Key Players
J. Fields 1 QB
318 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -4 RuYds
J. Dotson 5 WR
144 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:50
33-M.Teague runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:17
pos
6
0
Point After TD 13:43
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:46
1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:42
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:39
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Field Goal 3:00
92-J.Pinegar 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
51
yds
05:39
pos
14
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 2:25
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
86
yds
06:06
pos
20
3
Point After TD 2:23
28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Field Goal 0:01
98-J.Stout 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:18
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
12
Point After TD 11:14
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 8:49
1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:25
pos
27
13
Point After TD 8:41
28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Field Goal 1:06
28-D.DiMaccio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
80
yds
06:18
pos
31
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:36
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:03
pos
31
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:30
14-S.Clifford to OSU 1 for 1 yard (23-M.Hooker).
plays
yds
pos
31
19
Touchdown 9:18
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:16
pos
37
19
Point After TD 9:14
28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
19
Touchdown 6:33
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:47
pos
38
25
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:27
14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
plays
yds
pos
38
25
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 10 4
Passing 12 13
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 10-18 3-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 526 325
Total Plays 79 57
Avg Gain 6.7 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 208 44
Rush Attempts 45 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 1.6
Yards Passing 318 281
Comp. - Att. 28-34 18-30
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.5
Penalties - Yards 9-80 5-31
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-38.5 4-49.0
Return Yards 31 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-31 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Ohio State 2-0 14710738
18 Penn State 0-2 3371225
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 318 PASS YDS 281
208 RUSH YDS 44
526 TOTAL YDS 325
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 318 4 0 199.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.2% 276 2 0 237.1
J. Fields 28/34 318 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 41 2
M. Teague III 23 110 1 31
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 62 0
G. Wilson 1 62 0 62
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 55 0
T. Sermon 13 56 0 15
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 1
J. Fields 6 -4 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Olave 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 120 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 0
C. Olave 8 7 120 2 49
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 11 111 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 1
G. Wilson 14 11 111 0 26
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 25 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ruckert 5 4 25 2 13
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Williams 2 2 23 0 16
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Farrell 1 1 16 0 16
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Hausmann 1 1 13 0 13
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Smith-Njigba 1 1 6 0 6
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Sermon 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hooker 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
M. Hooker 7-0 0.0 1
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 3.0
T. Togiai 6-1 3.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 4-1 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Cooper 3-2 0.5 0
S. Banks 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Banks 3-1 0.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Friday 3-0 0.0 0
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Crowley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 2-0 1.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
P. Werner 2-3 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
Z. Harrison 2-2 0.5 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Proctor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Johnson 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williamson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williamson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hoak 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Garrett 0-2 0.0 0
J. Cage 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cage 0-1 0.0 0
K. Dever 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Dever 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
B. Haubeil 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
D. Chrisman 2 38.5 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Olave 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Olave 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 281 3 1 165.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 238 3 2 142.6
S. Clifford 18/30 281 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 69 1
D. Ford 8 36 0 23
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 119 1
S. Clifford 18 5 0 11
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Oweh 1 3 0 3
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
W. Levis 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 8 144 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 94 1
J. Dotson 12 8 144 3 37
P. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
P. Washington 4 4 73 0 31
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 1
P. Freiermuth 6 3 46 0 19
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
K. Lambert-Smith 3 2 18 0 12
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Ford 2 1 0 0 0
D. Johnson 3 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
E. Brooks 9-2 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Wade 8-0 0.0 0
J. Brisker 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Brisker 6-2 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 5-3 0.0 0
L. Dixon 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Dixon 4-2 0.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Oweh 4-2 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
B. Smith 4-1 1.0 0
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Porter Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Luketa 3-3 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Shelton 3-0 1.0 0
C. Katshir 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Katshir 2-1 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
A. Isaac 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Isaac 1-0 0.0 0
H. Beamon 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Beamon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Hansard 0-1 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Toney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 5/5
J. Pinegar 1/1 31 1/1 4
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Stout 1/1 50 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
J. Stout 4 49.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
P. Washington 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 1:17 3 75 TD
11:21 PSU 45 2:42 6 45 TD
2:57 OHIOST 25 2:31 10 72 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 OHIOST 31 1:49 3 -1 Punt
8:29 OHIOST 11 6:06 16 89 TD
1:16 OHIOST 32 1:14 5 1 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 OHIOST 25 2:25 8 75 TD
7:24 OHIOST 20 6:18 12 75 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 OHIOST 25 5:16 13 75 TD
6:27 PSU 47 2:28 6 7 Punt
3:35 PSU 9 2:18 3 4 FG Miss
3:35 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 PSU 25 2:13 6 20 Downs
8:39 PSU 25 5:39 12 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 PSU 20 1:19 3 1 Punt
10:02 PSU 33 1:25 3 2 Punt
2:23 PSU 19 0:58 3 1 Punt
0:01 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:41 PSU 25 1:08 4 19 Punt
1:06 PSU 25 1:03 4 17
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 PSU 25 2:47 8 75 TD
3:49 PSU 20 0:00 1 71 INT
1:13 PSU 20 1:02 8 25 Game
3:49 0:00 0 0
1:13 0:00 0 0

