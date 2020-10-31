Drive Chart
|
|
|IOWAST
|KANSAS
Key Players
|
|
B. Hall
28 RB
185 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
J. Daniels
17 QB
165 PaYds, INT, 36 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 8:11
15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on KAN 14-J.Medley Offside declined.
3
plays
35
yds
01:13
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:01
83-J.Borcila extra point is good. Penalty on ISU 93-I.Lee Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 4:03
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
64
yds
05:01
pos
19
7
Touchdown 7:35
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:46
pos
26
7
Touchdown 7:27
97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 1-K.Logan runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
27
13
Two Point Conversion 3:14
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Two Point Conversion 7:34
4-A.Parchment complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 2:20
12-H.Dekkers complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
00:37
pos
51
22
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|15
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|552
|240
|Total Plays
|71
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|258
|73
|Rush Attempts
|35
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|294
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-30.0
|7-41.9
|Return Yards
|29
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|258
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|552
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|23/34
|239
|2
|1
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|2/2
|55
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|21
|185
|2
|58
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|5
|57
|1
|24
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|20
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|5
|87
|1
|36
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|6
|6
|76
|0
|25
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|2
|2
|31
|1
|30
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|6
|3
|31
|1
|14
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|5
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
|J. Lang Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Bitter 85 WR
|A. Bitter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Suttle 45 DE
|C. Suttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 25 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 25 DB
|T. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pedersen 21 LB
|C. Pedersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 33 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|40
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|3
|30.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
M. Seres 92 DL
|M. Seres
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|2
|14.5
|29
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/29
|165
|0
|1
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|16
|36
|1
|13
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|9
|28
|0
|21
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|6
|2
|1
|5
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|8
|5
|66
|0
|25
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|6
|4
|53
|0
|36
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|5
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Brown 18 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Naylor II 11 WR
|E. Naylor II
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Golightly 10 WR
|T. Golightly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 LB
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|3
|11.0
|19
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2
|62.0
|100
|0
|
K. Pearson 27 WR
|K. Pearson
|2
|12.5
|18
|0
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 40 yards from ISU 35. 29-B.Miles to KAN 32 for 7 yards (82-L.Akers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(14:56 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 33 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 33(14:16 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 36 for 3 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 36(13:29 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 36(13:21 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 44 yards from KAN 36 out of bounds at the ISU 20.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(13:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 31 for 11 yards (9-K.Prunty3-R.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(12:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 36 for 5 yards (3-R.Thomas41-N.Channel).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 36(12:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 45 for 9 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(11:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 39 for 16 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(11:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at KAN 18 for 21 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(10:51 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 13-C.Dunn kicks 47 yards from ISU 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 32 for 14 yards (20-A.Horne4-A.Azunna).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(10:40 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(10:34 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 34(9:54 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at ISU 39 for 27 yards. Penalty on KAN 68-E.Bostick Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 34. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 24(9:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 36 for 12 yards (1-I.Young35-J.Hummel).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 24(9:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 35 FUMBLES (1-I.Young). 12-G.Eisworth to KAN 35 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 35 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(9:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 4 for 31 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4(8:52 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 1 for 3 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 1(8:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on KAN 14-J.Medley Offside declined.
|Missed PAT
|(8:07 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 46 yards from ISU 35. 1-K.Logan pushed ob at KAN 43 for 24 yards (1-I.Young).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(8:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 42 for 15 yards (2-D.Young).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(7:39 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 45 for -3 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - KANSAS 45(7:08 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 45(7:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to ISU 45 for no gain (4-A.Azunna9-W.McDonald). Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on ISU 2-D.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - KANSAS 45(6:55 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 36 yards from ISU 45 to ISU 9 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 9(6:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 28 for 19 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(6:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 33 for 5 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 33(5:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 37(5:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 40 for 3 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(4:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 35 for -5 yards (95-D.Terry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 35(3:39 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 48 for 17 yards (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on ISU 3-K.Nwangwu Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 25 - IOWAST 25(3:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 27 for 2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - IOWAST 27(2:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 36 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry41-N.Channel).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWAST 36(2:25 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 14 yards from ISU 36 Downed at the ISU 50.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:15 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 50 for no gain (34-O.Vance).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 50(1:35 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to ISU 43 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 43(1:13 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at ISU 50 for -7 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 50(0:36 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 50 yards from ISU 50 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 21(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 21(14:51 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 35 for 14 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(14:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(14:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at KAN 50 for 15 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(14:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to KAN 46 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter98-C.Sampson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 46(13:35 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 47 for -1 yard (50-M.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 47(12:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KAN 44 for 3 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 44(12:16 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to KAN 41 for 3 yards (3-R.Thomas).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(12:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at ISU 44 for 15 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(11:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 42 for 2 yards. Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - KANSAS 46(11:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to ISU 44 for 10 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(10:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 40 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 40(10:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+36 YD
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 40(10:03 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 4 for 36 yards (11-L.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - KANSAS 4(9:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 5 for -1 yard (1-I.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 5(9:08 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good. Penalty on ISU 93-I.Lee Offside declined.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) 44-T.Allen kicks 29 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU 36 downed by 1-T.Milton.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(9:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at KAN 50 for 14 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(8:41 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at KAN 46 for 4 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 46(8:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 41 for 5 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 41(7:27 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 40 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(6:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40(6:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 40(6:46 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 29 for 11 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(6:24 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 23 for 6 yards (1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 23(5:43 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Lang.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 23(5:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KAN 8 for 15 yards (22-D.Mayberry8-K.Mayberry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(5:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 6 for 2 yards (95-D.Terry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 6(4:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 3 for 3 yards (41-N.Channel8-K.Mayberry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 3(4:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (15 plays, 67 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 18 for 18 yards (21-C.Pedersen).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(3:54 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 34 for 16 yards (24-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(3:27 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 36(2:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 38 for 2 yards (21-C.Pedersen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 38(2:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 46 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(1:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 46(1:38 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at ISU 46 for 8 yards (24-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 46(1:30 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 44 for 2 yards (93-I.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(1:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(1:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 30 for 14 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(0:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at ISU 35 for -5 yards (34-O.Vance4-A.Azunna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 35(0:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - KANSAS 35(0:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - KANSAS 35(0:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor. Penalty on ISU 34-O.Vance Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(0:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 15 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 15(0:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels spikes the ball at ISU 15 for no gain.
