Key Players
|
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
204 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
|
|
T. Etienne
9 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD, 140 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
Touchdown 13:14
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:46
pos
6
0
Touchdown 11:01
5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:14
pos
7
6
Touchdown 12:36
9-T.Etienne to BC 3 FUMBLES. 10-B.Sebastian runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
51
yds
02:39
pos
20
7
Touchdown 1:06
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
38
yds
07:42
pos
27
10
Touchdown 6:21
5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
02:59
pos
28
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:16
5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
plays
yds
pos
28
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|275
|448
|Total Plays
|59
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|106
|Rush Attempts
|34
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|208
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|30-43
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-92
|9-82
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|18
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|3-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|208
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|12/24
|204
|2
|0
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|10
|40
|0
|8
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|14
|32
|1
|6
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|4
|0
|4
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|8
|-8
|0
|15
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|5
|5
|66
|1
|18
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|10
|3
|63
|1
|35
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|48
|0
|48
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|6
|3
|23
|0
|13
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Arnold 27 DB
|K. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|4
|41.8
|1
|45
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|30/41
|342
|2
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|20
|84
|1
|17
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|6
|25
|1
|30
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|0
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|7
|140
|1
|42
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|12
|11
|105
|0
|16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|8
|7
|66
|1
|20
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|7
|2
|24
|0
|15
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|6-2
|0.0
|0
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|4-3
|0.0
|0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|3-0
|0.0
|0
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|3-0
|1.0
|0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
H. Greene 24 WR
|H. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|1.0
|0
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
T. Herbstreit 86 WR
|T. Herbstreit
|0-0
|0.0
|1
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|50
|2/3
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|48.0
|2
|60
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|0.7
|6
|0
BC
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 63 yards from CLE 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 24 yards (23-A.Booth27-C.Donnelly).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(14:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to CLE 39 for 35 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(14:26 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 26 for 13 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(13:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 11 for 15 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 11(13:14 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the CLE 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(13:08 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson97-M.Valdez).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 37(12:46 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 44 for 7 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 44(12:21 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 48 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(12:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 50 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 50(11:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 42 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(11:05 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector. Penalty on BC 3-J.Maitre Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BC 42. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:01 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(10:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to CLE 27 for 48 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(10:14 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 28 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BC 28(9:39 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 28(9:33 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 16 for 12 yards (23-A.Booth).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 16(8:58 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BC 16(8:51 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway. Penalty on CLE 26-S.Jones Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CLE 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BC 2(8:45 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 59 yards from BC 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 22 for 16 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(8:35 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 24 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 24(7:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(7:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 33 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 33(7:07 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 6 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 39(6:38 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 45 for 6 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(6:20 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 46 for 1 yard (44-B.Barlow55-I.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 46(5:56 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 49 for 3 yards (20-E.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 49(5:19 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 36 for -13 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CLEM 36(4:34 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 36. 86-J.Gill runs 79 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 17-E.Tieide Holding declined. Penalty on BC 44-B.Smith Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BC 39.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(4:15 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -12 yards. Penalty on BC 5-P.Jurkovec Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BC 17. (36-L.Zanders).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 22 - BC 17(4:06 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 34 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 34(4:05 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BC 34(3:18 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 42 yards from BC 34. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 30 for 6 yards (97-M.Valdez).
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:12 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 32(2:45 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 32(2:17 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 41 for 9 yards (20-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(1:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 50 for 9 yards. Team penalty on CLE Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at CLE 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - CLEM 26(1:41 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - CLEM 26(1:41 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 35 for 9 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 35(0:54 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to BC 45 for 20 yards (5-D.Jones3-J.Maitre).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(0:33 - 1st) Team penalty on BC 12 players 5 yards enforced at BC 45. No Play.
