Drive Chart
IOWAST
KANSAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
B. Hall 28 RB
185 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 3 RECs
J. Daniels 17 QB
165 PaYds, INT, 36 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:51
3-K.Nwangwu runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:29
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:46
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:11
15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on KAN 14-J.Medley Offside declined.
3
plays
35
yds
01:13
pos
13
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:07
96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:08
20-D.Hishaw runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
03:11
pos
13
6
Point After TD 9:01
83-J.Borcila extra point is good. Penalty on ISU 93-I.Lee Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 4:03
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
64
yds
05:01
pos
19
7
Point After TD 4:00
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:35
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:46
pos
26
7
Point After TD 7:27
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 7:27
97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 1-K.Logan runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
27
13
Point After TD 7:12
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 3:18
28-B.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
03:58
pos
33
14
Two Point Conversion 3:14
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:07
96-C.Assalley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
25
yds
01:48
pos
38
14
Touchdown 7:39
17-J.Daniels runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
03:28
pos
38
20
Two Point Conversion 7:34
4-A.Parchment complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 5:16
28-B.Hall runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
58
yds
00:14
pos
44
22
Point After TD 5:05
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
22
Touchdown 2:20
12-H.Dekkers complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
00:37
pos
51
22
Point After TD 2:14
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
22
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 15
Rushing 12 6
Passing 14 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-13 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 552 240
Total Plays 71 67
Avg Gain 7.8 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 258 73
Rush Attempts 35 34
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 2.1
Yards Passing 294 167
Comp. - Att. 25-36 18-33
Yards Per Pass 7.8 3.9
Penalties - Yards 4-45 3-25
Touchdowns 7 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-30.0 7-41.9
Return Yards 29 9
Punts - Returns 2-29 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-12
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Iowa State 4-2 137151752
Kansas 0-6 077822
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas
 294 PASS YDS 167
258 RUSH YDS 73
552 TOTAL YDS 240
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 239 2 1 140.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.0% 1074 5 2 125.6
B. Purdy 23/34 239 2 1
H. Dekkers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 55 1 0 496.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 55 1 0 496.0
H. Dekkers 2/2 55 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 185 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 716 9
B. Hall 21 185 2 58
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 111 2
K. Nwangwu 5 57 1 24
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 119 2
B. Purdy 7 20 1 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 297 2
X. Hutchinson 7 5 87 1 36
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 0
L. Akers 6 6 76 0 25
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
J. Scates 2 2 31 1 30
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 188 1
C. Kolar 6 3 31 1 14
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
S. Shaw Jr. 5 3 27 0 11
E. Dean 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
E. Dean 1 1 25 0 25
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 50 0
B. Hall 3 3 11 0 9
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
D. Soehner 2 1 5 0 5
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Lang Jr. 2 1 1 0 1
A. Bitter 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Bitter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Young 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Young 4-0 0.0 0
L. White IV 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. White IV 4-0 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Rose 4-1 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
A. Azunna 4-1 0.5 0
J. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
J. Bailey 3-1 1.5 0
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Miller Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
O. Vance 3-3 1.0 0
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Uwazurike 2-0 1.0 0
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Young 2-0 0.0 0
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth II 2-0 0.0 1
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
W. McDonald IV 2-1 1.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 2-0 0.0 0
I. Lee 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Suttle 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Suttle 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tampa 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tampa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rodgers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rodgers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Pedersen 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pedersen 1-0 0.0 0
B. Peterson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Chambers 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Chambers 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bankston 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bankston 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kyle 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kyle 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
5/8 17/18
C. Assalley 1/1 40 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 30.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
J. Rivera 3 30.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 85 0
K. Nwangwu 1 4.0 4 0
M. Seres 92 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Seres 1 0.0 0 0
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Milton 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 24 0
G. Eisworth II 2 14.5 29 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 165 0 1 96.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.0% 381 0 1 94.9
J. Daniels 16/29 165 0 1
M. Kendrick 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 2 0 0 72.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 341 3 4 106.9
M. Kendrick 2/3 2 0 0
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
V. Gardner 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Daniels 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 47 2
J. Daniels 16 36 1 13
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 297 2
V. Gardner 9 28 0 21
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 67 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 6 2 1 5
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Pesek-Hickson 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 229 1
K. Lassiter II 8 5 66 0 25
L. Grimm 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
L. Grimm 6 4 53 0 36
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 140 2
A. Parchment 5 3 27 0 15
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
M. Fairchild 5 3 19 0 10
J. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Brown 1 1 4 0 4
E. Naylor II 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
E. Naylor II 2 0 0 0 0
T. Golightly 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Golightly 1 0 0 0 0
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
V. Gardner 2 1 0 0 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Prunty 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Prunty 6-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Thomas 6-1 0.0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Potter 5-0 0.0 0
N. Channel 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
N. Channel 5-3 0.0 0
E. Jones 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
M. Harris 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Logan Jr. 3-0 0.0 1
S. Parker 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 3-2 0.0 0
D. Terry 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Terry 2-0 1.0 0
D. Mayberry 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mayberry 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
H. Hatcher 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hatcher 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burt 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Burt 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Sampson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Sampson 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 7/7
J. Borcila 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Vernon 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
R. Vernon 6 43.0 1 50
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
L. Jones 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 3 11.0 19 0
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 62.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
K. Logan Jr. 2 62.0 100 0
K. Pearson 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 18 0
K. Pearson 2 12.5 18 0
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 8 0
B. Miles 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
K. Lassiter II 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 IOWAST 20 2:29 6 80 TD
9:20 KANSAS 35 1:13 3 35 TD
6:47 IOWAST 9 4:22 8 27 Punt
0:29 IOWAST 20 0:00 1 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:01 IOWAST 36 5:01 13 64 TD
0:01 IOWAST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 1:27 3 6 Punt
11:13 IOWAST 38 3:46 8 62 TD
7:12 IOWAST 23 3:58 8 77 TD
0:34 IOWAST 37 0:00 1 2
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 KANSAS 48 1:48 6 25 FG
7:34 IOWAST 44 0:32 2 -14 INT
5:19 IOWAST 42 0:14 1 58 TD
2:51 IOWAST 45 0:37 2 55 TD
2:51 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 32 1:39 3 4 Punt
10:46 KANSAS 32 1:18 4 3 Fumble
8:07 KANSAS 43 1:12 4 12 Punt
2:15 IOWAST 50 1:39 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 KANSAS 41 3:11 8 59 TD
4:00 KANSAS 18 3:54 15 67 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 KANSAS 19 1:36 3 4 Punt
7:27 0:15 0 0 TD
3:14 KANSAS 25 2:32 7 12 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 KANSAS 28 0:59 3 1 Punt
11:02 KANSAS 37 3:28 9 63 TD
6:49 KANSAS 30 1:26 3 -13 Punt
5:05 KANSAS 22 2:08 3 -2 Punt
2:14 KANSAS 29 2:06 5 11 Game
2:14 0:00 0 0

