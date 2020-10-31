Drive Chart
NAVY
SMU

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Warren 13 RB
56 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, REC
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
149 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 68 ReYds, 4 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:22
43-N.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
81
yds
06:38
pos
6
0
Point After TD 5:19
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
26-U.Bentley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
04:42
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:52
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:30
13-C.Warren runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:27
pos
13
7
Point After TD 12:25
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:56
26-U.Bentley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
02:37
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:48
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:38
31-T.Lavine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:10
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:35
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Field Goal 1:23
43-B.Nichols 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
41
yds
06:12
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:10
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
01:08
pos
17
27
Point After TD 0:07
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Field Goal 0:01
34-C.Naggar 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
17
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:38
7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:54
pos
17
37
Point After TD 10:32
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 5:24
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
86
yds
02:03
pos
17
44
Point After TD 5:17
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:27
31-T.Lavine runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:11
pos
17
51
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:14
34-C.Naggar extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
17
51
Touchdown 12:50
2-T.Goslin complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
01:37
pos
23
51
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:37
2-T.Goslin scrambles to SMU 1 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
23
51
Touchdown 8:22
13-C.Warren runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
32
yds
02:34
pos
29
51
Point After TD 8:17
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
51
Touchdown 2:48
2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:06
pos
36
51
Point After TD 2:39
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
51
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 25
Rushing 12 10
Passing 12 14
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-11
4th Down Conv 4-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 430 555
Total Plays 75 65
Avg Gain 5.7 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 191 255
Rush Attempts 45 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.9
Yards Passing 239 300
Comp. - Att. 14-30 23-28
Yards Per Pass 6.8 10.3
Penalties - Yards 5-40 6-56
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 2-37.0
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 3-4 71002037
22 SMU 6-1 03114651
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 239 PASS YDS 300
191 RUSH YDS 255
430 TOTAL YDS 555
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 123 2 0 229.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 137 1 0 130.1
T. Goslin 6/10 123 2 0
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 116 0 0 93.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.0% 439 3 2 168.7
D. Morris 8/19 116 0 0
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Warren 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
C. Williams 5 63 0 26
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 56 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 1
C. Warren 8 56 2 19
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 393 6
N. Smith 10 54 1 28
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 122 0
M. Fells 5 17 0 10
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 324 2
J. Carothers 6 11 0 7
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
M. Walker 1 9 0 9
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 20 0
T. Goslin 2 8 0 8
C. Acie 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
C. Acie 2 -7 0 -1
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 76 2
D. Morris 6 -20 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Carothers 2 2 91 1 62
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 146 1
M. Cooper 6 4 53 1 24
D. Mathews 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Mathews 5 2 36 0 22
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
C. Warren 4 1 21 0 21
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 1
C. Williams 5 3 19 0 14
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 141 1
R. Mitchell 2 1 15 0 15
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 0
M. Walker 2 1 4 0 4
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 108 1
M. Fells 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. West 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
M. West 10-0 0.0 0
N. Straw 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Straw 6-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Marshall 5-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Brennan 4-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Adams 4-1 0.0 0
T. Tuitele 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Tuitele 4-0 0.0 0
M. Wiggins 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Wiggins 4-0 0.0 0
T. Okafor 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Okafor 3-0 1.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fagot 3-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Kinley 2-0 0.0 0
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Talbert-Loving 1-0 0.0 0
D. Atwaters 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Atwaters 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hodges 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hodges 1-0 0.0 0
C. Clear 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Clear 1-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/6 11/13
B. Nichols 1/1 46 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Davies 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
D. Davies 4 41.8 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
C. Warren 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 300 3 0 207.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 1926 13 3 154.9
S. Buechele 23/28 300 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 149 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 546 8
U. Bentley IV 25 149 2 36
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 123 0
T. Lavine 5 74 2 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 52 1
S. Buechele 3 16 0 13
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
T. Williams 3 8 0 8
T. Gipson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 1
T. Gipson 1 8 0 8
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Page 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 60 0
