Drive Chart
|
|
|MINN
|MD
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
207 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
394 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 59 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 10:13
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
04:53
pos
0
6
0
13
Touchdown 2:34
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
00:18
pos
7
20
Touchdown 12:00
2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:06
pos
34
21
Touchdown 13:20
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:37
pos
38
27
38
44
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|28
|Rushing
|12
|12
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|451
|675
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|10.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|262
|281
|Rush Attempts
|50
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|9.1
|Yards Passing
|189
|394
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|10-97
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|5
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.8
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|394
|
|
|262
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|451
|TOTAL YDS
|675
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|10/15
|189
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|41
|207
|4
|33
|
T. Potts 23 RB
|T. Potts
|3
|45
|0
|29
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|10
|0
|16
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|5
|4
|112
|1
|39
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|8
|5
|62
|0
|28
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 15 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 32 DL
|K. Schad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|1/1
|25
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|4
|34.8
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|17.3
|22
|0
|
A. Dubar 24 DB
|A. Dubar
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|26/35
|394
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|21
|221
|1
|51
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|8
|59
|2
|39
|
P. Boone 13 RB
|P. Boone
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. LeGendre 12 QB
|L. LeGendre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|3
|103
|1
|76
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|9
|7
|101
|1
|25
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|6
|6
|68
|0
|18
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|5
|4
|52
|0
|30
|
D. Jones 21 WR
|D. Jones
|5
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|5
|3
|22
|1
|10
|
T. Baylor 10 TE
|T. Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 21 DB
|T. Still
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Byrd 26 DB
|E. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickerson 27 DB
|D. Dickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Titi 91 DL
|A. Titi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/2
|51
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MD
Terrapins
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 45 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 18 FUMBLES. 34-J.Funk to MAR 18 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 18(14:56 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 25 for 7 yards (25-B.St-Juste45-C.Lindenberg).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 25(14:27 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 29 for 4 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(14:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles pushed ob at MAR 31 for 2 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 31(13:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 46 for 15 yards (15-J.Burns).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:04 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones pushed ob at MIN 38 for 16 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(12:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(12:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 13-P.Boone. 13-P.Boone pushed ob at MIN 35 for 3 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - MD 48(12:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 25 for 23 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(11:41 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 16 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 16(11:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 9 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MD 9(10:48 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MIN 8 for 1 yard (45-C.Lindenberg55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 8(10:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 22 yards (11-R.Hyppolite22-O.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(10:03 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 23(9:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay55-A.Finau).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 27(8:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 30 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 30(8:13 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 32 yards from MIN 30 to MAR 38 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(8:07 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 47(7:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 39 for 14 yards.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(7:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good. Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 for 17 yards (22-O.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(6:45 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 28(6:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 43 for 15 yards (12-T.Still).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(5:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(5:08 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(4:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 7(3:55 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 5(3:17 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(2:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(2:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 49 yards from MAR 35 out of bounds at the MIN 16.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(2:24 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 48 for 13 yards (37-L.Gater).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(1:52 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 48(1:48 - 1st) 3-T.Potts to MIN 50 for 2 yards (37-L.Gater).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 50(1:05 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MAR 34 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(0:26 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 31 for 3 yards (18-J.Mosley44-C.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 31(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 26 for 5 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 26(14:18 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 24 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers44-C.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(13:39 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 23 for 1 yard (39-D.Holt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 23(13:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 14 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 14(12:43 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 2 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(12:10 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 55 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 23 for 13 yards (25-P.Jelen).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 23(12:02 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 43 for 20 yards (16-C.Durr27-T.Nubin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(11:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 4 yards (3-M.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 47(11:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Baylor.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MD 47(11:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to MIN 48 for 5 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 48(10:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa to MIN 45 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(9:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett. Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 45. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - MD 50(9:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Funk INTERCEPTED by 99-D.Carter at MIN 50. 99-D.Carter to MAR 29 for 21 yards (34-J.Funk).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(9:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 1 for 28 yards (12-T.Still).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(9:11 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for no gain (23-F.Gotay44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MINN 1(8:31 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to MAR 1 for no gain (55-A.Finau18-J.Mosley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(7:45 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 53 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 22 for 10 yards (35-D.LeCaptain).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 22(7:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 38 for 16 yards (4-T.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(7:11 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 49 for 11 yards (23-J.Howden32-K.Schad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(6:55 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 49 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 49(6:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett runs ob at MIN 43 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MD 43(5:51 - 2nd) 12-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MIN 43 for no gain (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MD 43(5:15 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 34 yards from MIN 43 to MIN 9 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 9(5:08 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 42 for 33 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(4:32 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MAR 29 for 29 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(4:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson. Penalty on MAR 12-T.Still Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 17(3:57 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 11 for 6 yards (44-C.Campbell16-A.Eley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 11(3:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 10 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(2:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Missed FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 56 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 29 for 20 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(2:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 41 for 12 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(2:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 34 for 25 yards (4-T.