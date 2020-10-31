Drive Chart
MISSST
BAMA

Key Players
J. Marks 21 RB
32 RuYds, 38 ReYds, 8 RECs
D. Smith 6 WR
203 ReYds, 4 ReTDs, 11 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 12:02
16-W.Reichard 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
02:58
pos
0
3
Touchdown 5:11
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:58
pos
0
9
Point After TD 5:04
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 2:23
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
01:12
pos
0
16
Point After TD 2:14
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:56
16-W.Reichard 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
40
yds
01:07
pos
0
20
Touchdown 1:47
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
05:35
pos
0
26
Point After TD 1:43
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:55
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
02:12
pos
0
33
Point After TD 13:50
16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on MSST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 2:22
2-W.Rogers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at MSST 27. 2-P.Surtain runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
40
Point After TD 2:12
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 26
Rushing 3 12
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 2-15 6-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 200 499
Total Plays 63 73
Avg Gain 3.2 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 37 208
Rush Attempts 15 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 5.2
Yards Passing 163 291
Comp. - Att. 28-48 24-33
Yards Per Pass 3.0 8.3
Penalties - Yards 9-85 10-71
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 10-38.8 4-38.0
Return Yards 0 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-26
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-26
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miss. State 1-4 00000
2 Alabama 6-0 171001441
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 163 PASS YDS 291
37 RUSH YDS 208
200 TOTAL YDS 499
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 147 0 2 87.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 163 1 2 112.1
W. Rogers 24/37 147 0 2
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 16 0 0 48.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1267 6 10 120.5
K. Costello 4/11 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Marks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 89 0
J. Marks 9 32 0 20
W. Rogers 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
W. Rogers 2 4 0 11
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 46 1
D. Johnson 1 1 0 1
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -65 0
K. Costello 2 0 0 4
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
L. Witherspoon 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Marks 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 101 0
J. Marks 8 8 38 0 12
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 128 1
A. Williams 4 3 32 0 19
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
L. Witherspoon 4 4 25 0 13
J. Walley 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 0
J. Walley 7 3 18 0 9
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 287 2
O. Mitchell 5 2 17 0 10
J. Payton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 188 1
J. Payton 4 2 16 0 8
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 43 0
D. Johnson 5 4 13 0 7
M. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 137 1
M. Heath 7 1 2 0 2
B. Cumbest 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Cumbest 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
E. Thompson 8-3 0.0 0
C. Duncan 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Duncan 7-0 0.0 0
E. Forbes 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Forbes 6-0 0.0 0
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Preston Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 4-0 0.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Emerson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 4-0 1.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Spencer 4-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
J. Crumedy 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Crumedy 2-0 0.0 0
L. Craft 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Craft 2-1 0.0 0
A. Brule 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Brule 2-3 0.0 0
J. Davis 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-2 0.0 0
T. Wheat 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wheat 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pickering 22 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Pickering 1-2 0.0 0
A. Odom 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Odom 1-0 0.0 0
C. Young 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Young 0-1 0.0 0
N. Watson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Watson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Guidry 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Guidry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bowman 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
R. Bowman 5 39.2 2 54
T. Day 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
T. Day 5 38.4 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Payton 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
J. Payton 4 18.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 291 4 0 198.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.8% 1905 12 2 212.8
M. Jones 24/31 291 4 0
B. Young 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 84 0 0 115.8
B. Young 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 595 14
N. Harris 21 119 0 14
T. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 54 0
T. Sanders 12 80 0 25
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 203 2
B. Robinson Jr. 2 5 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -13 1
M. Jones 4 4 0 14
B. Young 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
B. Young 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 11 203 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 556 4
D. Smith 15 11 203 4 53
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 147 0
N. Harris 6 6 36 0 11
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
S. Bolden 3 3 20 0 13
J. Metchie III 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 499 3
J. Metchie III 5 3 18 0 9
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 1
M. Forristall 2 1 14 0 14
T. Jones-Bell 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones-Bell 1 0 0 0 0
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Moore 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Moore 6-2 0.0 0
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Anderson Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
B. Branch 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Branch 5-2 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
D. Moses 5-2 0.0 1
