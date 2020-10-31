Drive Chart
SDGST
UTAHST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
G. Bell 34 RB
157 RuYds, RuTD, 29 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
D. Thompkins 13 WR
55 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 3:48
3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:34
pos
6
0
Point After TD 3:44
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:12
2-M.Araiza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
79
yds
04:15
pos
10
0
Touchdown 0:05
15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
01:10
pos
10
6
Point After TD 0:00
84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:03
34-G.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
05:04
pos
16
7
Point After TD 9:56
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 5:42
21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:54
pos
23
7
Point After TD 5:33
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:21
3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
03:18
pos
30
7
Point After TD 13:11
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 5:26
15-J.Byrd runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
99
yds
03:18
pos
37
7
Point After TD 5:14
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 11
Rushing 18 7
Passing 11 2
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 6-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 570 215
Total Plays 80 56
Avg Gain 7.1 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 407 103
Rush Attempts 53 25
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 4.1
Yards Passing 163 112
Comp. - Att. 18-27 18-31
Yards Per Pass 5.5 3.5
Penalties - Yards 6-50 3-32
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 1-58.0 7-40.7
Return Yards 32 0
Punts - Returns 2-7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-25 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 2-0 73141438
Utah State 0-2 07007
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 163 PASS YDS 112
407 RUSH YDS 103
570 TOTAL YDS 215
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 163 2 0 141.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 300 3 0 125.2
C. Baker 18/27 163 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 157 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 268 2
G. Bell 22 157 1 30
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 98 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 138 3
C. Bell 10 98 1 30
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 113 1
J. Byrd 1 73 1 73
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
C. Baker 6 26 0 17
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
C. Jasmin 5 26 0 8
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 107 0
K. Williams 6 23 0 11
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Busbee 1 9 0 9
L. Lotulelei 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Lotulelei 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
K. Smith 6 6 64 1 16
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
G. Bell 2 2 29 1 29
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
J. Matthews 7 3 24 0 12
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Bellinger 3 2 20 0 16
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Richardson 2 2 10 0 9
T. Sullivan 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
T. Sullivan 2 1 9 0 9
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Busbee 1 1 9 0 9
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Jasmin 1 0 0 0 0
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
E. Dedeaux 1 0 0 0 0
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
E. Kothe 1 0 0 0 0
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Byrd 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Olubi 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Olubi 4-0 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 4-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 4-1 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lakalaka 4-0 0.0 1
C. Barfield 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Barfield 3-1 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-1 0.0 0
K. Neves 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
K. Neves 3-1 0.5 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-1 0.0 0
K. Banks 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
S. Mailangi 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mailangi 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
C. Thomas 0-3 0.5 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
R. Scott 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Scott 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/5 9/9
M. Araiza 1/3 28 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Kuljian 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
T. Kuljian 1 58.0 0 58
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
M. Araiza 1 58.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.6 28 0
J. Byrd 2 3.5 7 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 88 1 1 103.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 180 1 2 86.3
J. Shelley 13/21 88 1 1
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 24 0 1 55.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 24 0 1 55.7
A. Peasley 5/9 24 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 31 0
D. Henry-Cole 11 27 0 5
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 26 0
J. Shelley 5 22 0 14
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Gentry 1 19 0 19
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Peasley 1 19 0 19
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
E. Noa 7 16 0 16
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 1
D. Thompkins 9 6 55 1 37
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
J. McGriff 6 4 27 0 8
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Wright 1 1 9 0 9
B. Lane 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Lane 4 2 9 0 5
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Scarver 2 2 7 0 4
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Nathan 2 1 5 0 5
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 3 1 4 0 4
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Gentry 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
S. Bond 11-1 0.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 9-0 0.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
C. Gilliam 6-6 0.5 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Heninger 6-2 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Moore 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 3-3 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 3-1 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 3-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 2-1 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pitcher 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitcher 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bannerman 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bannerman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Te'i 1-2 0.5 0
E. Shelton 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Haltom 84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
N. Haltom 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 7 40.7 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
D. Thompkins 1 18.0 18 0
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 20.0 20 0
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
S. Scarver 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 UTAHST 41 2:58 7 24 FG Miss
6:18 UTAHST 48 2:34 5 48 TD
1:53 SDGST 24 1:11 12 48 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 SDGST 49 1:58 5 19 Downs
5:27 SDGST 10 4:15 11 79 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 5:04 10 78 TD
8:27 SDGST 32 2:54 6 68 TD
4:06 SDGST 18 3:18 7 46
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 SDGST 1 3:18 6 99 TD
4:15 SDGST 44 2:52 5 -2 Punt
0:42 UTAHST 41 0:23 2 -2 Game
0:42 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 34 2:00 4 0 Punt
8:27 UTAHST 25 0:37 2 0 Punt
3:44 UTAHST 25 1:47 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 UTAHST 28 3:08 10 21 INT
6:29 UTAHST 32 0:52 3 7 Punt
1:10 UTAHST 27 1:10 8 73 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 UTAHST 21 1:22 3 5 Punt
5:33 UTAHST 25 1:12 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 UTAHST 25 4:29 12 39 Punt
5:14 UTAHST 22 0:34 4 22 INT
1:19 UTAHST 20 0:26 2 21 Fumble
1:19 0:00 0 0

