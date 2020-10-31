Drive Chart
Key Players
D. Brown 2 WR
240 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 11 RECs
B. Armstrong 5 QB
207 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 66 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:45
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:25
pos
6
0
Point After TD 13:35
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:14
5-B.Armstrong runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:30
pos
7
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 9:05
26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Field Goal 5:33
17-G.Atkins 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
42
yds
03:32
pos
10
6
Touchdown 5:03
5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:37
pos
10
12
Point After TD 4:51
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:54
7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
13
Touchdown 7:49
5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
02:58
pos
20
19
Point After TD 7:45
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Touchdown 1:17
99-K.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
20
yds
00:32
pos
20
26
Point After TD 1:14
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:04
21-W.Taulapapa runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
66
yds
04:59
pos
20
33
Point After TD 10:01
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 5:58
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:46
pos
20
40
Point After TD 5:34
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
41
Touchdown 1:00
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
26
41
Point After TD 0:51
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
41
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:17
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
48
yds
01:38
pos
33
41
Point After TD 13:09
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
41
Field Goal 4:11
26-B.Delaney 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
38
yds
08:58
pos
34
44
Touchdown 2:55
25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:16
pos
40
44
Point After TD 2:51
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
44
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 29
Rushing 7 16
Passing 15 9
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-10 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 535 417
Total Plays 61 74
Avg Gain 8.8 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 92 210
Rush Attempts 33 51
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.1
Yards Passing 443 207
Comp. - Att. 23-28 12-23
Yards Per Pass 12.2 7.2
Penalties - Yards 6-69 5-38
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-42.0
Return Yards -1 0
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 North Carolina 4-2 101071441
Virginia 2-4 131414344
David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 443 PASS YDS 207
92 RUSH YDS 210
535 TOTAL YDS 417
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 443 4 0 262.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 1403 10 4 160.7
S. Howell 23/28 443 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 584 3
M. Carter 9 64 0 38
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 562 10
J. Williams 13 54 1 9
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 42 1
S. Howell 11 -26 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 11 240 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 401 3
D. Brown 13 11 240 3 54
K. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 94 1
K. Brown 2 1 76 1 76
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 151 1
D. Newsome 3 3 58 0 30
E. Simmons 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
E. Simmons 3 3 48 0 22
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 118 1
G. Walston 2 1 15 0 15
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 200 2
J. Williams 2 2 10 0 9
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Rene 1 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 0
M. Carter 2 2 -4 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kelly 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
C. Kelly 8-4 0.0 0
T. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 1.5
T. Fox 6-5 1.5 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Surratt 6-4 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 1 0.0
J. Gemmel 5-4 0.0 1
D. Chapman 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Chapman 5-1 1.0 0
L. Hollins 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Hollins 4-0 0.0 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
R. Vohasek 4-3 0.5 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Morrison 3-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Rene 2-1 0.0 0
B. Brooks 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Fox 1-2 0.0 0
D. Evans 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
T. Grimes 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Grimes 0-1 0.0 0
T. Hopper 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hopper 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/8 23/23
G. Atkins 2/3 51 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
M. Carter 2 22.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
M. Carter 1 -1.0 -1 0
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
R. Groves 1 -1.0 -1 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 207 3 1 162.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 777 7 6 115.3
B. Armstrong 12/23 207 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 108 0
S. Simpson 8 70 0 29
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 221 1
B. Armstrong 20 66 1 23
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 95 0
K. Thompson 10 43 1 14
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 301 3
W. Taulapapa 10 29 1 9
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Kemp IV 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 29 0
S. Simpson 1 1 71 1 71
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 365 1
B. Kemp IV 5 4 36 0 17
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 303 1
T. Jana 6 3 36 0 21
T. Poljan 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 172 3
T. Poljan 5 2 33 1 17
R. Henry 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
R. Henry 4 1 18 1 18
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 19 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
N. Jackson 7-2 1.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 3.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 3.5
C. Snowden 6-4 3.5 0
D. Amos 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Amos 6-2 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Cross 4-0 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
Z. Zandier 3-2 0.5 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Atariwa 3-0 0.0 0
N. Taylor 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Taylor 3-2 0.0 0
J. Briggs 19 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Briggs 2-0 0.0 0
C. King 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. King 2-0 0.0 0
A. Clary 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Clary 2-0 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Alonso 0-1 0.0 0
J. Carter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
5/7 14/14
B. Delaney 1/1 35 5/6 8
J. Duenkel 66 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Duenkel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
N. Griffin 2 42.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 1:25 4 75 TD
9:05 UNC 25 3:32 6 42 FG
4:51 UNC 25 4:46 16 62 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 0:00 0 0 TD
7:45 UNC 35 2:08 5 31 FG Miss
1:14 UNC 29 1:02 6 52 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 UNC 23 1:31 4 47 Fumble
5:34 UNC 25 4:43 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UVA 48 1:38 6 48 TD
4:07 UNC 25 1:16 4 75 TD
4:07 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 UVA 25 4:30 10 75 TD
5:28 UVA 25 0:37 2 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 UVA 25 1:32 4 0 Downs
10:42 UVA 25 2:58 8 64 TD
5:31 UVA 35 3:21 11 11 Fumble
1:46 UNC 20 0:32 3 20 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 4:59 12 75 TD
8:20 UNC 30 2:46 5 30 TD
0:51 UVA 17 0:00 1 29
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 UVA 25 8:58 16 58 FG
2:51 UVA 35 2:16 7 9 Downs
2:51 0:00 0 0

