Preview not available
Touchdown 5:11
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:58
pos
0
9
Touchdown 2:23
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
01:12
pos
0
16
Touchdown 1:47
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
05:35
pos
0
26
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 13:55
10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
02:12
pos
0
33
Point After TD 13:50
16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on MSST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 2:22
2-W.Rogers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at MSST 27. 2-P.Surtain runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|26
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|200
|499
|Total Plays
|63
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|208
|Rush Attempts
|15
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|163
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|28-48
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|10-71
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-38.8
|4-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|200
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|24/37
|147
|0
|2
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|4/11
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|9
|32
|0
|20
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|4
|0
|11
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|8
|8
|38
|0
|12
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|4
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|7
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|4
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|7
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Cumbest 25 WR
|B. Cumbest
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|4
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|21
|119
|0
|14
|
T. Sanders 24 RB
|T. Sanders
|12
|80
|0
|25
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|4
|4
|0
|14
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|15
|11
|203
|4
|53
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|6
|6
|36
|0
|11
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|5
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Jones-Bell 14 WR
|T. Jones-Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams Jr. 22 DB
|R. Williams Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|40
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|4
|38.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sanders 24 RB
|T. Sanders
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|4
|6.5
|14
|0
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 17 for 17 yards (34-S.Timbs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(14:54 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 25 for 8 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 25(14:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 39 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(13:48 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 39. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(13:40 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 33 for 13 yards (1-M.Emerson28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(13:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(13:05 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MSST 33. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(13:02 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at MSST 29 for -6 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAMA 29(12:40 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MSST 22 for 7 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 22(12:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 22(12:02 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:57 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:54 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(11:14 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 29(11:08 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 48 yards from MSST 29. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 22 for -1 yard (28-L.Craft).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(10:57 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 9 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 31(10:43 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for no gain (42-M.Spencer40-E.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 31(10:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 29 FUMBLES. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(9:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(9:46 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 34(9:20 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for no gain (13-E.Forbes).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 34(8:37 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 46 yards from BAMA 34 to MSST 20 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(8:31 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 25-B.Cumbest. 25-B.Cumbest to MSST 22 for 2 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 22(7:56 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 26 for 4 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 26(7:20 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 26(7:16 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 35 yards from MSST 26 Downed at the BAMA 39.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(7:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 10 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 49 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - BAMA 41(6:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - BAMA 41(6:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 49 for 10 yards (40-E.Thompson22-N.Pickering).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 49(5:41 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MSST 35 for 14 yards (28-L.Craft40-E.Thompson).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(5:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 16 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(4:59 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 19 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 19(4:24 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 1 yard (94-D.Dale4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 20(3:39 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath. Team penalty on MSST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 20(3:34 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 37 yards from MSST 20 to BAMA 43 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:26 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 1 yard (1-M.Emerson6-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 44(2:56 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 47 for 3 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+53 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 47(2:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 20 for 19 yards (20-D.Douglas2-P.Surtain).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(2:08 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 27 for 7 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 27(1:32 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 27(1:27 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 27(1:20 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 33 yards from MSST 27. 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at MSST 46 for 14 yards (17-A.Odom). Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 46.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(1:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at MSST 10 for 31 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(0:59 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MSST 1 for 9 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(0:36 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to MSST 1 for no gain (7-M.Murphy3-A.Brule).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(0:03 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 1. No Play.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 0-J.Payton.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:52 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 21 for -4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 21(14:17 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MISSST 21(14:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello to MSST 25 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:37 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 39 yards from MSST 25. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on BAMA 21-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 45.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(13:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 43 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 43(12:49 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for -1 yard (17-A.Odom).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 42(12:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 50 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston6-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(11:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 50. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 45(11:19 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 47 for 8 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 47(10:44 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 43 for 4 yards (42-M.Spencer22-N.Pickering).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 43(10:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to MSST 41 for 2 yards (13-E.Forbes40-E.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 41(9:40 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 40 for 1 yard (52-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 41(9:34 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 41 for no gain (52-K.Jones).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(9:34 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 39 for 20 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(9:02 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:59 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 39 for no gain (32-D.Moses).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at BAMA 46 for -7 yards (4-C.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISSST 46(7:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from BAMA 46. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 12 for 4 yards (0-J.Payton).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(7:18 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 18 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 18(6:52 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 22 for 4 yards (52-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(6:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(6:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 26 for 4 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 26(5:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 10 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(5:09 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 49 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:38 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 48 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 48(3:54 - 2nd) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 39 for 9 yards (15-J.Harris12-S.Preston).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(3:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 27 for 12 yards (15-J.