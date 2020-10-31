Drive Chart
Key Players
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 21 RuYds, RuTD
B. Melton 18 WR
53 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs, RuYd
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:40
0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:35
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 1:50
93-C.Campbell 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
05:45
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:06
93-C.Campbell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
04:47
pos
6
7
Touchdown 5:05
9-M.Penix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
00:55
pos
12
7
Point After TD 4:56
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:19
9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
18
yds
01:30
pos
19
7
Point After TD 3:13
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:10
93-C.Campbell 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
70
yds
02:23
pos
23
7
Touchdown 5:41
22-K.Adams runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:34
pos
23
13
Two Point Conversion 5:34
0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
15
Touchdown 3:58
9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
01:38
pos
29
15
Point After TD 3:56
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
15
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:40
9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
01:17
pos
36
15
Point After TD 12:37
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
15
Touchdown 3:28
0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
02:48
pos
37
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:21
0-N.Vedral to IU 1 FUMBLES. to IU 1 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
37
21
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 19
Rushing 6 8
Passing 9 8
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 3-12 3-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-4
Total Net Yards 343 247
Total Plays 66 68
Avg Gain 5.2 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 105 122
Rush Attempts 40 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.7
Yards Passing 238 125
Comp. - Att. 17-26 22-35
Yards Per Pass 8.7 2.2
Penalties - Yards 10-106 9-69
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-37.6 5-42.4
Return Yards 1 0
Punts - Returns 2--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-2 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 Indiana 2-0 31710737
Rutgers 1-1 708621
SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ
 238 PASS YDS 125
105 RUSH YDS 122
343 TOTAL YDS 247
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 238 3 0 180.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 170 1 1 96.1
M. Penix Jr. 17/26 238 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 57 2
S. Scott III 20 81 0 22
S. James 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. James 7 33 0 16
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -18 1
M. Penix Jr. 5 21 1 25
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 137 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
W. Philyor 7 5 137 0 63
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Fryfogle 7 4 55 1 20
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 34 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
P. Hendershot 8 6 34 2 14
J. Swinton 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Swinton 1 1 17 0 17
C. Jones 77 OL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Jones 1 1 10 0 10
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
S. Scott III 3 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
T. Mullen 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.5
T. Mullen 5-1 2.5 0
D. Matthews 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Matthews 4-1 0.0 0
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sanguinetti 3-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 2-0 0.0 0
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
M. McFadden 2-3 0.0 1
C. Person 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Person 2-0 0.0 0
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Philyor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bonhomme 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bonds 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bonds 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wilson 25 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 1-0 0.0 0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 1-1 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Head Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
J. King 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. King 0-0 0.0 1
S. James 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. James 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Campbell 3/3 42 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
H. Whitehead 5 37.6 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 21 0
R. Taylor 2 14.5 21 0
J. Hewitt 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Hewitt 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
R. Taylor 2 -0.5 1 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Vedral 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 129 2 3 95.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 169 1 1 115.5
N. Vedral 21/34 129 2 3
J. Langan 21 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -4 0 0 66.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 1 0 0 108.4
J. Langan 1/1 -4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 63 1
K. Adams 5 63 1 37
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 61 2
I. Pacheco 10 26 0 8
N. Vedral 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 1
N. Vedral 13 12 0 16
J. Langan 21 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Langan 2 9 0 5
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
A. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Melton 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 53 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
B. Melton 6 4 53 2 23
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
I. Pacheco 6 4 32 0 16
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
A. Young 5 5 23 0 8
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
S. Jones 5 4 12 0 10
C. Dremel 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Dremel 1 1 6 0 6
J. Langan 21 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Langan 1 1 6 0 6
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
A. Cruickshank 3 2 3 0 7
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Alaimo 2 1 0 0 0
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Washington 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 9-0 0.0 0
B. White 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. White 7-2 0.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Fogg 6-2 0.0 0
C. Izien 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Izien 5-2 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Turner 3-2 0.0 0
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Avery 3-0 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Onyechi 2-0 1.0 0
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Young 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 2-1 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 1-1 0.0 0
B. Taylor 47 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jennings 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ahanotu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Fava 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
G. Fava 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
A. Korsak 5 42.4 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.8 55 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
A. Cruickshank 6 22.8 55 0
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
A. Young 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 IND 39 1:18 3 -3 Punt
10:00 IND 5 0:41 3 3 Punt
7:35 IND 33 5:45 9 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 IND 39 4:47 8 51 FG
8:18 RUT 48 1:08 3 5 Punt
5:51 RUT 6 0:55 3 6 TD
4:43 RUT 28 1:30 5 28 TD
1:22 IND 26 0:55 3 -15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 16 1:16 3 -5 Punt
12:33 IND 32 2:23 4 55 FG
5:34 IND 25 1:38 6 75 TD
1:36 IND 18 1:17 8 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 IND 26 3:19 6 2 Punt
3:21 0:00 0 0
1:31 RUT 31 1:09 3 -3 Game
1:31 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RUT 20 0:49 3 1 Punt
12:37 RUT 26 2:27 5 21 Punt
9:15 IND 43 1:40 5 43 TD
1:41 RUT 15 1:21 3 0 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 RUT 16 1:36 4 -13 Punt
7:03 RUT 14 0:55 3 80 INT
4:56 RUT 17 0:07 1 55 INT
3:13 RUT 25 1:44 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 RUT 48 0:57 5 -16 INT
10:08 RUT 20 4:34 11 80 TD
3:56 IND 45 2:15 7 27 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 RUT 26 2:53 7 48 Downs
6:09 RUT 29 2:48 10 71 TD
3:19 IND 48 1:48 5 -11 Downs
3:19 0:00 0 0

