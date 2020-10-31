Drive Chart
|
|
|NAVY
|SMU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Warren
13 RB
56 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, REC
|
|
U. Bentley IV
26 RB
149 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 68 ReYds, 4 RECs
Touchdown 0:10
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
01:08
pos
17
27
Touchdown 10:38
7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:54
pos
17
37
Touchdown 5:24
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
86
yds
02:03
pos
17
44
Touchdown 12:50
2-T.Goslin complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
01:37
pos
23
51
Touchdown 2:48
2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:06
pos
36
51
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|25
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|430
|555
|Total Plays
|75
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|255
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|239
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|23-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|255
|
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|555
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|6/10
|123
|2
|0
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|8/19
|116
|0
|0
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|5
|63
|0
|26
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|8
|56
|2
|19
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|10
|54
|1
|28
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|5
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|6
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Acie 25 RB
|C. Acie
|2
|-7
|0
|-1
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|6
|-20
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|2
|2
|91
|1
|62
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|6
|4
|53
|1
|24
|
D. Mathews 88 WR
|D. Mathews
|5
|2
|36
|0
|22
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|5
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. West 6 DB
|M. West
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 41 LB
|T. Adams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wiggins 2 CB
|M. Wiggins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Atwaters 36 S
|D. Atwaters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clear 29 CB
|C. Clear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DE
|J. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|4
|41.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|23/28
|300
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|25
|149
|2
|36
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|5
|74
|2
|48
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|4
|4
|68
|0
|61
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|7
|6
|61
|0
|20
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|5
|5
|46
|2
|20
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|2
|2
|45
|1
|42
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|4
|3
|39
|0
|24
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Bell 13 TE
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. McIntyre 86 TE
|T. McIntyre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiggins 15 WR
|C. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 3 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 S
|C. Calloway
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Loveless 99 DT
|H. Loveless
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1/1
|35
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|2
|37.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 8 CB
|B. Massey
|3
|21.0
|25
|0
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 34 for 9 yards (6-M.West).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SMU 34(14:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 34(14:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 35 for 1 yard (41-T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(14:08 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 40 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall41-T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SMU 40(13:34 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 35(13:17 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 36 for 1 yard (95-T.Okafor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 36(12:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 41 for 5 yards (94-J.Warren).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SMU 41(12:05 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 35 yards from SMU 41 out of bounds at the NAV 24.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(11:57 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 31 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 31(11:23 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(10:51 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 40(10:45 - 1st) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 36 for -4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 14 - NAVY 36(10:11 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to SMU 35 for 29 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(9:36 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to SMU 38 for -3 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 38(9:02 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to SMU 24 for 14 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(8:25 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 17 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 17(7:46 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to SMU 14 for 3 yards (96-D.Levelston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(7:09 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to SMU 13 for 1 yard (91-T.Newman99-H.Loveless).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 13(6:35 - 1st) 13-C.Warren to SMU 9 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 9(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 9. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 14(5:56 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to SMU 3 for 11 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NAVY 3(5:22 - 1st) 43-N.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 63 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 18 for 16 yards (33-A.Cuevas-Gillis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(5:11 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 20 for 2 yards (6-M.West).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 20(4:42 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 25(4:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 31 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(3:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 36(3:07 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 38(2:29 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 49 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(2:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NAV 45 for 6 yards (6-M.West).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 45(1:47 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 35 for 10 yards (6-M.West).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(1:12 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 29 for 6 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 29(0:51 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to NAV 5 for 24 yards (41-T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - SMU 5(0:37 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 4 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(14:52 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 47 for 28 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(14:18 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 47(14:13 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 33 for 14 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(13:41 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 33 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 33(13:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to SMU 7 for 26 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NAVY 7(12:30 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 61 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 29 for 25 yards (16-J.Glenn).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(12:20 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for -4 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - SMU 25(11:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to SMU 44 for 19 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(11:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 46 for 2 yards (29-C.Clear).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 46(10:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 38 for 16 yards (6-M.West).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(10:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 18 for 20 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(9:56 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:48 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:42 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 18 for -7 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - NAVY 18(9:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NAVY 18(8:55 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 18 out of bounds at the SMU 43.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(8:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Jackson.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 43(8:38 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 21 for 36 yards (6-M.West).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(8:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 17 for 4 yards (95-T.Okafor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 17(8:11 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to NAV 10 for 7 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(7:38 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 6:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:04 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 27 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 27(6:23 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 48 for 21 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(5:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for -2 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 46(5:10 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris scrambles pushed ob at NAV 50 for 4 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 50(4:33 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to SMU 35 for 15 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(3:59 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:55 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 23 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 23(3:19 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 18 for 5 yards (33-J.Aho).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 18(2:40 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 71-B.Honaker False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 18. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 23(2:17 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to SMU 29 for -6 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - NAVY 29(1:23 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 53 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 58 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 29 for 22 yards (57-J.Hodges).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(1:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 33 for 4 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 33(1:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for 4 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 37(1:00 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 48 for 11 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:46 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 48.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(0:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to NAV 26 for 11 yards (41-T.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(0:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to NAV 15 for 11 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(0:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 8 for 7 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 8(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to NAV 5 for 3 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SMU 5(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 5(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 5(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:07 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 24 FUMBLES. 55-G.Wiley to NAV 18 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 35 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(14:33 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 42 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 42(13:57 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to SMU 36 for 22 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(13:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to SMU 42 for -6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NAVY 42(12:50 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NAVY 42(12:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 42(12:37 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 42 yards from SMU 42 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(12:26 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for 17 yards (51-N.Straw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for no gain (1-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 37(11:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 37(11:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 50 for 13 yards (6-M.West).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(10:55 - 3rd) 21-T.Williams to NAV 42 for 8 yards (6-M.West).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 42(10:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:32 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:18 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 40 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(9:58 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 49 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 49(9:23 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to SMU 46 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(8:51 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at SMU 48 for -2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 48(8:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - NAVY 48(8:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 49 for -3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NAVY 49(7:30 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 49. 4-T.Page to SMU 14 for 2 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(7:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 21 for 7 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
|+61 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 21(6:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to NAV 18 for 61 yards (6-M.West).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(6:37 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 18 for no gain (96-J.Perkins).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SMU 18(6:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at NAV 20 for -2 yards (95-T.Okafor).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - SMU 20(5:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:17 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 33(4:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(4:14 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 34 for no gain (21-D.Clay).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(3:28 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 5 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:59 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:52 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:45 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 31 for -8 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NAVY 31(2:05 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 47 yards from NAV 31 Downed at the SMU 22.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 22(1:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 20 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - SMU 20(1:19 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 35 for 15 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(0:43 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for 9 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 44(15:00 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to NAV 48 for 8 yards (6-M.West).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(14:27 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:14 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is no good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 23 for 21 yards (8-B.Massey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(14:06 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 38 for 15 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(13:31 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 38 for no gain (43-B.Holloway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 38(12:55 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|+62 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 38(12:50 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(12:37 - 4th) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 2. No Play.
|Penalty
|(12:37 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren. Penalty on SMU 24-J.Phillips Pass interference 6 yards enforced at SMU 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(12:37 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin scrambles to SMU 1 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 35 yards from NAV 35. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 40 for 10 yards (16-J.Glenn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(12:30 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 40 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 40(11:44 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 40 for no gain (96-J.Perkins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 40(11:01 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson scrambles to SMU 48 FUMBLES (41-T.Adams). 48-J.Adams to SMU 47 for 1 yard.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(10:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 47(10:45 - 4th) 13-C.Warren incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 47(10:36 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(10:31 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to SMU 32 for no gain (55-G.Wiley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 32(9:59 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to SMU 27 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 27(9:23 - 4th) 25-C.Acie to SMU 28 for -1 yard (9-S.Hailey).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 28(8:58 - 4th) 80-M.Walker to SMU 19 for 9 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(8:22 - 4th) 13-C.Warren runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 14 yards from NAV 35. 83-K.Granson to NAV 49 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(8:16 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 47 for 2 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SMU 47(7:26 - 4th) Team penalty on SMU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SMU 48(7:07 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 48 for no gain (51-N.Straw).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - SMU 48(6:59 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to NAV 49 for 3 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 49(6:51 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 39 yards from NAV 49 to NAV 10 fair catch by 80-M.Walker.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (12 plays, 90 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(6:45 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 24 for 14 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(6:24 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 32 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 32(5:52 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 30 for -2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 30(5:21 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 31 for 1 yard (38-T.Ndukwe).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 31(4:53 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to NAV 35 for 4 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:25 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-B.Stephens at SMU 35. 23-B.Stephens to SMU 35 for no gain. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NAV 35. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(4:14 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to SMU 26 for 24 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(3:48 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to SMU 16 for 10 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(3:27 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to SMU 14 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 14(2:56 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 14(2:53 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 14(2:48 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 5 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the NAV 40. Team penalty on NAV Illegal Procedure 10 yards enforced at NAV 45.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(2:39 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 33 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 33(1:55 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 33 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 33(1:08 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 32 for 1 yard (45-T.Tuitele).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 7 - SMU 32(0:24 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to NAV 24 for 8 yards (57-J.Hodges).