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 40 yards from ISU 35. 29-B.Miles to KAN 32 for 7 yards (82-L.Akers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(14:56 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 33 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 33
(14:16 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 36 for 3 yards (2-D.Young).
No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 36
(13:29 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 36
(13:21 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 44 yards from KAN 36 out of bounds at the ISU 20.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(13:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 31 for 11 yards (9-K.Prunty3-R.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(12:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 36 for 5 yards (3-R.Thomas41-N.Channel).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 36
(12:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 45 for 9 yards (14-S.Parker).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(11:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 39 for 16 yards (9-K.Prunty).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39
(11:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at KAN 18 for 21 yards (4-E.Jones).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18
(10:51 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:46 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:46 - 1st) 13-C.Dunn kicks 47 yards from ISU 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 32 for 14 yards (20-A.Horne4-A.Azunna).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(10:40 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(10:34 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
Penalty
3 & 8 - KANSAS 34
(9:54 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at ISU 39 for 27 yards. Penalty on KAN 68-E.Bostick Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 34. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 18 - KANSAS 24
(9:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 36 for 12 yards (1-I.Young35-J.Hummel).
+11 YD
3 & 18 - KANSAS 24
(9:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 35 FUMBLES (1-I.Young). 12-G.Eisworth to KAN 35 for no gain.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (3 plays, 35 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(9:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 4 for 31 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4
(8:52 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 1 for 3 yards (41-N.Channel).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 1
(8:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on KAN 14-J.Medley Offside declined.
Missed PAT
(8:07 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 46 yards from ISU 35. 1-K.Logan pushed ob at KAN 43 for 24 yards (1-I.Young).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43
(8:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 42 for 15 yards (2-D.Young).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(7:39 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 45 for -3 yards (56-L.Bankston).
No Gain
2 & 13 - KANSAS 45
(7:08 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
No Gain
3 & 13 - KANSAS 45
(7:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to ISU 45 for no gain (4-A.Azunna9-W.McDonald). Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on ISU 2-D.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
Punt
4 & 13 - KANSAS 45
(6:55 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 36 yards from ISU 45 to ISU 9 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 9
(6:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 28 for 19 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(6:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 33 for 5 yards (9-K.Prunty).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 33
(5:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 37
(5:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 40 for 3 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(4:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 35 for -5 yards (95-D.Terry).
Penalty
2 & 15 - IOWAST 35
(3:39 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 48 for 17 yards (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on ISU 3-K.Nwangwu Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 25 - IOWAST 25
(3:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 27 for 2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
+9 YD
3 & 23 - IOWAST 27
(2:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 36 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry41-N.Channel).
Punt
4 & 14 - IOWAST 36
(2:25 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 14 yards from ISU 36 Downed at the ISU 50.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50
(2:15 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 50 for no gain (34-O.Vance).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 50
(1:35 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to ISU 43 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
Sack
3 & 3 - KANSAS 43
(1:13 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at ISU 50 for -7 yards (3-J.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 50
(0:36 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 50 yards from ISU 50 to ISU End Zone. touchback.