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 61 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 20 for 16 yards (8-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(14:55 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 20
(14:45 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 21 for 1 yard (22-J.Johnson47-M.McFadden).
No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 21
(14:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 21
(14:11 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 40 yards from RUT 21 to IU 39 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39
(14:03 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 37 for -2 yards (17-D.Jennings).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - IND 37
(13:30 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 36
(12:48 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
Punt
4 & 13 - IND 36
(12:45 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 38 yards from IU 36 to RUT 26 fair catch by 4-A.Young.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26
(12:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 39 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39
(11:44 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco runs ob at RUT 47 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 47
(11:44 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to IU 48 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(11:44 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 48
(11:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 45 for 3 yards (2-R.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 45
(10:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU 45 for no gain (87-M.Ziemba1-D.Matthews).
Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 45
(10:10 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from IU 45. 2-R.Taylor to IU 5 for 1 yard (47-B.Taylor).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 5
(10:00 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 8 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 8
(9:30 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 8
(9:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
Punt
4 & 7 - IND 8
(9:19 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 8 to IU 43 fair catch by 2-A.Young.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43
(9:15 - 1st) 4-A.Young to IU 41 for 2 yards (55-C.Person47-M.McFadden).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 41
(8:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young runs ob at IU 39 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 39
(8:26 - 1st) 18-B.Melton to IU 38 for 1 yard (2-R.Taylor).
Penalty
4 & 5 - RUT 38
(7:47 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at IU 38. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23
(7:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:35 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

IND Hoosiers  - FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 57 yards from RUT 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 29 for 21 yards. Penalty on IU 42-D.Bonhomme Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19
(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 27 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
Penalty
2 & 2 - IND 33
(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 46 for 13 yards. Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 33. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 12 - IND 23
(6:33 - 1st) Penalty on IU 51-M.Nworah False start 5 yards enforced at IU 23. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 17 - IND 18
(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 35 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery9-T.Maddox-Williams).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35
(6:33 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 40 for 25 yards (0-C.Izien).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40
(4:38 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 18 for 22 yards (7-B.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18
(4:34 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 16 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 16
(4:06 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - IND 16
(3:30 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 17 for -1 yard. Penalty on RUT 58-M.Toure Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at RUT 17.
-15 YD
1 & 8 - IND 8
(3:10 - 1st) to RUT 23 for -15 yards.
No Gain
2 & 23 - IND 23
(3:10 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
-1 YD
3 & 23 - IND 23
(2:36 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to RUT 24 for -1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 24 - IND 24
(1:50 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Downs (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 25 for 25 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on RUT 11-D.Singleton Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15
(1:35 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 18 for 3 yards (55-C.Person).
Sack
2 & 7 - RUT 18
(1:00 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 12 for -6 yards (3-T.Mullen).
+3 YD
3 & 13 - RUT 12
(0:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 15 for 3 yards (40-C.Williams).

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - IND 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 15 to IU 39 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.

