Key Players
M. Elder 23 WR
86 ReYds, 6 RECs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
D. Jackson 4 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:45
4-D.Jackson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:25
pos
0
6
Point After TD 14:35
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:16
21-M.Durant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
00:57
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:10
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 2:05
44-C.Ham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
20
yds
02:19
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:22
21-M.Durant runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
00:47
pos
0
23
Point After TD 12:17
44-C.Ham extra point is good. Penalty on CHA 8-N.Lyon Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 4:25
23-M.Elder runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
91
yds
07:56
pos
6
24
Point After TD 4:21
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:43
4-D.Jackson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
5
yds
00:05
pos
7
30
Point After TD 10:38
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 5:57
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference declined.
9
plays
70
yds
04:48
pos
13
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:50
3-C.Reynolds to DUK 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 2:39
8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:15
pos
13
37
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:35
44-C.Ham extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
37
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:09
22-T.Harbison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
73
yds
02:17
pos
19
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:06
3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to CHA End Zone for 89 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
39
Touchdown 4:22
7-J.Waters runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
15
yds
01:56
pos
19
45
Point After TD 4:17
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
46
Touchdown 1:11
12-G.Holmberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
02:09
pos
19
52
Point After TD 1:02
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
53
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 16
Rushing 9 7
Passing 10 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 10-23 3-7
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 348 401
Total Plays 87 51
Avg Gain 4.0 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 177 274
Rush Attempts 51 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 8.1
Yards Passing 171 127
Comp. - Att. 18-36 10-17
Yards Per Pass 3.7 6.7
Penalties - Yards 5-35 6-35
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 2 6
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 2-42.5
Return Yards 2 36
Punts - Returns 1-2 2-36
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 2-3 076619
Duke 2-5 177131653
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 171 PASS YDS 127
177 RUSH YDS 274
348 TOTAL YDS 401
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 171 1 0 104.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 929 5 2 144.4
C. Reynolds 18/34 171 1 0
D. Shoffner 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 18 1 0 581.2
D. Shoffner 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison III 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 200 3
T. Harbison III 13 57 1 7
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
V. Tucker 2 43 0 41
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 50 1
C. Camp 6 34 0 11
D. Shoffner 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
D. Shoffner 6 28 0 11
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 239 3
A. McAllister 7 15 0 4
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
M. Elder 4 7 1 5
C. McEachern 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
C. McEachern 1 -3 0 -3
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 39 0
C. Reynolds 12 -4 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 159 0
M. Elder 10 6 86 0 31
T. Thompson 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
T. Thompson 4 4 28 0 14
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 263 1
V. Tucker 9 3 26 1 12
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 110 0
T. Ringwood 6 2 18 0 16
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 1
A. McAllister 4 2 14 0 11
J. Jeffery 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jeffery 1 0 0 0 0
R. Carriere 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
R. Carriere 2 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. DeLuca 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. DeLuca 6-0 0.0 0
T. Murray 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Murray 5-0 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 3-0 0.0 0
C. Francisco 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Francisco 2-0 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fugate 2-0 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Watts 2-0 1.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Lyon 2-0 0.0 1
A. Williams 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Williams 2-2 0.0 0
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. McMillan 1-1 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Horne 1-0 0.0 0
R. McKnight 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. McKnight 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
B. Whitehead 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Whitehead 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sa'o 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Sa'o 1-0 0.0 0
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McAllister 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bennett 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bennett 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/6 16/16
J. Cruz 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
C. Bowler 4 38.8 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Camp 3 15.3 17 0
C. McEachern 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
C. McEachern 2 18.5 26 0
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
A. McAllister 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
M. Elder 1 2.0 2 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 106 1 0 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 1453 6 11 106.4
C. Brice 8/14 106 1 0
G. Holmberg 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 21 0 1 58.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Holmberg 2/3 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 104 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 356 3
M. Durant 12 104 2 60
D. Jackson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 101 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 446 2
D. Jackson 10 101 2 65
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Waters 5 78 1 70
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 83 1
C. Brice 4 9 0 6
G. Holmberg 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
G. Holmberg 3 -18 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 179 1
J. Calhoun 4 4 36 1 14
J. Garner 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 210 1
J. Garner 2 1 28 0 28
D. Smith 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 124 0