|No Good
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 15(0:06 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU 25 downed by 92-M.Seres to ISU 25 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:31 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 35 for 10 yards (1-K.Logan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(14:31 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for -1 yard (14-S.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 34(14:31 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 34(13:43 - 3rd) to ISU 31 FUMBLES. to ISU 31 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWAST 31(13:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 47 yards from ISU 31. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 19 for -3 yards (10-D.Porter).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(12:57 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 19 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 19(12:33 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at KAN 25 for 6 yards (1-I.Young).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 25(11:57 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 23 for -2 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 23(11:21 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 23 Downed at the ISU 38.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(11:13 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 5 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 43(10:33 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 43 for no gain (93-S.Burt).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 43(10:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to KAN 45 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(9:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Team penalty on KAN 12 players 5 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 40(9:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 37 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 37(9:02 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates to KAN 36 for 1 yard (3-R.Thomas41-N.Channel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 36(8:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 36 for no gain (3-R.Thomas).
|+36 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 36(7:35 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 36 yards from KAN 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 33 for 4 yards (28-T.Berryhill). Penalty on ISU 24-D.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 33.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(7:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 28 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(6:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 32 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas). Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 18(6:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 43 for 25 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(5:33 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 50 for 7 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 50(4:53 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 26 for 24 yards (2-C.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(4:25 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 15 for 11 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(3:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KAN 7 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 7(3:18 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:14 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 20-D.Hishaw.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 28 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28(2:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 33 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28(2:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Fairchild.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28(2:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 41 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(2:07 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 41 for no gain (35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(1:35 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 44 for 3 yards (4-A.Azunna23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 44(0:59 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 49 for 7 yards (35-J.Hummel34-O.Vance).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(0:42 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Eisworth at ISU 37. 12-G.Eisworth to ISU 37 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(14:07 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 28 for no gain (23-M.Rose).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 28(13:53 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 29 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 29(13:12 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 29(13:08 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 48 yards from KAN 29. 12-G.Eisworth to KAN 48 for 29 yards (93-S.Burt).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(12:55 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs ob at KAN 34 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(12:33 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 27 for 7 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 27(11:53 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 23 for 4 yards (41-N.Channel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Bitter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:07 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 47 yards from ISU 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 37 for 19 yards (43-J.Rus).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(10:51 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 35 for -2 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 35(10:10 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 31 for -4 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 31(9:26 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU 44 for 25 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(9:02 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to ISU 23 for 21 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(8:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at ISU 16 for 7 yards (24-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 16(8:23 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 14 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 14(8:02 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 12 for 2 yards (93-I.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(7:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Fairchild.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(7:39 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:34 - 4th) 4-A.Parchment complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (2 plays, -14 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 21 yards from KAN 35 out of bounds at the ISU 44.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(7:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at ISU 48 for 4 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 48(7:02 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Logan at KAN 18. 1-K.Logan to KAN 30 for 12 yards (89-D.Souhner).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(6:49 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner sacked at KAN 20 for -10 yards (34-O.Vance3-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KANSAS 20(6:14 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - KANSAS 20(6:09 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 17 for -3 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - KANSAS 17(5:23 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 41 yards from KAN 17. 12-G.Eisworth to ISU 42 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 50 yards from ISU 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 22 for 7 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(5:01 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 24(4:22 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 22 for -2 yards (25-T.Tampa).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 22(3:36 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 20 for -2 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KANSAS 20(2:57 - 4th) 46-L.Jones punts 35 yards from KAN 20 out of bounds at the ISU 45.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(2:51 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 87-E.Dean. 87-E.Dean to KAN 30 for 25 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(2:20 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 36 yards from ISU 35 to the KAN 29 downed by 20-D.Hishaw.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(2:14 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 29 for no gain (91-B.Peterson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 29(1:44 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 36 for 7 yards (33-M.Chambers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 36(1:04 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 18-J.Brown. 18-J.Brown to KAN 40 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(0:39 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 40 for no gain (45-C.Suttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(0:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
