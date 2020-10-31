Drive Chart
|
|
|UNC
|UVA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
D. Brown
2 WR
240 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 11 RECs
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
207 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 66 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 13:45
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:25
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:03
5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:37
pos
10
12
Touchdown 10:54
7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
13
Touchdown 10:54
7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
25
13
Touchdown 7:49
5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
02:58
pos
20
19
Touchdown 5:58
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:46
pos
20
40
Touchdown 1:00
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
26
41
Touchdown 13:17
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
48
yds
01:38
pos
33
41
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|7
|16
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|535
|417
|Total Plays
|61
|74
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|210
|Rush Attempts
|33
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|443
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|23-28
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-69
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|443
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|535
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|23/28
|443
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|9
|64
|0
|38
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|13
|54
|1
|9
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|11
|-26
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|13
|11
|240
|3
|54
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|3
|3
|58
|0
|30
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|3
|48
|0
|22
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|6-5
|1.5
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hollins 15 DB
|L. Hollins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|2/3
|51
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|12/23
|207
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|8
|70
|0
|29
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|20
|66
|1
|23
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|10
|43
|1
|14
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|29
|1
|9
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|5
|4
|36
|0
|17
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|6
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|5
|2
|33
|1
|17
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|4
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|6-4
|3.5
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|35
|5/6
|8
|
J. Duenkel 66 K
|J. Duenkel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|2
|42.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 27(14:32 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa91-M.Alonso).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 31(14:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 46 for 15 yards (30-D.Amos11-C.Snowden).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(13:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(13:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 42 for 17 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(13:13 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 46 for 4 yards (51-R.Vohasek44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 46(12:40 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 49(12:01 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to NC 49 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 49(11:27 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 48 for 1 yard (4-T.Morrison51-R.Vohasek).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(10:56 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to NC 34 for 14 yards (2-D.Chapman9-C.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(10:23 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 28 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel56-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 28(9:48 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 28(9:42 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 23 for 5 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(9:14 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(9:05 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 18 for -7 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - UNC 18(8:36 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 37 for 19 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(8:10 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 25 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:38 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 21 for 4 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UNC 21(7:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 26 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UNC 26(6:19 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 33 for -7 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - UNC 33(5:33 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(5:28 - 1st) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 29 for 4 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+71 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(5:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (16 plays, 62 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UNC 20(4:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - UNC 20(4:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.McMichael. Penalty on UVA 15-D.Cross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(4:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 41 for 6 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 41(3:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 44 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden90-J.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 44(2:52 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 47 for 9 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(2:18 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 40 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 40(1:55 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 25 for 15 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:29 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 24 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa11-C.Snowden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 24(0:55 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for 8 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UNC 16(0:33 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for no gain (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 16(0:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 12 for 4 yards (15-D.Cross11-C.Snowden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(15:00 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 10 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 10(14:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 7 for 3 yards. Penalty on NC 88-M.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 7.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNC 17(14:11 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 16 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UNC 16(13:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - UNC 16(13:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to UVA 13 for 3 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(11:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 9 yards (15-L.Hollins21-C.Surratt).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 34(11:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 30 for -4 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UVA 30(11:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 30. No Play.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 33 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(10:16 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 44 for 11 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(10:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 45 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(9:23 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Penalty on NC 20-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(8:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 29 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 29(8:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 18 for 11 yards (15-L.Hollins). Penalty on NC 42-T.Hopper Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(8:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(7:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 18(7:44 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 63 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the NC 2.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(7:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 48 for 13 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(7:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to UVA 26 for 26 yards (30-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(7:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 27 for -1 yard (14-A.Clary).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UNC 27(6:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 34 for -7 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - UNC 34(5:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - UNC 34(5:37 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (11 plays, 11 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(5:31 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt4-T.Morrison).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 39(4:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 41 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - UVA 41(4:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 34 for -7 yards (56-T.Fox51-R.Vohasek).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - UVA 34(4:12 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(3:42 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UVA 39(3:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 20 - UVA 39(3:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 40 for 21 yards (4-T.Morrison20-T.Grimes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(2:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 40(2:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 40(2:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 4-B.Kemp False start 5 yards enforced at NC 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - UVA 45(2:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 46 for -9 yards (56-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - UVA 46(2:10 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 33 yards from UVA 46. 4-R.Groves to NC 21 FUMBLES. 57-T.Finkelston to NC 20 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(1:46 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to NC 14 for 6 yards (15-L.Hollins9-C.Kelly).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to NC 1 for 13 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(1:17 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Halftime (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 59 yards from UVA 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 23 yards (22-R.Snyder47-T.Harrison).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(1:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 1 yard (9-C.King).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 30(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 34 for 36 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(0:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 5 for 29 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UNC 5(0:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UNC 5(0:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on UVA 14-A.Clary Pass interference 3 yards enforced at UVA 5. No Play.
