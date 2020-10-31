Drive Chart
MIZZOU
FLA

Key Players
L. Rountree III 34 RB
36 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, 6 RECs
K. Trask 11 QB
345 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:12
71-C.Howard 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
72
yds
04:23
pos
0
3
Field Goal 2:17
71-C.Howard 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
66
yds
02:02
pos
0
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:08
11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Ware at MIZ 41. 8-J.Ware runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
6
Point After TD 12:54
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 1:53
11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
01:58
pos
7
12
Point After TD 1:41
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:15
11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:07
pos
7
19
Point After TD 1:08
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:45
1-K.Toney runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:24
pos
7
26
Point After TD 10:36
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:28
11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
05:46
pos
7
33
Point After TD 0:22
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:01
92-H.Mevis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
48
yds
00:00
pos
10
34
Touchdown 7:58
11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:06
pos
10
40
Point After TD 7:50
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
41
Touchdown 3:24
34-L.Rountree runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:32
pos
16
41
Point After TD 3:18
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 25
Rushing 3 9
Passing 11 14
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 248 514
Total Plays 63 71
Avg Gain 3.9 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 40 169
Rush Attempts 23 35
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 4.8
Yards Passing 208 345
Comp. - Att. 26-40 21-36
Yards Per Pass 4.4 9.6
Penalties - Yards 9-62 8-65
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-44.6 3-43.0
Return Yards 59 18
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-59 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 2-3 0701017
10 Florida 3-0 61414741
Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 208 PASS YDS 345
40 RUSH YDS 169
248 TOTAL YDS 514
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 208 0 0 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 893 4 1 157.8
C. Bazelak 26/40 208 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 396 3
L. Rountree III 14 36 1 11
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 1
J. Knox 1 32 0 32
E. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Young 1 5 0 5
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 121 1
T. Badie 2 -2 0 2
K. Chism 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -15 0
K. Chism 1 -15 0 -15
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 66 1
C. Bazelak 4 -16 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Chism 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
K. Chism 7 5 68 0 17
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
L. Rountree III 7 6 26 0 15
D. Hazelton 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 151 0
D. Hazelton 6 2 24 0 15
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
N. Hea 2 2 21 0 19
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 216 0
J. Knox 5 3 20 0 11
T. Dove 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 99 1
T. Dove 3 2 17 0 10
L. Christopherson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
L. Christopherson 2 2 10 0 5
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 79 0
B. Banister 5 2 9 0 5
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
D. Gicinto 1 1 8 0 8
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 141 2
T. Badie 1 1 5 0 5
M. Wilson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
M. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Nicholson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
D. Nicholson 11-2 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 8-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
N. Bolton 5-5 0.0 0
M. Manuel 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Manuel 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Ware 3-0 0.0 1
J. Bledsoe 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 3-0 0.0 0
I. McGuire 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. McGuire 2-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
S. Martin Jr. 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Martin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Burdine 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Burdine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Sparks 1-1 0.0 0
M. Utsey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Utsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. York 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. York 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-1 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Byers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Mevis 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 9/9
H. Mevis 1/2 29 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. McKinniss 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
G. McKinniss 7 44.6 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
T. Badie 3 14.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 345 4 1 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 996 14 1 196.0
K. Trask 21/36 345 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 28 0
K. Trask 6 47 0 26
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 130 1
D. Pierce 9 39 0 9
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
N. Wright 7 29 0 10
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
I. Clement 2 29 0 17
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 60 0
K. Toney 3 23 1 16
A. Richardson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
A. Richardson 3 15 0 7
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
E. Jones 1 7 0 7
L. Lingard 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Lingard 1 -2 0 -2
T. Whittemore 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Whittemore 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 274 7
K. Pitts 8 5 81 0 32
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Copeland 3 2 67 0 36
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 60 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 237 4
K. Toney 6 4 60 2 30
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 1
D. Pierce 2 2 45 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
M. Davis 2 2 36 0 30
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 134 1
T. Grimes 7 3 33 1 18
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Gamble 1 1 18 0 18
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Zipperer 1 1 3 0 3
J. Shorter 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
J. Shorter 2 1 2 1 2
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
N. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
X. Henderson 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
X. Henderson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Moon 6-0 1.0 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Stewart Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Cox Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Burney 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bogle 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bogle 2-0 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Slaton 2-2 1.0 0
R. Torrence II 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Torrence II 2-2 0.0 0
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Chatfield Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 2-2 0.0 0
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Elam 1-0 0.0 0
P. Moorer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Moorer 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wilcoxson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilcoxson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Diabate 1-2 0.0 0
L. Summerall III 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Summerall III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lee 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Lee 1-0 1.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oelrich 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Oelrich 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
G. Dexter 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Dexter 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pierre 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pierre 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Howard 2/2 32 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Finn 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
J. Finn 3 43.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 42 0
K. Toney 2 9.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 25 1:15 5 1 Punt
9:07 MIZZOU 15 4:44 10 71 FG Miss
2:10 MIZZOU 25 1:34 4 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 0:00 0 0 TD
11:03 MIZZOU 27 1:58 6 15 Punt
6:31 MIZZOU 23 2:31 6 14 Punt
1:41 MIZZOU 25 0:20 3 5 Fumble
1:08 MIZZOU 25 0:20 3 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 MIZZOU 14 1:33 3 4 Punt
8:23 MIZZOU 17 2:05 3 -3 Punt
0:22 MIZZOU 25 0:00 11 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:50 MIZZOU 25 4:32 12 75 TD
0:46 FLA 45 0:13 3 -11 Fumble
0:46 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 FLA 18 4:23 10 72 FG
4:19 FLA 20 2:02 5 66 FG
0:26 FLA 22 0:00 1 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 FLA 25 1:40 3 7 Punt
8:56 FLA 20 2:17 5 11 Punt
3:51 FLA 26 1:58 6 74 TD
1:15 MIZZOU 30 0:07 1 30 TD
0:35 FLA 30 0:21 3 8 Punt
0:02 FLA 43 0:02 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 25 4:24 8 75 TD
8:51 FLA 41 0:21 3 0 Punt
6:08 FLA 50 5:46 10 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 FLA 25 3:06 7 75 TD
3:18 FLA 25 2:22 5 20 Fumble
0:27 FLA 44 0:00 1 -2 Game
0:27 0:00 0 0