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 27
(14:32 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa91-M.Alonso).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 31
(14:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 46 for 15 yards (30-D.Amos11-C.Snowden).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46
(13:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:35 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:35 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(13:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 42 for 17 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(13:13 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 46 for 4 yards (51-R.Vohasek44-J.Gemmel).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 46
(12:40 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 49
(12:01 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to NC 49 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 49
(11:27 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 48 for 1 yard (4-T.Morrison51-R.Vohasek).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48
(10:56 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to NC 34 for 14 yards (2-D.Chapman9-C.Kelly).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(10:23 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 28 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel56-T.Fox).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UVA 28
(9:48 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 28
(9:42 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 23 for 5 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23
(9:14 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(9:05 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.

UNC Tar Heels  - FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:05 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(9:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 18 for -7 yards (30-D.Amos).
+19 YD
2 & 17 - UNC 18
(8:36 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 37 for 19 yards (15-D.Cross).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37
(8:10 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 25 for 38 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(7:38 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 21 for 4 yards (7-N.Taylor).
Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 21
(7:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 26 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
Sack
3 & 11 - UNC 26
(6:19 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 33 for -7 yards (11-C.Snowden).
Field Goal
4 & 18 - UNC 33
(5:33 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:28 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(5:28 - 1st) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 29 for 4 yards (4-T.Morrison).
+71 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 29
(5:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:51 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Downs (16 plays, 62 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:51 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(4:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
No Gain
2 & 15 - UNC 20
(4:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
Penalty
3 & 15 - UNC 20
(4:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.McMichael. Penalty on UVA 15-D.Cross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35
(4:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 41 for 6 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 41
(3:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 44 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden90-J.Carter).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 44
(2:52 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 47 for 9 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47
(2:18 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 40 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 40
(1:55 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 25 for 15 yards (1-N.Grant).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(1:29 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 24 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa11-C.Snowden).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 24
(0:55 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for 8 yards (6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 16
(0:33 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for no gain (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 16
(0:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 12 for 4 yards (15-D.Cross11-C.Snowden).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 10 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 10
(14:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 7 for 3 yards. Penalty on NC 88-M.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 7.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 17
(14:11 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 14 - UNC 16
(13:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - UNC 16
(13:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to UVA 13 for 3 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UVA 13
(12:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:33 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(12:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25
(11:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 9 yards (15-L.Hollins21-C.Surratt).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 34
(11:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 30 for -4 yards (2-D.Chapman).
Penalty
4 & 5 - UVA 30
(11:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 30. No Play.

