WAKE
CUSE

Key Players
K. Walker III 9 RB
79 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
N. Johnson 82 WR
25 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 22 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:11
4-N.Sciba 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
60
yds
04:49
pos
3
0
Touchdown 3:41
9-K.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
64
yds
04:26
pos
9
0
Point After TD 3:37
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 4:24
17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
36
yds
01:40
pos
10
6
Point After TD 4:17
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 1:28
9-K.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
01:07
pos
16
7
Point After TD 1:19
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:56
10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
01:01
pos
23
7
Point After TD 12:41
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 12:41
17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-G.Holmes at SYR 32. 24-G.Holmes runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
7
Point After TD 12:32
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 3:16
9-K.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
50
yds
05:49
pos
37
7
Point After TD 3:09
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 3:15
15-J.Morgan complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:17
pos
38
13
Point After TD 3:11
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 13
Rushing 11 6
Passing 12 6
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 3-11
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 438 221
Total Plays 82 56
Avg Gain 5.3 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 188 79
Rush Attempts 49 22
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.6
Yards Passing 250 142
Comp. - Att. 19-33 22-34
Yards Per Pass 6.7 3.4
Penalties - Yards 7-57 8-81
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 7-42.4
Return Yards 35 26
Punts - Returns 2-3 1-26
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-32 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wake Forest 4-2 10721038
Syracuse 1-6 070714
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 250 PASS YDS 142
188 RUSH YDS 79
438 TOTAL YDS 221
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 250 1 0 131.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1003 3 0 143.7
S. Hartman 19/33 250 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 385 4
C. Beal-Smith 19 87 0 16
K. Walker III 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 79 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 449 8
K. Walker III 16 79 3 20
J. Ellison 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
J. Ellison 6 16 0 4
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 -32 1
S. Hartman 6 10 0 15
M. Griffis 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Griffis 1 1 0 1
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
M. Kern 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Roberson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 360 1
J. Roberson 9 7 130 1 80
D. Greene 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 234 0
D. Greene 7 4 56 0 22
T. Morin 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 199 2
T. Morin 11 5 45 0 15
N. Groulx 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
N. Groulx 2 2 15 0 9
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 1 4 0 4
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
B. Chapman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
T. Rucker 6-1 0.0 1
N. Andersen 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Andersen 5-0 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
R. Smenda Jr. 5-0 1.0 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Redd 4-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Williams 4-0 1.0 0
C. Carson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Carson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
G. Holmes 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Holmes 2-0 0.0 1
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
M. Fox 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dicks III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dicks III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johns 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johns 1-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. McCollum 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/13 19/19
N. Sciba 1/1 33 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Mora 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
I. Mora 4 42.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Greene 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 96 1
D. Greene 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Morin 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.0 84 0
T. Morin 2 1.5 4 0
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 85 1 2 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 499 5 5 100.5
R. Culpepper 15/27 85 1 2
J. Morgan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 57 1 0 215.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 57 1 0 215.5
J. Morgan 7/7 57 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Lutz 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 34 0
C. Lutz 15 81 0 18
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 59 0
N. Johnson 2 22 0 13
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 50 0
M. Pierre 1 -2 0 -2
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -43 0
R. Culpepper 4 -22 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Hendrix 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
E. Hendrix 1 1 31 0 31
C. Lutz 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Lutz 4 4 25 0 11
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 218 2
N. Johnson 3 2 25 1 21
C. Jackson 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Jackson 5 4 24 0 8
A. Queeley 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 220 1
A. Queeley 6 4 13 0 4
T. Harris 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 434 4
T. Harris 5 3 12 0 9
D. Alford 35 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Alford 1 1 3 0 3
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
A. Hackett 1 1 3 0 3
L. Benson 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Benson 1 1 3 1 3
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Johnson 3 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Williams 9-0 1.0 0
R. Hanna 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hanna 6-0 0.0 0
T. Richards 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Richards 5-0 1.0 0
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Cantin-Arku 4-0 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 4-2 0.0 0
M. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Black 3-0 0.0 0
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Melifonwu 3-0 0.0 0
L. Kpogba 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Kpogba 3-0 0.0 0
J. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Carter 3-1 0.0 0
A. Greenwood 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Greenwood 3-0 0.0 0
M. Wax 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Wax 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Okechukwu 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
K. Darton 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Darton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Labrosse 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Labrosse 1-0 0.0 0
K. Strickland 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Strickland 1-0 0.0 0
S. Thompson 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Roscoe 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Roscoe 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/7 14/15
A. Szmyt 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Cooney 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
N. Cooney 7 42.4 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
N. Johnson 2 24.0 25 0
T. Pena 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
T. Pena 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 10.2 92 0
N. Johnson 1 26.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 4:49 12 60 FG
8:03 WAKE 36 4:26 12 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 WAKE 13 2:45 8 34 Punt
7:54 WAKE 12 1:45 4 3 Punt
4:17 WAKE 19 0:58 5 17 Punt
2:26 WAKE 43 1:07 4 57 TD
1:08 CUSE 26 1:05 5 -17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 WAKE 15 1:01 3 85 TD
12:32 0:00 0 0 TD
9:00 WAKE 29 5:49 14 71 TD
2:19 WAKE 25 1:47 5 23
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 WAKE 42 2:26 4 -7 Punt
3:11 CUSE 38 2:51 5 14 Game
3:11 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:06 CUSE 25 1:56 4 -11 Punt
3:37 CUSE 25 3:32 11 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 0:00 0 0
11:23 CUSE 19 3:20 9 21 Punt
5:57 WAKE 36 1:40 4 36 TD
3:12 CUSE 21 0:37 3 5 Punt
1:19 CUSE 32 0:06 1 42 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 25 1:11 3 7 Punt
12:41 CUSE 25 0:00 1 73 INT
12:32 CUSE 25 3:26 10 14 Punt
3:09 CUSE 20 0:43 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 CUSE 34 0:31 2 8 INT
7:28 CUSE 20 4:17 10 80 TD
7:28 0:00 0 0