D. Smith 4 1 17 0 17
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
D. Harding Jr. 1 1 17 0 17
J. Marwede 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 1
J. Marwede 1 1 12 0 12
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 250 1
J. Bobo 2 1 10 0 10
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 237 2
N. Gray 1 1 7 0 7
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
S. Heyward 9-2 1.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Alexander 6-1 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 5-0 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 5-0 0.0 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Shelton II 5-3 0.0 0
M. Waters 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Waters 5-0 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Young IV 4-1 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 3.0
C. Rumph II 4-1 3.0 0
N. Thompson 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Thompson 4-1 0.0 0
B. Frye 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Frye 3-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
V. Dimukeje 3-1 1.0 0
J. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jordan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
A. Peebles 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Peebles 1-0 0.0 0
L. Diamont 2 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Diamont 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stinson 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stinson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Stevens 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Stevens 0-1 0.0 0
I. Fisher-Smith 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Fisher-Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ham 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
10/12 12/13
C. Ham 1/1 32 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Wilson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
P. Wilson 2 42.5 1 49
J. Hubbard 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
J. Hubbard 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Fisher-Smith 11 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
I. Fisher-Smith 1 15.0 0 0
J. Robertson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 15 0
J. Robertson 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 CHARLO 25 2:26 6 25 Punt
9:55 CHARLO 9 2:34 6 13 Punt
6:10 CHARLO 13 1:33 3 6 Punt
2:01 CHARLO 26 1:32 9 46 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 CHARLO 9 7:56 17 91 TD
2:26 DUKE 48 2:02 6 9 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 18 1:01 3 2 Punt
13:07 CHARLO 29 2:16 3 -9 Punt
10:38 CHARLO 25 4:48 9 75 TD
2:35 CHARLO 17 2:17 5 44 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:29 CHARLO 3 3:09 8 16 Fumble
4:17 CHARLO 25 0:54 3 5 Punt
1:02 CHARLO 42 0:47 3 17 Game
1:02 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 25 0:25 2 75 TD
12:02 DUKE 23 1:59 6 18 Punt
7:07 CHARLO 31 0:57 4 31 TD
4:24 CHARLO 34 2:19 6 20 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 DUKE 28 0:47 4 72 TD
4:21 DUKE 25 1:51 6 23 Downs
0:16 DUKE 39 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 DUKE 33 0:32 3 4 Punt
10:43 CHARLO 5 0:05 1 5 TD
5:50 DUKE 21 3:15 8 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:06 CHARLO 28 0:31 2 -69 INT
6:13 CHARLO 19 1:56 5 19 TD
3:11 DUKE 25 2:09 5 75 TD
3:11 0:00 0 0

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 35 for 10 yards (0-A.Williams4-L.McMillan).
+65 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35
(14:45 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:35 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:35 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(14:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson pushed ob at CHA 35 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:01 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 41 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters).
Penalty
2 & 4 - CHARLO 41
(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 41. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(13:22 - 1st) 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 2 yards (29-N.Thompson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 48
(13:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 50 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 50
(12:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 50
(12:09 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 27 yards from CHA 50 out of bounds at the DUK 23.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 23
(12:02 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 23
(11:56 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 28
(11:40 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 35 for 7 yards (17-L.Martin0-A.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35
(11:13 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 36 for 1 yard (10-T.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DUKE 36
(10:46 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 36
(10:46 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 42 for 6 yards (5-T.Murray).
Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 42
(10:03 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 49 yards from DUK 42 to CHA 9 fair catch by 23-M.Elder.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9
(9:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 9
(9:52 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 14 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
Penalty
3 & 5 - CHARLO 14
(9:18 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(8:59 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 26 for 7 yards (43-R.Shelton).
Sack
2 & 3 - CHARLO 26
(8:25 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 24 for -2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 24
(7:51 - 1st) 25-C.McEachern to CHA 21 for -3 yards (42-S.Heyward).
Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 21
(7:21 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 10 yards from CHA 21 blocked by 14-D.Smith. Downed at the CHA 31.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31
(7:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding pushed ob at CHA 14 for 17 yards (16-C.Francisco).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 14
(6:51 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to CHA 5 for 9 yards (16-C.Francisco).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 5
(6:31 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to CHA 2 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - DUKE 2
(6:16 - 1st) 21-M.Durant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:10 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:10 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 63 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.McEachern to CHA 13 for 11 yards (16-J.Stinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(6:03 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 16 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 16
(5:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 19 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19
(4:42 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 19
(4:37 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 36 yards from CHA 19. 1-J.Robertson pushed ob at CHA 34 for 21 yards (5-T.Murray).