D. Hellams 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hellams 3-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 3-0 0.0 1
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Battle 3-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Moody 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moody 2-0 0.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Allen 1-1 1.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-0 0.0 0
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McMillon 1-0 0.0 0
R. Williams Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Williams Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Barmore 1-2 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
P. Mathis 1-1 1.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Young 0-2 0.0 0
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Lee 0-1 0.0 0
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Wynn Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/6 32/32
W. Reichard 2/2 40 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
C. Scott 4 38.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Sanders 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
S. Bolden 4 6.5 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 MISSST 25 0:49 3 4 Punt
8:31 MISSST 20 1:15 3 6 Punt
5:04 MISSST 16 1:30 3 4 Punt
2:14 MISSST 20 0:54 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MISSST 25 1:15 3 0 Punt
9:34 MISSST 41 2:08 4 13 Punt
1:43 MISSST 22 1:09 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 13 2:39 5 19 Punt
10:07 MISSST 35 1:55 4 15 Punt
6:43 MISSST 42 3:55 10 -41 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 MISSST 25 0:51 3 2 Punt
11:00 MISSST 14 5:06 11 30 Fumble
2:51 MISSST 8 0:29 2 90 INT
2:12 MISSST 25 2:01 10 34 Downs
2:12 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 17 2:58 9 61 FG
10:57 BAMA 22 2:20 6 12 Punt
7:02 BAMA 39 1:58 6 61 TD
3:26 BAMA 43 1:12 3 57 TD
1:10 MISSST 41 1:07 4 35
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 BAMA 35 3:51 8 24 Downs
7:18 BAMA 12 5:35 12 88 TD
0:21 BAMA 20 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 BAMA 33 1:52 4 -3 Punt
8:05 BAMA 12 1:07 4 7 Punt
2:38 BAMA 1 2:12 10 99 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 BAMA 42 1:40 5 12 Punt
5:47 MISSST 44 2:45 7 33 Fumble
2:22 0:00 0 0 TD
2:22 0:00 0 0

BAMA Crimson Tide  - FG (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 17 for 17 yards (34-S.Timbs).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17
(14:54 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 25 for 8 yards (3-A.Brule).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 25
(14:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 39 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(13:48 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 39. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46
(13:40 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 33 for 13 yards (1-M.Emerson28-L.Craft).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(13:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BAMA 33
(13:05 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MSST 33. No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23
(13:02 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at MSST 29 for -6 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+7 YD
2 & 16 - BAMA 29
(12:40 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MSST 22 for 7 yards (13-E.Forbes).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 22
(12:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BAMA 22
(12:02 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:57 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(11:57 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25
(11:54 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 29
(11:14 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 29
(11:08 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 48 yards from MSST 29. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 22 for -1 yard (28-L.Craft).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22
(10:57 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 9 yards (19-C.Duncan).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BAMA 31
(10:43 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for no gain (42-M.Spencer40-E.Thompson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 31
(10:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 29 FUMBLES. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(9:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 33
(9:46 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 34
(9:20 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for no gain (13-E.Forbes).
Punt
4 & 9 - BAMA 34
(8:37 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 46 yards from BAMA 34 to MSST 20 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20
(8:31 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 25-B.Cumbest. 25-B.Cumbest to MSST 22 for 2 yards (14-B.Branch).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 22
(7:56 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 26 for 4 yards (14-B.Branch).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 26
(7:20 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 26
(7:16 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 35 yards from MSST 26 Downed at the BAMA 39.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(7:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 10 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49
(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 49 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 49.
No Gain
1 & 18 - BAMA 41
(6:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+10 YD
2 & 18 - BAMA 41
(6:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 49 for 10 yards (40-E.Thompson22-N.Pickering).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 49
(5:41 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MSST 35 for 14 yards (28-L.Craft40-E.Thompson).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35
(5:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:04 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 16 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 16
(4:59 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 19 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 19
(4:24 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 1 yard (94-D.Dale4-C.Allen).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 20
(3:39 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath. Team penalty on MSST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 20
(3:34 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 37 yards from MSST 20 to BAMA 43 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43
(3:26 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 1 yard (1-M.Emerson6-J.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 44
(2:56 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 47 for 3 yards (19-C.Duncan).
