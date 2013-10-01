Drive Chart
MINN
MD

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
207 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
394 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 59 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:13
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
04:53
pos
0
6
Point After TD 10:07
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:00
3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
01:19
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:48
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:46
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
04:06
pos
6
14
Point After TD 2:42
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:34
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
00:18
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:24
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:10
24-M.Ibrahim runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
01:58
pos
13
21
Point After TD 12:06
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 7:45
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
29
yds
01:54
pos
20
21
Point After TD 7:42
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 2:50
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
02:22
pos
27
21
Point After TD 2:46
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:00
2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:06
pos
34
21
Point After TD 11:54
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Field Goal 2:07
34-B.Walker 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
73
yds
07:04
pos
38
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:20
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:37
pos
38
27
Point After TD 13:14
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Field Goal 7:12
27-J.Petrino 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
03:45
pos
38
31
Touchdown 3:43
34-J.Funk runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
56
yds
01:10
pos
38
37
Point After TD 3:38
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
14
yds
00:00
pos
38
44
Point After TD 0:00
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
45
Touchdown 0:00
17-S.Green runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
20
yds
00:00
pos
44
45
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:00
34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
44
45
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 28
Rushing 12 12
Passing 9 15
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 5-11 3-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 451 675
Total Plays 65 66
Avg Gain 6.9 10.2
Net Yards Rushing 262 281
Rush Attempts 50 31
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 9.1
Yards Passing 189 394
Comp. - Att. 10-15 26-35
Yards Per Pass 11.3 10.7
Penalties - Yards 3-21 10-97
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 5 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-34.8 1-34.0
Return Yards 21 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Minnesota 0-2 721100644
Maryland 1-1 210017745
Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium College Park, MD
 189 PASS YDS 394
262 RUSH YDS 281
451 TOTAL YDS 675
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 189 1 0 194.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 197 1 1 115.6
T. Morgan 10/15 189 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
41 207 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
M. Ibrahim 41 207 4 33
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Potts 3 45 0 29
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
T. Morgan 3 10 0 16
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
S. Green 2 2 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
C. Autman-Bell 5 4 112 1 39
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
R. Bateman 8 5 62 0 28
D. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Jackson 1 1 15 0 15
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Nubin 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Nubin 7-1 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Howden 6-2 0.0 0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 6-1 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 5-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 3-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
B. Mafe 2-2 0.5 0
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
T. Rush 2-1 0.5 0
D. Carter 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Carter 2-0 0.0 1
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Lindenberg 2-1 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 1-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anderson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burns 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
K. Schad 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Schad 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Walker 1/1 25 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
M. Stephenson 4 34.8 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
C. Wiley 3 17.3 22 0
A. Dubar 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Dubar 1 20.0 20 0
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
M. Ibrahim 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 394 3 1 191.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.0% 94 0 3 63.6
T. Tagovailoa 26/35 394 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 221 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
J. Funk 21 221 1 51
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 59 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
T. Tagovailoa 8 59 2 39
P. Boone 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
P. Boone 1 1 0 1
L. LeGendre 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
L. LeGendre 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Jones 3 3 103 1 76
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
D. Demus Jr. 9 7 101 1 25
R. Jarrett 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Jarrett 6 6 68 0 18
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
B. Cobbs 5 4 52 0 30
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Jones 5 3 48 0 27
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Funk 5 3 22 1 10
T. Baylor 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Baylor 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 10-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
C. Campbell 9-4 1.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Rogers 6-1 0.0 0
T. Still 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Still 5-0 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Gotay 4-0 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Eley 4-3 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Cross 3-1 0.0 0
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Nasili-Kite 2-0 0.0 0
E. Byrd 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Byrd 2-0 0.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 2-0 0.0 0
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Booker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holt 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickerson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dickerson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-1 0.0 0
A. Finau 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Finau 1-1 0.0 0
A. Titi 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Titi 0-1 0.0 0
A. McCullough 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. McCullough 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Petrino 1/2 51 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
A. Pecorella 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jacobs 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
I. Jacobs 3 10.3 20 0
D. Ellis 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 20 0
D. Ellis 3 11.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 MINN 24 1:54 3 6 Punt
6:48 MINN 19 4:06 8 81 TD
2:24 MINN 35 1:58 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 MD 29 1:54 4 29 TD
5:08 MINN 9 2:22 6 91 TD
0:15 MINN 33 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 13 3:06 8 87 TD
9:11 MINN 20 7:04 12 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 MINN 25 2:09 3 6 Punt
7:06 MINN 24 2:11 3 -5 Punt
3:38 MINN 25 2:19 5 22 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MD 25 0:00 5 25 End of Quarter
0:00 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 18 4:53 12 82 TD
8:07 MD 38 1:19 3 62 TD
2:42 MD 24 0:18 1 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 MD 23 2:15 7 48 INT
7:42 MD 22 2:27 5 35 Punt
2:46 MD 29 2:26 7 41 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 MD 15 2:34 6 85 Fumble
2:03 MD 25 1:37 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 MD 33 3:45 9 33 FG
4:46 MD 44 1:10 3 56 TD
1:12 MD 24 0:47 6 32 Downs
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MINN 25 0:00 5 25 TD
0:00 0:00 0 0