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+62 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Wilson to PSU 13 for 62 yards (9-J.Porter18-S.Toney).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13
(14:21 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 4 for 9 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 4
(13:50 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:43 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:43 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(13:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 34 for 9 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 34
(13:21 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 37 for 3 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37
(12:47 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 42 for 5 yards (0-J.Cooper).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 42
(12:11 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 45 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland72-T.Togiai).
No Gain
3 & 2 - PSU 45
(11:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
No Gain
4 & 2 - PSU 45
(11:30 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45
(11:21 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 40 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
Penalty
2 & 5 - OHIOST 40
(10:58 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 45
(10:35 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 36 for 9 yards (13-E.Brooks10-L.Dixon).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 36
(9:47 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 33 for 3 yards (10-L.Dixon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33
(9:18 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to PSU 26 for 7 yards (38-L.Wade).
+26 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 26
(8:46 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:39 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:39 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(8:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 25 for no gain (0-J.Cooper9-Z.Harrison).
Sack
2 & 10 - PSU 25
(8:04 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 23 for -2 yards (9-Z.Harrison0-J.Cooper).
Penalty
3 & 12 - PSU 23
(7:27 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth. Penalty on OSU 5-B.Browning Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PSU 23. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38
(7:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 35 for -3 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
+20 YD
2 & 13 - PSU 35
(6:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 45 for 20 yards (24-M.Crowley21-M.Williamson).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 45
(6:00 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to OSU 22 for 23 yards (7-S.Banks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 22
(5:36 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to OSU 21 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 21
(5:03 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 11 for 10 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11
(4:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 10 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland92-H.Garrett).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 10
(3:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
Penalty
3 & 9 - PSU 10
(3:39 - 1st) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 10. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 14 - PSU 15
(3:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at OSU 14 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - PSU 14
(3:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Missed FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:57 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(2:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at OSU 33 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 33
(2:27 - 1st) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at OSU 40 for 7 yards (9-J.Porter).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40
(1:47 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 46 for 14 yards (1-J.Brisker9-J.Porter).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46
(1:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to PSU 40 for 6 yards (9-J.Porter).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 40
(0:26 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 37 for 3 yards (10-L.Dixon).
+20 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at PSU 17 for 20 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 12-B.Smith Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at PSU 17. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9
(14:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 5 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(14:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 3 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIOST 3
(13:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
No Good
4 & 3 - OHIOST 3
(13:28 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 20
(13:25 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 20 for no gain (0-J.Cooper92-H.Garrett).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 20
(12:53 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 20
(12:48 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 21 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 21
(12:06 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 21 to OSU 31 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31
(12:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to OSU 32 for 1 yard (38-L.Wade).
Sack
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32
(11:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 24 for -8 yards (55-A.Shelton).
+6 YD
3 & 17 - OHIOST 24
(10:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at OSU 30 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
Punt
4 & 11 - OHIOST 30
(10:11 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 37 yards from OSU 30 to the PSU 33 downed by 25-X.Johnson.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 33
(10:02 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for no gain (54-T.Friday30-K.Dever).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 33
(9:20 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 35 for 2 yards (52-A.Jackson32-T.Borland).
No Gain
3 & 8 - PSU 35
(8:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
Punt
4 & 8 - PSU 35
(8:37 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 44 yards from PSU 35 to OSU 21 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Team penalty on OSU Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 21.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (16 plays, 89 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11
(8:29 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 12 for 1 yard (20-A.Isaac45-C.Katshir).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 12
(8:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at OSU 19 for 7 yards (28-J.Oweh).
Penalty
3 & 2 - OHIOST 19
(7:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Pass interference 3 yards enforced at OSU 19. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22
(7:35 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 37 for 15 yards (45-C.Katshir).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37
(7:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 37
(7:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to PSU 47 for 16 yards (13-E.Brooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47
(6:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 43 for 4 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 43
(6:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs ob at PSU 27 for 16 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27
(5:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 31 for -4 yards (16-J.Brown).
+19 YD
2 & 14 - OHIOST 31
(5:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 12 for 19 yards (16-J.Brown38-L.Wade).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12
(4:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 8 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks97-P.Mustipher).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 8
(4:18 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 5 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks3-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 5
(3:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 1 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks97-P.Mustipher).
-13 YD
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(3:13 - 2nd) to PSU 14 FUMBLES. 1-J.Fields to PSU 14 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - OHIOST 14
(2:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to PSU 10 for 4 yards (12-B.Smith).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10
(2:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:23 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:23 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 18-P.Washington to PSU 19 for 16 yards (16-R.Watts).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 19
(2:17 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 22 for 3 yards (72-T.Togiai20-P.Werner).
Sack
2 & 7 - PSU 22
(2:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 17 for -5 yards (72-T.Togiai).
+3 YD
3 & 12 - PSU 17
(2:06 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 20 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner41-J.Proctor).
Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 20
(1:25 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 20 to the OSU 32 downed by 37-D.Hartlaub.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Downs (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32
(1:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 37 for 5 yards (10-L.Dixon).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 37
(0:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 37
(0:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 41 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh10-L.Dixon).
Penalty
4 & 1 - OHIOST 41
(0:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 41. No Play.
-3 YD
4 & 6 - OHIOST 36
(0:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields kneels at OSU 33 for -3 yards.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - PSU 33
(0:01 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