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(1:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 25 for 9 yards (4-T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MD 25(1:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 19 for 6 yards (4-T.Smith). Penalty on MAR 5-R.Jarrett Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 30(1:30 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 21 for 9 yards (45-C.Lindenberg). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 24.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MD 39(1:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - MD 39(1:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 33 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - MD 33(0:20 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(0:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 31 for -2 yards.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN End Zone FUMBLES. 1-C.Wiley recovers at the MIN End Zone. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 13 for 13 yards (22-O.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(14:56 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 16 for 3 yards (18-J.Mosley44-C.Campbell).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 16(14:10 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 49 for 33 yards (26-E.Byrd).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MIN 64-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MINN 44(13:10 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 45 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MINN 45(12:47 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - MINN 45(12:44 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 34-M.Nasili-Kite Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIN 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(12:44 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 39 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 39(12:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 54 yards from MIN 35. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 15 for 4 yards (25-P.Jelen).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(11:49 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at MIN 34 for 51 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(11:15 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 31 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 31(10:49 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MIN 27 for 4 yards (99-D.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 27(10:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 19 for 8 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(9:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MIN 1 for 18 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MD 1(9:20 - 3rd) 13-P.Boone to MIN 1 FUMBLES (18-M.Dew-Treadway). Downed at the MIN End Zone 21-J.Harris touchback.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (12 plays, 73 yards, 7:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(9:11 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 24 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley91-A.Titi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 24(8:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 4 yards (3-N.Cross19-A.McCullouhh).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 28(7:44 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 48 for 24 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(7:03 - 3rd) 3-T.Potts to MAR 34 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(6:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 22 for 12 yards (12-T.Still16-A.Eley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(5:48 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 18 for 4 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 18(5:05 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 15 for 3 yards (3-N.Cross).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 15(4:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite95-L.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 13(3:36 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 8 for 5 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MINN 8(2:58 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 1 yard (12-T.Still).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 7(2:15 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 7(2:11 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MINN 7(2:07 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 88-D.Ellis.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(2:03 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 30 for 5 yards (99-D.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 30(1:38 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 31 for 1 yard (34-B.Mafe).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - MD 31(1:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett pushed ob at MAR 49 for 18 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(0:26 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 42 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 42(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 41 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris34-B.Mafe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(14:30 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs ob at MIN 36 for 5 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 36(13:55 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 15 for 21 yards (27-T.Nubin23-J.Howden).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(13:15 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:14 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (89-A.Booker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(12:30 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 3 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 31(11:43 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 31 for no gain (44-C.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 31(11:05 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 36 yards from MIN 31 to MAR 33 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
MD
Terrapins
- FG (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 33(10:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 33(10:50 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MAR 37 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - MD 37(10:10 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 48 for 15 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 48(9:40 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 39 for 9 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MD 39(9:15 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs pushed ob at MIN 34 for 5 yards. Penalty on MAR 86-M.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - MD 49(8:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones runs ob at MIN 22 for 27 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 22(8:33 - 4th) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at MIN 18 for 4 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 18(8:02 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MD 18(7:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIN 34 for -16 yards (8-T.Rush34-B.Mafe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - MD 34(7:12 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 61 yards from MAR 35. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 24 for 20 yards (49-D.Brownlee).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(7:02 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley3-N.Cross).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 29(6:20 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MINN 28(5:35 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 19 for -9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MINN 19(4:55 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 37 yards from MIN 19 to MAR 44 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (3 plays, 56 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(4:46 - 4th) 34-J.Funk to MIN 25 for 31 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(4:20 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 19 for 6 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 19(3:43 - 4th) 34-J.Funk runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(3:38 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 2 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 27(3:03 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 39 for 12 yards (12-T.Still).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(3:36 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 46 for 7 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 46(2:04 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MINN 47(1:24 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for no gain (44-C.Campbell16-A.Eley).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MINN 47(1:19 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 34 yards from MIN 47 to MAR 19 fair catch by 6-J.Jones. Team penalty on MIN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MAR 19.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (6 plays, 32 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(1:12 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 31 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 31(0:57 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 39 for 30 yards (16-C.Durr).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(0:42 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 34 for 5 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 6-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - MD 46(0:37 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - MD 46(0:30 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 25 - MD 46(0:25 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MIN 44 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
MD
Terrapins
- TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MIN 13 for 12 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 13(0:00 - 5) 34-J.Funk to MIN 13 for no gain (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 13(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Funk.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MD 13(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones. Penalty on MIN 4-T.Smith Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MIN 13. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MD 2(0:00 - 5) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- End of Quarter (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MAR 12 for 13 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 12(0:00 - 5) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MINN 7(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MINN 7(0:00 - 5) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MAR 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(0:00 - 5) 17-S.Green runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 5) 34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