MD Terrapins  - TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 45 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 18 FUMBLES. 34-J.Funk to MAR 18 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18
(14:56 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 25 for 7 yards (25-B.St-Juste45-C.Lindenberg).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MD 25
(14:27 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 29 for 4 yards (8-T.Rush).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29
(14:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles pushed ob at MAR 31 for 2 yards (8-T.Rush).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - MD 31
(13:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 46 for 15 yards (15-J.Burns).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46
(13:04 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones pushed ob at MIN 38 for 16 yards (16-C.Durr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38
(12:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MD 38
(12:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 13-P.Boone. 13-P.Boone pushed ob at MIN 35 for 3 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 20 - MD 48
(12:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 25 for 23 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(11:41 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 16 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MD 16
(11:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 9 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - MD 9
(10:48 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MIN 8 for 1 yard (45-C.Lindenberg55-M.Sori-Marin).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MD 8
(10:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 22 yards (11-R.Hyppolite22-O.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(10:03 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 23
(9:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay55-A.Finau).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MINN 27
(8:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 30 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
Punt
4 & 4 - MINN 30
(8:13 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 32 yards from MIN 30 to MAR 38 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.

MD Terrapins  - TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38
(8:07 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - MD 47
(7:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 39 for 14 yards.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39
(7:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good. Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MD Terrapins

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 FUMBLES (22-O.Smith). 22-O.Smith to MIN 16 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 for 17 yards (22-O.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(6:45 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley97-S.Okuayinonu).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 28
(6:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 43 for 15 yards (12-T.Still).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43
(5:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(5:08 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13
(4:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 7
(3:55 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 5
(3:17 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MINN 1
(2:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - TD (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:42 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+76 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(2:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 49 yards from MAR 35 out of bounds at the MIN 16.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35
(2:24 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 48 for 13 yards (37-L.Gater).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 48
(1:52 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 48
(1:48 - 1st) 3-T.Potts to MIN 50 for 2 yards (37-L.Gater).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 50
(1:05 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MAR 34 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34
(0:26 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 31 for 3 yards (18-J.Mosley44-C.Campbell).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 26 for 5 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 26
(14:18 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 24 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers44-C.Campbell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(13:39 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 23 for 1 yard (39-D.Holt).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 23
(13:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 14 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14
(12:43 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 2 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MINN 2
(12:10 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:06 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Interception (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 55 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 23 for 13 yards (25-P.Jelen).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MD 23
(12:02 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 43 for 20 yards (16-C.Durr27-T.Nubin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 43
(11:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 4 yards (3-M.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 47
(11:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Baylor.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - MD 47
(11:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to MIN 48 for 5 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - MD 48
(10:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa to MIN 45 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 45
(9:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett. Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 45. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - MD 50
(9:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Funk INTERCEPTED by 99-D.Carter at MIN 50. 99-D.Carter to MAR 29 for 21 yards (34-J.Funk).

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(9:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 1 for 28 yards (12-T.Still).
No Gain
1 & 1 - MINN 1
(9:11 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for no gain (23-F.Gotay44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MINN 1
(8:31 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to MAR 1 for no gain (55-A.Finau18-J.Mosley).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 1
(7:45 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:42 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 53 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 22 for 10 yards (35-D.LeCaptain).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22
(7:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 38 for 16 yards (4-T.Smith).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38
(7:11 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 49 for 11 yards (23-J.Howden32-K.Schad).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49
(6:55 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 49 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MD 49
(6:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett runs ob at MIN 43 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MD 43
(5:51 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MIN 43 for no gain (55-M.Sori-Marin).
Punt
4 & 2 - MD 43
(5:15 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 34 yards from MIN 43 to MIN 9 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 9
(5:08 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 42 for 33 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MAR 29 for 29 yards (23-F.Gotay).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(4:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson. Penalty on MAR 12-T.Still Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17
(3:57 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 11 for 6 yards (44-C.Campbell16-A.Eley).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 11
(3:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 10 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MINN 1
(2:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:46 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Missed FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 56 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 29 for 20 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29
(2:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 41 for 12 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41
(2:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 34 for 25 yards (4-T.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34
(1:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 25 for 9 yards (4-T.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MD 25
(1:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 19 for 6 yards (4-T.Smith). Penalty on MAR 5-R.Jarrett Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 25. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - MD 30
(1:30 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 21 for 9 yards (45-C.Lindenberg). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 24.
No Gain
2 & 15 - MD 39
(1:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - MD 39
(1:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 33 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
No Good
4 & 9 - MD 33
(0:20 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33
(0:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 31 for -2 yards.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN End Zone FUMBLES. 1-C.Wiley recovers at the MIN End Zone. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 13 for 13 yards (22-O.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13
(14:56 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 16 for 3 yards (18-J.Mosley44-C.Campbell).
+33 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 16
(14:10 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 49 for 33 yards (26-E.Byrd).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 49
(13:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MIN 64-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 49. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 44
(13:10 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 45 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MINN 45
(12:47 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
Penalty
3 & 14 - MINN 45
(12:44 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 34-M.Nasili-Kite Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIN 45. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40
(12:44 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 39 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+39 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 39
(12:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:54 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Fumble (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 54 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 15 for 4 yards (25-P.Jelen).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(11:49 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at MIN 34 for 51 yards (23-J.Howden).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34
(11:15 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 31 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MD 31
(10:49 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 27 for 4 yards (99-D.Carter).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27
(10:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 19 for 8 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19
(9:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 1 for 18 yards (23-J.Howden).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MD 1
(9:20 - 3rd) 13-P.Boone to MIN 1 FUMBLES (18-M.Dew-Treadway). Downed at the MIN End Zone 21-J.Harris touchback.

