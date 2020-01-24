2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second base preview, top-12 ranking, sleepers, breakouts, busts, prospects

More than ever, we really have to differentiate between the middle infield positions. You can't just lump shortstop and second base together anymore, because there's a significant difference between what you can expect from the two positions. Shortstop looks a lot more like first or third base these days, with plenty of big bats available to help carry your offense.

Second base has its share of mashers too, but there just aren't quite as many all-around studs — over the seven players at the position who hit at least 30 homers, only three also hit better than .270, while five players hit at least 30 homers with better than a .280 average at shortstop.

And second base doesn't have quite as many speedsters these days, either. Only four players at second stole more than 20 bases in 2019, with just one reaching 25. By comparison, there were three 30-steal players at the position in both 2018 and 2017.

What that leaves us with is a position that is sort of the island of misfit toys for Fantasy.

There are no likely first-rounders at second base in 2020, and you might not see any taken in the first two rounds either. However, there are still plenty of solid players to be found after that point, and don't be surprised if a few players unexpectedly gain second base eligibility. That's another trend we've seen, as teams have been more willing to play bigger, slower players seemingly out of position at second base. With shifting still driving much of teams' defensive approaches, that isn't going away unless the rules change.

2020 Draft Prep Second Base Preview

Scott White's Top 12 Ketel Marte CF ARI Arizona • #4 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.329 HR 32 R 97 RBI 92 SB 10 SO 86 If you buy into advanced stats, you buy into Marte, who ranked in the 94th percentile in Statcast expected average and 86th in expected slugging. He's of somewhat slight build, but makes tons of contact and optimized his batted-ball profile in 2019. That may be the high-water mark, but you should bet on the improvements sticking. Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.298 HR 31 R 89 RBI 74 SB 6 SO 82 Altuve's 2018 season was wrecked by a knee injury, but he more or less bounced back in 2019, albeit as a different kind of player than the one we've gotten used to. Twenty-plus steals might be out of the question at this point, and so are the days of him being a top-five pick. Now, the bat is going to have to carry more weight, so the question is whether you buy him as a 30-plus homer guy. Gleyber Torres SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #25 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 38 R 96 RBI 90 SB 5 SO 129 The batted-ball metrics don't quite back up Torres' near-40 homer season, but there's plenty of room in his profile for some regression without his value taking too big a hit. Playing in this lineup and park only helps. Ozzie Albies 2B ATL Atlanta • #1 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 24 R 102 RBI 86 SB 15 SO 112 Albies may not have turned into the no-doubt-about-it superstar player some have been awaiting, but he took key steps forward in 2019 pretty much across the board and will be just 23 on opening day. To put it in perspective, he's two full years younger than 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso. There's still plenty of room for growth, in other words. Whit Merrifield 2B KC Kansas City • #15 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.302 HR 16 R 105 RBI 74 SB 20 SO 126 It feels a bit disappointing that Merrifield's stolen base total was more than cut in half in 2019, but it's worth remembering he's going to be 31 on Opening Day. If he's just a 20-steal guy, he's still a very valuable five-category contributor, just not a star. DJ LeMahieu 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.327 HR 26 R 109 RBI 102 SB 5 SO 90 You know Lemahieu is going to hit for a high average, and you know you're going to be able to use him at three different positions. The question is whether last year's power breakout was real. If it was, he's going to be a huge value in 2020. Keston Hiura 2B MIL Milwaukee • #18 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.303 HR 19 R 51 RBI 49 SB 9 SO 107 Hiura took a big step forward in 2019, emerging as a legitimate power threat in both Triple-A and the majors. It came at the cost of some swing and miss, but that's a tradeoff you'll take. He may not hit .300 again — think more like .265 — but with 30-homer, 20-steal potential, he could be a star already. Jonathan Villar 2B MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.274 HR 24 R 111 RBI 73 SB 40 SO 176 Villar is much more valuable in Roto leagues, where he has a chance in any given season to lead the league in steals. However, he's not a one-trick pony, and playing for the Marlins should give him plenty of opportunities to play and run as much as he wants. Max Muncy 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #13 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.251 HR 35 R 101 RBI 98 SB 4 SO 149 Muncy is a good example of a player who probably would've been relegated to first base in the past in real life, but you're more likely to use him at second than either first or third. He proved his 2018 was no fluke and that he can hit lefties in 2019, so there's no reason to doubt him at this point. Jeff McNeil LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #6 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.318 HR 23 R 83 RBI 75 SB 5 SO 75 One of the best bets in the league to hit .300, McNeil shouldn't have any playing time concerns after the Mets moved him in and out of the lineup at times last season. Mike Moustakas 3B CIN Cincinnati • #9 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 35 R 80 RBI 87 SB 3 SO 98 Another non-traditional second baseman, you know what you're getting from Moustakas -- power. He's not going to hit .300 or steal even 10 bases, but Moustakas is going to hit 30-plus homers and drive in 90 runs. Not a star, but a solid option you'll never have to worry about. Eduardo Escobar 3B ARI Arizona • #5 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 35 R 94 RBI 118 SB 5 SO 130 You're probably not going to get another 110-plus RBI season from Escobar, but he'll hit in the middle of a solid lineup and hit 25-plus homers, so there should continue to be solid all-around production from this late-career breakout.