U. Bentley IV 4 4 68 0 61
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 0
T. Page 7 6 61 0 20
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 46 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 475 2
R. Rice 5 5 46 2 20
A. Upshaw 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 0
A. Upshaw 2 2 45 1 42
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 297 2
K. Granson 4 3 39 0 24
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Lavine 2 2 22 0 11
J. Bell 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Bell 1 1 19 0 19
T. McIntyre 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. McIntyre 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wiggins 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Wiggins 1 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
D. Robinson 9-0 1.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 6-0 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
R. McBryde 6-0 2.0 0
C. Calloway 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Calloway 4-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Hailey 3-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Denbow 3-0 1.0 0
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Phillips Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Holloway 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 1-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Newman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aho 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Aho 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stephens 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Stephens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Levelston 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Levelston 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clay 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clay 1-0 0.0 0
H. Loveless 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Loveless 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
12/15 26/27
C. Naggar 1/1 35 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
C. Naggar 2 37.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Massey 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
B. Massey 3 21.0 25 0
A. Upshaw 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. Upshaw 1 10.0 10 0
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Granson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.6 63 0
T. Page 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 NAVY 24 6:38 14 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 NAVY 25 2:27 6 75 TD
9:48 NAVY 25 0:53 3 -7 Punt
7:35 NAVY 25 6:12 11 46 FG
0:07 NAVY 25 0:00 1 -7 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 2:23 6 33 Punt
10:32 NAVY 25 3:02 8 24 Punt
5:17 NAVY 25 3:12 7 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 NAVY 23 1:37 4 77 TD
10:51 SMU 47 2:34 8 47 TD
6:45 NAVY 10 4:06 12 90 TD
6:45 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 2:55 7 16 Punt
5:19 SMU 18 4:42 11 78
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 SMU 29 2:37 6 71 TD
8:45 SMU 43 1:10 5 57 TD
1:18 SMU 29 1:08 9 53 TD
0:01 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 SMU 20 1:54 6 80 TD
7:20 SMU 14 2:03 5 86 TD
1:54 SMU 22 1:11 5 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 SMU 40 1:36 3 8 Fumble
8:17 NAVY 49 1:26 4 0 Punt
2:39 NAVY 35 2:15 4 11 Downs
2:39 0:00 0 0

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 34 for 9 yards (6-M.West).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 34
(14:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34
(14:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 35 for 1 yard (41-T.Adams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(14:08 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 40 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall41-T.Adams).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SMU 40
(13:34 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 11-R.Rice False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 40. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 35
(13:17 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 36 for 1 yard (95-T.Okafor).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 36
(12:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 41 for 5 yards (94-J.Warren).
Punt
4 & 4 - SMU 41
(12:05 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 35 yards from SMU 41 out of bounds at the NAV 24.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(11:57 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 31 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 31
(11:23 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 40
(10:51 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
Sack
2 & 10 - NAVY 40
(10:45 - 1st) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 36 for -4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+29 YD
3 & 14 - NAVY 36
(10:11 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to SMU 35 for 29 yards (11-C.Calloway).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(9:36 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to SMU 38 for -3 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - NAVY 38
(9:02 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to SMU 24 for 14 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(8:25 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 17 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 17
(7:46 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to SMU 14 for 3 yards (96-D.Levelston).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 14
(7:09 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to SMU 13 for 1 yard (91-T.Newman99-H.Loveless).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 13
(6:35 - 1st) 13-C.Warren to SMU 9 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
Penalty
3 & 5 - NAVY 9
(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 9. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 14
(5:56 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to SMU 3 for 11 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NAVY 3
(5:22 - 1st) 43-N.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:19 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:19 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 63 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 18 for 16 yards (33-A.Cuevas-Gillis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(5:11 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 20 for 2 yards (6-M.West).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 20
(4:42 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 25
(4:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 31 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31
(3:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 36
(3:07 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 38
(2:29 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 49 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(2:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NAV 45 for 6 yards (6-M.West).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 45
(1:47 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 35 for 10 yards (6-M.West).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(1:12 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 29 for 6 yards (51-N.Straw).
+24 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 29
(0:51 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to NAV 5 for 24 yards (41-T.Adams).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - SMU 5
(0:37 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 4 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:52 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(14:52 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 47 for 28 yards (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 47
(14:18 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 47
(14:13 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 33 for 14 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 33
(13:41 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 33 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
+26 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 33
(13:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to SMU 7 for 26 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - NAVY 7
(12:30 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:25 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 61 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 29 for 25 yards (16-J.Glenn).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 29
(12:20 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for -4 yards (51-N.Straw).
+19 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 25
(11:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to SMU 44 for 19 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44
(11:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 46 for 2 yards (29-C.Clear).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 46
(10:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 38 for 16 yards (6-M.West).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38
(10:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 18 for 20 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(9:56 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:48 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:48 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:42 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 18 for -7 yards (55-G.Wiley).
No Gain
3 & 17 - NAVY 18
(9:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
Punt
4 & 17 - NAVY 18
(8:55 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 18 out of bounds at the SMU 43.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(8:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Jackson.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43
(8:38 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 21 for 36 yards (6-M.West).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21
(8:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 17 for 4 yards (95-T.Okafor).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 17
(8:11 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to NAV 10 for 7 yards (51-N.Straw).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(7:38 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(7:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(7:04 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 27 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
+21 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 27
(6:23 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 48 for 21 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48
(5:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for -2 yards (11-C.Calloway).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 46
(5:10 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris scrambles pushed ob at NAV 50 for 4 yards (9-S.Hailey).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 50
(4:33 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to SMU 35 for 15 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(3:59 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(3:55 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 23 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 23
(3:19 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 18 for 5 yards (33-J.Aho).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NAVY 18
(2:40 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 71-B.Honaker False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 18. No Play.
-6 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 23
(2:17 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to SMU 29 for -6 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - NAVY 29
(1:23 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (9 plays, 53 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 58 yards from NAV 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 29 for 22 yards (57-J.Hodges).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 29
(1:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 33 for 4 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 33
(1:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for 4 yards (3-C.Kinley).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 37
(1:00 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 48 for 11 yards (54-D.Fagot).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(0:46 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 48.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(0:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to NAV 26 for 11 yards (41-T.Adams).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(0:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to NAV 15 for 11 yards (1-J.Marshall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15
(0:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 8 for 7 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 8
(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to NAV 5 for 3 yards (3-C.Kinley).
No Gain
1 & 5 - SMU 5
(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 5
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 5
(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 5 yards for a touchdown.

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:07 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Fumble (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(0:07 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 24 FUMBLES. 55-G.Wiley to NAV 18 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(0:01 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 35 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(14:33 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 42 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+22 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 42
(13:57 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to SMU 36 for 22 yards.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(13:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to SMU 42 for -6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
2 & 16 - NAVY 42
(12:50 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 16 - NAVY 42
(12:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
Punt
4 & 16 - NAVY 42
(12:37 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 42 yards from SMU 42 to SMU End Zone. touchback.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(12:26 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for 17 yards (51-N.Straw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(12:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 37 for no gain (1-J.Marshall).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 37
(11:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 37
(11:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 50 for 13 yards (6-M.West).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50
(10:55 - 3rd) 21-T.Williams to NAV 42 for 8 yards (6-M.West).
+42 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 42
(10:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:32 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:32 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:32 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:18 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 40 for 15 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40
(9:58 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 49 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 49
(9:23 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to SMU 46 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(8:51 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at SMU 48 for -2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
2 & 12 - NAVY 48
(8:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
Sack
3 & 12 - NAVY 48
(8:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 49 for -3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
Punt
4 & 15 - NAVY 49
(7:30 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 49. 4-T.Page to SMU 14 for 2 yards (36-D.Atwaters).

SMU Mustangs  - TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 14
(7:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 21 for 7 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
+61 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 21
(6:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to NAV 18 for 61 yards (6-M.West).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(6:37 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 18 for no gain (96-J.Perkins).
