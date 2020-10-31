Drive Chart
|
|
|CHARLO
|DUKE
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
M. Elder
23 WR
86 ReYds, 6 RECs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Jackson
4 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Point After TD 12:17
44-C.Ham extra point is good. Penalty on CHA 8-N.Lyon Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 5:57
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference declined.
9
plays
70
yds
04:48
pos
13
31
Touchdown 2:39
8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:15
pos
13
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:06
3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to CHA End Zone for 89 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
39
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-23
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|401
|Total Plays
|87
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|274
|Rush Attempts
|51
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|8.1
|Yards Passing
|171
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|2
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|274
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|18/34
|171
|1
|0
|
D. Shoffner 2 QB
|D. Shoffner
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|13
|57
|1
|7
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|2
|43
|0
|41
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|6
|34
|0
|11
|
D. Shoffner 2 QB
|D. Shoffner
|6
|28
|0
|11
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|7
|15
|0
|4
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|4
|7
|1
|5
|
C. McEachern 25 RB
|C. McEachern
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|12
|-4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|10
|6
|86
|0
|31
|
T. Thompson 18 TE
|T. Thompson
|4
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|9
|3
|26
|1
|12
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|6
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|4
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Jeffery 15 WR
|J. Jeffery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Carriere 85 TE
|R. Carriere
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. DeLuca 28 DB
|B. DeLuca
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Francisco 16 DB
|C. Francisco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
|B. Faison-Walden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 DE
|M. Watts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Williams 0 DB
|A. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McKnight 11 DE
|R. McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 10 DE
|T. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sa'o 57 DL
|S. Sa'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bennett 13 DB
|B. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|38.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|3
|15.3
|17
|0
|
C. McEachern 25 RB
|C. McEachern
|2
|18.5
|26
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|8/14
|106
|1
|0
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|2/3
|21
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|12
|104
|2
|60
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|10
|101
|2
|65
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|5
|78
|1
|70
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|3
|-18
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|4
|36
|1
|14
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|4-1
|3.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Diamont 2 QB
|L. Diamont
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stevens 34 LB
|S. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Fisher-Smith 11 S
|I. Fisher-Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|32
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|2
|42.5
|1
|49
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Fisher-Smith 11 S
|I. Fisher-Smith
|1
|15.0
|0
|0
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 35 for 10 yards (0-A.Williams4-L.McMillan).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:45 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson pushed ob at CHA 35 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:01 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 41 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 41(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(13:22 - 1st) 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 2 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 48(13:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 50 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 50(12:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 50(12:09 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 27 yards from CHA 50 out of bounds at the DUK 23.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(12:02 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(11:56 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 28(11:40 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 35 for 7 yards (17-L.Martin0-A.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(11:13 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 36 for 1 yard (10-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 36(10:46 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 36(10:46 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 42 for 6 yards (5-T.Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 42(10:03 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 49 yards from DUK 42 to CHA 9 fair catch by 23-M.Elder.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9(9:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 9(9:52 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 14 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 14(9:18 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(8:59 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 26 for 7 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 26(8:25 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 24 for -2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 24(7:51 - 1st) 25-C.McEachern to CHA 21 for -3 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 21(7:21 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 10 yards from CHA 21 blocked by 14-D.Smith. Downed at the CHA 31.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(7:07 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding pushed ob at CHA 14 for 17 yards (16-C.Francisco).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(6:51 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to CHA 5 for 9 yards (16-C.Francisco).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 5(6:31 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to CHA 2 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DUKE 2(6:16 - 1st) 21-M.Durant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 63 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.McEachern to CHA 13 for 11 yards (16-J.Stinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(6:03 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 16 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 16(5:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 19 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19(4:42 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 19(4:37 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 36 yards from CHA 19. 1-J.Robertson pushed ob at CHA 34 for 21 yards (5-T.Murray).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(4:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 32 for 2 yards (5-A.McAllister).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 32(4:02 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to CHA 22 for 10 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to CHA 8 for 14 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - DUKE 8(3:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 8 for no gain (60-B.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 8(2:53 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 8(2:48 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at CHA 14 for -6 yards (40-M.Watts).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 14(2:05 - 1st) 44-C.Ham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.McEachern to CHA 26 for 26 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(1:53 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 28 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 28(1:15 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 33 for 5 yards (93-B.Frye96-C.Rumph).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 33(0:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 35 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 35(15:00 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 37 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(14:33 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 54-D.Tangelo Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 37. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 42(14:07 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 28 for 30 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(13:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28(13:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 28(13:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 28(13:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(13:04 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 30 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 30(12:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 10 for 60 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(12:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 10(12:22 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good. Penalty on CHA 8-N.Lyon Offside declined.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (17 plays, 91 yards, 7:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham kicks 61 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 18 for 14 yards (29-N.Thompson). Penalty on CHA 12-D.Armstrong Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at CHA 18.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9(12:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 12 for 3 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 12(11:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 17 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 17(10:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 25 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34(10:11 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder to CHA 34 for no gain (93-B.Frye).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(9:40 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 40 for 6 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(9:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40(8:57 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 41 for 1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 41(8:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at DUK 47 for 12 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(7:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47(7:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jeffery.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 47(7:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at DUK 31 for 16 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(7:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to DUK 20 for 11 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(6:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 12 for 8 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 12(5:43 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 12 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 12(4:58 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 5 for 7 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 5(4:25 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(4:21 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 22 for -3 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - DUKE 22(3:55 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 39 for 17 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(3:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 5 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 44(3:20 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for no gain (57-J.Sa'o0-A.