Key Players
M. Knowles 4 WR
35 ReYds, ReTD, REC
J. Doege 2 QB
301 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -3 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:37
10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WVU Running into kicker declined.
9
plays
64
yds
04:10
pos
3
0
Field Goal 3:09
30-E.Staley 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
20
plays
72
yds
05:24
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:32
2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:17
pos
3
9
Point After TD 12:27
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:38
4-L.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
01:58
pos
3
16
Point After TD 8:31
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 3:46
2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:49
pos
3
23
Point After TD 3:38
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 1:14
15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
02:33
pos
9
24
Point After TD 1:05
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 9:20
48-C.Legg 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
77
yds
05:40
pos
10
27
Touchdown 7:57
15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 10-D.Tonkery at KST 18. 10-D.Tonkery runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
33
Point After TD 7:51
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:41
48-C.Legg 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
64
yds
00:00
pos
10
37
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 23
Rushing 3 7
Passing 9 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 225 485
Total Plays 61 78
Avg Gain 3.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 41 184
Rush Attempts 23 44
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 4.2
Yards Passing 184 301
Comp. - Att. 19-38 22-34
Yards Per Pass 4.0 8.0
Penalties - Yards 5-28 5-50
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-37.2 2-38.0
Return Yards 15 15
Punts - Returns 2-15 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-14
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Kansas State 4-2 370010
West Virginia 4-2 32110337
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 184 PASS YDS 301
41 RUSH YDS 184
225 TOTAL YDS 485
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Howard 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 184 1 3 85.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 557 3 1 156.6
W. Howard 19/37 184 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Vaughn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 319 4
D. Vaughn 9 22 0 7
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 122 3
H. Trotter 3 12 0 10
K. Mozee 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
K. Mozee 3 10 0 5
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
T. Burns 1 6 0 6
W. Howard 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 116 1
W. Howard 7 -9 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
P. Brooks 8 4 39 0 18
B. Moore 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 234 3
B. Moore 2 2 37 0 28
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
M. Knowles 2 1 35 1 35
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 237 1
C. Taylor 11 3 19 0 9
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
J. Dineen 2 2 19 0 12
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
S. Wheeler 3 3 19 0 8
N. Lenners 87 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Lenners 1 1 8 0 8
D. Render 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
D. Render 2 1 7 0 7
D. Vaughn 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 360 1
D. Vaughn 2 2 1 0 5
K. Duke 29 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Duke 1 0 0 0 0
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Porter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. McPherson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Green 6-1 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Wiley 6-0 1.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Hughes 5-3 0.0 0
R. Elder 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Elder 5-1 0.0 0
C. Fletcher 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Fletcher 5-1 0.0 0
W. Jones II 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Jones II 4-0 0.0 0
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Boye-Doe 3-0 0.0 0
K. Duke 29 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Duke 3-0 1.0 0
J. Pickle 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pickle 3-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 3-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gainous 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Gainous 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gardner 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Gardner 2-0 0.0 0
A. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Sullivan 1-1 0.0 0
R. Hentz II 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hentz II 1-0 0.0 0
C. Key 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Key 1-0 0.0 0
E. Huggins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Huggins 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 21/21
B. Lynch 1/2 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Zentner 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
T. Zentner 3 39.0 1 46
J. Blumer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
J. Blumer 2 34.5 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.8 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
M. Knowles 5 20.8 46 0
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
P. Brooks 2 15.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 29.5 236 2
P. Brooks 2 7.5 8 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 301 2 0 158.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1389 9 3 135.0
J. Doege 22/34 301 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 592 7
L. Brown 24 102 1 19
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 216 3
A. Sinkfield 14 85 0 36
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -52 1
J. Doege 6 -3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 197 3
B. Ford-Wheaton 7 3 104 0 58
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
T. Simmons 3 2 53 0 32
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
M. O'Laughlin 2 2 32 0 17
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 360 1
W. Wright Jr. 5 4 31 1 15
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 138 2
L. Brown 5 4 28 0 10
R. Smith 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 0
R. Smith 2 2 23 0 15
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 224 2
S. James 4 3 18 0 9
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
A. Jennings 3 2 12 1 7
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
S. Ryan 1 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
S. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
I. Esdale 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
I. Esdale 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Fields II 9-6 0.0 0
A. Addae 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Addae 5-1 0.0 0
J. Bartlett 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Bartlett 5-0 1.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Mahone 4-0 0.0 1
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 4-2 0.0 0
D. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Stills 3-0 1.0 0
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler-Semedo 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mesidor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Mesidor 2-0 1.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
N. Fortune 2-1 0.0 1
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Miller 1-2 0.0 0
B. Brand 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brand 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Ryan 0-0 0.0 1
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Tonkery 0-0 0.0 1
D. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Stills 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 19/19
E. Staley 1/2 19 0/0 3
C. Legg 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Legg 2/2 45 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. McGhee 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
K. McGhee 2 38.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Sinkfield 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 3.9 43 0
A. Sinkfield 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 19 0:15 3 37 INT
12:47 KSTATE 34 4:10 9 64 FG
3:06 WVU 47 0:36 2 -41 INT
0:27 WVU 36 0:00 3 2 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 KSTATE 20 1:51 4 -4 Punt
8:31 KSTATE 24 2:57 6 14 Fumble
3:38 KSTATE 27 2:33 10 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 KSTATE 8 1:19 4 90 INT
7:51 KSTATE 22 4:12 9 20 Punt
1:44 KSTATE 29 1:18 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 KSTATE 16 3:24 6 24 Punt
1:23 KSTATE 50 1:03 3 25 Game
1:23 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 KSTATE 44 1:46 4 10 FG Miss
8:33 WVU 26 5:24 19 72 Downs
2:23 WVU 12 1:46 3 -9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 WVU 34 2:17 6 66 TD
10:29 WVU 49 1:58 6 51 TD
5:27 WVU 31 1:49 4 69 TD
1:05 WVU 25 0:39 5 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 5:40 14 67 FG
7:51 0:00 0 0 TD
3:34 WVU 22 1:41 4 21 Punt
0:17 WVU 28 0:00 1 2
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:58 WVU 14 5:27 10 43 Fumble
6:58 0:00 0 0