IND Hoosiers  - FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39
(14:53 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 42 for 3 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - IND 42
(14:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 46 for 12 yards (7-B.White).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46
(14:00 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 45 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - IND 45
(13:30 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 29 for 16 yards (11-D.Singleton).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29
(13:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to RUT 15 for 14 yards (7-B.White11-D.Singleton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15
(12:11 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 13 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
Sack
2 & 8 - IND 13
(11:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix sacked at RUT 17 for -4 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - IND 17
(10:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 10 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 10
(10:06 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:02 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 16 for 16 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 16
(9:57 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 16
(9:53 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 16 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 10 - RUT 16
(9:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 5 for -11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
Penalty
4 & 21 - RUT 5
(8:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 2 yards enforced at RUT 5. No Play.
Punt
4 & 23 - RUT 3
(8:26 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 43 yards from RUT 3. 2-R.Taylor to RUT 48 for -2 yards (29-L.Stevens7-B.White).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48
(8:18 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 45 for 3 yards (50-J.Turner8-T.Fogg).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 45
(7:40 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 43 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 43
(7:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
Punt
4 & 5 - IND 43
(7:10 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 29 yards from RUT 43 to RUT 14 fair catch by 2-A.Young.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Interception (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14
(7:03 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 15 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 15
(6:34 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 19 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson).
Int
3 & 5 - RUT 19
(6:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-J.King at RUT 8. 18-J.King to RUT 6 for 2 yards (71-R.O'Neal54-C.Paillant).

IND Hoosiers  - TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 6 - IND 6
(5:51 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 4 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg99-M.Dwumfour).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - IND 4
(5:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to RUT 1 for 3 yards (21-T.Avery).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 1
(5:05 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Interception (1 plays, 55 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell kicks 64 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 17 for 16 yards (88-A.Barner4-C.Jones).
Int
1 & 10 - RUT 17
(4:49 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at RUT 28. 23-J.Williams to RUT 28 for no gain.

IND Hoosiers  - TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28
(4:43 - 2nd) 6-S.James to RUT 26 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi97-M.Tverdov).
Penalty
2 & 8 - IND 26
(4:21 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 50-J.Turner Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 21
(4:12 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 9-T.Maddox-Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 21. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16
(3:53 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 15 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg17-D.Jennings).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - IND 15
(3:19 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:13 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(3:13 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 27
(2:40 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 26 for -1 yard (22-J.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 26
(2:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 33 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 33
(1:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 33 to IU 26 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.

IND Hoosiers  - Halftime (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 26
(1:22 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien). Penalty on IU 72-D.Powell Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 28. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 18 - IND 18
(0:51 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix kneels at IU 16 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 20 - IND 16
(0:27 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix kneels at IU 13 for -3 yards.

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 58 yards from RUT 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 16 for 9 yards (29-L.Stevens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 16
(14:56 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 16 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 16
(14:28 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
-5 YD
3 & 10 - IND 16
(14:20 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 11 for -5 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
Punt
4 & 15 - IND 11
(13:44 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 11 to RUT 48 fair catch by 2-A.Young.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Interception (5 plays, -16 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(13:37 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 36 for 16 yards (3-T.Mullen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36
(13:10 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 34 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 34
(12:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RUT 34
(12:45 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
Int
4 & 8 - RUT 34
(12:40 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-M.McFadden at IU 30. 47-M.McFadden to IU 32 for 2 yards.

IND Hoosiers  - FG (4 plays, 55 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+63 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32
(12:33 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 5 for 63 yards (7-B.White0-C.Izien). Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at RUT 5.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20
(11:58 - 3rd) 6-S.James to RUT 12 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi7-B.White).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - IND 12
(11:22 - 3rd) 6-S.James to RUT 11 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 11
(10:50 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 13 for -2 yards (7-B.White0-C.Izien).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 13
(10:10 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:08 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 62 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 20 for 17 yards (88-A.Barner).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(10:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 25 for 5 yards (92-A.Bryant).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 25
(9:28 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 21-J.Langan. 21-J.Langan to RUT 31 for 6 yards (2-R.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 31
(8:55 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 31
(8:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to RUT 37 for 6 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 37
(8:00 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews22-J.Johnson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44
(7:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for -4 yards (2-R.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 40
(7:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 43 for 3 yards (25-C.Wilson).
Penalty
3 & 11 - RUT 43
(6:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on IU 51-J.Swann Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RUT 43. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 42
(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to IU 38 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden98-J.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 38
(6:13 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 37 for 1 yard (92-A.Bryant).
+37 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 37
(5:41 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(5:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on RUT 54-C.Paillant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(5:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.

