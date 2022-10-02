As the 2022 college football season dives into conference play, national championship contenders are finding there are fewer and fewer cake walks. Just take the top two teams in the country, for example. No. 1 Georgia needed a fourth-quarter surge to escape the clutches of four-touchdown underdog Missouri. No. 2 Alabama found a way to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas after quarterback Bryce Young exited the game with a shoulder injury.

And, for the second straight week, No. 18 Oklahoma found itself on the losing end of a Big 12 game, knocking the Sooners to 0-2 in conference play for the second time in the past three years.

Other championship contenders took care of business, with No. 3 Ohio State having no issue with Rutgers, while No. 5 Clemson made a statement against No. 10 NC State. The national title picture looks much different now than it did going into Saturday's action, which should intensify the intrigue over the next two months.

It's time to hand out grades for all of the top national title contenders based on their odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 5 report card