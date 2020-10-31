Drive Chart
MISS
VANDY

Key Players
M. Corral 2 QB
412 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 23 RuYds
K. Seals 8 QB
319 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:47
24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
11
plays
71
yds
03:19
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:41
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:55
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
04:13
pos
13
0
Point After TD 2:49
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:09
pos
20
0
Point After TD 0:49
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
00:46
pos
21
6
Point After TD 12:08
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:33
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
03:42
pos
27
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:26
92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 2:04
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
88
yds
03:55
pos
33
7
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 4 for -2 yards (5-D.Williams).
plays
yds
pos
33
7
Touchdown 0:28
8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
01:30
pos
33
13
Touchdown 0:28
8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
01:30
pos
33
13
Point After TD 0:23
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
9
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:56
2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:33
pos
39
14
Two Point Conversion 8:49
2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 7:12
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
11
yds
01:34
pos
47
14
Point After TD 7:06
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
14
Touchdown 0:44
10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
03:24
pos
54
14
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:37
92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
54
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 4:33
21-K.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
70
yds
05:22
pos
54
20
Point After TD 4:28
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
54
21
Team Stats
1st Downs 35 24
Rushing 14 4
Passing 19 17
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 6-9 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 645 421
Total Plays 79 75
Avg Gain 8.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 196 102
Rush Attempts 42 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 3.0
Yards Passing 449 319
Comp. - Att. 32-37 31-41
Yards Per Pass 11.8 7.4
Penalties - Yards 8-75 6-50
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 7 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-51.0 5-33.2
Return Yards 21 7
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 2-4 211221054
Vanderbilt 0-3 0140721
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 449 PASS YDS 319
196 RUSH YDS 102
645 TOTAL YDS 421
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
91.2% 412 6 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 1434 12 9 160.2
M. Corral 31/34 412 6 0
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 37 1 0 246.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 24 0 0 167.2
J. Plumlee 1/3 37 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 429 6
J. Ealy 15 95 0 16
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
H. Parrish Jr. 7 51 0 27
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 258 2
M. Corral 6 23 0 12
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 68 0
J. Plumlee 6 22 0 14
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 294 4
S. Conner 5 21 1 13
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
E. Moore 1 4 0 4
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
D. Jackson 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 14 238 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 591 3
E. Moore 15 14 238 3 39
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 188 3
J. Mingo 7 6 90 0 37
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
B. Sanders 4 2 44 1 37
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 32 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 438 4
K. Yeboah 3 3 32 2 14
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 2
D. Drummond 4 4 29 1 14
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 0
J. Ealy 1 1 9 0 9
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Williams 1 1 6 0 6
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
S. Conner 1 1 1 0 1
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Finley 11-1 0.0 1
L. Henry 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
L. Henry 7-0 1.0 0
J. Jordan 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Jordan 7-0 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 5-0 0.0 0
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 4-0 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 3-0 0.0 0
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Cistrunk 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jones 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-4 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Battle 2-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Daniel 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Daniel 2-0 0.0 0
S. David 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. David 2-0 0.0 0
H. Northern 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Northern 2-0 0.0 0
P. Lucas Jr. 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Lucas Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
B. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Mack 1-2 0.0 0
N. Haynes 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Robinson 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Baker 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
D. Clowney 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Clowney 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/6
SEASON FG XP
2/3 22/22
L. Logan 0/1 0 4/6 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
M. Brown 1 51.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
J. Ealy 2 21.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Seals 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.5% 319 2 1 156.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 411 3 4 108.2
K. Seals 31/40 319 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 0
K. Henry-Brooks 23 66 1 18
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
R. Griffin Jr. 6 22 0 7
M. Pryor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Pryor 2 19 0 10
K. Seals 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -29 0
K. Seals 3 -5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 14 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 1
C. Johnson 15 14 97 0 14
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
K. Henry-Brooks 5 5 89 0 48
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 1
B. Bresnahan 6 6 72 1 43
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
C. Pierce Jr. 6 4 46 1 16
J. Bostic III 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Bostic III 2 1 12 0 12
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Griffin Jr. 1 1 3 0 3
T. Alexander 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Alexander 2 0 0 0 0
J. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
J. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 122 1
A. Abdur-Rahman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 8-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 6-1 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 6-5 0.0 0
A. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Orji 5-0 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Worship 5-3 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 4-0 0.0 0
E. Barr 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Barr 4-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Haynie 4-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. George 3-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 2-0 0.0 0
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Jeudy-Lally 2-0 0.0 0
C. James 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. James 2-1 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 2-0 0.0 0
N. Clifton 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Clifton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Owusu 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Owusu 1-1 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-1 1.0 0
M. Langham 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Langham 0-1 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 0-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Farley 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
W. Farley 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wheatley 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.2 4
J. Wheatley 5 33.2 4 55
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
H. Smith 1 31.0 1 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
J. Harrison 2 18.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 16 0
C. Johnson 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 29 3:19 11 71 TD
7:02 MISS 7 4:13 11 93 TD
0:58 VANDY 36 0:09 1 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 MISS 23 3:42 9 77 TD
5:53 MISS 12 3:55 11 88 TD
0:28 MISS 25 0:21 4 29
0:02 VANDY 46 0:00 1 -16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 MISS 9 2:33 8 91 TD
8:40 VANDY 21 1:34 5 21 TD
4:01 MISS 12 3:24 12 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 MISS 42 3:05 6 33 FG Miss
4:28 MISS 25 2:00 5 9 Punt
1:07 MISS 16 0:37 2 6 Game
1:07 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 VANDY 25 4:31 8 37 Punt
2:49 VANDY 25 1:44 3 7 Punt
0:49 VANDY 8 0:46 2 14
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:26 VANDY 25 2:23 7 8 Punt
1:58 VANDY 25 1:30 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 25 3:30 7 33 Punt
8:49 0:00 0 0
7:06 VANDY 25 2:56 6 20 Punt
0:37 VANDY 25 0:33 8 17 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 VANDY 25 5:22 17 75 TD
2:15 VANDY 11 0:55 5 73 Fumble
2:15 0:00 0 0

MISS Rebels  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 55 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 29 for 19 yards (25-M.Pryor).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 29
(14:54 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 35 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 35
(14:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs ob at MIS 43 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43
(14:14 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 for 7 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 50
(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 46 for 4 yards (14-M.Worship).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32
(13:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 18 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18
(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 17 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 17
(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 5
(12:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MISS 1
(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 1 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside 0 yards enforced at VAN 1. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 1
(11:47 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
PAT Good
(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30
(11:10 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(10:35 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 47 for 5 yards (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 47
(10:14 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern55-B.Brown).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 44
(9:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 30 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(9:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 31 for -1 yard (46-M.Sanogo89-R.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 31
(8:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
Sack
3 & 8 - VANDY 28
(7:50 - 1st) 8-K.Seals sacked at MIS 37 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 21-K.Brooks to MIS 38 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 18 - VANDY 38
(7:10 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 31 yards from MIS 38 out of bounds at the MIS 7.

MISS Rebels  - TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 7
(7:02 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 5 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo90-C.Tidd).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 5
(6:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders pushed ob at MIS 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
+39 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 11
(6:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 39 yards (8-A.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50
(5:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore14-M.Worship).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 47
(5:25 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN 47 for no gain (14-M.Worship).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 47
(4:50 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to VAN 34 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship13-B.Harris).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(4:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 23 for 11 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23
(4:05 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to VAN 19 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 19
(3:40 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at VAN 8 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - MISS 8
(3:18 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 9 for -1 yard (13-B.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 9
(2:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(2:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27
(2:15 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 28
(1:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
Punt
4 & 3 - VANDY 32
(1:05 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 4 yards from VAN 32 out of bounds at the VAN 36.

MISS Rebels  - TD (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(0:58 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 17 for 16 yards. Penalty on VAN 4-J.Bostic Holding 9 yards enforced at VAN 17.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 8
(0:43 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 13
(0:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).

MISS Rebels

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan). Penalty on MIS 55-K.Hill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at VAN 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40
(14:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals pushed ob at VAN 41 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 41
(14:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 46 for 5 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 46
(13:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(12:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+43 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 43
(12:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:08 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23
(12:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(11:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 39
(11:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 33
(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 48 for 15 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 48
(10:24 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 43
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 38 for 19 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38
(9:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 5 for 33 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 5
(9:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 1
(8:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(8:26 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 9-R.Griffin.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(8:26 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for no gain (21-A.Finley9-B.Mack).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25
(7:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 30
(7:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 8 yards (33-C.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 38
(6:52 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 57-D.Birchmeier False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - VANDY 33
(6:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale).
No Gain
2 & 15 - VANDY 33
(6:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Alexander.
No Gain
3 & 15 - VANDY 33
(6:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Alexander.
Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 33
(6:03 - 2nd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 55 yards from VAN 33 Downed at the MIS 12.

MISS Rebels  - TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12
(5:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 26 for 14 yards (5-D.Williams33-D.Jerkins).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26
(5:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 33 for 7 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MISS 33
(5:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for no gain (28-A.George).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 33
(4:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah pushed ob at MIS 47 for 14 yards (7-D.Moore).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47
(4:27 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 42 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams28-A.George).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(4:04 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at VAN 33 for 9 yards (5-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MISS 33
(3:25 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MISS 33
(3:18 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 33 for no gain (5-D.Williams23-J.Mahoney).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 33
(2:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 28 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore33-D.Jerkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 28
(2:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 28
(2:04 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 4 for -2 yards (5-D.Williams).

VANDY Commodores  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:58 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(1:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 34 for 9 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 34
(1:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 8 yards (4-T.Knight).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(1:11 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 44
(0:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 43 for 13 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 43
(0:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 43
(0:38 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 4-J.Bostic. 4-J.Bostic to MIS 31 for 12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 31
(0:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals spikes the ball at MIS 31 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 31
(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MIS 31. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 16
(0:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown.

MISS Rebels

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:28 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.

MISS Rebels

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(0:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 16 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41
(0:17 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs ob at MIS 49 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 49
(0:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 46 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(0:07 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.

MISS Rebels  - Halftime (1 plays, -16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-16 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 46
(0:02 - 2nd) to MIS 48 FUMBLES. 48-A.Mintze recovers at the MIS 38. 48-A.Mintze to MIS 32 for 6 yards (64-N.Broeker).

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 29
(14:31 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 45 for 16 yards (21-A.Finley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(14:13 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to MIS 47 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 47
(13:47 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 42 for 5 yards (90-N.Haynes9-B.Mack).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(13:16 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for -1 yard (9-B.Mack).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 43
(12:39 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 42 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 42
(12:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 42 for no gain (32-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 42
(11:30 - 3rd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 33 yards from MIS 42 out of bounds at the MIS 9.

MISS Rebels  - TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 9
(11:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 21 for 12 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21
(11:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 25 for 4 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 25
(10:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 30 for 5 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 30
(10:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji13-B.Harris).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(10:09 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 12 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(9:55 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 49 for 3 yards (23-J.Mahoney14-M.Worship).
+37 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 49
(9:27 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 14 for 37 yards (28-A.George).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 14
(8:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(8:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

MISS Rebels

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:49 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 23 for 23 yards (4-T.Knight).

VANDY Commodores

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:49 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 23 FUMBLES (4-T.Knight). 30-Z.Baker to VAN 21 for no gain.

MISS Rebels  - TD (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21
(8:40 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to VAN 20 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MISS 20
(8:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on VAN 4-R.Haynie Pass interference 10 yards enforced at VAN 20. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10
(8:09 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to VAN 9 for 1 yard (33-D.Jerkins9-D.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MISS 9
(7:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles pushed ob at VAN 9 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 9
(7:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:06 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:06 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 62 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 3 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(7:06 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for 6 yards (0-L.Henry5-J.Haynes).
No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 31
(6:33 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 31
(6:04 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 37 for 6 yards (21-A.Finley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(5:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 37
(5:24 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 42 for 5 yards (4-T.Knight).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 42
(4:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals scrambles pushed ob at VAN 45 for 3 yards (33-C.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 2 - VANDY 45
(4:10 - 3rd) 36-J.Wheatley punts 43 yards from VAN 45 to MIS 12 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

MISS Rebels  - TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12
(4:01 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 21 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji14-M.Worship).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MISS 21
(3:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 21 for no gain (96-N.Clifton).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 21
(2:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 13 yards (23-J.Mahoney16-B.Anderson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(2:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 48 for 14 yards (14-M.Worship33-D.Jerkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48
(1:53 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner pushed ob at VAN 44 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 44
(1:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to VAN 37 for 7 yards (13-B.Harris33-D.Jerkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37
(1:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MISS 37
(1:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore. Penalty on VAN 33-D.Jerkins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 22
(0:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MISS 22
(0:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 50-J.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 22. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 20 - MISS 32
(0:44 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at VAN 32. No Play.
+37 YD
2 & 25 - MISS 37
(0:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:37 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.

