43 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 3 FUMBLES (94-J.Newton). 35-J.Hansen to ILL 1 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Interception (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 1
(11:37 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 8-A.Watts Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 1. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - ILL 6
(11:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 8 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
Int
2 & 3 - ILL 8
(10:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Allen at ILL 20. 18-C.Allen to ILL 8 for 12 yards (63-A.Palczewski). Penalty on PUR 6-J.Graham Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 8.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23
(10:34 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to ILL 3 for 20 yards (35-J.Hansen6-T.Adams).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(10:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 1 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery6-T.Adams).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1
(9:32 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 3 for -2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(8:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:47 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (8 plays, 54 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:47 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(8:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 43 for 18 yards (29-S.Smiley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(8:20 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 49 for 6 yards (29-S.Smiley).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 49
(7:55 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 47 for 4 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47
(7:48 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to PUR 30 for 17 yards (18-C.Allen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30
(7:20 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 26 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 26
(6:37 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 24 for 2 yards (90-L.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 24
(5:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 22 for 2 yards (6-J.Graham).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - ILL 22
(5:19 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 21 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander50-S.Kpaka).

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Downs (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21
(5:13 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 23 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon45-K.Tolson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23
(4:39 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 30 for 7 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+35 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30
(4:03 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 35 for 35 yards (45-K.Tolson).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(3:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 5 for 30 yards (8-N.Hobbs). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Pass interference declined.
Penalty
1 & 5 - PURDUE 5
(3:10 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 78-G.Hermanns False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10
(3:02 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10
(2:55 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 9 for 1 yard (94-J.Newton92-I.Gay).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - PURDUE 9
(2:19 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 2 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
No Gain
4 & 2 - PURDUE 2
(1:38 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 2 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 2
(1:33 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 3 for 1 yard (58-B.Deen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 3
(1:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 3 FUMBLES (4-M.Grant). 6-J.Graham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(0:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 45 for 20 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(0:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 46 for 1 yard (81-C.Sullivan).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 46
(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 49 for 5 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
Penalty
3 & 4 - ILL 49
(14:33 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 35 for 14 yards (17-D.Johnson). Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
+21 YD
3 & 19 - ILL 36
(14:25 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PUR 43 for 21 yards (23-C.Trice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(14:02 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to PUR 43 for no gain (9-L.Neal94-R.McWilliams).
Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 43
(13:44 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 46 for -11 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
+15 YD
3 & 21 - ILL 46
(13:02 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 39 for 15 yards.
Penalty
4 & 6 - ILL 39
(12:09 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on PUR 18-C.Allen Pass interference 11 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28
(11:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:44 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:44 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(11:44 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36
(11:07 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 49 for 13 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49
(10:29 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 49
(10:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Sparks.
Sack
3 & 10 - PURDUE 49
(10:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 36 for -13 yards (99-O.Carney).
Punt
4 & 23 - PURDUE 36
(9:28 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 19 yards from PUR 36 Downed at the ILL 45.

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (10 plays, 40 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(9:20 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 45
(9:17 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PUR 35 for 20 yards (23-C.Trice).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35
(8:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 82-L.Ford. 82-L.Ford to PUR 31 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 31
(8:24 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 30 for 1 yard (58-B.Deen90-L.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 30
(7:52 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Penalty
4 & 5 - ILL 30
(7:46 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Penalty on PUR 94-R.McWilliams Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(7:42 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 11 for 14 yards (4-M.Grant).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11
(7:11 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 9 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 9
(6:40 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:36 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 35
(6:36 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:36 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kicks 70 yards from ILL 20. 80-T.Sheffield to PUR 24 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24
(6:31 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 16-A.O'Connell Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 24. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - PURDUE 19
(6:31 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 24-T.Sheffield. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 29 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 29
(5:55 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(5:15 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 36
(4:35 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 41 for 5 yards.
Sack
3 & 4 - PURDUE 41
(3:52 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 40 for -1 yard (99-O.Carney).
Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 38
(3:07 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 14 yards from PUR 38. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 48 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48
(2:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 35 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35
(2:38 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to PUR 30 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - ILL 30
(2:12 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on PUR 23-C.Trice Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 15
(2:07 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 15
(2:02 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 15
(1:58 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
+7 YD
4 & 10 - ILL 15
(1:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 26-M.Epstein. 26-M.Epstein to PUR 8 for 7 yards.

PURDUE Boilermakers  - End of Game (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8
(1:50 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 7 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - PURDUE 7
(1:45 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
+20 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 7
(1:39 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 27 for 20 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27
(1:31 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 25 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - PURDUE 25
(0:50 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 24 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 24
(0:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 23 for -1 yard.