MINN Golden Gophers  - FG (12 plays, 73 yards, 7:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(9:11 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 24 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley91-A.Titi).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 24
(8:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 4 yards (3-N.Cross19-A.McCullouhh).
+24 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 28
(7:44 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 48 for 24 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48
(7:03 - 3rd) 3-T.Potts to MAR 34 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34
(6:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 22 for 12 yards (12-T.Still16-A.Eley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22
(5:48 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 18 for 4 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 18
(5:05 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 15 for 3 yards (3-N.Cross).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 15
(4:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite95-L.Rogers).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - MINN 13
(3:36 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 8 for 5 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - MINN 8
(2:58 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 1 yard (12-T.Still).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 7
(2:15 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MINN 7
(2:11 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MINN 7
(2:07 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

MD Terrapins  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 88-D.Ellis.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(2:03 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 30 for 5 yards (99-D.Carter).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MD 30
(1:38 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 31 for 1 yard (34-B.Mafe).
+18 YD
3 & 4 - MD 31
(1:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett pushed ob at MAR 49 for 18 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49
(0:26 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 42 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MD 42
(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 41 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris34-B.Mafe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41
(14:30 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs ob at MIN 36 for 5 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 5 - MD 36
(13:55 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 15 for 21 yards (27-T.Nubin23-J.Howden).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(13:15 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Autman-Bell.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(13:14 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (89-A.Booker).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 28
(12:30 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 3 yards (95-L.Rogers).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 31
(11:43 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 31 for no gain (44-C.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 4 - MINN 31
(11:05 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 36 yards from MIN 31 to MAR 33 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.

MD Terrapins  - FG (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33
(10:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 33
(10:50 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MAR 37 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - MD 37
(10:10 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 48 for 15 yards (23-J.Howden).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48
(9:40 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 39 for 9 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MD 39
(9:15 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs pushed ob at MIN 34 for 5 yards. Penalty on MAR 86-M.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
+27 YD
2 & 11 - MD 49
(8:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones runs ob at MIN 22 for 27 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22
(8:33 - 4th) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at MIN 18 for 4 yards (27-T.Nubin).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 18
(8:02 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
Sack
3 & 6 - MD 18
(7:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIN 34 for -16 yards (8-T.Rush34-B.Mafe).
Field Goal
4 & 22 - MD 34
(7:12 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:06 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 61 yards from MAR 35. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 24 for 20 yards (49-D.Brownlee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(7:02 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley3-N.Cross).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 29
(6:20 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
Sack
3 & 6 - MINN 28
(5:35 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 19 for -9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 15 - MINN 19
(4:55 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 37 yards from MIN 19 to MAR 44 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.

MD Terrapins  - TD (3 plays, 56 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44
(4:46 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 25 for 31 yards (34-B.Mafe).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(4:20 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 19 for 6 yards (23-J.Howden).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - MD 19
(3:43 - 4th) 34-J.Funk runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:36 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:38 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Autman-Bell.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(3:38 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 2 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 27
(3:03 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 39 for 12 yards (12-T.Still).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39
(3:36 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 46 for 7 yards (23-F.Gotay).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 46
(2:04 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MINN 47
(1:24 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for no gain (44-C.Campbell16-A.Eley).
Punt
4 & 2 - MINN 47
(1:19 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 34 yards from MIN 47 to MAR 19 fair catch by 6-J.Jones. Team penalty on MIN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MAR 19.

MD Terrapins  - Downs (6 plays, 32 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(1:12 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 31 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
+30 YD
2 & 3 - MD 31
(0:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 39 for 30 yards (16-C.Durr).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 39
(0:42 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 34 for 5 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - MD 46
(0:37 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 25 - MD 46
(0:30 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
+10 YD
3 & 25 - MD 46
(0:25 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MIN 44 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).

MD Terrapins  - TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MIN 13 for 12 yards (27-T.Nubin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 13
(0:00 - 5) 34-J.Funk to MIN 13 for no gain (55-M.Sori-Marin).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 13
(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Funk.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MD 13
(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones. Penalty on MIN 4-T.Smith Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MIN 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MD 2
(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 5) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - End of Quarter (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MAR 12 for 13 yards (33-D.Banks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12
(0:00 - 5) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 7
(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MINN 7
(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MAR 7. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MINN 2
(0:00 - 5) 17-S.Green runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:00 - 5) 34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