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 5 yards (43-S.Lakalaka27-C.Barfield).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 30
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 87-B.Lane. 87-B.Lane to UTS 34 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki14-T.Thompson).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki36-D.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 34 for -1 yard (91-K.Neves99-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(13:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Lane.
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(13:00 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 23 yards from UTS 34 out of bounds at the SDSU 43.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 41 for 16 yards (3-T.Lefeged).

SDGST Aztecs  - Missed FG (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to UTS 32 for 9 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 32
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 29 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(11:14 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 20 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 20
(10:38 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 18 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(10:12 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 17 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 17
(9:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 17
(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Good
4 & 9 - SDGST 17
(8:41 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 92-H.Motu'apuaka.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(8:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 87-B.Lane. 87-B.Lane to UTS 25 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 25
(8:27 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 4 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29
(8:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 2-J.Gentry. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 25 for -4 yards (23-D.Hall54-C.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 25
(7:50 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 25 Downed at the SDSU 33. Penalty on UTS 14-Z.Jackson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 33.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(6:18 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 48 for 4 yards (95-M.Moore).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 6 - SDGST 48
(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Dedeaux. Penalty on UTS 4-S.Bond Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UTS 48. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 25 for 11 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to UTS 27 for -2 yards (4-S.Bond).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 27
(5:36 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 15 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(3:48 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(3:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 34 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi23-D.Hall).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(3:44 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(3:30 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 40 for 2 yards (24-S.Olubi).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(3:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 45 for 5 yards (24-S.Olubi36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(2:43 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(1:57 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 45. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 7 yards (12-A.Carter98-A.Vongphachanh).

SDGST Aztecs  - Missed FG (12 plays, 48 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(1:53 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 28
(1:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(1:07 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 37
(0:50 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 48 for 11 yards (90-R.Fata).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(0:42 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UTS 49 for 3 yards (3-T.Lefeged5-C.Gilliam).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to UTS 40 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(14:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 41 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 41
(13:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 31 for 10 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 31
(13:10 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 2 yards (5-C.Gilliam42-N.Heninger).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:35 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 28 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 28
(12:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Good
4 & 9 - SDGST 28
(11:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Interception (10 plays, 21 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(11:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 36 for 8 yards (23-D.Hall18-T.Thompson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36
(11:17 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 37 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37
(10:37 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 41 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald38-A.Aleki).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(10:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(10:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 45 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 45
(9:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50
(9:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to SDSU 48 for 2 yards (91-K.Neves).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(9:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to SDSU 45 for 3 yards (27-C.Barfield).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 45
(8:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Int
3 & 7 - UTAHST 45
(8:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 43-S.Lakalaka at SDSU 41. 43-S.Lakalaka to SDSU 49 for 8 yards (10-J.McGriff).

SDGST Aztecs  - Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(8:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 38 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(8:15 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh51-J.Te'i).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 35
(7:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for no gain (3-T.Lefeged).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 35
(7:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to UTS 32 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
No Gain
4 & 4 - SDGST 32
(6:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(6:29 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki46-M.Shawcroft).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35
(6:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 39 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 39
(5:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 39
(5:37 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 51 yards from UTS 39. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 10 for no gain (7-X.Steele).