+53 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 47
(2:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 20 for 19 yards (20-D.Douglas2-P.Surtain).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20
(2:08 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 27 for 7 yards (9-J.Battle).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MISSST 27
(1:32 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 27
(1:27 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 3 - MISSST 27
(1:20 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 33 yards from MSST 27. 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at MSST 46 for 14 yards (17-A.Odom). Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 46.

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41
(1:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at MSST 10 for 31 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10
(0:59 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MSST 1 for 9 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BAMA 1
(0:36 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to MSST 1 for no gain (7-M.Murphy3-A.Brule).
Penalty
3 & 1 - BAMA 1
(0:03 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 1. No Play.

MISSST Bulldogs

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 6
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MISSST 6
(14:56 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 0-J.Payton.
Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(14:52 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 21 for -4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 21
(14:17 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - MISSST 21
(14:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello to MSST 25 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses).
Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 25
(13:37 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 39 yards from MSST 25. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on BAMA 21-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 45.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Downs (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35
(13:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 43 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 43
(12:49 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for -1 yard (17-A.Odom).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 42
(12:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 50 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston6-J.Davis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 50
(11:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 50. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 45
(11:19 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 47 for 8 yards (42-M.Spencer).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 47
(10:44 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 43 for 4 yards (42-M.Spencer22-N.Pickering).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 43
(10:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to MSST 41 for 2 yards (13-E.Forbes40-E.Thompson).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAMA 41
(9:40 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 40 for 1 yard (52-K.Jones).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BAMA 41
(9:34 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 41 for no gain (52-K.Jones).

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41
(9:34 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 39 for 20 yards (3-D.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(9:02 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 39
(8:59 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 39 for no gain (32-D.Moses).
Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 39
(8:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at BAMA 46 for -7 yards (4-C.Allen).
Punt
4 & 17 - MISSST 46
(7:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from BAMA 46. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 12 for 4 yards (0-J.Payton).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12
(7:18 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 18 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 18
(6:52 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 22 for 4 yards (52-K.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 22
(6:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 22
(6:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 26 for 4 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 26
(5:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 10 yards (19-C.Duncan).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36
(5:09 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 49 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49
(4:38 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 48 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 48
(3:54 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 39 for 9 yards (15-J.Harris12-S.Preston).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(3:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 27 for 12 yards (15-J.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(2:48 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to MSST 13 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13
(2:19 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 11 for 2 yards (52-K.Jones1-M.Emerson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 11
(1:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 22 for 17 yards (9-J.Battle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 22
(1:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 22
(1:28 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 21 for -1 yard (13-M.Moore14-B.Branch).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - MISSST 21
(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 26 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson58-C.Barmore).
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 26
(0:34 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 54 yards from MSST 26 Downed at the BAMA 20.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20
(0:21 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 24 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 25 for 22 yards (24-T.Sanders). Penalty on MSST 0-J.Payton Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at MSST 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13
(14:52 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 18 for 5 yards (9-J.Battle13-M.Moore).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 18
(14:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 28 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle32-D.Moses).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28
(13:42 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 24 for -4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - MISSST 24
(13:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 32 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses48-P.Mathis).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 32
(12:29 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 32
(12:21 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 35 yards from MSST 32 out of bounds at the BAMA 33.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(12:12 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 35 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 6-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 35.
+12 YD
1 & 18 - BAMA 25
(11:51 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 12 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 37
(11:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 40 for 3 yards (13-E.Forbes).
Sack
3 & 3 - BAMA 40
(10:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 30 for -10 yards (52-K.Jones).
Punt
4 & 13 - BAMA 30
(10:20 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 35 yards from BAMA 30 to MSST 35 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35
(10:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 45 for 10 yards (14-B.Branch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 45
(9:55 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 45
(9:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to BAMA 46 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 46
(8:56 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 50 for -4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 50
(8:12 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from BAMA 50 to BAMA 12 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12
(8:05 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 14 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BAMA 14
(7:41 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 14. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BAMA 9
(7:24 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - BAMA 9
(7:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 19 for 10 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 19
(6:58 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 39 yards from BAMA 19 Downed at the MSST 42.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Interception (10 plays, -41 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42
(6:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 43 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MISSST 43
(6:05 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton. Penalty on BAMA 32-D.Moses Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 42
(6:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 42
(5:54 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to BAMA 41 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 41
(5:14 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers to BAMA 30 for 11 yards (31-W.Anderson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30
(4:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 22 for 8 yards (2-P.Surtain32-D.Moses).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MISSST 22
(4:11 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 22
(4:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 21 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson47-B.Young).
