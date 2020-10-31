Drive Chart
|
|
|MIZZOU
|FLA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
36 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
345 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds
Touchdown 13:08
11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Ware at MIZ 41. 8-J.Ware runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
6
Touchdown 1:53
11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
01:58
pos
7
12
Touchdown 1:15
11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:07
pos
7
19
Touchdown 0:28
11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
05:46
pos
7
33
Touchdown 7:58
11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:06
pos
10
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|248
|514
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|169
|Rush Attempts
|23
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|208
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|26-40
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-62
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.6
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|59
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|26/40
|208
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|14
|36
|1
|11
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|1
|-15
|0
|-15
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|4
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|7
|5
|68
|0
|17
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|7
|6
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|6
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|5
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|3
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
L. Christopherson 88 TE
|L. Christopherson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|5
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin Jr. 49 LB
|S. Martin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. York 96 DL
|C. York
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/2
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|7
|44.6
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|14.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|21/36
|345
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|6
|47
|0
|26
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|9
|39
|0
|9
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|7
|29
|0
|10
|
I. Clement 24 RB
|I. Clement
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
A. Richardson 2 QB
|A. Richardson
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|8
|5
|81
|0
|32
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|2
|67
|0
|36
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|6
|4
|60
|2
|30
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|2
|45
|0
|34
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|36
|0
|30
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|7
|3
|33
|1
|18
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 LB
|K. Bogle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moorer 37 DB
|P. Moorer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilcoxson 26 DB
|K. Wilcoxson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 92 DL
|J. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oelrich 38 DB
|N. Oelrich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 27 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 40 LB
|J. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 71 K
|C. Howard
|2/2
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|3
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|9.0
|19
|0
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:55 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam41-J.Houston).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(14:23 - 1st) Team penalty on MIZ Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MIZ 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(14:14 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(13:53 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(13:45 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 55 yards from MIZ 26. 1-K.Toney to FLA 18 for -1 yard (14-D.Gicinto).
FLA
Gators
- FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(13:35 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 23 for 5 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 23(13:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to MIZ 45 for 32 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(12:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 26 for 19 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(11:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIZ 25 for 1 yard (0-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 25(11:18 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 22 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton0-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 22(10:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 20 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - FLA 20(10:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIZ 10 for 10 yards (8-J.Ware32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(9:29 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 10(9:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 10(9:18 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - FLA 10(9:12 - 1st) 71-C.Howard 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Missed FG (10 plays, 71 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 58 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for 18 yards (27-J.Rogers). Penalty on MIZ 7-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 25.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(9:01 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 26 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart22-R.Torrence).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(8:38 - 1st) 9-J.Knox pushed ob at FLA 42 for 32 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:19 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 88-L.Christopherson. 88-L.Christopherson to FLA 37 for 5 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 37(7:47 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 34 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox11-M.Diabate).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 34(7:12 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at FLA 31 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(6:49 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 26 for 5 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 26(6:15 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 19 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart41-J.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(5:44 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to FLA 16 for 3 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 16(5:13 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to FLA 14 for 2 yards (9-G.Dexter51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 14(4:30 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 14(4:23 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(4:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 48 for 32 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(3:47 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 14 for 34 yards (3-M.Manuel32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 14(3:12 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 14(3:07 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 14(3:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 14 for no gain (39-C.Turner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - FLA 14(2:17 - 1st) 71-C.Howard 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 52 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for 12 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 40 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(1:30 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 41(1:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 41(0:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles runs ob at MIZ 41 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 41(0:36 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 41 to the FLA 22 downed by 28-D.Downing.
FLA
Gators
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to FLA 41 for 18 yards (11-D.Nicholson18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(14:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 42 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson97-A.Byers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 42(13:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Richardson to FLA 49 for 7 yards (0-T.Williams11-D.Nicholson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - FLA 49(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 56-T.Slaton False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 49. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - FLA 44(13:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Ware at MIZ 41. 8-J.Ware runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:54 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 24 for -1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 24(12:10 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 32 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 32(11:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FLA 32(11:14 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 41 yards from FLA 32 to the MIZ 27 downed by 48-B.DioGuardi.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(11:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:55 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 11 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(10:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(10:18 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon56-T.Slaton).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 39(9:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 47 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 47(9:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 42(9:05 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 58 yards from MIZ 42 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(8:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 31 for 11 yards (8-J.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(8:36 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 33 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - FLA 33(7:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 35 for 32 yards (2-E.Rakestraw3-M.Manuel). Penalty on FLA 8-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 33. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 23 - FLA 18(7:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 31 for 13 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 31(6:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 31(6:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 46 yards from FLA 31 to MIZ 23 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(6:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 25 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 25(5:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (41-J.Houston).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 30(5:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton. Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 30. No Play.