|-17 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNC 2(0:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 9 FUMBLES. 25-J.Williams to UVA 19 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 30(14:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 39 for 9 yards. Penalty on NC 5-P.Rene Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(14:20 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 42 for 3 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 42(13:55 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 42 for 16 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(13:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 42(13:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to NC 26 for 16 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(12:23 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to NC 21 for 5 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 21(12:23 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to NC 15 for 6 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(11:12 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 11 for 4 yards (5-P.Rene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UVA 11(10:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan. Penalty on NC 9-C.Kelly Pass interference 9 yards enforced at NC 11.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(10:28 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 2 for no gain (52-J.Taylor9-C.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 2(10:04 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Fumble (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 23 for 22 yards (32-J.Ahern22-R.Snyder).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(9:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 31 for 8 yards (11-C.Snowden30-D.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 31(9:34 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(9:05 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for 4 yards (19-J.Briggs30-D.Amos).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UNC 38(8:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 29 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-Z.Zandier). 91-M.Alonso to NC 30 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(8:20 - 3rd) 4-B.Kemp to NC 27 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 27(8:00 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to NC 22 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek44-J.Gemmel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 22(7:40 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 21 for 1 yard (9-C.Kelly12-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 21(7:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 17 for 4 yards (10-D.Evans56-T.Fox).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(5:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:34 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 22(5:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 30 for 8 yards (9-C.King).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(4:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 39 for 9 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(3:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 43 for 18 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(3:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 32 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(3:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 30 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 30(2:41 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 30 for no gain (19-J.Briggs7-N.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 30(2:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to UVA 21 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(1:42 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 15 FUMBLES (6-N.Jackson). to UVA 15 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 15(1:20 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 10 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(1:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(14:55 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to UVA 46 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 46(14:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 46(14:24 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 16 for 30 yards (30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(14:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Rene.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 16(13:50 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to UVA 13 for 3 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 13(13:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (16 plays, 58 yards, 8:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(13:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 30 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman5-P.Rene).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 30(12:36 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 6 yards (51-R.Vohasek42-T.Hopper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(12:20 - 4th) Penalty on NC 2-D.Chapman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 45 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 45(11:22 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 41 for 4 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 41(10:41 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 40 for 1 yard (52-J.Taylor56-T.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 40(10:08 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 39 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek52-J.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(9:32 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 30 for 9 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 30(8:47 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to NC 26 for 4 yards (15-L.Hollins9-C.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 21(7:52 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 17 for 4 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 17(6:59 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 17(6:54 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to NC 15 for 2 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(6:19 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to NC 11 for 4 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 11(5:35 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to NC 10 for 1 yard (9-C.Kelly56-T.Fox).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UVA 10(4:56 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at NC 17 for -7 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UVA 17(4:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:07 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 44 for 19 yards (14-A.Clary1-N.Grant).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(3:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 9 for 47 yards (1-N.Grant). Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Pass interference declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(3:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to UVA 3 for 6 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 3(2:55 - 4th) 25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from NC 35 out of bounds at the UVA End Zone.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(2:51 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 38 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox51-R.Vohasek).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 38(2:39 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UVA 42(2:12 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 42 for no gain (9-C.Kelly2-D.Chapman).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - UVA 42(2:02 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 47 for 5 yards (34-B.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(1:21 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 46 for -1 yard (44-J.Gemmel12-T.Fox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 46(1:14 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson kneels at UVA 45 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 45(0:35 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson kneels at UVA 44 for -1 yard.