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(14:55 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam41-J.Houston).
Penalty
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 26
(14:23 - 1st) Team penalty on MIZ Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MIZ 26. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 21
(14:14 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 21. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 26
(13:53 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 26
(13:45 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 55 yards from MIZ 26. 1-K.Toney to FLA 18 for -1 yard (14-D.Gicinto).

FLA Gators  - FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18
(13:35 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 23 for 5 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
+32 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 23
(13:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to MIZ 45 for 32 yards (6-D.Robinson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45
(12:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 26 for 19 yards (3-M.Manuel).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26
(11:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIZ 25 for 1 yard (0-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 25
(11:18 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 22 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton0-T.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 22
(10:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 20 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+10 YD
4 & 4 - FLA 20
(10:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIZ 10 for 10 yards (8-J.Ware32-N.Bolton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 10
(9:29 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 10
(9:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 10
(9:18 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - FLA 10
(9:12 - 1st) 71-C.Howard 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Missed FG (10 plays, 71 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:07 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 58 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for 18 yards (27-J.Rogers). Penalty on MIZ 7-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(9:01 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 26 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart22-R.Torrence).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26
(8:38 - 1st) 9-J.Knox pushed ob at FLA 42 for 32 yards (41-J.Houston).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42
(8:19 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 88-L.Christopherson. 88-L.Christopherson to FLA 37 for 5 yards (22-R.Torrence).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 37
(7:47 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 34 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox11-M.Diabate).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 34
(7:12 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at FLA 31 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31
(6:49 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 26 for 5 yards (1-B.Cox).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 26
(6:15 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 19 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart41-J.Houston).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19
(5:44 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to FLA 16 for 3 yards (22-R.Torrence).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 16
(5:13 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to FLA 14 for 2 yards (9-G.Dexter51-V.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 14
(4:30 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
No Good
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 14
(4:23 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FLA Gators  - FG (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20
(4:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 48 for 32 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48
(3:47 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 14 for 34 yards (3-M.Manuel32-N.Bolton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 14
(3:12 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 14
(3:07 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 14
(3:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 14 for no gain (39-C.Turner).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - FLA 14
(2:17 - 1st) 71-C.Howard 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 1st) 71-C.Howard kicks 52 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for 12 yards (28-T.Hopper).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(2:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 40 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40
(1:30 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 41
(1:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 41
(0:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles runs ob at MIZ 41 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 41
(0:36 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 41 to the FLA 22 downed by 28-D.Downing.