2020 Draft Prep Don't forget about ...

Lourdes Gurriel LF TOR Toronto • #13 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 168 Roto 186 Roto (OF) 53 H2H 223 H2H (OF) 52 2019 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 20 R 52 RBI 50 SB 6 SO 86 If all Gurriel does in 2019 is what he's done so far in his MLB career, he'll be a steal at his price. In 149 career games, he has 31 HR, seven SB, 167 combined runs and RBI, and a .279 average. Garrett Hampson 2B COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 159 Roto 153 Roto (2B) 16 H2H 199 H2H (2B) 16 2019 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 40 RBI 27 SB 15 SO 88 With speed at a premium, Hampson remains an intriguing option, even if he only came alive late last season. There's 30-plus steal potential here with good plate discipline and a potential boost in average thanks to his contact ability and Coors' BABIP-inflating tendencies. Dee Gordon 2B SEA Seattle • #9 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 334 Roto 285 Roto (2B) 25 H2H NR H2H (2B) 34 2019 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 3 R 36 RBI 34 SB 22 SO 61 Gordon may just be finished as a Fantasy relevant option after two disappointing seasons, but if all he does is hit .275 and stay healthy enough to steal 35 bags, he's a starting option in five outfielder category leagues.

2020 Draft Prep Second Base Sleeper, Breakout & Bust

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Tommy La Stella 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #9 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 302 Roto 234 Roto (2B) 19 H2H 251 H2H (2B) 19 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 16 R 49 RBI 44 SB 0 SO 28 As an analyst, it's a shame La Stella didn't get to finish his season off, because it was one of the more curious performances of 2019. La Stella was a relatively punchless utility player for most of his career, entering 2019 with a 10 career homers in 396 games and a .098 ISO, and then he came out and clubbed 16 home runs in his first 78 games before going down with a fractured leg that would rob him of all but two of the final 76 games. La Stella has always been a contact-oriented player, which should lead to strong batting averages, but 2019 was the first time we've ever seen him play at the level he did — and his Statcast expected stats mostly backed up the breakout, as he had an expected .296 averaged and .482 slugging percentage. If he can be a 20-homer hitter with his batting average skills, La Stella could give you what Jeff McNeil does with your one of your final picks on Draft Day.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Cavan Biggio 2B TOR Toronto • #8 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 82 Roto 134 Roto (2B) 13 H2H 146 H2H (2B) 13 2019 Stats AVG 0.234 HR 16 R 66 RBI 48 SB 14 SO 123 Is Biggio passive, or is he selective? It's a subtle distinction, but a key one when trying to figure out his future. His high walk rate and incredibly low chase rate — no player with at least 400 plate appearances swung at pitches outside of the strike zone less often than Biggio's 15.8% rate — point to a player who might have preternatural control of the strike zone. Add in above average skills on batted balls, and that could make for an incredible combination — think Matt Carpenter with the potential for 20-plus steals. However, Biggio had one of the lowest swing rates overall as well, so it's fair to wonder if his walk and chase rates were the result of a reticence to swing overall. That wouldn't necessarily be a great thing, because it can lead to him passing on pitches he should swing at and putting himself into disadvantageous counts if pitchers take advantage. It's still an open question, but it was a question for Yoan Moncada this time last year, and he took a big leap forward in part thanks to an increase in aggressiveness. Biggio has the all-around tools to be a Fantasy star, and his power-speed combination give him a solid floor even if he doesn't take that step forward.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Villar 2B MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 190 Roto 61 Roto (2B) 7 H2H 107 H2H (2B) 10 2019 Stats AVG 0.274 HR 24 R 111 RBI 73 SB 40 SO 176 There really isn't a ton of risk at second base this season, which makes it hard to come up with a bust. But when in doubt, you usually won't go broke betting against players coming off career years. It worked out with Jose Ramirez and Javier Baez last season, and Ketel Marte and D.J. LeMahieu both fit the bill for 2020, and both are being taken in the top 65 in early drafts, so there's risk there. There is also risk with Villar, currently coming off the board as a third-round pick. His stolen bases give him a floor, as does his position on a bad Marlins team with little internal competition for playing time, but we've still seen how bad things can go for him when they go wrong. He's getting a big time negative park shift from Camden Yards to Marlins Park, and there's a pretty good chance we're looking at 35 steals and relatively little positive contributions in any other category. I would still buy Villar because you need to get steals somewhere, but he's probably the riskiest player at an otherwise pretty safe position.