Sack
2 & 10 - SMU 18
(6:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at NAV 20 for -2 yards (95-T.Okafor).
+20 YD
3 & 12 - SMU 20
(5:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(5:17 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 33
(4:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NAVY 34
(4:14 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 34 for no gain (21-D.Clay).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 34
(3:28 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 5 yards (24-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 39
(2:59 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 39
(2:52 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - NAVY 39
(2:45 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 31 for -8 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 18 - NAVY 31
(2:05 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 47 yards from NAV 31 Downed at the SMU 22.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22
(1:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 20 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 20
(1:19 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 35 for 15 yards (7-K.Brennan).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(0:43 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for 9 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 44
(15:00 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to NAV 48 for 8 yards (6-M.West).
+48 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(14:27 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(14:14 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is no good.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:14 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 23 for 21 yards (8-B.Massey).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23
(14:06 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 38 for 15 yards (9-S.Hailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 38
(13:31 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 38 for no gain (43-B.Holloway).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 38
(12:55 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
+62 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 38
(12:50 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(12:37 - 4th) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 2. No Play.
Penalty
(12:37 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren. Penalty on SMU 24-J.Phillips Pass interference 6 yards enforced at SMU 7. No Play.
+2 YD
(12:37 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin scrambles to SMU 1 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs  - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:37 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 35 yards from NAV 35. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 40 for 10 yards (16-J.Glenn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 40
(12:30 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 40 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 40
(11:44 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 40 for no gain (96-J.Perkins).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 40
(11:01 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson scrambles to SMU 48 FUMBLES (41-T.Adams). 48-J.Adams to SMU 47 for 1 yard.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 47
(10:51 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 47
(10:45 - 4th) 13-C.Warren incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
Penalty
3 & 10 - NAVY 47
(10:36 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 32
(10:31 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to SMU 32 for no gain (55-G.Wiley).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 32
(9:59 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to SMU 27 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 27
(9:23 - 4th) 25-C.Acie to SMU 28 for -1 yard (9-S.Hailey).
+9 YD
4 & 6 - NAVY 28
(8:58 - 4th) 80-M.Walker to SMU 19 for 9 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 19
(8:22 - 4th) 13-C.Warren runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:17 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:17 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 14 yards from NAV 35. 83-K.Granson to NAV 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(8:16 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 47 for 2 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving).
Penalty
2 & 8 - SMU 47
(7:26 - 4th) Team penalty on SMU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SMU 48
(7:07 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 48 for no gain (51-N.Straw).
+3 YD
3 & 13 - SMU 48
(6:59 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to NAV 49 for 3 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 49
(6:51 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 39 yards from NAV 49 to NAV 10 fair catch by 80-M.Walker.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (12 plays, 90 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 10
(6:45 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 24 for 14 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(6:24 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 32 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 32
(5:52 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 30 for -2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 30
(5:21 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 31 for 1 yard (38-T.Ndukwe).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 31
(4:53 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to NAV 35 for 4 yards (5-A.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(4:25 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-B.Stephens at SMU 35. 23-B.Stephens to SMU 35 for no gain. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NAV 35. No Play.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50
(4:14 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to SMU 26 for 24 yards (11-C.Calloway).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26
(3:48 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to SMU 16 for 10 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16
(3:27 - 4th) 13-C.Warren to SMU 14 for 2 yards (24-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NAVY 14
(2:56 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NAVY 14
(2:53 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
+14 YD
4 & 8 - NAVY 14
(2:48 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:39 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Downs (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:39 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 5 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the NAV 40. Team penalty on NAV Illegal Procedure 10 yards enforced at NAV 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(2:39 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 33 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 33
(1:55 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 33 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 33
(1:08 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to NAV 32 for 1 yard (45-T.Tuitele).
+8 YD
4 & 7 - SMU 32
(0:24 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to NAV 24 for 8 yards (57-J.Hodges).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores