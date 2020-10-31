Drive Chart
Key Players
|
|
M. Corral
2 QB
412 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 23 RuYds
|
|
K. Seals
8 QB
319 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
Touchdown 11:47
24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
11
plays
71
yds
03:19
pos
6
0
Touchdown 2:55
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
04:13
pos
13
0
Touchdown 0:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:09
pos
20
0
Touchdown 12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
00:46
pos
21
6
Touchdown 8:33
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
03:42
pos
27
7
Touchdown 2:04
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
88
yds
03:55
pos
33
7
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 4 for -2 yards (5-D.Williams).
plays
yds
pos
33
7
Touchdown 0:28
8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
01:30
pos
33
13
Touchdown 0:28
8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
01:30
pos
33
13
Touchdown 8:56
2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:33
pos
39
14
Two Point Conversion 8:49
2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 7:12
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
11
yds
01:34
pos
47
14
Touchdown 0:44
10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
03:24
pos
54
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|24
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|19
|17
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|645
|421
|Total Plays
|79
|75
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|102
|Rush Attempts
|42
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|449
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|32-37
|31-41
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|7
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|5-33.2
|Return Yards
|21
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|449
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|645
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|31/34
|412
|6
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1/3
|37
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|15
|95
|0
|16
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|7
|51
|0
|27
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|6
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|6
|22
|0
|14
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|5
|21
|1
|13
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|15
|14
|238
|3
|39
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|7
|6
|90
|0
|37
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|4
|2
|44
|1
|37
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|3
|3
|32
|2
|14
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|4
|29
|1
|14
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|11-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 33 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 29 DB
|L. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 50 DT
|P. Lucas Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mack 4 LB
|B. Mack
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Haynes 84 DL
|N. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 55 OL
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baker 30 LB
|Z. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clowney 17 LB
|D. Clowney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/1
|0
|4/6
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|31/40
|319
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|23
|66
|1
|18
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|6
|22
|0
|7
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|15
|14
|97
|0
|14
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|5
|5
|89
|0
|48
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|6
|6
|72
|1
|43
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|6
|4
|46
|1
|16
|
J. Bostic III 4 WR
|J. Bostic III
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Alexander 11 WR
|T. Alexander
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 5 CB
|D. Williams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 CB
|R. Haynie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 96 DL
|N. Clifton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Langham 99 DL
|M. Langham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Farley 47 K
|W. Farley
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wheatley 36 P
|J. Wheatley
|5
|33.2
|4
|55
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|18.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 55 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 29 for 19 yards (25-M.Pryor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(14:54 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 35 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 35(14:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs ob at MIS 43 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(14:14 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 for 7 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 50(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 46 for 4 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(13:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 18 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 17 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 17(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(12:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 1 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside 0 yards enforced at VAN 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(11:47 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(11:10 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(10:35 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 47 for 5 yards (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 47(10:14 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern55-B.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 44(9:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 30 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(9:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 31 for -1 yard (46-M.Sanogo89-R.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 31(8:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 28(7:50 - 1st) 8-K.Seals sacked at MIS 37 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 21-K.Brooks to MIS 38 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - VANDY 38(7:10 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 31 yards from MIS 38 out of bounds at the MIS 7.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 7(7:02 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 5 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo90-C.Tidd).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 5(6:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders pushed ob at MIS 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 11(6:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 39 yards (8-A.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(5:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore14-M.Worship).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 47(5:25 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN 47 for no gain (14-M.Worship).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 47(4:50 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to VAN 34 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship13-B.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(4:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 23 for 11 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(4:05 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to VAN 19 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 19(3:40 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at VAN 8 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MISS 8(3:18 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 9 for -1 yard (13-B.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 9(2:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(2:15 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(1:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 32(1:05 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 4 yards from VAN 32 out of bounds at the VAN 36.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 17 for 16 yards. Penalty on VAN 4-J.Bostic Holding 9 yards enforced at VAN 17.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 8(0:43 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 13(0:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(15:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan). Penalty on MIS 55-K.Hill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at VAN 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(14:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals pushed ob at VAN 41 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 41(14:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 46 for 5 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 46(13:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(12:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 43(12:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(12:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(11:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 39(11:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 33(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 48 for 15 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(10:24 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 43(10:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 38 for 19 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(9:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 5 for 33 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(9:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(8:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:26 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 9-R.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:26 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for no gain (21-A.Finley9-B.Mack).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(7:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 8 yards (33-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(6:52 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 57-D.Birchmeier False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 33(6:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - VANDY 33(6:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Alexander.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - VANDY 33(6:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Alexander.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - VANDY 33(6:03 - 2nd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 55 yards from VAN 33 Downed at the MIS 12.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(5:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 26 for 14 yards (5-D.Williams33-D.Jerkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(5:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 33 for 7 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISS 33(5:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for no gain (28-A.George).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 33(4:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah pushed ob at MIS 47 for 14 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(4:27 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 42 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams28-A.George).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(4:04 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at VAN 33 for 9 yards (5-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 33(3:25 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 33(3:18 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 33 for no gain (5-D.Williams23-J.Mahoney).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 33(2:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 28 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(2:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 28(2:04 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 4 for -2 yards (5-D.Williams).