|-15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(5:11 - 2nd) 6-K.Chism to MIZ 25 for -15 yards (1-B.Cox).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 25 - MIZZOU 25(4:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for -3 yards (7-J.Moon17-Z.Carter). Team penalty on MIZ Holding declined.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 28 - MIZZOU 22(4:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 37 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 37(4:00 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 37 to FLA 26 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FLA
Gators
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(3:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 37 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(3:23 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 37(3:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 40(2:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to MIZ 24 for 36 yards (11-D.Nicholson14-A.Sparks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(2:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at MIZ 18 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 18(1:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 34 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller22-R.Torrence).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(1:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 FUMBLES. 1-B.Cox to MIZ 30 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at MIZ 50 for 25 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(0:48 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 48 yards from MIZ 26. 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 19 yards (28-D.Downing). Penalty on FLA 26-K.Wilcoxson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 45.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(0:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 30(0:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 30(0:24 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 38 for 8 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 38(0:14 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 60 yards from FLA 38 Downed at the MIZ 2. Penalty on MIZ 29-J.Pettway Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 38. No Play.
FLA
Gators
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(0:02 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 28 for 29 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 0-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FLA 48(0:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
FLA
Gators
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs ob at FLA 33 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 33(14:34 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 34 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson99-I.McGuire).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 34(14:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 40 for 26 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(13:45 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 34 for 6 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 34(12:50 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 33 for 1 yard (39-C.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 33(12:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask pushed ob at MIZ 31 for 2 yards (8-J.Ware32-N.Bolton).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 31(11:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 16 for 15 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(10:45 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard kicks 52 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie runs ob at MIZ 27 for 14 yards. Penalty on MIZ 25-J.Brooks Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at MIZ 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(10:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs ob at MIZ 20 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(10:01 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 22(9:45 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 18 for -4 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 18(9:03 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 41 yards from MIZ 18 to FLA 41 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(8:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 41(8:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 41(8:37 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 41(8:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from FLA 41 to MIZ 17 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(8:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 10 for -7 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 10(7:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 16 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 16(6:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 14 for -2 yards (7-J.Moon).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 14(6:18 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 14 out of bounds at the FLA 50.
FLA
Gators
- TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(6:08 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (49-S.Martin32-N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 42(5:29 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 33 for 9 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(4:54 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 31 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 31(4:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Richardson to MIZ 25 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 25(3:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Richardson to MIZ 23 FUMBLES (3-M.Manuel). 84-K.Pitts to MIZ 23 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(3:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 11 for 12 yards (1-J.Bledsoe14-A.Sparks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(2:31 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 11 for no gain (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 11(1:55 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 1 for 10 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FLA 1(1:16 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 2 for -1 yard (9-T.Gillespie32-N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 2(0:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:22 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (8-K.Bogle56-T.Slaton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 35 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart37-P.Moorer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(14:23 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for -2 yards (1-B.Cox55-K.Campbell). Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(14:11 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(13:51 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(13:46 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to FLA 40 for 10 yards (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(13:23 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 40 for no gain (1-B.Cox).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(12:50 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to FLA 21 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(12:19 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 17 for 4 yards (7-J.Moon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 17(11:45 - 4th) 4-E.Young to FLA 12 for 5 yards (7-J.Moon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 12(11:06 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 12(11:01 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:56 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 34 for 9 yards (9-T.Gillespie99-I.McGuire).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 34(10:23 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 36 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(9:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 39 for 3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 39(9:03 - 4th) 80-T.Whittemore to FLA 37 for -2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 37(8:22 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to MIZ 32 for 31 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(8:06 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 14 yards enforced at MIZ 32. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(7:58 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 4th) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:50 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 37 for 12 yards (10-A.Chatfield40-J.Pierre).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(7:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for -1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 36(6:59 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 40 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 40(6:28 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 88-L.Christopherson. 88-L.Christopherson to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (8-K.Bogle11-M.Diabate).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 45(5:51 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 50 for 5 yards (37-P.Moorer).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(5:25 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 34 for 16 yards (10-A.Chatfield38-N.Oelrich).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(5:05 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 17 for 17 yards (38-N.Oelrich).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(4:44 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 10 for 7 yards (81-D.Lang). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FLA 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 22(4:23 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to FLA 20 for 2 yards (99-L.Summerall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 20(3:59 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 20(3:53 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 5 for 15 yards (26-K.Wilcoxson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(3:24 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:18 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to FLA 37 for 12 yards (3-M.Manuel32-N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(2:42 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 44 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 44(2:08 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to MIZ 39 for 17 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(1:31 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to MIZ 41 for -2 yards (96-C.York).
|-14 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 41(0:56 - 4th) to FLA 45 FUMBLES. 96-C.York to FLA 45 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(0:46 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to FLA 37 for 8 yards (27-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 37(0:39 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 37(0:33 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at FLA 44 for -7 yards FUMBLES (92-J.Lee). 26-K.Wilcoxson to FLA 44 for no gain.
