Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIOST
|PSU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 8:46
1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:42
pos
13
0
Touchdown 2:25
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
86
yds
06:06
pos
20
3
Touchdown 11:18
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
12
Touchdown 8:49
1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:25
pos
27
13
Touchdown 14:36
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:03
pos
31
19
31
19
Touchdown 9:18
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:16
pos
37
19
Touchdown 6:33
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:47
pos
38
25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|526
|325
|Total Plays
|79
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|44
|Rush Attempts
|45
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|318
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|28-34
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-80
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|318
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|526
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|28/34
|318
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|23
|110
|1
|31
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|62
|0
|62
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|13
|56
|0
|15
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|6
|-4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|8
|7
|120
|2
|49
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|14
|11
|111
|0
|26
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|5
|4
|25
|2
|13
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Hausmann 81 TE
|J. Hausmann
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|6-1
|3.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crowley 24 RB
|M. Crowley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 13 CB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 55 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dever 30 S
|K. Dever
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|38.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|18/30
|281
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|8
|36
|0
|23
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|18
|5
|0
|11
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|12
|8
|144
|3
|37
|
P. Washington 18 WR
|P. Washington
|4
|4
|73
|0
|31
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|6
|3
|46
|0
|19
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 3 CB
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 3 CB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1/1
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|4
|49.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 18 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Wilson to PSU 13 for 62 yards (9-J.Porter18-S.Toney).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(14:21 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 4 for 9 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 4(13:50 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(13:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 34 for 9 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 34(13:21 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 37 for 3 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(12:47 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 42 for 5 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 42(12:11 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 45 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland72-T.Togiai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PSU 45(11:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PSU 45(11:30 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:21 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 40 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 40(10:58 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 45(10:35 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 36 for 9 yards (13-E.Brooks10-L.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 36(9:47 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 33 for 3 yards (10-L.Dixon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(9:18 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to PSU 26 for 7 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 26(8:46 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 25 for no gain (0-J.Cooper9-Z.Harrison).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(8:04 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 23 for -2 yards (9-Z.Harrison0-J.Cooper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - PSU 23(7:27 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth. Penalty on OSU 5-B.Browning Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PSU 23. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(7:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 35 for -3 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 13 - PSU 35(6:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 45 for 20 yards (24-M.Crowley21-M.Williamson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(6:00 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to OSU 22 for 23 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(5:36 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to OSU 21 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 21(5:03 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 11 for 10 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(4:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 10 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 10(3:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PSU 10(3:39 - 1st) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - PSU 15(3:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at OSU 14 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - PSU 14(3:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Missed FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at OSU 33 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 33(2:27 - 1st) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at OSU 40 for 7 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(1:47 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 46 for 14 yards (1-J.Brisker9-J.Porter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(1:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to PSU 40 for 6 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 40(0:26 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to PSU 37 for 3 yards (10-L.Dixon).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 37(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at PSU 17 for 20 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 12-B.Smith Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at PSU 17. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(14:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 5 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5(14:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 3 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 3(13:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - OHIOST 3(13:28 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(13:25 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 20 for no gain (0-J.Cooper92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 20(12:53 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 20(12:48 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 21 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 21(12:06 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 21 to OSU 31 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(12:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to OSU 32 for 1 yard (38-L.Wade).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32(11:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 24 for -8 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - OHIOST 24(10:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at OSU 30 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 30(10:11 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 37 yards from OSU 30 to the PSU 33 downed by 25-X.Johnson.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(10:02 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for no gain (54-T.Friday30-K.Dever).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 33(9:20 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 35 for 2 yards (52-A.Jackson32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 35(8:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 35(8:37 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 44 yards from PSU 35 to OSU 21 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Team penalty on OSU Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 21.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (16 plays, 89 yards, 6:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(8:29 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 12 for 1 yard (20-A.Isaac45-C.Katshir).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 12(8:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at OSU 19 for 7 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 19(7:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Pass interference 3 yards enforced at OSU 19. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(7:35 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 37 for 15 yards (45-C.Katshir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(7:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 37(7:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to PSU 47 for 16 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(6:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 43 for 4 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 43(6:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs ob at PSU 27 for 16 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(5:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 31 for -4 yards (16-J.Brown).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 31(5:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 12 for 19 yards (16-J.Brown38-L.Wade).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(4:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 8 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks97-P.Mustipher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 8(4:18 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 5 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks3-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 5(3:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 1 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks97-P.Mustipher).