2020 Draft Prep Second Base Top Prospects

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .347 BA (458 AB), 26 HR, 10 SB, 1.028 OPS, 61 BB, 102 K

Major-league stats: .240 BA (75 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .705 OPS, 7 BB, 24 K

Lux's already rapidly rising star went supernova with his move up to Triple-A midway through last year, where he hit .392 with 13 homers and a 1.197 OPS in 49 games. His tepid showing in both September and the playoffs in the majors makes it less than assured he's the starter going forward, but with his quick bat, advanced approach and newly developed opposite-field pop, it won't be long.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .350 BA (143 AB), 9 HR, 10 2B, 1.035 OPS, 14 BB, 27 K

Major-league stats: .224 BA (76 AB), 2 2B, .522 OPS, 4 BB, 27 K

Though Rodgers' minor-league numbers haven't exactly been lacking, last year represented the first time the production totally measured up the hype for the former third overall pick ... so of course, his season was ended by a torn labrum in his shoulder. While his timetable is unclear and path currently blocked, Rodgers is ready for the next challenge and will find it in a forgiving offensive environment.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .311 BA (473 AB), 4 HR, 35 SB, .792 OPS, 44 BB, 16 K

There are contact hitters, and then there's Nick Madrigal, whose strikeout total over the past two seasons is more like a number you'd see in the caught stealing column. Yes, the contact skills that have earned Willians Astudillo so much attention over the past couple years are equaled here, to go along with a more patient approach, an inclination for stealing bases, a first-round pedigree and a glove that actually plays. He'll be ready to step in this year.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (429 AB), 4 HR, 48 SB, .735 OPS, 37 BB, 61 K

An 80-grade runner with plus contact skills from both sides and occasional power from the left side, Vidal Brujan has a chance to develop into a Rafael Furcal-type player. He might even make a greater impact in stolen bases if he winds up with an organization that encourages aggression on the basepaths (i.e., maybe not the Rays).

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .322 BA (503 AB), 1 HR, 34 SB, .771 OPS, 44 BB, 54 K

Edwards offers a similar profile to Brujan but is a level behind and has even less hope of developing usable power. The on-base skills and all-fields approach should be good enough to earn him a spot in the lineup someday, though, which will give the Padres every incentive to make the most of his blazing speed. It's prospects like this one who give the stolen base a chance of making a comeback.

6. Mauricio Dubon, Giants

7. Michael Busch, Dodgers

8. Andy Young, Diamondbacks

9. Robel Garcia, Cubs

10. Domingo Leyba, Diamondbacks