KSTATE Wildcats  - Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles pushed ob at KST 19 for 16 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19
(14:57 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19
(14:50 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
Int
3 & 10 - KSTATE 19
(14:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-N.Fortune at KST 40. 11-N.Fortune to KST 44 for -4 yards (4-M.Knowles).

WVU Mountaineers  - Missed FG (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44
(14:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 33 for 11 yards (19-R.Elder32-J.Hughes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33
(14:01 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 30 for 3 yards (56-W.Hubert32-J.Hughes).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 30
(13:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
Sack
3 & 7 - WVU 30
(13:32 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at KST 34 for -4 yards (29-K.Duke).
No Good
4 & 11 - WVU 34
(12:51 - 1st) 30-E.Staley 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34
(12:47 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 40 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo11-N.Fortune).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 40
(12:16 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KST 49 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49
(11:50 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to WVU 48 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
+28 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 48
(11:12 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to WVU 20 for 28 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20
(10:38 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to WVU 12 for 8 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 12
(9:58 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter pushed ob at WVU 2 for 10 yards (4-A.Addae).
No Gain
1 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(9:26 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to WVU 2 for no gain (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
No Gain
2 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(8:49 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 29-K.Duke.
No Gain
3 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(8:42 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(8:37 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WVU Running into kicker declined.

WVU Mountaineers  - Downs (19 plays, 72 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:33 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 59 yards from KST 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 26 for 20 yards (24-B.Monty).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26
(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 35 for 9 yards (26-W.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 35
(8:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 43 for 8 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(7:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 43
(7:32 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 50 for 7 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 50
(7:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KST 43 for 7 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(6:41 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on KST 32-J.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33
(6:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 32 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 32
(5:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 32
(5:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 17 for 15 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe19-R.Elder).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17
(5:02 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 14 for 3 yards (93-J.Pickle).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 14
(4:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 14
(4:36 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to KST 6 for 8 yards (31-J.McPherson). Penalty on KST 29-K.Duke Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 6 - WVU 6
(4:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Penalty
2 & 6 - WVU 6
(4:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on KST 6-J.Gardner Holding 3 yards enforced at KST 6. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 3 - WVU 3
(4:28 - 1st) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 2 yards enforced at KST 3. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 1 - WVU 1
(4:28 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 0-B.Ford-Wheaton False start 5 yards enforced at KST 1. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 6 - WVU 6
(4:23 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at KST 2 for 4 yards (3-K.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 2
(3:51 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 1 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke55-C.Fletcher).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 1
(3:09 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 2 for -1 yard.

