Drive Chart
|
|
|NWEST
|IOWA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. Brown
36 RB
21 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
T. Goodson
15 RB
43 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 11:42
7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|273
|293
|Total Plays
|78
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|77
|Rush Attempts
|60
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|130
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|26-51
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.7
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|13
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1--8
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-21
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|293
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|11/18
|130
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|25
|85
|0
|10
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|12
|26
|0
|21
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|10
|21
|2
|5
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|3
|15
|1
|6
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|7
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|6
|5
|63
|0
|17
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|5
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|5-6
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Blake 58 DL
|W. Blake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard 24 DB
|R. Heard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|6
|41.7
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|-8.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|26/50
|216
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|13
|43
|1
|15
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|14
|0
|10
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|8
|7
|84
|0
|20
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|13
|6
|46
|0
|11
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|3
|2
|33
|0
|22
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|9
|3
|19
|1
|7
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|9-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|4
|49.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:57 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon28-J.Koerner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:23 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 31 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 31(14:23 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 31 Downed at the IOW 27.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(14:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 33 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 33(14:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 33(12:35 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (18-C.Ruiz28-C.Bergin).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 35(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 FUMBLES (8-K.McGowan). 22-T.Roberts to NW 7 for no gain.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35 to NW 1. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:36 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 28 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(11:15 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(10:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 36 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(10:29 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Hankins35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 45(10:05 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 FUMBLES (97-Z.VanValkenburg). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to NW 45 for no gain.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(9:28 - 1st) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWA 20(9:09 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 15 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown51-B.Gallagher).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(8:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:36 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 20(8:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for -4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 16(7:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 21(7:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 21 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg54-D.Nixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 21(6:54 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 21 to IOW 36 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 36. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWA 41(6:47 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 40(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 40(6:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NW 49 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 38 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(5:15 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 40 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown51-B.Gallagher).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 40(4:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 24 for 16 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(4:09 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 18 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(3:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 11 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(3:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 10 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 10(2:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 3 for 7 yards (58-W.Blake51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 3(1:52 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 3(1:47 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:43 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for no gain (99-N.Shannon96-J.Heflin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:21 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(0:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 12 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(0:21 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to NW 44 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).
NWEST
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 44(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 46 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 46(14:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 33 for 21 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(14:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 30 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Golston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 30(13:32 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 28(13:05 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for 10 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(12:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for no gain (96-J.Heflin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 18(12:16 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 12 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 12(11:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 9 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 9(11:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 4 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - NWEST 4(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 3 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 3(10:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 3(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 33 yards (35-E.Mueller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(10:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 34(10:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 43 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 43(9:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 43 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 43(8:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 45 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(8:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to NW 33 for 22 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 29(7:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 29(7:14 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 79 yards, 5:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(7:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 25(6:40 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 39(6:06 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(5:43 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(5:21 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 42(4:53 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 39(4:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 38(3:47 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to IOW 26 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(3:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IOW 29 for -3 yards (13-J.Evans).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 29(2:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to IOW 8 for 21 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - NWEST 8(2:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 3 for 5 yards (28-J.Koerner49-N.Niemann).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 3(2:04 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to IOW 1 for 2 yards (26-K.Merriweather28-J.Koerner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 1(1:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Halftime (11 plays, 41 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 40 for 15 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 49 for 11 yards (28-C.Bergin24-R.Heard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(0:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 40 for 9 yards (5-J.Pace51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 40(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 40(0:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 38 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras spikes the ball at NW 38 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 38(0:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 38(0:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NW 34 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher49-A.Adebawore).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 34(0:02 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(14:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to IOW 23 for no gain (28-C.Bergin).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 23(13:53 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 36 for 13 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:22 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 32 for -4 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 32(12:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWA 32(12:41 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 58 yards from IOW 32 out of bounds at the NW 10.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(12:32 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 10(12:14 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 13 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss49-N.Niemann).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 13(11:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 30 for 17 yards (33-R.Moss).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(11:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 19 for -11 yards FUMBLES (54-D.Nixon). 77-P.Skoronski to NW 19 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 21 - NWEST 19(10:49 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 20 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 20 - NWEST 20(10:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 14 for -6 yards (54-D.Nixon). Team penalty on NW Illegal formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - NWEST 14(9:54 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 14. 16-C.Jones to IOW 44 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(9:36 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 24 for 11 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(9:17 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 19 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 19(8:57 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 17 for 2 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 17(8:21 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 54-D.Nixon Delay of game 5 yards enforced at IOW 17. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(8:03 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 11 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann4-D.Belton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 11(7:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to IOW 2 for 9 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(7:17 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 2 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg99-N.Shannon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 2(6:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 2 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 2(6:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(6:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(6:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 21-I.Kelly-Martin. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 29 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 29(5:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 32 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 32(4:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 48 yards from IOW 32 to NW 20 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(4:41 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 19 for -1 yard (96-J.Heflin97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 19(4:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 19 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 19(3:23 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 34 for 15 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(2:40 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 48 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(2:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 48 for no gain (8-M.Hankins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 48(1:26 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 99-N.Shannon Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 47(1:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 44 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 44(0:24 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 44(0:18 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 36 yards from IOW 44 to IOW 8 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 8(0:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 26 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(15:00 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 27 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 27(14:31 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 7 yards (24-R.Heard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 34(13:56 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 36 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:23 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 45 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 45(12:52 - 4th) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(12:35 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent to NW 44 for 6 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 44(12:01 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 44 for no gain (16-B.Joseph). Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at NW 44.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWA 46(11:24 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 47 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - IOWA 47(10:53 - 4th) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 46 for -1 yard (55-E.Leota).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWA 46(10:33 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 40 yards from IOW 46 to NW 14 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(10:24 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 20 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss26-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 20(10:02 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 25 for 5 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 29 for 4 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(9:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 22 for -7 yards (54-D.Nixon57-C.Golston).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 22(8:17 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Koerner at NW 41. 28-J.Koerner to NW 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Brown8-K.McGowan).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Interception (3 plays, -46 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(8:05 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NW 27 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 27(7:36 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NW 30 for -3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 30(6:57 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW 18. 16-B.Joseph to NW 18 for no gain (10-M.Sargent).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(6:49 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 21 for 3 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 21(6:10 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 23 for 2 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 23(5:50 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 39 for 16 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(5:29 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan to NW 45 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 45(5:02 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 45(4:57 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 45(4:53 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 45 to IOW 13 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Downs (12 plays, 41 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(4:45 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 13(4:38 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 13(4:32 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 22 for 9 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 22(4:09 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 24 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(3:43 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 28 for 4 yards (5-J.Pace90-J.Saunders).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 28(3:15 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 39 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(2:58 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(2:51 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 10 yards enforced at IOW 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(2:44 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 46 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 46(2:12 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 46(2:07 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 46(2:01 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(1:55 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 46 for no gain (44-S.Benson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 46(1:51 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 43 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 43(1:46 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 2 yards (33-R.Moss).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 45(1:40 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 44 yards from NW 45. 16-C.Jones to IOW 18 for 7 yards (27-C.Azema22-B.Jackson).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(1:25 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 28 for 10 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at IOW 28. 51-B.Gallagher to IOW 35 for -7 yards. Team penalty on NW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 35.