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 40(0:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 29 for 11 yards (3-J.Maitre21-J.DeBerry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(15:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(14:56 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 11 for 3 yards (97-M.Valdez99-T.Rayam).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 11(14:16 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 2 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(13:49 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 1 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(13:14 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 1 for no gain (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 1(12:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 3 FUMBLES. 10-B.Sebastian runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 21 for 18 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(12:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie11-S.Sillah).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 25(11:38 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 28 for 3 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 28(11:06 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 39 for 33 yards (27-K.Arnold).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(10:40 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 23 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:11 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 23 for no gain (14-M.Richardson99-T.Rayam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(9:29 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 23(9:25 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 16 for 7 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 16(8:48 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (19 plays, 43 yards, 7:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(8:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(8:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel False start 5 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BC 23(7:46 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 23(7:41 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 36 for 13 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(7:11 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 40 for 4 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BC 40(6:36 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 11-B.Bresee Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 45(6:14 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 47 for 2 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(5:49 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 45 for 8 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 45(5:06 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 46 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - BC 46(4:24 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at CLE 22. 24-N.Turner to CLE 22 for no gain. Penalty on CLE 7-J.Mascoll Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on BC Holding offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 46(4:24 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 43 for 3 yards (7-J.Mascoll18-J.Charleston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(3:56 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 40 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 40(3:29 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 34 for 6 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 34(2:43 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 31 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(2:11 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 28 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(2:01 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 26 for 2 yards (15-J.Venables11-B.Bresee).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 26(1:14 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 23 for 3 yards (59-J.Williams10-B.Spector).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BC 23(1:06 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 44-N.Pinckney Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 23. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(1:06 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:02 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 37 for 12 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(0:51 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 37(0:46 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 37(0:40 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 48 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(0:33 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei spikes the ball at BC 48 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 48(0:31 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to BC 33 for 15 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:23 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei spikes the ball at BC 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:23 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:17 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 40 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:52 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 47(14:13 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 47(14:08 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 39 for 14 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(13:43 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 31 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 31(13:08 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 32 for -1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 32(12:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to BC 30 for 2 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 30(11:45 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:38 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 33 for 8 yards (1-D.Kendrick22-T.Simpson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 33(10:51 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 39 for 6 yards (22-T.Simpson10-B.Spector).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(10:19 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 39(10:14 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -18 yards FUMBLES (22-T.Simpson). 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 21 for no gain (5-P.Jurkovec).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 28 - BC 21(9:56 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 25 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - BC 25(9:25 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 39 yards from BC 25 Downed at the CLE 36.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(9:15 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie97-M.Valdez).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 38(8:41 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 20 for 42 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:08 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 18 for 2 yards (97-M.Valdez8-J.Muse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 18(7:34 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 18(7:28 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 11 for 7 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 11(6:50 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to BC 8 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLEM 8(6:21 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:16 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (11 plays, 29 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:16 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (15-J.Venables).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(5:43 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 40 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(5:16 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 38 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - BC 38(4:36 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 43 for 19 yards. Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany Holding declined. Penalty on BC 18-A.Landry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 27 - BC 23(4:09 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 35 for 12 yards (26-S.Jones). Penalty on CLE 5-K.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 23. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 33(3:46 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 35 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 35(3:09 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to CLE 48 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(2:38 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 48(2:31 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 41 for 7 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BC 41(1:43 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BC 46(1:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BC 46(1:13 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 45 yards from CLE 46 Downed at the CLE 1. Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at CLE 46. No Play.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(0:43 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 20 for 11 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(0:19 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 for 16 yards (3-J.Maitre14-M.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 2 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 38(14:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 34 FUMBLES. 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 34 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 34(14:02 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 45 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 45(13:22 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 49 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(12:49 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to BC 49 for no gain (4-M.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(12:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 38 for 11 yards (5-D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(12:29 - 4th) Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(12:06 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 17 for 6 yards (21-J.DeBerry97-M.Valdez).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 17(11:39 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(11:34 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 56-W.Putnam False start 5 yards enforced at BC 2. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(11:34 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is no good.
BC
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 25(11:27 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BC 25(11:23 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BC 25(11:17 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 41 yards from BC 25. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 FUMBLES. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(11:06 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 29(11:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 29(10:56 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 29. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 24(10:56 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 31 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 31(10:24 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 60 yards from CLE 31 Downed at the BC 9.
BC
Eagles
- Downs (14 plays, 46 yards, 7:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 9(10:06 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 16 for 7 yards (15-J.Venables98-M.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 16(9:32 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 21 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner18-J.Charleston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 21(8:51 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 27 for 6 yards (15-J.Venables24-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 27(8:14 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 32 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(7:38 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 28 for -4 yards (3-X.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - BC 28(6:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 10-B.Spector at BC 42. 10-B.Spector to BC 42 for no gain. Penalty on CLE 3-X.Thomas Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(6:24 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 4 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 47(5:47 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 50 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BC 50(4:59 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 50 for no gain (23-A.Booth44-N.Pinckney).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - BC 50(4:24 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to CLE 46 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(3:53 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 43 FUMBLES (10-B.Spector). 26-D.Bailey to CLE 43 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 43(2:49 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to CLE 45 for -2 yards (23-A.Booth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BC 45(2:39 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - BC 45(2:26 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(2:21 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 48 for 6 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 48(2:15 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 45 for 3 yards (8-J.Muse).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 45(2:10 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 45 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 45(1:29 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from BC 45 out of bounds at the BC 4.
CLEM
Tigers
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) 94-S.Ruiz kicks 7 yards from BC 20. 24-N.Turner to BC 27 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(1:17 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei kneels at BC 28 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 28(0:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei kneels at BC 29 for -1 yard.
