Drive Chart
|
|
|WAKE
|CUSE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
K. Walker III
9 RB
79 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
N. Johnson
82 WR
25 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 22 RuYds
Touchdown 4:24
17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
36
yds
01:40
pos
10
6
Touchdown 12:56
10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
01:01
pos
23
7
Touchdown 12:41
17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-G.Holmes at SYR 32. 24-G.Holmes runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
7
Touchdown 3:15
15-J.Morgan complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:17
pos
38
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|13
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|221
|Total Plays
|82
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|79
|Rush Attempts
|49
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|250
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-57
|8-81
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|7-42.4
|Return Yards
|35
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|221
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|19/33
|250
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|19
|87
|0
|16
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|16
|79
|3
|20
|
J. Ellison 14 RB
|J. Ellison
|6
|16
|0
|4
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6
|10
|0
|15
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|9
|7
|130
|1
|80
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|7
|4
|56
|0
|22
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|11
|5
|45
|0
|15
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 46 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 24 DB
|G. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dicks III 10 DB
|K. Dicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 14 DL
|S. McCollum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|33
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|4
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|1.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|15/27
|85
|1
|2
|
J. Morgan 15 QB
|J. Morgan
|7/7
|57
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|15
|81
|0
|18
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|4
|-22
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|4
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|25
|1
|21
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|5
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|6
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Alford 35 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
S. Johnson 19 WR
|S. Johnson
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 53 DL
|K. Darton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Labrosse 28 DB
|B. Labrosse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Strickland 22 DB
|K. Strickland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|7
|42.4
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|
T. Pena 29 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 32 for 4 yards (85-J.Black).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 32(14:06 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:49 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 40 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku97-C.Roscoe).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 40(13:16 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to SYR 40 for 20 yards (2-I.Melifonwu11-J.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 28 for 12 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(12:27 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 25 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 25(12:03 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at SYR 14 for 11 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(11:41 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 10 for 4 yards (19-R.Hanna13-M.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 10(11:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at SYR 8 for 2 yards (32-M.Wax).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 8(10:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 15 for -7 yards (42-T.Richards).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 15(10:11 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 25 for 25 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:00 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 25 for no gain (5-R.Smenda).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:25 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 29 for 4 yards (24-G.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 29(8:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs ob at SYR 39 for 10 yards. Penalty on SYR 19-S.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - CUSE 14(8:16 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - CUSE 14(8:10 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 14 to WF 36 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:03 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(7:59 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 41 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 41(7:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 49 for 8 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(7:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles runs ob at SYR 36 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:52 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:45 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 36 for no gain (21-L.Kpogba97-C.Roscoe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:21 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to SYR 26 for 10 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(6:02 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 22 for 4 yards (42-T.Richards).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 22(5:35 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 18 for 4 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 18(4:52 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 11 for 7 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(4:19 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to SYR 1 for 10 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WAKE 1(3:41 - 1st) 9-K.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (11 plays, 34 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:37 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 25 for no gain (29-C.Carson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to SYR 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 32(2:31 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs ob at SYR 35 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(2:11 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 42 for 7 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 42(1:51 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to WF 47 for 11 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(1:28 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson pushed ob at WF 38 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 38(1:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson pushed ob at WF 32 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(0:29 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson to WF 22 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen). Penalty on SYR 87-L.Benson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - CUSE 47(0:05 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper scrambles to WF 46 for 1 yard (8-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 24 - CUSE 46(15:00 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to WF 41 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - CUSE 41(14:30 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CUSE 41(14:22 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 28 yards from WF 41 out of bounds at the WF 13.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(14:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to WF 22 for 9 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 22(13:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 22 for no gain (0-M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 22(13:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 25 for 3 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 25 for no gain (28-B.Labrosse).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 39 for 14 yards (32-M.Wax).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(12:17 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(12:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 47 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 47(11:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 47(11:30 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 34 yards from WF 47 to SYR 19 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(11:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 23 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(11:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 13 for -6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - CUSE 13(10:56 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz to SYR 17 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 17(10:29 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Holding declined. Penalty on WF 24-G.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 17. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(10:24 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 41 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(10:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 49 for 8 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 49(9:38 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 47 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:18 - 2nd) 22-M.Pierre to WF 49 for -2 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 49(8:42 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 40 for -11 yards (8-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CUSE 40(8:03 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 47 yards from SYR 40. 83-T.Morin to WF 12 for -1 yard (80-I.Jones).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(7:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 18 for 6 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 18(7:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 21 for 3 yards (14-G.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 21(6:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for -1 yard (42-T.Richards9-K.Jonathan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 20(6:19 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 39-K.Good False start 5 yards enforced at WF 20. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 15(6:09 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 47 yards from WF 15. 4-N.Johnson to WF 36 for 26 yards (8-J.Williams).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(5:57 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to WF 33 for 3 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 33(5:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 19 for 14 yards (17-T.Redd).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(4:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 21 for -2 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 21(4:24 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 19 for 19 yards (32-M.Wax21-L.Kpogba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(4:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 19(4:07 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 31 for 12 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(3:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(3:45 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 36 for 5 yards (13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 36(3:27 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 36(3:19 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 43 yards from WF 36 to SYR 21 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(3:12 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 26 for 5 yards (24-G.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 26(2:43 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 26(2:39 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CUSE 26(2:35 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 35 yards from SYR 26. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 4 yards (22-K.Strickland).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(2:26 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at SYR 46 for 11 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(2:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to SYR 31 for 15 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(1:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 20 for 11 yards (42-T.Richards9-K.Jonathan).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(1:28 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Fumble (1 plays, 42 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 56 yards from WF 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 32 for 23 yards (8-J.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(1:13 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-R.Smenda). 11-M.Fox to SYR 26 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(1:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 28 for -2 yards. Penalty on WF 26-C.Beal-Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 26. No Play. (13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WAKE 36(0:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - WAKE 36(0:49 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 36 for no gain (13-M.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - WAKE 36(0:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 43 for -7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 27 - WAKE 43(0:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 23 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 23(14:27 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 32 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 32(13:53 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 32(13:49 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 32 to WF 15 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(13:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 17 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 17(13:18 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for 3 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+80 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 20(12:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (10 plays, 14 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(12:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 38 for 13 yards (8-J.Williams18-T.Rucker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(12:14 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 35-D.Alford. 35-D.Alford pushed ob at SYR 41 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 41(11:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 44 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 44(11:38 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson to SYR 47 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 47(11:03 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 48 for 5 yards (4-J.Johns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(10:47 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(10:41 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to WF 46 for 2 yards (17-T.Redd).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 46(10:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at WF 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 49(9:38 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper to WF 45 for 6 yards (17-T.Redd). Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - CUSE 39(9:12 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CUSE 39(9:06 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 32 yards from SYR 39 out of bounds at the WF 29.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (14 plays, 71 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(9:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 7 yards (13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 36(8:30 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for no gain (32-M.Wax).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 36(7:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on SYR 26-A.Greenwood Pass interference 6 yards enforced at WF 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(7:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(7:35 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to WF 48 for 6 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 48(6:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to SYR 45 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(6:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on SYR 26-A.Greenwood Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 45. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(6:23 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 37 for -2 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 37(5:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at SYR 43 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 21-L.Kpogba Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play. (21-L.Kpogba).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(5:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 20 for 2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 20(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 16 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku). Penalty on WF 55-M.Jurgens Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 20. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 18 - WAKE 30(4:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to SYR 8 for 22 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(3:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to SYR 5 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 5(3:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 20 for 20 yards (15-J.Hudson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(3:05 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 24-C.Lutz. 24-C.Lutz pushed ob at SYR 27 for 7 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 27(2:43 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Penalty on SYR 17-R.Culpepper Intentional grounding 4 yards enforced at SYR 27.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 23(2:31 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 23(2:26 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 23 to WF 25 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:19 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Penalty on WF 10-S.Hartman Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at WF 25.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - WAKE 18(2:11 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 23 for 5 yards (52-C.Harper).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 23(1:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 35 for 12 yards (14-G.Williams). Penalty on SYR 97-C.Roscoe Offside declined.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 49 for 16 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(0:32 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 42 for 7 yards (19-R.Hanna). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 44.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 46(15:00 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 49 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 49(14:14 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for 11 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 40(13:52 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for no gain (93-C.Okechukwu).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 40(12:49 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 38 for 2 yards (85-J.Black).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(12:16 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 40 for -2 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 40(11:33 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to SYR 34 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 34(10:51 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 34(10:46 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(10:40 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 37 for 3 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 37(10:09 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-T.Rucker at WF 42. 18-T.Rucker to WF 42 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(10:04 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 44 for 2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 44(9:25 - 4th) Penalty on WF 71-C.Elmonus False start 5 yards enforced at WF 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 39(9:07 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WF 40 for 1 yard (26-A.Greenwood).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 40(8:20 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 35 for -5 yards (0-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WAKE 35(7:38 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 35 to SYR 20 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(7:28 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 27 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 27(7:03 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to SYR 35 for 8 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:35 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to SYR 40 for 5 yards (46-D.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(6:09 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz pushed ob at WF 42 for 18 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(5:38 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at WF 39 for 3 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 39(5:15 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs ob at WF 35 for 4 yards.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 35(4:49 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Johnson. 19-S.Johnson pushed ob at WF 4 for 31 yards (18-T.Rucker10-K.Dicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CUSE 4(4:29 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to WF 1 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 1(3:59 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to WF 3 for -2 yards (46-D.Taylor14-S.McCollum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 3(3:15 - 4th) 15-J.Morgan complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 8 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the SYR 43. Team penalty on SYR Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 43.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(3:11 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 34 for 4 yards (45-K.Darton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 34(2:27 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 33 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 33(1:44 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 29 for 4 yards (45-K.Darton).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 29(1:04 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis to SYR 28 for 1 yard (22-K.Strickland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(0:20 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to SYR 24 for 4 yards (52-C.Harper).
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
UCF
HOU
23
13
3rd 0:18 ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
24
3
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
RICE
USM
23
6
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
17IND
RUT
12
7
2nd 4:56 FS1
-
UAB
LATECH
7
10
2nd 2:21
-
4ND
GATECH
14
13
2nd 4:45 ABC
-
NWEST
IOWA
7
20
2nd 3:26 ESPN
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
14
2nd 4:08 CBS
-
TCU
BAYLOR
30
0
2nd 9:07 ESP2
-
APLST
LAMON
14
7
2nd 9:30 ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
7
14
2nd 14:09 FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
21
7
2nd 10:15 SECN
-
VATECH
LVILLE
21
0
2nd 9:28 ACCN
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
25BOISE
AF
0
049 O/U
+14
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
NMEX
SJST
0
055.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
063.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
22SMU
0
059 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
0
064 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARK
8TXAM
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
0
061 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
+15.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
0
056 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1