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 34 for 9 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(1:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 8 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(1:11 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 44(0:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 43 for 13 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(0:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 43(0:38 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 4-J.Bostic. 4-J.Bostic to MIS 31 for 12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(0:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals spikes the ball at MIS 31 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 31(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MIS 31. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 16(0:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 16 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(0:17 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs ob at MIS 49 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 49(0:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 46 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(0:07 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(14:31 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 45 for 16 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(14:13 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to MIS 47 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 47(13:47 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 42 for 5 yards (90-N.Haynes9-B.Mack).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(13:16 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for -1 yard (9-B.Mack).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 43(12:39 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 42 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 42(12:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 42 for no gain (32-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 42(11:30 - 3rd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 33 yards from MIS 42 out of bounds at the MIS 9.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 9(11:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 21 for 12 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(11:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 25 for 4 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 25(10:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 30 for 5 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 30(10:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji13-B.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(10:09 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 12 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(9:55 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 49 for 3 yards (23-J.Mahoney14-M.Worship).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 49(9:27 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 14 for 37 yards (28-A.George).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(8:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 23 FUMBLES (4-T.Knight). 30-Z.Baker to VAN 21 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(8:40 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to VAN 20 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MISS 20(8:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on VAN 4-R.Haynie Pass interference 10 yards enforced at VAN 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(8:09 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to VAN 9 for 1 yard (33-D.Jerkins9-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISS 9(7:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles pushed ob at VAN 9 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 9(7:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 62 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 3 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:06 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for 6 yards (0-L.Henry5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(6:33 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 31(6:04 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 37 for 6 yards (21-A.Finley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:24 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 42 for 5 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 42(4:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals scrambles pushed ob at VAN 45 for 3 yards (33-C.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 45(4:10 - 3rd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 43 yards from VAN 45 to MIS 12 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(4:01 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 21 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji14-M.Worship).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 21(3:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 21 for no gain (96-N.Clifton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 21(2:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 13 yards (23-J.Mahoney16-B.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(2:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 48 for 14 yards (14-M.Worship33-D.Jerkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(1:53 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner pushed ob at VAN 44 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 44(1:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to VAN 37 for 7 yards (13-B.Harris33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(1:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 37(1:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore. Penalty on VAN 33-D.Jerkins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(0:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 22(0:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 50-J.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MISS 32(0:44 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at VAN 32. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 25 - MISS 37(0:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:37 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (8 plays, 17 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 33 for 8 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(0:20 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 40 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(0:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 45 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 45(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 46 for 1 yard (50-P.Lucas).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 46(14:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 45 for -1 yard (0-L.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 45(13:58 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson pushed ob at MIS 48 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley36-A.Cistrunk).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 44(13:13 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Finley at MIS 21. 21-A.Finley to MIS 42 for 21 yards (11-T.Alexander).
MISS
Rebels
- Missed FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(13:01 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish pushed ob at VAN 31 for 27 yards (44-C.James).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(12:31 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to VAN 17 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins88-M.Owusu).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 17(12:00 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at VAN 19 for -2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MISS 19(11:34 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 16 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr). Penalty on MIS 50-J.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 19. No Play.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 22 - MISS 29(11:20 - 4th) 5-D.Jackson to VAN 37 for -8 yards (44-C.James).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 30 - MISS 37(10:42 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to VAN 25 for 12 yards (9-D.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - MISS 25(9:56 - 4th) 92-L.Logan 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:50 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:44 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 7 yards (2-J.Jordan36-A.Cistrunk).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(9:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 36 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley36-A.Cistrunk).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(9:03 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 48 for 12 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(8:30 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 47 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 47(8:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce pushed ob at MIS 41 for 6 yards (29-L.Daniel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(7:56 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 9-R.Griffin. 9-R.Griffin to MIS 38 for 3 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 38(7:31 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 35 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 35(7:12 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Team penalty on MIS Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(7:06 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 30(7:00 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 14 for 16 yards (29-L.Daniel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(6:39 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 11 for 3 yards (50-P.Lucas17-D.Clowney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 11(6:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 11(6:07 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 2 for 9 yards (4-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - VANDY 2(5:50 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 2 for no gain (93-S.David).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 2(5:15 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 1 for 1 yard (93-S.David30-Z.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 1(4:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 4th) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:28 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 33 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 33(4:07 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 36 for 3 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(3:39 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 40 for 4 yards (50-E.Barr99-M.Langham).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 40(3:13 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 35 for -5 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISS 35(2:34 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for -1 yard (50-E.Barr12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISS 34(2:28 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 51 yards from MIS 34. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 22 for 7 yards. Penalty on VAN 11-J.Harris Illegal crackback block by offense 11 yards enforced at VAN 22.
VANDY
Commodores
- Fumble (5 plays, 73 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(2:15 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Harrison.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 11(2:09 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 20 for 9 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 20(1:50 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 30 for 10 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(1:24 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs ob at VAN 36 for 6 yards.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 36(1:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 16 FUMBLES (36-A.Cistrunk). 21-A.Finley to MIS 16 for no gain.
