Drive Chart
NWEST
IOWA

Key Players
J. Brown 36 RB
21 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
T. Goodson 15 RB
43 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:42
7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:42
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:42
15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:17
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:36
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 1:47
3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
56
yds
05:00
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:24
8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
01:22
pos
6
17
Point After TD 10:20
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Field Goal 7:14
3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
37
yds
03:06
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:28
1-J.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
79
yds
05:44
pos
13
20
Point After TD 1:25
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:10
1-J.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
30
yds
03:31
pos
20
20
Point After TD 6:05
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 9 7
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 10-19 6-17
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 273 293
Total Plays 78 74
Avg Gain 3.5 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 143 77
Rush Attempts 60 23
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.3
Yards Passing 130 216
Comp. - Att. 11-18 26-51
Yards Per Pass 5.4 4.1
Penalties - Yards 6-45 3-20
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 6-41.7 4-49.0
Return Yards 13 13
Punts - Returns 1--8 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-21 1-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 2-0 0147021
Iowa 0-2 1730020
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 130 PASS YDS 216
143 RUSH YDS 77
273 TOTAL YDS 293
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 130 0 1 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 212 1 0 147.0
P. Ramsey 11/18 130 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 70 1
I. Bowser 25 85 0 10
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
P. Ramsey 12 26 0 21
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Brown 10 21 2 5
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. McGowan 3 15 1 6
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Marty 1 2 0 2
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
D. Anderson 7 1 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. McGowan 6 5 63 0 17
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 5 4 37 0 16
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Anderson 1 1 21 0 21
C. Mangieri 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Mangieri 2 1 9 0 9
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Washington 1 0 0 0 0
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Lees 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
P. Fisher 10-1 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
C. Bergin 8-3 0.0 0
J. Pace 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 6-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
B. Gallagher 5-6 0.0 1
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 4-0 0.0 0
B. Joseph 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
B. Joseph 3-1 0.0 2
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Brown IV 2-0 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Spivak 2-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 1-0 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Saunders 1-1 0.0 0
W. Blake 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Blake 1-0 0.0 0
R. Heard 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Heard 1-1 0.0 0
A. Adebawore 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Adebawore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Kuhbander 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
D. Adams 6 41.7 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. McGowan 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -8.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -8.0 0 0
K. McGowan 1 -8.0 0 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 216 1 3 82.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 265 0 0 113.5
S. Petras 26/50 216 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
T. Goodson 13 43 1 15
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
M. Sargent 4 20 0 9
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 1
S. Petras 5 14 0 10
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 0
I. Smith-Marsette 8 7 84 0 20
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 6 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
S. LaPorta 13 6 46 0 11
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Tracy Jr. 3 2 33 0 22
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Smith 9 3 19 1 7
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
N. Ragaini 6 3 16 0 11
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
T. Goodson 3 2 8 0 4
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Sargent 1 1 6 0 6
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 1 4 0 4
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Wade 1 1 0 0 0
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Beyer 3 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Benson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
S. Benson 11-2 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
R. Moss 9-0 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.5
D. Nixon 9-2 1.5 0
J. Heflin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 6-1 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
C. Golston 5-2 0.5 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
N. Niemann 5-5 0.0 0
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Z. VanValkenburg 4-3 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hankins 4-0 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 4-1 0.0 0
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Koerner 3-2 0.0 1
D. Belton 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Belton 3-1 0.0 0
N. Shannon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Shannon 1-1 0.0 0
J. Evans 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Evans 1-0 1.0 0
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wade 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
K. Duncan 2/2 47 2/2 8
C. Shudak 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Shudak 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Taylor 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 3
T. Taylor 4 49.0 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 37 0
C. Jones 2 4.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 0:37 3 6 Punt
11:36 NWEST 25 1:31 5 20 Fumble
8:36 NWEST 25 1:42 4 -4 Punt
1:43 NWEST 25 1:22 4 19
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:09 NWEST 21 5:44 14 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 NWEST 10 2:38 6 4 Punt
9:36 IOWA 35 3:31 9 35 TD
4:41 NWEST 20 4:23 8 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 NWEST 14 2:07 5 50 INT
6:49 NWEST 18 1:56 6 27 Punt
1:55 NWEST 46 0:15 3 -1 Punt
1:00 NWEST 50 0:25 2 -7
1:00 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 IOWA 27 2:33 3 8 Fumble
11:42 NWEST 7 0:00 1 7 TD
9:53 NWEST 45 1:17 4 45 TD
6:47 IOWA 36 5:00 13 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 IOWA 34 3:06 8 37 FG
1:25 IOWA 25 1:23 11 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 2:19 6 7 Punt
9:44 IOWA 44 0:00 1 21 INT
6:05 IOWA 25 1:15 3 7 Punt
0:11 IOWA 8 0:00 10 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 NWEST 36 1:08 3 -46 INT
4:45 IOWA 13 2:44 12 41 Downs
1:29 IOWA 18 0:20 3 17 INT
1:29 0:00 0 0

