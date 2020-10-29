Drive Chart
COLOST
FRESNO

Preview not available

Preview not available
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:52
9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
06:26
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:44
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 4:12
96-R.Liss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
02:32
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:05
32-M.McElroy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
81
yds
02:16
pos
9
7
Point After TD 13:57
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 11:12
6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:45
pos
0
0
Field Goal 11:05
28-C.Silva 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
02:52
pos
10
10
Touchdown 6:41
20-R.Rivers runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
02:38
pos
10
16
Point After TD 6:32
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 1:09
9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
106
yds
03:14
pos
10
23
Point After TD 1:03
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 2:47
20-R.Rivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
56
yds
04:56
pos
10
30
Point After TD 2:43
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:05
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
17
yds
02:41
pos
10
37
Point After TD 7:58
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 0:48
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
01:15
pos
16
38
Point After TD 0:41
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 24
Rushing 9 6
Passing 11 16
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 10-18
4th Down Conv 1-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 381 432
Total Plays 72 79
Avg Gain 5.3 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 158 84
Rush Attempts 39 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.0
Yards Passing 223 348
Comp. - Att. 17-33 25-36
Yards Per Pass 6.8 8.0
Penalties - Yards 7-70 5-50
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.6 5-44.0
Return Yards 32 8
Punts - Returns 2-32 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 0-0 370717
Fresno State 0-1 7177738
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 223 PASS YDS 348
158 RUSH YDS 84
381 TOTAL YDS 432
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 141 0 0 95.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 141 0 0 95.0
T. Centeio 10/23 141 0 0
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 82 1 0 171.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 82 1 0 171.9
P. O'Brien 7/10 82 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Centeio 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 89 0
T. Centeio 12 89 0 35
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 1
M. McElroy Jr. 12 35 1 15
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
A. Vivens 8 26 0 9
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Hunter 1 6 0 6
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
P. O'Brien 5 1 0 5
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Pannunzio 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 8 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 1
T. McBride 12 8 130 1 27
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
N. Craig-Myers 5 4 50 0 27
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
E. Scott 9 3 30 0 11
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. McElroy Jr. 1 1 12 0 12
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Vivens 1 1 1 0 1
J. Walker 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Walker 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kamara 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hickerson-Rooks 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
B. Hickerson-Rooks 1-1 1.5 0
S. Patchan 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
S. Patchan 1-1 1.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Liss 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
R. Liss 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 3
R. Stonehouse 5 42.6 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.0 35 0
T. Pannunzio 6 22.0 35 0
T. Francis 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Francis 1 23.0 23 0
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Wright 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 23 0
T. Pannunzio 2 16.0 23 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 311 3 0 181.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 289 1 3 124.4
J. Haener 22/32 311 3 0
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 37 0 0 152.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 37 0 0 152.7
B. Wooldridge 3/4 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 95 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 79 1
R. Rivers 23 95 2 32
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Cropper 2 15 0 9
J. Bigelow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Bigelow 3 7 0 8
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Mims 4 6 0 4
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
J. Haener 9 -37 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
K. Wheatfall 8 5 87 0 38
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Rivers 6 5 69 1 33
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
J. Kelly 4 4 60 0 34
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Mims 4 3 48 1 23
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Cropper 7 4 42 1 24
E. Brooks 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
E. Brooks 3 3 37 0 15
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Glaspie 2 1 5 0 5
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Pauwels Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Dumais 1-0 1.0 0
D. Johnson 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
D. Perales 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Perales 1-0 1.0 0
S. King Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. King Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
C. Silva 1/1 34 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fuller 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
C. Fuller 5 44.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 14 0
J. Kelly 3 15.0 17 0
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Rivers 1 0.0 0 0
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
P. Elima-Jeune 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 37 0
R. Rivers 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 22 1:20 5 14 Punt
6:44 COLOST 22 2:32 8 72 FG
2:21 COLOST 19 2:16 12 81
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 COLOST 26 1:45 3 -7 Punt
6:32 COLOST 30 0:43 4 11 Punt
5:36 FRESNO 44 1:11 3 -2 Punt
1:03 COLOST 31 0:35 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 COLOST 41 0:56 3 8 Punt
10:18 COLOST 36 2:35 8 31 Downs
2:43 COLOST 44 2:28 9 53 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 COLOST 28 0:00 2 55 Fumble
7:58 COLOST 30 3:34 12 57 Downs
1:56 FRESNO 36 1:15 5 36 TD
1:56 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 FRESNO 14 6:26 13 86 TD
4:07 FRESNO 21 1:30 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 FRESNO 23 2:52 8 60 FG
9:10 FRESNO 32 2:38 7 68 TD
4:17 FRESNO 9 3:14 11 91 TD
0:28 FRESNO 26 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 20 0:46 3 6 Punt
12:58 FRESNO 11 2:29 6 2 Punt
7:39 FRESNO 33 4:56 13 67 TD
0:08 FRESNO 3 0:05 2 5
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 COLOST 17 2:41 5 17 TD
4:16 FRESNO 13 2:07 3 7 Punt
0:41 FRESNO 5 0:01 1 -1 Game
0:41 0:00 0 0

