After two years dominating the AP preseason Top 25 Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped down to No. 4 in the 2023 AP preseason Top 25 Poll.

Bama lost the national championship to the Georgia Bulldogs last season and now the Bulldogs edged the competition out for the No. 1 ranking coming into the season. But if there is one thing Bama fans know, it's to never count out head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide have won more official national championships than any other college team in the AP Poll era and Saban has had more NFL first round draft picks than any other college coach.

There's no need to panic, but it is time to show your support for the Tide. Our favorite fan gear of the season is the Nike Alabama Crimson Tide Pegasus 40, which just dropped as part of Nike's college shoe collection. Tap the button below to get the shoe, or read on to learn why it's a game day must-have this year.

Get the shoe: Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Pegasus 40

Nike and Alabama football is a collaboration comprised of two championship brands with devoted fans whose support never wavers. Nike first launched its college shoe collection a few years ago and has since made its drop an annual, highly anticipated event.

The new-for-2023 Nike Alabama Crimson Tide Nike customizes the Pegasus 40 with the team's classic crimson and white color way, a striking silhouette constructed for maximum comfort. Peg features extra cushion in the places the foot needs it most, ensuring endless support while you spend the day supporting your favorite team.

Find it at Nike for $140.

Why we like the Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Pegasus 40:

The official Alabama Crimson Tide design and logo will definitely get you noticed on game day.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is designed with a mind to improved comfort in sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.



This sneaker has medium cushioning and high responsiveness, which means it provides superior energy return for runners.

How does the AP Top 25 work

The AP Poll first began in 1936. Each season, more than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the country cast their individual votes for the top 25 teams. The AP poll is still key in deciding which teams compete in the race for the national championship. It's also a source for endless debates over which team should top the list.

Week by week, voters make their list of the top 25 teams in college football. They then attribute points to each team, with the No. 1 pick earning the most points. The AP (Associated Press) then tallies all the votes and releases a new list each week.

The first-ever preseason Top 25 rankings were released prior to the 1950 NCAA college footballs season. Notre Dame topped the poll, followed by No. 2 Army, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 5 Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma went on to with the national championship that year.

After two years coming into the season with the top seed, Bama enters the 2023 NCAA college football season ranked No. 4.

The preseason AP Top 25