DUKE Blue Devils  - FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34
(4:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 32 for 2 yards (5-A.McAllister).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 32
(4:02 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to CHA 22 for 10 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22
(3:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to CHA 8 for 14 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
No Gain
1 & 8 - DUKE 8
(3:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 8 for no gain (60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DUKE 8
(2:53 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
Sack
3 & 8 - DUKE 8
(2:48 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at CHA 14 for -6 yards (40-M.Watts).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - DUKE 14
(2:05 - 1st) 44-C.Ham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Missed FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.McEachern to CHA 26 for 26 yards (26-M.Carter).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(1:53 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 28 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 28
(1:15 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 33 for 5 yards (93-B.Frye96-C.Rumph).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 33
(0:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 35 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 37 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:33 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 54-D.Tangelo Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 37. No Play.
+30 YD
1 & 5 - CHARLO 42
(14:07 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 28 for 30 yards (26-M.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(13:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(13:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(13:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
No Good
4 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(13:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28
(13:04 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 30 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
+60 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 30
(12:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 10 for 60 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 10
(12:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 10
(12:22 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:17 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good. Penalty on CHA 8-N.Lyon Offside declined.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (17 plays, 91 yards, 7:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:17 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham kicks 61 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 18 for 14 yards (29-N.Thompson). Penalty on CHA 12-D.Armstrong Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at CHA 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9
(12:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 12 for 3 yards (30-J.Alexander).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 12
(11:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 17 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 17
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 25 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(10:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards (30-J.Alexander).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(10:11 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder to CHA 34 for no gain (93-B.Frye).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(9:40 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 40 for 6 yards (30-J.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(9:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(8:57 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 41 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 41
(8:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at DUK 47 for 12 yards (29-N.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(7:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(7:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jeffery.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at DUK 31 for 16 yards (0-M.Waters).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(7:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to DUK 20 for 11 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(6:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 12 for 8 yards (29-N.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(5:43 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 12 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(4:58 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 5 for 7 yards (29-N.Thompson).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - CHARLO 5
(4:25 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(4:21 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 22 for -3 yards (5-T.Murray).
+17 YD
2 & 13 - DUKE 22
(3:55 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 39 for 17 yards (4-L.McMillan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39
(3:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 5 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 44
(3:20 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for no gain (57-J.Sa'o0-A.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 44
(2:50 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 48 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
No Gain
4 & 1 - DUKE 48
(2:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).

CHARLO 49ers  - Fumble (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(2:26 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 45 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo51-V.Dimukeje).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 45
(1:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to DUK 39 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis42-S.Heyward).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 39
(1:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to DUK 32 for 7 yards (9-J.Woods).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(0:50 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 32 for no gain (96-C.Rumph).
Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(0:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at DUK 41 for -9 yards (96-C.Rumph).
+2 YD
3 & 19 - CHARLO 41
(0:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 39 FUMBLES (54-D.Tangelo). 86-D.Jordan to DUK 39 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39
(0:16 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 40 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 62 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 18 for 15 yards (40-R.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(14:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to CHA 20 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter23-L.Young).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 20
(14:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 20
(13:59 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 47 yards from CHA 20 to the DUK 33 downed by 0-A.Williams.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33
(13:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 4 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 37
(13:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 6 - DUKE 37
(13:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
Punt
4 & 6 - DUKE 37
(13:16 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 36 yards from DUK 37. 23-M.Elder to CHA 29 for 2 yards (17-D.Johnson).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29
(13:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 21 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph).
+3 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 21
(12:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 24 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
Sack
3 & 15 - CHARLO 24
(11:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 20 for -4 yards (96-C.Rumph).
Punt
4 & 19 - CHARLO 20
(10:51 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from CHA 20 blocked by 3-D.Harding. 11-I.Fisher-Smith to CHA 5 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 5 - DUKE 5
(10:43 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:38 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:38 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 20-C.Camp.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(10:38 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 26 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26
(9:56 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 28 for 2 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(9:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to CHA 42 for 14 yards (39-J.Lewis29-N.Thompson).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(8:33 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to DUK 17 for 41 yards (43-R.Shelton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(7:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on DUK 94-R.Oben Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 17. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - CHARLO 12
(7:46 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 10 for 2 yards (2-L.Diamont).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 10
(7:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to DUK 8 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton30-J.Alexander).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 8
(6:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson pushed ob at DUK 6 for 2 yards (23-L.Young).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - CHARLO 6
(5:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference declined.
