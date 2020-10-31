Drive Chart
|PURDUE
|ILL
Key Players
|
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
376 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -26 RuYds
|
|
C. Taylor
7 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 35 RuYds
Point After TD 9:26
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:08
16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:28
pos
13
0
Touchdown 8:54
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:47
pos
23
10
Touchdown 1:00
7-C.Taylor to ILL 3 FUMBLES (4-M.Grant). 6-J.Graham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:33
pos
30
10
Touchdown 11:55
7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
00:20
pos
31
16
Touchdown 6:40
7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
02:44
pos
31
23
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|19
|12
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|453
|475
|Total Plays
|66
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|180
|Rush Attempts
|31
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|376
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|29-35
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-103
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.7
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|20
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|376
|PASS YDS
|295
|77
|RUSH YDS
|180
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|475
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|29/35
|376
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|22
|100
|1
|35
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5
|-26
|0
|9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|11
|9
|122
|1
|30
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|7
|6
|100
|1
|45
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|6
|6
|55
|0
|14
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|4
|52
|0
|21
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|3
|2
|32
|0
|20
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Mitchell 15 LB
|D. Mitchell
|7-4
|1.0
|0
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|6-1
|0.0
|1
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|4-1
|0.0
|1
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Hermanns 78 OL
|G. Hermanns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Howard 13 CB
|G. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Sullivan 81 WR
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Piferi 18 QB
|P. Piferi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. McWilliams III 94 DE
|R. McWilliams III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|3
|32.7
|0
|51
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|1
|19.0
|0
|19
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Taylor 7 QB
|C. Taylor
|17/29
|273
|2
|2
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|3/4
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|11
|73
|0
|30
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|13
|63
|1
|14
C. Taylor 7 QB
|C. Taylor
|17
|35
|0
|33
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|9
|0
|9
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|8
|4
|97
|1
|44
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|6
|5
|74
|0
|21
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|3
|2
|43
|1
|28
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|7
|4
|43
|0
|17
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|12-2
|0.0
|0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|6-3
|0.0
|0
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|4-0
|1.0
|0
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|4-2
|3.0
|0
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Newton 46 DL
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|2
|41.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|3
|24.7
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 18 for 18 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(14:55 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 22 for 4 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ILL 22(14:33 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 21 for -1 yard (5-G.Karlaftis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 21(14:03 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 33 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(13:38 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 35 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 35(13:02 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 36 for 1 yard (78-G.Hermanns).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 36(12:39 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 45 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice89-P.Piferi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(12:24 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 45(12:21 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 46 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki8-A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 46(11:46 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 47 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 47(10:59 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 53 yards from ILL 47 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(10:47 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 41 for 21 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(10:17 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 40 for 19 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:56 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to ILL 30 for 10 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(9:48 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 1 for 29 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown). Penalty on ILL 91-J.Woods Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(9:30 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:26 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 27(9:00 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 5 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 32(8:48 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 35 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 32(8:24 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 34 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 34(8:21 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 36 for 2 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(7:52 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 40 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ILL 40(7:24 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 6 - ILL 40(7:21 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 27 for 33 yards (13-G.Howard38-B.Thieneman).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 27(6:43 - 1st) 20-K.Cumby to PUR 18 for 9 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki23-C.Trice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ILL 18(6:18 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 18 for no gain (99-J.Sullivan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ILL 18(5:48 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PUR 18 for no gain (43-K.Douglas). Penalty on ILL 8-C.Washington Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ILL 33(5:17 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ILL 33(5:13 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 30 yards from PUR 33 Downed at the PUR 3.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 3(5:05 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 6 for 3 yards (96-R.Perry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 6(4:34 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 17 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(4:04 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 16 for -1 yard (96-R.Perry99-O.Carney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 16(3:29 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 21 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson35-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 21(2:44 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 15 for -6 yards FUMBLES (99-O.Carney). 69-G.Long to PUR 15 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 15(2:00 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 51 yards from PUR 15 Downed at the ILL 34.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(1:46 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 36 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes15-D.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 36(1:14 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 37 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes58-B.Deen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 37(0:37 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 37(0:28 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 37 Downed at the PUR 19. Penalty on PUR 20-A.Armour Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 37. No Play.