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28
(14:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 32 for 4 yards (85-J.Black).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 32
(14:06 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36
(13:49 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 36
(13:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 40 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku97-C.Roscoe).
+20 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 40
(13:16 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to SYR 40 for 20 yards (2-I.Melifonwu11-J.Carter).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(12:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 28 for 12 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28
(12:27 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 25 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 25
(12:03 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at SYR 14 for 11 yards (11-J.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14
(11:41 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 10 for 4 yards (19-R.Hanna13-M.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 10
(11:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at SYR 8 for 2 yards (32-M.Wax).
Sack
3 & 4 - WAKE 8
(10:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 15 for -7 yards (42-T.Richards).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WAKE 15
(10:11 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:06 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 25 for 25 yards (18-T.Rucker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(10:00 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 25 for no gain (5-R.Smenda).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25
(9:25 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 29 for 4 yards (24-G.Holmes).
Penalty
3 & 6 - CUSE 29
(8:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs ob at SYR 39 for 10 yards. Penalty on SYR 19-S.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 29. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 21 - CUSE 14
(8:16 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 21 - CUSE 14
(8:10 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 14 to WF 36 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36
(8:03 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 36
(7:59 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 41 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 41
(7:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 49 for 8 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49
(7:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles runs ob at SYR 36 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36
(6:52 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 36
(6:45 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 36 for no gain (21-L.Kpogba97-C.Roscoe).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 36
(6:21 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to SYR 26 for 10 yards (11-J.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26
(6:02 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 22 for 4 yards (42-T.Richards).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 22
(5:35 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 18 for 4 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 18
(4:52 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 11 for 7 yards (11-J.Carter).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 11
(4:19 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 1 for 10 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WAKE 1
(3:41 - 1st) 9-K.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:37 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (11 plays, 34 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:37 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(3:37 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 25 for no gain (29-C.Carson).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25
(3:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to SYR 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 32
(2:31 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs ob at SYR 35 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35
(2:11 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 42 for 7 yards (5-R.Smenda).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 42
(1:51 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to WF 47 for 11 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47
(1:28 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson pushed ob at WF 38 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 38
(1:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson pushed ob at WF 32 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 32
(0:29 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson to WF 22 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen). Penalty on SYR 87-L.Benson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 32. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 25 - CUSE 47
(0:05 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper scrambles to WF 46 for 1 yard (8-J.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 24 - CUSE 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to WF 41 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 19 - CUSE 41
(14:30 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
Punt
4 & 19 - CUSE 41
(14:22 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 28 yards from WF 41 out of bounds at the WF 13.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 13
(14:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to WF 22 for 9 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WAKE 22
(13:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 22 for no gain (0-M.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 22
(13:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 25 for 3 yards (19-R.Hanna).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(13:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 25 for no gain (28-B.Labrosse).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25
(12:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 39 for 14 yards (32-M.Wax).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 39
(12:17 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 39
(12:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 47 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 47
(11:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
Punt
4 & 2 - WAKE 47
(11:30 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 34 yards from WF 47 to SYR 19 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 19
(11:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 23 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).

CUSE Orange  - Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19
(11:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 13 for -6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - CUSE 13
(10:56 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to SYR 17 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
Penalty
3 & 12 - CUSE 17
(10:29 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Holding declined. Penalty on WF 24-G.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 17. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27
(10:24 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 41 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41
(10:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 49 for 8 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 49
(9:38 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 47 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47
(9:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47
(9:18 - 2nd) 22-M.Pierre to WF 49 for -2 yards (5-R.Smenda).
Sack
3 & 12 - CUSE 49
(8:42 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 40 for -11 yards (8-J.Williams).
Punt
4 & 23 - CUSE 40
(8:03 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 47 yards from SYR 40. 83-T.Morin to WF 12 for -1 yard (80-I.Jones).

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12
(7:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 18 for 6 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 18
(7:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 21 for 3 yards (14-G.Williams).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 21
(6:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for -1 yard (42-T.Richards9-K.Jonathan).
Penalty
4 & 2 - WAKE 20
(6:19 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 39-K.Good False start 5 yards enforced at WF 20. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - WAKE 15
(6:09 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 47 yards from WF 15. 4-N.Johnson to WF 36 for 26 yards (8-J.Williams).

CUSE Orange  - TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36
(5:57 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to WF 33 for 3 yards (29-C.Carson).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 33
(5:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 19 for 14 yards (17-T.Redd).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19
(4:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 21 for -2 yards (58-C.Monroe).
+21 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 21
(4:24 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:17 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:17 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 19 for 19 yards (32-M.Wax21-L.Kpogba).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 19
(4:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 19
(4:07 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 31 for 12 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 31
(3:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 31
(3:45 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 36 for 5 yards (13-M.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WAKE 36
(3:27 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 36
(3:19 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 43 yards from WF 36 to SYR 21 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 21
(3:12 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 26 for 5 yards (24-G.Holmes).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CUSE 26
(2:43 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 26
(2:39 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 5 - CUSE 26
(2:35 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 35 yards from SYR 26. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 4 yards (22-K.Strickland).