KSTATE Wildcats

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(3:09 - 1st) 30-E.Staley 19 yards Field Goal is Good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Interception (2 plays, -41 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:06 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to WVU 47 for 46 yards (4-A.Addae).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47
(2:57 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to WVU 49 for -2 yards (23-T.Smith).
Int
2 & 12 - KSTATE 49
(2:30 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Mahone at WVU 12. 29-S.Mahone to WVU 12 for no gain (16-S.Porter).

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(2:23 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 10 for -2 yards (29-K.Duke).
Sack
2 & 12 - WVU 10
(1:51 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 2 for -8 yards (59-D.Wiley).
+1 YD
3 & 20 - WVU 2
(1:17 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 3 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley0-E.Sullivan).
Punt
4 & 19 - WVU 3
(0:37 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 41 yards from WVU 3. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 36 for 8 yards (51-J.Abbott).

KSTATE Wildcats  - Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36
(0:27 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to WVU 34 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 34
(14:55 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
No Good
4 & 8 - KSTATE 34
(14:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(14:44 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones92-E.Huggins).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 37
(14:08 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for -2 yards (22-D.Green).
+58 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 35
(13:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton pushed ob at KST 7 for 58 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - WVU 7
(13:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KST 5 for 2 yards (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WVU 5
(12:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 5
(12:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 53 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 20 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20
(12:22 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 25 for 5 yards (90-A.Mesidor1-T.Fields).
Penalty
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25
(11:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KST 33 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae). Penalty on KST 50-C.Beebe Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20
(11:22 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 16 for -4 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
3 & 14 - KSTATE 16
(10:42 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
Punt
4 & 14 - KSTATE 16
(10:36 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 35 yards from KST 16 to WVU 49 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49
(10:29 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for -2 yards (59-D.Wiley).
+32 YD
2 & 12 - WVU 47
(10:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at KST 21 for 32 yards (19-R.Elder).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(9:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KST 17 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 17
(9:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 17
(9:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to KST 9 for 8 yards (19-R.Elder).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - WVU 9
(8:38 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:31 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Fumble (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:31 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 41 yards from WVU 35 to KST 24 fair catch by 16-S.Porter.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24
(8:31 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 25 for 1 yard (50-J.Bartlett).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 25
(8:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 5 yards (50-J.Bartlett5-D.Miller).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 30
(7:23 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 35 for 5 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(6:55 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 35 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(6:17 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
No Gain
3 & 7 - KSTATE 38
(5:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 16-S.Porter.
Punt
4 & 7 - KSTATE 38
(5:34 - 2nd) 43-J.Blumer punts 32 yards from KST 38. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 FUMBLES. 39-D.Bonamico to WVU 31 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31
(5:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin pushed ob at WVU 48 for 17 yards (32-J.Hughes).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48
(5:03 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 16 for 36 yards (26-W.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 16
(4:24 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 15 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 15
(3:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:38 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:38 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 27 for 19 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27
(3:33 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27
(3:29 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 36 for 9 yards (50-J.Bartlett7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 36
(3:05 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 41 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41
(2:43 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to KST 48 for 7 yards (5-D.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 48
(2:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to WVU 45 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45
(1:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45
(1:36 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at WVU 43 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 43
(1:26 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to WVU 35 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(1:14 - 2nd) incomplete.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(1:14 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Halftime (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(1:05 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 5 yards (22-D.Green).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30
(0:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 19 yards (26-W.Jones22-D.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:41 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for no gain (31-J.McPherson).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to KST 50 for 1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 50
(0:26 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to KST 44 for 6 yards (55-C.Fletcher).