IND Hoosiers  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:34 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(5:34 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 45 for 20 yards (7-B.White).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45
(5:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 21-J.Swinton. 21-J.Swinton to RUT 38 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 38
(4:44 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Swinton. Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 38. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 23
(4:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on RUT 0-C.Izien Pass interference 10 yards enforced at RUT 23. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13
(4:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to RUT 2 for 11 yards (8-T.Fogg7-B.White).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - IND 2
(3:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:56 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:56 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to IU 45 for 55 yards (3-T.Fryfogle31-B.Fitzgerald).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45
(3:46 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 37 for 8 yards (24-B.Bonds).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 37
(3:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 34 for 3 yards (3-T.Mullen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 34
(3:06 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 34. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24
(3:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 22 for 2 yards (3-T.Mullen).
No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 22
(2:40 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 22
(2:20 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to IU 18 for 4 yards (51-J.Swann).
No Gain
4 & 4 - RUT 18
(1:41 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.

IND Hoosiers  - TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18
(1:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 36 for 18 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36
(0:51 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 40 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - IND 40
(0:19 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 48 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48
(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 15 for 37 yards (0-C.Izien).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15
(14:20 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to RUT 10 for 5 yards (92-M.Ahanotu50-J.Turner).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - IND 10
(13:42 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to RUT 1 for 9 yards (0-C.Izien).
No Gain
1 & 1 - IND 1
(13:27 - 4th) 9-M.Penix to RUT 1 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - IND 1
(12:40 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:37 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:37 - 4th) 80-C.Freeman kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for 18 yards (2-R.Taylor).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26
(12:31 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 42 for 16 yards (5-J.Burgess).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 42
(12:05 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 47 for 11 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47
(11:39 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to IU 29 for 18 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29
(11:24 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 30 for -1 yard (22-J.Johnson47-M.McFadden).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 30
(10:53 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 29 for 1 yard (51-J.Swann50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 29
(10:15 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 22 for 7 yards (22-J.Johnson).
-4 YD
4 & 3 - RUT 22
(9:44 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to IU 26 for -4 yards (23-J.Williams).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 26
(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on IU 92-A.Bryant Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at IU 26. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13
(9:39 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 21 for 8 yards (0-C.Izien).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - IND 21
(8:54 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 23 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23
(8:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 4 yards (2-A.Young).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 27
(7:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 25 for -2 yards (7-B.White).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - IND 25
(6:30 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
Punt
4 & 5 - IND 28
(6:20 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 43 yards from IU 28 Downed at the RUT 29.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29
(6:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 33 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 33
(5:50 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 42 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 42
(5:34 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 49 for 7 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 49
(5:16 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 43 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43
(4:49 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 40 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 40
(4:29 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 40
(4:22 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU 26 for 14 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26
(4:00 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to IU 21 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 21
(3:35 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 16 for 5 yards (1-W.Philyor).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16
(3:28 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(3:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on IU 4-C.Jones Pass interference 1 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(3:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to IU 1 FUMBLES. to IU 1 for no gain.

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:21 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 16 yards from RUT 35. 2-A.Young to IU 48 for 1 yard.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Downs (5 plays, -11 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(3:19 - 4th) Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IU 48. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 33
(3:19 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at IU 47 for -14 yards (3-T.Mullen6-S.James).
+1 YD
2 & 24 - RUT 47
(2:55 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to IU 46 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
Sack
3 & 23 - RUT 46
(2:40 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 45 for -9 yards (4-C.Jones).
+53 YD
4 & 32 - RUT 45
(2:04 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
-9 YD
4 & 32 - RUT 45
(1:31 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 36 for -9 yards. Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at RUT 36.

IND Hoosiers  - End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31
(1:31 - 4th) 9-M.Penix kneels at RUT 32 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - IND 32
(0:51 - 4th) 9-M.Penix kneels at RUT 33 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - IND 33
(0:22 - 4th) 9-M.Penix kneels at RUT 34 for -1 yard.
