Drive Chart
CSTCAR
GAST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
G. McCall 10 QB
254 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 15 RuYds, RuTD
D. Coates 17 RB
56 RuYds, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:20
10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
02:46
pos
6
0
Point After TD 8:14
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:45
10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:39
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:47
2-R.White runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
26
yds
00:41
pos
20
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:39
29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 6:36
10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
52
yds
02:09
pos
26
0
Point After TD 6:32
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 0:54
10-G.McCall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
33
yds
04:25
pos
33
0
Point After TD 0:50
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:16
1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
05:48
pos
40
0
Point After TD 9:12
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
0
Touchdown 3:40
10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
03:20
pos
47
0
Point After TD 3:33
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good. Team penalty on GST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
48
0
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:02
29-M.Biscardi 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
01:21
pos
51
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 5
Rushing 15 4
Passing 14 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-11 1-10
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 530 106
Total Plays 76 40
Avg Gain 7.0 2.7
Net Yards Rushing 250 76
Rush Attempts 47 28
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 2.7
Yards Passing 280 30
Comp. - Att. 21-29 6-12
Yards Per Pass 9.7 1.1
Penalties - Yards 1-6 4-50
Touchdowns 7 0
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 5-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-15.0 6-42.8
Return Yards 10 0
Punts - Returns 2-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 C. Carolina 6-0 72714351
Georgia St. 2-3 00000
Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA
 280 PASS YDS 30
250 RUSH YDS 76
530 TOTAL YDS 106
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. McCall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 254 4 0 218.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 930 11 1 197.0
G. McCall 18/24 254 4 0
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 252 3 2 145.1
F. Payton 2/4 19 0 0
J. Guest 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
J. Guest 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 282 4
C. Marable 10 71 1 34
R. White 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 181 2
R. White 7 47 1 21
S. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 165 2
S. Jones 10 43 0 15
I. Connelly 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Connelly 6 23 0 8
B. Pinson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
B. Pinson 2 19 0 17
G. McCall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 184 3
G. McCall 6 15 1 9
T. Mobley 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Mobley 1 13 0 13
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
F. Payton 1 11 0 3
J. Guest 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Guest 1 6 0 6
B. Bennett 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 43 1
B. Bennett 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 81 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 434 4
J. Heiligh 7 5 81 2 35
S. Denmark 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 164 1
S. Denmark 3 3 57 0 27
G. Latushko 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
G. Latushko 3 3 43 0 28
K. Brown 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 157 2
K. Brown 3 2 30 1 18
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 104 3
C. Marable 5 3 29 1 18
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 215 3
I. Likely 2 1 11 0 11
B. Pinson 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Pinson 1 1 10 0 10
S. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Jones 1 1 9 0 9
C. McCarthy 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. McCarthy 1 1 7 0 7
T. Mobley 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Mobley 1 1 3 0 3
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Brewer 1 0 0 0 0
P. McSweeney 40 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
P. McSweeney 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Makonzo 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Makonzo 5-2 0.0 0
J. Gunter 94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gunter 4-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Jackson 4-0 1.0 0
S. Kelly 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
S. Kelly 3-0 1.0 1
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Brewer 2-0 1.0 0
T. Gallagher 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gallagher 2-0 0.0 0
B. Matts 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Matts 2-0 0.0 0
M. Olufemi 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Olufemi 2-0 0.0 0
A. Spillum 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Spillum 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gladney Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wooden II 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wooden II 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morris 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
3/4 24/25
M. Biscardi 1/1 24 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Ouverson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 15.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
C. Ouverson 1 15.0 0 15
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.6 63 0
J. Heiligh 2 5.0 6 0
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 1 65.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 917 9 4 133.9
C. Brown IV 6/10 30 0 1
M. Colasurdo 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Colasurdo 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 378 3
D. Coates 11 56 0 14
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 219 3
T. Gregg 5 8 0 6
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 0
J. Williams 3 6 0 5
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 186 4
C. Brown IV 8 3 0 6
M. Carroll 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 29 1
M. Carroll 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 354 5
S. Pinckney 2 2 15 0 8
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
D. Coates 2 2 11 0 11
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
T. Dixon 2 1 8 0 8
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Marshall 1 0 0 0 0
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
C. Thompson 3 0 0 0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
J. Ifedi 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. White 8-1 0.0 0
A. Lane 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Lane 5-1 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 5-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 4-0 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Heyward 4-1 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Carroll 4-1 0.0 0
J. Denis 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Denis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Strachan 3-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
J. Veneziale 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 2-2 0.0 0
E. Jones 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Moore 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
J. Crawford 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Crawford 2-1 0.0 0
K. Carter 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gore 59 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gore 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 21/22
N. Ruiz 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
M. Hayes 6 42.8 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 31 0
T. Dixon 3 10.3 31 0
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Williams 1 17.0 17 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
Q. White 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 CSTCAR 30 2:46 7 70 TD
6:54 CSTCAR 22 4:33 8 36 Punt
0:20 CSTCAR 29 0:00 1 12
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 GAST 26 0:41 2 26 TD
8:41 CSTCAR 48 2:09 5 52 TD
5:15 GAST 48 4:25 10 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 35 5:48 11 80 TD
6:53 GAST 49 3:20 7 49 TD
2:02 CSTCAR 49 1:21 6 44 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 CSTCAR 36 3:27 6 35 Fumble
6:47 CSTCAR 37 6:26 10 42 Game
6:47 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 33 3:53 9 37 FG Miss
8:14 GAST 25 1:06 3 -3 Punt
2:11 GAST 27 1:37 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 GAST 7 0:12 2 19 Fumble
10:39 GAST 35 1:52 5 13 INT
6:32 GAST 8 1:12 3 6 Punt
0:50 GAST 30 0:07 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 GAST 25 2:15 6 24 Downs
3:33 GAST 17 1:18 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 GAST 26 2:11 3 6 Punt
7:57 GAST 29 1:02 4 -12 Punt
7:57 0:00 0 0