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (11 plays, 79 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(5:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 14 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 14
(5:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for 17 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(4:37 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 40
(4:08 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(3:41 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 24 for 30 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(3:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 19 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 19
(2:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 19
(2:48 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 13 for 6 yards (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(2:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 14 for -1 yard (95-M.Moore5-C.Gilliam).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 14
(2:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 14
(1:58 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 11 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SDGST 11
(1:12 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Halftime (8 plays, 73 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 27 for 27 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(1:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30
(0:46 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 38 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(0:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 45 for 7 yards (27-C.Barfield).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+14 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(0:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to SDSU 41 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(0:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley spikes the ball at SDSU 41 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(0:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to SDSU 37 for 4 yards (27-C.Barfield).
+37 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 37
(0:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 84-N.Haltom extra point is good.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 22 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam). Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 22. No Play.
Sack
1 & 23 - SDGST 12
(14:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 9 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam51-J.Te'i).
+16 YD
2 & 26 - SDGST 9
(14:10 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 25 for 16 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 25
(13:19 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 41 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 30 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 19 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(11:47 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 15 for 4 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka5-C.Gilliam).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 15
(11:15 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 10 for 5 yards (97-J.Pitcher).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 10
(10:32 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 6 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger90-R.Fata).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(10:03 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 20 yards (20-R.Scott).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(9:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 24 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
Sack
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24
(9:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 21 for -3 yards (99-C.Thomas91-K.Neves).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(8:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 26 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26
(8:34 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 32.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(8:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 49 for 17 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(7:57 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 36 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(7:32 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 34 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 34
(6:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 28 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 28
(6:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 27 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+27 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 27
(5:42 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(5:33 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 25 for no gain (9-T.Hawkins99-C.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(5:04 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Olubi9-T.Hawkins).
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAHST 26
(4:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Punt
4 & 9 - UTAHST 26
(4:21 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 56 yards from UTS 26 Downed at the SDSU 18.

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(4:06 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 21 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 21
(3:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+27 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 22
(2:54 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 49 for 27 yards (4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(2:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 48 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 48
(1:51 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 43 for 5 yards (4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 43
(1:15 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 40 for 3 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(0:48 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 36 for 4 yards (45-J.Bannerman).

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 36
(15:00 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 35
(14:24 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to UTS 31 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 31
(13:43 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 2 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(13:21 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:11 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (12 plays, 39 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:11 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(13:11 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(13:11 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 36 for 16 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(12:48 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 40 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 40
(12:19 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAHST 45
(11:59 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for no gain (66-J.Tavai).
Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAHST 45
(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 42-K.Fuamatu Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50
(11:15 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to SDSU 46 for 4 yards (91-K.Neves).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 46
(10:33 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+19 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 46
(10:27 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley scrambles to SDSU 27 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(10:05 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to SDSU 27 for no gain (54-C.McDonald).
-9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(9:35 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to SDSU 34 FUMBLES (2-K.Banks). 34-E.Noa to SDSU 36 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 19 - UTAHST 36
(8:48 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 19 - UTAHST 36
(8:42 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 35 yards from SDSU 36 to the SDSU 1 downed by 7-X.Steele.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (6 plays, 99 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 1
(8:32 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 1 for no gain (95-M.Moore).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 1
(7:58 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 9 for 8 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 9
(7:21 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 17 for 8 yards (42-N.Heninger92-H.Motu'apuaka).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(6:42 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 19
(6:04 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 27 for 8 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+73 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27
(5:26 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:14 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Interception (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:14 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 22 for 18 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22
(5:06 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 8 yards (98-C.Mitchell). Penalty on SDSU 24-S.Olubi Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTS 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(4:50 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Lane.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(4:44 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 50 for 5 yards (23-D.Hall).
Int
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50
(4:40 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-R.Scott at SDSU 27. 20-R.Scott to SDSU 44 for 17 yards.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(4:15 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 48 for 4 yards (5-C.Gilliam98-A.Vongphachanh).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SDGST 48
(3:30 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to UTS 49 for 3 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka). Penalty on SDSU 77-J.Capra Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 48. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 38
(2:57 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 41 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer95-M.Moore).
+6 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 41
(2:12 - 4th) 35-L.Lotulelei to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
Penalty
4 & 7 - SDGST 47
(1:23 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 7-L.Johnson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SDSU 47. No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 42
(1:23 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 58 yards from SDSU 42 to UTS End Zone. touchback.

UTAHST Aggies  - Fumble (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(1:19 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 22 for 2 yards (84-S.Mailangi).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 22
(0:53 - 4th) 2-J.Gentry to UTS 41 FUMBLES (46-M.Shawcroft). 46-M.Shawcroft to UTS 41 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs  - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(0:42 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson kneels at UTS 42 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 42
(0:19 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson kneels at UTS 43 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores