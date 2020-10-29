Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|FRESNO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 6:52
9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
06:26
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:12
6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:45
pos
0
0
Touchdown 1:09
9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
106
yds
03:14
pos
10
23
Touchdown 8:05
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
17
yds
02:41
pos
10
37
Touchdown 0:48
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
01:15
pos
16
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|24
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|381
|432
|Total Plays
|72
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|84
|Rush Attempts
|39
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|223
|348
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.6
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|32
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-32
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|348
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|10/23
|141
|0
|0
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|7/10
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|12
|89
|0
|35
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|12
|35
|1
|15
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|8
|26
|0
|9
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|5
|1
|0
|5
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|12
|8
|130
|1
|27
|
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|5
|4
|50
|0
|27
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|9
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Walker 1 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hickerson-Rooks 15 DL
|B. Hickerson-Rooks
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Patchan 1 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Liss 96 K
|R. Liss
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|42.6
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|6
|22.0
|35
|0
|
T. Francis 10 DB
|T. Francis
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|2
|16.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|22/32
|311
|3
|0
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3/4
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|23
|95
|2
|32
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Bigelow 28 RB
|J. Bigelow
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|9
|-37
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|8
|5
|87
|0
|38
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|6
|5
|69
|1
|33
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|4
|4
|60
|0
|34
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|4
|3
|48
|1
|23
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|7
|4
|42
|1
|24
|
E. Brooks 85 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|3
|37
|0
|15
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perales 54 DL
|D. Perales
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. King Jr. 11 LB
|S. King Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fuller 36 P
|C. Fuller
|5
|44.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|3
|15.0
|17
|0
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
|P. Elima-Jeune
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(14:51 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 25 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 25(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 36 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 39 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 39(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 36 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 36(14:00 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 36(13:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards from CSU 36. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for 8 yards.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 86 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(13:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 14(12:46 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 14. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 19(12:40 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 34 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(12:14 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 37(11:34 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 37(10:56 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs ob at FRE 45 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(10:31 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 47(9:55 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 49 for 4 yards.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 49(9:16 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to CSU 26 for 23 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(8:38 - 1st) 5-J.Cropper to CSU 17 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 17(8:10 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 15 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(7:36 - 1st) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 13(6:52 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 16 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(6:39 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 37 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(6:23 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 40 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 40(6:04 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 40(5:56 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to FRE 48 for 12 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(5:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio pushed ob at FRE 13 for 35 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(5:08 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 8 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 8(4:40 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 6 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 6(4:16 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 6(4:12 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 55 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 21 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(4:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(3:57 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - FRESNO 23(3:17 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 24 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 24(2:37 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 57 yards from FRE 24 Downed at the CSU 19.
COLOST
Rams
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 37 for 18 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(2:05 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 44 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 44(1:46 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 47 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(1:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to FRE 44 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 44(1:01 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio scrambles runs ob at FRE 43 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(0:41 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 52-A.Korutz False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLOST 48(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 42 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 42(0:05 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio runs ob at FRE 31 for 11 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 20 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 20 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:19 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 13 for 7 yards. Penalty on FRE 99-D.Perales Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 20. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 15(14:05 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:57 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 59 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 23 for 17 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(13:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at FRE 47 for 24 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(13:35 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 48 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48(13:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 39 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(12:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 35(12:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers. Team penalty on CSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(12:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 21 for -1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 21(11:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at CSU 17 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 17(11:05 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 10-T.Francis to CSU 26 for 23 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(10:55 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 28 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 28(10:28 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 33 for 5 yards.