COLOST Rams  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(14:51 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 25 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 25
(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 36 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 39 for 3 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 39
(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 36 for -3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:00 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 36
(13:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards from CSU 36. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for 8 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 86 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(13:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(12:46 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 14. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 19
(12:40 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 34 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(12:14 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 37
(11:34 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for no gain.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 37
(10:56 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs ob at FRE 45 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(10:31 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 47
(9:55 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 49 for 4 yards.
+23 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 49
(9:16 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to CSU 26 for 23 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(8:38 - 1st) 5-J.Cropper to CSU 17 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 17
(8:10 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 15 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(7:36 - 1st) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 13
(6:52 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

COLOST Rams  - FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 16 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(6:39 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 37 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(6:23 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 40 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 40
(6:04 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 40
(5:56 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to FRE 48 for 12 yards.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(5:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio pushed ob at FRE 13 for 35 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(5:08 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 8 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 8
(4:40 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 6 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - COLOST 6
(4:16 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - COLOST 6
(4:12 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:07 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 55 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 21 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(4:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(3:57 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 23
(3:17 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 24 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 24
(2:37 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 57 yards from FRE 24 Downed at the CSU 19.

COLOST Rams

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 37 for 18 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(2:05 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 44 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 44
(1:46 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 47 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(1:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to FRE 44 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 44
(1:01 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio scrambles runs ob at FRE 43 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 43
(0:41 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 52-A.Korutz False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 43. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 48
(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 42 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 42
(0:05 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio runs ob at FRE 31 for 11 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 20 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 20 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:19 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 13 for 7 yards. Penalty on FRE 99-D.Perales Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 20. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 15
(14:05 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:57 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:57 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 59 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 23 for 17 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(13:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at FRE 47 for 24 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(13:35 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 48 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 39 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(12:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 35
(12:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers. Team penalty on CSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(12:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 21 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 21
(11:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at CSU 17 for 4 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:05 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:00 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 10-T.Francis to CSU 26 for 23 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(10:55 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 28 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 28
(10:28 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 33 for 5 yards.
-14 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 33
(10:02 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 19 FUMBLES (31-S.King). 7-T.Centeio to CSU 19 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 19
(9:15 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 19 to FRE 32 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32
(9:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 46 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(8:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(8:50 - 2nd) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 46. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 41
(8:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 39 for -2 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 39
(8:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 46 for 15 yards.
+14 YD
4 & 2 - FRESNO 46
(7:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 32 for 14 yards.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32
(6:41 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 21 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(6:24 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 41 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(6:07 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 41
(6:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 41
(5:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 41
(5:49 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards from CSU 41 to FRE End Zone. touchback. Penalty on FRE 81-J.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 41. No Play.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(5:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 44 for no gain.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 44
(5:03 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 46 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - COLOST 46
(4:29 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 46
(4:25 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 37 yards from FRE 46 to FRE 9 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 9
(4:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 2 for -7 yards (15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
+7 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 2
(3:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 9 for 7 yards.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 9
(3:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 34 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(2:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Penalty on FRE 8-C.Coleman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 48. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - FRESNO 33
(1:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 34 for 1 yard.
+33 YD
3 & 19 - FRESNO 34
(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 33 for 33 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(1:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(1:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks pushed ob at CSU 25 for 8 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25
(1:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims pushed ob at CSU 15 for 10 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(1:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:03 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:03 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 31 for 24 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 31
(0:57 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio scrambles to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:39 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:35 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:28 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 29 yards from CSU 35 out of bounds at the FRE 36. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 36.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(0:28 - 2nd) kneels at FRE 25 for -1 yard.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 20 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(14:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(14:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 26 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FRESNO 26
(14:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 26
(14:14 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 42 yards from FRE 26. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 41 for 9 yards.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(14:03 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 42
(13:41 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - COLOST 49
(13:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Walker.
Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 49
(13:07 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from CSU 49 out of bounds at the FRE 11.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(12:58 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 11 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(12:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly pushed ob at FRE 20 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 20
(11:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Mims. Penalty on FRE 65-S.Tuitele Holding declined.
Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 13 for -9 yards (42-M.Kamara).
Punt
4 & 19 - FRESNO 13
(10:29 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 51 yards from FRE 13 Downed at the CSU 36.