FLA Gators

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 22
(0:26 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 23 for 1 yard (18-T.Jeffcoat).

FLA Gators

Result Play
+18 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to FLA 41 for 18 yards (11-D.Nicholson18-T.Jeffcoat).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41
(14:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 42 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson97-A.Byers).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 42
(13:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Richardson to FLA 49 for 7 yards (0-T.Williams11-D.Nicholson).
Penalty
3 & 2 - FLA 49
(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 56-T.Slaton False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 49. No Play.
Int
3 & 7 - FLA 44
(13:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Ware at MIZ 41. 8-J.Ware runs 59 yards for a touchdown.

MIZZOU Tigers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:54 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:54 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(12:54 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 24 for -1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - FLA 24
(12:10 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 32 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FLA 32
(11:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
Punt
4 & 3 - FLA 32
(11:14 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 41 yards from FLA 32 to the MIZ 27 downed by 48-B.DioGuardi.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27
(11:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27
(10:55 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 11 yards (11-M.Diabate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(10:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(10:18 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon56-T.Slaton).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 39
(9:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 47 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
Penalty
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 47
(9:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 47. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 42
(9:05 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 58 yards from MIZ 42 to FLA End Zone. touchback.

FLA Gators  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20
(8:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 31 for 11 yards (8-J.Ware).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31
(8:36 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 33 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - FLA 33
(7:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 35 for 32 yards (2-E.Rakestraw3-M.Manuel). Penalty on FLA 8-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 33. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 23 - FLA 18
(7:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 31 for 13 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 31
(6:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Wright.
Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 31
(6:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 46 yards from FLA 31 to MIZ 23 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23
(6:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 25 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 25
(5:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (41-J.Houston).
Penalty
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 30
(5:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton. Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 30. No Play.
-15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40
(5:11 - 2nd) 6-K.Chism to MIZ 25 for -15 yards (1-B.Cox).
-3 YD
2 & 25 - MIZZOU 25
(4:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for -3 yards (7-J.Moon17-Z.Carter). Team penalty on MIZ Holding declined.
+15 YD
3 & 28 - MIZZOU 22
(4:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 37 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
Punt
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 37
(4:00 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 37 to FLA 26 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.

FLA Gators  - TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26
(3:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 37 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(3:23 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 37
(3:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
+36 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 40
(2:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to MIZ 24 for 36 yards (11-D.Nicholson14-A.Sparks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24
(2:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at MIZ 18 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 18
(1:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:53 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(1:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 34 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller22-R.Torrence).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 34
(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
-4 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34
(1:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 FUMBLES. 1-B.Cox to MIZ 30 for no gain.

FLA Gators  - TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30
(1:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:08 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 2nd) 71-C.Howard kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(1:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(1:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at MIZ 50 for 25 yards (2-B.Stewart).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(1:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(0:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon).
Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 26
(0:48 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 48 yards from MIZ 26. 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 19 yards (28-D.Downing). Penalty on FLA 26-K.Wilcoxson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 45.

FLA Gators  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 30
(0:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 30
(0:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 30
(0:24 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 38 for 8 yards (99-I.McGuire).
Punt
4 & 2 - FLA 38
(0:14 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 60 yards from FLA 38 Downed at the MIZ 2. Penalty on MIZ 29-J.Pettway Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 38. No Play.

FLA Gators  - Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 43
(0:02 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 28 for 29 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 0-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - FLA 48
(0:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.

FLA Gators  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs ob at FLA 33 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 33
(14:34 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 34 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson99-I.McGuire).
+26 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 34
(14:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 40 for 26 yards (3-M.Manuel).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40
(13:45 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 34 for 6 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 34
(12:50 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIZ 33 for 1 yard (39-C.Turner).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 33
(12:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask pushed ob at MIZ 31 for 2 yards (8-J.Ware32-N.Bolton).
+15 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 31
(11:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 16 for 15 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16
(10:45 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:36 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard kicks 52 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie runs ob at MIZ 27 for 14 yards. Penalty on MIZ 25-J.Brooks Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at MIZ 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14
(10:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs ob at MIZ 20 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 20
(10:01 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 22
(9:45 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 18 for -4 yards (55-K.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 18
(9:03 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 41 yards from MIZ 18 to FLA 41 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.