GAST Panthers  - Missed FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 33 for 31 yards (8-D.Kelly16-J.Morris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(14:49 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 39 for 6 yards (26-B.Matts).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 39
(14:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown pushed ob at GST 41 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
Penalty
3 & 2 - GAST 41
(13:55 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 46 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly). Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 36
(13:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(13:11 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to CC 45 for 8 yards (94-J.Gunter).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 45
(12:53 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 36 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(12:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 32 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 32
(12:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 31 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 31
(11:41 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 30 for 1 yard (26-B.Matts).
No Good
4 & 4 - GAST 30
(11:07 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(11:00 - 1st) 2-R.White pushed ob at GST 49 for 21 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(10:23 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 38 for 11 yards (7-J.Strachan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(9:52 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(9:46 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to GST 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Strachan28-C.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29
(9:05 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to GST 29 for no gain (52-D.Wilson42-B.Carroll).
Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 29
(8:27 - 1st) 5-S.Jones runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CC 57-W.Lampkin Holding 6 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
+35 YD
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 35
(8:20 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:14 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(8:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
Sack
2 & 9 - GAST 26
(7:52 - 1st) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 22 for -4 yards (29-S.Kelly).
No Gain
3 & 13 - GAST 22
(7:13 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 22
(7:08 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 56 yards from GST 22 to the CC 22 downed by 21-J.Williams.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(6:54 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 23 for 1 yard (97-A.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 23
(6:17 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 31 for 8 yards (20-Q.White).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 31
(5:47 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 32 for 1 yard (28-C.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32
(5:06 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 5 yards (52-D.Wilson).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 37
(4:28 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to GST 48 for 15 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(3:50 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 18-T.Mobley. 18-T.Mobley to GST 45 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45
(3:12 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to GST 42 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 42
(2:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
Punt
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 42
(2:21 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 15 yards from GST 42 to the GST 27 downed by 28-S.Watkins.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(2:11 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 32 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
Sack
2 & 5 - GAST 32
(1:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 23 for -9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+6 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 23
(1:14 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 29 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 29
(0:34 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 29 to the CC 29 downed by 21-J.Williams.

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(0:20 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 12 yards (42-B.Carroll).

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen10-J.Crawford).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 40
(14:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 50 for 10 yards (34-A.Lane).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 50
(13:43 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 49 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 49
(12:55 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to GST 46 for 5 yards (91-J.Clark7-J.Strachan).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(12:28 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to GST 18 for 28 yards (34-A.Lane).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18
(11:45 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Fumble (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 7 FUMBLES. 0-T.Dixon recovers at the GST 7. 0-T.Dixon to GST 7 for no gain.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 7
(11:39 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 19 for 12 yards (10-A.Spillum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(11:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 26 FUMBLES (9-T.Jackson). 26-B.Matts to GST 26 for no gain. Penalty on GST 0-T.Dixon Illegal low block declined.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26
(11:20 - 2nd) 18-T.Mobley to GST 13 for 13 yards (47-J.Taylor).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13
(10:47 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(10:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.