COLOST Rams  - Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(10:18 - 3rd) 18-T.Pannunzio pushed ob at CSU 37 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 37
(10:07 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 50 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 50
(9:55 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 36 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(9:32 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 1-J.Walker. 1-J.Walker to FRE 28 for 8 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 49
(9:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 49 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 23 - COLOST 49
(8:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 45 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 19 - COLOST 45
(8:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 33 for 12 yards.
No Gain
4 & 7 - COLOST 33
(7:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 67 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(7:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 10 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(7:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 50 for 7 yards.
Sack
2 & 3 - FRESNO 50
(6:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -15 yards (1-S.Patchan15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
+17 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 35
(6:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs ob at CSU 48 for 17 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 48
(5:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(5:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(5:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 9 for 38 yards.
-5 YD
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(5:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 14 for -5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 14
(4:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 13 - FRESNO 13
(3:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on CSU 9-L.Stewart Pass interference 11 yards enforced at CSU 13. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2
(3:44 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 1 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1
(3:06 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 1 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 1
(2:47 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

COLOST Rams  - Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:43 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 44 for 35 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(2:35 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 34 for 22 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(2:21 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 44
(2:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - COLOST 44
(2:07 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 35 for 9 yards.
+27 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 35
(1:52 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers pushed ob at FRE 8 for 27 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - COLOST 8
(1:32 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 5 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 5
(1:07 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 2 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 2
(0:41 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 3 for -1 yard.
No Gain
4 & 3 - COLOST 3
(0:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.

FRESNO Bulldogs

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 3
(0:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 3
(0:03 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 8 for 5 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs

Result Play
+8 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 8
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 16 for 8 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(14:20 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 29 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29
(14:06 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Pauwels.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29
(14:02 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 37 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 37
(13:15 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 42 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(12:44 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 45
(12:03 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 47 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 5 - FRESNO 47
(11:37 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 41 for -6 yards (1-S.Patchan).
Punt
4 & 11 - FRESNO 41
(11:03 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 31 yards from FRE 41 Downed at the CSU 28.

COLOST Rams  - Fumble (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(10:54 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Penalty on CSU 7-T.Centeio Intentional grounding 9 yards enforced at CSU 28. No Play.
Sack
2 & 19 - COLOST 19
(10:54 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio sacked at CSU 17 for -2 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 99-D.Perales to CSU 17 for no gain.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(10:39 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 8 for 9 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 8
(10:02 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 9 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 9
(9:45 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 6 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6
(9:01 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 6 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 6
(8:35 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:58 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

COLOST Rams  - Downs (12 plays, 57 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:58 - 4th) 28-C.Silva kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 22 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(7:53 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 37 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 37
(7:37 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 41 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(7:18 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 45 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 45
(7:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Walker.
+27 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 45
(6:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 28 for 27 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(6:40 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to FRE 22 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 22
(6:10 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 22
(5:54 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 18 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 18
(5:15 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to FRE 13 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 13
(4:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles pushed ob at FRE 12 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 4 - COLOST 12
(4:28 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
-1 YD
4 & 4 - COLOST 12
(4:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to FRE 13 for -1 yard.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13
(4:16 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 21 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 21
(3:34 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 22 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 22
(2:52 - 4th) 28-J.Bigelow to FRE 20 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 20
(2:09 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 39 yards from FRE 20. 18-T.Pannunzio to FRE 36 for 23 yards.

COLOST Rams  - TD (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(1:56 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at FRE 44 for -8 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Holding declined.
+1 YD
2 & 18 - COLOST 44
(1:46 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 20-A.Vivens. 20-A.Vivens to FRE 43 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
3 & 17 - COLOST 43
(1:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 30 for 13 yards.
+10 YD
4 & 4 - COLOST 30
(1:07 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to FRE 20 for 10 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(0:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:41 - 4th) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:41 - 4th) 93-J.Terry kicks 60 yards from CSU 35 to the FRE 5 downed by 20-R.Rivers.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 5
(0:40 - 4th) 9-J.Haener kneels at FRE 4 for -1 yard.