|-13 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(3:13 - 2nd) to PSU 14 FUMBLES. 1-J.Fields to PSU 14 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 14(2:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to PSU 10 for 4 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10(2:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 18-P.Washington to PSU 19 for 16 yards (16-R.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(2:17 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 22 for 3 yards (72-T.Togiai20-P.Werner).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - PSU 22(2:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 17 for -5 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - PSU 17(2:06 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 20 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner41-J.Proctor).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 20(1:25 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 20 to the OSU 32 downed by 37-D.Hartlaub.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Downs (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 37 for 5 yards (10-L.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 37(0:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 37(0:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 41 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh10-L.Dixon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 41(0:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 41. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 36(0:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields kneels at OSU 33 for -3 yards.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(0:01 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 23 for -2 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - PSU 23(14:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 41 for 18 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(13:55 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 18-P.Washington. 18-P.Washington to OSU 39 for 20 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(13:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to OSU 27 for 12 yards (23-M.Hooker7-S.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(12:47 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford pushed ob at OSU 26 for 1 yard (7-S.Banks).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 26(12:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at OSU 15 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(11:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 14 for 1 yard (54-T.Friday).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 14(11:18 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(11:14 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 24 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith28-J.Oweh).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 24(10:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 31 for 7 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(10:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at OSU 36 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 45 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 45(9:45 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 4 yards (55-A.Shelton40-J.Luketa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(9:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 49 for 2 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 49(8:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:41 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 18-P.Washington. 18-P.Washington to PSU 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson). Penalty on OSU 6-T.Vincent Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(8:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 46(8:16 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PSU 46(8:12 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 44 for -2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PSU 44(7:33 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 56 yards from PSU 44 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(7:24 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 25 for 5 yards (13-E.Brooks53-F.Hansard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 25(6:48 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 29 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 29(6:06 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 40 for 31 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(5:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to PSU 27 for 13 yards. Team penalty on OSU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 45(5:22 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 45 for no gain (13-E.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 45(4:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to PSU 32 for 13 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 32(3:55 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 29 for 3 yards (34-S.Simmons40-J.Luketa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(3:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 24 for 5 yards (34-S.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 24(2:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 81-J.Hausmann. 81-J.Hausmann to PSU 11 for 13 yards (38-L.Wade12-B.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(2:04 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 9 for 2 yards (55-A.Shelton1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 9(1:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 9(1:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 5 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 5(1:06 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:02 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington. Penalty on PSU 26-C.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 25. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - PSU 15(0:56 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 34 for 19 yards (23-M.Hooker). Penalty on OSU 22-S.Chambers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 34.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(0:37 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 50 for 1 yard (54-T.Friday55-J.Cage).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - PSU 50(0:03 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 42 for -8 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
PSU
Nittany Lions
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
3 & 17 - PSU 42(15:00 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 21 for 37 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(14:36 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:30 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 1 for 1 yard (23-M.Hooker).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:30 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 38 for 13 yards. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(14:12 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 39 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 39(13:45 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 40 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher13-E.Brooks).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 40(13:11 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at PSU 34 for 26 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(12:47 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 29 for 5 yards (97-P.Mustipher40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 29(12:02 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 29(11:56 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 25 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher28-J.Oweh).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 25(11:15 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to PSU 8 for 17 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(10:55 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 1 for 7 yards (26-J.Sutherland).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 1(10:30 - 4th) 33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on OSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6(10:25 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 2 for 4 yards (45-C.Katshir).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 2(9:54 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 1 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 1(9:18 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at OSU 44 for 31 yards (5-B.Browning41-J.Proctor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(8:38 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to OSU 42 for 2 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste20-P.Werner).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 42(7:57 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at OSU 26 for 16 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(7:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 26(7:07 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 15 for 11 yards (11-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(6:38 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PSU 15(6:33 - 4th) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 15. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 20(6:33 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:27 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 12 yards from PSU 35 to the PSU 47 downed by 2-C.Olave to PSU 47 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(6:26 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 46 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 46(5:42 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 45 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 45(4:57 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 33 for 12 yards (8-M.Wilson1-J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(4:17 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to PSU 32 for 1 yard (1-J.Brisker10-L.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32(4:08 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 32 for no gain (51-H.Beamon13-E.Brooks).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 32(4:04 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 40 for -8 yards (12-B.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - OHIOST 40(3:59 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 40 yards from PSU 40 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (1 plays, 71 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(3:49 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Hooker at PSU 40. 23-M.Hooker to PSU 9 for 31 yards (11-D.George).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(3:35 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 6 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6(2:50 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 10 for -4 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10(2:05 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 5 for 5 yards (28-J.Oweh97-P.Mustipher).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 5(1:17 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- End of Game (8 plays, 25 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(1:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 20(1:08 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 20 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 20(0:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 30 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(0:43 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 30(0:40 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 24 for -6 yards (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - PSU 24(0:22 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 28 for 4 yards. Team penalty on OSU Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 24. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - PSU 29(0:15 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at PSU 40 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(0:11 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 45 for 5 yards (13-T.Johnson).
