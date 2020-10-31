Drive Chart
MICHST
MICH

Key Players
R. Lombardi 12 QB
323 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
J. Milton 5 QB
300 PaYds, 59 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:01
12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
01:14
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:57
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:06
2-B.Corum runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:56
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:01
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:44
12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:40
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 2:52
3-Q.Nordin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
70
yds
03:34
pos
14
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 12:29
4-M.Coghlin 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
52
yds
01:00
pos
17
10
Touchdown 8:03
2-B.Corum runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
04:26
pos
17
16
Point After TD 8:00
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 4:28
4-M.Coghlin 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
03:32
pos
20
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:18
12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
107
yds
04:30
pos
26
17
Point After TD 5:11
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 0:38
25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
88
yds
04:34
pos
27
23
Point After TD 0:37
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Point After TD 0:37
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 28
Rushing 3 9
Passing 12 18
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 449 452
Total Plays 70 86
Avg Gain 6.4 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 126 152
Rush Attempts 38 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.5
Yards Passing 323 300
Comp. - Att. 17-32 32-52
Yards Per Pass 10.1 5.6
Penalties - Yards 5-65 10-86
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-54.0 8-39.9
Return Yards 0 31
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 1-1 776727
13 Michigan 1-1 737724
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 323 PASS YDS 300
126 RUSH YDS 152
449 TOTAL YDS 452
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 323 3 0 168.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 319 3 2 148.1
R. Lombardi 17/32 323 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Simmons 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
J. Simmons 14 55 0 28
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
C. Heyward 13 28 0 5
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -4 0
R. Lombardi 5 19 0 6
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Reed 3 13 0 7
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Nailor 2 11 0 8
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
E. Collins 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. White 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 196 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. White 10 8 196 1 50
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 1
J. Nailor 10 2 68 0 53
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 2
J. Reed 5 1 18 0 18
C. McDonald 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. McDonald 2 2 15 0 8
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
C. Heyward 2 2 15 2 13
J. Simmons 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Simmons 2 2 11 0 6
M. Foster 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Foster 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Harvey 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
N. Harvey 9-2 0.0 0
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Person 8-1 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
A. Simmons 7-4 0.0 0
C. Jackson 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
X. Henderson 6-1 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 4-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
M. Dowell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Dowell 3-0 0.0 0
D. Long 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Long 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kline 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kline 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gervin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Gervin 2-0 0.0 0
E. Flowers 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mallory 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Mallory 1-0 1.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beesley 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Beesley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Crawford 94 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Slade 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
M. Coghlin 2/3 51 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Baringer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
B. Baringer 5 54.0 1 78
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Heyward 1 0.0 0 0
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
J. Reed 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 300 0 0 112.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 225 1 0 169.1
J. Milton 32/51 300 0 0
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Haskins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 52 1
J. Milton 12 59 0 17
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 82 2
H. Haskins 8 56 1 19
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
B. Corum 5 15 2 8
C. Evans 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
C. Evans 3 10 0 16
A. Henning 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Henning 1 9 0 9
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
Z. Charbonnet 5 3 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Wilson 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
R. Wilson 6 5 71 0 26
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
G. Jackson 8 7 58 0 20
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
C. Johnson 5 5 52 0 16
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 0
R. Bell 9 4 46 0 15
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
B. Corum 2 2 17 0 13
A. Henning 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Henning 1 1 15 0 15
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
E. All 9 3 13 0 8
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
Z. Charbonnet 3 2 10 0 6
B. Mason 42 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
B. Mason 1 1 9 0 9
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Eubanks 2 1 5 0 5
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Sainristil 5 1 4 0 4
C. Selzer 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Selzer 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 7-0 0.0 0
A. Shibley 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Shibley 6-1 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 5-2 0.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Hill 5-2 0.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. McGrone 5-2 0.0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Barrett 3-2 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Kemp 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Ross 3-5 0.0 0
J. Welschof 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Welschof 2-0 0.0 0
B. VanSumeren 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. VanSumeren 2-0 0.0 0
M. Paige 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Paige 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jeter 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jeter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Perry 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Perry 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hinton 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hinton 1-1 0.0 0
V. Gray 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
V. Gray 1-3 0.0 0
G. Green 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Green 1-0 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Paye 1-2 0.0 0
A. Solomon 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Solomon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
Q. Nordin 1/1 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
W. Hart 4 37.8 1 47
B. Robbins 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 3
B. Robbins 4 42.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
G. Jackson 3 25.0 38 0
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 1 0
B. Corum 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 32 0
G. Jackson 2 15.5 32 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 25 1:08 3 5 Punt
12:11 MICHST 29 1:14 4 71 TD
7:01 MICHST 25 1:43 5 19 Punt
2:51 MICHST 8 2:37 12 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 MICHST 32 2:01 6 68 TD
6:58 MICHST 15 0:23 3 6 Punt
2:49 MICHST 25 0:38 4 -3 Punt
0:40 MICHST 20 0:05 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 MICHST 38 1:00 4 52 FG
8:00 MICHST 21 3:32 8 45 FG
2:15 MICHST 2 1:17 11 75 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 MICHST 8 4:30 12 92 TD
0:36 0:00 0 0
0:37 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 MICH 40 1:25 3 -5 Punt
10:57 MICH 40 3:56 8 60 TD
5:11 MICH 20 2:12 5 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 MICH 8 2:09 4 21 Punt
9:40 MICH 13 2:30 4 25 Punt
6:26 MICH 25 3:34 8 70 FG
1:52 MICH 32 1:05 7 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 29 1:22 3 4 Punt
12:26 MICH 25 4:26 12 75 TD
4:23 MICH 25 1:57 9 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 MICH 23 3:25 8 28 Punt
5:11 MICH 7 4:34 18 91 Downs
5:11 0:00 0 0

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Kemp44-C.McGrone).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 27
(14:27 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 30 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MICHST 30
(13:56 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
Punt
4 & 5 - MICHST 30
(13:52 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 30 yards from MSU 30 out of bounds at the MICH 40.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(13:45 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 35 for -5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
No Gain
2 & 15 - MICH 35
(13:11 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MICH 35
(12:52 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MICH 35 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
Punt
4 & 15 - MICH 35
(12:20 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 36 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU 29 downed by 54-A.Fakih.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29
(12:11 - 1st) 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins4-V.Gray).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 36
(11:55 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to MSU 42 for 6 yards (44-C.McGrone).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(11:15 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 30 for 28 yards (30-D.Hill).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(11:01 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:57 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 63 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 40 for 38 yards (23-D.Snow).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(10:40 - 1st) 9-C.Evans to MSU 44 for 16 yards (29-S.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44
(10:15 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MSU 40 for 4 yards (18-K.Gervin).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 40
(9:50 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 42 for -2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 42
(9:08 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MSU 30 for 12 yards (24-T.Person).
Sack
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(8:38 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MSU 34 for -4 yards (94-D.Mallory).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 34
(8:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to MSU 19 for 15 yards (24-T.Person).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 19
(7:33 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 8 for 11 yards (24-T.Person).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - MICH 8
(7:06 - 1st) 2-B.Corum runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:01 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:01 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(7:01 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 27 for 2 yards (40-B.VanSumeren).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MICHST 27
(6:36 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed. Penalty on MICH 22-G.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(6:23 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 42
(6:17 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 48 for 6 yards.
-4 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 48
(5:58 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 44 for -4 yards (23-M.Barrett12-J.Ross).
Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 44
(5:18 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 56 yards from MSU 44 to MICH End Zone. touchback.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20
(5:11 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 33 for 13 yards (12-C.Jackson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33
(4:45 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at MICH 43 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43
(4:15 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 49 for 6 yards (10-M.Dowell).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICH 49
(3:36 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 49 for no gain (45-N.Harvey).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 49
(3:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
Punt
4 & 4 - MICH 49
(2:59 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 43 yards from MICH 49 out of bounds at the MSU 8.

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (12 plays, 31 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 8
(2:51 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 8. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 18
(2:47 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 18
(2:43 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone12-J.Ross).
Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 23
(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MSU 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 28
(1:55 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for no gain (2-C.Kemp44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 28
(1:06 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 28
(1:01 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 28. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43
(0:57 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 45 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 45
(0:14 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 45 for no gain (95-D.Jeter).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MICHST 45
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 50
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 47 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton). Penalty on MSU 8-J.Nailor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 47.
+1 YD
3 & 15 - MICHST 38
(14:54 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 39 for 1 yard (96-J.Welschof19-K.Paye).
Punt
4 & 14 - MICHST 39
(14:02 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 53 yards from MSU 39 to the MICH 8 downed by 9-D.Long.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 8
(13:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MICH 21 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21
(13:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 27 for 6 yards (24-T.Person).
-5 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 27
(12:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MICH 22 for -5 yards (89-M.Dotson).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 22
(12:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MICH 29 for 7 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 29
(11:46 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 39 yards from MICH 29 to MSU 32 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32
(11:41 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MICH 15 for 53 yards (4-V.Gray).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(11:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Nailor to MICH 7 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 7
(10:32 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 4 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - MICHST 4
(10:07 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 2 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 2
(9:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 2
(9:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 13 for 13 yards (9-D.Long).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13
(9:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 30 for 17 yards (24-T.Person).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(9:30 - 2nd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 30 for no gain (93-N.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 30
(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 34 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 34
(7:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 38 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 38
(7:10 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 38 to the MSU 15 downed by 43-J.McCurry.

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(6:58 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 21 for 6 yards (44-C.McGrone30-D.Hill).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 21
(6:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 21
(6:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 21
(6:35 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 53 yards from MSU 21. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for -1 yard (21-C.Kline).

MICH Wolverines  - FG (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(6:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25
(6:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 45 for 20 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(5:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for 19 yards (24-T.Person).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(5:25 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason to MSU 27 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 27
(4:49 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins pushed ob at MSU 11 for 16 yards (20-E.Flowers).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 11
(4:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MSU 6 for 5 yards (20-E.Flowers).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 6
(3:39 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 5 for 1 yard (94-M.Crawford3-X.Henderson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 5
(2:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Selzer.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MICH 5
(2:52 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(2:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to MSU 30 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on MSU 8-J.Nailor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 30.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 15
(2:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 18 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
+2 YD
2 & 17 - MICHST 18
(2:21 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 20 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson30-D.Hill).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - MICHST 20
(2:14 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 22 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson19-K.Paye).
Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 22
(2:11 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 78 yards from MSU 22. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 32 for 32 yards (99-B.Baringer).

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 32
(1:52 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 32
(1:47 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+26 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 32
(1:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 42 for 26 yards (10-M.Dowell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 42
(1:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MICH 42
(1:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 34 for 8 yards (91-J.Camper). Penalty on MICH 66-C.Filiaga Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 42. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - MICH 48
(1:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+7 YD
3 & 20 - MICH 48
(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 45 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 45
(0:47 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 45 yards from MSU 45 to MSU End Zone. touchback.

MICHST Spartans  - Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 20
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 20
(0:35 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 17 for -3 yards (45-A.Shibley).

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 60 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 29 for 24 yards (43-J.Mandryk23-D.Snow).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 30 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 30
(14:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 30
(14:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 33 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline).
Punt
4 & 6 - MICH 33
(13:38 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 29 yards from MICH 33 to the MSU 38 downed by 43-J.McCurry.

MICHST Spartans  - FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+50 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(13:29 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 12 for 50 yards (20-B.Hawkins4-V.Gray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 12
(13:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 12
(13:09 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 10 for 2 yards (45-A.Shibley12-J.Ross).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 10
(12:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MICHST 10
(12:29 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:26 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(12:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 25 for no gain (3-X.Henderson).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25
(11:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MICH 36 for 11 yards (12-C.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(11:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 40
(10:47 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 42 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+17 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 42
(10:04 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 41 for 17 yards (18-K.Gervin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 41
(9:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 41
(9:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MSU 41 for no gain (29-S.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MICH 41
(9:28 - 3rd) Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26
(9:17 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 25 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 25
(8:44 - 3rd) 3-A.Henning to MSU 16 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16
(8:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 1 for 15 yards (12-C.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MICH 1
(8:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:00 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for 19 yards (2-B.Corum).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(7:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Nailor to MSU 24 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett45-A.Shibley).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 24
(7:24 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 39 for 15 yards (12-J.Ross4-V.Gray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 39
(6:54 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 39 for no gain (45-A.Shibley23-M.Barrett).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 39
(6:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 39
(6:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 42 for 19 yards (30-D.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(6:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 42
(5:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 38 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 38
(5:26 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 34 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson20-B.Hawkins).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - MICHST 34
(4:28 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:23 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(4:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 25
(4:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 25
(4:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 40 for 15 yards (29-S.Brown).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(4:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 46 for 6 yards (12-C.Jackson34-A.Simmons).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 46
(3:25 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for 18 yards (10-M.Dowell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(3:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 36
(2:56 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk34-A.Simmons).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MICH 36
(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 76-R.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 36. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MICH 41
(2:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
Punt
4 & 15 - MICH 41
(2:26 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 39 yards from MSU 41 to the MSU 2 downed by 43-J.McCurry.