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(2:48 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to MSST 13 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(2:19 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 11 for 2 yards (52-K.Jones1-M.Emerson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 11(1:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 22 for 17 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(1:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(1:28 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 21 for -1 yard (13-M.Moore14-B.Branch).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 21(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 26 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson58-C.Barmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 26(0:34 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 54 yards from MSST 26 Downed at the BAMA 20.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:21 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 24 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 0-J.Payton to MSST 25 for 22 yards (24-T.Sanders). Penalty on MSST 0-J.Payton Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at MSST 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(14:52 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 18 for 5 yards (9-J.Battle13-M.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 18(14:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 28 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle32-D.Moses).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(13:42 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 24 for -4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 24(13:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 32 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 32(12:29 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 32(12:21 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 35 yards from MSST 32 out of bounds at the BAMA 33.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(12:12 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 35 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 6-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 35.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 18 - BAMA 25(11:51 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 12 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 37(11:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 40 for 3 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 40(10:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 30 for -10 yards (52-K.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAMA 30(10:20 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 35 yards from BAMA 30 to MSST 35 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(10:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 45 for 10 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(9:55 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 45(9:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to BAMA 46 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 46(8:56 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 50 for -4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:12 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from BAMA 50 to BAMA 12 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(8:05 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 14 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 14(7:41 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 9(7:24 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 9(7:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 19 for 10 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 19(6:58 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 39 yards from BAMA 19 Downed at the MSST 42.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (10 plays, -41 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(6:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 43 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 43(6:05 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton. Penalty on BAMA 32-D.Moses Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(6:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 42(5:54 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to BAMA 41 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 41(5:14 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers to BAMA 30 for 11 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(4:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 22 for 8 yards (2-P.Surtain32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 22(4:11 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 22(4:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to BAMA 21 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson47-B.Young).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 21(3:24 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 9 for 12 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Int
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(2:48 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Moses at BAMA End Zone. 32-D.Moses to BAMA 1 for 1 yard (21-J.Marks).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 99 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 1(2:38 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 3 for 2 yards. Penalty on BAMA 60-K.Randolph Holding 1 yards enforced at BAMA 3.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAMA 2(2:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 34 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(1:46 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 50 for 14 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(1:23 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 46 for 4 yards (6-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 46(1:05 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to MSST 41 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 41(0:26 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 38 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MSST 36 for 2 yards (22-N.Pickering).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 36(14:25 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 25 for 11 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:01 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall. Penalty on MSST 7-M.Murphy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(13:55 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on MSST Offside declined.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:50 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:47 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 27 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 27(13:05 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 27(12:59 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 31 yards from MSST 27 Downed at the BAMA 42.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(12:47 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 49 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 49(12:21 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 47 for 2 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(11:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Jones-Bell.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(11:48 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 46 for 1 yard (2-T.Wheat93-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 46(11:14 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 46(11:07 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 32 yards from MSST 46 to MSST 14 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (11 plays, 30 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 14(11:00 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain13-M.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 20(10:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 27 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(9:56 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 35 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 35(9:25 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 30(9:20 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for -1 yard (13-M.Moore58-C.Barmore).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 29(8:26 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 48 for 19 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(7:57 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to BAMA 48 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain47-B.Young).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 48(7:18 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to BAMA 42 for 6 yards (13-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(6:49 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to BAMA 37 for 5 yards (92-J.Eboigbe9-J.Battle). Team penalty on MSST Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 48(6:10 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 48. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - MISSST 43(5:54 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 44 FUMBLES (50-T.Smith). 50-T.Smith to MSST 44 for no gain.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(5:47 - 4th) Team penalty on BAMA False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 49(5:47 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 24 for 25 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(5:12 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 3 for 21 yards (19-C.Duncan14-N.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAMA 3(4:40 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAMA 3(4:40 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 1 for 2 yards (15-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(4:28 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 1 for no gain (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(3:46 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MSST 3 for -2 yards (12-S.Preston35-L.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 3(3:02 - 4th) 9-B.Young to MSST 3 FUMBLES. 2-T.Wheat to MSST 16 for 13 yards (60-K.Randolph). Team penalty on MSST Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at MSST 16.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(2:51 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 21 for 13 yards (42-J.Moody).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(2:22 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at MSST 27. 2-P.Surtain runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:12 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(1:37 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 34 for 7 yards (14-B.Branch90-S.Wynn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(1:04 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 34 for no gain (40-J.McMillon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(0:56 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 50-T.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 34. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(0:55 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 47 for 8 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 47(0:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 47(0:44 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 48 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore35-S.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 48(0:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to BAMA 48 for 4 yards (22-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(0:17 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(0:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to BAMA 41 for 7 yards (42-J.Moody14-B.Branch).