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 25
(11:01 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 51 yards from UVA 25 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
+76 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24
(10:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:42 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:42 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(10:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 33 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 33
(10:16 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 44 for 11 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(10:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 45 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 45
(9:23 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Penalty on NC 20-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 45. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30
(8:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 29 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 29
(8:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 18 for 11 yards (15-L.Hollins). Penalty on NC 42-T.Hopper Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 18
(8:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 18
(7:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 18
(7:44 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Missed FG (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:45 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 63 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the NC 2.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35
(7:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 48 for 13 yards (15-D.Cross).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48
(7:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to UVA 26 for 26 yards (30-D.Amos).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26
(7:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 27 for -1 yard (14-A.Clary).
Sack
2 & 11 - UNC 27
(6:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 34 for -7 yards (6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 18 - UNC 34
(5:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
No Good
4 & 18 - UNC 34
(5:37 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Fumble (11 plays, 11 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35
(5:31 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt4-T.Morrison).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 39
(4:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 41 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 4 - UVA 41
(4:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 34 for -7 yards (56-T.Fox51-R.Vohasek).
Penalty
4 & 11 - UVA 34
(4:12 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(3:42 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - UVA 39
(3:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+21 YD
2 & 20 - UVA 39
(3:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 40 for 21 yards (4-T.Morrison20-T.Grimes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 40
(2:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 40
(2:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UVA 40
(2:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 4-B.Kemp False start 5 yards enforced at NC 40. No Play.
Sack
3 & 15 - UVA 45
(2:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 46 for -9 yards (56-T.Fox).
Punt
4 & 24 - UVA 46
(2:10 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 33 yards from UVA 46. 4-R.Groves to NC 21 FUMBLES. 57-T.Finkelston to NC 20 for no gain.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20
(1:46 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to NC 14 for 6 yards (15-L.Hollins9-C.Kelly).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 14
(1:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to NC 1 for 13 yards (5-P.Rene).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - UVA 1
(1:17 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:14 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Halftime (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:14 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 59 yards from UVA 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 23 yards (22-R.Snyder47-T.Harrison).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 29
(1:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 1 yard (9-C.King).
+36 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 30
(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 34 for 36 yards (30-D.Amos).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34
(0:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 5 for 29 yards (1-N.Grant).
No Gain
1 & 5 - UNC 5
(0:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UNC 5
(0:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on UVA 14-A.Clary Pass interference 3 yards enforced at UVA 5. No Play.
-17 YD
1 & 2 - UNC 2
(0:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 9 FUMBLES. 25-J.Williams to UVA 19 for no gain.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 30
(14:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 39 for 9 yards. Penalty on NC 5-P.Rene Holding declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(14:20 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 42 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 42
(13:55 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 42 for 16 yards (9-C.Kelly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(13:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 42
(13:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to NC 26 for 16 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26
(12:23 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to NC 21 for 5 yards (52-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 21
(12:23 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to NC 15 for 6 yards (9-C.Kelly).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15
(11:12 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 11 for 4 yards (5-P.Rene).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UVA 11
(10:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan. Penalty on NC 9-C.Kelly Pass interference 9 yards enforced at NC 11.
No Gain
1 & 2 - UVA 2
(10:28 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 2 for no gain (52-J.Taylor9-C.Kelly).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 2
(10:04 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:01 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Fumble (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:01 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 23 for 22 yards (32-J.Ahern22-R.Snyder).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23
(9:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 31 for 8 yards (11-C.Snowden30-D.Amos).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 31
(9:34 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier6-N.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34
(9:05 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for 4 yards (19-J.Briggs30-D.Amos).
Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 38
(8:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 29 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-Z.Zandier). 91-M.Alonso to NC 30 for no gain.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30
(8:20 - 3rd) 4-B.Kemp to NC 27 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 27
(8:00 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to NC 22 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek44-J.Gemmel).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 22
(7:40 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 21 for 1 yard (9-C.Kelly12-T.Fox).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 21
(7:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 17 for 4 yards (10-D.Evans56-T.Fox).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17
(5:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:34 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:34 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(5:34 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for -3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 22
(5:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 30 for 8 yards (9-C.King).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 30
(4:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 39 for 9 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39
(3:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 43 for 18 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43
(3:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 32 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 32
(3:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 30 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 30
(2:41 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 30 for no gain (19-J.Briggs7-N.Taylor).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 30
(2:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to UVA 21 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21
(1:42 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 15 FUMBLES (6-N.Jackson). to UVA 15 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 15
(1:20 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 10 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 10
(1:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:51 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:51 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 60 yards from NC 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 17 for 12 yards (7-S.Howell).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17
(0:51 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 46 for 29 yards (21-C.Surratt).

UVA Cavaliers

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UVA 46
(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Gemmel at UVA 48. 44-J.Gemmel to UVA 48 for no gain.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48
(14:55 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to UVA 46 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson7-N.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 46
(14:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
+30 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 46
(14:24 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 16 for 30 yards (30-D.Amos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 16
(14:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Rene.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 16
(13:50 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to UVA 13 for 3 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 13
(13:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:17 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - FG (16 plays, 58 yards, 8:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:09 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(13:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 30 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman5-P.Rene).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 30
(12:36 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 6 yards (51-R.Vohasek42-T.Hopper).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(12:20 - 4th) Penalty on NC 2-D.Chapman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(12:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 45 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 45
(11:22 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 41 for 4 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 41
(10:41 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 40 for 1 yard (52-J.Taylor56-T.Fox).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 40
(10:08 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 39 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek52-J.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(9:32 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 30 for 9 yards (21-C.Surratt).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 30
(8:47 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to NC 26 for 4 yards (15-L.Hollins9-C.Kelly).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 26
(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 26. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 21
(7:52 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 17 for 4 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UVA 17
(6:59 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 17
(6:54 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to NC 15 for 2 yards (12-T.Fox).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15
(6:19 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 11 for 4 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 11
(5:35 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 10 for 1 yard (9-C.Kelly56-T.Fox).
Sack
3 & 5 - UVA 10
(4:56 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at NC 17 for -7 yards (2-D.Chapman).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UVA 17
(4:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:07 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(4:07 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 44 for 19 yards (14-A.Clary1-N.Grant).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44
(3:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 9 for 47 yards (1-N.Grant). Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Pass interference declined.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - UNC 9
(3:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to UVA 3 for 6 yards (30-D.Amos).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 3
(2:55 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Downs (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from NC 35 out of bounds at the UVA End Zone.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35
(2:51 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 38 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox51-R.Vohasek).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 38
(2:39 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 42
(2:12 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for no gain (9-C.Kelly2-D.Chapman).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - UVA 42
(2:02 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 47 for 5 yards (34-B.Brooks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47
(1:21 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 46 for -1 yard (44-J.Gemmel12-T.Fox).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 46
(1:14 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson kneels at UVA 45 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - UVA 45
(0:35 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson kneels at UVA 44 for -1 yard.
