We have reached the homestretch of the 2023 college football season, and Week 11 will go a long way toward determining who plays in conference championship games and stays in the race for the College Football Playoff. Though there has not been much separation among contenders with few upsets through the first 10 weeks, that may well change this coming Saturday.

The headliner will take place in Athens, Georgia, where one-loss Ole Miss and undefeated Georgia will square off in a battle of top-10 teams that are in the thick of the CFP race. The Rebels cannot afford another loss, while the Bulldogs can wrap up the SEC East crown and extend their winning streak to 27 games in front of what should be a raucous crowd at Sanford Stadium.

Penn State will be in a must-win situation when it hosts undefeated Michigan. The Nittany Lions similarly cannot afford a second loss in Big Ten play, while the Wolverines would be in a sketchy spot in the race for the Big Ten East title if they cannot get the job done in Happy Valley.

Lines are out for Week 11. Let's take a look at how oddsmakers see this week panning out. Odds via SportsLine Consensus

The best games

Ole Miss at Georgia (-11): The Bulldogs haven't missed a beat without tight end Brock Bowers, but they might be tested defensively by a Rebels offense that has been a force under quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins. Don't be surprised if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has some tricks up his sleeve. After all, an upset over Georgia will keep his team in the CFP mix and make a major statement to high school prospects across the country.

Michigan (-6.5) at Penn State: Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar finally showed some potential through the air last week when he threw four touchdowns in the win over Maryland. He'll be going up a Wolverines defense that has been as tough as nails all season. This is the kind of game that Penn State coach James Franklin must win in order to keep his team in the division title race and show that he is a big-game coach who can compete at an elite level.

Tennessee at Missouri (pick 'em): Oddsmakers believe this will be one of the best games of the day. Both teams are squarely in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl berth, and a win over a ranked team will go a long way toward impressing the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as they continue to debate the top of the CFP Rankings. This will be a very interesting quarterback matchup, too, as UT's Joe Milton III squares off with Mizzou's Brady Cook.

Utah at Washington (-10.5): The Huskies have struggled on defense over the last month-plus, and they will be going up against a Utes offense that is stout at the line of scrimmage. Styles make fights, and whichever team dictates the style will win this fight. Utah wants to get into a rock fight, while Washington seemingly has to get into a track meet due to its defensive regression.

USC at Oregon (-14.5): It seems like oddsmakers have finally soured on the Trojans as they will enter Autzen Stadium as big underdogs to the Ducks. The Trojans defense is a sieve, but stopping Ducks QB Bo Nix, another Heisman Trophy hopeful, would give them momentum going into the season finale and bowl season. Oregon can't slip up, though, otherwise its CFP plans will be ripped to shreds.

Best of the rest