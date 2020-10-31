Drive Chart
|
|
|IND
|RUT
Key Players
|
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 21 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. Melton
18 WR
53 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs, RuYd
Touchdown 7:40
0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Touchdown 3:19
9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
18
yds
01:30
pos
19
7
Two Point Conversion 5:34
0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
15
Touchdown 3:58
9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
01:38
pos
29
15
Touchdown 12:40
9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
01:17
pos
36
15
Touchdown 3:28
0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
02:48
pos
37
21
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|343
|247
|Total Plays
|66
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|122
|Rush Attempts
|40
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|238
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|22-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-106
|9-69
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.6
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|17/26
|238
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|20
|81
|0
|22
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|7
|33
|0
|16
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|5
|21
|1
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|7
|5
|137
|0
|63
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|7
|4
|55
|1
|20
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|8
|6
|34
|2
|14
|
J. Swinton 21 WR
|J. Swinton
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Jones 77 OL
|C. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|3
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|5-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DL
|J. Swann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 40 LB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 25 WR
|C. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|3/3
|42
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|37.6
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|5
|63
|1
|37
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|10
|26
|0
|8
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|13
|12
|0
|16
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|6
|4
|53
|2
|23
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|6
|4
|32
|0
|16
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|5
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|5
|4
|12
|0
|10
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 47 LS
|B. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Fava 96 K
|G. Fava
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|42.4
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|6
|22.8
|55
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 61 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 20 for 16 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(14:55 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 20(14:45 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 21 for 1 yard (22-J.Johnson47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RUT 21(14:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - RUT 21(14:11 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 40 yards from RUT 21 to IU 39 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(14:03 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 37 for -2 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 37(13:30 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IND 36(12:48 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - IND 36(12:45 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 38 yards from IU 36 to RUT 26 fair catch by 4-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(12:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 39 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(11:44 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco runs ob at RUT 47 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 47(11:44 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to IU 48 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(11:44 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 48(11:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 45 for 3 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 45(10:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU 45 for no gain (87-M.Ziemba1-D.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 45(10:10 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from IU 45. 2-R.Taylor to IU 5 for 1 yard (47-B.Taylor).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(10:00 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 8 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 8(9:30 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 8(9:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 8(9:19 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 8 to IU 43 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(9:15 - 1st) 4-A.Young to IU 41 for 2 yards (55-C.Person47-M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 41(8:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young runs ob at IU 39 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 39(8:26 - 1st) 18-B.Melton to IU 38 for 1 yard (2-R.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - RUT 38(7:47 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at IU 38. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(7:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 57 yards from RUT 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 29 for 21 yards. Penalty on IU 42-D.Bonhomme Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 29.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 27 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - IND 33(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 46 for 13 yards. Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - IND 23(6:33 - 1st) Penalty on IU 51-M.Nworah False start 5 yards enforced at IU 23. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 18(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 35 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 40 for 25 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(4:38 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 18 for 22 yards (7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(4:34 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 16 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 16(4:06 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 16(3:30 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 17 for -1 yard. Penalty on RUT 58-M.Toure Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at RUT 17.
|-15 YD
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(3:10 - 1st) to RUT 23 for -15 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - IND 23(3:10 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 23 - IND 23(2:36 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 24 for -1 yard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - IND 24(1:50 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 25 for 25 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on RUT 11-D.Singleton Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 25.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 15(1:35 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 18 for 3 yards (55-C.Person).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - RUT 18(1:00 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 12 for -6 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 12(0:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 15 for 3 yards (40-C.Williams).
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(14:53 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 42 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 42(14:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 46 for 12 yards (7-B.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(14:00 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 45 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 45(13:30 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 29 for 16 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(13:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to RUT 15 for 14 yards (7-B.White11-D.Singleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:11 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 13 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - IND 13(11:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix sacked at RUT 17 for -4 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 17(10:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 10 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IND 10(10:06 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 16 for 16 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(9:57 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 16(9:53 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 16 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RUT 16(9:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 5 for -11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - RUT 5(8:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 2 yards enforced at RUT 5. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - RUT 3(8:26 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 43 yards from RUT 3. 2-R.Taylor to RUT 48 for -2 yards (29-L.Stevens7-B.White).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(8:18 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 45 for 3 yards (50-J.Turner8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 45(7:40 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 43 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 43(7:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 43(7:10 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 29 yards from RUT 43 to RUT 14 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(7:03 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 15 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 15(6:34 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 19 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - RUT 19(6:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-J.King at RUT 8. 18-J.King to RUT 6 for 2 yards (71-R.O'Neal54-C.Paillant).
