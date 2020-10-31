Drive Chart
|
|
|MICHST
|MICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
R. Lombardi
12 QB
323 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|
|
J. Milton
5 QB
300 PaYds, 59 RuYds
Touchdown 11:01
12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
01:14
pos
6
0
Touchdown 9:44
12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:01
pos
13
7
Touchdown 5:18
12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
107
yds
04:30
pos
26
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|28
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|449
|452
|Total Plays
|70
|86
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|152
|Rush Attempts
|38
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|323
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|32-52
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|10-86
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.0
|8-39.9
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|323
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|17/32
|323
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|14
|55
|0
|28
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|13
|28
|0
|5
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 7 WR
|R. White
|10
|8
|196
|1
|50
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|10
|2
|68
|0
|53
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|2
|2
|15
|2
|13
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 12 CB
|C. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 9 S
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Flowers 20 S
|E. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crawford 94 P
|M. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/3
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|54.0
|1
|78
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|32/51
|300
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|12
|59
|0
|17
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|8
|56
|1
|19
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|5
|15
|2
|8
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|3
|10
|0
|16
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|6
|5
|71
|0
|26
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|8
|7
|58
|0
|20
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|5
|52
|0
|16
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|9
|4
|46
|0
|15
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|9
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Mason 42 RB
|B. Mason
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Selzer 89 TE
|C. Selzer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 DL
|J. Welschof
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 40 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 16 DB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 10 LB
|A. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|4
|37.8
|1
|47
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|42.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|25.0
|38
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|15.5
|32
|0
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Kemp44-C.McGrone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(14:27 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 30 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(13:56 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 30(13:52 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 30 yards from MSU 30 out of bounds at the MICH 40.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(13:45 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 35 for -5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MICH 35(13:11 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MICH 35(12:52 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MICH 35 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MICH 35(12:20 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 36 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU 29 downed by 54-A.Fakih.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(12:11 - 1st) 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins4-V.Gray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 36(11:55 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to MSU 42 for 6 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(11:15 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 30 for 28 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(11:01 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 63 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 40 for 38 yards (23-D.Snow).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(10:40 - 1st) 9-C.Evans to MSU 44 for 16 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(10:15 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MSU 40 for 4 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(9:50 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 42 for -2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 42(9:08 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MSU 30 for 12 yards (24-T.Person).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(8:38 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MSU 34 for -4 yards (94-D.Mallory).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - MICH 34(8:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to MSU 19 for 15 yards (24-T.Person).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 19(7:33 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 8 for 11 yards (24-T.Person).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MICH 8(7:06 - 1st) 2-B.Corum runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:01 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 27 for 2 yards (40-B.VanSumeren).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(6:36 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed. Penalty on MICH 22-G.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:23 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:17 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 48 for 6 yards.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 48(5:58 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 44 for -4 yards (23-M.Barrett12-J.Ross).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 44(5:18 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 56 yards from MSU 44 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(5:11 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 33 for 13 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(4:45 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at MICH 43 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(4:15 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 49 for 6 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICH 49(3:36 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 49 for no gain (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICH 49(3:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICH 49(2:59 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 43 yards from MICH 49 out of bounds at the MSU 8.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (12 plays, 31 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 8(2:51 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(2:47 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 18(2:43 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone12-J.Ross).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 23(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MSU 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(1:55 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for no gain (2-C.Kemp44-C.McGrone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 28(1:06 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 28(1:01 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(0:57 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 45 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 45(0:14 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 45 for no gain (95-D.Jeter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 45(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 50(15:00 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 47 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton). Penalty on MSU 8-J.Nailor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 47.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 38(14:54 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 39 for 1 yard (96-J.Welschof19-K.Paye).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MICHST 39(14:02 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 53 yards from MSU 39 to the MICH 8 downed by 9-D.Long.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 8(13:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MICH 21 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 21(13:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 27 for 6 yards (24-T.Person).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 27(12:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MICH 22 for -5 yards (89-M.Dotson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICH 22(12:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MICH 29 for 7 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICH 29(11:46 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 39 yards from MICH 29 to MSU 32 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:41 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MICH 15 for 53 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(11:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Nailor to MICH 7 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 7(10:32 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 4 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICHST 4(10:07 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 2 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 2(9:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 2(9:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 13 for 13 yards (9-D.Long).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 13(9:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 30 for 17 yards (24-T.Person).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(9:30 - 2nd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 30 for no gain (93-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 30(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 34 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 34(7:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 38 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICH 38(7:10 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 38 to the MSU 15 downed by 43-J.McCurry.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(6:58 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 21 for 6 yards (44-C.McGrone30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 21(6:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 21(6:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 21(6:35 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 53 yards from MSU 21. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for -1 yard (21-C.Kline).
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(6:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 45 for 20 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(5:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for 19 yards (24-T.Person).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(5:25 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason to MSU 27 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 27(4:49 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins pushed ob at MSU 11 for 16 yards (20-E.Flowers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 11(4:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MSU 6 for 5 yards (20-E.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 6(3:39 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 5 for 1 yard (94-M.Crawford3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICH 5(2:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Selzer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MICH 5(2:52 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to MSU 30 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on MSU 8-J.Nailor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 30.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 15(2:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 18 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - MICHST 18(2:21 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 20 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson30-D.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 20(2:14 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 22 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson19-K.Paye).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICHST 22(2:11 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 78 yards from MSU 22. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 32 for 32 yards (99-B.Baringer).