PSU Nittany Lions

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 23 for -2 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
+18 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 23
(14:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 41 for 18 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41
(13:55 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 18-P.Washington. 18-P.Washington to OSU 39 for 20 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39
(13:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to OSU 27 for 12 yards (23-M.Hooker7-S.Banks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27
(12:47 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford pushed ob at OSU 26 for 1 yard (7-S.Banks).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 26
(12:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at OSU 15 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 15
(11:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 14 for 1 yard (54-T.Friday).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 14
(11:18 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:14 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(11:14 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 24 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith28-J.Oweh).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 24
(10:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 31 for 7 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31
(10:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at OSU 36 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(10:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(10:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 45 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 45
(9:45 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 4 yards (55-A.Shelton40-J.Luketa).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49
(9:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 49 for 2 yards (12-B.Smith).
+49 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 49
(8:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:49 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:41 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(8:41 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 18-P.Washington. 18-P.Washington to PSU 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson). Penalty on OSU 6-T.Vincent Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 46
(8:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 46
(8:16 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
Sack
3 & 10 - PSU 46
(8:12 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 44 for -2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
Punt
4 & 12 - PSU 44
(7:33 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 56 yards from PSU 44 to OSU End Zone. touchback.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20
(7:24 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 25 for 5 yards (13-E.Brooks53-F.Hansard).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 25
(6:48 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 29 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
+31 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 29
(6:06 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 40 for 31 yards (1-J.Brisker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40
(5:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to PSU 27 for 13 yards. Team penalty on OSU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIOST 45
(5:22 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 45 for no gain (13-E.Brooks).
+13 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 45
(4:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to PSU 32 for 13 yards (38-L.Wade).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 32
(3:55 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 29 for 3 yards (34-S.Simmons40-J.Luketa).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29
(3:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 24 for 5 yards (34-S.Simmons).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 24
(2:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 81-J.Hausmann. 81-J.Hausmann to PSU 11 for 13 yards (38-L.Wade12-B.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11
(2:04 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 9 for 2 yards (55-A.Shelton1-J.Brisker).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 9
(1:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 9
(1:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 5 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - OHIOST 5
(1:06 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