FLA Gators  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 41
(8:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 41
(8:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 41
(8:37 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 41
(8:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from FLA 41 to MIZ 17 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17
(8:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 10 for -7 yards (56-T.Slaton).
+6 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 10
(7:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 16 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
Sack
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 16
(6:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 14 for -2 yards (7-J.Moon).
Punt
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 14
(6:18 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 14 out of bounds at the FLA 50.

FLA Gators  - TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50
(6:08 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (49-S.Martin32-N.Bolton).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 42
(5:29 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 33 for 9 yards (99-I.McGuire).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 33
(4:54 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 31 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 31
(4:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Richardson to MIZ 25 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 25
(3:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Richardson to MIZ 23 FUMBLES (3-M.Manuel). 84-K.Pitts to MIZ 23 for no gain.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 23
(3:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at MIZ 11 for 12 yards (1-J.Bledsoe14-A.Sparks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 11
(2:31 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 11 for no gain (1-J.Bledsoe).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 11
(1:55 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 1 for 10 yards (24-I.Burdine).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - FLA 1
(1:16 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIZ 2 for -1 yard (9-T.Gillespie32-N.Bolton).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 2
(0:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:22 - 3rd) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(0:22 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (8-K.Bogle56-T.Slaton).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28
(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 35 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart37-P.Moorer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35
(14:23 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for -2 yards (1-B.Cox55-K.Campbell). Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(14:11 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(13:51 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(13:46 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to FLA 40 for 10 yards (1-B.Cox).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40
(13:23 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 40 for no gain (1-B.Cox).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 40
(12:50 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to FLA 21 for 19 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21
(12:19 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 17 for 4 yards (7-J.Moon).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 17
(11:45 - 4th) 4-E.Young to FLA 12 for 5 yards (7-J.Moon).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 12
(11:06 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 12
(11:01 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

FLA Gators  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:56 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(10:56 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 34 for 9 yards (9-T.Gillespie99-I.McGuire).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 34
(10:23 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 36 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36
(9:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 39 for 3 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 39
(9:03 - 4th) 80-T.Whittemore to FLA 37 for -2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
+31 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 37
(8:22 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to MIZ 32 for 31 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 32
(8:06 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 14 yards enforced at MIZ 32. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18
(7:58 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:50 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 4th) 71-C.Howard kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(7:50 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 37 for 12 yards (10-A.Chatfield40-J.Pierre).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37
(7:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 36
(6:59 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 40 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 40
(6:28 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 88-L.Christopherson. 88-L.Christopherson to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (8-K.Bogle11-M.Diabate).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 45
(5:51 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 50 for 5 yards (37-P.Moorer).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(5:25 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 34 for 16 yards (10-A.Chatfield38-N.Oelrich).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34
(5:05 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 17 for 17 yards (38-N.Oelrich).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17
(4:44 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to FLA 10 for 7 yards (81-D.Lang). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FLA 17. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 22
(4:23 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to FLA 20 for 2 yards (99-L.Summerall).
No Gain
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 20
(3:59 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 20
(3:53 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to FLA 5 for 15 yards (26-K.Wilcoxson).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 5
(3:24 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:18 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:18 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(3:18 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to FLA 37 for 12 yards (3-M.Manuel32-N.Bolton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(2:42 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 44 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 44
(2:08 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to MIZ 39 for 17 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 39
(1:31 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to MIZ 41 for -2 yards (96-C.York).
-14 YD
2 & 12 - FLA 41
(0:56 - 4th) to FLA 45 FUMBLES. 96-C.York to FLA 45 for no gain.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45
(0:46 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to FLA 37 for 8 yards (27-J.Rogers).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 37
(0:39 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
Sack
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 37
(0:33 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at FLA 44 for -7 yards FUMBLES (92-J.Lee). 26-K.Wilcoxson to FLA 44 for no gain.

FLA Gators  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44
(0:27 - 4th) 5-E.Jones kneels at FLA 42 for -2 yards.