GAST Panthers  - Interception (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the GST 7.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(10:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for no gain (15-J.Clark43-E.Makonzo).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 35
(10:13 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 43 for 8 yards (29-S.Kelly).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 43
(9:35 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 44
(9:07 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
Int
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(8:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Kelly at CC 48. 29-S.Kelly to CC 48 for no gain.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(8:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(8:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at GST 41 for 11 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(7:53 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 37 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+27 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 37
(7:14 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 10 for 27 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10
(6:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 0-T.Dixon to GST 8 FUMBLES. 0-T.Dixon to GST 8 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 8
(6:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 14 for 6 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 14
(6:03 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 14 for no gain (41-M.Olufemi).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 14
(5:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 14
(5:20 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 14. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 48 for 4 yards (40-J.Veneziale).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (10 plays, 48 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(5:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to GST 49 for -1 yard (98-J.Denis6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 49
(4:38 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 37 for 12 yards (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(4:08 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 37 for no gain (97-A.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(3:31 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to GST 34 for 3 yards (98-J.Denis). Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at GST 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(3:00 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(2:55 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GST 19 for no gain (10-J.Crawford).
+18 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(2:11 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to GST 1 for 18 yards (7-J.Strachan40-J.Veneziale).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - CSTCAR 1
(1:33 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GST 2 for -1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(0:58 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 52-C.Brewer.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(0:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:50 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:50 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 20-Q.White to GST 30 for 26 yards (41-M.Olufemi28-S.Watkins).
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(0:43 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 29 for -1 yard (52-C.Brewer).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35 out of bounds at the CC 4.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 39 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+18 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39
(14:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 43 for 18 yards (20-Q.White).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(13:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 39 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39
(13:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 36 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 36
(12:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 28 for 8 yards (28-C.Moore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(11:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 25 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 25
(11:06 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 15 for 10 yards (37-V.Heyward20-Q.White).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15
(10:35 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 3 for 12 yards (20-Q.White37-V.Heyward).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(9:57 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 2 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(9:16 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:12 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(9:12 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 97-A.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.

GAST Panthers  - Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:12 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 50 yards from CC 50 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:12 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark43-E.Makonzo).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 26
(8:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 14 yards (10-A.Spillum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(8:26 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 47
(8:04 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 46
(7:38 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 49 FUMBLES (94-J.Gunter). 75-S.Gilmore to GST 49 for no gain.
No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 49
(6:57 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 49 for no gain (9-T.Jackson).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(6:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to GST 49 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(6:14 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown pushed ob at GST 31 for 18 yards (10-J.Crawford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(5:34 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(5:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to GST 28 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(4:44 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko pushed ob at GST 17 for 11 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(4:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GST 12 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 12
(3:40 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good. Team penalty on GST Offside declined.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 21-J.Williams to GST 17 for 17 yards (12-I.Stephens).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17
(3:26 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 13 for -4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
No Gain
2 & 14 - GAST 13
(3:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
+1 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 13
(2:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 14 FUMBLES (90-R.Wooden). 4-C.Brown to GST 14 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 14
(2:15 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 14 to the CC 49 downed by 5-B.Brown.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(2:02 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at GST 17 for 34 yards (20-Q.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(1:26 - 3rd) 2-R.White to GST 15 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen97-A.Smith).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 15
(0:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 5-S.Jones. 5-S.Jones pushed ob at GST 6 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
1 & 6 - CSTCAR 6
(15:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 40-P.McSweeney.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 6
(14:53 - 4th) 2-R.White to GST 7 for -1 yard (59-T.Gore).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7
(14:07 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 7
(14:02 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:57 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 39 yards from CC 35 to GST 26 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(13:57 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 27 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 27
(13:19 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 32 for 5 yards (16-J.Morris).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 32
(12:20 - 4th) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 32 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 32
(11:46 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 32. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 36 for 6 yards (40-J.Veneziale37-V.Heyward).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Fumble (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(11:36 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to CC 37 for 1 yard (91-J.Clark).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 37
(10:55 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 31-B.Pinson. 31-B.Pinson to CC 47 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47
(10:12 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 49 for 2 yards (47-J.Taylor).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 49
(9:30 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 43 for 8 yards (34-A.Lane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(8:52 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 40 for 3 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40
(8:09 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to GST 29 FUMBLES (35-K.Carter). 40-J.Veneziale to GST 29 for no gain.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(7:57 - 4th) 10-M.Colasurdo incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 29
(7:47 - 4th) 10-M.Colasurdo incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Penalty
3 & 10 - GAST 29
(7:38 - 4th) Penalty on GST 72-L.Cristobal Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 25 - GAST 14
(7:38 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to GST 17 for 3 yards (4-K.Gladney).
Punt
4 & 22 - GAST 17
(6:55 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 46 yards from GST 17 to CC 37 fair catch by 13-M.Sudipo.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - End of Game (10 plays, 42 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(6:47 - 4th) 27-B.Bennett to CC 40 for 3 yards (11-E.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40
(6:07 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to GST 43 for 17 yards (11-E.Jones40-J.Veneziale).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(5:22 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 41 for 2 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 41
(4:40 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 37 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 37
(3:51 - 4th) 26-I.Connelly to GST 32 for 5 yards (47-J.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32
(3:09 - 4th) 27-B.Bennett to GST 31 for 1 yard (98-J.Denis).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 31
(2:26 - 4th) 7-J.Guest complete to 88-C.McCarthy. 88-C.McCarthy to GST 24 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 24
(1:41 - 4th) 7-J.Guest to GST 18 for 6 yards (3-C.Bacon).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18
(0:56 - 4th) kneels at GST 20 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 20
(0:21 - 4th) kneels at GST 21 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores