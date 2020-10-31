Drive Chart
BC
CLEM

Key Players
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
204 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
T. Etienne 9 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD, 140 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:14
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:46
pos
6
0
Point After TD 13:08
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:01
5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:14
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:54
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:45
26-D.Bailey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:13
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:41
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:36
9-T.Etienne to BC 3 FUMBLES. 10-B.Sebastian runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
51
yds
02:39
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:14
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Field Goal 8:48
29-B.Potter 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
03:26
pos
21
10
Touchdown 1:06
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
38
yds
07:42
pos
27
10
Point After TD 1:02
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Field Goal 0:13
29-B.Potter 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
00:49
pos
28
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:45
5-D.Uiagalelei runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
03:22
pos
28
19
Point After TD 11:38
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 6:21
5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
02:59
pos
28
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:16
5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
plays
yds
pos
28
26
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:39
9-T.Etienne runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
00:24
pos
28
32
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:34
29-B.Potter extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
28
32
Safety 1:24
5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC End Zone for -4 yards to BC End Zone for no gain safety (11-B.Bresee).
plays
yds
pos
28
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 26
Rushing 8 7
Passing 9 16
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 4-11 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 275 448
Total Plays 59 74
Avg Gain 4.7 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 67 106
Rush Attempts 34 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.4
Yards Passing 208 342
Comp. - Att. 13-25 30-43
Yards Per Pass 7.6 7.5
Penalties - Yards 11-92 9-82
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 3-48.0
Return Yards 18 2
Punts - Returns 1-18 3-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Boston College 4-3 14140028
1 Clemson 7-0 7613834
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 208 PASS YDS 342
67 RUSH YDS 106
275 TOTAL YDS 448
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 204 2 0 148.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 1671 12 4 139.3
P. Jurkovec 12/24 204 2 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
D. Grosel 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 103 0
T. Levy 10 40 0 8
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 272 3
D. Bailey 14 32 1 6
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 1
Z. Flowers 1 4 0 4
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 109 3
P. Jurkovec 8 -8 0 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 219 3
C. Lewis 5 5 66 1 18
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 3 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 473 4
Z. Flowers 10 3 63 1 35
J. Gill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 202 1
J. Gill 1 1 48 0 48
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 455 3
H. Long 6 3 23 0 13
J. Galloway 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
J. Galloway 2 1 8 0 8
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Jurkovec 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
M. Richardson 9-2 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. McDuffie 7-2 0.0 0
J. DeBerry 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. DeBerry 7-1 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sebastian 7-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Muse 3-1 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Maitre 3-1 0.0 0
M. Roberts 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Roberts 2-0 1.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Valdez 2-3 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-2 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Barlow 1-1 0.0 0
K. Arnold 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sillah 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Sillah 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/9 16/16
A. Boumerhi 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 0
G. Carlson 4 41.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
T. Levy 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gill 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Gill 1 18.0 18 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 342 2 0 159.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 102 0 0 108.3
D. Uiagalelei 30/41 342 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 522 8
T. Etienne 20 84 1 17
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 2
D. Uiagalelei 6 25 1 30
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 87 0
L. Dixon 3 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 140 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 294 1
T. Etienne 9 7 140 1 42
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 152 2
C. Powell 12 11 105 0 16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 520 5
A. Rodgers 8 7 66 1 20
E. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 111 0
E. Williams 7 2 24 0 15
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 168 3
D. Allen 1 1 6 0 6
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 83 0
B. Spector 2 2 1 0 1
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 184 2
B. Galloway 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
B. Spector 6-2 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Venables 5-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Charleston 4-3 0.0 0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Booth Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Turner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 3-0 0.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Zanders 3-0 1.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 3-0 0.0 0
T. Simpson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Simpson 2-1 1.0 0
H. Greene 24 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Greene 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bresee 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
B. Bresee 1-1 1.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
X. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Goodrich 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 0-2 0.0 0
T. Herbstreit 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Herbstreit 0-0 0.0 1
M. Murphy 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Murphy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
8/12 34/34
B. Potter 2/2 50 2/3 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
W. Spiers 3 48.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 52 0
L. Dixon 2 17.0 18 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Turner 1 0.0 0 0
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
T. Etienne 1 40.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.0 60 0
A. Rodgers 3 0.7 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 26 1:46 4 74 TD
10:54 BC 25 2:13 7 74 TD
4:15 BC 29 0:57 3 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 0:00 0 0 TD
8:44 BC 25 7:42 19 43 TD
0:07 BC 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 BC 25 2:13 5 0 Punt
6:16 BC 25 5:03 11 29 Punt
1:13 0:00 0 0 Punt
1:13 0:00 0 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 BC 25 0:17 3 0 Fumble
10:06 BC 9 7:40 14 46 Downs
1:24 BC 4 0:00 1 16 Safety
1:24 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 CLEM 35 2:14 7 65 TD
8:41 CLEM 22 4:07 8 14 Punt
3:12 CLEM 30 2:39 8 30
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 CLEM 21 3:26 7 63 FG
1:02 CLEM 25 0:49 9 42 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 44 3:22 7 56 TD
9:15 CLEM 36 2:59 7 64 TD
0:43 CLEM 9 0:24 11 91 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 CLEM 29 0:42 4 2 Punt
2:21 CLEM 46 0:52 3 9 Punt
1:18 BC 27 0:42 2 -2 Game
1:18 0:00 0 0