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43
(2:26 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at SYR 46 for 11 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46
(2:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to SYR 31 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31
(1:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 20 for 11 yards (42-T.Richards9-K.Jonathan).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20
(1:28 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:19 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Fumble (1 plays, 42 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:19 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 56 yards from WF 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 32 for 23 yards (8-J.Williams).
Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 32
(1:13 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-R.Smenda). 11-M.Fox to SYR 26 for no gain.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Halftime (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 26
(1:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 28 for -2 yards. Penalty on WF 26-C.Beal-Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 26. No Play. (13-M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 20 - WAKE 36
(0:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
No Gain
2 & 20 - WAKE 36
(0:49 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 36 for no gain (13-M.Jones).
Sack
3 & 20 - WAKE 36
(0:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 43 for -7 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
4 & 27 - WAKE 43
(0:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 23 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 23
(14:27 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 32 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CUSE 32
(13:53 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 32
(13:49 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 32 to WF 15 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 15
(13:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 17 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 17
(13:18 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for 3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
+80 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 20
(12:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:41 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Interception (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:41 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(12:41 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-G.Holmes at SYR 32. 24-G.Holmes runs 32 yards for a touchdown.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (10 plays, 14 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:32 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(12:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 38 for 13 yards (8-J.Williams18-T.Rucker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38
(12:14 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 35-D.Alford. 35-D.Alford pushed ob at SYR 41 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 41
(11:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 44 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 44
(11:38 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson to SYR 47 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 47
(11:03 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 48 for 5 yards (4-J.Johns).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48
(10:47 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 48
(10:41 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 46 for 2 yards (17-T.Redd).
Penalty
3 & 8 - CUSE 46
(10:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at WF 46. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 13 - CUSE 49
(9:38 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper to WF 45 for 6 yards (17-T.Redd). Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 23 - CUSE 39
(9:12 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
Punt
4 & 23 - CUSE 39
(9:06 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 32 yards from SYR 39 out of bounds at the WF 29.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (14 plays, 71 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29
(9:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 7 yards (13-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 36
(8:30 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for no gain (32-M.Wax).
Penalty
3 & 3 - WAKE 36
(7:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on SYR 26-A.Greenwood Pass interference 6 yards enforced at WF 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 42
(7:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 42
(7:35 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to WF 48 for 6 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 48
(6:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to SYR 45 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 45
(6:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on SYR 26-A.Greenwood Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 45. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35
(6:23 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 37 for -2 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
Penalty
2 & 12 - WAKE 37
(5:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 43 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 21-L.Kpogba Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play. (21-L.Kpogba).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22
(5:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 20 for 2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WAKE 20
(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 16 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku). Penalty on WF 55-M.Jurgens Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 20. No Play.
+22 YD
2 & 18 - WAKE 30
(4:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to SYR 8 for 22 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - WAKE 8
(3:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 5 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 5
(3:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:09 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 20 for 20 yards (15-J.Hudson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20
(3:05 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz pushed ob at SYR 27 for 7 yards (5-R.Smenda).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CUSE 27
(2:43 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Penalty on SYR 17-R.Culpepper Intentional grounding 4 yards enforced at SYR 27.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 23
(2:31 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 23
(2:26 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 23 to WF 25 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(2:19 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Penalty on WF 10-S.Hartman Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at WF 25.
+5 YD
2 & 17 - WAKE 18
(2:11 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 23 for 5 yards (52-C.Harper).
+12 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 23
(1:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 35 for 12 yards (14-G.Williams). Penalty on SYR 97-C.Roscoe Offside declined.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35
(1:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 49 for 16 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49
(0:32 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 42 for 7 yards (19-R.Hanna). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 44.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 15 - WAKE 46
(15:00 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 49 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 49
(14:14 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for 11 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 40
(13:52 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for no gain (93-C.Okechukwu).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 40
(12:49 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 38 for 2 yards (85-J.Black).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38
(12:16 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for -2 yards (27-S.Thompson).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 40
(11:33 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 34 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 34
(10:51 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
No Gain
4 & 6 - WAKE 34
(10:46 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.

CUSE Orange  - Interception (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34
(10:40 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 37 for 3 yards (45-N.Andersen).
Int
2 & 7 - CUSE 37
(10:09 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-T.Rucker at WF 42. 18-T.Rucker to WF 42 for no gain.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42
(10:04 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 44 for 2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WAKE 44
(9:25 - 4th) Penalty on WF 71-C.Elmonus False start 5 yards enforced at WF 44. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 39
(9:07 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 40 for 1 yard (26-A.Greenwood).
-5 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 40
(8:20 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 35 for -5 yards (0-M.Williams).
Punt
4 & 17 - WAKE 35
(7:38 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 35 to SYR 20 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.

CUSE Orange  - TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20
(7:28 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 27 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 27
(7:03 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to SYR 35 for 8 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35
(6:35 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to SYR 40 for 5 yards (46-D.Taylor).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40
(6:09 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz pushed ob at WF 42 for 18 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 42
(5:38 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at WF 39 for 3 yards (29-C.Carson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 39
(5:15 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs ob at WF 35 for 4 yards.
+31 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 35
(4:49 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson pushed ob at WF 4 for 31 yards (18-T.Rucker10-K.Dicks).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - CUSE 4
(4:29 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to WF 1 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 1
(3:59 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to WF 3 for -2 yards (46-D.Taylor14-S.McCollum).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 3
(3:15 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - End of Game (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:11 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 8 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the SYR 43. Team penalty on SYR Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38
(3:11 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 34 for 4 yards (45-K.Darton).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 34
(2:27 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 33 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 33
(1:44 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 29 for 4 yards (45-K.Darton).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 29
(1:04 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis to SYR 28 for 1 yard (22-K.Strickland).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28
(0:20 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 24 for 4 yards (52-C.Harper).