+12 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 21
(3:24 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 9 for 12 yards (32-D.Moses).
Int
1 & 9 - MISSST 9
(2:48 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Moses at BAMA End Zone. 32-D.Moses to BAMA 1 for 1 yard (21-J.Marks).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (10 plays, 99 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 1
(2:38 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 3 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 60-K.Randolph Holding 1 yards enforced at BAMA 3.
+34 YD
1 & 9 - BAMA 2
(2:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 34 yards (13-E.Forbes).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36
(1:46 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 50 for 14 yards (19-C.Duncan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50
(1:23 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 46 for 4 yards (6-J.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 46
(1:05 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to MSST 41 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 41
(0:26 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 38 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38
(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MSST 36 for 2 yards (22-N.Pickering).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 36
(14:25 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 25 for 11 yards (19-C.Duncan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(14:01 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall. Penalty on MSST 7-M.Murphy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10
(13:55 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:50 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on MSST Offside declined.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:50 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(13:50 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25
(13:47 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 27 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MISSST 27
(13:05 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 27
(12:59 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 31 yards from MSST 27 Downed at the BAMA 42.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42
(12:47 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 49 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 49
(12:21 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 47 for 2 yards (7-M.Murphy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(11:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Jones-Bell.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 47
(11:48 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 46 for 1 yard (2-T.Wheat93-C.Young).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 46
(11:14 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
Punt
4 & 9 - BAMA 46
(11:07 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 32 yards from MSST 46 to MSST 14 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Fumble (11 plays, 30 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 14
(11:00 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain13-M.Moore).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 20
(10:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 27 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27
(9:56 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 35 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams).
Penalty
2 & 2 - MISSST 35
(9:25 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 30
(9:20 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for -1 yard (13-M.Moore58-C.Barmore).
+19 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 29
(8:26 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 48 for 19 yards (29-D.Hellams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(7:57 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 48 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain47-B.Young).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 48
(7:18 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to BAMA 42 for 6 yards (13-M.Moore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 42
(6:49 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to BAMA 37 for 5 yards (92-J.Eboigbe9-J.Battle). Team penalty on MSST Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - MISSST 48
(6:10 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 48. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 25 - MISSST 43
(5:54 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 44 FUMBLES (50-T.Smith). 50-T.Smith to MSST 44 for no gain.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 44
(5:47 - 4th) Team penalty on BAMA False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
+25 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 49
(5:47 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 24 for 25 yards (12-S.Preston).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(5:12 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 3 for 21 yards (19-C.Duncan14-N.Watson).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - BAMA 3
(4:40 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BAMA 3
(4:40 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 1 for 2 yards (15-J.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BAMA 1
(4:28 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 1 for no gain (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 1
(3:46 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 3 for -2 yards (12-S.Preston35-L.Guidry).
No Gain
4 & 3 - BAMA 3
(3:02 - 4th) 9-B.Young to MSST 3 FUMBLES. 2-T.Wheat to MSST 16 for 13 yards (60-K.Randolph). Team penalty on MSST Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at MSST 16.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Interception (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 8
(2:51 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 21 for 13 yards (42-J.Moody).
Int
1 & 10 - MISSST 21
(2:22 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at MSST 27. 2-P.Surtain runs 27 yards for a touchdown.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:22 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:12 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(2:12 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Jobe).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 27
(1:37 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 34 for 7 yards (14-B.Branch90-S.Wynn).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 34
(1:04 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 34 for no gain (40-J.McMillon).
Penalty
4 & 1 - MISSST 34
(0:56 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 50-T.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 34. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(0:55 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 47 for 8 yards (14-B.Branch).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MISSST 47
(0:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 47
(0:44 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 48 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore35-S.Lee).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 48
(0:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to BAMA 48 for 4 yards (22-R.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(0:17 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 48
(0:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to BAMA 41 for 7 yards (42-J.Moody14-B.Branch).