BC Eagles  - TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 63 yards from CLE 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 24 yards (23-A.Booth27-C.Donnelly).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26
(14:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to CLE 39 for 35 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39
(14:26 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 26 for 13 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26
(13:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 11 for 15 yards (36-L.Zanders).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 11
(13:14 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the CLE 4.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(13:08 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson97-M.Valdez).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 37
(12:46 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 44 for 7 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 44
(12:21 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 48 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48
(12:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 50 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 50
(11:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 42 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 42
(11:05 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector. Penalty on BC 3-J.Maitre Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BC 42. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(11:01 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:54 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:54 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(10:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to CLE 27 for 48 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27
(10:14 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 28 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 28
(9:39 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - BC 28
(9:33 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 16 for 12 yards (23-A.Booth).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 16
(8:58 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BC 16
(8:51 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Galloway. Penalty on CLE 26-S.Jones Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CLE 16. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - BC 2
(8:45 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:41 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:41 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 59 yards from BC 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 22 for 16 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 22
(8:35 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 24 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 24
(7:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32
(7:31 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 33 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 33
(7:07 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 6 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 39
(6:38 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 45 for 6 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(6:20 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 46 for 1 yard (44-B.Barlow55-I.McDuffie).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 46
(5:56 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 49 for 3 yards (20-E.Jones).
Sack
3 & 6 - CLEM 49
(5:19 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 36 for -13 yards (4-M.Roberts).
Punt
4 & 19 - CLEM 36
(4:34 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 36. 86-J.Gill runs 79 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 17-E.Tieide Holding declined. Penalty on BC 44-B.Smith Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BC 39.

BC Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 29
(4:15 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -12 yards. Penalty on BC 5-P.Jurkovec Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BC 17. (36-L.Zanders).
+17 YD
2 & 22 - BC 17
(4:06 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 34 for 17 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BC 34
(4:05 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Punt
4 & 5 - BC 34
(3:18 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 42 yards from BC 34. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 30 for 6 yards (97-M.Valdez).

CLEM Tigers

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30
(3:12 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 32
(2:45 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 32
(2:17 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 41 for 9 yards (20-E.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 41
(1:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 50 for 9 yards. Team penalty on CLE Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at CLE 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - CLEM 26
(1:41 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 25 - CLEM 26
(1:41 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 35 for 9 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
+20 YD
3 & 16 - CLEM 35
(0:54 - 1st) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to BC 45 for 20 yards (5-D.Jones3-J.Maitre).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(0:33 - 1st) Team penalty on BC 12 players 5 yards enforced at BC 45. No Play.