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(14:57 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon28-J.Koerner).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29
(14:23 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 31 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 31
(14:23 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 31 Downed at the IOW 27.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 27
(14:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 33 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 33
(14:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 33
(12:35 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (18-C.Ruiz28-C.Bergin).
Punt
4 & 2 - IOWA 35
(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 FUMBLES (8-K.McGowan). 22-T.Roberts to NW 7 for no gain.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 7 - IOWA 7
(11:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:42 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats  - Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35 to NW 1. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(11:36 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 28 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28
(11:15 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 31
(10:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 36 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(10:29 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Hankins35-B.Wade).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 45
(10:05 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 FUMBLES (97-Z.VanValkenburg). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to NW 45 for no gain.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45
(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Pace).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(9:28 - 1st) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - IOWA 20
(9:09 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 15 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown51-B.Gallagher).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 15
(8:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:36 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(8:36 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 20
(8:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for -4 yards (57-C.Golston).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - NWEST 16
(7:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
No Gain
3 & 14 - NWEST 21
(7:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 21 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg54-D.Nixon).
Punt
4 & 14 - NWEST 21
(6:54 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 21 to IOW 36 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 36. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - IOWA 41
(6:47 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 40
(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 40
(6:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NW 49 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49
(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 38 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38
(5:15 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 40 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown51-B.Gallagher).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 40
(4:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 24 for 16 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 24
(4:09 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 18 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 18
(3:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 18
(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 11 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 11
(3:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 10 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 10
(2:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 3 for 7 yards (58-W.Blake51-B.Gallagher).
No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWA 3
(1:52 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWA 3
(1:47 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(1:43 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for no gain (99-N.Shannon96-J.Heflin).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(1:21 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29
(0:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 12 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41
(0:21 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to NW 44 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).

NWEST Wildcats

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 46 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 46
(14:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 33 for 21 yards (54-D.Nixon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33
(14:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 30 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Golston).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 30
(13:32 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 28
(13:05 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for 10 yards (49-N.Niemann).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 18
(12:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for no gain (96-J.Heflin).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 18
(12:16 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 12 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 12
(11:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 9 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 9
(11:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 4 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - NWEST 4
(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 3 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston97-Z.VanValkenburg).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NWEST 3
(10:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 3
(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 33 yards (35-E.Mueller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 34
(10:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 34
(10:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 43 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 43
(9:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 43 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 43
(8:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 45 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45
(8:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to NW 33 for 22 yards (5-J.Pace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 33
(7:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 33
(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 29
(7:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - IOWA 29
(7:14 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (14 plays, 79 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:09 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21
(7:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 25
(6:40 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33
(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 39
(6:06 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(5:43 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(5:21 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 42
(4:53 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 39
(4:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
+12 YD
4 & 3 - NWEST 38
(3:47 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to IOW 26 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 26
(3:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IOW 29 for -3 yards (13-J.Evans).
+21 YD
2 & 13 - NWEST 29
(2:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to IOW 8 for 21 yards (33-R.Moss).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - NWEST 8
(2:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 3 for 5 yards (28-J.Koerner49-N.Niemann).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 3
(2:04 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to IOW 1 for 2 yards (26-K.Merriweather28-J.Koerner).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 1
(1:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:25 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Halftime (11 plays, 41 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:25 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(1:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25
(1:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 40 for 15 yards (5-J.Pace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 40
(1:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 40
(1:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 40
(1:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 49 for 11 yards (28-C.Bergin24-R.Heard).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49
(0:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 40 for 9 yards (5-J.Pace51-B.Gallagher).
No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWA 40
(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 40
(0:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 38 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 38
(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras spikes the ball at NW 38 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 38
(0:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 38
(0:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NW 34 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher49-A.Adebawore).
No Good
4 & 6 - IOWA 34
(0:02 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
2 & 12 - IOWA 23
(14:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to IOW 23 for no gain (28-C.Bergin).
+13 YD
3 & 12 - IOWA 23
(13:53 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 36 for 13 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(13:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 36
(13:22 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 32 for -4 yards (5-J.Pace).
No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 32
(12:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 32
(12:41 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 58 yards from IOW 32 out of bounds at the NW 10.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 10
(12:32 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 10
(12:14 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 13 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss49-N.Niemann).
+17 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 13
(11:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 30 for 17 yards (33-R.Moss).
Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 30
(11:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 19 for -11 yards FUMBLES (54-D.Nixon). 77-P.Skoronski to NW 19 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 21 - NWEST 19
(10:49 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 20 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton).
-6 YD
3 & 20 - NWEST 20
(10:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 14 for -6 yards (54-D.Nixon). Team penalty on NW Illegal formation declined.
Punt
4 & 26 - NWEST 14
(9:54 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 14. 16-C.Jones to IOW 44 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 44
(9:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW 47. 16-B.Joseph out of bounds at the IOW 35.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35
(9:36 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 24 for 11 yards (44-S.Benson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24
(9:17 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 19 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 19
(8:57 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 17 for 2 yards (96-J.Heflin).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NWEST 17
(8:21 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 54-D.Nixon Delay of game 5 yards enforced at IOW 17. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12
(8:03 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 11 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann4-D.Belton).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 11
(7:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to IOW 2 for 9 yards (44-S.Benson).
No Gain
1 & 2 - NWEST 2
(7:17 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 2 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg99-N.Shannon).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 2
(6:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 2 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 2
(6:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(6:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25
(6:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 21-I.Kelly-Martin. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 29 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 29
(5:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 32 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
Punt
4 & 3 - IOWA 32
(4:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 48 yards from IOW 32 to NW 20 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20
(4:41 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 19 for -1 yard (96-J.Heflin97-Z.VanValkenburg).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NWEST 19
(4:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 19 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
+15 YD
3 & 11 - NWEST 19
(3:23 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 34 for 15 yards (33-R.Moss).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34
(2:40 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 48 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 48
(2:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 48 for no gain (8-M.Hankins).
Penalty
2 & 10 - NWEST 48
(1:26 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 99-N.Shannon Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 48. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 47
(1:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 44 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson97-Z.VanValkenburg).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NWEST 44
(0:24 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
Punt
4 & 2 - NWEST 44
(0:18 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 36 yards from IOW 44 to IOW 8 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 8
(0:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 26 for 18 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26
(15:00 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 27 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 27
(14:31 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 7 yards (24-R.Heard).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 34
(13:56 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 36 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(13:23 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 45 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
Penalty
2 & 1 - IOWA 45
(12:52 - 4th) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 45. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 50
(12:35 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent to NW 44 for 6 yards (16-B.Joseph).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 44
(12:01 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 44 for no gain (16-B.Joseph). Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at NW 44.
+1 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 46
(11:24 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 47 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
Sack
3 & 13 - IOWA 47
(10:53 - 4th) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 46 for -1 yard (55-E.Leota).
Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 46
(10:33 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 40 yards from IOW 46 to NW 14 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.