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(0:19 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PUR 18 for 30 yards (1-D.Mackey).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 19 for -1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 19(14:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 55-D.Barnes at PUR 10. 55-D.Barnes to PUR 19 for 9 yards. Team penalty on PUR Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at PUR 18.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 9(14:29 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 16 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 16(14:02 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 19 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams35-J.Hansen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(13:31 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell to PUR 28 for 9 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 28(13:00 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 30 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(12:30 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(12:19 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 46(11:41 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 45 for 9 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:08 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (6 plays, 42 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 36 for 35 yards (4-M.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(10:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 36 for no gain (36-J.Alexander15-D.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 36(10:27 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 40 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes15-D.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ILL 40(9:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on PUR 13-G.Howard Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(9:37 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 40 for 10 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(9:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to PUR 16 for 24 yards (38-B.Thieneman18-C.Allen). Team penalty on PUR 12 players declined.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(9:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 22 FUMBLES. 6-J.Graham to PUR 22 for no gain.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Fumble (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(9:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 21 for -1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 21(8:40 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 28 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen30-S.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 28(8:25 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to PUR 40 for 12 yards (31-D.Witherspoon6-T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(7:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - PURDUE 45(7:25 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 49 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 31-D.Witherspoon to PUR 49 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (8 plays, 49 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 49(7:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 42 for 7 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 42(6:49 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 33 for 9 yards (36-J.Alexander55-D.Barnes).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(6:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 38 FUMBLES. 26-M.Epstein to PUR 38 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 38(5:58 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 26 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 26(5:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 24 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell58-B.Deen).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 24(5:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 15 for 9 yards (15-D.Mitchell6-J.Graham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(4:54 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 6-J.Graham Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at PUR 15. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ILL 7(4:52 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ILL Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 25.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(4:46 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 37 for 7 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 37(4:12 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 48 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown31-D.Witherspoon).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(3:48 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 38 for 14 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(3:11 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 25 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:30 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 23 for 2 yards (96-R.Perry99-O.Carney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23(2:01 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 19 for 4 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 19(1:24 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 19(1:16 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (5 plays, 69 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 21 for 21 yards (42-C.Washington).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(1:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 41 for 20 yards (4-M.Grant15-D.Mitchell).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(0:53 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to PUR 15 for 44 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(0:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 15(0:33 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to PUR 10 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 10(0:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Epstein.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ILL 10(0:26 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(0:23 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 12 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(0:08 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 22 for -15 yards (96-R.Perry).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Fumble (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 54 yards from ILL 35 out of bounds at the PUR 11.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to ILL 44 for 21 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(14:34 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 39 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen92-I.Gay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(14:04 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 36 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 36(13:31 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to ILL 31 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:04 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to ILL 16 for 15 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(12:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 14 for 2 yards. Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 16. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - PURDUE 11(12:18 - 3rd) 10-A.Anderson to ILL 3 for 8 yards (6-T.Adams8-N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3(11:46 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 3(11:43 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 3 FUMBLES (94-J.Newton). 35-J.Hansen to ILL 1 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 1(11:37 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 8-A.Watts Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 1. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 6(11:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 8 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - ILL 8(10:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Allen at ILL 20. 18-C.Allen to ILL 8 for 12 yards (63-A.Palczewski). Penalty on PUR 6-J.Graham Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 8.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(10:34 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to ILL 3 for 20 yards (35-J.Hansen6-T.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3(10:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 1 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery6-T.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(9:32 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 3 for -2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3(8:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (8 plays, 54 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(8:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 43 for 18 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(8:20 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 49 for 6 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 49(7:55 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 47 for 4 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(7:48 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to PUR 30 for 17 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(7:20 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 26 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 26(6:37 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 24 for 2 yards (90-L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 24(5:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to PUR 22 for 2 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ILL 22(5:19 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 21 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander50-S.Kpaka).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(5:13 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 23 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon45-K.Tolson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23(4:39 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 30 for 7 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30(4:03 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 35 for 35 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(3:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 5 for 30 yards (8-N.Hobbs). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PURDUE 5(3:10 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 78-G.Hermanns False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(3:02 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10(2:55 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 9 for 1 yard (94-J.Newton92-I.Gay).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 9(2:19 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 2 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 2(1:38 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 2 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 2(1:33 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 3 for 1 yard (58-B.Deen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 3(1:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 3 FUMBLES (4-M.Grant). 6-J.Graham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 45 for 20 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(0:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 46 for 1 yard (81-C.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 46(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 49 for 5 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ILL 49(14:33 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 35 for 14 yards (17-D.Johnson). Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 19 - ILL 36(14:25 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PUR 43 for 21 yards (23-C.Trice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(14:02 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to PUR 43 for no gain (9-L.Neal94-R.McWilliams).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ILL 43(13:44 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 46 for -11 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 21 - ILL 46(13:02 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 39 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - ILL 39(12:09 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on PUR 18-C.Allen Pass interference 11 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(11:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:44 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:07 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 49 for 13 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(10:29 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 49(10:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Sparks.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 49(10:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 36 for -13 yards (99-O.Carney).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - PURDUE 36(9:28 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 19 yards from PUR 36 Downed at the ILL 45.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (10 plays, 40 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(9:20 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 45(9:17 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PUR 35 for 20 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(8:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 82-L.Ford. 82-L.Ford to PUR 31 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 31(8:24 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 30 for 1 yard (58-B.Deen90-L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 30(7:52 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - ILL 30(7:46 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Penalty on PUR 94-R.McWilliams Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:42 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PUR 11 for 14 yards (4-M.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(7:11 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to PUR 9 for 2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 9(6:40 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(6:36 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kicks 70 yards from ILL 20. 80-T.Sheffield to PUR 24 for 14 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(6:31 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 16-A.O'Connell Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 24. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 19(6:31 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 24-T.Sheffield. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 29 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 29(5:55 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(5:15 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 36(4:35 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 41 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 41(3:52 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 40 for -1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 38(3:07 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 14 yards from PUR 38. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 48 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(2:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to PUR 35 for 17 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(2:38 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to PUR 30 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ILL 30(2:12 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on PUR 23-C.Trice Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(2:07 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 15(2:02 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 15(1:58 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 10 - ILL 15(1:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 26-M.Epstein. 26-M.Epstein to PUR 8 for 7 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- End of Game (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(1:50 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 7 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 7(1:45 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 7(1:39 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 27 for 20 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(1:31 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 25 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 25(0:50 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 24 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - PURDUE 24(0:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at PUR 23 for -1 yard.