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(5:51 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 4 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg99-M.Dwumfour).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 4(5:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to RUT 1 for 3 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(5:05 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (1 plays, 55 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell kicks 64 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 17 for 16 yards (88-A.Barner4-C.Jones).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 17(4:49 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at RUT 28. 23-J.Williams to RUT 28 for no gain.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(4:43 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 26 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi97-M.Tverdov).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IND 26(4:21 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 50-J.Turner Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - IND 21(4:12 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 9-T.Maddox-Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(3:53 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 15 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg17-D.Jennings).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 15(3:19 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(3:13 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 27(2:40 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 26 for -1 yard (22-J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 26(2:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 33 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 33(1:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 33 to IU 26 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Halftime (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(1:22 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien). Penalty on IU 72-D.Powell Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 18 - IND 18(0:51 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix kneels at IU 16 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 16(0:27 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix kneels at IU 13 for -3 yards.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 58 yards from RUT 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 16 for 9 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(14:56 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 16 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(14:28 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 16(14:20 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 11 for -5 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - IND 11(13:44 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 11 to RUT 48 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (5 plays, -16 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(13:37 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 36 for 16 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(13:10 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 34 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 34(12:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RUT 34(12:45 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|Int
|
4 & 8 - RUT 34(12:40 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-M.McFadden at IU 30. 47-M.McFadden to IU 32 for 2 yards.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (4 plays, 55 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(12:33 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 5 for 63 yards (7-B.White0-C.Izien). Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at RUT 5.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(11:58 - 3rd) 6-S.James to RUT 12 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi7-B.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 12(11:22 - 3rd) 6-S.James to RUT 11 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 11(10:50 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 13 for -2 yards (7-B.White0-C.Izien).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IND 13(10:10 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 62 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 20 for 17 yards (88-A.Barner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(10:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 25 for 5 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 25(9:28 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 21-J.Langan. 21-J.Langan to RUT 31 for 6 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(8:55 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 31(8:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to RUT 37 for 6 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 37(8:00 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews22-J.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(7:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for -4 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - RUT 40(7:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 43 for 3 yards (25-C.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - RUT 43(6:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on IU 51-J.Swann Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RUT 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to IU 38 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden98-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 38(6:13 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 37 for 1 yard (92-A.Bryant).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 37(5:41 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(5:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on RUT 54-C.Paillant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(5:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:34 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 45 for 20 yards (7-B.White).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 21-J.Swinton. 21-J.Swinton to RUT 38 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(4:44 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Swinton. Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(4:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on RUT 0-C.Izien Pass interference 10 yards enforced at RUT 23. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(4:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to RUT 2 for 11 yards (8-T.Fogg7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(3:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to IU 45 for 55 yards (3-T.Fryfogle31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(3:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 37 for 8 yards (24-B.Bonds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 37(3:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 34 for 3 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(3:06 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 24(3:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 22 for 2 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 22(2:40 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 22(2:20 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 18 for 4 yards (51-J.Swann).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - RUT 18(1:41 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(1:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 36 for 18 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(0:51 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 40 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 40(0:19 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 48 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 15 for 37 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(14:20 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to RUT 10 for 5 yards (92-M.Ahanotu50-J.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 10(13:42 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to RUT 1 for 9 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(13:27 - 4th) 9-M.Penix to RUT 1 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(12:40 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) 80-C.Freeman kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for 18 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(12:31 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 42 for 16 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(12:05 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 47 for 11 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(11:39 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to IU 29 for 18 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(11:24 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 30 for -1 yard (22-J.Johnson47-M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 30(10:53 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 29 for 1 yard (51-J.Swann50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 29(10:15 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 22 for 7 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 3 - RUT 22(9:44 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to IU 26 for -4 yards (23-J.Williams).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on IU 92-A.Bryant Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at IU 26. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(9:39 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 21 for 8 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 21(8:54 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 23 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(8:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 4 yards (2-A.Young).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 27(7:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 25 for -2 yards (7-B.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 25(6:30 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 28(6:20 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 43 yards from IU 28 Downed at the RUT 29.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(6:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 33 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 33(5:50 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 42 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(5:34 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 49 for 7 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 49(5:16 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 43 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:49 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 40 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RUT 40(4:29 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 40(4:22 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU 26 for 14 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(4:00 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 21 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 21(3:35 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 16 for 5 yards (1-W.Philyor).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(3:28 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(3:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 4-C.Jones Pass interference 1 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(3:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 1 FUMBLES. to IU 1 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (5 plays, -11 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(3:19 - 4th) Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IU 48. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(3:19 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at IU 47 for -14 yards (3-T.Mullen6-S.James).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 24 - RUT 47(2:55 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 46 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|Sack
|
3 & 23 - RUT 46(2:40 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 45 for -9 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+53 YD
|
4 & 32 - RUT 45(2:04 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|-9 YD
|
4 & 32 - RUT 45(1:31 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 36 for -9 yards. Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at RUT 36.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
SDGST
UTAHST
24
7
3rd 4:26 CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
3
35
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
17
6
2nd 6:39 FS1
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
UCF
HOU
44
21
Final ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
38
10
Final ESP3
-
RICE
USM
30
6
Final ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA
21
20
Final ESPN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
33
23
Final ESP2
-
LSU
AUBURN
11
48
Final CBS
-
17IND
RUT
37
21
Final FS1
-
4ND
GATECH
31
13
Final ABC
-
UAB
LATECH
34
37
Final/2OT
-
APLST
LAMON
31
13
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
41
34
Final/OT FOX
-
VATECH
LVILLE
42
35
Final ACCN
-
MISS
VANDY
54
21
Final SECN
-
25BOISE
AF
49
30
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
38
Final FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
41
Final ESPN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
19
53
Final
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
17
41
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
38
25
Final ABC
-
NAVY
22SMU
37
51
Final ESP2
-
ARK
8TXAM
31
42
Final SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
41
44
Final ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
62
28
Final FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
44
34
Final ESPU
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1