VANDY Commodores  - Interception (8 plays, 17 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:37 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(0:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 33 for 8 yards (4-T.Knight).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 33
(0:20 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 40 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40
(0:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 45 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 45
(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 46 for 1 yard (50-P.Lucas).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 46
(14:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 45 for -1 yard (0-L.Henry).
+7 YD
4 & 5 - VANDY 45
(13:58 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson pushed ob at MIS 48 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley36-A.Cistrunk).
Int
2 & 6 - VANDY 44
(13:13 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Finley at MIS 21. 21-A.Finley to MIS 42 for 21 yards (11-T.Alexander).

MISS Rebels  - Missed FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(13:01 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish pushed ob at VAN 31 for 27 yards (44-C.James).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(12:31 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to VAN 17 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins88-M.Owusu).
Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 17
(12:00 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at VAN 19 for -2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
Penalty
2 & 12 - MISS 19
(11:34 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to VAN 16 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr). Penalty on MIS 50-J.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 19. No Play.
-8 YD
2 & 22 - MISS 29
(11:20 - 4th) 5-D.Jackson to VAN 37 for -8 yards (44-C.James).
+12 YD
3 & 30 - MISS 37
(10:42 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to VAN 25 for 12 yards (9-D.Davis).
No Good
4 & 18 - MISS 25
(9:56 - 4th) 92-L.Logan 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

VANDY Commodores  - TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(9:50 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25
(9:44 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 7 yards (2-J.Jordan36-A.Cistrunk).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 32
(9:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 36 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley36-A.Cistrunk).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(9:03 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 48 for 12 yards (6-M.Battle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(8:30 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 47 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 47
(8:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce pushed ob at MIS 41 for 6 yards (29-L.Daniel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41
(7:56 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 9-R.Griffin. 9-R.Griffin to MIS 38 for 3 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 38
(7:31 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to MIS 35 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
Penalty
3 & 4 - VANDY 35
(7:12 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Team penalty on MIS Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(7:06 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 30
(7:00 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 14 for 16 yards (29-L.Daniel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14
(6:39 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 11 for 3 yards (50-P.Lucas17-D.Clowney).
No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 11
(6:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 11
(6:07 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 2 for 9 yards (4-T.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 2 - VANDY 2
(5:50 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 2 for no gain (93-S.David).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 2
(5:15 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 1 for 1 yard (93-S.David30-Z.Baker).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 1
(4:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 4th) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:28 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(4:28 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 33 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 33
(4:07 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 36 for 3 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(3:39 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 40 for 4 yards (50-E.Barr99-M.Langham).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 40
(3:13 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 35 for -5 yards (88-M.Owusu).
-1 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 35
(2:34 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for -1 yard (50-E.Barr12-B.DeVault-Smith).
Punt
4 & 12 - MISS 34
(2:28 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 51 yards from MIS 34. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 22 for 7 yards. Penalty on VAN 11-J.Harris Illegal crackback block by offense 11 yards enforced at VAN 22.

VANDY Commodores  - Fumble (5 plays, 73 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 11
(2:15 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Harrison.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 11
(2:09 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 20 for 9 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 20
(1:50 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 30 for 10 yards (21-A.Finley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(1:24 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs ob at VAN 36 for 6 yards.
+48 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 36
(1:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MIS 16 FUMBLES (36-A.Cistrunk). 21-A.Finley to MIS 16 for no gain.

MISS Rebels  - End of Game (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16
(1:07 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 19 for 3 yards (9-D.Davis44-C.James).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 19
(0:30 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 22 for 3 yards (9-D.Davis).
