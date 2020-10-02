The SEC takes the spotlight again on Saturday, with two games featuring Top 25 teams squaring off as part of the Week 5 college football schedule. No. 2 Alabama faces a much sterner test than it got from Missouri in Week 5, as No. 13 Texas A&M visits Tuscaloosa at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. But the SEC's marquee matchup pits No. 7 Auburn heading between the hedges to take on No. 4 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama is a 16.5-point favorite in the Week 5 college football odds from William Hill. Meanwhile, Georgia is giving Auburn 6.5-points as part of the Week 5 college football lines. With 13 other games involving ranked teams on tap for Saturday, making your Week 5 college football selections will be a serious challenge. Before making any Week 5 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top Week 5 college football predictions

One of the top Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: Texas (-13 at William Hill) gets the win and the cover at home in a noon ET kickoff against TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns survived in a 63-56 shootout against Texas Tech in Week 4. TCU, meanwhile, fell at home against Iowa State.

SportsLine's model is calling for another big day for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He accounts for over 300 total yards and three scores in the simulations. The Texas defense, however, performs better -- giving up fewer than 20 points, according to the model. Texas gets the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it a great choice for Week 5 college football bets.

Another one of the top Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Baylor covers as a three-point road favorite over West Virginia. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Milan Puskar Stadium. The Bears aim for a first-ever road victory over the Mountaineers, having gone 0-4 in previous visits to Morgantown.

Baylor finally opened its 2020 season last week, as Charlie Brewer passed for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Trestan Ebner scored rushing, receiving and two kick-return touchdowns in a 47-14 home victory over Kansas.

West Virginia is back home after dropping a 27-13 decision at No. 15 Oklahoma State last week. The Mountaineers fell behind 17-0 in the first half and managed just one touchdown pass from Jarret Doege, who went 20-of-37 for 285 yards but absorbed five sacks.

The SportsLine model predicts that Brewer outperforms Doege on Saturday, compiling over 270 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in Baylor covering the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations. The model also says the under (53.5) hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 5 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers every other FBS game in Week 5, and it is also predicting a major upset in the SEC. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which SEC team pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below for some of the week's most notable games, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 5 college football odds (via William Hill)

Louisiana Tech at BYU (-24)

TCU at Texas (-13)

South Carolina at Florida (-18)

Missouri at Tennessee (-10)

Baylor at West Virginia (+3)

NC State at Pittsburgh (-13.5)

North Carolina at Boston College (+11)

Memphis at SMU (+1.5)

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-3.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+21.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-17.5)

Virginia Tech at Duke (+10.5)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6.5)

Navy at Air Force (+5.5)

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+7)

Tulsa at UCF (-21)

Auburn at Georgia (-6.5)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+20)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)

Virginia at Clemson (-28)