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 44(2:50 - 2nd) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 48 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 48(2:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(2:26 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 45 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo51-V.Dimukeje).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 45(1:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to DUK 39 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis42-S.Heyward).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 39(1:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to DUK 32 for 7 yards (9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(0:50 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 32 for no gain (96-C.Rumph).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32(0:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at DUK 41 for -9 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 19 - CHARLO 41(0:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 39 FUMBLES (54-D.Tangelo). 86-D.Jordan to DUK 39 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:16 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 40 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 62 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 18 for 15 yards (40-R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(14:54 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 18(14:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to CHA 20 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter23-L.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 20(14:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 20(13:59 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 47 yards from CHA 20 to the DUK 33 downed by 0-A.Williams.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(13:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 4 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 37(13:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 37(13:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 37(13:16 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 36 yards from DUK 37. 23-M.Elder to CHA 29 for 2 yards (17-D.Johnson).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(13:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 21 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - CHARLO 21(12:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 24 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - CHARLO 24(11:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 20 for -4 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CHARLO 20(10:51 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from CHA 20 blocked by 3-D.Harding. 11-I.Fisher-Smith to CHA 5 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - DUKE 5(10:43 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 20-C.Camp.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:38 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 26 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(9:56 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 28 for 2 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 28(9:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to CHA 42 for 14 yards (39-J.Lewis29-N.Thompson).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(8:33 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to DUK 17 for 41 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(7:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on DUK 94-R.Oben Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 12(7:46 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 10 for 2 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 10(7:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to DUK 8 for 2 yards (43-R.Shelton30-J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 8(6:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson pushed ob at DUK 6 for 2 yards (23-L.Young).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CHARLO 6(5:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference declined.
|+2 YD
|(5:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 1 for 1 yard.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 21 for 21 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(5:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner pushed ob at DUK 49 for 28 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(5:27 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to CHA 32 for 19 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(4:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to CHA 20 for 12 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(4:38 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 14 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate10-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 14(4:10 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 11 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 11(3:43 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 9 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - DUKE 9(3:15 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to CHA 8 for 1 yard (40-M.Watts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 8(2:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(2:35 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is no good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 17 for 17 yards (1-J.Robertson17-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(2:27 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 4 yards (23-L.Young).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 21(1:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at DUK 48 for 31 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(1:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48(1:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 41 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 41(0:18 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 39 for 2 yards (23-L.Young).
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 39(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 32 for 7 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(14:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to DUK 25 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 25(13:37 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to DUK 26 for -1 yard (23-L.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 26(12:51 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 26(12:45 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs ob at DUK 17 for 9 yards. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 26(12:45 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs ob at DUK 17 for 9 yards. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(12:12 - 4th) 23-M.Elder to DUK 14 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 14(11:40 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to DUK 3 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CHARLO 3(11:25 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to DUK 4 for -1 yard (30-J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 4(11:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 2(10:14 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 2(10:09 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:06 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to DUK 2 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to CHA End Zone for 89 yards. Conversion is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (2 plays, -69 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 20 yards from CHA 35. 8-N.Lyon to DUK 45 for no gain. Team penalty on CHA Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 27 yards from CHA 30 to DUK 43 fair catch by 29-N.Thompson. Team penalty on CHA Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 43.
|-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(10:00 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to CHA 28 FUMBLES. 12-J.Hardison to CHA 44 for no gain.
|Int
|
2 & 26 - DUKE 44(9:35 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-N.Lyon at CHA 3. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 3 for no gain.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (8 plays, 16 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 3(9:29 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 9 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 9(8:52 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 9 for no gain (93-B.Frye).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 9(8:06 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 17 for 8 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(7:27 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 28 for 11 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:06 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 29 for 1 yard (0-M.Waters42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 29(6:24 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - CHARLO 29(6:20 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (51-V.Dimukeje). 54-D.Tangelo to CHA 19 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(6:13 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 15 for 4 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 15(5:44 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to CHA 9 for 6 yards (0-A.Williams13-B.Bennett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - DUKE 9(5:09 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to CHA 6 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 6(4:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Pass interference 4 yards enforced at CHA 6. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DUKE 2(4:22 - 4th) 7-J.Waters runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 4th) 38-J.Driggers kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 20-C.Camp.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:17 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 30 for 5 yards (86-D.Jordan43-R.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(3:25 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(3:24 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30(3:23 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 45 yards from CHA 30 to the DUK 25 downed by 5-A.McAllister.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:11 - 4th) 7-J.Waters pushed ob at CHA 5 for 70 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - DUKE 5(2:31 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 3 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 3(1:52 - 4th) Penalty on CHA 98-T.Horne Offside 2 yards enforced at CHA 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 1(1:40 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to CHA 1 for no gain (33-J.Sharpe).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 1(1:11 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 4th) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 50 yards from DUK 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 37 for 22 yards (26-M.Carter37-J.Hubbard). Team penalty on DUK Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at CHA 37.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(0:55 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 45 for 3 yards (16-J.Stinson11-I.Fisher-Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 45(0:27 - 4th) 20-C.Camp to CHA 48 for 3 yards (92-A.Peebles17-D.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 48(0:15 - 4th) 2-D.Shoffner to DUK 41 for 11 yards (17-D.Johnson34-S.Stevens).