PSU Nittany Lions

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:06 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(1:02 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington. Penalty on PSU 26-C.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 25. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - PSU 15
(0:56 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 34 for 19 yards (23-M.Hooker). Penalty on OSU 22-S.Chambers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 34.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49
(0:37 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 50 for 1 yard (54-T.Friday55-J.Cage).
Sack
2 & 9 - PSU 50
(0:03 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 42 for -8 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).

PSU Nittany Lions

Result Play
+37 YD
3 & 17 - PSU 42
(15:00 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 21 for 37 yards (24-S.Wade).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21
(14:36 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(14:30 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 1 for 1 yard (23-M.Hooker).

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:30 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(14:30 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 38 for 13 yards. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Holding declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38
(14:12 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 39 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 39
(13:45 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 40 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher13-E.Brooks).
+26 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 40
(13:11 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 34 for 26 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34
(12:47 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 29 for 5 yards (97-P.Mustipher40-J.Luketa).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 29
(12:02 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 29
(11:56 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 25 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher28-J.Oweh).
+17 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 25
(11:15 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 8 for 17 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8
(10:55 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 1 for 7 yards (26-J.Sutherland).
Penalty
2 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(10:30 - 4th) 33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on OSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 1. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6
(10:25 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 2 for 4 yards (45-C.Katshir).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 2
(9:54 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 1 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(9:18 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(9:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at OSU 44 for 31 yards (5-B.Browning41-J.Proctor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44
(8:38 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to OSU 42 for 2 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste20-P.Werner).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 42
(7:57 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at OSU 26 for 16 yards (7-S.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 26
(7:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 26
(7:07 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 15 for 11 yards (11-T.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 15
(6:38 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
Penalty
2 & 10 - PSU 15
(6:33 - 4th) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 15. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 15 - PSU 20
(6:33 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(6:27 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:27 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 12 yards from PSU 35 to the PSU 47 downed by 2-C.Olave to PSU 47 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47
(6:26 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 46 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 46
(5:42 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 45 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 45
(4:57 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 33 for 12 yards (8-M.Wilson1-J.Brisker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33
(4:17 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 32 for 1 yard (1-J.Brisker10-L.Dixon).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32
(4:08 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 32 for no gain (51-H.Beamon13-E.Brooks).
Sack
3 & 9 - OHIOST 32
(4:04 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 40 for -8 yards (12-B.Smith).
Punt
4 & 17 - OHIOST 40
(3:59 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 40 yards from PSU 40 to PSU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Interception (1 plays, 71 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - PSU 20
(3:49 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Hooker at PSU 40. 23-M.Hooker to PSU 9 for 31 yards (11-D.George).

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9
(3:35 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 6 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6
(2:50 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 10 for -4 yards (13-E.Brooks).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10
(2:05 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 5 for 5 yards (28-J.Oweh97-P.Mustipher).
No Good
4 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(1:17 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PSU Nittany Lions  - End of Game (8 plays, 25 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 20
(1:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 20
(1:08 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 20 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 20
(0:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 30 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 30
(0:43 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
Sack
2 & 10 - PSU 30
(0:40 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 24 for -6 yards (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
Penalty
3 & 16 - PSU 24
(0:22 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 28 for 4 yards. Team penalty on OSU Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 24. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - PSU 29
(0:15 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at PSU 40 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40
(0:11 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 45 for 5 yards (13-T.Johnson).
NCAA FB Scores