+2 YD
(5:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 1 for 1 yard.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 21 for 21 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21
(5:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner pushed ob at DUK 49 for 28 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49
(5:27 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 32 for 19 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32
(4:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to CHA 20 for 12 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(4:38 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 14 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate10-T.Harris).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 14
(4:10 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 11 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 11
(3:43 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 9 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - DUKE 9
(3:15 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 8 for 1 yard (40-M.Watts).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 8
(2:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(2:35 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is no good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Downs (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 17 for 17 yards (1-J.Robertson17-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(2:27 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 4 yards (23-L.Young).
+31 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 21
(1:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 48 for 31 yards (30-J.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(1:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(1:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 41 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 41
(0:18 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 39 for 2 yards (23-L.Young).

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
+7 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 39
(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 32 for 7 yards (86-D.Jordan).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(14:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 25 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 25
(13:37 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to DUK 26 for -1 yard (23-L.Young).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 26
(12:51 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+9 YD
4 & 4 - CHARLO 26
(12:45 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs ob at DUK 17 for 9 yards. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding declined.
Penalty
4 & 4 - CHARLO 26
(12:45 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs ob at DUK 17 for 9 yards. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 26. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(12:12 - 4th) 23-M.Elder to DUK 14 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 14
(11:40 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to DUK 3 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 3 - CHARLO 3
(11:25 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 4 for -1 yard (30-J.Alexander).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(11:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 2
(10:14 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 2
(10:09 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:06 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to CHA End Zone for 89 yards. Conversion is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Interception (2 plays, -69 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:06 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 20 yards from CHA 35. 8-N.Lyon to DUK 45 for no gain. Team penalty on CHA Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:06 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 27 yards from CHA 30 to DUK 43 fair catch by 29-N.Thompson. Team penalty on CHA Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 43.
-16 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28
(10:00 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to CHA 28 FUMBLES. 12-J.Hardison to CHA 44 for no gain.
Int
2 & 26 - DUKE 44
(9:35 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-N.Lyon at CHA 3. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 3 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers  - Fumble (8 plays, 16 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 3
(9:29 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 9 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 9
(8:52 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 9 for no gain (93-B.Frye).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 9
(8:06 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 17 for 8 yards (26-M.Carter).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(7:27 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 28 for 11 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:06 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 29 for 1 yard (0-M.Waters42-S.Heyward).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CHARLO 29
(6:24 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
No Gain
4 & 9 - CHARLO 29
(6:20 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (51-V.Dimukeje). 54-D.Tangelo to CHA 19 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19
(6:13 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 15 for 4 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 15
(5:44 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to CHA 9 for 6 yards (0-A.Williams13-B.Bennett).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - DUKE 9
(5:09 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to CHA 6 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
Penalty
2 & 6 - DUKE 6
(4:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Pass interference 4 yards enforced at CHA 6. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - DUKE 2
(4:22 - 4th) 7-J.Waters runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:17 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:17 - 4th) 38-J.Driggers kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 20-C.Camp.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(4:17 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 30 for 5 yards (86-D.Jordan43-R.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(3:25 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(3:24 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(3:23 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 45 yards from CHA 30 to the DUK 25 downed by 5-A.McAllister.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(3:11 - 4th) 7-J.Waters pushed ob at CHA 5 for 70 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - DUKE 5
(2:31 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 3 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Penalty
2 & 3 - DUKE 3
(1:52 - 4th) Penalty on CHA 98-T.Horne Offside 2 yards enforced at CHA 3. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 1
(1:40 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 1 for no gain (33-J.Sharpe).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 1
(1:11 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:02 - 4th) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 50 yards from DUK 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 37 for 22 yards (26-M.Carter37-J.Hubbard). Team penalty on DUK Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at CHA 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(0:55 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 45 for 3 yards (16-J.Stinson11-I.Fisher-Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 45
(0:27 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 48 for 3 yards (92-A.Peebles17-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 48
(0:15 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 41 for 11 yards (17-D.Johnson34-S.Stevens).