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:52 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 32(1:47 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 32(1:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 42 for 26 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 42(1:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MICH 42(1:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 34 for 8 yards (91-J.Camper). Penalty on MICH 66-C.Filiaga Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MICH 48(1:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - MICH 48(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 45 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICH 45(0:47 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 45 yards from MSU 45 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 60 yards from MSU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 29 for 24 yards (43-J.Mandryk23-D.Snow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 30 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICH 30(14:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICH 30(14:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 33 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICH 33(13:38 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 29 yards from MICH 33 to the MSU 38 downed by 43-J.McCurry.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(13:29 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 12 for 50 yards (20-B.Hawkins4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(13:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 12(13:09 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 10 for 2 yards (45-A.Shibley12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 10(12:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 10(12:29 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(12:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 25 for no gain (3-X.Henderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(11:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MICH 36 for 11 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(11:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(10:47 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 42 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 42(10:04 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 41 for 17 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(9:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 41(9:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MSU 41 for no gain (29-S.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICH 41(9:28 - 3rd) Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(9:17 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 25 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 25(8:44 - 3rd) 3-A.Henning to MSU 16 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 16(8:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 1 for 15 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MICH 1(8:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for 19 yards (2-B.Corum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(7:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Nailor to MSU 24 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett45-A.Shibley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 24(7:24 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 39 for 15 yards (12-J.Ross4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(6:54 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 39 for no gain (45-A.Shibley23-M.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 39(6:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 39(6:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 42 for 19 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(5:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 38 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 38(5:26 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 34 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson20-B.Hawkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 34(4:28 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(4:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(4:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 40 for 15 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(4:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 46 for 6 yards (12-C.Jackson34-A.Simmons).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 46(3:25 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for 18 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(3:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(2:56 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 36 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk34-A.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICH 36(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 76-R.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MICH 41(2:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MICH 41(2:26 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 39 yards from MSU 41 to the MSU 2 downed by 43-J.McCurry.
MICHST
Spartans
- Missed FG (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(2:15 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 3 for 1 yard (40-B.VanSumeren2-C.Kemp).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 3(1:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 43 for 40 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(1:32 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 48 for 5 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 48(1:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on MICH 16-J.Perry Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(1:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(0:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 42 for no gain (96-J.Welschof).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 42(0:58 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 55-D.Ojabo Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 42. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 37(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 31 for 6 yards (16-J.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(14:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 31(14:23 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 29 for 2 yards (45-A.Shibley12-J.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 29(13:50 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MICH 23 for 6 yards (12-J.Ross23-M.Barrett).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 23(13:35 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 23(13:21 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MICH 23 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 23(12:45 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MICH 36 for 13 yards (64-J.Slade24-T.Person).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(12:34 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 33 for -3 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 33(11:51 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 38 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 38(11:20 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at MSU 50 for 12 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(10:50 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 50(10:40 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 49 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICH 49(10:01 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICH 49(9:56 - 4th) 91-B.Robbins punts 41 yards from MSU 49 to the MSU 8 downed by 43-J.McCurry.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (12 plays, 92 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:48 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 13 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 13(9:11 - 4th) 5-J.Reed to MSU 15 for 2 yards (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 15(8:32 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 33 for 18 yards (22-G.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(7:59 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 33(7:52 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 36 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 36(7:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 49 for 15 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(7:18 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 85-C.McDonald. 85-C.McDonald to MICH 41 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 41(6:43 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 85-C.McDonald. 85-C.McDonald to MICH 34 for 7 yards (12-J.Ross20-B.Hawkins).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(6:36 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MICH 3 for 31 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - MICHST 3(6:22 - 4th) 22-J.Simmons to MICH 3 for no gain (12-J.Ross10-A.Solomon). Penalty on MSU 67-J.Duplain Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 3. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - MICHST 18(6:00 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MICH 13 for 5 yards (7-M.Paige10-A.Solomon).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 13(5:18 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (18 plays, 91 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 13 for 13 yards (23-D.Snow). Penalty on MSU 38-L.Fulton Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at MICH 13.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 7(5:11 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 20 for 13 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(4:45 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 20(4:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MICH 24 for 4 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 24(4:28 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 6 - MICH 24(4:19 - 4th) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at MICH 30 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(4:00 - 4th) Team penalty on MSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MICH 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICH 35(3:50 - 4th) 5-J.Milton to MICH 44 for 9 yards (9-D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(3:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 44(3:15 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 49 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 49(3:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 45 for 6 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(2:39 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MSU 41 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 41(2:13 - 4th) 5-J.Milton to MSU 30 for 11 yards (34-A.Simmons45-N.Harvey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(1:56 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MSU 25 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 25(1:30 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MSU 17 for 8 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey). Penalty on MSU 89-J.Hunt Illegal substitution declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:20 - 4th) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MSU 17 for no gain (12-C.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 17(0:58 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 17(0:58 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MSU 1 for 16 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MICH 1(0:45 - 4th) 9-C.Evans to MSU 2 for -1 yard (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(0:38 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
