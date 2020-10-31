Drive Chart
|
|
|KSTATE
|WVU
Key Players
|
|
M. Knowles
4 WR
35 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
|
J. Doege
2 QB
301 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -3 RuYds
Field Goal 8:37
10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WVU Running into kicker declined.
9
plays
64
yds
04:10
pos
3
0
Touchdown 12:32
2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:17
pos
3
9
Touchdown 3:46
2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:49
pos
3
23
Touchdown 1:14
15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
02:33
pos
9
24
Touchdown 7:57
15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 10-D.Tonkery at KST 18. 10-D.Tonkery runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
33
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|225
|485
|Total Plays
|61
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|184
|Rush Attempts
|23
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|184
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-28
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.2
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|15
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|19/37
|184
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|9
|22
|0
|7
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|3
|12
|0
|10
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|7
|-9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|8
|4
|39
|0
|18
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|2
|2
|37
|0
|28
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|11
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
N. Lenners 87 FB
|N. Lenners
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Render 20 WR
|D. Render
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 26 DB
|W. Jones II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 21 DB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Key 27 DB
|C. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/2
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|39.0
|1
|46
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|2
|34.5
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|20.8
|46
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|22/34
|301
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|24
|102
|1
|19
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|14
|85
|0
|36
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|6
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|7
|3
|104
|0
|58
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|2
|53
|0
|32
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|5
|4
|31
|1
|15
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|4
|28
|0
|10
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|3
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Esdale 9 WR
|I. Esdale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 42 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. McGhee 40 K
|K. McGhee
|2
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles pushed ob at KST 19 for 16 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(14:57 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(14:50 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 19(14:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-N.Fortune at KST 40. 11-N.Fortune to KST 44 for -4 yards (4-M.Knowles).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(14:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 33 for 11 yards (19-R.Elder32-J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(14:01 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 30 for 3 yards (56-W.Hubert32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 30(13:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WVU 30(13:32 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at KST 34 for -4 yards (29-K.Duke).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - WVU 34(12:51 - 1st) 30-E.Staley 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(12:47 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 40 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo11-N.Fortune).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 40(12:16 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KST 49 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(11:50 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to WVU 48 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 48(11:12 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to WVU 20 for 28 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:38 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to WVU 12 for 8 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 12(9:58 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter pushed ob at WVU 2 for 10 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - KSTATE 2(9:26 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to WVU 2 for no gain (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 2(8:49 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 29-K.Duke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 2(8:42 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 2(8:37 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WVU Running into kicker declined.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (19 plays, 72 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 59 yards from KST 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 26 for 20 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 35 for 9 yards (26-W.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 35(8:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 43 for 8 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(7:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 43(7:32 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 50 for 7 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 50(7:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KST 43 for 7 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(6:41 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on KST 32-J.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(6:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 32 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 32(5:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 32(5:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 17 for 15 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe19-R.Elder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(5:02 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 14 for 3 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 14(4:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 14(4:36 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KST 6 for 8 yards (31-J.McPherson). Penalty on KST 29-K.Duke Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - WVU 6(4:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WVU 6(4:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on KST 6-J.Gardner Holding 3 yards enforced at KST 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - WVU 3(4:28 - 1st) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 2 yards enforced at KST 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - WVU 1(4:28 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 0-B.Ford-Wheaton False start 5 yards enforced at KST 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - WVU 6(4:23 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at KST 2 for 4 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 2(3:51 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 1 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke55-C.Fletcher).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 1(3:09 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 2 for -1 yard.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Interception (2 plays, -41 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to WVU 47 for 46 yards (4-A.Addae).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(2:57 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to WVU 49 for -2 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 49(2:30 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Mahone at WVU 12. 29-S.Mahone to WVU 12 for no gain (16-S.Porter).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(2:23 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 10 for -2 yards (29-K.Duke).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - WVU 10(1:51 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 2 for -8 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - WVU 2(1:17 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 3 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley0-E.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - WVU 3(0:37 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 41 yards from WVU 3. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 36 for 8 yards (51-J.Abbott).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:27 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to WVU 34 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 34(15:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 34(14:55 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 34(14:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(14:44 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones92-E.Huggins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 37(14:08 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for -2 yards (22-D.Green).
|+58 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 35(13:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton pushed ob at KST 7 for 58 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - WVU 7(13:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KST 5 for 2 yards (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 5(12:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 5(12:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 53 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 20 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(12:22 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 25 for 5 yards (90-A.Mesidor1-T.Fields).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25(11:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KST 33 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae). Penalty on KST 50-C.Beebe Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(11:22 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 16 for -4 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 16(10:42 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - KSTATE 16(10:36 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 35 yards from KST 16 to WVU 49 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(10:29 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for -2 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 47(10:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at KST 21 for 32 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(9:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KST 17 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 17(9:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 17(9:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to KST 9 for 8 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - WVU 9(8:38 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Fumble (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 41 yards from WVU 35 to KST 24 fair catch by 16-S.Porter.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(8:31 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 25 for 1 yard (50-J.Bartlett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 25(8:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 5 yards (50-J.Bartlett5-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 30(7:23 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 35 for 5 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:55 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 35 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:17 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 38(5:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 16-S.Porter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 38(5:34 - 2nd) 43-J.Blumer punts 32 yards from KST 38. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 FUMBLES. 39-D.Bonamico to WVU 31 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(5:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin pushed ob at WVU 48 for 17 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(5:03 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 16 for 36 yards (26-W.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 16(4:24 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 15 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 15(3:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 27 for 19 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(3:33 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(3:29 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 36 for 9 yards (50-J.Bartlett7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 36(3:05 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 41 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(2:43 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to KST 48 for 7 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 48(2:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to WVU 45 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(1:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45(1:36 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at WVU 43 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 43(1:26 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to WVU 35 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(1:14 - 2nd) incomplete.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(1:14 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Halftime (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(1:05 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 5 yards (22-D.Green).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 30(0:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 19 yards (26-W.Jones22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:41 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for no gain (31-J.McPherson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 49(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to KST 50 for 1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 50(0:26 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to KST 44 for 6 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 29(14:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 39 for 10 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(13:57 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes92-E.Huggins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 40(13:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at WVU 50 for 10 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(12:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 45 for 5 yards (22-D.Green).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 45(12:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to KST 42 for 3 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 42(11:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at KST 21 for 21 yards (26-W.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(11:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 19 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson). Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - WVU 31(11:06 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 25 for 6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - WVU 25(10:28 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 23 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 23(9:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to KST 8 for 15 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WVU 8(9:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 8(9:35 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 8(9:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WVU 8(9:20 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Interception (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 64 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 16 for 15 yards (6-E.Loe). Penalty on KST 55-C.Fletcher Holding 8 yards enforced at KST 16.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8(9:11 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 9 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields4-A.Addae).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 9(8:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 21 for 12 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(8:03 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 21(7:57 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 10-D.Tonkery at KST 18. 10-D.Tonkery runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 20 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 22 for 15 yards (6-E.Loe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(7:46 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 22(7:42 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 30(7:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard scrambles to KST 33 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(6:45 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 39 for 6 yards (50-J.Bartlett56-D.Stills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 39(6:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 39(6:00 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 48 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(5:25 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 45 for 7 yards (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 45(4:49 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 47 for -8 yards (55-D.Stills).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 47(4:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 42 for -5 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KSTATE 42(3:39 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 36 yards from KST 42 to WVU 22 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 22(3:34 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 34 for 12 yards (19-R.Elder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(3:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Esdale.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(3:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege to WVU 37 for 3 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 37(2:30 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WVU 43(1:53 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 35 yards from WVU 43. 88-P.Brooks to KST 29 for 7 yards (6-E.Loe29-S.Mahone).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(1:44 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 36 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields5-D.Miller).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 36(1:10 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for -1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 35(0:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 35(0:26 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 37 yards from KST 35 Downed at the WVU 28.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(0:17 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 30 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
KSTATE
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 30(15:00 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 32(14:38 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith pushed ob at WVU 47 for 15 yards (19-R.Elder).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(14:04 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for -1 yard (93-J.Pickle31-J.McPherson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 46(13:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright. Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 21 - KSTATE 36(13:16 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KST 26 for 38 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(12:42 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 24 for 2 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 24(12:04 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 24(11:57 - 4th) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at KST 12 for 12 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe). Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - KSTATE 34(11:29 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 28 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KSTATE 28(10:41 - 4th) 48-C.Legg 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 16 for 16 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(10:31 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 23 for 7 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 23(9:50 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 23(9:44 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 41 for 18 yards (4-A.Addae).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(9:09 - 4th) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 33 for -8 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 33(8:29 - 4th) 15-W.Howard scrambles to KST 36 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 36(7:51 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to KST 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 40(7:11 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 46 yards from KST 40 Downed at the WVU 14.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (10 plays, 43 yards, 5:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 14(6:58 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 11 for -3 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 11(6:19 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at WVU 42 for 31 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(5:38 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 48 for 6 yards (15-R.Hentz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 48(5:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to KST 49 for 3 yards (21-A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 49(4:16 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 49 for no gain (3-K.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 49(3:30 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to KST 47 for 2 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 47(3:05 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 46 for 1 yard (93-J.Pickle32-J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 46(2:20 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 42 for 4 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 42(1:37 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at KST 39 for 3 yards (27-C.Key).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 39(1:31 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 43 FUMBLES (13-C.Taylor). 21-A.Brown runs ob at KST 50 for 7 yards.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- End of Game (3 plays, 25 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(1:23 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 49 for 1 yard (42-B.Brand). Team penalty on WVU Facemasking 15 yards enforced at WVU 49.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(1:00 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 30 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 30(0:20 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 25 for 5 yards.
