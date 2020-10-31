Drive Chart
|
|
|CSTCAR
|GAST
Key Players
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
254 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Coates
17 RB
56 RuYds, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 8:20
10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
02:46
pos
6
0
Touchdown 11:45
10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
13
0
Touchdown 6:36
10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
52
yds
02:09
pos
26
0
Touchdown 3:40
10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
03:20
pos
47
0
Point After TD 3:33
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good. Team penalty on GST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
48
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|5
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|14
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|530
|106
|Total Plays
|76
|40
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|250
|76
|Rush Attempts
|47
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|280
|30
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|1.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-6
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|5-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-15.0
|6-42.8
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|30
|
|
|250
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|106
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|18/24
|254
|4
|0
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|2/4
|19
|0
|0
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|10
|71
|1
|34
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|7
|47
|1
|21
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|10
|43
|0
|15
|
I. Connelly 26 RB
|I. Connelly
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|6
|15
|1
|9
|
T. Mobley 16 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|11
|0
|3
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Bennett 23 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|7
|5
|81
|2
|35
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|3
|57
|0
|27
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|3
|3
|43
|0
|28
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|2
|30
|1
|18
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|5
|3
|29
|1
|18
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. McCarthy 88 WR
|C. McCarthy
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Mobley 16 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. McSweeney 40 TE
|P. McSweeney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|24
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|1
|15.0
|0
|15
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|2
|5.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|6/10
|30
|0
|1
|
M. Colasurdo 10 QB
|M. Colasurdo
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|11
|56
|0
|14
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|5
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|8
|3
|0
|6
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 11 S
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 NT
|T. Gore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|6
|42.8
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|3
|10.3
|31
|0
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GAST
Panthers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 33 for 31 yards (8-D.Kelly16-J.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(14:49 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 39 for 6 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 39(14:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown pushed ob at GST 41 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - GAST 41(13:55 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 46 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly). Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 36(13:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(13:11 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to CC 45 for 8 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 45(12:53 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 36 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(12:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 32 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 32(12:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 31 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 31(11:41 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 30 for 1 yard (26-B.Matts).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - GAST 30(11:07 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(11:00 - 1st) 2-R.White pushed ob at GST 49 for 21 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:23 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 38 for 11 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(9:52 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(9:46 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to GST 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Strachan28-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(9:05 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to GST 29 for no gain (52-D.Wilson42-B.Carroll).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(8:27 - 1st) 5-S.Jones runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CC 57-W.Lampkin Holding 6 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 35(8:20 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - GAST 26(7:52 - 1st) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 22 for -4 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GAST 22(7:13 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAST 22(7:08 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 56 yards from GST 22 to the CC 22 downed by 21-J.Williams.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(6:54 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 23 for 1 yard (97-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 23(6:17 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 31 for 8 yards (20-Q.White).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 31(5:47 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 32 for 1 yard (28-C.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(5:06 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 5 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 37(4:28 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to GST 48 for 15 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(3:50 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 18-T.Mobley. 18-T.Mobley to GST 45 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(3:12 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to GST 42 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 42(2:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 42(2:21 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 15 yards from GST 42 to the GST 27 downed by 28-S.Watkins.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(2:11 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 32 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - GAST 32(1:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 23 for -9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - GAST 23(1:14 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 29 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 29(0:34 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 29 to the CC 29 downed by 21-J.Williams.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(0:20 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 12 yards (42-B.Carroll).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen10-J.Crawford).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 40(14:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 50 for 10 yards (34-A.Lane).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 50(13:43 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 49 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 49(12:55 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to GST 46 for 5 yards (91-J.Clark7-J.Strachan).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(12:28 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to GST 18 for 28 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(11:45 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 7 FUMBLES. 0-T.Dixon recovers at the GST 7. 0-T.Dixon to GST 7 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 7(11:39 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 19 for 12 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(11:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 26 FUMBLES (9-T.Jackson). 26-B.Matts to GST 26 for no gain. Penalty on GST 0-T.Dixon Illegal low block declined.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(11:20 - 2nd) 18-T.Mobley to GST 13 for 13 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(10:47 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the GST 7.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(10:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for no gain (15-J.Clark43-E.Makonzo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 35(10:13 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 43 for 8 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 43(9:35 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 44(9:07 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(8:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Kelly at CC 48. 29-S.Kelly to CC 48 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at GST 41 for 11 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(7:53 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 37 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 37(7:14 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 10 for 27 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(6:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 8 FUMBLES. 0-T.Dixon to GST 8 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 8(6:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 14 for 6 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 14(6:03 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 14 for no gain (41-M.Olufemi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 14(5:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 14(5:20 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 14. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 48 for 4 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 48 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(5:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to GST 49 for -1 yard (98-J.Denis6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 49(4:38 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 37 for 12 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(4:08 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 37 for no gain (97-A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(3:31 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 34 for 3 yards (98-J.Denis). Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at GST 34.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(3:00 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(2:55 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GST 19 for no gain (10-J.Crawford).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(2:11 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 1 for 18 yards (7-J.Strachan40-J.Veneziale).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(1:33 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GST 2 for -1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(0:58 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 52-C.Brewer.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(0:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35 out of bounds at the CC 4.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(15:00 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 39 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39(14:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 43 for 18 yards (20-Q.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(13:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 39 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39(13:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 36 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 36(12:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 28 for 8 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(11:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 25 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 25(11:06 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 15 for 10 yards (37-V.Heyward20-Q.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(10:35 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 3 for 12 yards (20-Q.White37-V.Heyward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(9:57 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 2 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(9:16 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(9:12 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 97-A.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 50 yards from CC 50 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:12 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark43-E.Makonzo).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 26(8:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 14 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(8:26 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 47(8:04 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 46(7:38 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 49 FUMBLES (94-J.Gunter). 75-S.Gilmore to GST 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GAST 49(6:57 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 49 for no gain (9-T.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(6:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to GST 49 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(6:14 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown pushed ob at GST 31 for 18 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(5:34 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(5:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 28 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(4:44 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko pushed ob at GST 17 for 11 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(4:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 12 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 12(3:40 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good. Team penalty on GST Offside declined.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 21-J.Williams to GST 17 for 17 yards (12-I.Stephens).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 17(3:26 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 13 for -4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - GAST 13(3:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - GAST 13(2:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 14 FUMBLES (90-R.Wooden). 4-C.Brown to GST 14 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAST 14(2:15 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 14 to the CC 49 downed by 5-B.Brown.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:02 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at GST 17 for 34 yards (20-Q.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(1:26 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 15 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen97-A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 15(0:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 5-S.Jones. 5-S.Jones pushed ob at GST 6 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(15:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 40-P.McSweeney.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(14:53 - 4th) 2-R.White to GST 7 for -1 yard (59-T.Gore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(14:07 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(14:02 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 39 yards from CC 35 to GST 26 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(13:57 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 27 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 27(13:19 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 32 for 5 yards (16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 32(12:20 - 4th) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 32 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 32(11:46 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 32. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 36 for 6 yards (40-J.Veneziale37-V.Heyward).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(11:36 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to CC 37 for 1 yard (91-J.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 37(10:55 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 31-B.Pinson. 31-B.Pinson to CC 47 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:12 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 49 for 2 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 49(9:30 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 43 for 8 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(8:52 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 40 for 3 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(8:09 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to GST 29 FUMBLES (35-K.Carter). 40-J.Veneziale to GST 29 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(7:57 - 4th) 10-M.Colasurdo incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 29(7:47 - 4th) 10-M.Colasurdo incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GAST 29(7:38 - 4th) Penalty on GST 72-L.Cristobal Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 25 - GAST 14(7:38 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to GST 17 for 3 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - GAST 17(6:55 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 46 yards from GST 17 to CC 37 fair catch by 13-M.Sudipo.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- End of Game (10 plays, 42 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(6:47 - 4th) 27-B.Bennett to CC 40 for 3 yards (11-E.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:07 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to GST 43 for 17 yards (11-E.Jones40-J.Veneziale).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(5:22 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 41 for 2 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 41(4:40 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 37 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(3:51 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 32 for 5 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(3:09 - 4th) 27-B.Bennett to GST 31 for 1 yard (98-J.Denis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 31(2:26 - 4th) 7-J.Guest complete to 88-C.McCarthy. 88-C.McCarthy to GST 24 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 24(1:41 - 4th) 7-J.Guest to GST 18 for 6 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(0:56 - 4th) kneels at GST 20 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 20(0:21 - 4th) kneels at GST 21 for -1 yard.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
UCF
HOU
23
13
3rd 0:18 ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
24
3
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
RICE
USM
23
6
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
17IND
RUT
12
7
2nd 4:56 FS1
-
UAB
LATECH
7
10
2nd 2:21
-
4ND
GATECH
14
13
2nd 4:45 ABC
-
NWEST
IOWA
7
20
2nd 3:26 ESPN
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
14
2nd 4:08 CBS
-
TCU
BAYLOR
30
0
2nd 9:07 ESP2
-
APLST
LAMON
14
7
2nd 9:30 ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
7
14
2nd 14:09 FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
21
7
2nd 10:15 SECN
-
VATECH
LVILLE
21
0
2nd 9:28 ACCN
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
25BOISE
AF
0
049 O/U
+14
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
NMEX
SJST
0
055.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
063.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
22SMU
0
059 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
0
064 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARK
8TXAM
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
0
061 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
+15.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
0
056 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1