CLEM Tigers

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 5 - CLEM 40
(0:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 29 for 11 yards (3-J.Maitre21-J.DeBerry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14
(14:56 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 11 for 3 yards (97-M.Valdez99-T.Rayam).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 11
(14:16 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 2 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - CLEM 2
(13:49 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 1 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie44-B.Barlow).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CLEM 1
(13:14 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 1 for no gain (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 1
(12:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 3 FUMBLES. 10-B.Sebastian runs 97 yards for a touchdown.

BC Eagles  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:14 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - FG (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:14 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 21 for 18 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21
(12:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie11-S.Sillah).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 25
(11:38 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 28 for 3 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
+33 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 28
(11:06 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 39 for 33 yards (27-K.Arnold).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(10:40 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 23 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(10:11 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 23 for no gain (14-M.Richardson99-T.Rayam).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 23
(9:29 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 23
(9:25 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 16 for 7 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CLEM 16
(8:48 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles  - TD (19 plays, 43 yards, 7:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(8:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
Penalty
2 & 7 - BC 28
(8:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel False start 5 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 23
(7:46 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23
(7:41 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 36 for 13 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36
(7:11 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 40 for 4 yards (18-J.Charleston).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BC 40
(6:36 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 11-B.Bresee Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 40. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BC 45
(6:14 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 47 for 2 yards (36-L.Zanders).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47
(5:49 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 45 for 8 yards (18-J.Charleston).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - BC 45
(5:06 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 46 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
Int
3 & 3 - BC 46
(4:24 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at CLE 22. 24-N.Turner to CLE 22 for no gain. Penalty on CLE 7-J.Mascoll Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on BC Holding offsetting.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BC 46
(4:24 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 43 for 3 yards (7-J.Mascoll18-J.Charleston).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43
(3:56 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 40 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BC 40
(3:29 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 34 for 6 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BC 34
(2:43 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 31 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31
(2:11 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 28 for 3 yards (10-B.Spector).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 28
(2:01 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 26 for 2 yards (15-J.Venables11-B.Bresee).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BC 26
(1:14 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 23 for 3 yards (59-J.Williams10-B.Spector).
Penalty
4 & 2 - BC 23
(1:06 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 44-N.Pinckney Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 23. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BC 18
(1:06 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:02 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(1:02 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 37 for 12 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 37
(0:51 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 37
(0:46 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 37
(0:40 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 48 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 48
(0:33 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei spikes the ball at BC 48 for no gain.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 48
(0:31 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to BC 33 for 15 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(0:23 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei spikes the ball at BC 33 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 33
(0:23 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 33
(0:17 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - CLEM 33
(0:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(0:07 - 2nd) kneels at BC 24 for -1 yard.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 40 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44
(14:52 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CLEM 47
(14:13 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 47
(14:08 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 39 for 14 yards (5-D.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(13:43 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 31 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 31
(13:08 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 32 for -1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 32
(12:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to BC 30 for 2 yards (8-J.Muse).
+30 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 30
(11:45 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(11:38 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to BC 33 for 8 yards (1-D.Kendrick22-T.Simpson).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BC 33
(10:51 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 39 for 6 yards (22-T.Simpson10-B.Spector).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39
(10:19 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 39
(10:14 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -18 yards FUMBLES (22-T.Simpson). 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 21 for no gain (5-P.Jurkovec).
+4 YD
3 & 28 - BC 21
(9:56 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 25 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 24 - BC 25
(9:25 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 39 yards from BC 25 Downed at the CLE 36.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(9:15 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie97-M.Valdez).
+42 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 38
(8:41 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 20 for 42 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(8:08 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 18 for 2 yards (97-M.Valdez8-J.Muse).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 18
(7:34 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 18
(7:28 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 11 for 7 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 11
(6:50 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to BC 8 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - CLEM 8
(6:21 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(6:16 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.