WVU Mountaineers  - FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 29
(14:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 39 for 10 yards (56-W.Hubert).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 39
(13:57 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 1 yard (32-J.Hughes92-E.Huggins).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 40
(13:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at WVU 50 for 10 yards (6-J.Gardner).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(12:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 45 for 5 yards (22-D.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 45
(12:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to KST 42 for 3 yards (59-D.Wiley).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 42
(11:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at KST 21 for 21 yards (26-W.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(11:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 19 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson). Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 21. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 31
(11:06 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 25 for 6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - WVU 25
(10:28 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 23 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+15 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 23
(9:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to KST 8 for 15 yards (22-D.Green).
No Gain
1 & 8 - WVU 8
(9:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 8
(9:35 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WVU 8
(9:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WVU 8
(9:20 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Interception (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:16 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 64 yards from WVU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 16 for 15 yards (6-E.Loe). Penalty on KST 55-C.Fletcher Holding 8 yards enforced at KST 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8
(9:11 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 9 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields4-A.Addae).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 9
(8:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 21 for 12 yards (4-A.Addae).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21
(8:03 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
Int
2 & 10 - KSTATE 21
(7:57 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 10-D.Tonkery at KST 18. 10-D.Tonkery runs 18 yards for a touchdown.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:51 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (9 plays, 20 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:51 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 22 for 15 yards (6-E.Loe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22
(7:46 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 22
(7:42 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 30
(7:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard scrambles to KST 33 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33
(6:45 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 39 for 6 yards (50-J.Bartlett56-D.Stills).
No Gain
2 & 4 - KSTATE 39
(6:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 39
(6:00 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 48 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48
(5:25 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 45 for 7 yards (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
Sack
2 & 3 - KSTATE 45
(4:49 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 47 for -8 yards (55-D.Stills).
Sack
3 & 11 - KSTATE 47
(4:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 42 for -5 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
Punt
4 & 16 - KSTATE 42
(3:39 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 36 yards from KST 42 to WVU 22 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22
(3:34 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 34 for 12 yards (19-R.Elder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(3:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Esdale.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 34
(3:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege to WVU 37 for 3 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 37
(2:30 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
Punt
4 & 1 - WVU 43
(1:53 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 35 yards from WVU 43. 88-P.Brooks to KST 29 for 7 yards (6-E.Loe29-S.Mahone).

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29
(1:44 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 36 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields5-D.Miller).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 36
(1:10 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for -1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
No Gain
3 & 4 - KSTATE 35
(0:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
Punt
4 & 4 - KSTATE 35
(0:26 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 37 yards from KST 35 Downed at the WVU 28.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28
(0:17 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 30 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).

KSTATE Wildcats

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 30
(15:00 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 32
(14:38 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith pushed ob at WVU 47 for 15 yards (19-R.Elder).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47
(14:04 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for -1 yard (93-J.Pickle31-J.McPherson).
Penalty
2 & 11 - KSTATE 46
(13:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright. Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
+38 YD
2 & 21 - KSTATE 36
(13:16 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to KST 26 for 38 yards (6-J.Gardner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26
(12:42 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 24 for 2 yards (92-E.Huggins).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 24
(12:04 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
Penalty
3 & 8 - KSTATE 24
(11:57 - 4th) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at KST 12 for 12 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe). Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 24. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 18 - KSTATE 34
(11:29 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to KST 28 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - KSTATE 28
(10:41 - 4th) 48-C.Legg 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:35 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 16 for 16 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(10:31 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 23 for 7 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 23
(9:50 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
+18 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 23
(9:44 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 41 for 18 yards (4-A.Addae).
Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41
(9:09 - 4th) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 33 for -8 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
+3 YD
2 & 18 - KSTATE 33
(8:29 - 4th) 15-W.Howard scrambles to KST 36 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
+4 YD
3 & 15 - KSTATE 36
(7:51 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to KST 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
Punt
4 & 11 - KSTATE 40
(7:11 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 46 yards from KST 40 Downed at the WVU 14.

WVU Mountaineers  - Fumble (10 plays, 43 yards, 5:27 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14
(6:58 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 11 for -3 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
+31 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 11
(6:19 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at WVU 42 for 31 yards (21-A.Brown).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42
(5:38 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 48 for 6 yards (15-R.Hentz).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 48
(5:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to KST 49 for 3 yards (21-A.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 49
(4:16 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 49 for no gain (3-K.Thomas).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 49
(3:30 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to KST 47 for 2 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(3:05 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 46 for 1 yard (93-J.Pickle32-J.Hughes).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 46
(2:20 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 42 for 4 yards (32-J.Hughes).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 42
(1:37 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at KST 39 for 3 yards (27-C.Key).
-4 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 39
(1:31 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to KST 43 FUMBLES (13-C.Taylor). 21-A.Brown runs ob at KST 50 for 7 yards.

KSTATE Wildcats  - End of Game (3 plays, 25 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50
(1:23 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 49 for 1 yard (42-B.Brand). Team penalty on WVU Facemasking 15 yards enforced at WVU 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34
(1:00 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 30 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 30
(0:20 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to WVU 25 for 5 yards.