MICHST Spartans  - Missed FG (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 2
(2:15 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 3 for 1 yard (40-B.VanSumeren2-C.Kemp).
+40 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 3
(1:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 43 for 40 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43
(1:32 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 48 for 5 yards (23-M.Barrett).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MICHST 48
(1:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on MICH 16-J.Perry Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(1:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 42
(0:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 42 for no gain (96-J.Welschof).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 42
(0:58 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 55-D.Ojabo Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 42. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 37
(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 31 for 6 yards (16-J.Perry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 31
(14:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 31
(14:23 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 29 for 2 yards (45-A.Shibley12-J.Ross).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 29
(13:50 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 23 for 6 yards (12-J.Ross23-M.Barrett).
No Good
4 & 2 - MICHST 23
(13:35 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 23
(13:21 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MICH 23 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 23
(12:45 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MICH 36 for 13 yards (64-J.Slade24-T.Person).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(12:34 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 33 for -3 yards (12-C.Jackson).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 33
(11:51 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 38 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 38
(11:20 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at MSU 50 for 12 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 50
(10:50 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 50
(10:40 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 49 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MICH 49
(10:01 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
Punt
4 & 9 - MICH 49
(9:56 - 4th) 91-B.Robbins punts 41 yards from MSU 49 to the MSU 8 downed by 43-J.McCurry.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (12 plays, 92 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 8
(9:48 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 13 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 13
(9:11 - 4th) 5-J.Reed to MSU 15 for 2 yards (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
+18 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 15
(8:32 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 33 for 18 yards (22-G.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 33
(7:59 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 33
(7:52 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 36 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+15 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 36
(7:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 49 for 15 yards (30-D.Hill).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(7:18 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 85-C.McDonald. 85-C.McDonald to MICH 41 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 41
(6:43 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 85-C.McDonald. 85-C.McDonald to MICH 34 for 7 yards (12-J.Ross20-B.Hawkins).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34
(6:36 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 3 for 31 yards.
Penalty
1 & 3 - MICHST 3
(6:22 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 3 for no gain (12-J.Ross10-A.Solomon). Penalty on MSU 67-J.Duplain Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 3. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 18 - MICHST 18
(6:00 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 13 for 5 yards (7-M.Paige10-A.Solomon).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - MICHST 13
(5:18 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:18 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - Downs (18 plays, 91 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 13 for 13 yards (23-D.Snow). Penalty on MSU 38-L.Fulton Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at MICH 13.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 7
(5:11 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 20 for 13 yards (45-N.Harvey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 20
(4:45 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 20
(4:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MICH 24 for 4 yards (86-D.Beesley).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 24
(4:28 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+6 YD
4 & 6 - MICH 24
(4:19 - 4th) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MICH 30 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(4:00 - 4th) Team penalty on MSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MICH 30. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 5 - MICH 35
(3:50 - 4th) 5-J.Milton to MICH 44 for 9 yards (9-D.Long).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 44
(3:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 44
(3:15 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 49 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 49
(3:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 45 for 6 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(2:39 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 41 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 41
(2:13 - 4th) 5-J.Milton to MSU 30 for 11 yards (34-A.Simmons45-N.Harvey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(1:56 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MSU 25 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 25
(1:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MSU 17 for 8 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey). Penalty on MSU 89-J.Hunt Illegal substitution declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 17
(1:20 - 4th) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MSU 17 for no gain (12-C.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 17
(0:58 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 17
(0:58 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 1 for 16 yards (45-N.Harvey).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - MICH 1
(0:45 - 4th) 9-C.Evans to MSU 2 for -1 yard (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 2
(0:38 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:37 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 9 yards from MICH 35. 11-C.Heyward to MICH 44 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44
(0:36 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 43 for 1 yard (45-A.Shibley2-C.Kemp).

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 43
(0:31 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 40 for 3 yards (45-A.Shibley).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 40
(0:28 - 4th) 5-J.Reed to MICH 36 for 4 yards (19-K.Paye).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - MICHST 36
(0:23 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 33 for 3 yards (2-C.Kemp15-C.Hinton).