IOWAST Cyclones

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(0:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 21 for 1 yard (3-R.Thomas15-K.Johnson).

KANSAS Jayhawks

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 21
(14:51 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 35 for 14 yards (3-R.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35
(14:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35
(14:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at KAN 50 for 15 yards (4-E.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50
(14:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to KAN 46 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter98-C.Sampson).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 46
(13:35 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 47 for -1 yard (50-M.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 47
(12:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KAN 44 for 3 yards (4-E.Jones).
+3 YD
4 & 4 - KANSAS 44
(12:16 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to KAN 41 for 3 yards (3-R.Thomas).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(12:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at ISU 44 for 15 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(11:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 42 for 2 yards. Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 20 - KANSAS 46
(11:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to ISU 44 for 10 yards (11-L.White).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(10:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 40 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 40
(10:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
+36 YD
4 & 6 - KANSAS 40
(10:03 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 4 for 36 yards (11-L.White).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - KANSAS 4
(9:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 5 for -1 yard (1-I.Young).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 5
(9:08 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:01 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good. Penalty on ISU 93-I.Lee Offside declined.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 2nd) 44-T.Allen kicks 29 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU 36 downed by 1-T.Milton.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(9:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at KAN 50 for 14 yards (9-K.Prunty).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50
(8:41 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at KAN 46 for 4 yards (14-S.Parker).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 46
(8:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 41 for 5 yards (41-N.Channel).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 41
(7:27 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 40 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(6:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(6:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(6:46 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 29 for 11 yards (4-E.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29
(6:24 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 23 for 6 yards (1-K.Logan).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 23
(5:43 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Lang.
+15 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 23
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KAN 8 for 15 yards (22-D.Mayberry8-K.Mayberry).
+2 YD
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8
(5:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 6 for 2 yards (95-D.Terry).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 6
(4:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 3 for 3 yards (41-N.Channel8-K.Mayberry).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 3
(4:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:00 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Missed FG (15 plays, 67 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:00 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 18 for 18 yards (21-C.Pedersen).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18
(3:54 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 34 for 16 yards (24-D.Miller).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(3:27 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 36
(2:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 38 for 2 yards (21-C.Pedersen).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 38
(2:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 46 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46
(1:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 46
(1:38 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at ISU 46 for 8 yards (24-D.Miller).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 46
(1:30 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to ISU 44 for 2 yards (93-I.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(1:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(1:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 30 for 14 yards (4-A.Azunna).
Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(0:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at ISU 35 for -5 yards (34-O.Vance4-A.Azunna).
No Gain
2 & 15 - KANSAS 35
(0:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
No Gain
3 & 15 - KANSAS 35
(0:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Penalty
4 & 15 - KANSAS 35
(0:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor. Penalty on ISU 34-O.Vance Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20
(0:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to ISU 15 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 15
(0:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels spikes the ball at ISU 15 for no gain.
No Good
3 & 5 - KANSAS 15
(0:06 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(0:01 - 2nd) to ISU 19 for -1 yard.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to the ISU 25 downed by 92-M.Seres to ISU 25 for no gain.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(14:31 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 35 for 10 yards (1-K.Logan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(14:31 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for -1 yard (14-S.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 34
(14:31 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
-3 YD
3 & 11 - IOWAST 34
(13:43 - 3rd) to ISU 31 FUMBLES. to ISU 31 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 14 - IOWAST 31
(13:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 47 yards from ISU 31. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 19 for -3 yards (10-D.Porter).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(12:57 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 19 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(12:33 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at KAN 25 for 6 yards (1-I.Young).
Sack
3 & 4 - KANSAS 25
(11:57 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 23 for -2 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 23
(11:21 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 23 Downed at the ISU 38.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38
(11:13 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 5 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 43
(10:33 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 43 for no gain (93-S.Burt).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 43
(10:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to KAN 45 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(9:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Team penalty on KAN 12 players 5 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - IOWAST 40
(9:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 37 for 3 yards (1-K.Logan).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 37
(9:02 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates to KAN 36 for 1 yard (3-R.Thomas41-N.Channel).
No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 36
(8:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 36 for no gain (3-R.Thomas).
+36 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 36
(7:35 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:27 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:27 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 1-K.Logan runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:12 - 3rd) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 36 yards from KAN 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 33 for 4 yards (28-T.Berryhill). Penalty on ISU 24-D.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(7:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 28 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28
(6:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 32 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas). Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
+25 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 18
(6:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 43 for 25 yards (9-K.Prunty).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(5:33 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KAN 50 for 7 yards (4-E.Jones).
+24 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 50
(4:53 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 26 for 24 yards (2-C.Harris).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26
(4:25 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 15 for 11 yards (19-G.Potter).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15
(3:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KAN 7 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 7
(3:18 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:14 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Interception (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:14 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 20-D.Hishaw.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(3:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 28 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(2:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 33 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(2:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Fairchild.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(2:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 41 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(2:07 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 41 for no gain (35-J.Hummel).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(1:35 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 44 for 3 yards (4-A.Azunna23-M.Rose).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 44
(0:59 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 49 for 7 yards (35-J.Hummel34-O.Vance).
Int
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49
(0:42 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Eisworth at ISU 37. 12-G.Eisworth to ISU 37 for no gain.