|-14 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 33(10:02 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 19 FUMBLES (31-S.King). 7-T.Centeio to CSU 19 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - COLOST 19(9:15 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 19 to FRE 32 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(9:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 46 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(8:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 46(8:50 - 2nd) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 46. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - FRESNO 41(8:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 39 for -2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 17 - FRESNO 39(8:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 46 for 15 yards.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - FRESNO 46(7:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 32 for 14 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(6:41 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 21 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(6:24 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(6:07 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 41(6:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 41(5:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 41(5:49 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards from CSU 41 to FRE End Zone. touchback. Penalty on FRE 81-J.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 41. No Play.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(5:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 44 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 44(5:03 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 46 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 46(4:29 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLOST 46(4:25 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 37 yards from FRE 46 to FRE 9 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 9(4:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 2 for -7 yards (15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - FRESNO 2(3:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 9 for 7 yards.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 9(3:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 34 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(2:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48(1:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Penalty on FRE 8-C.Coleman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 48. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - FRESNO 33(1:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 34 for 1 yard.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 19 - FRESNO 34(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 33 for 33 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(1:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33(1:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks pushed ob at CSU 25 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25(1:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims pushed ob at CSU 15 for 10 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(1:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 31 for 24 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(0:57 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio scrambles to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:39 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:35 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:28 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 29 yards from CSU 35 out of bounds at the FRE 36. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 36.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 20 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(14:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20(14:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 26 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 26(14:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 26(14:14 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 42 yards from FRE 26. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 41 for 9 yards.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:03 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 42(13:41 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 49(13:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 49(13:07 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from CSU 49 out of bounds at the FRE 11.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(12:58 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 11 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 11(12:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly pushed ob at FRE 20 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 20(11:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Mims. Penalty on FRE 65-S.Tuitele Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 13 for -9 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - FRESNO 13(10:29 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 51 yards from FRE 13 Downed at the CSU 36.
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(10:18 - 3rd) 18-T.Pannunzio pushed ob at CSU 37 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 37(10:07 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 50 for 13 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(9:55 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 36 for 14 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(9:32 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 1-J.Walker. 1-J.Walker to FRE 28 for 8 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - COLOST 49(9:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 49 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 23 - COLOST 49(8:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 45 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 19 - COLOST 45(8:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 33 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - COLOST 33(7:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 67 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(7:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(7:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 50 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 50(6:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -15 yards (1-S.Patchan15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 18 - FRESNO 35(6:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs ob at CSU 48 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 48(5:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 47 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(5:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47(5:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 9 for 38 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9(5:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 14 for -5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - FRESNO 14(4:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - FRESNO 13(3:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on CSU 9-L.Stewart Pass interference 11 yards enforced at CSU 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2(3:44 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 1 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1(3:06 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 1(2:47 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 44 for 35 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(2:35 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 34 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(2:21 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - COLOST 44(2:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - COLOST 44(2:07 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 35 for 9 yards.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 35(1:52 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers pushed ob at FRE 8 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - COLOST 8(1:32 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 5 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 5(1:07 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 2 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 2(0:41 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 3 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 3(0:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 8(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 16 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(14:20 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 29 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(14:06 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Pauwels.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(14:02 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 37 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 37(13:15 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 42 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(12:44 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 45(12:03 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 47 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 47(11:37 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 41 for -6 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FRESNO 41(11:03 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 31 yards from FRE 41 Downed at the CSU 28.
COLOST
Rams
- Fumble (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(10:54 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Penalty on CSU 7-T.Centeio Intentional grounding 9 yards enforced at CSU 28. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - COLOST 19(10:54 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio sacked at CSU 17 for -2 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 99-D.Perales to CSU 17 for no gain.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(10:39 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 8 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 8(10:02 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 9 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 9(9:45 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 6 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6(9:01 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 6 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 6(8:35 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (12 plays, 57 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 4th) 28-C.Silva kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 22 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(7:53 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 37 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 37(7:37 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 41 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(7:18 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 45 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 45(7:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Walker.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 45(6:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 28 for 27 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(6:40 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to FRE 22 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 22(6:10 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 22(5:54 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 18 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(5:15 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to FRE 13 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 13(4:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles pushed ob at FRE 12 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 12(4:28 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 12(4:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to FRE 13 for -1 yard.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13(4:16 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 21 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 21(3:34 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 22 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 22(2:52 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 20 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FRESNO 20(2:09 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 39 yards from FRE 20. 18-T.Pannunzio to FRE 36 for 23 yards.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(1:56 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at FRE 44 for -8 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLOST 44(1:46 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 20-A.Vivens. 20-A.Vivens to FRE 43 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - COLOST 43(1:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 30 for 13 yards.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 30(1:07 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to FRE 20 for 10 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(0:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