BC Eagles  - Punt (11 plays, 29 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:16 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(6:16 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (15-J.Venables).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - BC 28
(5:43 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 40 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40
(5:16 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 38 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector).
Penalty
2 & 12 - BC 38
(4:36 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to CLE 43 for 19 yards. Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany Holding declined. Penalty on BC 18-A.Landry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 27 - BC 23
(4:09 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 35 for 12 yards (26-S.Jones). Penalty on CLE 5-K.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 23. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33
(3:46 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 35 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - BC 35
(3:09 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to CLE 48 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48
(2:38 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BC 48
(2:31 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to CLE 41 for 7 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
Penalty
3 & 3 - BC 41
(1:43 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BC 46
(1:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Punt
4 & 8 - BC 46
(1:13 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 45 yards from CLE 46 Downed at the CLE 1. Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at CLE 46. No Play.

BC Eagles  - Punt (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BC 49
(1:13 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 50 yards from BC 49 Downed at the CLE 1. Team penalty on BC Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 49. No Play.

BC Eagles  - Punt (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - BC 39
(1:13 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 45 yards from BC 39. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 17 for 1 yard. Team penalty on CLE Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at CLE 17.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 9
(0:43 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 20 for 11 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(0:19 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 for 16 yards (3-J.Maitre14-M.Richardson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 2 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 38
(14:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 34 FUMBLES. 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 34 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - CLEM 34
(14:02 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 45 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 45
(13:22 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 49 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 49
(12:49 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to BC 49 for no gain (4-M.Roberts).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 49
(12:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 38 for 11 yards (5-D.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(12:29 - 4th) Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(12:06 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 17 for 6 yards (21-J.DeBerry97-M.Valdez).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 17
(11:39 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(11:34 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 56-W.Putnam False start 5 yards enforced at BC 2. No Play.
Missed PAT
(11:34 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is no good.

BC Eagles  - Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25
(11:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 25
(11:27 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 25
(11:23 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Punt
4 & 10 - BC 25
(11:17 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 41 yards from BC 25. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 FUMBLES. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 29
(11:06 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 29
(11:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
Penalty
3 & 10 - CLEM 29
(10:56 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 29. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - CLEM 24
(10:56 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 31 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 31
(10:24 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 60 yards from CLE 31 Downed at the BC 9.

BC Eagles  - Downs (14 plays, 46 yards, 7:40 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 9
(10:06 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 16 for 7 yards (15-J.Venables98-M.Murphy).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BC 16
(9:32 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 21 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner18-J.Charleston).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 21
(8:51 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 27 for 6 yards (15-J.Venables24-N.Turner).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BC 27
(8:14 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 32 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
Sack
1 & 10 - BC 32
(7:38 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 28 for -4 yards (3-X.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 14 - BC 28
(6:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 10-B.Spector at BC 42. 10-B.Spector to BC 42 for no gain. Penalty on CLE 3-X.Thomas Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43
(6:24 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 4 yards (23-A.Booth).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BC 47
(5:47 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 50 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BC 50
(4:59 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec to CLE 50 for no gain (23-A.Booth44-N.Pinckney).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - BC 50
(4:24 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to CLE 46 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46
(3:53 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 43 FUMBLES (10-B.Spector). 26-D.Bailey to CLE 43 for no gain.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 43
(2:49 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to CLE 45 for -2 yards (23-A.Booth).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 45
(2:39 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
No Gain
4 & 9 - BC 45
(2:26 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(2:21 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 48 for 6 yards (99-T.Rayam).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 48
(2:15 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 45 for 3 yards (8-J.Muse).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 45
(2:10 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to BC 45 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
Punt
4 & 1 - CLEM 45
(1:29 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from BC 45 out of bounds at the BC 4.

BC Eagles  - Safety (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - BC 4
(1:24 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC End Zone for -4 yards to BC End Zone for no gain safety (11-B.Bresee).

CLEM Tigers  - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 4th) 94-S.Ruiz kicks 7 yards from BC 20. 24-N.Turner to BC 27 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(1:17 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei kneels at BC 28 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 28
(0:36 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei kneels at BC 29 for -1 yard.