NWEST Wildcats  - Interception (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 14
(10:24 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 20 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss26-K.Merriweather).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 20
(10:02 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 25 for 5 yards (96-J.Heflin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(9:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 29 for 4 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
Sack
2 & 6 - NWEST 29
(9:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 22 for -7 yards (54-D.Nixon57-C.Golston).
Int
3 & 13 - NWEST 22
(8:17 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Koerner at NW 41. 28-J.Koerner to NW 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Brown8-K.McGowan).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Interception (3 plays, -46 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(8:05 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NW 27 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 27
(7:36 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NW 30 for -3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
Int
3 & 4 - IOWA 30
(6:57 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW 18. 16-B.Joseph to NW 18 for no gain (10-M.Sargent).

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 18
(6:49 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 21 for 3 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 21
(6:10 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 23 for 2 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 23
(5:50 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 39 for 16 yards (33-R.Moss).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39
(5:29 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan to NW 45 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 45
(5:02 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NWEST 45
(4:57 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 45
(4:53 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 45 to IOW 13 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Downs (12 plays, 41 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 13
(4:45 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 13
(4:38 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 13
(4:32 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 22 for 9 yards (16-B.Joseph).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 22
(4:09 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 24 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 24
(3:43 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 28 for 4 yards (5-J.Pace90-J.Saunders).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 28
(3:15 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 39 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 39
(2:58 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWA 39
(2:51 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 10 yards enforced at IOW 39. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49
(2:44 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 46 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 46
(2:12 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 46
(2:07 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
No Gain
4 & 5 - IOWA 46
(2:01 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 46
(1:55 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 46 for no gain (44-S.Benson).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 46
(1:51 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 43 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
+2 YD
3 & 13 - NWEST 43
(1:46 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 2 yards (33-R.Moss).
Punt
4 & 11 - NWEST 45
(1:40 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 44 yards from NW 45. 16-C.Jones to IOW 18 for 7 yards (27-C.Azema22-B.Jackson).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 18
(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 18
(1:25 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to IOW 28 for 10 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 28
(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at IOW 28. 51-B.Gallagher to IOW 35 for -7 yards. Team penalty on NW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 35.

NWEST Wildcats

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50
(1:00 - 4th) kneels at NW 47 for -3 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 13 - NWEST 47
(0:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey kneels at NW 43 for -4 yards.