IOWAST Cyclones

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(0:34 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 39 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).

KANSAS Jayhawks

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 39
(15:00 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 4 yards (41-N.Channel).
No Gain
3 & 4 - KANSAS 43
(14:21 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 43
(14:18 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from ISU 43 Downed at the KAN 28.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28
(14:07 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 28 for no gain (23-M.Rose).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 28
(13:53 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 29 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
No Gain
3 & 9 - KANSAS 29
(13:12 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Punt
4 & 9 - KANSAS 29
(13:08 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 48 yards from KAN 29. 12-G.Eisworth to KAN 48 for 29 yards (93-S.Burt).

IOWAST Cyclones  - FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48
(12:55 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs ob at KAN 34 for 14 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34
(12:33 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 27 for 7 yards (50-M.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 27
(11:53 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to KAN 23 for 4 yards (41-N.Channel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(11:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(11:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Bitter.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(11:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(11:07 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:02 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 47 yards from ISU 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 37 for 19 yards (43-J.Rus).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37
(10:51 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 35 for -2 yards (13-T.Kyle).
-4 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 35
(10:10 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 31 for -4 yards (3-J.Bailey).
+25 YD
3 & 16 - KANSAS 31
(9:26 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU 44 for 25 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(9:02 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to ISU 23 for 21 yards (23-M.Rose).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23
(8:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at ISU 16 for 7 yards (24-D.Miller).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 16
(8:23 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 14 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 14
(8:02 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to ISU 12 for 2 yards (93-I.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12
(7:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Fairchild.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12
(7:39 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:34 - 4th) 4-A.Parchment complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Interception (2 plays, -14 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 21 yards from KAN 35 out of bounds at the ISU 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44
(7:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at ISU 48 for 4 yards (9-K.Prunty).
Int
2 & 6 - IOWAST 48
(7:02 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Logan at KAN 18. 1-K.Logan to KAN 30 for 12 yards (89-D.Souhner).

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(6:49 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner sacked at KAN 20 for -10 yards (34-O.Vance3-J.Bailey).
No Gain
2 & 20 - KANSAS 20
(6:14 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Sack
3 & 20 - KANSAS 20
(6:09 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 17 for -3 yards (9-W.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 23 - KANSAS 17
(5:23 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 41 yards from KAN 17. 12-G.Eisworth to ISU 42 for no gain.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (1 plays, 58 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+58 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42
(5:19 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:05 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:05 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 50 yards from ISU 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 22 for 7 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22
(5:01 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Bailey).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 24
(4:22 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 22 for -2 yards (25-T.Tampa).
-2 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 22
(3:36 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 20 for -2 yards (9-W.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 12 - KANSAS 20
(2:57 - 4th) 46-L.Jones punts 35 yards from KAN 20 out of bounds at the ISU 45.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(2:51 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 87-E.Dean. 87-E.Dean to KAN 30 for 25 yards (15-K.Johnson).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30
(2:20 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:14 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - End of Game (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:14 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn kicks 36 yards from ISU 35 to the KAN 29 downed by 20-D.Hishaw.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29
(2:14 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 29 for no gain (91-B.Peterson).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 29
(1:44 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 36 for 7 yards (33-M.Chambers).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 36
(1:04 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 18-J.Brown. 18-J.Brown to KAN 40 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40
(0:39 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 40 for no gain (45-C.Suttle).
No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40
(0:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores